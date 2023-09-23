8 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Tools to Uncover Unknown Callers

You may get details about a phone number, such as the name and address of the owner, using reverse phone lookup services. These solutions can be helpful for a variety of purposes, including tracking down unknown callers and researching telemarketing campaigns.

It might be difficult to choose the best solution according to your needs when there are so many possibilities accessible. In this blog, we’ll compare the best reverse phone lookup services based on their precision, usability, and price.

Whether you need a quick, one-time search or a more thorough solution, we can help.

The websites on our list that do reverse phone lookups will process your information quickly and give you the details you need. The bulk of their data comes from trusted and legitimate government sources, and all of them are fairly priced, well-liked by consumers, and offer this service.

Now that we’ve reviewed the best website to look up number services, let’s examine what each one is best at.

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services

In this article, we go further into the elements that make each reverse phone lookup service unique. Making a selection regarding which is the best reverse phone lookup service will meet your needs should be easier now that you’re more knowledgeable about the options.

1. BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

By utilizing BeenVerified, you may get an extraordinarily thorough report about the person. The person’s entire name and any alternate names they may use are included in this report. BeenVerified is the best website to look up numbers in order to evaluate if they’re being truthful about certain details, like their real name.

BeenVerified provides information about a person’s age, place of residence, phone usage, as well as details on their activity on social networking websites like Twitter and Facebook.

This reverse phone lookup website will show you a list of phone numbers in addition to the one you originally searched for. The best website to look up numbers will allow you to find out more about the person who phoned you from an unknown number and the kinds of people they are associated with by dialing these other numbers.

Pros

The cancellation process is really easy

It offers information on social media

The mobile application offered by the organization is simple to operate

Cons

Free trials that can be accessed at this time

Finding what you’re looking for might take some time

Reports that may be utilized is capped at this point

Pricing

On BeenVerified, there isn’t a particular search option provided. You must subscribe to utilize their best reverse phone lookup function. The following list of BeenVerified plans is provided:

For one month, the price is $26.89 a month .

. For a period of three months, the cost is $17.48 each month.

2. PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

By entering a phone number into the website’s search box and using the best reverse phone lookup feature, users may instantly find out information about a number.

If you’re looking for the best website to look up a contact number, the company will scan its database for any data related to the number, including the owner’s name, home address, email address, as well as other contact details.

This information may be quite helpful if you’re seeking for old friends or family members, or if you want to recognize a caller you do not even know.

PeopleLooker has an elegant and user-friendly reverse phone lookup tool. Clients who want quick results can enter the questioned phone number, giving them the opportunity to quickly and easily obtain the information they need.

The website also offers advanced search tools that might help visitors find the information they’re looking for more quickly, such as the option to filter results by name or location.

Pros

Android and iOS mobile applications

Simple to be using

Inquiries are private

Attractive design

Cons

The time to execute a request is really long

Fees for certain types of material that isn’t free

No live chat assistance

Pricing

Peoplelooker is the best website to look up numbers, and their price structure consists of two options from which you can select one that best suits your needs.

For the three-month expiration date it costs $14.62 USD every month . Due to the fact that you are paid for 3 months at once, the monthly rate is less costly than the one-month plan.

. Due to the fact that you are paid for 3 months at once, the monthly rate is less costly than the one-month plan. The first phase of the strategy is for one month. This plan has a monthly expense of $18.28.

If you’re looking for the best website to look up numbers, you may get a variety of advantages with this service, including unlimited reports, sex offender searches, asset searches, email and phone lookups, arrest history, and more.

Also, PeopleLooker gives $1/5 days free access, giving you a great choice when deciding to trial the service. That could help you comprehend how PeopleLooker works.

3. Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

Intelius is an established reverse phone search service that provides comprehensive information on phone numbers. The software is straightforward to use and offers a rapid search option that returns accurate results in just a few seconds.

The name of the owner, current and previous addresses, and any background information like criminal histories and bankruptcy that may be available are all included in the data provided by Intelius.

