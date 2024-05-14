Best Oracle Cards: 22 Top Recommendations for 2024

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Oracle cards are a powerful divination tool used by psychics in professional readings. They’re also excellent for sensitive people who wish to develop their intuition.

Are you a pro looking for the best oracle cards with messages to help your clients better? Or a novice seeking the best oracle cards for beginners? We can help.

Discover our top picks–starting with our #1 choice, Sacred Rebels Oracle which is among the best oracle decks available online.

Best Oracle Cards for 2024

1. Sacred Rebels Oracle – Best Oracle Cards Overall

Design: Conceived and written by Alana Fairchild, with unique illustrations by Autumn Sky Morrison, this deck of intuitive messages is intended to inspire your rebellious heart.

Brand: Both the 45-card deck, as well as the 180-page accompanying book, are published by Llewellyn Publications.
Price: The package will cost you $22.16, but you'll get both the deck and guidebook.

Both the 45-card deck, as well as the 180-page accompanying book, are published by Llewellyn Publications. Price: The package will cost you $22.16, but you’ll get both the deck and guidebook.

Description

With striking drawings and deep psychological messages to inspire your unique individualism, this is one of the best oracle decks for beginners in search of their own, authentic truth.

Customer Reviews

The Sacred Rebels Oracle earned an excellent overall 4.9 out of 5 online rating based on over 2,500 customer reviews. Some customers described it as gorgeous and shared how they resonate with it, making it one of the best oracle cards with messages for every user.

2. The Herbal Astrology Oracle – Best Oracle Cards With Messages From Herbal Plants

Design: Written by Adriana Ayales (featuring earthy, colorful illustrations by Joséphine Klerks), these best oracle cards for intuition are meant to help you reconnect with the deep spirituality of the natural world.

Brand: Both the 55-card deck and accompanying guidebook are published by Hay House Inc.
Price: The set is priced at $24.04 for both the cards and guidebook.

Both the 55-card deck and accompanying guidebook are published by Hay House Inc. Price: The set is priced at $24.04 for both the cards and guidebook.

Description

As the best oracle cards for beginners to herbal astrology, each one depicts a sacred plant ally and its link to astrology; the guidebook has the additional medicinal, ceremonial, and spiritual correspondences for each plant represented.

Customer Reviews

The Herbal Astrology Oracle got an impressive total of 4.9 out of 5 online rating based on over 1,000 customer reviews. Many reviewers praise the cards as beautiful, while others appreciate it as the best oracle card with messages and insights from plants.

3. White Light Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance by Sacred White Light

Design: Conceived and written by Alana Fairchild with ethereal illustrations by A. Andrew Gonzalez, these best oracle cards for intuition reveal the spiritual power contained in sacred white light.

Brand: Both the 44-card deck and 240-page guidebook are published by Llewellyn Publications.
Price: You'll be paying $22.45 for a boxed set (including the cards and book).

Both the 44-card deck and 240-page guidebook are published by Llewellyn Publications. Price: You’ll be paying $22.45 for a boxed set (including the cards and book).

Description

These are the best oracle cards for guidance on how to gain illumination from spiritual white light; this collection of enlightening messages and luminous images will teach, heal, and inspire you.

Customer Reviews

The White Light Oracle earned an overall 4.8 out of 5 online rating based on over 2,100 customer reviews. Certain buyers commend the stunning artwork and insightful cards, so it can be considered among the best oracle cards for empaths looking for guidance from white light.

4. Rumi Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance by Rumi

Design: Based on the work of Rumi, these best oracle cards with messages from this Sufi poet were conceived and written by Alana Fairchild, with mystical illustrations by the Fusion artist Rassouli.

Brand: Both the 44-card deck and 204-page book are published by Llewellyn Publications.
Price: The boxed set – which comes with both the cards and book – will cost you $22.13.

Both the 44-card deck and 204-page book are published by Llewellyn Publications. Price: The boxed set – which comes with both the cards and book – will cost you $22.13.

Description

Based on the divinely inspired writing of the Sufi poet Rumi, these are the best oracles cards for guidance and inspiration from a legendary mystic who loved the human soul with deep passion.

Customer Reviews

The Rumi Oracle has a total rating of 4.8 out of 5 online based on more than 1,800 reviews. Some customers shared how it helped them explore their spirituality, making it one of the best oracle decks for intuition.

5. The Wild Unknown Archetypes Deck – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance to Inner Secrets

Design: As the best oracle cards for intuition to your inner self, this deck was written and illustrated by Kim Krans… an adventurous redefinition of tarot for the 21 st century.

Brand: The 78 circular cards and 224 page guidebook is published by Harper One.
Price: The Wild Unknown Archetypes Deck and Guidebook sells for $21.99.

The 78 circular cards and 224 page guidebook is published by Harper One. Price: The Wild Unknown Archetypes Deck and Guidebook sells for $21.99.

Description

This collection of 78 round cards is a lexicon of ancient, universal symbols that have resided in our collective psyche for eons. Exploring the profound roots of what it means to be human, these best oracle cards for beginners to your inner being reveal the secrets within you.

Customer Reviews

The Wild Unknown Archetypes Deck gained an overall online rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 4,400 customer reviews. A lot of customers appreciate the beauty and insightfulness of the artwork. However, some mention it has a learning curve, so those who need the best oracle cards for beginners may look elsewhere.

6. The Spirit Animal Oracle – Best Oracle Cards With Messages from Animal Spirits

Design: One of the best oracle decks for beginners to exploring animal energies, The Spirit Animal oracle was both written and illustrated by seer and instructor Colette Baron-Reid.

Brand: The Spirit Animal Oracle cards and book are published by Hay House Inc.
Price: The complete Spirit Animal Oracle set of cards and book sell for $21.90.

The Spirit Animal Oracle cards and book are published by Hay House Inc. Price: The complete Spirit Animal Oracle set of cards and book sell for $21.90.

Description

Perhaps the best oracle cards with messages from our animal brethren, they can help you discover how an eagle, elephant, or even a bee can guide you through the obstacles and challenges of your life.

Customer Reviews

The Spirit Animal Oracle has a general rating online of 4.9 out of 5 based on nearly 7,000 customer reviews. Most users appreciate how the guidebook helps them interpret the cards’ meaning, which makes it a practical choice if you need the best oracle cards for guidance to animal-inspired insights.

7. Wisdom of the Oracle Divination Cards – Best Oracle Cards for Beginners

Design: This eclectic mix of original art and symbols from Tarot, I-Ching, Runes, and more was written and designed by mystic and teacher Colette Baron-Reid as the best oracle cards for empaths who are new to exploring their spirituality.

Brand: The 52-card deck and guidebook is published by Lifestyles.
Price: The price of both the deck and the illustrated guidebook lists for $21.49.

The 52-card deck and guidebook is published by Lifestyles. Price: The price of both the deck and the illustrated guidebook lists for $21.49.

Description

If you’re ready to access higher spiritual wisdom for the first time, these are the best oracle cards for beginners covering basic concepts from the most profound ancient teachings of both east and west.

Customer Reviews

The Wisdom of the Oracle Divination Cards scored an overall online rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on more than 7,900 customer reviews. Many reviewers are impressed with the beauty and accuracy of these best oracle cards for intuition for newbies.

8. Energy Oracle Cards – Best Oracle Cards for Beginners Using Energy

Design: These profound divining cards have been written and illustrated by Sandra Anne Taylor, an explorer of spiritual energy in all its forms, making it the best oracle cards for intuition to tapping this energy.

Brand: This easy-to-use 53 card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House Inc.
Price: The list price of both the deck and guidebook is $21.06.

This easy-to-use 53 card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House Inc. Price: The list price of both the deck and guidebook is $21.06.

Description

These are some of the best oracle cards for beginners to spiritual energy; this deck can guide you to better comprehend what your consciousness is and how you can remove blocks to manifest your best life.

Customer Reviews

Energy Oracle Cards earned a total online rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 6,700 customer reviews. A lot of buyers commend the visually stunning artwork of these best oracle cards for empaths who are ready to access the energy of the universe.

9. The Healing Waters Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Empaths Focusing on Healing

Design: This deck – based on the profound healing properties of water – is written by Rebecca Campbell and illustrated by Katie-Louise as the best oracle cards for empaths who focus on the power of H20.

Brand: The 44-card deck and guidebook are both published by Hay House UK.
Price: The price for both the cards and guide is $20.55.

The 44-card deck and guidebook are both published by Hay House UK. Price: The price for both the cards and guide is $20.55.

Description

The mystical powers of water rule both the flow of our emotions and the power to heal, thus making these the best oracle cards for empaths (or anyone as impressionable as water).

Customer Reviews

The Healing Waters Oracle gained a general online rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 540 customer ratings. These best oracle cards for intuition to the healing effects of water are usually praised by users for its peaceful, meditative artwork.

10. The Sacred Forest Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Intuition to Your Sacred Space

Design: Offering a glimpse into a sacred dimension of nature much like Avalon or Shamballa, these could be the best oracle cards for empaths who wish to delve into their own special inner space. This beautiful set of cards is both written and illustrated by Denise Linn.

Brand: The 52 cards of this deck along with the guide are published by Hay House Inc.
Price: The price for both the deck and guide is $19.26.

The 52 cards of this deck along with the guide are published by Hay House Inc. Price: The price for both the deck and guide is $19.26.

Description

Enter your personal sacred forest or “dreamtime” with one of the best oracle decks out there for exploring inner space. From ancient nature spirits to animal totems and more, these best oracle cards for intuition let you embrace the magic within.

Customer Reviews

The Sacred Forest Oracle snagged an overall online rating of 4.9 out of 5 from more than 2,200 total reviews. Many customers liked the stunning artwork, as well as how these best oracle cards for guidance to your inner world are easy to relate to.

11. The Starseed Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance to Your Starry Roots

Design: This visionary deck for the intergalactic wanderers among us was written by Rebecca Campbell, with cosmic illustrations by Danielle Noel, making them the best oracle cards for beginners to their star-based origins.

Brand: The 53-card deck and illuminating guide are both published by Hay House UK.
Price: The cost of this wonderful deck and accompanying book is $19.02.

The 53-card deck and illuminating guide are both published by Hay House UK. Price: The cost of this wonderful deck and accompanying book is $19.02.

Description

Starseeds are those who have lived in the cosmos before coming to earth. If you’ve always longed for a place far from this world, these are the best oracle cards for guidance in finding out exactly where your soul is from.

Customer Reviews

The Starseed Oracle earned a total online rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 11,800 reviews. Some customers appreciated the lovely artwork of these best oracle cards for intuition to your cosmic roots; nevertheless, others mentioned that the cards are stiff and not too durable.

12. The Divine Feminine Oracle – Best Oracle Cards With Messages from the Goddess

Design: Both written and illustrated by Meggan Watterson, these are the best oracle cards for intuition to open your receptive feminine nature to the universal womb of possibilities and creativity.

Brand: The 53-card deck and the 240-page book are both published by Hay House Inc.
Price: Together, the deck and book are available for $19.02.

The 53-card deck and the 240-page book are both published by Hay House Inc. Price: Together, the deck and book are available for $19.02.

Description

Meet the legendary priestesses, goddesses, witches, and queens who are the archetypes of the sacred feminine power. This is one of the best oracle decks out there for celebrating the goddess alive in us all.

Customer Reviews

The Divine Feminine Oracle got a general rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on nearly 2,200 reviews. Certain customers appreciate the inclusivity of these best oracle cards for empaths aiming to be more attuned to their feminine side; still, other users pointed out that the deck is not as diverse as it seems to be at first.

13. Angels and Ancestors Oracle Cards – Best Oracle Cards for Beginners to Spiritual Roots

Design: Kyle Gray is the author and Lily Moses the illustrator of these best oracle cards for empaths who wish to connect the power of the angels with the wisdom of their ancestors.

Brand: This 55-card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House UK.
Price: The illuminating deck and guide cost $18.45 online.

This 55-card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House UK. Price: The illuminating deck and guide cost $18.45 online.

Description

Between heaven and earth, we’re protected by both angels and ancestors. Perhaps the best oracle cards for guidance from both, this deck will reveal where your soul’s going and where it’s been.

Customer Reviews

The Angels and Ancestors Oracle Cards have an overall online rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on over 10,200 reviews. A lot of customers agree that the artwork is beautiful, although some think that the cards are hard to handle.

14. Woodland Wardens – Best Oracle Decks on Nature

Design: These best oracle cards for beginners and old-timers to nature are inspired by the fauna of the forest and its creatures; this magical oracle is written and illustrated by Jessica Roux.

Brand: This 52-card oracle and deck and guide is published by Andrews McMeel Publishing.
Price: The cost is $16.51 for both the deck and guidebook.

This 52-card oracle and deck and guide is published by Andrews McMeel Publishing. Price: The cost is $16.51 for both the deck and guidebook.

Description

Drawing from folklore, mythology, and literary sources, this oracle’s format is to pair both an animal and plant with a meaningful message to meditate on. We think it’s one of the best oracle decks for contemplation.

Customer Reviews

Woodland Wardens gained a 4.9 out of 5 total rating based on 2,800 reviews and beyond. Most customers liked the appearance and texture of these best oracle cards with messages from nature.

15. Angel Answers Oracle Cards – Top Oracle Cards for Yes or No Answers

Design: Written by Radleigh Valentine and illustrated by Marius Michael George, these are the best oracle cards for empaths interested in angelic images plus simple answers and advice.

Brand: This 44-card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House Inc.
Price: Both the deck and guidebook cost $17.99.

This 44-card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House Inc. Price: Both the deck and guidebook cost $17.99.

Description

For the times you need to cut to the chase without reading a mystical treatise, or even get a simple yes or no answer, this is one of the best oracle cards for guidance without the frills.

Customer Reviews

Angel Answers Oracle Cards scored a general rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on over 9,700 reviews. Several users agree that these are the best oracle cards for beginners since they’re straightforward to use. However, one reviewer says it’s not as useful when interpreting deeper messages.

16. Love Oracle Cards – Best Oracle Decks for Love

Design: This deck contains 54 easy-to-handle love oracle cards. Each brightly colored with sayings that cover every aspect of love and being loved.

Brand: These best oracle cards for intuition on love and romance are manufactured by the Han Yu Bowen corporation in China
Price: The 54-card deck costs $16.99, but don't be surprised: there is no guidebook.

These best oracle cards for intuition on love and romance are manufactured by the Han Yu Bowen corporation in China Price: The 54-card deck costs $16.99, but don’t be surprised: there is no guidebook.

Description

If love is on your mind, you don’t need to be psychic to use the Love Oracle deck. Just shuffle and pull a card. The sayings are easy to understand, so they’re the best oracle cards for beginners to matters of the heart.

Customer Reviews

Love Oracle Cards earned an average online rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 240 customer reviews. Most reviewers agree that it is easy to handle these best oracle cards for empaths who are drawn to the realm of love.

17. Life Oracle Cards – Best Oracle Decks for Ease of Use

Design: This deck consists of 48 cards, each containing inspiring artwork and affirmations to help guide you. Plus, these best oracle cards for beginners are simple to use.

Brand: These user-friendly cards are made by a Chinese company called Sishui.
Price: The Life Oracle Cards deck is priced at $16.99.

These user-friendly cards are made by a Chinese company called Sishui. Price: The Life Oracle Cards deck is priced at $16.99.

Description

No matter what type of life issue you’re facing, the attractive artwork and positive affirmations contained on each Life Oracle card will inspire you to tap into your higher wisdom. These are the best oracle cards for intuition about important life decisions.

Customer Reviews

Life Oracle Cards gained an overall online rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on more than 360 total reviews. Many users appreciate the attractiveness and user-friendliness of these best oracle cards for empaths who prefer decks that are very easy to use.

18. Gateway of Light Activation Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance From Your Higher Self

Design: Authored by Kyle Gray and illustrated by Jennifer Hawkyard, these best oracle cards for intuition to your deeper self contain a stargate portal full of esoteric and spiritual imagery.

Brand: This 44-card deck is published by Hay House UK.
Price: The deck and supporting guidebook are priced at $15.98.

This 44-card deck is published by Hay House UK. Price: The deck and supporting guidebook are priced at $15.98.

Description

If you’re hoping to connect with your higher self, these are some of the best oracle cards for guidance to whatever your special destiny is, as well as how you can manifest it in this lifetime.

Customer Reviews

The Gateway of Light Activation Oracle got a total score of 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 1,500 customer ratings. Many reviewers say the deck can help users explore deeper meanings, so it can be counted among the best oracle cards for empaths who are in intermediate or advanced stages of their journey.

19. Sacred Geometry Activations Oracle Cards – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance From the Universe

Design: The artist and author LON has created a portal for you to find the secrets for working in harmony with the universe: it’s none other than these best oracle cards for intuition based on the ancient wisdom of sacred geometry.

Brand: This 44-card deck and guidebook is published by Beyond Worlds.
Price: Both the deck and guide cost $15.89.

This 44-card deck and guidebook is published by Beyond Worlds. Price: Both the deck and guide cost $15.89.

Description

The sacred geometry of Pythagoras is the design behind the cosmos. This is one of the best oracle decks you can use to connect yourself with that power to see how your life fits with the universe.

Customer Reviews

The Sacred Geometry Activations Deck gained an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 2,000 ratings and beyond. A lot of users like how big and glossy these best oracle cards for beginners to geometric patterns are.

20. Moonology Messages Oracle – Best Oracle Cards for Empaths of the Moon

Design: Based on the moon cycles and how they affect us all, this deck of the best oracle cards for beginners and veterans to moonology is authored by Yasmin Boland and illustrated by Ali Vermilio.

Brand: The 48-card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House UK.
Price: The oracle plus the book cost $15.83.

The 48-card deck and guidebook is published by Hay House UK. Price: The oracle plus the book cost $15.83.

Description

The ever-changing lunar cycles affect time, tides, and humanity. This is one of the best oracle cards for empaths of the moon’s energy who are hoping to tap into the power of this symbolic heavenly body.

Customer Reviews

The Moonology Messages Oracle features a general rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on 260-plus total ratings. Most customers appreciate the lovely art, as well as the helpful guidebook that’s included in these best oracle cards for intuition on insights to the moon’s cycles.

21. Believe in Your Own Magic – Best Oracle Cards With Messages for Women

Design: According to author Amanda Lovelace and illustrator Janaina Medeiros, women are some kind of magic; as one of the best oracle decks for ladies, these cards aim to prove it.

Brand: This 45-card deck and guidebook is published by Andrews McMeel Publishing.
Price: The deck and guidebook sell for $13.77.

This 45-card deck and guidebook is published by Andrews McMeel Publishing. Price: The deck and guidebook sell for $13.77.

Description

Since it’s the best oracle cards with messages for women, this deck will stir your inner goddess, witch, or queen with inspiring messages and artwork to fuel your magical and manifestation skills.

Customer Reviews

Believe in Your Own Magic showcases a total rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 3,600 reviews. A lot of reviewers like the visuals and intentions of these best oracle cards for beginners or veterans to women’s inner power.

22. Beyond Lemuria Oracle Cards – Best Oracle Cards for Guidance From Ancient Sources

Design: Based on the wisdom of ancient Lemuria, it’s one of the best oracle cards for empaths interested in learning from the distant past. This oracle deck is both written and illustrated by Izzy Ivy.

Brand: The 56-card deck and 148-page guidebook are published by Llewellyn Publications.
Price: Both the deck and guide sell for $13.51.

The 56-card deck and 148-page guidebook are published by Llewellyn Publications. Price: Both the deck and guide sell for $13.51.

Description

Using the profound knowledge drawn from the ancient civilization of Lemuria, this is one of the best oracle decks for helping you develop inner knowing, peace, and your own unique truth.

Customer Reviews

The Beyond Lemuria Deck snagged an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on almost 2,300 reviews. A good number of customers praise the gorgeous artwork and the energy emitted by these best oracle cards for intuition based on Lemurian lore.

What Are Oracle Cards?

Based on a specific theme – like magic or angels – oracle decks are a collection of cards containing artwork, and sometimes aphorisms, that are used for fortune-telling and divination.

Many of the best oracle decks are used by professional psychics in their sessions, but even newbies can get their hands on the best oracle cards for beginners.

How Are Oracle Cards Different From Tarot Cards?

Structurally, tarot decks contain 78 cards divided into 4 suits. Each suit of these fortune-telling cards is numbered from 1-10, plus 4 court cards. On the other hand, oracle decks usually have only 42 to 56 cards and are not divided into suits.

Symbolically, classic tarot decks (like the Rider-Waite) share some symbolism with the ancient Qabalah and astrology. In contrast, oracle decks are theme-oriented and often don’t link to any classical occult system.

Who Can Use Oracle Cards?

Anyone can use oracle cards. That’s because the best oracle decks are essentially self-help tools that are designed to encourage reflection and inner exploration.

How To Use Oracle Cards

Just getting started? Here are some tips that cover the basics of using the best oracle decks.

Choose Your Deck

The best oracle decks are usually designed around a specific theme – like angels or witches – so you should choose one whose motif you relate to.

Get to Know Your Oracle Cards

The best oracle decks usually include a guidebook explaining each card. Try to be generally familiar with these meanings so you can focus on using the deck intuitively.

Create Your Sacred Space for a Reading

Wherever you’re going to use your cards, it’s a good idea to burn some sage or sacred incense to clear out the area of any energy that may distract your concentration.

Cleanse the Cards

When you first buy them (and periodically afterwards), you should cleanse your cards with sage or palo santo incense to remove any negativity associated with past questions you’ve asked.

Tap into Your Intentions

Before shuffling your cards for a session, focus on what you want to know, and then transfer those thoughts through your hands into the deck.

