BusinessRocket Review: Pros, Cons, Pricing & What to Expect

At this moment, you’re contemplating including your business, a crucial step that safeguards your assets, allows for greater funding opportunities, and instills customer and partner confidence.

You may ponder whether BusinessRocket is the optimal option to handle this task. Let us examine BusinessRocket LLC to determine its legitimacy rather than dismissing it as a potential scam.

BusinessRocket at a Glance

BusinessRocket is an expert in providing business formation solutions for various types of businesses, including Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). Their packages begin at a mere $99, but the cost may increase if you require additional products and services.

Apart from business formation assistance, BusinessRocket also offers licenses and permits services, trademarking services, website development solutions, printing and design services. They operate nationwide in all 50 states plus Washington DC.

Pros and Cons

If you’re seeking a better understanding of this company, weighing the advantages and disadvantages is crucial. To gain further insights, take a moment to delve into the following explanation.

Pros

Business managers you can trust, catering to companies of all sizes

Suitable for new and established corporations

Offers valuable help through four distinct packages

Lifetime expert support provided

Accessible site with affordable pricing

Refund option available for one-time and non-subscription packages

Highly rated by satisfied clients

Cons

Refunds aren’t available for monthly or quarterly subscriptions

Who Should Use BusinessRocket?

For those in need of basic support when it comes to registering a Limited Liability Company (LLC) and preparing and submitting articles of organization, this service is perfect. BusinessRocket offers a starter package that costs only $99 (excluding state fees) for business registration. They offer premium services for individuals who require more extensive help in setting up their business entity.

BusinessRocket Pricing

Introducing BusinessRocket unbeatable offer to jumpstart your LLC: the package with the lowest price guaranteed and the fastest national processing times. Their Starter package, available for free (plus state fee), is tailor-made for professionals who can independently obtain and create an EIN and Operating Agreement, crucial documents needed to open a bank account and initiate business transactions.

But wait, there’s more! For a more comprehensive solution, check out the most popular Essentials package. Currently discounted at $147 (plus state fee), it includes the EIN number and vital internal documents required for a business bank account and vendor contracts. With this package, you’ll enjoy savings of 55%.

What Services Does BusinessRocket Provide?

BusinessRocket offers a range of services to assist new businesses, such as clearing LLC names, preparing and filing articles of organization, providing consultation services, conducting compliance analysis, issuing compliance guard alerts, and offering lifetime customer support. They provide legal aid, ensure tax compliance, and handle business entity registration. Here are some examples of the services that BusinessRocket provides.

Corporation

BusinessRocket provides a simplified method for registering a Corporation, comprising four easy steps. Customers simply need to fill out a short form, and the BusinessRocket team will take care of preparing and submitting the necessary INC formation documents.

Digital copies of these documents will be sent to customers via email. BusinessRocket offers three package options with competitive prices and added benefits to accommodate different needs, such as a $300 bonus and complimentary registered agent services.

The FAQ page on their website offers valuable information on topics like C and S Corporations, starting a Corporation, and opening a bank account. Thanks to their efficient processes, transparent pricing structure, and lifetime customer support services, BusinessRocket has built an impressive reputation for assisting businesses effectively.

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Opting for BusinessRocket as the provider for LLC formation guarantees customers the advantage of the Lowest Price Guarantee, quick national processing times, and a variety of added benefits such as the FREE Compliance Guard and consultations with live agents.

The company takes pride in its transparent pricing structure that eliminates any hidden renewal fees, making the LLC registration process hassle-free. BusinessRocket’s expertise extends to clients worldwide, and their streamlined four-step approach ensures simplicity throughout, prioritizing efficiency and satisfaction for all clients involved.

Non-Profit

BusinessRocket simplifies registering a non-profit organization by implementing a four-step strategy: completing a brief form, professionally preparing INC formation documents, filing with the government, and receiving digital copies via email.

Customers have three package options that are customized to suit their requirements: the Starter Package for $49 is perfect for individuals who can independently handle EIN and Operating Agreement matters. The Essentials Package for $147 offers a comprehensive solution with 25% cost savings and includes an EIN and essential internal documents.

The Supreme Package, priced at $254 and offering a discount of 27%, is specifically designed for businesses with multiple partners or those seeking external funding. BusinessRocket’s transparent pricing structure ensures customers only pay for necessary services.

All costs incurred during the registration process are tax-deductible, resulting in an efficient and personalized experience tailored to each individual’s needs.

DBA

Starting your business is a piece of cake with BusinessRocket’s simple four-step process. Begin by selecting the package that best fits your needs and filling out a short form about your business.

Our team of experts will then handle all the research and preparation of formation documents specific to your jurisdiction. Once everything is ready, we’ll submit these documents to the government agency on your behalf unless self-submission is required in your jurisdiction. We’ll provide you with clear instructions. Finally, you can start strongly once you have received all the essential company documents.

You have two options: the Starter package or the MOST POPULAR Essentials package. The Starter package is perfect for professionals capable of obtaining an EIN (Employer Identification Number) and creating an Operating Agreement on their own.

The Essentials package not only checks name availability and registers your business with the state but also includes an EIN and internal documents crucial for opening a business bank account and conducting transactions with vendors.

These costs are tax-deductible, which makes it a cost-effective and hassle-free way to launch your business successfully.

Business Licenses

BusinessRocket provides a wide range of services for business formation. They offer the convenience of obtaining all the required licenses for your business. Their license options include TCB, MTR, Calbar, Bar, MCP, UD DOT, and dealer occupational licenses.

By choosing BusinessRocket, you can simplify the licensing procedure and ensure that your business is fully compliant and prepared to succeed in your industry.

Trademarks

Protecting your brand is crucial, and BusinessRocket’s trademark registration services are a reliable choice for businesses of all sizes. Their expert team has extensive experience researching, preparing, and submitting trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. With their help, you can safeguard your brand and maintain a positive reputation in the marketplace.

By selecting BusinessRocket for your trademark registration needs, you ensure your brand’s security and enjoy many benefits. Their services add value to your company by preventing counterfeiting, deterring competitors, and granting you the right to use the coveted ® symbol.

BusinessRocket takes a comprehensive approach by providing thorough consultation combined with their in-house expertise. This ensures that their trademark registration solutions are cost-effective and efficient.

From conducting pre-application research to addressing any USPTO Office Action Responses that may arise during the process, they’re dedicated to simplifying the process and achieving successful outcomes for your trademark registration needs.

Web Design

Unleash the full potential of your online brand by partnering with BusinessRocket and Wix to create a website that truly represents your pride and vision. Their collaboration offers you a dynamic platform to design, manage, and develop your online presence exactly as you imagine it.

Take advantage of the free website builder, logo maker, and Artificial Design Intelligence for effortless design suggestions. Optimize your site for seamless viewing on any device with the mobile optimization feature. Boost your visibility with top-notch SEO capabilities and even set up an online store if desired. Embark on your web journey with us today!

Merchant Services

Experience the benefits of a seamless credit card processing solution for small businesses with the collaboration between BusinessRocket and MerchantChimp. Enjoy transparent rates and fast deposits, thanks to this partnership that offers discounted processing rates for cost-effectiveness and improved cash flow.

Take advantage of a range of features by applying now. Benefit from the industry’s most competitive rates, convenient mobile processing, next-day deposits for quick access to funds, compatibility with Apple Pay for modern transactions, a contract-free arrangement, and personalized customer service. Elevate your payment processing experience with this efficient solution tailored to small businesses’ unique needs.

Bookkeeping

Elevate your business by aligning with BusinessRocket, the fastest-growing provider of tax services. Their team of expert bookkeepers specializes in meeting the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

Enjoy a streamlined and transparent approach to bookkeeping services, which includes handling income and expenses comprehensively. They provide regular Profit and Loss Statements, Balance Sheets, and General Ledgers throughout the year.

Experience increased efficiency with their team’s ability to process up to 70 transactions per hour, an impressive 35% higher than the industry standard. Stay ahead of your tax obligations with their proactive approach, offering projections and free consultations that maximize deductions before year-end.

For easy 1099 reporting, their proprietary system ensures timely notifications. Their consultation services help identify industry-specific business expenses so you can take advantage of all eligible tax deductions without missing out.

Partnering with BusinessRocket means gaining access to top-notch expertise in tax services while enjoying a hassle-free experience tailored to your business needs. Embrace their professional yet friendly approach as they efficiently guide you through all aspects of bookkeeping and taxation.

Dissolution / Closure

BusinessRocket provides an affordable procedure for closing your company that guarantees a thorough dissolution process with state and federal authorities. They ensure that all the required paperwork is submitted to the state agency in order to meet dissolution requirements, and they take care of filing the necessary federal tax returns to comply with government regulations.

Their team is committed to guiding you through the entire dissolution process, allowing you to let go of any concerns associated with closing your business. Through a complimentary consultation, they assess the specific closure requirements, differentiating between mandatory and necessary steps. You can trust BusinessRocket to handle all the complexities involved in closure so that you can confidently focus on.

Compliance Monitoring

Over 10,000 companies, ranging from small to large corporations, have chosen BusinessRocket as their trusted provider of state and federal compliance monitoring services. This innovative service is the first to be offered for free.

By utilizing BusinessRocket’s comprehensive compliance monitoring services, your company can ensure that it fully adheres to all regulations. Regardless of the size or origin of your business, BusinessRocket will monitor it free of charge, saving you the hassle and expense associated with late government fees.

You will receive timely notifications from state and federal agencies regarding important due dates, allowing you to avoid unnecessary late fees. Besides this commitment to convenience, BusinessRocket filters out spam messages so that you only receive notifications about required state and federal filings. This protects you from solicitors who may try to sell unnecessary services.

With BusinessRocket on your side knowing that they prioritize compliance above all else. Join thousands of satisfied customers who trust BusinessRocket for their compliance needs.

BusinessRocket Customer Support

The BusinessRocket website lacks comprehensive details regarding customer support availability. However, the team can be reached during typical business hours on weekdays. To contact BusinessRocket, the recommended methods are calling 888-700-8213 or sending an email to info@BusinessRocket.net.

BusinessRocket Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

BusinessRocket, an esteemed online service for LLC formation, has received a multitude of favorable feedback from its content customers. Let’s explore a selection of the Business Rocket reviews found on Trustpilot.

BusinessRocket boasts an impressive star rating of 4.8, signifying that a whopping 93% of customers who shared their feedback expressed satisfaction with their overall experience.

Alternatives to BusinessRocket

Tailor Brands – Best LLC Service Overall

Tailor Brands is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs through its comprehensive services, which encompass LLC formation, compliance, and branding/online presence.

Although Tailor Brands provides three distinct plans, we highly recommend the Elite Plan. This plan showcases the true brilliance of Tailor Brands as it encompasses everything that ambitious entrepreneurs require to connect with their target audience, an essential aspect of establishing a strong online presence.

ZenBusiness – Best for New Business

For a top-notch online LLC formation service, we recommend ZenBusiness. Their exceptional customer service availability, even on weekends, sets them apart. Their basic LLC formation package costs incredibly reasonable and includes compliance alerts at no extra charge.

The formation process with ZenBusiness is interactive and user-friendly. They offer a chat feature that guides you through filling out the paperwork by asking specific questions about your plans for your LLC. Despite being a relatively new company, they provide valuable resources and “courses” to inspire ideas for the growth and direction of your business.

To ensure your business remains in good standing, ZenBusiness offers a unique feature called “Worry-Free Compliance.” This feature sends reminders for required filings so you can stay on top of all necessary obligations. They provide services such as website building and domain name registration to support your business needs further.

In summary, if you’re looking for professionalism combined with excellent customer care, ZenBusiness should be at the top of your list when considering an online LLC formation service.

Northwest Registered Agent – Best for Registered Agent Service

If you’re in need of a registered agent service for your LLC, we recommend choosing Northwest Registered Agent. Their basic LLC package includes registered agent service as part of the base price, and their Corporate Guide® service is available to assist you with all your requirements.

Northwest has established itself as a user-friendly company that offers flexible payment options and expert guidance from industry professionals. Their Corporate Guide® service connects small business owners with state-specific experts who can provide valuable assistance throughout the formation process.

Swyft Filings – Best LLC Service for Quick Turnaround Time

If you’re a time-conscious entrepreneur needing to set up your business quickly, then Swyft Filings is the ideal choice. The company lives up to its name by providing some of the fastest turnaround times among other LLC formation services, completing the process within 7 to 10 business days.

Swyft Filings is a straightforward service provider that allows you to personalize your package and only pay for the specific services you require. They offer various essential features at competitive prices, including templates for operating agreements, registered agent services, applications for Employer Identification Number (EIN), and searches for available business names.

BusinessRocket FAQ

What Types of Businesses Can BusinessRocket Help Form?

In addition to an LLC, BusinessRocket can assist with forming a corporation (S-Corp or C-Corp) or non-profit organization (501c3).

Where Does BusinessRocket Operate?

BusinessRocket, headquartered in California, provides business formation services across the entire United States, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Does BusinessRocket Help With Financing?

BusinessRocket specializes in providing business formation and related services. It can connect its clients with helpful financing options through Angel Acquisition Corp., a trusted partner.

Bottom Line

BusinessRocket provides diverse services, beginning with an attractively priced basic business formation package. For just $99, BusinessRocket can assist you in establishing your company. Once your business has been formed, you can upgrade and access various additional services.

