2023’s Best Online Psychics for Accurate Answers to All Your Pressing Questions

If your life direction GPS seems on the fritz, perhaps a psychic reading can get you back on track toward the good things in life.

Millions already swear by psychic readings, so if you’re game, we can show you the best online psychics at platforms like Purple Garden for accurate, insightful readings.

There’s no reason to wait for an estimated arrival time to discover your truth. Let the best psychics online direct you there today.

Websites With the Best Online Psychics

If you’re looking for the best online psychics, we’re here to help.

Starting with our top pick of Purple Garden, we’ll show you 11 sites that offer the best psychics online to guide you through whatever challenges you face.

And if you’re a new customer, we’ll show you how to talk with the best online psychics free for 3 minutes or more.

Interested? Follow us to that light at the end of the tunnel.

1. Purple Garden – Best Online Psychics Overall

Pros

1,000+ advisors

$10 new customer credit

Highly rated psychics

Multiple formats

Bilingual English/Spanish

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

While many psychic sites are international, Purple Garden is one of the only sites with an actual bilingual English/Spanish platform.

Imagine that more than 1,000 of the best online psychics are ready to go whether you need help or “ayuda” with your problems.

Features

Not only does Purple Garden have everyday prices starting as low as $0.99 per minute, but if you’re a new customer, there’s a $10 matching credit to double your fun when you spend $10.

With so many of the best psychics online to choose from, it could get confusing, except an effective search filter allows you to pinpoint exactly what you want in your reading.

Add to that informative reader profiles, transparent customer reviews, multiple specialties, and more, and Purple Garden is the perfect place to take an enlightening stroll.

Gifted Psychics

Mila Laska is a tarot expert specializing in love readings. She has done over 10,600 readings with over 3,800 positive reviews.

Insight by Soni is an Indian psychic who works without tools to help people find the light in their lives. She has done over 16,000 readings with 6,000+ positive reviews.

Final Verdict

If you prefer one-stop shopping, then Purple Garden is it. There are plenty of the best online psychics, low standard prices, new customer credit, and Spanish-speaking advisors.

2. Kasamba – Best Psychics Online for Romance

Pros

Over 20 years online

3 free minutes plus 50% off

Best Match Guarantee

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

Best online psychics specialized in romance

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

Site Overview

Without romance in life, you’re just going through the motions.

If Cupid has been overlooking you, let one of the best psychics online at Kasamba help you turn up those pheromones to bring someone new into your world.

Features

With nearly 300 love experts available, Kasamba specializes in every matter of the heart you can imagine, using everything from aura readings to tarot and more.

They even romance your budget with a Best Match Guarantee that gives you 3 minutes with 3 of the best online psychics free. You also get 3 more free minutes and 50% off your first reading.

Add to that a large Articles section, free horoscopes, and more, and Kasamba makes every day on their site a spiritual development day.

Gifted Psychics

Cosmic Fusion is an intuitive consultant specializing in helping others find their heart’s desire. She has over 12,000 reviews, many containing heart emojis.

Magical Aura is a love fortune teller specializing in real-time frames for her predictions on love. She has over 5,800 reviews and a lot of repeat customers.

Final Verdict

Whether you want to find new love or rejuvenate a relationship, Kasamba has the best psychics online to help.

They also have a Best Match Guarantee and other savings, so your first date afterward won’t have to be expensive.

3. Keen – Best Online Psychics for Spiritual Readings

Pros

3 minutes free

1,700+ psychics

“Readings 101” feature.

10 minutes for $1.99

Best spiritual readings

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

Site Overview

We are all spiritual beings having a physical experience, and Keen has more than 1,700 of the best psychics online to remind you of that.

There are also some new customer deals that are pretty transcendental.

Features

There are more than 120 spiritual advisors on Keen; all you need to do to connect is engage with the comprehensive search filter and click.

If it’s your first time, a piece in the Articles section titled “Readings 101” can brief you on all you need to know.

Once you have an advisor, you get 3 minutes free, plus 10 minutes for only $1.99.

All readings are confidential and safe. There’s a satisfaction guarantee to cover you if anything goes wrong.

Gifted Psychics

Gifted Lady of Truth is a clairsentient and empath specializing in easing spiritual confusion. She has done over 1,600 readings with a 4.5/5 overall rating.

Lady India is a clairvoyant who is a spiritual guide for those in trouble. She has done over 8,200 readings with an overall rating of 5.0.

Final Verdict

Keen has been furnishing the best online psychics for spiritual readings for over 20 years. Our question is, have you ever seen the kind of new customer deals they have?

That’s something worth meditating on.

4. AskNow – Best Online Psychics for Tarot Readings

Pros

Best online psychics free for 5 minutes

Best $1 per minute deals

1 free email question with a live psychic

Over 17 years online

The best tarot card readings

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes.

Site Overview

The most popular tool used by the best psychics online is the tarot, and AskNow’s experts are among the best.

They’re also the Ace of Coins when it comes to their intro deals for new customers.

Features

The best online psychics at AskNow are grouped into three categories based on experience, ability, and price so everyone can have a quality, affordable reading.

Besides tarot, there are experts with and without tools that specialize in every life subject, including love, career, spirituality, and more.

There are also terrific new customer deals giving you 5 minutes with the best online psychics free, $1 per minute packages, and a free email question with a live psychic.

Add videos to explain how it all works, and you’ll be ready for your reading in no time.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Christina is an experienced tarot guide. She has done over 13,800 readings and specializes in helping others find romance. She’s also among the best cheap psychics online on AskNow.

Amata is a tarot reader who guides people to be the creators of their lives. She has done over 1,700 readings.

Final Verdict

If you could use some guidance, the best online psychics at AskNow are ready 24/7 to interpret your cards.

We predict it’ll be your lucky day once you see how long you can talk with some of the best online psychics free.

5. California Psychics – Best Psychics Online via Phone

Pros

Highly tested psychics

$1 per minute deals

The most extensive menu of readings

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

Advanced mobile app

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

For 28 years, the best online psychics at California Psychics have helped over 2 million people find peace from the vicissitudes of life.

If you need advice on the go, call California Psychics. No matter your time zone, they’ll connect you with spirit 24/7.

Features

The detailed search filter makes it easy to find the exact type of reading you want on California Psychics.

Just about every type of psychic ability, tool, and subject is listed, along with categories for customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars.

For your first reading, there are 20-minute packages for new customers at $1, $2, and $4 per minute and a Karmic rewards program offering discounts to repeat customers.

Plus, a reliable mobile app for chat and phone lets you browse psychics, see your horoscope, and pick a free tarot card.

Gifted Psychics

Abraham is a Rune reader specializing in helping clients find clarity and spiritual healing. He has done over 10,000 readings with a 4.5/5 overall rating.

Alphonse is a tarot reader, helping people to find their higher selves. He has done over 5,400 readings with a 4.6/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

With 28 years online, California Psychics has been around long enough to get it right.

For instance, there are various readings and subjects, some of the best psychics online, new customer deals, and a top mobile app.

6. Purple Ocean – Best App for Readings With the Best Online Psychics

Pros

Customized video readings

1-hour delivery service

Free mobile app

Readings via phone or tablet

Live video sessions

Cons

Readings only through your phone

Site Overview

Purple Ocean is an offshoot of their sister site, Purple Garden, but with a new twist.

They offer customized, recorded video readings via phone and tablet to answer your written questions.

Features

It starts by downloading the Purple Ocean app for free from either the Apple Store or Google Play.

Once you browse their psychics and find a reader, you’ll need to compose a written question and send it to them via a link on their profile.

After that, you’ll receive a 3-minute recorded video within 24 hours containing a thoroughly thought-out psychic answer to your question.

It’s all only $10, but if you need it sooner, there is also a 1-hour service available for $15.

If you’d rather do a live video reading in real-time, you can have that as well, although you’ll need to negotiate with each reader starting at $0.99 per minute.

Gifted Psychics

Bridges Light is a tarot reader offering in-depth, divinely timed guidance. They have over 3,200 positive reviews with a 100% on-time delivery rate.

AstroBabe Babbet specializes in astrology readings and horoscopes to help you get in time with life. She has over 1,000 positive reviews and a 99.6% on-time delivery rate.

Final Verdict

If you can’t spare the time for a reading but have a burning question, Purple Ocean will let you wait out the tide and deliver a psychic’s complete insights via video within 24 hours.

7. Psychic Source – Best Psychics Online for Mediumship

Pros

One of the oldest psychic sites

“Find a Psychic” search filter

$1 per minute deals

Huge Articles section

3 minutes free

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

If you’re looking for sage advice, Psychic Source is as old as The Hermit of the tarot and every bit as wise—especially their mediums.

If you’re missing a departed loved one and long to reconnect, Psychic Source has the best online psychics for mediumship.

Features

Starting with their interactive Find a Psychic filter, Psychic Source will fast-track you into your reading after only a few multiple-choice questions.

If you’ve chosen a medium, you’ll get all the affirmations, healing, and closure necessary to convince you a loved one is safe and thriving in a happy place.

You’ll also be in a happy place when you get 3 minutes with the best online psychics free and 3 different $1 per minute deals.

There’s also an articles section with interactive AI features so that you can have some fun afterward.

Gifted Psychics

Holly is a medium who seeks to bring peace to her customers. She has done over 44,000 readings with consistently high customer ratings.

Ursula is a love medium specializing in linking up compatible souls. She has done over 29,000 readings and is known for her compassionate style.

Final Verdict

Psychic Source is one of the classic psychic reading online platforms. With the best online psychics for mediumship, 30 years of experience, the best online psychics free for 3 minutes, and a collection of $1 per minute deals, they have everything you need.

8. Oranum – Best Online Psychics for Free Readings

Pros

Free live chat room

$9.99 free credit

Free advisor materials

Votes for best online psychics

Informative spiritual and psychic Blog

Unmatched video readings

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Site Overview

If you want to interact with the best online psychics free, Oranum’s free live chat room is the place to be.

They also have low, everyday prices and a great free credit for new customers.

Features

So, what is this free live chat thing? Well, it’s a place where you can ask 1 free chat question of as many readers as you want while they sit there live on video and field your inquiries.

You can also hang out and watch them answer other questions as well.

It’s a great place to shop for readers, and when you choose one, you’ll get a $9.99 free credit with your initial reading.

There’s also an informative blog with articles, videos, tutorials, and more, including pieces by many of Oranum’s best online psychics.

Gifted Psychics

Healing Lady is a natural clairvoyant who is honest and nurturing to those in need. Customers have previously voted her as one of Oranum’s best online psychics.

LoveDove477 is a pure clairvoyant who doesn’t use tools. She’s a relationship expert and is currently #9 among Oranum’s best online psychics this month.

Final Verdict

If you’re all about talking to the best online psychics free, Oranum is all about you.

But free psychic reading online doesn’t end in the live chat room. It continues into your first reading with a free $9.99 credit.

9. Psychic Oz – Most Experienced Platform With the Best Online Psychics

Pros

30 years online

Best online psychics free for 3 minutes

$1 per minute packages

Highly screened readers

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Site Overview

Psychic Oz has had some of the most highly screened and accurate online psychics for over a generation.

Add to that some great discounts that let you talk with the best online psychics free, and it sounds to us like a beautiful thing is happening at Psychic Oz.

Features

There’s a full menu of readings and formats and a detail-driven search engine that’ll help you connect with some of the best online psychics quickly.

Add to that deals like 3 minutes with the best online psychics free, or the first minute of every reading free, and saying Psychic Oz has the best online psychics free isn’t such a stretch.

It’s also not a stretch to say they’re one of the only sites to offer their best online psychics in various formats, including chat, phone, video, and email.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Karina is a gifted clairvoyant and channeler helping people sort their emotions. She has over 170 reviews with an average overall rating of 4.9/5.

Shana is a psychic and oracle card reader who seeks to clear away your spiritual blockages. She has over 460 reviews with an overall 4.9/5 rating.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for some of the best online psychics free, discount minutes, and a wide variety of readings, Psychic Oz has some of the best psychics online for your needs.

10. Mysticsense – Best Psychics Online for LGBTQ+ Questions

Pros

5 minutes free

Lowest everyday prices

Satisfaction Guarantee

Youngest of the top psychic websites.

Best psychic reading website for LGBTQ+

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings.

Site Overview

For a site that has only been around since 2020, Mysticsense has a few things that rival some of the older sites.

For example, more than 700 of the best online psychics, low everyday prices, and the best psychics online for LGBTQ readings.

Features

One thing common to every site with the best online psychics is a nifty search filter.

At Mysticsense, you can browse for status, badge, specialties, tools, and reading style to ensure you find the best psychic for your needs.

If you’re on a budget (who isn’t?), they have the lowest everyday prices, with some of their best online psychics charging less than $1 per minute.

Mysticsense also has some of the best online psychics free for 5 minutes and a satisfaction guarantee for 10 minutes if anything goes wrong.

And when your reading’s done, if you’d like to unwind, there’s an online tools section that offers free AI online tarot reading.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Edward is a clairvoyant specializing in LGBTQ relationships. He has over 200 reviews with very high customer ratings.

Psychic Violet is an energy healer helping people to find balance. She. has over 190 reviews and can also read with tools like tarot.

Final Verdict

Low standard prices, the best online psychics free for 5 minutes, a detailed search filter, and a satisfaction guarantee make Mysticsense a place to find some convenient truth.

11. Purple Tides – Best Psychic Reading From Multiple Online Psychics

Pros

Screened psychics

Only $5 per reading

Multiple psychic perspectives

Free app for iOS or Android

Readings 24/7

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded, not live.

Site Overview

Purple Tides is a unique site that goes beyond the typical concept of psychic reading by offering the perspectives of 5 of the best online psychics at once.

Plus, it all happens the same day with a free app available on iOS or Android.

Features

Even though many sites have some of the best psychics online, you can only get one reading at a time with one reader.

For as little as $5, Purple Tides lets you consult 5 of the best online psychics simultaneously.

The way it works is that you submit a written question, and it’s given to 5 of the site’s best online psychics, and then they each give you their take.

Purple Tides guarantees all five answers within 24 hours or your money back.

Gifted Psychics

You don’t choose specific psychics; Purple Tides does that. You only select the response that best fits your needs.

Final Verdict

Allowing several of the best online psychics to answer your question for only $5 is the best search engine of any psychic site we’ve covered.

Just pick the best response, and you’ve found the best psychic for you.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is when you meet with someone with extrasensory ability and ask them questions about the things happening in your life.

Many types of psychic abilities and various kinds of psychic tools and divination oracles are used in psychic readings.

Types of Online Psychic Reading Sessions

The best online psychics do many kinds of sessions. Here are a few of the most popular types of readings from the best psychics online.

Crystal Ball Gazing

Crystal ball gazing is a common type of reading done by many of the best online psychics.

It consists of the psychic focusing their attention on a large glass ball to see visions of the future and what is happening in the spirit realms.

Tarot Readings

Tarot readings are perhaps the most common type of reading done by the best online psychics.

The tarot itself is a deck of 78 picture cards whose images are designed to activate the extrasensory abilities of the reader in response to whatever question they have been asked.

Clairvoyant Readings

Clairvoyants can see visions of things that exist beyond the five normal human senses.

Some of the best online psychics are clairvoyants who can use their visionary ability either by itself or in tandem with different psychic tools and oracles.

Aura Reading

Aura reading is the ability to see the subtle esoteric energies emitted by the human spiritual body.

Auras are known to exist on various wavelengths, which gives them the appearance of having different colors.

Some of the best online psychics can determine a person’s mental, physical, and spiritual condition by the colors of the auras they are emitting.

Love Readings

Love is the most popular subject the best online psychics are asked about.

In a love reading, someone will ask specific questions about their love life, such as when they will find new love or if a current relationship will become more serious.

The best online psychics for love readings are often a site’s most popular readers.

Mediumship

Mediums can communicate with dead spirits and other types of non-physical beings.

Some of the best psychics online are mediums and are often sought out by people who want to communicate with a departed loved one.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of how the planets affect human life on earth.

An astrology reading compares a person’s natal chart (a map of the heavens on the day that individual was born) to the current positions of the transiting planets.

Astrologers can then determine from this reading things like the best day to do something and whether two individuals will get along or not.

Numerology Readings

Numerology is a branch of knowledge that deals with the occult significance of numbers and how they relate to letters of the alphabet.

The best psychics online that use numerology focus on an individual’s name, birthday, and yearly cycles to determine their essential character and possible future.

Palmistry

Palmistry is a technique used by the best online psychics to read the lines in a person’s hand to determine their essential nature and what destiny holds in store.

How We Ranked the Best Online Psychic Reading Websites

If you’re looking for the best psychics online, there are a few things you should be aware of. Here are some valuable details we uncovered in our research into the best psychics online.

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

Sites need to advertise that they screen readers ahead of time. That way, customers will know they’ll only engage with the best psychics online.

To get the most out of the best psychics online, you must engage with them in a format that’s comfortable for you.

The four basic contact methods that the best psychics online work with are online chat, phone calls, video calls, and email.

Psychic Specialties Available

Many different types of abilities, subjects, and readings are offered by the best psychics online.

Make sure the subject you want to talk about is available, as well as the best type of reading for providing the answers you need.

Discounts and Promotions

If it’s your first psychic reading, knowing you’ll be charged by the minute by the best psychics online sounds expensive.

As a result, the top sites usually offer free or discounted minutes so you can have some time with the best online psychics free to keep down the cost.

Satisfaction Guarantee

The best service providers always offer a satisfaction guarantee. It’s a way to show customers that a service is professional and believes in its product.

It’s no different when it comes to working with the best psychics online, which is why all the top sites offer satisfaction guarantees.

Years of Experience

If you’re looking for the best psychics online, it’s best to stick with an older, more experienced site that has learned over time what its customers need and want.

Benefits of Online Psychic Readings

After psychic readings went online, they transformed from being an exotic curiosity to a mainstream phenomenon.

But are online readings really better? Let’s look at the benefits of having a reading with the best psychics online.

Convenient

You can have a reading with the best psychics online from the comfort of your home 24/7, 365 days a year.

Anonymous

At no point in an online reading will the psychic ever know your identity or have access to any of your personal information.

Variety of Options

Online readings offer you a wide choice of the best psychics online and a variety of reading types, subjects, prices, and contact methods.

Flexible Communication

Working with the best psychics online gives you the choice of having your chat, video, email, and phone psychic readings.

Documented Session

Sometimes, the best psychics online will say something in a reading you either won’t understand or remember.

The best psychic reading sites usually offer the option of receiving a transcript for your phone or chat reading. That way, you can review anything you might have missed.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

All the best psychics online have personal profiles that list their services and customer reviews so you can see how their clientele has rated them.

Free Trials and Promotions

Every top site gives you the option of talking with the best online psychics free for at least a few minutes to keep down your expenditure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions people ask about the best online psychics.

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

The best psychics online can often be very accurate in giving helpful advice and guidance for dealing with personal problems.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Standard prices for readings with the best psychics online start as low as $0.99 per minute or less and can go as high as $19.99 per minute and more.

It’s also possible to talk with the best free psychics or at a discount if you are a new customer.

Do Any Online Psychics Offer Free Readings?

Yes, it’s possible to talk with the best online psychics free with the free or discounted minutes offered to new customers by many sites.

How Long Does an Average Psychic Reading Last?

An average reading with the best psychics online usually lasts approximately 10 minutes.

Can Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, the best psychics online can be trusted if the site has screened them beforehand and they have many positive customer reviews.

Can I Speak to the Best Online Psychics for Free?

Yes, you can speak to the best online psychics free by using the free and discounted minutes deals offered to new customers by many sites.

How Can You Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

You can tell if your psychic reader is legitimate by checking the customer reviews of their previous readings. For the best online psychics, reviews are usually always good.

Can the Best Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, the best psychics online can be trusted if many customers have given them positive reviews. It’s also essential to determine if they have been screened beforehand.

How Should I Prepare for a Psychic Reading?

These are valuable tips to remember before seeing the best psychics online.

Calm down beforehand with breathing exercises or meditation.

Write down 1 or 2 crucial questions to ask.

Prepare to take notes or tape your reading.

Check that all your equipment is working.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

These are examples of excellent questions you can ask the best psychics online.

Is the person I’m romantically attracted to also attracted to me?

Will I be better off accepting a new job offer?

Will I have a happier lifestyle if I move to another city?

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading?

You should get a psychic reading because it can help open your eyes to new possibilities if you have run out of ideas for solving a problem. A psychic reading can also help you learn more about yourself and how to improve.

When Is the Best Time To Get a Psychic Reading Online?

A good time to get a psychic reading online is when you feel like life is passing you by and are unsure what to do next.

The best psychics online can often help by introducing a new point of view along with some insightful advice.

Final Word on the Best Online Psychics

Even though many millions swear that the best online psychics have genuinely helped them, you won’t know if psychic readings are real until you try out one yourself.

Hopefully, some of the information presented in this article will give you the confidence to experience some of the good things a psychic reading on a top platform like Purple Garden can offer.

If you’ve read carefully, you may even get to talk with some of the best online psychics free.

But remember, psychic readers cannot assure precise outcomes or results. The future remains dynamic, shaped by many factors, including personal decisions and individual circumstances.