Buy Lottery Tickets Online: Top Sites to Purchase Legit Lottery Tickets (2024)

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Say farewell to the days of purchasing lotto tickets at your local spots — we’re in a new era! Now, you can dive into the world of lotto luck and buy lottery tickets online without leaving your comfy chair.

Our star player is Lucky99, which offers an excellent variety of tickets with fantastic prizes and daily draws, keeping things simple and letting you choose your risk.

But hold on, there’s more to discover — join us as we check out the coolest online lottery spots that are making waves.

Ready to make your luck? Let’s begin!

Where to Buy Lottery Tickets Online

Lucky99: Best overall

BetAnySports: Up to $90K payouts

Mega Millions: Biggest jackpot prizes ($267M+)

Powerball: Wide range of tickets

Want the inside scoop on how we determined the best places to buy lottery tickets online?

Our comprehensive reviews break down the top contenders, highlighting ticket variety, bonuses, and more to help you make an informed choice. No more standing in lines – just a few clicks, and you’re in. Let’s get started!

1. Lucky99 – Best Site to Buy Lottery Tickets Online Overall

Pros:

Choose your risk level

Up to $90,000 in jackpot prizes

Secure banking options, including BTC

24/7 customer support via phone and live chat

Daily online lottery draws

Cons:

Outdated website design

Fees for some withdrawal options

Lucky99 is your go-to online store for playing Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, or Pick 5 lotteries in any state — with an impressive 80% higher payouts. Combine this with a variety of payment options and extraordinary customer support service, and you’ve already got yourself a jackpot!

Lottery Tickets: 5/5

To purchase lottery tickets online at Lucky99, you won’t have to break the bank since prices start from just $1. And you can choose your risk level by deciding between Pick 2 to Pick 5.

The top-tier payouts stem from straight plays, where the selected numbers must align in precise order. These plays, though more challenging to secure a win, offer a lucrative return of 90,000 to 1 for any winning 5-digit number selected from the range of 00000 to 99999.

On the other hand, boxed play allows for more flexibility; however, prizes are smaller. If your 2, 3, 4, or 5 chosen digits appear in any order, you secure a win. Take, for instance, a 3-way box – a 3-digit number with 2 identical digits — a match in any order results in a payout of 300 to 1.

Best of all, Lucky99 allows you to play lottery online directly from your smartphone – yes, things couldn’t get more convenient.

There’s no need for you to download an application. Just open the site from your mobile browser, and you’re all set.

Banking Experience: 4.95/5

There are several ways for you to buy lottery tickets, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, credit cards, electronic checks, and money transfers.

Make sure you check the terms for each of these before choosing your favorite. For instance, cryptos allow you to make a minimum deposit of $25 while the same for money transfers goes up to $300.

As for withdrawals, Bitcoin transfers are completely free, and you can cash out up to $25,000 with a single transaction. Other options come with a 4% fee and take longer to proceed. Instant withdrawals are only available through BTC.

Keep in mind that you are allowed to have 1 free withdrawal per month in case your account has been active in the last 4 weeks.

Customer Support: 5/5

The Lucky99 website is very informative, and you can find useful data about payouts, online lottery sales, features, and more.

But if you still need help with your lottery ticket or anything else related to it, the site has got you covered. There are 3 options you can choose from, including a phone number, email address, and a live chat.

To use the live chat feature, you need to have an active account at Lucky99. We tested the responsiveness of it and were satisfied with fast and helpful replies in under several minutes.

Misc: 4.95/5

Lucky99 is not only limited to online lottery ticket sales. Players here can also enjoy casino games such as slots, blackjack, baccarat, and even live dealers.

To make things even more exciting, you can get competitive crypto sports betting odds at the sportsbook and racebook.

All in all, it’s super comfortable and convenient to have so many options in one place.

>> Purchase the best online lottery tickets now [Lucky99]

2. BetAnySports – Best Variety of Online Lottery Tickets With Daily Draws

Pros:

Offers daily draws

Accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin

Near-instant crypto withdrawals

Up to $90K prizes

24/7 live chat feature

Cons:

Max net profit per drawing is up to $100K

Cards can’t be used for withdrawals

If you are looking for a secure, reliable, and reputable platform for buying tickets online, BetAnySports is a must-try.

The site has been online since 2001, offering players a variety of lottery tickets and other online gambling activities.

Lottery Tickets: 4.95/5

Similar to Lucky99, BetAnySports also allows you to choose from Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, or Pick 5. If you are after favorable odds but a lower payout, it’s the best idea to opt for Pick 2. However, Pick 5 is the top option for the highest potential win ($90K) with a reduced likelihood.

Drawings happen every day except Sunday, and the schedule differs from one state to another. It’s also important to note that the maximum net profit per drawing is limited to $100,000.

Using BetAnySports is super convenient with its versatile interface. Whether it’s your mobile or desktop, you can take your pick between the comprehensive Classic View or the user-friendly, step-by-step Lotto view for a seamless experience across platforms.

Here, you will also have the possibility to buy lotto tickets spanning multiple days without the need to make daily purchases, which is super comfortable.

Banking Experience: 4.9/5

Just one look at the deposit and withdrawal options is enough for you to notice that cryptos are the most comfortable to use here.

Why? Because they offer the fastest, near-instant cashouts, and they are completely free from transaction fees. However, if you still prefer fiat options, feel free to opt for wire transfers and checks.

Bitcoin payouts are allowed every 7 days, and you can withdraw up to $100,000 per week.

The minimum wire transfer payout is $1,000, and the maximum goes up to $9,500. Wire withdrawals are processed in an average of 4 to 6 business days.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

To access the customer support team at BetAnySports, you need to click the Chat button on the main page of the website.

After that, you will be connected to a virtual assistant. You can use specific keywords to get information about lottery, bonuses, log-in issues, and more. Alternatively, you can also ask for a real human if you have a more complicated issue.

BetAnySports also has a significant social media presence. There are Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter channels available, so you will stay updated about the company news.

Misc: 4.9/5

Feeling bored while waiting for the latest draw results? No worries.

As highlighted in our BetAnySports sportsbook review, this site allows you to switch to casino games like Golden Dragon Inferno and Piggy Tap and a good variety of sports betting markets.

You can access all categories — sports, casino, and lottery directly from your mobile device. They all work flawlessly, without any issues.

>> Buy tickets for daily draws and up to $90K prizes [BetAnySports]

3. Mega Millions – Biggest Jackpots of All Lottery Online Tickets Sites

Pros:

Current jackpot of $267M

5x multiplier

Online since 1996

25% discount for multi-draw

Up to $50,000 bank transfer withdrawals

Cons:

Could have more banking methods

You can’t buy less than 3 tickets

Mega Million was founded in 1996 and since then has become one of the biggest sites to sell tickets online. As the name hints, the jackpot prizes here exceed millions of dollars, giving you an extraordinary chance to grab big winnings.

Lottery Tickets: 4.8/5

Estimated jackpots at Mega Millions always seem to fascinate us.

Currently, you can win over $267 million in cash prizes — and this amount easily outshines every contender on our list.

To participate, theLotter requires a minimum purchase of 3 tickets per transaction, each ticket ranging in price from $2 to $5.

Players can also opt for the multi-draw entry after selecting their numbers to secure tickets for the next 5 to 52 weeks of Mega Millions drawings. The more drawings you commit to, the greater your savings, with 52 draws offering a discount of 25%.

Another exciting feature Mega Millions offers is the syndicate shares. With this, you can boost your chances of winning by sharing tickets with your friends.

Should any of the syndicate’s tickets hit the jackpot, the prize is split among the winners based on the number of shares purchased.

Banking Experience: 4.9/5

To purchase your Mega Millions tickets online, you can opt for Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer, Neteller, and Skrill. Unfortunately, digital coins are not available.

Most withdrawal options are limited to $1,000 per transaction, but you can still go for bank transfer as it allows for a maximum withdrawal amount of $50,000.

The methods available on the list payout in several business days; however, in case of hitting the jackpot, you will have to pick your winnings physically, in person.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Unlike other online lottery sites, Mega Millions does not have a separate feature for those who want to get help via live chat.

The good news is that you can communicate with the support team via phone number. How? Just click the Contact Us button and choose your location.

For instance, if you participate in the New Jersey lottery, you have to pick a number specifically for this state.

We want to note that the FAQ section definitely makes up for the lack of live chat because it is super informative, covering answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Misc: 4.8/5

Did you know that you can purchase Mega Millions tickets from the GoLotter app? This is available for both iOS and Android devices.

We couldn’t help but notice just how helpful the Mega Millions website is. It covers everything about lottery scams, jackpot history, security, and much more, which creates a sense of belonging to the online lottery community.

>> Purchase online tickets and chase a $200M+ pot [Mega Millions]

4. Powerball – Widest Range of Online Lottery Tickets

Pros:

3 drawings per week

Every 7th purchase for free

Over $20M jackpot prizes

Features Double Play

Cons:

Limited payment options

Basic web design

Last but not least, we have Powerball – another long-established and reputable brand that was created in 1992. Just like Mega Millions, your Powerball tickets can help you win over 20 million dollars in prizes.

Lottery Tickets: 4.7/5

Powerball presents a range of online lottery possibilities, including Lotto America and 2BY2. One standout feature that caught our attention is the Double Play. But what does it mean exactly?

For an extra dollar per play, you can double your non-jackpot prizes, introducing the potential for even better winnings.

Adding to the appeal, Powerball rewards its dedicated players with an enticing bonus – a complimentary ticket for every 7th purchase. Sounds pretty generous, right?

Drawings unfold every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Ticket prices range somewhere between $2 and $5. To secure a prize, players need to match one of the 9 ways to win.

The jackpot is clinched by correctly matching all 5 white balls in any order along with the red Powerball.

Banking Experience: 4.5/5

When purchasing Powerball tickets online, you have a selection of 5 payment options at your disposal: Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard.

It’s worth noting that there’s a mandatory waiting period of at least 15 days before you can receive any winnings from the Powerball lottery jackpot.

Just like Mega Millions, you have to buy at least 3 tickets before you participate in any of the three draws held each week.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

The Powerball website does not provide any channels for contacting the support team. The only way for you to get information is through the FAQ section, which thankfully, is super informative.

However, if you buy your lotto tickets using theLotter, you will be able to take advantage of 24/7 live chat and an email address.

This comes in handy if you have any queries while buying Powerball tickets online.

Misc: 4.7/5

We already know that each 7th ticket is free for you; however, things do not end here. If you decide to buy multiple lottery tickets at GoLotter, you will get a 10% discount.

Plus, players are given the chance to use syndicates, which lets them purchase tickets with others or get random selections (in case your birthday numbers don’t work anymore).

>> Play for $20M+ jackpot prizes [Powerball]

How We Ranked the Best Sites to Buy Lottery Tickets Online

Lottery Tickets

We understand that preferences vary. Whether you’re into group lottery tickets, international lotteries, or the simplicity of high-odds selections, our ranking system considers a broad spectrum of lottery tickets.

The ranking criteria include variety, odds, and overall pricing to cater to diverse player interests.

Banking Experience

Navigating the financial aspect of online lottery play is crucial. We’ve checked the banking experiences provided by each platform.

These sites offer everything from credit cards to e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers, so you have the freedom to choose the one that aligns with your preferences the best. This makes it much easier to play the lottery online.

Customer Support

Do you have a reliable support system behind your back when things go wrong? That’s the main question we asked when checking the availability of efficient support channels.

At some sites, you’ll be able to use a 24/7 live chat feature that answers all your important questions. Mobile and email support, along with helpful FAQs, are also available.

Miscellaneous

In this section, we explore additional strengths and standout features exhibited by the lottery site. It includes special lotto features, subscriptions, and the presence of other online gambling activities like casino games and sportsbooks.

Why Is Lucky99 the Best Platform for Buying Lottery Tickets Online?

Lucky99 got the number one position on our list simply because it deserved to. Let’s highlight the standout features that contribute to its excellence:

Instant Payouts via Crypto: Lucky99 not only supports cryptocurrencies but also makes it possible for you to get your winnings instantly. Plus, you don’t have to pay any fees, and the cashout limit goes up to $25,000.

Lucky99 not only supports cryptocurrencies but also makes it possible for you to get your winnings instantly. Plus, you don’t have to pay any fees, and the cashout limit goes up to $25,000. Tickets for Just $1: You can purchase lottery tickets at Lucky99 for a mere $1. This not only makes it budget-friendly but also provides an accessible opportunity to win without straining your finances.

You can purchase lottery tickets at Lucky99 for a mere $1. This not only makes it budget-friendly but also provides an accessible opportunity to win without straining your finances. 24/7 Customer Help: At this online lottery site, you will always feel seen and appreciated. In case of an issue, you can either contact 24/7 live chat support, call them, or shoot an email.

At this online lottery site, you will always feel seen and appreciated. In case of an issue, you can either contact 24/7 live chat support, call them, or shoot an email. Other Online Gambling Options: It’s pretty rare to find an online lottery platform that also supports casino games and a sportsbook. Thankfully, Lucky99 has got it all, so your experience never gets boring at this Bitcoin casino site.

Why Should I Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

Buying lottery tickets online is very popular nowadays, and it can’t be for the wrong reasons. Here is the list of advantages that lottery platforms offer:

Accessibility: Purchasing lottery tickets online eliminates the need for physical visits to a retail outlet. With just a few clicks, you can participate in various lotteries from the comfort of your home, making it a convenient and accessible option.

Purchasing lottery tickets online eliminates the need for physical visits to a retail outlet. With just a few clicks, you can participate in various lotteries from the comfort of your home, making it a convenient and accessible option. Instant Notifications and Results: Receive real-time updates and notifications regarding lottery results. Online platforms promptly inform you of your winnings, eliminating the need to check results manually.

Receive real-time updates and notifications regarding lottery results. Online platforms promptly inform you of your winnings, eliminating the need to check results manually. Innovative Features: Many leading online lottery sites introduce innovative features such as syndicates, allowing you to join forces with others and significantly improve your odds. Additionally, subscription services enable you to automate ticket purchases for consecutive weeks, often at discounted rates.

Guide to Buying Lottery Tickets Online – FAQ

What Is the Best Site to Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

Our research shows that Lucky99 is the best site where you can buy online lottery tickets for as little as $1, pick your own risk level, and win up to $90,000 if you guess all the winning numbers.

Plus, this site has 80% higher odds than other lottery platforms on the internet.

Can You Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

Yes! Thanks to the internet, you can buy lottery tickets online.

There are a lot of sites that let you purchase tickets from the comfort of your home. You can consider trying the ones on our list. To participate in daily draws, you need to create an account, choose your favorite payment option, and buy the ticket.

Is It Safe to Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

Absolutely! It is safe to buy lottery tickets online.

Online lottery ticket sites are secure, provided you choose reputable platforms. Trusted sites employ advanced encryption to secure your transactions and personal information.

Look for licensed and regulated platforms with positive user reviews to ensure a safe environment.

Comparing the Top Sites to Purchase Lottery Tickets Online

Lucky99: This is the best online lottery site overall. Buy your tickets for as little as $1, play with 80% higher winning odds, make crypto purchases, and choose from Pick 2, 3, 4, or 5.

BetAnySports: Does up to a $90,000 jackpot prize sound good to you? If so, you should check BetAnySports. Play lottery online directly from your smartphone and enjoy other online gambling activities such as the sportsbook and casino.

Mega Millions: No other online lottery platform provides higher prizes than Mega Millions. Fight for over $267 million jackpot, buy syndicate tickets, and get up to $50,000 in withdrawals using bank transfers.

Powerball: Double play feature, syndicates, 7th ticket for free — these are some of the things that make Powerball tickets worth giving a try. Make your first purchase for a chance of hitting over a $20M jackpot prize.

How to Buy Lottery Tickets Online

Ready to start your online lottery journey? If so, follow our step-by-step guide for our top pick – Lucky99.

Step 1: Create an Account

Head over to the Lucky99 website.

Click the “Not a member yet?” button.

Fill in your personal information.

Accept the T&Cs, and click Register to proceed.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox for a message from Lucky99.

Follow the link provided in it so your account gets verified.

Step 3: Make Your First Purchase

Go to the Cashier.

Choose your preferred payment option.

Make your first deposit.

Step 4: Start Playing Online Lottery

Open the lottery section.

Choose your favorite lottery tickets.

Pick the winning numbers.

That’s it! You have now started playing the lottery.

Tips and Tricks for Playing the Lottery Online and Getting the Most Out of the Next Draw

Ever envisioned hitting the jackpot, only to be disappointed by the dauntingly slim odds of major lotteries? Here are a couple of tips to enhance your chances of winning:

Diversify Your Number Selection : Instead of relying on birthdays or anniversaries, try to diversify your number choices. Consider a mix of high and low numbers, and don’t be afraid to include some random picks.

: Instead of relying on birthdays or anniversaries, try to diversify your number choices. Consider a mix of high and low numbers, and don’t be afraid to include some random picks. Explore Lottery Syndicates: Joining a lottery syndicate can increase your chances of winning without necessarily spending more money. Ensure you join a reputable syndicate and establish clear guidelines for sharing any potential winnings.

Joining a lottery syndicate can increase your chances of winning without necessarily spending more money. Ensure you join a reputable syndicate and establish clear guidelines for sharing any potential winnings. Set a Budget and Stick to It: Playing the lottery can be exciting, but it’s essential to set a budget and stick to it. Determine how much you can comfortably afford to spend on lottery tickets each month and resist the temptation to exceed that limit.

Playing the lottery can be exciting, but it’s essential to set a budget and stick to it. Determine how much you can comfortably afford to spend on lottery tickets each month and resist the temptation to exceed that limit. Stay Informed and Choose Reputable Platforms: Stay informed about the latest lottery trends, jackpots, and game variations. Additionally, choose reputable online lottery platforms with a history of fair play and secure transactions when deciding where to play online.

So, Where Can You Play the Lottery Online?

In the captivating world of online lotteries, the choice between Lucky99, Mega Millions, and other exciting platforms lies in your hands.

Feel free to explore different sites and types of lottery tickets; after all, a bit of variety might just be the spice needed to boost your winning chances.

Regardless of where you choose to play the lottery online, it’s important to remember to have fun and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: