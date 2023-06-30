Wimbledon Betting Odds & Sites 2023: Winner Predictions, Expert Tips, and More

Looking for the best 2023 Wimbledon betting odds? Then consider today your lucky day!

The qualifying rounds are over, the field is all sorted, and the draw is imminent. Wimbledon 2023 is about to start, which means tennis bettors get a whole two weeks to watch tennis matches and attempt to place the winning wagers.

Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win a fourth Wimbledon title on the spin, but the new world number one Carlos Alcaraz will be having his say alongside Daniil Medvedev, who returns to Wimbledon after a two-year break.

Other names to look out for include Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andy Murray.

There’s no Rafael Nadal this year, but there are still lots of awesome players to choose from.

Want to find out more? Let’s get started.

Latest Wimbledon Odds Odds (Taken from Bovada)

Novak Djokovic: (-145)

(-145) Carlos Alcaraz: (+325)

(+325) Daniil Medvedev: (+2000)

(+2000) Jannik Sinner: (+2000)

(+2000) Alexander Zverev: (+3300)

(+3300) Nick Kyrgios: (+4000)

(+4000) Stefanos Tsitsipas: (+5000)

(+5000) Andy Murray: (+5000)

(+5000) Matteo Berrettini: (+8000)

(+8000) Felix Auger Aliassime: (+8000)

(+8000) Taylor Fritz: (+4000)

(+4000) Casper Ruud: (+10000)

In this guide to Wimbledon betting, our team of pro tennis bettors cast their eye over the top players and their chances. We’ll be delivering expert analysis to help you place better bets, as well as showing the different kinds of bets, you can place and which online sportsbooks stand out for Wimbledon betting.

Best Sites for Wimbledon Betting

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: #1 pick for live betting

BetOnline: Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

BUSR: Excellent option for moneyline bets

SportsBetting.ag: Supports high limit bets

BetAnySports: Fast payouts

EveryGame: 20+ years in the industry

BetUS: Easy-to-use interface

Lucky99: Amazing mobile compatibility

XBet: Excellent odds

How to Bet on Wimbledon

The easiest way to start betting on Wimbledon is to sign-up for a top-rated sportsbook.

Here’s how to sign-up in a few easy steps:

Step One: Visit the Sportsbook’s Website & Start Registration

Follow this link to visit Bovada’s website.

You’ll find the red “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage.

Step Two: Complete the Form

A single-page form pops up. It contains 7 required fields, including your first and last name, your email address, and your zip code.

Step Three: Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Just tick the box at the end of the form to confirm you’ve read and agreed to the T&Cs. Then, click “REGISTER,” and Bovada will launch your account.

Wimbledon Odds 2023: Player Predictions

Here are some of our predictions for this season of Wimbledon:

Novak Djokovic (-145)

It will surprise no one that Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win Wimbledon once again this year. The only surprising thing is that he heads into the tournament as the world number 2, despite winning the Australian Open and the French Open already this year. He’s also bidding for his 24th Grand Slam title, having already overtaken the record held by Roger Federer.

Don’t let rankings mislead you, however, because there’s no doubt that it’s a case of Novak Djokovic vs the field right now. He’s an expert on this surface and is bidding to win a Career Grand Slam.

Do we think anyone can seriously stop ‘Rubber Man’? It’s unlikely. Over five sets, Novak Djokovic has the know-how, the fitness, and an incredible will to win that most other players just don’t have right now.

The only dilemma you’ll face is whether you should place a big stake on him as the outright winner in order to muster any serious profits or bet on his individual matches.

Carlos Alcaraz (+325)

There’s been a tiny bit of controversy surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s sudden jump to world number one in the rankings on the eve of Wimbledon. Essentially, Carlitos has benefited from Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points last year, which has skewed the points.

Does he deserve to be the world number one heading into Wimbledon? It’s hardly here or there. What matters to tennis bettors is how well they can perform on grass.

After all, Alcaraz is the strong second favorite at all online sports betting sites. The thing is, he’s never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon before, and he’s barely played on grass until a recent run at Queens that saw him take the title.

He admitted it took him a while to get into his stride on grass last week. And he overcame the likes of Dimitrov and DeMinaur over 3-set matches; that’s not the same as taking on Novak Djokovic over 5 sets on grass.

Do we think Alcaraz is capable of winning Wimbledon this year, then? He has the tools, and people like to talk about his “complete game.” We do, however, think his price is way too short and that backing him to win Wimbledon in 2023 might be a big risk.

Daniil Medvedev (+2000)

“The Octopus” was a solid bet for the first few months of 2023 as he picked up the ATP title after the ATP title. His good run was halted at the French Open when he was ousted in the first round of the French Open by Brazilian upstart Thiago Seyboth Wild.

You can take that result with a pinch of salt, however, because Daniil Medvedev has never been shy about showing his disdain toward clay. He’s now back on the grass, and while he’s never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, luck has largely been against him.

Daniil Medvedev was forced to sit out last year’s Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian players, while his fourth-round exit the year before to Hurkacz wasn’t helped by the huge rain delay when he was a set ahead.

We actually like the look of Daniil Medvedev for Wimbledon 2023, and his price is so good that it can’t be ignored. He’s already beaten Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final, and we have a good feeling here.

Alexander Zverev (+3300)

The bookies have priced Alexander Zverev as a huge outsider. So much so that no one in their right mind would back the Germans to win Wimbledon, right? He wasn’t even the German number one until last week!

Here’s the thing, though. Before Zverev’s crushing ankle injury that he picked up in last year’s French Open semi-final, many felt that it was a case of when he would win a Grand Slam and not if.

Remarkably, Zverev has bounced back from his injury layoff in fine fashion and once again made it to the French Open semi-final this year. That was a major triumph for him, and we see him as the dark horse for Wimbledon 2023.

He’s comfortable on grass, he has a powerful serve, and he’s not afraid of five-set epics. The only thing we see counting against him right now is fatigue hitting once he reaches the quarter-finals.

Nick Kyrgios (+4000)

Ah, where to start with Nick Kyrgios?

To be honest, no one is even sure whether Kyrgios will actually feature at Wimbledon this year. He’s played just one match in 2023, which saw him exit in the first round in Germany at the hands of Yibing Wu earlier in June.

He was, of course, last year’s runner-up and would probably have won his maiden Grand Slam had he not met Novak Djokovic in the final.

The reality is that when Kyrgios is fully fit and in form, nobody except Novak Djokovic can match him on grass.

The other reality is that he isn’t matched fit and shies away from five-set epics at the best of times. Whilst we’d love to back Kyrgios to win Wimbledon, we’re afraid that 2023 isn’t it.

Guide to Betting On Wimbledon: Bet Types & Things to Consider

As a Grand Slam, Wimbledon lasts for two weeks and consists of over a hundred matches. This means there are plenty of different ways to bet, including betting on the outright winner and betting on different matches.

In this section, we’ll run you through everything you need to know about the most popular bet types, as well as why and when you should try them.

Outright Winner at Wimbledon

Wimbledon isn’t much fun unless you’ve picked an outright winner who you can follow throughout the tournament.

Naturally, the snag this year is that Djokovic is the odds-on favorite – and it’s hard to see anyone beating him.

However, everyone bar Djokovic and Alcaraz is available at huge odds, which means if you fancy betting on a dark horse this year, you can get away with placing a small stake and hoping for the best.

Moneyline Betting on Wimbledon

Betting on the moneyline is a popular (and simple) tennis bet. All you’re doing is betting on the player you think will win a particular match. Nothing more needs to happen, and it doesn’t even matter if your guy loses the first 2 sets (provided they win the next 3!).

Moneyline betting, however, has its downsides if you keep backing the odds-on favorites (due to the short odds). On the other hand, it’s most useful whenever you want to fade the favorite and back the underdog. Upsets happen all the time at Wimbledon. Can you spot one?

Game Handicap Wimbledon Betting

Betting on the game handicap is the tennis betting equivalent of betting on the spread. Essentially, it’s when you bet on a favorite to win by at least a certain number of games.

