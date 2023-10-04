Best Psychic Readings by Email – Get Accurate Insights Straight to Your Inbox

It’s now possible to get the best psychic readings by email.

Farewell to long journeys and schedule adjustments just to consult a gifted advisor. Psychic readings by email offer unparalleled convenience, giving you insights straight to your inbox.

But where can you avail yourself of these email-based psychic readings?

In this article, we feature some of the best providers of online psychic readings by email. Among these platforms, Kasamba is the ace with its excellent trial offers and features.

Where To Get the Best Psychic Readings by Email

First Look

Kasamba: Best psychic readings by email overall (3 FREE mins + 50% OFF) Keen: Most affordable psychic readings by email (10 mins for $1.99) AskNow: Best tarot readings by email (5 FREE mins) California Psychics: Best psychic screening process ($1/min) Psychic Oz: Best introductory deals and freebies (3 FREE mins)

With the best psychic readings by email, there’s no need to leave your home just to gain accurate insights from individuals gifted with mystical abilities.

Opting for psychic readings by email is also an excellent alternative if you’re unavailable for a sit-down, hour-long video chat with a psychic.

Here are the top 5 psychic sites offering the best psychic readings via email, with Kasamba being hailed as the #1 choice.

1. Kasamba: Best Psychic Readings by Email Overall

Pros

Free 3 chat minutes + 50% OFF (first reading)

Over 20 years of online psychic services

Top choice for email love readings

Readings available in Spanish

Up to $50 satisfaction guarantee

Well-organized psychic categories

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours to get a response

Site Overview

For over 20 years, Kasamba’s team of elite psychics has fulfilled people’s needs for guidance and enlightenment. However, its innovative approach to offering psychic readings by email makes it unique from other psychic sites.

Furthermore, Kasamba is a trusted advisor for matters of the heart. Whether you are searching for your soulmate or healing from a breakup, Kasamba can lend you a helping hand.

Features

Availing Kasamba’s psychic readings by email is just a cakewalk. Select your preferred psychic advisors, fill out their email reading form, and send it off.

There are a lot of psychic categories in Kasamba, such as psychic readings, tarot readings, love readings, astrology, and career forecasts. These categories are well organized on Kasamba’s homepage, so you can easily pick the perfect psychic.

In addition, all psychics on Kasamba offer online psychic readings by email. Most email readings on Kasamba are priced at $9.99 per inquiry.

Signing up in Kasamba grants you 3 free chat minutes if you prefer to connect with their psychics via video call. But if you desire to get their best psychic readings by email, a 50% discount awaits you.

Every session on Kasamba has a satisfaction guarantee of up to $50. If ever a psychic gives you mediocre advice, you can use this guarantee to get a refund.

Gifted Psychics

Intuitive Counselor is a love and relationship specialist who utilizes tarot cards to give her best psychic readings by email. She also has the ability to interpret dreams and heal someone’s spiritual mind. She has a 5-star rating with over 19,000 reviews.

Spirit Speaks is endowed with clairvoyant abilities that allow her to foretell events. She’s a 5-star rated Kasamba psychic, providing online psychic readings by email.

Final Verdict

Trying Kasamba is a must if you seek insightful advice through the best psychic readings by email. This site offers a wide selection of psychic categories and enticing welcome offers, including 3 free chat minutes and 50% off for newcomers.

2. Keen: Most Affordable Psychic Readings by Email

Pros

$1.99/10 mins bonus offer for newcomers

2 decades of psychic experience

Affordable personalized email readings

Transparent customer reviews and feedback

Reliable mobile application

Cons

Customer service isn’t always available

Site Overview

With Keen, you can access cheap psychics online by email. It’s free to send questions on this platform, and you only need to pay $3 to $10 per answer, depending on the psychic’s rate.

Features

With over 1,700 psychic experts, Keen boasts a roster of gifted individuals ready to offer illuminating counsel on various aspects of life, including success, finance, and love.

The platform also features clairvoyants, mediums, tarot readers, and fortune tellers, all prepared to enlighten their clients’ minds.

All psychic readings by email on Keen take 24 hours to process. While it might seem like a significant amount of time, it allows psychics to thoroughly understand your circumstances and provide you with the most accurate advice.

New Keen clients will receive 3 free minutes as a sign-up bonus with any psychic of their choice. This allows you to connect with a psychic who matches your preferences.

Utilize this free trial to get to know your chosen psychic and determine if you can trust them when you avail of their online psychic readings by email.

On top of that, new users can also take advantage of its super affordable 10-minute reading for only $1.99.

You can access Keen through its official website or mobile application. Its mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Gifted Psychics

Lily Cade is a well-known provider of Keen’s best psychic readings by email. She is currently a five-star spiritual counselor, clairvoyant, and tarot reader.

Are you facing some heart problems? Liv Astra is here to assist you. She is a love specialist with astounding expertise in relationships, women’s issues, infidelity, and divorce. She is also among the best psychics online, with a 4.9/5 star rating and 2000+ psychic reading services.

Final Verdict

Keen is a sought-after psychic site offering budget-friendly, personalized psychic readings by email. New clients will enjoy its affordable 10-minute offer and 3 free chat minutes.

3. AskNow: Best Tarot Readings By Email

Pros

1 free email question

Free 5 minutes welcome offer (for new users)

Bilingual site (English & Spanish)

$1/min sign up offer

Strict psychic verification

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee is 5 minutes only

Site Overview

AskNow is a trusted platform for accurate tarot readings, launched in 2005. Many people visit this site hoping to get some guidance as they face life-changing decisions.

But aside from its first-rate tarot readings, AskNow is also a recognized provider of online psychic readings by email. In fact, new users of this platform will get 1 free email question applicable to any psychic they’ve selected.

Features

While tarot readings are the prime service of AskNow, it also offers other paid and free psychic readings by email, such as love readings, career forecasts, fortune telling, life guidance, astrology readings, and more.

Aside from email readings, AskNow clients may also request consultations from video or phone psychics. New users will enjoy a 5-minute free call session with any of AskNow’s psychics.

If you desire to talk with top-rated AskNow psychics, there’s a special section called Psychic Spotlight, where the best advisors are listed. This list is based on client feedback and reviews.

Gifted Psychics

Medium Jozette is an AskNow psychic and medium, offering the best psychic readings by email. She can communicate with deceased people and tap into the spiritual realm.

Devin Starlight is a descendant of a century-old psychic bloodline. He can tap into the spirit world and assess the past, present, and future, giving clients the best psychic readings by email they need.

Final Verdict

If you’re seeking enlightening guidance revealed by the mystical tarot cards, consider trying AskNow.

It is a top psychic platform offering the best psychic readings by email, along with freebies and deals for newcomers, including a 5-minute free call session with your chosen psychic

4. California Psychics: Most Rigorous Psychic Screening Process

Pros

$20 bonus offer

Stringent psychic verification

Affordable $1/min reading rate

25 years of psychic experience

Earn bonus rewards

Cons

Video readings unavailable

Site Overview

To ensure the reliability of every piece of advice from their email psychics, California Psychics maintains rigorous verification procedures to assess the legitimacy and competence of their advisors.

California Psychics’ screening process was developed by experts in the field of psychic science to evaluate the authenticity of the psychic’s extrasensory abilities and heightened intuition.

Features

Founded in the 1990s, California Psychics has been a go-to site for connecting with advisors specializing in psychic services such as clairvoyance, tarot reading, numerology, mediumship, and more.

Connecting with a California Psychics advisor that’s perfect for your needs is easy. You can browse psychics by category, making selecting one based on expertise convenient.

Additionally, you can choose based on staff picks or discover rising stars among their experts.

Most California Psychics sessions are priced at $1 per minute if you prefer to access psychic readings through a video call. However, readings from their elite, five-star experts can get as high as $4 to $5 per minute.

Gifted Psychics

Kim has accomplished over 90,400 readings since 2011 and earned 4.6-star ratings in her career. Her specialty lies in giving love advice and guiding people using numerology, astrology, and tarot cards.

Araminta is a numerologist who provides insightful advice to clients concerning life, wealth, and career. She is among the best California Psychics’ experts and provides the best psychic readings by email, as reflected in her client reviews.

Final Verdict

We hailed California Psychics as one of the most trusted providers of the best psychic readings by email and video chat, thanks to its in-depth verification process for its psychic applicants.

5. Psychic Oz: Best Introductory Deals & Freebies

Pros

50% discount (email readings)

Free 3 minutes + $30 discount (new users)

Comprehensive search filters

1st minute of every session is free

$1/min affordable rate

Cons

Competence of psychics may vary

Site Overview

For nearly three decades of online presence, Psychic Oz has consistently demonstrated its reliability as one of the top platforms for psychic readings you can avail through email, video chat, or phone.

This platform lives by its tagline, “Discover Life Possibilities.” Its selection of highly rated psychics ensures they’ll provide accurate advice and clarity to clients’ queries, doubts, and uncertainties.

But what differentiates Psychic Oz from other platforms is its fantastic discount offer for email readings. New users can enjoy their best psychic readings by email at 50% off.

Features

We’re genuinely impressed by Psychic Oz’s web interface. Its well-organized menu allows you to easily select advisors based on customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars.

Moreover, extensive search filters help you find psychics based on their specialties, reading subjects, and tools.

Most psychic experts at Psychic Oz offer psychic readings by email, with an average price of $9.99 per email reading. However, with their discount promo, you can access their best psychic readings by email for as low as $4.99.

On the other hand, if you prefer communicating with psychics via video call, you’ll appreciate their promotion, which offers the first minute of every reading session for free.

That’s right, new and long-time users of this platform can enjoy the first minute of each reading session without charge.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic ShaSha has over two years of experience as a love and relationship psychic. She’s a third-generation psychic who aims to help people overcome anxiety, depression, and a lack of appetite. She has a 4.9-star rating on Psychic Oz.

Sylvia harnesses numerology and astrology to provide insightful guidance to people. She’s an expert clairvoyant with over 27 years of experience.

Final Verdict

With its well-organized web interface, helpful search filters, and enticing discount offers, Psychic Oz is undoubtedly a top contender as the leading provider of the best psychic readings by email. They truly live up to their tagline, “Discover Life Possibilities.”

What Is an Email Psychic Reading?

An email psychic reading is a session where psychic advisors provide guidance and insights to their clients via email correspondence rather than in person, over the phone, or via video chat.

Psychic readings by email work this way. First, you must type and send your questions to the psychic’s email address. After that, you’ll wait for their response, which usually takes around 24 hours to process.

When availing of online psychic readings by email, preparing a subject line for your message is essential. This ensures that the psychic advisor promptly recognizes that your email is a psychic consultation.

We don’t want to send your email to the advisor’s SPAM folder, so it’s best to write a decent subject line.

Types of Email Psychic Reading Sessions

Psychic experts have different specialties and tools to give insightful advice. As a result, online psychic readings by email come in various categories.

To ensure you’re on the right track, we’ve listed the most popular categories below:

Tarot Readings

Tarot readers use the Major Arcana and Minor Arcana cards as vessels to provide enlightening advice. They draw upon the symbolism depicted in the cards to predict someone’s fate and nature.

Career Readings

Do you have some troubles in the office? Or are you feeling stuck career-wise? Perhaps consulting a career psychic reader via email can give you some advice on achieving professional growth and success.

Clairvoyant Readings

Clairvoyants possess extrasensory abilities that allow them to see people and objects beyond space and time. Their primary specialty is forecasting the future, but they can also view someone’s past.

Love Readings

Love psychic readers focus on matters related to relationships, soulmates, marriage, and divorce. They are your best choice for all issues that trouble your heart.

Pet Readings

Some psychics can harness their mystical gifts to interpret your pet’s behavior. I bet butterflies will fly in your stomach once these psychics relay your pets’ heartfelt gratitude to you.

Astrology Readings

Since the dawn of civilization, people have viewed heavenly bodies to infer their fate. Astrologers base their insights and guidance on the stars, sun, and moon positions.

Numerology

Numerology is one of the most sought-after psychic readings by email. Also referred to as arithmancy, numerology involves using numbers and dates to explain current and future events.

How We Ranked the Best Email Psychic Reading Platforms

We set clear guidelines on ranking providers of the best psychic readings by email to ensure you get the best services.

You can find the basis for our rankings below:

Screening Process for Readers

We ensure that every listed provider of online psychic readings by email has a strict screening process in place so that every piece of advice you’ll receive in your inbox is reliable.

These screening procedures assess the capabilities of the psychics as well as their prior experience in this field.

We also ensured the platforms we chose offered email correspondence as one of their contact methods.

However, we also considered whether these platforms provide alternative channels, such as live video chat, phone calls, or SMS, to give our readers flexibility in requesting a psychic reading.

Discounts and Promotions

All sites offering email readings included in this review provide generous discounts and promotions, making their high-quality online psychic readings by email affordable.

Satisfaction Guarantee

A satisfaction guarantee is a protection policy offered by psychic sites that provides cashback or refunds to clients if they receive unsatisfactory service from their psychics.

However, when you’re already receiving the best psychic readings by email, there’s usually no need to use your satisfaction guarantee, as it can be cumbersome to get.

Years of Experience

Psychics with at least a decade of experience are usually more credible and skilled than those just starting.

The reason is pretty simple: they’ve already cultivated the full potential of their abilities, enabling them to give their clients the best psychic readings by email.

Why Choose an Online Psychic Reading?

While meeting psychics in person can be appealing, it’s not always practical. Traveling long distances just to meet a gifted expert can be a hassle.

Opting for online psychic readings by email offers numerous benefits, making it an excellent alternative if real-time consultations with experts don’t suit your preferences.

Convenient

You only need a computer device (or smartphone) and an active email address to access the best psychic readings by email. You can even read your advisor’s answers in pajamas!

Anonymous

Your email correspondence with the psychic is entirely confidential and discreet. There’s no need to divulge personal information. If you ever need to share sensitive details, rest assured that they will remain confidential.

Furthermore, unlike video chats, there’s no need to show your face in online psychic readings by email. This is great, especially if you don’t want to feel exposed.

Variety of Options

There are numerous types of psychic readings by email, including astrology, numerology, tarot reading, mediumship, and fortune telling, among others. Whatever psychic specialty you wish to explore, there is a wide range of options to choose from.

Documented Session

The entire thread of the best psychic readings by email is automatically saved on your device or drive, giving you a well-documented copy of the reading session. You can access or view this documented session at any time.

What’s best about documented sessions in email is that they’re verbatim. Every piece of advice from your psychic is recorded word-for-word, so you’ll not miss any detail. Unlike video calls or phone calls, email readings eliminate the need to jot down notes.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Before you avail yourself of online psychic readings by email, you can read customer feedback and reviews on the website. These reviews can provide a clear overview of the quality of the psychics’ services.

Free Trials and Promotions

Most online psychics offer free trials and promotions to entice people to try their services. You can take advantage of these offers to consult advisors without spending money.

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Psychic Readings by Email

In this section, we answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the best psychic readings by email.

How Much Are Email Psychic Readings?

The cost of email psychic readings depends on the psychic platform you’re availing of this service. But on average, an email psychic reading may cost $3 to $10.

While there’s no “fixed” price range for email psychic readings, you can rest assured that this contact method is cheaper than other platforms. Psychic video chats and phone calls may cost up to $10 per minute or more.

When Should You Get an Email Psychic Reading?

You should get an email psychic reading if you have a tight schedule or it is too inconvenient to opt for a synchronous email reading. Online psychic readings by email are also a great alternative if you feel uncomfortable doing reading sessions via video chat or phone call.

How Accurate Are Email Psychic Readings?

While email psychic readings are reliable and trustworthy, they’re not 100% precise. Psychics can assess your fate intuitively and judge its nature, but they cannot see everything down to the smallest details.

Moreover, most psychics perform their readings by sensing the mystical energies and auras surrounding their clients. These elements are usually volatile, making achieving 100% accuracy with email psychic readings challenging.

How Do Email Psychic Readings Work?

First, you must select an advisor offering online psychic readings by email. Next, you must compose an email indicating your inquiry.

Next, send the message to your psychic’s email address. Lastly, wait for your psychic’s response and pay the fees through the website.

Can You Get Free Email Psychic Readings Online?

Yes, you can get free email psychic readings online. For instance, AskNow gives its new clients 1 free email question to any psychic they want to ask.

However, most of the best psychic readings by email are not free. Psychic Services take years of training and dedication, which makes it a professional endeavor for the experts.

For this reason, they may charge exorbitant fees, as they believe it is worth the skill and talent they have cultivated for years.

How Do Email Psychics Read You?

In online psychic readings by email, the advisor reads the details of your queries indicated in your email. They will draw upon your composition’s nuances and inner mystical elements.

The process is intricate, as psychics rely on their intuition to interpret the text you’ve composed.

Some psychics may require you to attach an image of your face, palm, or other objects to help them channel your auras for interpretation. On top of that, they might also ask follow-up questions to give them a clearer view of your situation.

How Often Should You Get Email Psychic Readings?

It’s not necessary to get email psychic readings regularly. One or two readings per week may suffice, especially if you’re already availing yourself of the best psychic readings by email from the top sites in this article.

Best Psychic Readings by Email – Wrapping Up

Humans are fallible beings. Our mortal limitations make us vulnerable to the uncertainties of what lies ahead.

For this reason, seeking counsel from experts endowed with the gift to see beyond our mortal constraints and tap into the mystical realms can help us discover the guidance we need in life.

Websites offering the best psychic readings by email enable us to connect with these experts and receive valuable advice to overcome our fears, anxieties, and doubts.

Whether you’re facing life-changing decisions or tumultuous events, email readings can guide you on how to move forward.

Kasamba is the #1 provider of psychic readings by email. Don’t forget to give it a shot once you decide to consult a psychic via electronic mail.

However, remember to take all psychic readings with a grain of salt. Ultimately, you should trust your intuition and use sound judgment to make decisions.