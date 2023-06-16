Best Semen Boosters: Top 3 Sperm Volume Enhancer Pills to Use (2023)

When optimizing your sexual climaxes—volume and power are kings. A massive, forceful finish can have you flying high for hours or even days afterward, while a weak, tiny dribble will have you and your partner feeling completely unfulfilled. That’s why we’re here to review the three best semen booster supplements for you.

The best semen booster supplements are all-natural polyherbal dietary supplements formulated using vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other compounds, known to organically increase both the volume of semen and the force of ejaculation in men.

We’ve spent hours researching the best semen booster supplements to deliver a thorough report on each. We hope you take this information and find the best semen booster to maximize your sex life.

Benefits Of The Best Semen Booster Supplements

The best semen booster supplements are designed to elevate ejaculate and increase the finishing force.

Yet that’s not all they could do for you. Several select products may promote multiple aspects of masculine sexual health.

The best semen booster supplements could:

Enhance Semen Volume

Increase Ejaculation Force

Boost Orgasmic Contractions

Lengthen Orgasmic Time

Promote Sexual Pleasure

Improve Ejaculation Control

Stimulate Sex Drive

Encourage Stronger Erections

Upgrade Testosterone Levels

As you see, the best semen booster supplements can bring a laundry list of sexually enhancing benefits to you.

If you want to maximize your sexual pleasure and drive sexual partners wild with lust, an all-natural semen booster could be your best choice.

Tips For Maximizing Semen Volume

Using a natural semen booster is a great way to boost your semen volume and optimize your sex life. However, there are a few practices you can take up further to facilitate the health of your semen-volumizing glands and organs.

Eat Semen-Friendly Nutrients

Several nutrients are known to naturally enhance semen volume in men (many of which can be found in the best semen boosters).

Consume more:

Zinc (Red Meat, Chicken, Oysters, Beans, Nuts)

L-Arginine (Fish, Meat, Legumes, Whole Grains)

Lecithin (Liver, Eggs, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts)

Vitamin C (Citrus Fruits, Green Peppers, Cranberries)

Vitamin A (Fish Oils, Kale, Spinach, Carrots)

These compounds can help nourish the body parts responsible for producing semen. By focusing on eating the foods listed here, you’ll be well on your way to increasing your semen volume.

Exercise 20-30 Minutes Per Day

Regularly lifting weights and performing cardio will significantly improve your capacity to produce more semen volume.

That’s because exercise can:

Enhance Blood Flow To Sex Organs & Muscles

Boost Testosterone Production

Reduce Harmful Fat Levels

Enhance Physical Stamina

As you know, exercise is excellent for many aspects of your health. But it can also help to increase your sexual prowess and pleasure.

Reduce Stress

Stress can kill a guy’s semen production, stamina, and libido. That’s because chronic stress increases the production of the “stress hormone” cortisol, which can seriously degrade your sexual health.

Try:

Getting More Sleep

Breathing Techniques

Yoga Classes

Avoiding Alcohol

Quitting Tobacco & Nicotine

A Natural Cortisol Inhibitor

Long-term stress will destroy many aspects of your health, including sexual function. It’s best to nip this problem in the bud while you still can.

If you want to get the absolute most out of your sex life and maximize your sexual pleasure, try these methods. Along with the best semen booster supplements, they could bring you potentially life-altering improvements.

The Best Semen Booster Supplements

It’s time to get down to business and discuss the best semen booster supplements on the market.

Our rankings look like this:

#1 Semenax—Best Overall Semen Booster

#2 Volume Pills—Best For Maximum Semen Volume

#3 VigRX Max Volume—Best For Enhanced Pleasure

We’ve done a deep dive into these products and will give you a comprehensive breakdown of their ingredients, capabilities, price, and more. That way, you can decide which product is best for you.

#1 Semenax—Best Overall Semen Booster

Semenax is the best semen booster on the market right now and rightfully takes the number 1 spot on our list.

The semen booster is packed with multiple natural semen volumizing compounds and has significant scientific backing to prove efficacy.

Also, most men who use Semenax rave about the massive results it brought them.

Semenax Benefits

Semenax comes with some potentially significant benefits for users. According to research, it could improve semen volume by 20% or more.

Semenax could:

Boost Semen Volume

Enhance Orgasm Intensity

Lengthen Total Time Of Orgasm

Strengthen Orgasmic Contractions

Improve Ejaculatory Control

Elevate Testosterone

It’s safe to say that Semenax is a sturdy, versatile semen booster. It’s, without a doubt, the best semen volume due to its well-roundedness and reliability.

Ingredients

is built with 18 natural compounds that nourish your reproductive system to maximize semen volume and sexual pleasure.

We’ll discuss some critical ingredients and the science that backs them here:

L-Arginine HCL

L-arginine is an amino acid that aids the body in building proteins. It’s highly concentrated in fish, lean meats, legumes, and beans.

This amino acid is also a potent vasodilator, dilating blood vessels and enhancing healthy blood flow.

Scientific evidence suggests it can also help increase semen volume, among other aspects of male sexual health.

A 2022 animal study determined that L-arginine supplementation significantly improved semen volume, testosterone production, and fertility.

Zinc Aspartate

This form of zinc (salt & the amino acid—aspartic acid) is commonly used as a dietary supplement due to its many health-promoting properties.

In 2021, a clinical study featuring 626 men determined that serum zinc correlates with semen quality and sperm count. Researchers noted that zinc intake affects several semen parameters stating, “Zn (zinc) deficiency may be an important risk factor for lowered semen quality.”

Maca

Maca (Lepidium meyenii), or Peruvian ginseng, is an edible plant that grows in the highlands of South America. Indigenous people have used it to improve sexual function in men for millennia. Recently multiple clinical studies have proved it has excellent benefits for masculinity.

A clinical review of existing studies concluded Maca has “been shown to improve sperm production, sperm motility, and semen volume.”

As you can see, plenty of scientific evidence supports the effectiveness of the ingredients in Semenax, and this is just a tiny picture of the overall clinical backing.

All of the ingredients in Semenax have at least some proven efficacy for promoting male sexual health. We’d encourage you to take a look at these studies yourself.

The other ingredients in Semenax are:

Swedish Pollen Flower

L-Lysine

Epimedium Leaf

Zinc Oxide

L-Carnitine

Catuaba Bark

Pumpkin Seed

Vitamin E

Pine Bark Extract

Muira Puama

Hawthorn Berry

Cranberry

Wild Oat Straw

Sarsaparilla

Avena Sativa

From top to bottom, Semenax has a mighty impressive ingredient list. These 18 natural compounds are what fuel the best semen booster available.

Customer Reviews

“Hearing directly from the horse’s mouth,” as they say, is a great way to understand the quality of any product, especially a health supplement.

With that in mind, we spoke with dozens of Semenax users about their experience, and nearly all were thrilled with their results.

Joe In Modesto, California:

“I’ve used Semenax for almost 2 years now. My loads are bigger than ever, and my sex life is much better. I’d recommend this to any guy who wants to upgrade his sex life.”

William in Toledo, Ohio:

“Semenax is an excellent supplement. It’s increased my libido and improved the thickness of my semen substantially.”

Ralph in North Hempstead, New York:

“I used to have issues with weak orgasms. It really made me depressed. After using Semenax for about a month, I began releasing fire-hose-like finishes every time. I love this product.”

These are just a snapshot of the positive user reviews we heard. A few guys complained that Semenax took 2-3 weeks to work and that the effects disappeared when they stopped using it. Outside of that, we didn’t hear any adverse reports.

How To Use & When To Expect Results

Taking 2 Semenax Pills per day is recommended, preferably in the morning. That will allow your body to receive the formula’s nourishing nutrients throughout the day.

Semenax is a natural supplement designed to optimize sexual health, not an overnight magic pill.

That said, most men experience benefits in approximately 14 days. However, some men don’t experience increased semen volume for a month.

Semenax has no reported adverse side effects.

Price & Money-Back Guarantee

Semenax costs $64.95 for a month’s supply. Buying in bulk (2+ months worth) will result in significant savings.

And you can try Semenax risk-free.

Return your Semenax (even if opened and used) for a refund of the purchase price up to 67 days after buying.

Pros & Cons

Semenax may be the best semen booster money can buy, but it’s imperfect.

Pros

100% Natural

High-Quality Ingredients

Backed By Science

Dynamic Ingredient List

Money-Back Guarantee

Made In The USA

Excellent User Reviews

Results In As Little As 2 Weeks

No Reported Negative Side Effects

Cons

Only Available Online

Marginally Higher Price Than Competitors

We like Semenax a lot. Although an excellent product, it can only be bought online and is priced marginally higher than some competitors. But sometimes you need to pay up slightly for superior quality.

Where To Buy

We’d recommend buying directly from the Semenax official website. Check them out today.

#2 Volume Pills—Best For Maximum Semen Volume

Taking the second spot is the all-natural formula, Volume Pills. This dietary supplement maximizes your semen volume resulting in larger, more explosive orgasms.

Volume Pills has been delivering elite results for several years. It’s backed by science and user reviews, making it a serious candidate for the best semen booster supplement.

Volume Pills Benefits

Volume Pills focus on naturally increasing the size and thickness of your semen by supplying vital nutrients to the semen-producing organs. Yet, Volume Pills could offer several other benefits to users.

Benefits include:

Boosts Semen Production

Elevates Orgasmic Force

Increases Libido

Enhances Erectile Quality

Promotes Sexual Stamina

Volume Pills is easily one of the best semen booster supplements because it can provide superior benefits.

Ingredients

Volume Pills incorporates more than 2,000 years of traditional herbals with cutting-edge science to deliver a timeless, effective formula.

Let’s take a look at some key ingredients now.

Ku Gua

This melon, commonly consumed in China, is loaded with Vitamins A and C, along with other nutrients like folate and zinc. It’s known to offer a wide variety of health benefits.

A 2021 animal study published by Food Science and Biotechnology found significant evidence that Ku Gua (Momordica charantia) has pharmacological properties that naturally increase testosterone levels.

Zinc Gluconate

Zinc gluconate is a form of zinc easily absorbed in the human body. It’s found in several semen booster supplements.

A recent clinical review determined “zinc supplementation could significantly increase the sperm volume (of men).”

In terms of increasing semen volume, zinc is an absolute powerhouse ingredient in all the best semen boosters.

Xian Mao

This Chinese herb has a storied history of use for improving male libido and is considered a potent substance for improving penile function.

An animal study found that supplementing with Xian Mao (Curculigo orchioides) increased erectile strength, libido, and frequency of sex in participants.

Overall, the Volume Pills formula is quite good. It’s not as dynamic as Semenax but offers some excellent semen-volumizing compounds.

The other ingredients are:

Solidilin

Xi Lan Rou Gi

Hong Hua Fen

Emblica Officinalis

4,5,7 Trihydroxyflavone

San Guo Mu

Dong Chong Xia Cao

Ling Zhi

Tian Men Dong

Drilizen

Fucus Vesiculosus

Nearly all 14 compounds making up the Volume Pills formula have been shown to improve semen volume or other aspects of male sexual well-being.

Customer Reviews

Volume Pills is an excellent product that has existed for some time. That means there’s no shortage of customer reviews.

We contacted a few users, and here’s some of what they told us.

Steve in Laredo, Texas:

“In my 20s, I was having great sex all the time. But by my mid-30s, that all turned to crap. My wife and I were on the outs. That’s when I tried Volume Pills. This supplement has restored my sexual vitality.”

Lars in Indianapolis, Indiana:

“I’ve been taking Volume Pills regularly since 2018. It’s helped me to enjoy sex again. My climaxes are consistently huge and powerful. My wife swears my penis gives her more pleasure now, too.”

Juan in Chesapeake, Virginia:

“I’m 53 and having better sex than I was at 20. Since I started using Volume Pills, my sex drive has gone through the roof.”

Almost every man we asked about Volume Pills said they would recommend it to a friend. About 2-3% of respondents noted that Volume Pills took about a month to work for them, but they eventually got results.

How To Use & When To Expect Results

Taking two tablets with 8oz of water is recommended once a day.

Many users report significant benefits in 2-3 weeks. Yet, some have told us they didn’t see noticeable results for 4-5 weeks.

Volume Pills have no reported adverse side effects.

Price & Money-Back Guarantee

Volume Pills come at a great price, $51.97 for a month’s supply. Again prices decline if you buy in bulk.

And Volume Pills offers a 67-day money-back guarantee. Even if you open and use your Volume Pills, you can return your order for a refund of the purchase price.

Pros & Cons

Volume Pills is definitely in consideration for the best semen booster, but it has some flaws.

Pros

100% Natural formula

Great Money-Back Guarantee

Results In 2-3 Weeks On Average

Could Enhance Erectile Quality

Made In The USA

No Reported Negative Side Effects

Low-Cost

Cons

Not As Many Dynamic Ingredients As Semenax

Only Available Online

Volume Pills is a good, reliable semen booster. It can help you to improve sexual function, but the ingredient list doesn’t blow us away like Semenax.

Where To Buy

Head directly to the official Volume Pills webpage for the lowest price and money-back guarantee.

#3 VigRX Max Volume—Best For Enhanced Pleasure

The final supplement on this list of the best semen booster supplements is VigRX Max Volume. The brainchild of the talented VigRX team, this product has enhanced sexual pleasure for scores of men since its inception.

VigRX Max Volume Benefits

While VigRX Max Volume primarily aims to maximize sexual pleasure, that’s not all it can do. It could provide several sexually stimulating benefits.

Results Include:

Stronger Climaxes

Longer Lasting Pleasure

Increased Orgasmic Contractions

Enhanced Penile Pulsating

If you want more pleasure from sex, VigRX Max Volume covers you on multiple fronts.

Ingredients

The secret to the incredible pleasure-enhancing effects of VigRX Max Volume is its simple but effective ingredient list, consisting of 4 compounds in total.

AstraGin

This US-patented all-natural bioavailability is made to maximize the rate at which your body absorbs the other nutrients in VigRX Max Volume.

Made from isolated extracts of Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng roots, this compound can increase absorption rates by more than 50%.

Sunflower Lecithin

Lecithin is commonly used in semen booster supplements, which makes sense because lecithin is a fatty substance found in your semen. It’s a significant component of each sperm cell membrane.

Much anecdotal evidence suggests lecithin increases semen volume, yet clinical studies are still limited.

These two ingredients are unique to the VigRX Max Volume formula. The remaining compounds are well-known semen volumizers in many of the best semen boosters.

They are:

Zinc

L-Arginine HCL

Both of these have a solid track record of helping men to release more voluminous semen consistently.

Customer Reviews

VigRX Max Volume has delivered increased sexual pleasure to men for a few years. And many of those guys are happy to discuss their gains.

Bob in Chandler, Arizona:

“VigRX Max Volume brought the spark back into my bedroom. This stuff is top-notch.”

Damien in Denver, Colorado:

“I’ve used VigRX Max Volume for 3 months. My cum is much thicker, and my orgasms are amazing. Try this product.”

Lamar in Madison, Wisconsin:

“After 30, my once great sex life quickly deteriorated. Then I tried VigRX Max Volume. It completely changed my life for the better.”

All the men we spoke with were highly complimentary of VigRX Max Volume. Less than 5% of respondents had anything negative to say at all.

How To Use & When To Expect Results

You’ll want to take four capsules daily, preferably on an empty stomach in the morning. This allows you to get the most efficient results.

Many men experience benefits in just two weeks. Some report it taking 4-5 weeks.

VigRX Max Volume has no reported adverse side effects.

Price & Money-Back Guarantee

VigRX Max Volume is competitively priced, with a month’s supply costing $59.95. Buying in bulk saves some serious coin.

And, of course, it has a money-back guarantee like all supplements on this list.

You can return your VigRX Max Volume up to 67 days after purchasing, and you’ll receive a refund of the purchase price, no questions asked.

Pros & Cons

VigRX Max Volume is in the running for the best semen booster, but we don’t have it at number 1 for a reason.

Pros

All-Natural

No-Nonsense Formula

Bioavailability Enhancer

Reliable Results

Made In The USA

Great Money-Back Guarantee

No Reported Negative Side Effects

Cons

Ingredients Are Limited

Requires 4 Capsules Per Day

Ultimately, VigRX Max Volume is a high-level supplement to boost semen volume. Yet, its ingredient list is limited compared to the other products here. And it requires more capsules (4) than the others (2).

Where To Buy

Buy directly from the manufacturer at the official Leading Edge Health webpage.

The Best Semen Booster Supplements Final Thoughts

Sex is meant to be a pleasure-filled celebration of life. You deserve the best sex possible, with an intense climax and a partner lusting for more.

The best semen booster supplements can help with that.

Why deprive yourself of that?

Take the bull by the horns, gain control of your sexual destiny, and finish with vigor and volume—don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t have that.

Decide which of the best semen booster supplements is right for you, and don’t look back.

