10 Best Betting Sites for Free Bets in 2023: Sports Welcome Offers, Reloads, and More

Yes, we all love deposit bonuses – but do you know what's even better? Betting sites with free bets, of course!

After many sites checked, our team of expert gamblers compiled a top 10 list, with Bovada being our #1 pick. With over 35 sports to bet on, an excellent $750 welcome bonus, and other excellent offers, Bovada easily stands out from the competition.

But before you sign up, make sure to check out our other picks – there’s something for everyone on our list.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Betting Sites with Free Bets

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Features same game parlays

BetOnline: Variety of risk-free bets

BUSR: Excellent horse racing section

SportsBetting.ag: #1 pick for live betting

BetAnySports: Reputable sportsbook

EveryGame: Beginner-friendly interface

BetUS: 125% sign-up offer

Lucky99: Fast banking

xBet: $500 welcome bonus + $10 casino chip

Read on to see the specific bonus bets available at these sites and find the best risk-free bet offers for your betting style.

1. Bovada – Best Free Bets on a Betting Site

Pros:

$750 welcome offer

Custom prop bets

On-site public forum

30,000+ daily markets

Over a decade of operation

Cons:

It’s harder to find customer support

Not the best design

Our number one pick today is Bovada, an excellent sportsbook that has a lot to offer – including a $750 welcome bonus, a user-friendly interface, and great coverage of sports betting options.

Odds and Markets: 5/5

Bovada stands out from the competition by offering over 30,000 markets each day. They don’t just cover traditional sports, but you’ll also find a variety of eSports betting options here. You can also wager on politics, entertainment, and so much more at Bovada.

In addition to this, Bovada’s official Twitter (now X) account features the unique #WhatsYaWager hashtag, which allows fans to request their own prop bets – it certainly is very exciting!

Risk-Free Bets: 4.8/5

There are so many bonuses you can find at Bovada! From free bets to generous promos, this bookie really has it all. For free bet offers, you should have a look at the variety of tournaments that Bovada hosts.

The lucky users of this bookie have the chance to score different prizes, including extra bet bonuses. What we like the most about Bovada is that it frequently updates the list of bonuses, so make sure to check out its promotions page and not miss out on the latest opportunities.

Other Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.95/5

The fun starts here with a $250 welcome offer in free bets – it’s a fiat currency welcome bonus.

And if you decide to use crypto, you’ll get an even better promo – an up to $750 welcome bonus! Both carry a 5x wagering requirement – currently one of the most competitive in the industry.

Bovada’s Referral Program is worth taking a look at, too. For each successful referral, you’ll get a $200 bonus – plus $75 more if they use crypto when making a deposit.

Payment Options and Transaction Times: 4.95/5

There is a great range of banking options supported by Bovada. Among them, we found traditional options, such as credit/debit cards, as well as modern methods, including cryptocurrencies.

If you are after the fastest payouts, you should definitely go with cryptos here – most of the crypto withdrawals are processed within an hour. On the other hand, fiat payouts can take up to a few banking days.

2. MyBookie – Best Free Bets for Same-Game Parlays

Pros:

$200 cash-back deal

$1,000 sign-up offer

Over a decade of history

8% rebate for horse races

Competitive odds

Cons:

Average banking variety

Cluttered homepage

MyBookie has been up and running for a decade now and excels with plenty of options for parlay bettors. Let’s see exactly what it has in store.

Odds and Markets: 4.8/5

With its emphasis on US sports, MyBookie provides top-tier betting choices for NFL games and college sports.

However, what sets MyBookie apart is its extensive range of options for same-game parlays and loads of prop bets. These often outdo what other online bookies provide, especially for major sports events.

Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5

With a minimum first deposit of $45 and the use of promo code 200CASH, users can get a 10% bonus up to $200.

In addition to this, MyBookie’s Promotions page is home to numerous other offers. What’s more, the rollover requirements are quite fair, standing at just 1x, further setting MyBookie apart from its competitors. You can also find crypto casino bonuses at MyBookie.

Other Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.85/5

Horse racing fans will be pleased to know about the 8% rebate option that MyBookie offers, valid on all bets placed at racetracks across all states in the U.S.

Meanwhile, existing players have the opportunity to claim a 25% reload bonus every time they make a deposit.

For those new to MyBookie, a generous 50% deposit match of up to $1,000 + $10 casino chip is available. It comes with a fair, 10x wagering requirement.

Payment Options and Transaction Times: 4.9/5

When it comes to transactions with cryptocurrency, you won’t have to worry about any waiting times or fees.

The platform accommodates all standard banking methods, ensuring that users have access to secure payment options. These options include those like MoneyGram, MasterCard, Visa, and a range of cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash.

3. BetOnline – Best Variety of Risk-Free Bet Bonuses Online

Pros:

About 10 risk-free wagers

Reduced vig + enhanced odds

$1,000 welcome bonus

In business since 2004

Solid market coverage

Cons:

Higher fees on fiat banking

Sometimes posts late lines

Up and running since 2004, BetOnline is stacked with some of the best free bet offers in the industry – let’s see exactly what it has in store.

Odds and Markets: 4.75/5

With BetOnline, you can immerse yourself in a wide range of betting options, and you can place all types of wagers – from straightforward and parlay bets to teasers and props. Moreover, you can enjoy live streaming and real-time betting – all within their user-friendly platform.

As our BetOnline review found, the markets for NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB are very well-covered here.

Risk-Free Bets: 4.95/5

With BetOnline, there’s a suitable bonus for every betting style. From getting a $25 refund if your initial wager doesn’t pan out to a $50 payback if the opponent’s pitcher lands a no-hitter in MLB, BetOnline is full of promos you’ll enjoy!

In addition, this bookie is known for regularly updating its bonus list. So, it’s wise to keep an eye on their website to ensure you won’t miss out on the most recent perks exclusively available for BetOnline members.

Other Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.9/5

Once you make your first deposit at BetOnline, you can activate a tier generous welcome bonus – it’s a 50% deposit match of up to $1,000.

Make sure that you meet the 10x wagering requirement to withdraw your wins! You’ll have 30 days to do so, which should be enough for most bettors.

Payment Options and Transaction Times: 4.5/5

For added security and convenience, you may choose to use cryptocurrency options like Bitcoin or Ethereum when transacting with BetOnline. It’s a swift and uncomplicated process. Alternatively, they accept credit cards – but there are higher fees when using fiat banking options at BetOnline.

4. BUSR – Best Free Bets for Horse Racing

Pros:

$1,500 first-deposit bonus

Crypto cashback deal

$150 horse racing betting promo

Excellent design

300+ horse racing events

Cons:

Could use a better design

Not the best customer support

BUSR is a strong contestant and the best option for those who like to wager on horse racing – it has excellent coverage of horse racing options, making it a great overall pick. Let’s find out more about it.

Odds and Markets: 4.65/5

Though it may not match the diversity of market selection seen with competitors like Bovada, BUSR doesn’t falter when it comes to offering competitive odds.

Its racebook is a significant highlight, showcasing more than 300 racetracks over the course of the season.

Catering to all traditional markets, such as exacta and trifecta, and enhancing these with compelling odds, BUSR is our top pick for horse racing betting – and our BUSR review found exactly that!

Risk-Free Bets: 4.8/5

BUSR has a Crypto Rewards scheme up and running, providing up to $100 cashback on every crypto deposit subject to a single rollover requirement.

Additionally, the platform puts forth an unrestricted referral program, which enables users to get up to $250 for each successful referral.

Other Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.85/5

Your betting journey at BUSR begins with a generous 100% match bonus of up to $1,500. To access this offer, the users are required to use the promo code SPORTS100FP and make a deposit of at least $100. And you’ll also find dedicated horse racing promos here!