One of Intelius’ most remarkable features is its large set of conventional and mobile phone numbers. The web also provides an absolutely best reverse phone lookup tool for landlines that exposes basic information like the location and phone supplier.

If you’re looking for the best website to look up numbers, you’ll need to sign up for a premium subscription to access more in-depth information.

Intelius is a reliable and efficient source of best reverse phone lookup that offers full and accurate information. It should be the first pick for anyone looking for information about a phone number due to its user-friendly layout, large database, and affordable payment options.

Pros

Delivers results quickly

Reputable company

Zero limit on looking up phone numbers

Cons

Price situation isn’t sufficiently clear

Costly

US-only outcomes

Pricing

The pricing structure of Intelius isn’t the most transparent. We’re aware that the Intelius reverse phone search reports’ six-day trial costs $0.95. In addition to infinite phone number searches, complete information requires an additional fee.

You can choose one of Intelius’ subscriptions to have access to all search functions.

4. Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

With information obtained from numerous public documents, Instant Checkmate provides the most comprehensive reverse phone search directory. It differs from those other phone number search websites in that it has access to a wide variety of public records.

Instant Checkmate is the best website to look up numbers, giving you information about the caller and their location as well as providing a thorough report about the person associated with the phone number.

Via Instant Checkmate, you can find out the location of any landline or mobile phone number listed in a public database.

You don’t have to be concerned about hiding your identity while looking for a phone number when using the Instant Checkmate reverse phone lookup service.



Pros

A lot of public records are available

There are further search filters available

Delivering high-quality results requires precision

Cons

There isn’t a single new report

The price of subscribing is high

Finding what it is you’re searching for takes a while

Pricing

There are no affordable reverse phone lookup websites that can compete with Instant Checkmate in terms of value for money. You may purchase full membership choices that give you access to all of Instant Checkmate’s products, including reverse phone search, for $5.99 per month.

Plan for a month is $35.12 and includes unlimited reports.

and includes unlimited reports. Unlimited reports for three months; plan cost: $28.09 each month

5. PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders is a best reverse phone lookup service that provides comprehensive information on phone numbers. The software is straightforward to use and offers a rapid search option that returns accurate results in just a few seconds.

PeopleFinders is the best website to look up numbers, as well as current and previous addresses, and any available background information like arrests and criminal records.

One of PeopleFinders’ most remarkable characteristics is its enormous database, which contains both landline or mobile phone numbers. Also, the website provides a trial period for free that lets users do a certain number of searches without deciding whether to subscribe to the premium version.

Generally, PeopleFinders is the best website to look up numbers and provides reliable and accurate information. It should be the first pick for anyone looking for information about a phone number because of its user-friendly layout, vast database, and range of pricing options.

Pros

Twenty or even more years of experience

Amazing customer service

It’s easy to use

Cons

Only Americans may buy it in the US

Isn’t using social media searches

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers affordable plans both for long-term and transient consumers. For as low as $1 and $1.95 per report, you may get a single phone lookup report.

If you’re interested in a longer subscription, the following are the regular packages and their prices:

Membership is $24.95 per month

Premium Membership is available for $29.95 per month

6. Spokeo – Best Budget Reverse Phone Lookup Site

As Spokeo is less expensive than its rivals, it’s a well-liked choice. Before we discuss the price, let’s first discuss how the interface works. Spokeo is the best website to look up a phone number, and as soon as you login the findings will be shown to you shortly after.

The vast database Spokeo keeps contains over 600 million court records, 130 million public records, 1.2 trillion social network IDs, six billion customer data, 89 billion corporate records, and 89 billion financial documents.

Pros

Favorable to users

It’s inexpensive

You can download PDF files

Cons

Only available in the United States

The data occasionally has gaps in it

There aren’t many images of government documents available

Pricing

Spokeo offers individual phone contact searches and reasonably priced monthly memberships. The best reverse phone lookup costs between $0.95 and $1.95. The price may be reduced by a discount from Spokeo.

