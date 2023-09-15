Best Phone Psychics for Women 2023 – Begin Your Path to Empowerment

With our societal playing field not quite level yet, many women still face a daily struggle when it comes to living as authentically as they’d like.

A phone psychic reading can help when it comes to female self-empowerment, but which sites have the best phone psychics for women?

Since most online psychics are women, we’re confident that any of our top picks, like Purple Garden, will satisfy your needs as far as providing the best phone psychics for women and what you’d like to know.

Best Phone Psychics for Women

First Look

Purple Garden – Best phone psychics for women overall ($10 OFF) Kasamba – Best phone psychics for women looking for love (50% OFF) AskNow – Best phone psychics for women with career queries (5 FREE mins) Keen – Best phone psychics for women on the go (10 minutes for $1.99) Psychic Source – Best phone mediums for women ($1/min) Psychic Oz – Best phone psychics for women on a budget (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense – Best phone psychics for LGBTQ+ women (5 FREE mins) California Psychics – Most highly screened phone psychics for women ($1/min)

Unlike many things, the best phone psychics for women cost the same as the best phone psychics for men.

Plus, with some of the enticing deals and discounts we can point you toward, finding your best self may just be the most rewarding shopping trip you’ll ever have.

If you’re ready to take charge of your world (and its kens), keep reading to see our top picks for the best phone psychics for women online. Purple Garden is our top choice.

Purple Garden – Best Phone Psychics for Women Overall

Pros

Easy psychic search

Highly rated psychics

$10 new customer credit

Bilingual English/Spanish

Multiple formats

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

With more than 1,000 psychics that are vetted and voted on by customers, Purple Garden always has someone ready to answer your questions.

Features

When there’s a problem, you want to talk, not search, which is why there are short lists of psychics like most accurate, trending, and even a staff pick on Purple Garden’s home page.

Add a wide array of readings and subjects from career to women’s issues, and Purple Garden is your personal info center on how to be your best self.

Moreover, multiple formats, including chat, video, and the best phone psychics for women, are all eligible for a $10 matching credit if you’re a new customer.

Gifted Psychics

Spirit Insights is a clairvoyant specializing in accurate love readings. She has done over 11,800 readngs with 3,400+ positive reviews.

Empath Moon is an intuitive empath specializing in twin flame relationships. She’s done over 7,400 readings with 2,700+ positive reviews.

Final Verdict

Easy searching for their 1,000+ psychics, a $10 new customer credit, and multiple formats, including the best phone psychics for women, make Purple Garden the perfect psychic link.

Kasamba – Best Phone Psychics for Women With Love Queries

Pros

3 free minutes plus 50% off

Best Match Guarantee

Best love psychics for women

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

Over 20 years online

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

Site Overview

If you’re a woman who loves too much, the advisors at Kasamba can help you turn some of that back on yourself to create situations more about you and your needs.

Features

Hooking up with the best phone psychics for women is easy on Kasamba. For example, the Best Match Guarantee gives you 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics to find your best advisor.

Plus, you’ll get 3 free minutes and 50% off your first scheduled reading with whatever psychic you choose.

And, unlike your ex, if you’re disappointed, Kasamba will make it up to you with a satisfaction guarantee that will cover $50 worth of time wasted.

Gifted Psychics

Spiritual Sense is a multi-faceted psychic specializing in love. She has more than 4,600 reviews, all satisfied customers.

Divine Mystic Wisdom is a spiritual healer specializing in love karma. She has over 2,500 reviews and will help your spirit find its mate.

Final Verdict

With the best phone psychics for women regarding matters of the heart, Kasamba is a place to awaken that inner goddess so she can come forth in all her loving glory.

AskNow – Best Phone Psychics for Women With Career Queries

Pros

Best $1 per minute offers

5 Free Master Minutes

Top Career experts for women

1 free email question with a live psychic

Over 17 years online

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes.

Site Overview

If you’re a career woman, AskNow has been helping women get ahead for over 17 years with some of the best phone psychics for women on work issues.

Features

With a reliable mobile app, talking with the best phone psychics for women on AskNow has just gotten easier.

Add to that three uniquely priced psychic reader categories, the best $1 per minute deals, and 5 free minutes, and AskNow is the new place for you girls to get down and get real.

You’ll also get 1 free email question with a live psychic with each $1 per minute package.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Layla is a card reader offering loving guidance for matters of the heart. She has done over 26,600 readings at AskNow.

Diva Vida is a spiritual reader who wants to lead you to a deeper understanding. She has done over 32,500 readings.

Final Verdict

With more than 17 years of counseling women to get ahead, AskNow’s advisors are now available on the go 24/7 with a mobile app and deals to make it worth your while.

4. Keen – Best Phone Psychics for Women on the Go

Pros

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

The best mobile app

1,700+ psychics

“Readings 101” feature.

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

Site Overview

If you’re a woman looking for guidance, Keen has more than 1,700 of the best phone psychics for women available to listen and help you find healing.

Features

If it’s your first time, the Readings 101 feature in the articles section can help you find the best psychic reading and reader for your unique needs.

For those problems that can’t wait another second or you’ll have a breakdown, Keen’s mobile app will connect you with the best phone psychics for women on the spot.

Once you have a reader, you’ll get 3 minutes free and another 10 minutes for $1.99 if you choose. By then, you should be soaking in a tub of compassion and helpful advice.

Gifted Psychics

ClairVoyages is a clairvoyant love psychic with over 3,700 readings and a 4.9/5 overall customer rating.

DaisyChainViolet is a psychic who doesn’t use tools. She has done over 14,100 readings and has a 4.8/5 overall customer rating.

Final Verdict

Whether you’re impressed by their sheer number of available psychics, the dependable mobile app, or the discount deals, Keen rests their reputation on having the best phone psychics for women.

5. Psychic Source – Best Phone Mediums for Women

Pros

3 minutes free

$1 per minute deals

“Find a Psychic” search filter

Top psychic mediums

Huge Articles section

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

For over 30 years, Psychic Source has been helping women find their inner goddess with top-shelf mediums and some of the best customer discounts around.

Features

Finding a good psychic is your first challenge, and Psychic Source has you covered with their swift and dependable “Find a Psychic” filter. Just a few quick questions, and you’ll immediately have 3 of the best psychics for women at your disposal.

Once you’re hooked up, you’ll have 3 free minutes and some enticing $1 per-minute deals to get the conversation going.

Afterward, when reflecting, the expansive articles section will help you better understand all the great advice you received.

Gifted Psychics

Liz is a medium who understands and inspires. She has done over 48,000 readings and is continuing a family tradition as a 7th-generation psychic.

Jenicka is a clairsentient medium who has done over 10,500 readings with her omniscient angel cards.

Final Verdict

With longevity, experience, great discounts, and even better mediums, Psychic Source has been helping women realize their intrinsic power for over 30 years.

6. Psychic Oz – Best Phone Psychics for Women on a Budget

Pros

Highly screened readers

3 minutes free

$1 per minute packages

30 years online

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Site Overview

With over 30 years online delivering great advice to single women and moms, Psychic Oz has the best phone psychics for women and can cut a girl a deal too.

Features

With one of the most sophisticated search filters, finding your reader can be as detailed or as quick as you’d like.

Once you have your advisor, new customer deals include 10 and 15-minute $1-per-minute offers and a $4.99 email offer (1 question only).

Plus, these are trustworthy advisors since Psychic Oz is known to have some of the most strictly vetted and tested psychics online.

Gifted Psychics

Ginger is a customer-favorite clairvoyant who specializes in helping single women find love. She has over 100 reviews with an overall 5.0/5 rating.

Zen is a medium showing single moms the way for over 25 years. She has over 440 reviews with an overall 5.0/5 rating.

Final Verdict

If you’re a woman on a budget needing spiritual guidance, Psychic Oz can help you find that magic place by phone or chat at a price your budget can afford.

7. Mysticsense – Best Phone Psychics for LGBTQ+ Women

Pros

Lowest normal prices

5 minutes free

Best psychic readings for LGBTQ+ women

Satisfaction Guarantee

Chat, phone, and video readings.

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings

Site Overview

Mysticsense has only been around since 2020, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a premier site with many readers, low standard prices, and a home for LGBTQ+ issues.

Features

With over 740 readers, including some of the best psychics for women, readings on Mysticsense start as low as $0.99 per minute.

If you’re a new customer, you’ll get the first 5 minutes of your reading free. That way, you’ll have a moment to open up about whatever is on your mind.

Mysticsense is also known for having some of the best psychics online for women when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues. You are what you are, and Mysticsense will proudly celebrate that with you.

Gifted Psychics

Love Readings by Eva is a medium specializing in LGBTQ+ for women seeking same-sex partners. She has over 245 positive reviews.

Roxy Fortune Telling is a medium that specializes in connecting with departed loved ones. She has over 270 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

Mysticsense is young but wise beyond its years. With 5 minutes free, some of the best psychics for women, and low standard prices, they empower everyone.

8. California Psychics – Most Highly Screened Phone Psychics for Women

Pros

Has provided psychic readings since 1995

Most extensive menu of readings

Most rigorously screened psychics

$1 per minute deals

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

Highly vetted psychics

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

Emerging with the 3rd wave of feminism in the 1990s, California Psychics has shown women their power since then with some of the best phone psychics for women anywhere.

Features

Since their inception, California Psychics has helped over 2 million people deal with their issues thanks to their rigorously screened psychics.

With that same spirit of service, they’re still going strong with some of the best psychics for women when it comes to career, love, and more.

To get started, there’s a trio of 20-minute packages for every budget with prices of $1, $2, and $4 per minute. Besides the best phone psychics for women, there are also chat readings, and it’s all available on California Psychics steady and ready mobile app.

Gifted Psychics

Padma is a tarot reader specializing in helping women deal with work and careers. She’s done over 3,100 readings with a 4.6/5 overall rating.

Demi is one of the best phone psychics for women on the site, with over 55,800 readings and a 4.8/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for dependability, experience, good deals, and some of the best psychics for women online, then head west to California Psychics.

What Is a Phone Psychic Reading for Women?

A phone psychic reading for women is when a woman contacts someone with psychic or extrasensory abilities and talks about meaningful issues in her life.

The best phone psychics for women are those advisors who are well-versed and experienced in the specific issues women care about.

When Is the Best Time To Call a Psychic Hotline?

The best time to call a psychic hotline is after you’ve given your problem a great deal of thought and have been unable to figure out a solution.

Often, the best phone psychics for women can help open your mind to new possibilities with their advice and guidance.

How To Choose a Phone Psychic for Women

Going to a site and choosing the best phone psychics for women can be tricky.

During our research, we considered the following things in selecting the best phone psychics for women.

Experience

Psychic ability is a natural gift. Experience is how a psychic has perfected their unique ability by using it to help people with their problems.

As a result, it is often a reader’s experience that differentiates them as being one of the best phone psychics for women.

Reputation

The reputation of a psychic site speaks to how long they have been providing quality and affordable readings to their customers.

We conclude that the longer a site has been around, the more likely you’ll find the best phone psychics for women there.

Specialties

Most sites offer a variety of readings, but over time, some sites do certain things better than others.

Make sure the site you go to has the best phone psychics for women for the subject you want to discuss.

Pricing

Many sites have special deals for new customers, but what do follow-up readings usually cost?

We looked for sites with standard low prices and repeat customer deals like rewards programs.

What To Expect From a Phone Psychic Reading for Women

Here are some things you should look for from a site advertising the best phone psychics for women.

Questions & Topics

These are some of the topics that people often discuss with the best phone psychics for women.

New love, breakups, and more : The most popular subject psychics are asked about is love.

: The most popular subject psychics are asked about is love. Relationships with friends, family, and co-workers : Many people seek guidance on this subject on a psychic website.

: Many people seek guidance on this subject on a psychic website. Career and work issues : These are topics that psychics can be very helpful with.

: These are topics that psychics can be very helpful with. Spirituality: This is a subject psychics are particularly well-suited for, especially around loss and grieving.

Preparation and Follow-Up

Preparing for a reading with one of the best phone psychics for women is essential. Here are some things to remember to make your psychic reading successful.

Have a clear question prepared beforehand that you have put some time and thought into. It should address the most crucial aspect of your problem.

Choose a quiet place to meditate or do some breathing exercises. You will get the most out of your reading if you are calm.

Be open-minded to what the psychic has to say. If you knew the right answer, you wouldn’t be going for a reading. Listen.

Take notes or record your session. During a reading, the psychic will say a lot, and it’s easy for things to pass you by.

Review and apply what the psychic said to the nature of your problem. Pay attention to how you feel about things that were suggested.

What To Avoid During a Phone Psychic Reading

If it’s your first psychic reading, here are some things you should avoid doing.

Talking too much . You’re there to hear the psychic, not yourself

. You’re there to hear the psychic, not yourself Going into too much detail . The best phone psychics for women only need your questions. They’ll tell you the details.

. The best phone psychics for women only need your questions. They’ll tell you the details. Disagreeing with the psychic . A reading is not a debate. Listen to what the psychic says and then think about it when the psychic reading is over.