Shuffle the Deck

Shuffling is important in two ways: to both reset the cards from a past reading and transmit your intention into the deck for your current session.

Draw a Card

Before drawing a card, calm your breath, then try to clear your head of any negative or distracting thoughts.

Read and Interpret the Message

While reading the card you’ve pulled, try to keep an open mind; let the image and words make their impression on you. If you need help interpreting the signs, you can also call phone psychics to get advice.

Reflect

A good reading will likely present you with a challenging thought or new idea. Try to understand what this new idea represents… before either criticizing or blindly accepting it.

How We Chose the Best Oracle Cards

When it comes to picking the best oracle cards, here are some important things we considered while creating our list of the top decks.

Brand: We picked the best oracle cards from legit publishers, like Llewellyn and Hay House.

We picked the best oracle cards from legit publishers, like Llewellyn and Hay House. Variety: It’s vital that users identify with the theme of each deck, which is why we covered a wide selection that you can choose from.

It’s vital that users identify with the theme of each deck, which is why we covered a wide selection that you can choose from. Design: We featured oracle cards with designs and images that are both appealing and insightful.

We featured oracle cards with designs and images that are both appealing and insightful. Ease-of-use: Of course, we chose cards that are simple to use, so that first-timers and experts alike can figure out how they work.

Of course, we chose cards that are simple to use, so that first-timers and experts alike can figure out how they work. Price: Decks usually run from $15 to $50 but can be more affordable online; we showcased options from different price ranges to fit different budgets.

Decks usually run from $15 to $50 but can be more affordable online; we showcased options from different price ranges to fit different budgets. Customer reviews: Most of the oracle decks we included in our list earned at least a 4.7 out of 5 rating from a lot of customers.

How To Find the Right Oracle Deck for You

Keep these things in mind to discover which oracle cards are right for you:

Browse your options: There are literally hundreds of oracle decks available online; look around before choosing the best oracle cards for you.

There are literally hundreds of oracle decks available online; look around before choosing the best oracle cards for you. Choose a deck you connect with: The ideal oracle cards for you should speak to something deep within before choosing them.

The ideal oracle cards for you should speak to something deep within before choosing them. Think about your goals and intentions: The fitting oracle cards for your needs should reflect something about you in the subject they depict.

The fitting oracle cards for your needs should reflect something about you in the subject they depict. Consider the price: Make sure the cost is worth it; the top oracle cards are almost always on sale online.

Make sure the cost is worth it; the top oracle cards are almost always on sale online. Read user reviews: The best oracle cards usually get high ratings from many customers; there is truth in numbers.

FAQs About the Best Oracle Cards

Still curious about oracle decks? We might have covered some of your questions below.

Where Do Oracle Cards Come From?

The best oracle cards often draw inspiration from a wide range of artistic, spiritual, occult, mystical, and esoteric symbolism, as well as art, literature, science, and other fields.

How Can I Read Oracle Cards?

The best oracle cards usually come with a guide on how to use them, so you can learn from that. It can also be as simple as thinking of a question, shuffling, and then picking one card and looking up the meaning.

Can Anyone Use Oracle Cards?

Yes, anyone can use the best oracle cards. You don’t have to be intuitive or psychic, though you may discover you are by using them!

When Can I Use Oracle Cards?

The best oracle cards can be used whenever you have an issue you need an answer to; it can also serve as your daily tool for both reflection and meditation.

How Should I Shuffle Oracle Decks?

The best oracle cards can be shuffled like regular playing cards, though all you really have to do is mix them up after each question.

How Many Oracle Cards Do I Pull?

You can pull as many oracle cards as you wish to answer a question, or you can lay them out in a tarot-style spread and read them that way.

What Do Oracle Cards Tell You?

Oracle cards can be a tool for self-reflection and recognizing what’s going on in your life. For example, it can guide you on how you need to change your behavior or circumstances to be more satisfied.

Why Do People Use Oracle Cards?

Many people use oracle cards as a form of self-therapy, especially if they’re confused or feeling life is getting too difficult. Psychic people often use oracle decks to offer guidance and advice to others.

Conclusion: Best Oracle Cards

Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, the top oracle cards could give you guidance, let you explore your spirituality, and even give you the chance to encourage others.

The #1 spot on our list belongs to Sacred Rebels Oracle, but all the oracle cards we reviewed have their own unique focus. So, the right oracle deck for you will depend on what your budget is and which theme you can relate to.