The monthly subscription fees are as follows:

Subscription for one 30 days is $19.95/month

$14.95/month for a two additional package

7. TruthFinder – Best for Background Checks

There aren’t many reverse phone lookup services that are as trustworthy as TruthFinder. This background check business with a US presence searches many databases to get precise data on a mobile number. It is moderately priced and has an excellent reputation.

TruthFinder is the best website to look up numbers and find out who someone is. It links names from several public databases, including court documents, police records, social media platforms, and many more.

If you’re concerned about a phone number, TruthFinder will search the deepest, darkest recesses of the internet to determine the identity of the caller. You may use the self-monitoring tools to check who called you and what people can find online about you.



Pros

There’s a cheap phone lookup service offered

It offers a special deep web scanning

Summaries that are informative

Cons

Only findings based in the US

It takes some time to prepare a report

Additional fees apply for detailed reports

Pricing

TruthFinder’s best reverse phone lookup service has a monthly fee of $4.99. At $4.99 a month, this plan offers a very limited amount of information on a phone. If you want additional details about a number, you must pay more.

The whole membership plans are shown below:

One-month unlimited reports: $28.05/month

$28.05/month Two-month unlimited reports: $23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

8. US Search – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

For more than 20 years, US Search has offered reverse lookup services to customers. It’s also among the most well-liked services in this group. In addition to the other services on this listing, US Search markets itself as a resource for tracking down long-lost family members and acquaintances.

US Search is the best website to look up numbers due to its user-friendly nature. It’s great for beginners since it allows them to start their searches depending on their knowledge and what they’re looking for.



Pros

Simple when using

Cheap cost

Obtain outcomes quickly

Cons

Complete background checks must be more costly

An easy demonstration

Available mainly in the US

Pricing

You can’t determine how much the best reverse phone lookup service will cost because some of them, like US Search, don’t provide a clear price page.

Consumers complain that the price is often fluctuating and that you’ll typically pay extra when you’re done with a search if you wish to utilize a service that isn’t covered by your subscription:



US Search Pro has two membership plans that include unlimited reports and no extra costs:



Monthly subscription: $59/month

$59/month Annual subscription: $599

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites – Ranking Methodology

When looking for the best website to look up numbers, there’s no standardized ranking system. However, the following elements should be taken into account when assessing the level of quality of a reverse phone search site:

Customer reviews and reputation: Because they shed light on other customers’ actual experiences, user reviews are crucial for ranking reverse phone search websites. They can offer a sense of the general image of the site and assist potential users in making educated judgments about which website to utilize. It’s vital to remember that reverse phone search services frequently get their data from sources that are open to the public, and the findings’ accuracy might vary.

Because they shed light on other customers’ actual experiences, user reviews are crucial for ranking reverse phone search websites. They can offer a sense of the general image of the site and assist potential users in making educated judgments about which website to utilize. It’s vital to remember that reverse phone search services frequently get their data from sources that are open to the public, and the findings’ accuracy might vary. Database coverage: Since it influences the range of information a site may offer, coverage is crucial in determining how reverse phone lookup sites are ranked. The findings are likely to be more thorough than the databases a site queries.

Since it influences the range of information a site may offer, coverage is crucial in determining how reverse phone lookup sites are ranked. The findings are likely to be more thorough than the databases a site queries. Ease of use and user interface : Because it directly affects the user experience, ease of use is a critical factor in rating reverse phone search websites. A user may find it annoying and time-consuming if a website is challenging to browse or has a complex user interface.

: Because it directly affects the user experience, ease of use is a critical factor in rating reverse phone search websites. A user may find it annoying and time-consuming if a website is challenging to browse or has a complex user interface. Cost (free vs paid services) : Because it might affect a user’s choice to utilize the service, cost is essential in rating reverse phone search websites. Users who are seeking for a more reasonable alternative may become discouraged if a website charges a hefty cost for entry to its contents. Consumers with a tight budget could find a website more interesting if it provides a free or inexpensive alternative.

: Because it might affect a user’s choice to utilize the service, cost is essential in rating reverse phone search websites. Users who are seeking for a more reasonable alternative may become discouraged if a website charges a hefty cost for entry to its contents. Consumers with a tight budget could find a website more interesting if it provides a free or inexpensive alternative. Customer reviews and reputation: User reviews are essential for finding the best website for reverse phone number lookup, as they shed light on other customers’ actual experiences. Reverse phone number lookup sites can offer a sense of the general image of the site and assist potential users in making educated judgments about which website to use.

User reviews are essential for finding the best website for reverse phone number lookup, as they shed light on other customers’ actual experiences. Reverse phone number lookup sites can offer a sense of the general image of the site and assist potential users in making educated judgments about which website to use. Accuracy of results: As this is the major benefit of utilizing reverse phone number lookup services, accuracy of results is crucial when rating these websites. Confusion, irritation, and lost time can result when a website returns inaccurate or out-of-date information to the user.

Use of a reverse phone lookup tool may be made for a number of purposes, including the following:

Identify unknown callers: To recognize unknown callers is one of the most popular uses for reverse phone number lookup software.

The best reverse phone lookup tool may assist you in finding the owner of a phone number that you don’t recognize and determining if the call is authentic or whether it might be a spam or scam call if you receive it.

Find lost contacts: The reverse phone lookup service can assist you in finding an old friend or relative if you’ve lost contact with them and know their phone number by supplying their most recent addresses and phone numbers. If you’re trying to catch up with someone with whom you have been out of contact for a while, the best website to look up numbers can be extremely helpful.

The reverse phone lookup service can assist you in finding an old friend or relative if you’ve lost contact with them and know their phone number by supplying their most recent addresses and phone numbers. If you’re trying to catch up with someone with whom you have been out of contact for a while, the best website to look up numbers can be extremely helpful. Protect yourself from scams: Scammers frequently contact individuals with numbers that seem local or familiar in an effort to get them to answer the phone. You can guard against fraud and identity theft by using a reverse phone number lookup tool to assist you assess whether a call is genuine or perhaps fraudulent.

Scammers frequently contact individuals with numbers that seem local or familiar in an effort to get them to answer the phone. You can guard against fraud and identity theft by using a reverse phone number lookup tool to assist you assess whether a call is genuine or perhaps fraudulent. Background checks: You may learn more about someone’s contact information, job history, arrest history, and other facts by using reverse phone lookup tools while running background checks on them.

You may learn more about someone’s contact information, job history, arrest history, and other facts by using reverse phone lookup tools while running background checks on them. Verify information: Reverse phone number lookup can be used to check someone’s identification and make sure the data they’ve provided you is correct if you have any doubts about the information something you’ve just met has given you.

What You Need to Know About Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

For a variety of reasons, you may have to search up a phone number. Maybe you want to find out who is phoning you often, see what others find out about you if they look at your cell number, or maybe you want to do some market research. You need to be aware of a few factors before using a reverse lookup website.

What Is a Reverse Phone Lookup?

A reverse phone number lookup is exactly what it sounds like. You start with a phone number and use a service to find out who the phone belongs to, rather than inputting someone’s name and using it to find the phone number.

If you receive a call from an unknown third party or if you accidentally scribbled a cell number without any further details, the best website to look up number is helpful.

Are Reverse Phone Lookup Services to Remove My Number?

Nearly most reverse phone number lookup services provide an opt-out option for users who would rather not have their phone numbers published online. Every procedure is different, some are quicker and simpler. For further details, please see the lookup services and questions.

Most Reverse Lookup Sites Are Not FCRA Compliant

The websites on our list for reverse lookup are open to everyone. Due to the fact that these websites do not adhere to the legislation known as the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Companies, landlords, and borrowers aren’t permitted to use them to assess prospective candidates. They’re yours to use anyway you want as long as it’s private.

You May Have to Hand Over Personal Information

You’ll often need to sign up or submit your name, email, or phone number to use reverse lookup services. They could even record your location and IP address.

How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

It’s unfortunate that only some reverse phone number lookup services remain misleading. Although they make it seem easy, it’s very challenging. When searching for the best website to look up numbers, the advertising pitch may lead you to believe that these sites offer free reverse phone lookups. There’s a fee to receive the report.

If a website takes many minutes to do a reverse phone lookup, they’re hoping you’ll grow engrossed in it and be more inclined to pay for it at the other end. A reverse phone number lookup can simply take a few seconds.

On websites that ask you to perform any reverse phone number lookup, avoid providing your email account or other sensitive information. Be especially cautious of websites that show a long progress bar.

How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?

By searching through numerous public documents, the reverse phone number lookup service may verify the mobile number and the persons connected to it. Landline numbers may easily be located via a public documents search.

Yet, to identify mobile phone numbers, a reverse phone number lookup service may need to acquire information from secure networks and other businesses.

Are Free Phone Number Lookup Sites Any Good?

On the internet, there are a ton of cheap reverse phone number lookup resources. Even if you discover a single free reverse phone search site, you won’t often find up-to-date information. Paid lookup services offer precise results for a fair charge.

How To Find Someone’s Name by Phone Number

The name and identity of a caller may easily be found by using a reputable reverse lookup service. We’ve streamlined the procedure into three thorough steps:

1. Copy Unknown Number

Ensure that you precisely and correctly duplicate the desired number’s digit count.

2. Put the Phone Number in a Lookup Site

Add the number into the website for best reverse phone lookup, then submit. You may utilize BeenVerified or PeopleLooker to discover the phone number connected to a person’s name.

Enter this contact information in the search field, click “search,” and then take a few minutes or a few hours for the search to be finished.

3. Get Results

You must check a few boxes to confirm that you agree to the conditions of service before beginning the reverse lookup. You’ll discover the name of the individual connected with the number after the lookup is finished.

What Are the Limits of Reverse Phone Lookups?

The freemium business model used by some of these mobile search applications is obviously the first restriction. The most common ruse used by some of these businesses is that while searching is free, obtaining results is not.

Another irritating situation is when you believe you’ve found a service for free just to find out it directs you to a paid one. For overseas numbers, reverse phone lookup services might not be useful because the database may not include them.

The problem of information quality comes last. In a perfect world, you would desire current and fresh data.

Phone Lookup Services Frequently Asked Questions

To assist you, we’ve included some answers to frequently asked queries.

Is There a Free Way to Lookup a Phone Number?

Using unrestricted reverse phone lookup websites is a bad idea. Scams and inaccurate information are common on cheap reverse phone lookup websites. To find out who is calling from a certain number, use a reputable provider like BeenVerified, TruthFinder, or PeopleLooker.

How Can I Figure Out Who a Phone Number Belongs To?

You may find out who owns a phone number by using a website that performs a reverse phone lookup, such as BeenVerified or Peoplelooker. Search for the number to find the details. You’ll soon learn more about the caller, including their name.

Can I Search for My Own Number on a Phone Lookup Site?

Use self-monitoring programs like BeenVerified and PeopleLooker to find out what information others can find out more about you. Several websites also provide the option to remove your data from their databases.

Can I Google Search a Phone Number?

Yes, consumers can perform a reverse phone number lookup on Google. The owner’s name and address of the phone will be the only search results.

Particularly for private residences, which aren’t included in search engine listings, this information is sometimes obsolete and incomplete, leave alone mobile or fax numbers. Think of it as a more reliable tool for finding company phone numbers.

The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites: Verdict

The best background check sites are BeenVerified and PeopleLooker. Together with other things, it provides detailed reports, accurate results, and dark web searches.

TruthFinder might not be the cheapest service for the best phone lookup, but if you plan to use it frequently, it offers great value for money.

Websites that perform reverse phone number lookup are fantastic resources for finding an enigmatic number. The fact that these products are designed for personal use should be kept in mind, though.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.