. A reading is not a debate. Listen to what the psychic says and then think about it when the psychic reading is over. Thinking the psychic is God. If what a psychic has told you doesn’t feel right, trust your intuition to do the right thing.

Types of Phone Psychic Readings for Women

Most sites have various readings available, but here are some of the most common ones offered by the best phone psychics for women.

Numerology Readings

Numerology has to do with the occult significance of numbers and how they relate to letters of the alphabet.

The best phone psychics for women use numerology to analyze your name and birth date to determine your character and what awaits in the future.

Astrology

Astrologers study how the movements of the planets affect life on earth.

During a reading, an astrologer compares a person’s birth chart to the current positions of the transiting planets.

The best phone psychics for women then use this information to determine where your life is headed and what you may encounter along the way.

Aura Reading

Auras are the subtle, esoteric energies of the human spiritual body.

Auras have different wavelengths, which the psychic eye sees as different colors.

The best phone psychics for women can diagnose mental, spiritual, and physical conditions during an aura reading.

Dream Interpretation

Dream interpretation is when a psychic translates the symbolism of the dreams you have when you’re sleeping. It is believed that dreams are expressions of your subconscious powers and desires.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is when the best phone psychics for women predict people and events that await you in the future. Common tools used for fortune telling are crystal balls, tarot cards, and runes.

Medium Reading

Mediums are psychics who can communicate with dead and disembodied entities.

Mediums are often consulted when someone wants to connect with the spirit of a deceased loved one.

Tarot Card Reading

The tarot is a deck of 78 picture cards that can be used to answer spiritual questions. Due to the various spreads that can be used, the tarot can answer almost any question.

Love Psychic Readings

Love readings are when the best phone psychics for women answer questions about your love life, from how to find new love to marriage, breakups, divorce, and more.

How We Ranked the Best Phone Psychics for Women

We considered the following factors in our research to find the sites with the best phone psychics for women.

Psychic Screening Process

When a site screens readers ahead of time, it ensures that you will only speak with the best phone psychics for women when you visit.

Having a comfortable format is very important for getting a good reading. The standard contact methods for readings on the major sites are chat, phone, video, and email readings.

Available Psychic Specialties

When a site has a wide choice of psychic specialties like tarot, astrology, etc., the best phone psychics for women can approach your question with the best tool.

Promotions and Discounts

Since online psychic readings charge by the minute, promotions, discounts, cheap psychics, and rewards programs are essential in keeping your reading experience affordable.

User Reviews

The best indication of how good a psychic is can be seen in their customer reviews. After all, who would know better than those who have paid for and experienced the service?

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychic Readings for Women

Here are some of the questions mostly asked by customers in search of the best phone psychics for women.

Are Phone Readings Better Than Online Chat Readings?

Phone readings are not necessarily better than chat readings. It depends on what you prefer

Phone readings will require you to talk and listen, while chat readings will require reading and typing.

What Kind of Questions Can I Ask a Phone Psychic for Women?

The best phone psychics for women can answer almost any question, though it would be best if you asked questions about things you are seriously interested in, like love, career, or family.

Can a Phone Psychic for Women Help Me With My Career?

Yes, the best phone psychics for women can help you with your career by giving you a deeper perspective on your work situation. That would include where you are with your current job and the real potential of any new offers you may receive.

How Much Do Phone Psychics Cost?

An average reading with the best phone psychics for women can run anywhere from $0.99 per minute or less to $19.99 per minute and more.

There are also free and discounted minutes for new customers and rewards programs for repeat customers to help keep costs down.

Can You Get Free Psychic Reading Over the Phone?

Yes, getting a free psychic reading over the phone at a professional site like Kasamba is possible if you are a new customer and partake in the free minutes many sites offer first-time users.

Summary of the Best Phone Psychics for Women

As women move closer to complete equality in social and professional life, it has been a pleasure to do our part in presenting this article on the best phone psychics for women.

With most online psychics being women, this review is probably long overdue.

Nevertheless, we hope that the sites we’ve covered and the deals they offer provide you with the type of affordable reading you need whenever you need it.

Let’s recap.

Our top pick is Purple Garden. Their customers voted them most accurate, plus they have 1,000+ psychics, a bilingual platform, multiple formats, and a $10 matching credit.

Next is Kasamba. They specialize in love readings, offer free minutes with multiple psychics, and 50% off your first reading. If that isn’t love, what is?

But remember, even though psychic readings can be extremely helpful, they’re not the gospel truth. Make sure anything a psychic tells you feels right before you act on it. Trust your intuition.