Buy Mega Millions Online (2023): Purchase Official Tickets & Play

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that frequently produces some of the biggest jackpots out there. You can now buy Mega Millions online and play the lottery without leaving the comfort of your home!

It is one of the two largest draw games in terms of possible payouts, along with Powerball.

Despite operating under similar rule sets and having draws on different days, the two are fierce rivals. And the best site to buy Mega Millions online is The Lotter!

Want to find out more? Keep reading!

Best Sites to Buy Mega Millions Online

The Lotter: Best overall

Lucky99: Best variety of lottery tickets

Betanysports: Most generous bonuses

Powerball: Huge jackpots

Want to know what makes these the best sites to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets online? Keep reading to find out individual reviews for these sites, and buy your tickets online right now.

1. The Lotter – Best Site to Buy Mega Millions Online

Pros:

Several drawings each day for every lottery

Every 10th subscription ticket is free

Jackpots starting from $20m

Fast payouts

Nation-wide lotteries available

Cons:

Site design could be better

The Lotter is a top platform for purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online. With the jackpot starting at $20 million and the ability to increase to astonishing amounts, it offers enticing possibilities for lottery enthusiasts. Multi-draw discounts and syndicate ticket options can further enhance the odds of winning.

Although the platform doesn’t support crypto tickets or the ‘Just the Jackpot’ play, it compensates with various features like the “Megaplier” option, which can multiply non-jackpot Mega Millions prize payouts.

When you buy Mega Millions at the Lotter, it involves selecting five main numbers and one Mega Ball number, with drawings held on Tuesdays and Fridays. Players have opportunities to win various prizes, even if they don’t win the jackpot.

The Lotter provides transparent information about service fees and supports diverse payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and more. The site ensures instant and free transactions along with robust security features.

In addition to Mega Millions, the platform offers tickets for various other global lotteries. Despite restrictions in certain locations, the site provides accessibility to several mega-jackpot lotteries.

The Lotter’s user-friendly interface, available on both web and mobile platforms, combined with efficient customer service, makes the process of buying, playing, and claiming Mega Millions prizes a hassle-free experience.

>> Buy Mega Millions tickets online [The Lotter]

2. Lucky99 – Best Variety of Tickets Like Mega Millions

Pros:

Supports a variety of cryptos

Up to $500 welcome bonus

Fast banking system

Well-known lottery site

Cons:

$100,000 max win per drawing

Cluttered website

Lucky99 is owned by the 5Dimes group but fully licensed and regulated by the Costa Rican regulatory commission. It has a classy and easy-to-use site.

While the prizes are not as large as those offered by some of the other sites, players can purchase tickets for drawings with 2, 3, 4, and 5 numbers. However, the winnings more than makeup for it with enhanced odds.

Attempting to purchase a Pick 5 straight ticket, when the numbers are all in the precise sequence you entered them, has a 1 in 100,000 chance of being successful, which is amazing, in our opinion.

Even if the prizes themselves do get smaller when you switch to Pick 4 or 3, things only get simpler. To buy Mela Millions at Lucky99, all you have to do is to visit their website, sign up, and make your deposit.

Whether you choose Pick 2 or Pick 5, boxed bets, or straight bets, Lucky99 makes it simple to play from the native browser on your mobile device. There is no need to install any clumsy applications.

And there’s so much more you can find here! It even offers a variety of online slots to play.

Depositing funds at Lucky99 can only be done through credit cards, electronic checks, or money transfers. Withdrawal can be done using the same methods, but fees are charged this time.

>> Get your Mega Millions tickets now [Lucky99]

3. BetAnySports – Best Bonuses for Mega Millions Lottery

Pros:

Same-day payouts for lottery wins

Potential payouts reaching $90,000

Multiple daily lottery drawings

Availability of various promotions and bonuses

Cons:

Not the best design

Could use a better customer service

Mega Millions history dates back to many years back – and there ar numerous sites that now allow you to buy its tickets, including BetAnySports, our next top pick.

Our BetAnySports review focuses on the essential attributes that distinguish this cutting-edge gambling platform from its competitors.

The choices are divided into Pick 2 — where you select two numbers between 0 and 9 — and Pick 5 — where you select five numbers between 0 and 9.

As our BetAnySports review shows, to make the transition from lottery zero to lottery hero as smooth as possible, BetAnySports provides a very helpful guide to help you purchase your first lottery ticket.

There are primarily two categories of tickets: straight bet tickets and box bet tickets.

The Pick 5 on a straight play ticket, which pays out 90,000 to 1, is the largest payout among straight bet and box bet tickets. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that each draw’s maximum net profit is limited to $100,000.

In addition to its lottery tickets, BetAnySports also offers a variety of bonus codes. These codes include the Less Juice Package, cash bonus, rebate, house money, and refer-a-friend programs. Its welcome bonus can go up to $500.

You have to be 18 years of age or older to be able to claim these bonuses. To verify this, users are usually requested to provide any of their identity documents.

There is a lottery section at BetAnySports. Here, you can purchase lottery tickets for various lottery games provided around the world. Whether using a mobile or desktop device, you’ll enjoy comfortably purchasing lottery tickets from their platform.

BetAnySports also offers many other things that you might enjoy – including casino games and sports betting options, as well as generous crypto online casino bonuses for different games.

>> Geta $500 welcome bonus [BetAnySports]

4. PowerBall – Huge Jackpots Like Mega Millions Lottery

Pros:

Huge jackpots

Popular lottery with many fans

Can purchase tickets using your phone

Cons:

No crypto tickets

Restricted locations

The Powerball is one of the world’s biggest and most popular lottery games. It’s so beloved because it holds numerous lottery records; in fact, Powerball dominates the list of highest jackpot winnings.

Lottery enthusiasts can now participate in it online and have a chance at winning one of its enormous rewards.

The best site to buy Powerball online is again the Lotter.

We’ve compiled all the information a player should know before purchasing the first lottery ticket or making the first wager (depending on where you decide to play).

Currently, it is managed and controlled by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), a non-profit organization of 38 lotteries that is owned and governed by the government. Lotto America was the original name, and Powerball wasn’t added until 1992.

Lottery players can purchase a regular Powerball ticket for $2 or the Power Play for $3 if they want more excitement and a shot at exceptionally large jackpots. This lottery is special since it uses two drums. For the white balls, choose five numbers between 1 and 69; for the red Powerball, choose one number between 1 and 26.

The Powerball has distinguished itself as one of the top lotteries thanks to its longevity, record-breaking abilities, and thrilling gameplay. The two drums game is a lot of fun and different from other games in its approach.

>> Win huge lottery jackpots [PowerBall]

Best Stand-Out Features of the Mega Millions Lottery

Some of the features that make Mega Millions lottery sites stand out from their competition include the following:

Excellent Bonuses : Mega Millions lottery sites offer generous bonuses to new and returning players. If you are someone who purchases tickets online, you’ll be able to score some generous bonuses.

: Mega Millions lottery sites offer generous bonuses to new and returning players. If you are someone who purchases tickets online, you’ll be able to score some generous bonuses. You Can Buy It on Mobile : Most lottery sites have a downloadable Android and iOS mobile app that gives you the same experience as the desktop site. If there’s no downloadable app, you can always use the website instead.

: Most lottery sites have a downloadable Android and iOS mobile app that gives you the same experience as the desktop site. If there’s no downloadable app, you can always use the website instead. Quality of Customer Support: We were very glad to see that most of the sites for the Mega Millions consistently provide high-quality customer service. Their capable staff is readily available to answer your questions.

Are Mega Millions Sites Legit?

Yes, all the Mega Millions sites that we have listed for you below in this article are completely legit.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, drawings are held at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia. A Mega Millions drawing’s success depends on different factors.

Each game’s drawing devices and ball sets are chosen randomly and approved by independent auditors to ensure that each number has an equal probability of getting drawn.

Various pre-drawing tests are performed on each lottery drawing device and ball set to guarantee that the outcomes are completely random. The tests and drawings are conducted by three draw officials, one of whom is a member of an independent auditing firm.

All draw equipment is carefully maintained; only draw officials can access it.

How to Buy Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Online

Follow the procedure below to sign up and buy Mega Millions lottery tickets at The Lotter:

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to visit The Lotter website

Click on the green “Join” icon

Enter your email address and create a strong password

Provide your personal information

Enter your residence information

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Enter the last four digits of your social security number

Provide an answer to the two security questions

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Enter your promo code

Tick the check box to confirm that you agree to the T&Cs

Deposit funds into your account

Step 4: Buy Lottery Tickets Online

Go to The Lotter

Check your account and buy the tickets

Why Should You Play the Mega Millions Lottery Game?

Your Mega Millions rewards can be multiplied by using the MegaPlier multiplier gadget. Activating the MegaPlier costs an additional $1, and depending on your luck, that may be a very smart gamble.

When you choose the MegaPlier feature, you can choose to increase your earnings by x2, x3, x4, or x5 for any prize other than the jackpot. A random number generator chooses the multiplier that will be applied to the winnings.

Whatever the MegaPlier number is, it will significantly affect the value of any award. Let’s say you select the five main numbers correctly and win the second prize, which pays an average individual award of $680,000. If you double that, the already large prize increases to $1,360,000.

Also, the draw games section on The Lotter website continues to be the most popular. This category includes all lottery drawings for which players can purchase tickets. Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life are the top three draw games in this section.

What Should You Consider Before Playing the Mega Millions Lottery?

Everyone who is at least 18 years old may now play online lotteries. However, to play, you must first create an online account.

Some states allow residents who are currently inside their borders to buy lottery tickets online. In some jurisdictions, local officials have given the go-ahead for third-party lottery courier firm Jackpocket (See our Jackpocket review here) to buy Mega Millions tickets on behalf of clients.

Every state with a lottery participates in Mega Millions, providing it with a broad audience and the ability to generate huge payouts quickly. Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

What Bonuses Are Available at the Mega Millions Lottery Sites?

Sign-up Bonus:

Many sites offer these bonuses, including Lucky99 – you can score a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500 here. The only requirements to be eligible for the welcome bonus are entering the bonus code and making a deposit of at least $10.

The welcome bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement that you must fulfill before withdrawing any winnings.

Jackpot:

If you play the well-known draw game Mega Millions, you have a better chance of winning larger and more exciting Mega Millions prizes. You can play Mega Millions every Tuesday & Friday.

You can receive the biggest jackpot prize if you match all five numbers plus the special number, but you can also win smaller prizes if you match a different combination of numbers.

What is the Best Site for Buying Mega Millions Tickets Online?

The Lotter is often considered one of the best platforms for purchasing Mega Millions tickets online. It provides a user-friendly interface and allows individuals from various locations to participate in Mega Millions, one of the largest lotteries in the world.

The site offers options like multi-draw discounts, syndicate tickets, and other features that enhance the odds of winning. The Lotter also ensures a transparent and secure process by purchasing the tickets on your behalf and providing proof of purchase.

Additionally, the platform offers various payment methods and robust customer support, making it a reliable and convenient option for those interested in playing Mega Millions online. The Lotter’s commitment to regulatory compliance and its reputation for responsible handling of ticket purchases contributes to its standing as a top choice for buying Mega Millions tickets.

>> Buy Mega Millions tickets now

Can You Win Real Money Playing Mega Millions Online?

Ticket sales for Mega Millions are available on various websites. To play Mega Millions, you must select six numbers from two pools. The first pool contains 70 white balls, numbered from 1 to 70. The second pool contains 25 gold balls, numbered from 1 to 25.

There are nine different ways to win in Mega Millions, with prizes ranging from getting your $2 buy-in back to the jackpot. By adding an extra $1 for the Megaplier option, players can raise the value of their prizes and potentially win two, three, four, or even five times as much money.

If you match only the gold Mega Ball, you will break even and receive your $2 ticket price back. The odds of matching only the gold Mega Ball are 1 in 37.

If you select one number accurately, plus the Mega Ball, you will receive $4. The likelihood more than doubles to 1 in 89.

If your ticket matches two numbers and the Mega Ball, you will receive $10, and the probability of doing so increases to 1 in 693.

If you buy a ticket that matches three numbers and the Mega Ball, you’ll finally receive enough money back, allowing you to reward yourself or someone else with something special. The probability of receiving $200 in your pocket increases to 1 in 14,547.

The odds of scoring four digits plus the Mega Ball increase along with the payout at this point. If you can beat the nearly 1 in 931,001 odds, you could use the $10,000 reward to take that vacation you’ve been postponing.

To be paid the $1 million reward, you must beat the odds of 1 to 12,607,306 by matching the numbers on the five white balls drawn without the Mega Ball.

How Do I Get Winnings From a Lottery Site?

You have the option of receiving the money as a lump-sum payment or as an annuity, a series of payments made over time. The Mega Millions annuity pays out in 29 annual installments after one initial payout.

Accounting for inflation, each payment is 5% larger than the one before it. Although it is less than the aggregate pot’s declared prize, this is the one-time lump-sum payment that equals the total amount of money in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Is There Any Way To Increase My Chances of Winning Mega Millions Online?

Buying more tickets is the easiest way to increase your chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery. With one ticket, your chances are 1 in 302,575,350. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning.

Another way to increase your chances of winning any lottery is by joining a lottery pool. A lottery pool is a group of people who pool their money together to buy more tickets.

This will increase your chances without having to spend a lot on individual tickets; however, if your numbers are drawn, you will share the jackpot with the rest of the pool members.

You can do so with friends, family, or online lottery pools. There are many websites that offer lottery pools. Winning the lottery is not guaranteed, but these two ways will definitely increase your chances.

How to Play Mega Millions Online on Mobile

The Lotter Mega Millions has the best mobile app, which is fully browser-based, for online lottery players. The site is easy to use and has a great user interface.

It provides up-to-date information on Mega Millions, including the latest news, results, jackpots, and numbers, including the Megaplier. You can also check the winning numbers from previous draws.

The app also has a customer service section where you can contact customer service representatives if you have any questions or problems.

What Other Types of Lottery Games Like Mega Millions Are Available To Play Online?

You can play different games depending on the platform that you’re using. These include Keno, Scratch Cards, Instant Win Games, and Bingo. Each comes with instant modifications that improve your overall online experience.

Buying Mega Millions Online – FAQs

Do I Need To Download an App To Play Mega Millions Online?

You don’t need to download an app to play Mega Millions online. If you want to buy Mega Millions tickets only, simply visit lottery websites with your mobile.

Will Mega Millions Sites Take a Cut of My Winnings?

No, Mega Millions sites don’t take a cut of your winnings; they only charge an up-front service fee, and you get to keep 100% of what you win.

Can I Buy a Mega Millions Ticket With a Credit or Debit Card?

Yes, you can use credit/debit cards to buy Mega Millions tickets online.

Deposit methods accepted include credit/debit cards. Accepted cards include Mastercard, VISA, and Discover. Credit card deposits are limited to $1,000 per day.

Ready to Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online?

Our frank and objective evaluation of the Mega Millions lottery draw demonstrates its reliability and affirms the great jackpot offered to customers.

Our top pick for buying Mega Millions online is The Lotter, but there are others that we listed for you in our article.

Whether you use a PC or a mobile device, the Lottery delivers exceptional customer service and offers a terrific playing experience. What more could one ask for?

Remember to have fun and play responsibly, no matter where or how you purchase lottery tickets.