Payment Options and Transaction Times: 4.7/5

BUSR accommodates its clients with a diverse range of payment options. Users can opt for conventional methods like debit and credit cards, or they can choose digital currencies – it’s one of the best crypto sports betting sites we could find online.

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Risk Free Bets for Live Betting

Pros:

$25 risk-free bet for live betting

Premium in-play betting interface

10+ cryptocurrencies you can use

$1,000 welcome offer

20 years of operation

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit

Could use a better design

SportsBetting.ag stands out on the live betting front, offering a cool $25 risk-free bet for live wagers in addition to the $1,000 sign-up bonus.

Odds and Markets: 4.5/5

We found that Sportsbetting.ag stands out for its unique blend of comprehensive live and prop bets paired with appealing odds and lines.

Even though it may not offer as diverse betting options as Bovada, Sportsbetting.ag is rapidly ascending in the live betting field.

Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5

SportsBetting.ag offers a solid range of risk-free bet offers on par with other top picks. The deals include a $25 risk-free player prop bet, a $25 risk-free bet for live betting, and a dedicated risk-free bet for a variety of sports.

Other Sports Betting Bonuses: 4.7/5

If you are just getting started at SportsBetting.ag, you can get a 50% deposit match of up to $1,000 – an excellent welcome bonus for beginners.

And more importantly, the list of bonuses keeps changing and updating here. So, make sure to take a look at their offers from time to time to always get the best promos.

Payment Options and Transaction Times: 4.6/5

The platform’s extensive selection of about 20 unique banking methods not only ensures a seamless user experience but also cements Sportsbetting.ag’s standing as a preferred choice among a wide array of online sports betting fans.

By accepting a range of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptos, Sportsbetting.ag can be an excellent pick for crypto bettors.

How We Ranked Online Sportsbooks for Risk-Free Bets

Odds and Markets:

Our research began with a thorough analysis of the odds and markets offered by each online sportsbook. We were on the hunt for those platforms that consistently provide competitive odds and excellent coverage of betting options.

Risk-Free Bets:

The core of our ranking was, of course, the risk-free bet offers themselves. We favored sportsbooks that offer bigger amounts for their risk-free bets, giving new users a powerful kick-start.

Other Sports Betting Bonuses:

Beyond risk-free bets, we also considered the variety and value of other deposit bonuses. We checked for welcome bonuses, referral offers, reload promos, tournaments, and more.

Payment Options & Transaction Times:

We also evaluated the sportsbooks based on their payment methods. We prioritized platforms offering a wide array of secure payment options, catering to different user preferences. Then, we also reviewed the payout times of each site.

Why Is Bovada the Best Betting Site with Free Bets?

Bovada stands out from the crowd on just about every front. Market variety, quality of bonus bets, transparency – you name it! Here’s a quick rundown:

Generous Sports Betting Bonus: Bovada is particularly attractive to those interested in cryptocurrency betting. They offer a 75% match of up to $750 welcome package for new crypto users – one of the best sportsbooks sign-up bonus offers we could find!

Custom Prop Bets: Bovada takes customer engagement to a new level with its custom prop bets feature. Bettors can request custom prop wagers via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager.

Extensive Betting Markets: Bovada offers over 30,000 betting markets every day, providing bettors with a wealth of opportunities to place their risk-free bets.

Why Should I Use Risk-Free Bet Offers Online?

Risk-free bets offer a variety of benefits, whether you compare them to traditional sportsbook deposit bonuses or as a standalone deal. Here are some of the key advantages every risk-free bet offers:

Minimized Risks: Risk-free bet offers grant you the chance to place bets without the fear of losing your initial wager. This ensures that even if your bet doesn’t yield the desired outcome, you won’t suffer any financial setbacks.

Learning Opportunity: These offers serve as an excellent platform for learning the ropes of online betting. You can experiment with different betting strategies, explore various markets, and get familiar with the overall process.

Boosting Confidence: Successful bets through risk-free offers can boost your confidence in your betting skills. This increased confidence can positively influence your future betting endeavors.

Diverse Betting Options: Risk-free bet offers often cover a variety of sports and events, giving you the chance to diversify your betting portfolio and explore new interests.

Guide to Best Free Bet Offers on Betting Sites: FAQs

Which Betting Sites Give Free Bets?

There are a variety of sites that give out free bets – we’ve listed and reviewed the best of them in our article!

Here are the five best sports betting platforms for risk-free bet offers are:

How Can I Get Free Bets?

To get free bets online, you’ll first need to sign up for a new account at a real money betting site and follow their instructions on activating the free bet.

Usually, it’s an easy process, which can be done in just a few clicks.

Can I Withdraw Free Bet Money?

Well, it depends – extra bets are offered by online bookies as bonuses. Usually, these bonuses come with wagering requirements.

You must wager the amount of the free bet several times to be able to withdraw any winnings. For example, if there is a 5x wagering requirement applied to a free bet promo, it means that you must wager the bonus amount 5 times.

Comparing the Top 5 Sportsbooks for Best Free Bets

Bovada: If you are looking for the best overall bookie for free bets, check out Bovada. They offer a 75% match deposit bonus on your first cryptocurrency deposit, potentially going up to $750.

MyBookie: You can secure up to $1,000 as a bonus with your first wager. The rollover requirement is just 10x, and the promotion also includes a $10 online casino bonus chip.

BetOnline: Boasting a vast array of risk-free bets, BetOnline is an excellent choice. Your journey at this betting site starts with up to a $1,000 bonus.

BUSR: This bookie offers the biggest sportsbook bonus around. Your initial deposit on the site is boosted at a generous 100% match rate and goes way up to $1,500.

SportsBetting.ag: Another top-notch option for crypto-oriented sports bettors. As a new customer at SportsBetting.ag, you can claim up to $1,000 in welcome bonus.

How to Join the Best Betting Sites with Free Bets

To get started with risk-free betting platforms, follow the steps below. Though we’re using Bovada as an example, these steps generally apply to most online sportsbooks.

Step 1: Registering Your Sportsbook Account

Click here to visit the Bovada online sportsbook

Press the red Join Now button

Fill out the registration form with the necessary information

Step 2: Verify Your Account

You’ll receive a verification code via SMS

Enter the code on the site

Sign in using your newly created login details

Step 3: Make Your Deposit

Go to the cashier section

Choose your preferred payment method

Deposit a minimum of $20, and claim the first deposit bonus

Step 4: Start Betting Online

Go to the sports betting section

Look for your favorite sports

Start betting online

Tips for Using the Best Risk Free Bets Online

Before you use a free bet bonus, we recommend reading some of our top tips for making the most of these bonus offers. Let’s have a look:

Consider the Refund Form: Remember, refunds from risk-free bets often come in the form of free bets or bonus bet credits, not cash. Plan how you’ll use this refund effectively should your initial bet lose.

Use Them Strategically: Use your risk-free bets as part of your overall betting strategy. This could mean using them to hedge against other bets, explore new markets, or place wagers on higher-risk outcomes.

Join Several Sportsbooks: By joining multiple sports betting sites, you can claim several bonuses, including risk-free bets. This can make your betting experience even more exciting.

Understand the Terms and Conditions: Before using a risk-free bet, make sure you fully understand the terms and conditions. This includes the maximum refund amount, any minimum odds requirements, and whether there are specific markets or events you must use your bet on.

Are You Ready to Claim Risk-Free Bets Online?

Alright, we hope you had fun checking out the sports betting sites and free bet offers today.

Again, Bovada is our No. 1 option, but depending on your betting style, other sites might be a better fit. For example, it’s hard to beat SportsBetting.ag in the live wagering department.

Whichever platform you opt for, use those bonus bets wisely, wager responsibly, and always have fun!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: