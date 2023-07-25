Best Sweepstakes Casinos & Social Casino Sites (2023): Play for Real Cash Prizes

The best sweepstakes casinos allow you to enjoy free casino games online. In social casinos, you can play and win virtual currencies or sweeps coins, which can later be exchanged for prizes or even real money.

Sounds exciting?

If you’re unsure about which social and sweepstakes online casinos are legit and trustworthy, don’t panic. We have compiled a list of reputable options, including Stake.us.

Continue reading to discover all the best options available.

Best Sweepstakes Casinos

1. Stake.us – Best Sweepstakes Casino Overall

Pros

Daily login bonuses

Features over 200 casino games

Offers regular promos and giveaways

Has access to live dealer games

Chance to win real money prizes

Cons

Several geo-restrictions

Only accepts cryptocurrencies

First on our list of the Best sweepstakes casinos & social casinos is none other than Stake.us. The site was launched in 2022 and has rapidly established itself as one of the top social casinos online.

This sweepstakes casino is perfect for those seeking to gain real money profits from playing. Unlike many other sweepstakes casinos, Stake.us allows you to cash out rewards with cryptocurrencies that can be converted into real money currencies.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

When you play at this social casino, you’ll find games from reputable software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, and OneTouch Premium Mobile Games.

If you’re looking for something fresh that you won’t find elsewhere, Stake also has exclusive games on Plinko, dice, blackjack, and many more.

In addition to regular casino games, Stake.us features an impressive selection of live dealer games.

Yes, you heard it right. Sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us also offer live casinos where you can enjoy Blackjack Live, Gravity Roulette, Teen Patti, Sic Bo, and Live Baccarat.

We appreciate the convenient sorting options that allow you to find games based on providers and popularity.

Payments: 4.8/5

At Stake.us, you can start your gaming journey without making a purchase. You receive free gold coins daily, and you also have the option to purchase more with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Keep in mind that you can only cash out your real money winnings once you meet the requirements for cryptocurrencies.

You can use real money to purchase Gold Coins with additional Stake Cash (free sweepstakes coins) bundles. That said, you can’t customize how much you’d like to purchase. Bundles range from $20 to $300.

Promotions: 5/5

Stake.us isn’t shy about giving its players the most thrilling rewards. It’s quite easy to get free gold coins since you have the chance to win them daily.

Aside from daily bonuses and the bonus Gold coins you get whenever you purchase bundles, Stake.us also has regular promotions.

You can get up to 10,000 coins as a new player here.

So be sure to check the site’s promotions page and their social media accounts for any upcoming tournaments where you can compete for a chance to win Stake Cash.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

While Stake.us doesn’t have a dedicated social casino app you can download, the mobile-friendly user interface of the website ensures an enjoyable gaming experience on the go. The casino games are instant play, so there’s no need to download any software to start playing.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

Stake.us sweepstakes casino’s support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. They responded promptly when we reached out to them, and upon signing up, a casino representative even reached out to offer assistance.

2. Wow Vegas – Best Social Casino Bonus for Free Games

Pros

Get 5,000 free coins

Over 400 social casino games

Offers new casino games weekly

Has convenient payment methods

Quick sign-up process

Cons

No 24/7 live chat support

No live dealer games available

Wow Vegas is another fairly new social casino that launched in 2022. If you’re new to social casino sites, this could be an excellent place to start. Gaming here is simple: sign up, get quickly verify your account, enjoy free Wow Coins (Gold Coins), and play any game of your choice.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Wow Vegas social casino offers a range of real money online slots from reputable software providers such as Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, Booming Games, and 3 Oaks.

Whether you prefer classic slots, Hold and Spin, or Megaways, this platform has something for everyone.

It’s also great in terms of variety since the casino’s gaming catalog is growing weekly. So, test that adventurous side and try your luck on the freshest social casino games you can play.

Payments: 5/5

If your initial free 5000 Wow Coins run out, you can purchase bundles ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 Wow Coins. Prices range from $0.49 to $999.99. Know that you can only buy them once your account is fully verified.

The verification process is simple and only requires uploading or taking a photo of a valid ID, which typically takes just a few minutes.

You can purchase Wow Coins using various payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Skrill, and Trustly.

Promotions: 4.9/5

Upon signing up, you receive 5,000 free Wow Coins and one sweepstakes coin without making any purchase.

For those seeking additional free coins, you can win them by referring friends to the site. With every successful referral, you receive 5,000 Wow Coins and 20 free sweepstakes coins. Feel free to refer up to 30 friends.

Wow Vegas also features a VIP program. Starting as a rising star, the more sweepstakes coins you earn, the higher your player status becomes. Advancing through the levels unlocks various perks, such as larger login rewards and extra coins for every purchase.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Wow Vegas offers a mobile-friendly social casino website that doesn’t require any downloads. Simply log in, choose a game, and start playing.

We only wish that there was a way to filter casino games based on themes or software providers. But hey, the search button is good enough if you’re looking for specific titles.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Wow Vegas provides 24/7 support, but it operates via support tickets. After submitting a ticket, it may take up to 24 hours to receive a response. To streamline the process, it is highly recommend to check the FAQs page before seeking live support.

3. Funrize Casino – Best Game Variety of all Sweepstakes Casinos

Pros

Up to 125,000 social casino bonus

High Trustpilot rating

Offers daily spin bonuses

Get free tournament coins for purchases

Social casino app available

Cons

No live dealer games available

If you’re seeking a sweepstakes casino with generous rewards, Funrize may be the perfect choice for you. This social casino offers a welcome bonus of up to 125,000 coins, and when you reload, you gain access to promotional games and tournaments with free sweeps coins.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Similar to Wow Vegas, Funrize excels at providing an exceptional selection of slot games, but they also offer a few table games you can enjoy.

Some of the popular slot games available include Power of Zorro, Thunder Fishing, Loteria El Barril, and Money Hive.

You can browse through the social casino’s game catalog based on popularity, but you can also find certain games under categories like Fishing and Jackpot. If you want to easily access your favorites, you can mark them so they’ll appear on the Favorites tab.

Payments: 4.8/5

At Funrize Casino, you can use real money to purchase gold coin packages, which also come with additional tournament or sweepstakes cash. The prices for coin bundles range from as low as $4.99 to as high as $199.99.

Accepted payment methods at Funrize include Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Trustly, and online banking.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

After signing up, you automatically receive 75,000 gold coins. Verify your account with a mobile number, and you’ll get an additional 25,000 free coins. Completing your profile information will earn you another 15,000 coins, bringing the total to 125,000 coins to kickstart your gaming journey.

After verification, you also have the opportunity to spin the Funrize wheel once a day, offering a chance to win up to 250,000 coins and 200 sweepstakes coins.

No social casino is complete without tournaments or casino races. For Funrize, races can have social casino bonus prize pools of as much as 4 million gold coins.

You’ll also get free sweeps coins up to 20,000 whenever you make gold coin purchases.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Funrize looks great on mobile, even if you use web browsers like Chrome and Safari. But what’s even better is that you can download its dedicated mobile app from Google Play or the Apple App Store for easy access. Either way, the casino runs smoothly with its instant play games.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Chat support is available around the clock, but you’ll be talking to a chatbot at first. Rest assured, live support is still an option if you require further assistance. It only takes a few minutes before you get connected with a live rep.

4. Betrivers – Most Reputable Sweepstakes Casino

Pros

Over 600 slot machines

Has a great sports zone

Win virtual credits every 4 hours

Offers convenient payment methods

Wide variety of table games

Cons

Some games may not work on mobile

Betrivers is one of the most popular and reputable online gaming sites today. However, this may not be the best option if you’re looking to win real money. It’s a 100% social casino with virtual credits that have no real world value.

So, why should you play at this casino? Well, it offers an authentic casino experience as the virtual credits are displayed in dollars. It’s designed for players who miss the excitement of real money online casinos but want to enjoy the games without risking their finances.

Gaming Variety: 4.85/5

If you’re looking to experience the thrill of popular casino games without spending any money, Betrivers social casino is an excellent choice.

It features many of the well-known game providers found in real money casinos, such as Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, NetEnt, and Habanero.

You can find popular games like Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Swords of Ares, Aztec Blaze, and Book of Games here. In addition to slots, the casino offers table games like blackjack, poker, and roulette.

To make things even better, Betrivers is also one of the best crypto sports betting sites around. The Sports Zone allows you to place bets on various sports, including tournaments like the NFL, MLB, and UFC.

Payments: 4.8/5

Sure, you can win Betrivers’ virtual credits for free every four hours, but if you can’t wait any longer, you have the option to purchase them with real money.

Accepted payment options at Betrivers include Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. Cryptocurrencies aren’t accepted here, but you can use the popular digital wallet option, PayPal.

Promotions: 4.7/5

Every four hours, you’ll get $20 in virtual cash. That doesn’t feel like a lot, but don’t worry. You can also spin the casino’s prize wheel for additional credits once a day. The casino also offers free bingo games that let you win more virtual cash.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

We have to be honest and say that the Betrivers site looks a lot like traditional real money online casinos. It could use some updating, but it works perfectly fine on mobile devices. Just make sure that your smartphone runs at least Android 5.1 or iOS 9.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Betrivers has an extensive FAQ page that provides sufficient information about how things work on their platform. If you require assistance with your real money purchases, you can contact their customer support team via email. Simply click on ‘Email Player Support’ in the casino’s Help Center to get started.

5. Pulsz – Best Sweepstakes Casino for Jackpot Slots

Pros

5,000 gold coins upon sign up

Wide variety of online slots

Great selection of exclusive scratchcards

Install the casino software

Extra 200% free coins on first purchase

Cons

Homepage looks cluttered

Not a lot of table games available

Another sweepstakes casino like Stake.us that lets you win real money rewards is Pulsz.

This sweepstakes casino features a wide variety of slot machines, particularly jackpot games. By earning sufficient sweepstakes coins, you can redeem them for real money cash or exchange them for gift cards.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Pulsz sweepstakes casino boasts an impressive array of the best sweepstakes casino games, especially in the categories of free slots and table games with jackpots. While there may not be an extensive range of table games, popular options like Texas Hold’em and Multihand Blackjack are available.

If you’re feeling extra lucky and want to test that out on scratchcards, Pulsz has fun options such as 7 Piggies, Hot Safari, Diamond Strike, and Queen of Gold scratchcards.

Payments: 4.7/5

If you’re running low on Gold Coins, you can always purchase more with real money. Pulsz accepts payment methods such as Visa and Mastercard. A notable advantage is that with every gold coin purchase, you receive sweeps coins, with the potential to receive up to 100 sweeps coins.

for each gold coin bundle, you will immediately see the number of VIP points you can earn. Accumulating VIP points can unlock better rewards as you play free slots and other games at this sweepstakes casino.

When redeeming a real money cash prize, you can utilize bank transfer or Skrill, as long as you have a minimum of 100 sweeps coins. For gift cards, the minimum requirement is 25 sweeps coins.

Promotions: 4.8/5

For a great start, Pulsz will give you 5,000 free coins that you can use on any casino games. Sweeps coins will only be given as a form of reward that you can unlock as you place more bets.

As mentioned, sweeps coins can also be obtained for free when you purchase gold coin bundles.

Speaking of purchases, in addition to the free sweeps coins, you will receive an extra 200% in gold coins on your first-ever purchase.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Pulsz has a mobile app you can download for Android and iPhone devices. If you’re worried about your phone space, don’t worry. You can still access your Puslz casino account with a mobile web browser without the need to download anything.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Pulsz has 24/7 customer support, but you can only submit a request, and they’ll get back to you within 24 hours. If you need live support right away because of real money payment queries, you can call them at +1 (424) 371-7304.

Ranking the Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

When evaluating and ranking the best social casinos for real money, we considered several key benchmarks to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of each platform.

Gaming Variety: We sought out sweepstakes online casinos that offer a diverse selection of games, including social casino slots, table games, and more. Our goal is to provide you with great options, even if you’re not playing casino games for real money.

Payments: Even if we’re talking about online social casinos, it can still be fun to play with real money. Let’s be real — free gold coins aren’t unlimited, so if you want to extend your gameplay, it should be easy to purchase more.

Promotions: Social casinos will give you free gold coins outright, so sometimes, purchasing them may not feel necessary. That’s unless they offer great promos or deals that could add more to your gameplay. We’re talking about more free gold coins and sweepstakes coins.

Mobile Compatibility: We didn’t want you to be confined to your desktop like a squirrel on a hamster wheel. We assessed the mobile compatibility of online social casinos, ensuring you can play anytime, anywhere. It’s an added benefit if they offer downloadable social casino apps.

Customer Support: We wanted to make sure you had someone to hold your hand when things get tricky, like a friend who always has your back. We evaluated social casinos based on the efficiency of their customer support, whether they provide it through live chat, email, or phone.

What Makes Stake.us the Best Sweepstakes Casino Site?

When it comes to the best sweepstakes casino site, Stake.us stands out as a top contender. Why, you ask? Well, here are our reasons:

Daily bonuses and regular giveaways: Stake.us offers exciting daily bonuses and frequent giveaways for a chance to enjoy endless gameplay. It’s always nice to have something to look forward to every day, right?

Play-to-win: Online social casinos are known for their free gameplay, and many of them may not offer real money rewards. This isn’t the case for Stake.us because it’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos where you can cash out your winnings using popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Diverse gaming options: Stake.us boasts a wide range of online casino games, including social casino slots, table games, and even live casino games. Big emphasis on live dealer options because not many sweepstakes online casinos offer them.

Why Play at Social Casinos or Sweepstakes Casinos?

With so many online gambling options available, you may wonder why you should choose social casinos or sweepstakes casinos over traditional online casinos. Here are compelling reasons to consider playing at social casinos:

Entertainment and Fun: Social casinos and sweepstakes casinos provide a thrilling and entertaining gaming experience. You can enjoy a wide variety of social casino games, including slots, table games, and more, all from the comfort of your own home. These platforms are designed to replicate the excitement of traditional casinos online.

No Real Money Risk: Playing games at a traditional online casino can be risky because you’re playing with real money. Avoid the risk by choosing social casinos where you can use virtual coins or tokens. They allow you to play casino style games without any financial implications, providing a safe and enjoyable gaming environment.

Accessibility and Convenience: Like traditional online casinos, Social casinos and sweepstakes casinos are easily accessible from various devices, including computers, smartphones, and tablets. You can play social casino games anytime and anywhere, as long as you have an internet connection.

Chance to Win Real Money Cash Prizes: In sweepstakes casinos, there’s an exciting opportunity to win real money cash prizes through sweepstakes promotions. They give you a chance to turn your virtual currency or sweepstakes entries into tangible rewards like real cash prizes and gift cards. It’s just like playing at real money casinos.

Are Sweepstakes Casino Sites Safe?

Absolutely! Sweepstakes casino sites can be safe as long as you choose reputable platforms like the ones on our list. In fact, they can provide a safer alternative compared to playing at regular online casinos because you have the option to play completely free, eliminating the worry of potentially losing a significant amount of money.

Can I Win Real Money for Playing at Social Casinos?

Yes, you can win real money by playing at certain social casinos. However, not all sweepstakes online casinos offer this opportunity. For example, Betrivers is a great social casino, but the virtual coins used on that platform have no real world value.

If your goal is to win real money through social casino games, your best options are Stake.us and Pulsz Casino. Stake.us allows you to cash out your sweeps coins using cryptocurrencies, while Pulsz Casino enables you to transfer sweeps coins to your bank account or Skrill.

Which Social Casino Has the Best Promo?

The social casino with the best promo is Funrize. When you sign up, you can already receive 75,000 coins. Additionally, if you verify your phone and complete your profile, you can obtain a total of 125,000 free gold coins in total. Other sweepstakes casinos such as Stake.us and Wow Vegas also have exciting promos available for new players.

Social Casino vs Sweepstakes Casino

The main difference between a social casino and a sweepstakes casino lies in their primary focus and the way they operate.

A social casino is primarily designed for entertainment purposes and allows players to enjoy casino style games without the involvement of real money. In a social casino, players typically use virtual coins or tokens provided by the platform to play games, and any winnings or losses are also in virtual form.

On the other hand, a sweepstakes casino incorporates elements of chance where players have the opportunity to win real money prizes such as cash and gift cards.

How Do Sweepstakes Casinos Work?

Sweepstakes casinos operate by combining elements of traditional casino gameplay with sweepstakes promotions. Here’s a breakdown of how they typically work:

Virtual Currency Gameplay: Sweepstakes online casinos use virtual coins as the primary currency for gameplay. Players can enjoy a wide range of the best social casino games using these virtual coins without wagering real money.

Sweeps Coins for Sweepstakes: In addition to virtual coins, players can also obtain Sweeps Coins, a secondary currency, through various methods such as welcome bonuses or alternative offers. Sweeps Coins serve as entries into sweepstakes promotions.

Sweepstakes Promotions: Sweepstakes casinos run promotions where players use their Sweeps Coins to participate. These promotions offer the chance to win real money cash prizes. Once players meet specific requirements, they can redeem their Sweeps Coins for cash prizes.

What Are Gold Coins and How Do They Work?

Gold Coins are a form of virtual currency used in social and sweepstakes casinos. They have no real world value, and you can only use them on social casino games. They are typically offered for free, but most social casinos give you the opportunity to purchase them for extended gameplay.

What Are Sweeps Coins and How Do They Work?

Sweeps Coins are also a form of virtual currency used in sweepstakes online casinos, representing entries into promotions where players have the chance to win real money prizes.

They can be obtained through various methods, such as welcome bonuses, promotions, or purchasing Gold Coins. Players can use Sweeps Coins to participate in sweepstakes contests.

What Kinds of Games Can I Play at Social Casinos?

At social casinos, you can enjoy a wide range of games that replicate the thrilling experience of traditional casino gameplay. You should be able to find social casino versions of games like slot games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and even live dealer games.

Guide to Playing at Social Casinos & Sweepstakes Casinos

Is Playing at Social Casinos the Same as Gambling?

Playing at social casinos is the same as gambling. However, at social casinos, you aren’t gambling with real money. Instead, you’re playing with virtual currencies that, at some sweepstakes casinos, can be exchanged for real money.

Do Sweepstakes Casinos Really Pay Out?

Yes, sweepstakes casinos really pay out, but you need to choose reputable sites like Stake.us and Pulsz casinos. Many players can attest that they’ve gotten their real money rewards from these platforms, often in the form of cryptocurrencies and gift cards.

What is the Safest Sweepstakes Casino Site?

When it comes to the safest sweepstakes casino site, Stake.us stands out as a top choice. This social casino offers secure transactions using cryptocurrencies for purchases and payouts. However, other social casinos online on our list are also worth checking out, as they use safe transaction methods for purchases.

Top Social Casinos & Sweepstakes Casinos

Need a refresher? We understand that there’s a lot of information to absorb, so let’s do a brief recap of these top social and sweepstakes casinos online:

Stake.us: As our top sweepstakes casino, Stake.us offers a wide selection of social casino games. If you get lucky and win sweeps coins, you can then exchange them for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Sign up now and get 10,000 gold coins for free.

Wow Vegas: With over 400 casino style games, it would be tough to easily get bored of playing at Wow Vegas. Whether you’re into Hold and Win, Hold and Spin, or Megaways, Wow Vegas has you covered. Sign up now and get 5,000 gold coins and a sweep coin for a great start.

Funrize: If you’re looking for a long-lasting free casino gameplay experience, Funrize is the way to go. As soon as you sign up, enjoy up to 125,000 free gold coins that you can use on different casino games from reputable game providers like Pragmatic Play and NetEnt.

Betrivers: Missing the thrill of playing real money casino games and sports betting? Betrivers is a great social casino platform for that. Use virtual credits to bet on your favorite sports and win more every four hours.

Pulsz: Need a legit sweepstakes casino where you can get real money cash and gift cards? Pulsz is for you. Play hundreds of sweepstakes casino games and scratchcards with your free 5,000 gold coins when you sign up today.

How to Join the Best Sweepstakes Casinos & Social Casinos

So, how do you join social casinos? Is it different from registering at regular online casinos?

Well, not really. The sign-up process is pretty much the same. You can follow these steps if you choose to join the top social casino on our list, Stake.us:

Create a Social Casino Account

Visit the Stake.us website and click “ Register .”

.” Complete the requested information and enter a welcome bonus code if you have one.

Click “ Continue ” and agree to the terms and conditions.

” and agree to the terms and conditions. Click “ Play Now ” to start the verification process.

” to start the verification process. Once verification is complete, you can start playing.

2. Purchase Gold Coins

Once you’re logged in, click “Wallet” on the top of your screen.

on the top of your screen. Select a gold coin bundle you’d like to purchase.

Complete the transaction and have fun!

Great Tips for Playing at Social Casinos or Sweepstakes Casinos

Even if you’re not playing with real money, it’s still good to play wisely. Here are some helpful tips that could make your social casino gaming experience a lot better:

Set Time Limits: Just like with any form of entertainment, it’s essential to set time limits for your social casino gaming sessions. Social casinos can be enjoyable, but it’s important to maintain a healthy balance with other activities and responsibilities in your life.

Practice Bankroll Management: Even though you’re not playing with real money, managing your virtual currency wisely can make your gaming experience more enjoyable. Set a budget for your virtual currency purchases, or try to use the allocated virtual currency wisely to prolong your gameplay and maximize the fun.

Take Advantage of the Promos: Social casinos online often offer bonuses, daily rewards, and giveaways. Keep an eye out for these opportunities to boost your virtual currency balance or win additional perks. Utilizing these bonuses can extend your gameplay and increase your chances of winning to get more free sweepstakes coins.

Interact with the Community: They’re called social casinos for a reason. These platforms allow players to interact with each other through the casino chat box. Feel free to use social features, as that’s where players can share tips, strategies, and experiences that can enhance your overall gaming experience.

Understand Game Mechanics: Before diving into a new game, take a moment to understand the rules, features, and payout structure. Each game may have unique mechanics that can affect your gameplay. It’s never fun to play a game you simply don’t understand.

Enjoy the Best Sweepstakes Casinos Online!

Who wouldn’t say yes to free games? Playing free social casino games is a great alternative for people who don’t want the stress of losing money.

There are a lot of social casinos out there, but we highly recommend you start with Stake.us. It’s a platform for free casino games that could give you a chance of winning big and exchanging your rewards for cryptocurrencies.

Other social and sweepstakes online casinos like Wow Vegas and Funrize are also great alternatives if you’re craving gaming variety and mobile convenience.

Whatever you choose, the ultimate goal is for you to have fun.

Best of luck, and remember to manage your bankroll wisely!”

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: