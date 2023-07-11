BUSR Review 2023: Is BUSR.ag a Legit Online Sportsbook & Casino? (Pros, Cons, and More)

If you ever searched for a high-quality online sportsbook – especially one for horse racing betting markets – chances are you are thinking of getting started at BUSR.

Today, we’re here to take a closer look at this sportsbook, and throughout this BUSR review, we’ll take a look at everything it has in store.

Let’s dive in.

BUSR Pros

Over 50 horse racing betting markets

Solid coverage of all major and niche sports

Smooth live betting interface

$1,500 sports betting welcome bonus

350+ online casino games

About 20 banking methods

24/7 customer support available

BUSR Cons

Higher minimum deposit for the welcome bonus

Could have more table games

Best BUSR Bonuses and Promotions Right Now

$1,500 BUSR Sportsbook Welcome Bonus: A 100% match first-deposit bonus valid for sports betting markets, worth up to $1,500. $100 minimum deposit and 20x wagering requirements apply.

$750 BUSR Casino Welcome Bonus: 150% match first-deposit bonus worth up to $750. The minimum deposit required is $100. Bonus code: NEWCASINO150.

Starting from the variety of betting markets, casino section, and bonuses, we’ll tackle everything that can make or break your gambling experience.

We’ll start with the major features of BUSR and slowly dive deeper into everything else. Let’s get started!

BUSR Review: Stand-Out Features

Here are some of the best stand-out features of the BUSR sportsbook to consider:

Extensive Horse Racing Betting Markets: BUSR offers an impressive selection of over 50 horse racing betting markets at any given time and about 300 tracks in total. This broad range provides plenty of options for both novice and seasoned bettors, making it a standout feature for enthusiasts of this classic sport.

Comprehensive Coverage of Major Sports Leagues: For fans of American sports, BUSR provides solid coverage of all major sports leagues in the US. Whether you’re into basketball, baseball, football, or hockey, BUSR has got you covered, bringing all the action right to your fingertips.

Support for Niche Markets: BUSR stands out by catering to niche sports markets like eSports betting, a rapidly growing sector in the betting industry. This inclusivity allows users to engage with a wider variety of betting opportunities beyond traditional sports.

A Pair of Deposit Bonuses for New Players: New users on BUSR are treated to a hefty $1,500 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate. And if you want to play casino games, you can claim a 150% match first-deposit bonus worth up to $750.

A Solid Array of Online Casino Games: With over 350 online casino games, BUSR offers a diverse gaming experience. From slots and table games to unique specialty games, there’s something for every casino enthusiast on this platform – including live dealer games.

Is BUSR Legit?

Yes, BUSR is a legitimate online sports betting website with years of experience in the industry. Over the years, it has been named one of the top sportsbooks and has received numerous awards for always providing the highest quality betting and gambling experience.

The site holds a valid license from Curacao eGaming and is fully regulated. We found that BUSR offers over 300 real-money casino games, and all of them are from the best-known software providers in the industry. You can also expect to find extensive betting coverage of all the major leagues, as we have already mentioned.

The casino section at BUSR also offers a Las Vegas-style gaming experience, and all of its games are regularly audited for fairness. Moreover, BUSR commits a portion of its revenues to support responsible gambling initiatives, which we always like to see.

How to Sign Up for a New Account at BUSR

To join the BUSR casino or sports betting section, you just need to follow these three steps. It’s simple, really, and won’t take more than 5 minutes of your time.

Step One: Start Your BUSR Account Registration

Follow this link to visit BUSR and start registration.

Fill out the registration form. Valid info only!

Accept the T&Cs.

Step Two: Fund Your Gambling Account

Enter the BUSR cashier and set your preferred deposit method.

Fund your account. The minimum deposit amount to claim the welcome bonus is $100.

Claim the welcome bonus.

Step Three: Start Betting or Play Casino Games

Enter the Sports Betting or Online Casino section.

Check the available games or markets.

Place your bets or play casino games. Have fun!

In-Depth BUSR Review: Can This Online Casino and Sportsbook Be Trusted?

The following section dives deep into all the features and options available at the BUSR sportsbook and online casino.

After establishing that BUSR casino is safe and licensed, we have ranked the gambling platform using the usual benchmarks that we apply to every site we review. You can check out our findings below.

Quality of Real-Money Casino Games: 4.75/5

BUSR has firmly established itself in the online gaming industry with an impressive portfolio of more than 350 games, thanks to several software providers, most notably Nucleus and Betsoft.

The casino offers over 40 table games, ranging from classic staples such as blackjack, baccarat, poker, craps, and online roulette, to less-known but equally entertaining games like Pai Gow, Three Card Rummy, Red Dog, and Pontoon.

Slot enthusiasts will be thrilled with the selection of over 200 slot games, featuring popular options like Vegas Heaven, Legend of Azteca, The Haunted Carnival, Alkemor’s Elements, Woolf Moon Rising, Gemini Joker, Primal Hunt, and Safari Spins, among others.

Live casino games add to the immersive experience, with about a dozen options, including various tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

Some of our favorite games available for BUSR users include Book of Helios, Fortune Frenzy, Gold Rush with Johnny Cash, and many others.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5

BUSR offers users a variety of gambling options, but more than anything else, it is a sports betting website.

We found that BUSR offers a comprehensive betting section with separate sportsbook and horse racing options, the latter being a particular focus. With over 300 racetracks globally, there are always more than 50 tracks available to bet on at any given moment, making it a paradise for horse racing enthusiasts.

Adding to the user-friendly interface is a convenient odd-betting format changer button that adjusts the format across all pages, making it easier for bettors to understand and compare odds.

BUSR covers an impressive range of sports, including basketball, golf, soccer, tennis, cricket, boxing, motorsports, table tennis, darts, Aussie rules rugby, cycling, wrestling, baseball, hockey, and lacrosse. This extensive coverage ensures that every bettor can find their preferred sport.

Horse race betting takes a prime spot in the “Racebook” segment. BUSR covers events from various countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, and Sweden, providing a global horse racing experience.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Once you sign up at BUSR, you will step into the exciting world of betting with BUSR, starting with a generous Sports Betting Welcome Bonus. Make your first deposit of at least $100 and get an incredible match up to $1,500! To claim this bonus, make sure to meet the rollover requirement of 20x.

For horse racing enthusiasts, there’s the $150 Racebook Bonus. With just a $100 minimum bonus and a $500 minimum cumulative wager within 30 days, you can secure your place in the race. The wagering requirement is a mere 1x!

If casino games are more your style, take advantage of the Casino Welcome Bonus. Get a whopping 150% bonus on your first deposit, up to $750 extra to play with.

And that’s not all! You can find many other bonuses and promotions available for the users of BUSR. Among them are dedicated promos for different gambling options, so everyone can find something for their gaming style – what more could we possibly ask for?

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.75/5

At BUSR, you’ll find a variety of payment options to ensure a smooth and hassle-free betting experience. The platform boasts an impressive selection of about 20 deposit methods, catering to both traditional and crypto sports betting enthusiasts.

You can choose from Visa, Mastercard, Wire Transfer, ACH, Money Gram, Phone Transfer, and a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Tether, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Bitcoin Cash.

The minimum deposit amounts cater to a wide range of budgets, starting from as low as $20 for most methods. However, there are exceptions such as Visa and Mastercard, which require a minimum of $25, Phone Transfer at $45, ACH and Money Gram each at $100, and Wire Transfers demanding a higher minimum of $2,000.

When it comes to maximum deposits, BUSR offers unlimited potential for all cryptocurrencies, Wire Transfers, and ACH methods, giving high rollers the freedom to play without restrictions. For those using Phone Transfer, Visa, and Mastercard, the maximum deposit is capped at $1,000, while MoneyGram has a limit of $690.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

BUSR has perfectly crafted its platform to ensure users enjoy an optimal mobile experience. Although there isn’t a dedicated mobile app, the website is perfectly streamlined for all iOS and Android devices.

This means that users can effortlessly navigate through the site, whether they’re betting on sports or playing casino games, without any compromise on functionality or speed.

Moving onto customer support, BUSR has made it incredibly easy for customers to connect with their support team. A simple tap on the “Contact Us” button located in the footer of the page opens up a form where users can send a direct message to the support team, providing their name and either their email or account number.

Additionally, BUSR offers a live chat feature for those who seek immediate assistance. This option, though only accessible via the “Contact Us” page, provides an avenue for instant response.

BUSR Final Review Score: 4.75/5

In summary, BUSR is legit! This gambling site has ramped up a 4.75 score out of 5 in our book, mainly by offering a top-tier horse racing betting experience. However, other sports betting options at the BUSR sportsbook are also solid, with plenty of wagers to choose from on all the major leagues.

The BUSR casino is solid, and while it may be behind the leading online casinos, it still offers a well-rounded package perfect for sports bettors seeking a change of scenery. Thumbs up, that’s for sure!

Most Generous BUSR Bonuses and Promotions

This section highlights all the deposit bonuses available at the BUSR sportsbook and casino section. The gambling platform offers different bonuses for various banking options, including fiat currencies and crypto.

Sports Betting Welcome Sports Bonus (Up to $1,500)

Kickstart your betting journey at BUSR with a generous sports betting welcome bonus. This bonus is available on your first deposit of at least $100, offering an impressive match up to $1,500.

To claim this sportsbook sign up bonus, use the bonus code SPORTS100FP when making your deposit. Don’t forget that you’ll have to meet the 20x wagering requirement to withdraw your wins.

$150 Racebook Bonus

Dedicated horse racing bonus, anyone?

The $150 Racebook Bonus is exclusively for horse racing bettors. With a minimum bonus of $100 and a $500 minimum cumulative wager within 30 days, you can secure your place in the race. The wagering requirement is only 1x, making it a lucrative deal for new bettors.

Casino Welcome Bonus up to $750

Step into the thrilling world of BUSR’s casino games with a whopping 150% bonus on your first deposit. You could see up to $750 extra in your account to play with. Don’t forget to use the bonus code NEWCASINO150.

Welcome Sports Crypto Bonus up to $1,000

Embrace the future with the Welcome Sports Crypto Bonus. On your first cryptocurrency deposit, receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000. This bonus can only be used in sports betting.

Other Amazing Online Sportsbooks & Casino Sites Like BUSR

Although BUSR is a legitimate and excellent gambling website, there are other online casinos and online sports betting sites that might suit your style better. After all, the gambling industry is vast and offers plenty of opportunities for players of all styles and walks of life. Below are the top 3 BUSR alternatives in our book.

Bovada

$750 crypto welcome bonus

Custom prop orders via Twitter

250+ casino games

On-site forum

Variety of Bovada bonus codes are available

As a premier sports betting platform, Bovada sets the bar high with the NFL as its primary focus, offering tens of thousands of daily sports markets to its users.

With a diverse range of options, including moneyline bets and enticing odds, football fans are in for a treat. The extensive coverage of each game, along with an impressive college football selection, ensures that there is something for every betting enthusiast.

What sets Bovada apart from other sportsbooks is its offering of reduced juice rates. While users may occasionally encounter dual lines, they can take advantage of in-play betting and early cash-outs to enhance their wagering experience.

Bovada’s commitment to providing value to its users is evident in its bonus and promotional offerings:

A 75% match bonus designed for crypto sports bettors, capped at an impressive $750 with a low 5x playthrough requirement.

A 50% match bonus for fiat currency users, with a maximum value of $250 and a low wagering requirement.

Our Bovada review shows that it accommodates a variety of payment options, from digital currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, to traditional banking methods such as credit and debit cards. While crypto transactions typically process within 60 minutes, users should be aware that bank transfers might take several business days.

MyBookie

Same-game parlays

Premium prop betting options

$1,000 sign-up offer + $10 online casino chip

Excellent coverage of college betting markets

MyBookie stands out in the online betting scene, particularly for prop betting within the Big Four leagues. There are times when you could find over 200 proposition bets on individual games, making it a haven for bettors who love to diversify their wagers.

Besides, MyBookie offers access to more than two dozen international racetracks, including lesser-known ones from Sweden and South Korea, which is a delight for global horse racing enthusiasts. The platform’s same game prop creator, hailed as one of the industry’s best, allows you to boost your bets for your main event of interest.

When it comes to bonuses and promotions, MyBookie doesn’t fall short. As a new member, you can look forward to:

A 50% match bonus on your initial deposit of up to $1,000 (with a $10 casino chip)

A 25% sports reload bonus

An 8% cashback for horse racing enthusiasts

A 200% referral promotion

To qualify for these first deposit rewards, deposit at least $50. Make sure to meet the 10x wagering requirements to withdraw your wins. MyBookie sets itself apart with low fees and quick processing times, typically less than an hour. Despite offering a fairly standard range of payment methods, it’s a leading global online gambling site.

At MyBookie, you have a variety of payment options available, including Bitcoin, credit/debit cards, MoneyGram, and other popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, SHIB, BCH, and ETH, among others.

BetOnline

Launched in 2004

Loads of risk-free bets

$1,000 welcome bonus

Boosted odds + reduced juice deals

BetOnline offers a diverse range of betting options, boasting over thirty comprehensive sports markets for enthusiasts. The platform provides a variety of wagering options, such as moneylines, teasers, team and game props, futures, parlays, and live betting.

Apart from popular sports categories like baseball, basketball, football, martial arts, soccer, and tennis, BetOnline also features virtual sports games like NBA2.

The platform further enhances user experience by providing improved odds for select events and live event streaming capability, eliminating the need to switch between tabs or browsers during betting.

BetOnline offers an array of promotions to both new and existing customers. Some of these include:

A 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 for new users who deposit at least $55.

A 25% reload bonus using the code LIFEBONUS for existing clients.

Exclusive bonuses for live betting and player props.

A $25 risk-free player prop and a $25 risk-free bet for in-game wagering if a patron’s initial wager is unsuccessful.

The platform supports nearly two dozen deposit options, including popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with lesser-known digital currencies like Shiba Inu. Credit card transactions and MoneyGram are also accepted, though the former incurs a 9.75% fee. With withdrawal limits ranging from $20 to $500,000 depending on the method and swift payout processing typically within 24 hours, BetOnline stands out for its efficiency.

The previously glitchy app has been refined to offer complete stability, further enhancing user satisfaction.

BUSR Sportsbook Review: Final Verdict

BUSR is definitely a site you’ll want to consider whether you’re looking to play casino games or bet on sports.

We checked the platform and its background and can say that BUSR is safe, licensed, and legitimate. The site excels when it comes to horse racing betting and as a sports betting platform in general.

The BUSR experience is solid, and regardless of the gambling options you wish to explore, we’re happy to report that the site supports multiple banking options, including crypto.

If you want to try another platform, take a look at our alternative picks. Whichever gambling site you ultimately join, stay responsible and have a good one!