For example, let’s imagine Carlos Alcaraz is playing a guy outside the top 100 in the first round. You think he’ll cruise to victory, but his short moneyline odds are putting you off.

As such, you could bet on him to win (-6.5), which means he’d need to win by at least 7 clear games (such as 6-2, 6-2, 6-2) in order for your bet to win.

Handicap betting is best when you’re able to take advantage of alternative lines, which are offered by some online sportsbooks. Sometimes, however, you have to go with whatever handicap is available.

Handicap betting represents better odds than the moneyline, but it comes with more obvious risks (you will lose your bet if your player wins the match but not by enough games).

Wimbledon Totals Betting (Over/Under Total Games)

With totals betting at Wimbledon, you’re betting on whether you think a match will have over X number of games or under X number of games. For example, if you think a match will be a five-set epic, you might want to bet over 38.5 total games.

Conversely, if you think a match will be done and dusted pretty quickly, you could bet on under 26.5 total games. This means the match needs to comprise less than 26 games (so it could finish 6-0, 6-4, 6-2) for you to win your bet.

With totals betting, it doesn’t matter who wins or loses the match – all you need is to predict whether there’ll be lots of games or few games.

The totals line is set more or less the same at most online sportsbooks, although some offer alternative lines.

Set Betting on Wimbledon

With set betting at Wimbledon, you’re betting on the correct score. A match can either finish 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 to Player A, or it can finish 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 to Player B.

As you can imagine, set betting isn’t always easy to get right. But because there are only 6 possible permutations, it’s also not as difficult as, say, predicting a soccer score.

What’s more, set betting can represent much better value than the moneyline, even if, in theory, it’s harder to get right.

But let’s say you expect Novak Djokovic to annihilate his opponent in straight sets 3-0. You could bet on him on the moneyline, but his odds are way too short. In such a scenario, you will be able to find much better odds by backing him 3-0.

Other times when set betting can work really well is whenever you expect an underdog to go down fighting. They’ll probably lose, but you can see them getting at least a set, in which case backing 3-1 is a solid option.

Best Wimbledon Betting Sites

1. Bovada – Best Wimbledon Betting Site Overall

Pros:

75% welcome bonus

$275 referral bonus

Alternative lines available

Medvedev priced at (+1800)

Earn points each time you bet on tennis

Prop Builder tool

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Late lines

Bovada has for a long time been heralded as the OG of Grand Slam tennis betting. They unload tennis specials throughout the Wimbledon tournament, giving you a chance to take advantage of pre-prepared parlays and enhanced odds.

As a new player, you can opt-in to a $750 welcome bonus, as well as earn rewards points each time you bet.

In terms of their Wimbledon odds for the outright winner, Novak Djokovic is unsurprisingly pegged as the (-150) favorite, with Alcaraz priced at (+350). The third favorite, Medvedev, is available at sensational Wimbledon odds of(+1800).

For individual matches, Bovada does have a tendency to release their betting lines a bit late. On the flip side, the odds are competitive, you can bet on alternative lines, and there are plenty of tennis props to choose from.

2. MyBookie – Best Wimbledon Betting Site for Live Bets

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

200% referral bonus

Expert betting tips during the tournament

Early cashout

Excellent live betting odds

Cons:

Limited payment methods

MyBookie was launched in 2015 and has become a popular sports betting site, especially for those looking to bet on tennis and lock in some great Wimbledon odds.

New players are entitled to a $1,000 welcome bonus, with MyBookie throwing in a $10 casino chip for good measure.

Wimbledon odds are out, with MyBookie failing to offer much juice on either Novak Djokovic (-147) or Carlos Alcaraz (+290). Medvedev is up for grabs at (+1400), while our personal dark horse Zverev is available at (+2400).

Throughout Wimbledon, MyBookie’s team of betting experts will offer their analysis, advice, and betting tips, and there are lots of helpful resources to read, including up-to-date news. The in-play betting experience is recommended here, too, with MyBookie letting you bet on a huge range of markets once a match is underway.

3. BetOnline – Most Generous Bonuses for Wimbledon Betting

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 sign-up bonus

Unlimited 25% reload bonus

$25 worth of live betting free play

Medvedev available at (+2000)

Round Robin bets available for Wimbledon

Cons:

No alternative lines

If you want to grab a few reload bonuses during Wimbledon, BetOnline is offering unlimited 25% reload bonuses to all players. These are boosted to 35% for crypto players. New players, meanwhile, can claim a $1,000 sign-up bonus, along with $25 worth of live betting free play and a $25 risk-free player prop bet.

You can bet on the outright winner at Wimbledon, with BetOnline’s early Wimbledon odds including Daniil Medvedev (+2000), which is the best price we’ve seen him at. Zverev is hugely priced at (+3300), as is Danish sensation Holger Rune (+4000). It is also one of the best crypto sports betting sites online.

You can bet on the moneyline, the totals, and the game handicap here, although alternative lines aren’t available. BetOnline set their own lines, however, and released their odds early.

4. BUSR – Best Wimbledon Betting Site for Moneyline Odds

Pros:

$1,500 welcome bonus

$250 referral bonus

Excellent Wimbledon moneyline odds

Boosted odds available

Rebates up for grabs

Cons:

Not the best for outright winners odds

Formerly a racebook, BUSR is now a fully-fledged and highly respected tennis betting site that treats you to generous Wimbledon odds and an easy-to-use interface.

New players can claim an up-to $1,500 welcome bonus for starters and take advantage of regular offers, including boosted odds – it’s one of the best sportsboook sign up bonuses we could find.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports here, with BUSR pulling out all the stops during Wimbledon so that you can bet on alternative handicaps and a wide variety of other markets.

And if you get a friend onboard during the tournament, you’ll be rewarded with a $250 referral bonus.

BUSR is our recommended pick for moneyline odds during Wimbledon, but there’s less juice available in the outright winners market, with Alcaraz priced short at (+290) and Medvedev available at an underwhelming (+1400).

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Wimbledon Betting Site for High Limit Bets

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

25% reload bonus

High bet limits

Alternative handicaps

Betting contests

Cons:

Fiat banking options come with fees

SportsBetting.ag is another highly regarded tennis betting site that treats you to competitive Wimbledon odds, reload bonuses, and betting contests. It’s been around for more than 25 years and goes way back to the Pete Sampras era.

As a new player, you can join today and opt-in to a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus before perusing the outright winners markets before the action gets underway.

Once Wimbledon is in full swing, you’ll be able to bet on every single match in play, with available markets including the moneyline, the game handicap, and the totals (over/under total games), as well as alternative lines.

Where SportsBetting.ag stands out is with its early betting lines, as well as its high bet limits. If you fancy going big on Djokovic or anyone else, you can do that here, with SportsBetting.ag giving high rollers free rein.

You can also claim a deposit bonus anytime you make a qualifying deposit of at least $100.

Why is Bovada the Best Wimbledon Betting Site?

Here are some of the reasons why we ranked Bovada at #1:

Competitive tennis betting odds: Bovada is widely known for the quality of its Wimbledon odds. Reduced juice is sometimes available, and you’ll find value here betting on the moneyline, the handicap, as well as the outright winner.

Get rewarded each time you bet: Bovada has a rewards program that lets you earn loyalty points each time you bet on tennis. You’ll get rewarded more for parlays, but you can still rack up points by placing singles bets during Wimbledon before later redeeming them for cash. And don’t forget about the generous Bovada bonuses available for every user.

Lots of prop bet opportunities: Bovada is the tennis betting site to join if you want to place tennis props throughout Wimbledon. Here, you can use a Prop Builder to bet on things like over/under the total number of aces in a game, double faults, and so on.

It’s easy to join and use: Bovada is super user-friendly and intuitive. It works brilliantly on both desktop and mobile devices; all the tennis markets are easy to find, and creating an account takes less than 2 minutes.

Why Bet On Wimbledon Online?

Here are some of the reasons why so many people prefer betting online:

It’s Safe & Secure

Betting on tennis online is safer than ever. There are more legit, licensed sportsbooks to choose from, which process your deposits and withdrawals via familiar and trustworthy payment methods.

You Can Boost Your Wimbledon Odds

All the best tennis betting sites offer boosted odds during major tennis tournaments like Wimbledon. This means you get to maximize your profits when you place your bets.

Regular Offers

From welcome bonuses to reload bonuses to cash back bonuses, tennis betting online gives you a chance to snap up offers that boost your bankroll with bonus funds that can be used on Wimbledon betting.

You Can Cash Out

A major advantage of betting online is that you can cash your bet out early if you’ve already locked in a profit and you’re no longer sure your tennis bet will win.

Best Bonuses to Claim for Betting on Wimbledon

Join Bovada today, and you can opt-in to a 75% matched deposit bonus that's worth as much as $750. You can make a deposit using a regular payment method like MatchPay, as well as cryptos like Bitcoin.

At MyBookie, you can currently claim a 50% matched deposit sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000. The minimum deposit is $5, and you need to enter the code “MYB50” when prompted.

To claim BetOnline’s amazing 50% up to $1,000 matched deposit welcome offer, you need to enter the promo code “BET1000” and make a minimum first deposit of $55.

BUSR is giving away a $1,500 welcome offer to all new customers. This offer is valid on your first deposit, with the minimum deposit set at $1,00.

To get your hands on SportsBetting.ag's 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer, you need to make a deposit of at least $50 straight off the bar and enter the code "SB1000" when requested.

Guide to Wimbledon Betting: FAQ

Is it Safe to Bet on Wimbledon Online?

Betting on Wimbledon is completely safe, provided you sign-up at legit sportsbooks.

Established sports betting sites have put in place strong security measures to keep your details safe, and they process deposits and withdrawals via tried and trusted payment methods.

What Other Tennis Tournaments Can I Bet On?

You can bet on all the Grand Slams, like Wimbledon and the French Open, as well as ATP tournaments, WTA tournaments, Challenger events, and even ITF events.

Some betting sites let you bet on exhibition matches, too.

How Do I Find the Best Wimbledon Odds?

The best way to find the best Wimbledon odds is to join established betting sites that are known for their high-quality Wimbledon odds.

Then, you can compare their Wimbledon odds anytime you want to place a bet on any market to see which sportsbook is currently offering the best price at that moment.

Our Tips for Betting on Wimbledon 2023

Join Multiple Betting Sites

When you sign-up to multiple top-rated betting sites, you can not only bet on all the different tournaments, including Wimbledon and the French Open, but you also get to compare the different Wimbledon odds on offer.

For example, there’ll always be betting sites that offer better Wimbledon odds on each player. Novak Djokovic might be better priced at Sportsbook A, while Stefanos Tsitsipas might be better priced at Sportsbook B.

Grab the Deposit Bonuses

As soon as you join any betting site, you have the chance to opt-in to the welcome bonus. This is a fantastic way of boosting your bankroll straight away, giving you a chance to bet on Wimbledon with bonus funds.

Understand Who’s Good on Grass (and Who Isn’t)

Some players love to play on grass (such as Novak Djokovic), while others prefer the clay of Roland Garros. When you know who’s strong and who’s weak on grass, you’ll have a better chance of winning more bets because even a big favorite may struggle against a lower-ranked opponent if they’re not happy on this surface.

Watch the Matches

It’s only by watching the matches at the All England Club that you can get a feel for who’s playing well and who isn’t. This will also help you with live betting because you’ll see who’s serving well, who’s fatigued, who’s mentally given up, and so on.

Ready to Start Betting on Wimbledon 2023?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, July 3, at the All England Club. Novak Djokovic has dominated England lawn tennis for the past decade but is now the time that we see a change of guard?

We've run you through the best Wimbledon odds, as well as pointed you in the direction of the top tennis betting sites you can join today.

Whatever you decide to do, and whoever you decide to back, just remember that tennis betting should be fun. Please gamble responsibly.

