Credit Saint Review: Plans, Prices, & Results Analyzed

If you’ve had difficulties with your credit and debt collectors won’t stop bothering you, consider Credit Saint’s credit repair and monitoring packages. They offer a service where they directly contact credit bureaus to dispute any inaccuracies on your credit report and work towards having them removed.

Within this article, we’ve thoroughly evaluated Credit Saint’s advantages, disadvantages, and the various features it provides. Keep reading for further details.

What Is Credit Saint?

Credit Saint is a credit repair service that caters to individuals needing assistance improving their poor credit. Their primary focus is rectifying errors and disputing inaccurate information negatively impacting their credit score.

Credit Saint has a team of highly skilled representatives who handle each credit score case individually. They diligently review clients’ credit reports, searching for negative items such as erroneous or unverifiable data.

Credit Saint provides access to progress updates and credit analysis reports via an online portal to ensure transparency and enable customers to stay informed throughout the process. This allows clients to monitor the status of their cases in real-time.

In addition, Credit Saint offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. If no changes are made to a customer’s report during this period, they are eligible for a full refund.

Credit Saint Overview

Credit Saint, a credit repair company based in New Jersey, has been operating since 2004. With a strong claims of having assisted over 200,000 clients globally, they proudly offer the most comprehensive service in the industry.

While their physical office is in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, Credit Saint provides services nationwide. Credit Saint offers three packages with monthly fees ranging from $79.99 to $119.99 to cater to different needs and budgets.

They charge a one-time setup fee of either $99 or $195. The flexibility of pausing or canceling your membership at any time comes at no additional cost to you. Credit Saint provides a conditional money-back guarantee after the initial 90-day period.

The overall feedback from customers who have used Credit Saint’s services tends to be positive; however, there are some recurring complaints worth noting.

On Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau profiles alone (each having just over 100 reviews), Credit Sant garners ratings of 3.6 and 4.1 stars out of five, respectively.

It’s important to mention that while many reviews on these platforms award four or five stars, approximately more than one-fifth (20%) give only a one-star rating on both platforms.

Credit Saint Features

Credit Saint’s range of services shares many similarities with those offered by other credit repair companies. Let’s take a look at some key features:

Challenges to Credit Bureaus : Credit Saint specializes in addressing inaccuracies on your credit reports, such as late payments, duplicate accounts, or typos. Employing handwritten, customized disputes instead of generic online templates sets Credit Saint apart. If you lack confidence in handling this process independently, consider the assistance of a credit repair agency.

: Credit Saint specializes in addressing inaccuracies on your credit reports, such as late payments, duplicate accounts, or typos. Employing handwritten, customized disputes instead of generic online templates sets Credit Saint apart. If you lack confidence in handling this process independently, consider the assistance of a credit repair agency. Score Tracker : Following each 45-day dispute cycle, Credit Saint provides a snapshot of your credit score from all three major credit bureaus. While monitoring your score gauges the effectiveness of your credit repair efforts, checking your credit score is accessible for free, with or without a credit repair service.

: Following each 45-day dispute cycle, Credit Saint provides a snapshot of your credit score from all three major credit bureaus. While monitoring your score gauges the effectiveness of your credit repair efforts, checking your credit score is accessible for free, with or without a credit repair service. Score Analysis : Credit Saint not only offers your credit score but also breaks down credit utilization, payment history, and other influencing factors. This detailed information aids in tracking progress and identifying areas for potential improvement. However, it’s essential to recognize that this information is available elsewhere for free, and Credit Saint does not provide guidance on its interpretation.

: Credit Saint not only offers your credit score but also breaks down credit utilization, payment history, and other influencing factors. This detailed information aids in tracking progress and identifying areas for potential improvement. However, it’s essential to recognize that this information is available elsewhere for free, and Credit Saint does not provide guidance on its interpretation. Credit Intervention Letters : In situations where a creditor reaffirms disputed information with the credit bureau, Credit Saint can escalate the matter and engage directly with the creditor. This intervention may extend to negotiating repayment to mitigate the impact of accurate derogatory marks on your credit report.

: In situations where a creditor reaffirms disputed information with the credit bureau, Credit Saint can escalate the matter and engage directly with the creditor. This intervention may extend to negotiating repayment to mitigate the impact of accurate derogatory marks on your credit report. Inquiry Targeting : Credit Saint assists in removing false or fraudulent credit inquiries but cannot eliminate legitimate inquiries.

: Credit Saint assists in removing false or fraudulent credit inquiries but cannot eliminate legitimate inquiries. Daily Member Support : Credit Saint offers seven-day customer support via phone (877-637-2673) during specified hours. Support is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 10:00 pm EST, Saturday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

: Credit Saint offers seven-day customer support via phone (877-637-2673) during specified hours. Support is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 10:00 pm EST, Saturday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Credit Education: The Credit Saint website hosts a blog with articles on credit repair and personal finance topics. This resource is accessible at no cost, even without enrollment. However, the blog appears inactive, with no new content published in over two years.

Unlike many credit repair companies, Credit Saint doesn’t include identity theft protection in its services. While this omission may be a consideration, alternative options for quality services are available inexpensively or at no cost.

Credit Saint Pros and Cons

Pros

Tailored services guided by experts

90-day money-back guarantee

Over 15 years of experience in the credit repair industry

24/7 access to Credit Saint’s progress through the online account page

Customer service is available via phone call

Provides educational content and guidance for future credit success

Cons

No assurance of guaranteed improvements to your credit score

Changes to your credit report may not be immediate

The initial working fee can be as high as $195

Not a free service, it involves both an initial work fee and a monthly fee

How Much Does Credit Saint Cost?

Credit Saint provides customers with a selection of three credit repair packages, each priced at $79.99, $99.99, and $119.99 per month. Besides the monthly fees, there is also an initial working fee that varies depending on the package chosen, either $99 for the first two packages or $195 for the third package.

When compared to other companies in the credit repair industry, Credit Saint’s monthly fees are relatively average, with some providers charging more and others charging less for similar services. However, their initial working fees are on the higher side.

One advantage is that you can add a single family member living in your household without having to pay an additional initial working fee. However, both you and your family members will still pay the monthly fees.

Overall, Credit Saint offers competitive pricing options for credit repair services but has higher-than-average initial working fees.

Credit Saint provides a 90-day money-back assurance with certain important conditions. The primary condition is that you can only claim a refund if you have actively participated in the program for the entire 90 days. If you cancel or fail to make payment before this period ends, the guarantee becomes null and void.

This guarantee is only valid if no questionable items are removed from your credit within the first 90 days and cannot be used after the 120-day mark. It’s essential to review all other terms and conditions before relying solely on this guarantee.

In addition to the 90-day assurance, you have the freedom to cancel your membership at any time facing no penalties or additional fees.

What Credit Saint Offers

Free Credit Evaluation : An expert will assess your unique credit situation to determine the most effective next steps in your credit repair plan.

: An expert will assess your unique credit situation to determine the most effective next steps in your credit repair plan. Credit Restoration and Repair : Credit Saint’s team submits disputes to bureaus and/or creditors, challenging any errors in credit reporting.

: Credit Saint’s team submits disputes to bureaus and/or creditors, challenging any errors in credit reporting. Personalized Service : Disputes are tailored to the individual’s credit history. If a customer enrolls in the highest-tier package but has fewer challenges on their credit report than required, a representative will appropriately downgrade them.

: Disputes are tailored to the individual’s credit history. If a customer enrolls in the highest-tier package but has fewer challenges on their credit report than required, a representative will appropriately downgrade them. Money-Back Guarantee : Credit Saint provides a refund if there are no changes in your report within 90 days.

: Credit Saint provides a refund if there are no changes in your report within 90 days. Online Portal : Customers can monitor changes to their reports and credit scores through their online accounts. Representatives are available by phone to address any inquiries.

: Customers can monitor changes to their reports and credit scores through their online accounts. Representatives are available by phone to address any inquiries. Educational Resources: The company offers complimentary educational content to help users comprehend their scores and continue enhancing their credit.

What Credit Saint Doesn’t Offer

Removal of Accurate Information: Credit Saint, like any reputable credit restoration service, can only eliminate incorrect data from your credit report. If the negative entries in your credit history are accurate, it’s not advisable to rely on a credit repair service to improve your bad credit. Be cautious of companies that guarantee the removal of accurate negative information. They could potentially engage in fraudulent activities.

Credit Saint Plans

Credit Saint provides customers with three different service packages, each at varying price points. The most basic option is the Credit Polish Package, which comes with challenges to all three credit bureaus and a credit score tracker.

This package has a monthly fee of $79.99, along with a one-time setup fee of $99 (also referred to as a first work fee).

For those looking for more comprehensive services, there is the intermediate Credit Remodel Package. This package includes the same benefits as the Credit Polish Package, bureau challenges and score tracking, but also offers credit score analysis.

The cost of the Credit Remodel package is $99.99 per month, with an additional setup fee of $99.

The highest-tier service offered by Credit Saint is the Clean Slate Package. In addition to everything, included in the Credit Remodel package, this top-level option also provides creditor intervention letters and inquiry targeting services.

The Clean Slate package is recommended for individuals who have public records such as repossessions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures on their credit history. It comes with a monthly fee of $119.99 and an initial working fee of $195.

By offering these different packages at various price points, Credit Saint ensures that customers can choose the level of service that best suits their needs while still receiving professional assistance in improving their credit profile.

How to Sign Up for Credit Saint?

Before seeking assistance from a credit repair service, obtain copies of your credit report from the three main credit bureaus.

With your credit reports in hand, carefully review them for any inaccuracies that you wish to dispute. These may include incorrectly reported late payments, duplicate accounts, typographical errors, and more.

If you’re unable or prefer not to handle these discrepancies yourself, you can either address them directly with the credit bureaus or seek help from a professional credit repair service.

However, it’s important to note that only inaccurate, unfair, or unverified information can be challenged. Legitimate data cannot be erased simply because it negatively impacts your credit score and is inconvenient for you.

If Credit Saint is the chosen option for your needs, signing up is as simple as clicking on their website’s “Get Started” link. Subsequently, providing personal and billing details along with agreeing to their terms of service will complete the sign-up process.

During this procedure, Credit Saint will clearly indicate when they will charge both an initial setup fee and the first recurring fee.

Credit Saint’s Credentials

Every American citizen has the privilege to personally question incorrect details that are displayed on their credit report.

This can be achieved by accessing your credit report (refer to our guide on how to receive a complimentary copy of your credit report for more information). You must then reach out to the appropriate credit bureau where an error is present and start a dispute.

As stated by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, since disputing inaccuracies is lawful and cost-free, there’s no need to pay a company to handle credit repair on your behalf.

However, repairing one’s credit can be a time-consuming undertaking, and individuals with many errors in their records may find professional guidance advantageous.

Licenses and Registrations

Credit repair companies don’t require any special licenses or registrations. However, Credit Saint LLC has been officially registered as a credit repair company in New Jersey since 2004 and doesn’t hold any other specific licenses or registrations.

Awards and Certifications

In the credit repair and restoration sector, there are no universally recognized accolades or certifications.

Third-Party Ratings

Credit Saint doesn’t have any credit repair and restoration ratings because there are no industry publications available on this topic.

Regulatory and Legal Actions

After conducting searches of recent media, both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the US Securities and Exchange Committee have released no details regarding regulatory or legal actions taken against Credit Saint.

While we strive to provide accurate and current information on regulatory and legal matters, please note that this information might not be exhaustive or entirely up-to-date. As always, we encourage you to conduct your own research for a comprehensive understanding.

Credit Saint’s Accessibility

Credit Saint primarily offers its services to customers through its website. In addition, Credit Saint provides help via email, phone, or fax. It doesn’t have any physical branches and currently does not offer a mobile app for customer use.

Availability

Credit Saint offers its services to customers in a wide range of states across the United States, including its territories.

States where Credit Saint is not currently available:

District of Columbia

Georgia

Kansas

Maine

Minnesota

Mississippi

Oregon

South Carolina

Customers of Credit Saint have the option to kickstart the credit consultation process by completing a form on their website or by signing up for one of their three credit repair packages. These services can also be accessed through the chat service located at the bottom right-hand side of Credit Saint’s website or by contacting them directly at 1-877-637-2673.

For additional assistance, customers can reach out to Credit Saint via email at support@creditsaint.com. Another communication option is sending a fax to 1-800-400-4679. While Credit Saint maintains Twitter and Facebook accounts, they don’t regularly update either platform.

User Experience

Credit Saint has received positive reviews on multiple review sites for their ability to remove inaccurate information. However, some customers have expressed frustrations with receiving a full refund within the 90-day money-back guarantee period.

Another common complaint among credit repair and restoration companies is the persistence of sales calls, even after individuals have chosen not to use Credit Saint’s services.

Credit Saint Reviews: Is Credit Saint Legit?

Credit Saint is a reputable online dealer specializing in purchasing gold and various types of jewelry. Users have expressed their satisfaction with the platform through numerous positive reviews on Trustpilot. Let’s delve into some of these reviews to gain further insight.

Credit Saint has been rated 3.3 stars, indicating that 70% of customers who provided feedback were satisfied with their overall experience.

Alternatives to Credit Saint – Credit Saint Review

CreditRepair.com – Best Credit Repair Company Overall

For a decade, CreditRepair.com has been operating and has successfully eliminated 8.2 million items from customers’ credit reports since its establishment. The company’s main objective is to address any discrepancies found in customers’ credit reports by engaging with each credit bureau.

It actively requests creditors to validate the negative entries they have reported and constantly monitors clients’ credit activities, all aimed at helping them achieve their financial goals. CreditRepair.com offers three distinct packages along with a complimentary consultation session to assist customers in selecting the one that best suits their requirements.

The package prices range from $69.95 to $119.95 per month, and there is an initial fee equivalent to the monthly cost for each service selected. One remarkable feature of CreditRepair.com’s offerings is that every package comes with credit monitoring, a benefit not commonly offered by all companies specializing in credit repair services.

The Credit People – Most Aggressive Timeline

The Credit People stands out from other competitors by offering specific timelines for customer results. Unlike their vague counterparts, this company gets to work right away and guarantees that some customers will start seeing results within just 60 days.

Additionally, they provide you with your credit scores and reports as soon as you sign up, giving you a clear understanding of your credit situation from the get-go. This starting point is invaluable for tracking your progress.

Lexington Law – Best Credit Repair Company for Transparency

With a history spanning over 15 years, Lexington Law has established itself as one of the most reputable companies in the credit repair industry. Their mission is to bring about positive change by offering ethical and effective credit repair solutions to consumers facing financial challenges.

Through its comprehensive range of services, Lexington Law provides clients with a clear roadmap for improving their credit and achieving their financial goals. The key areas of focus for Lexington Law include analyzing credit reports, disputing inaccurate information, escalating disputes when necessary, and monitoring credit scores closely. By addressing these critical aspects, they help customers build better credit profiles.

Lexington Law offers affordable packages starting at $95.95 without any setup fees. They provide special discounts to veterans and active military personnel who are eligible for a 50% discount on their initial service fee.

If both the customer and their spouse sign up for the service together, the spouse will receive a one-time 50% discount as part of the family or household discount. At Lexington Law, professionalism is paramount in everything they do while maintaining an approachable and witty tone throughout customer interactions.

Credit Saint Review – Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Interest Rates for Credit Saint?

Credit Saint doesn’t impose interest rates as it’s not a lending institution. Instead, the company applies a monthly charge to assist its clients in resolving credit report disputes.

This monthly fee varies from $79.99 to $119.99, depending on the quantity of disputes involved. An initial setup fee ranging from $95 to $99 must be paid once.

What Occurs When You File for Bankruptcy?

Using bankruptcies as a final option is recommended since they can cause a substantial decrease in your credit score. If you opt for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, your creditors may sell off your assets to pay off the debts.

However, by opting for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you can retain your assets, provided you repay all outstanding debts within the time frame ordered by the court.

How Long Does It Take Credit Saint to Work?

The timeframe for seeing updates on credit challenges can vary based on the details of an individual’s credit report. Some customers may notice changes within weeks, while others may experience a longer wait. If there are no factual errors present in your credit report, it is unlikely that you will observe any modifications.

Bottom Line – Credit Saint Review

Credit Saint provides a variety of features designed to enhance your credit, such as personalized challenges to incorrect or uncertain data on your credit report, along with tools for evaluating your credit score and monitoring progress. These attributes are what make it one of the top-rated credit repair companies.

Although Credit Saint doesn’t offer a mobile app and could provide more discounts for family members, its commitment to refunding money and its excellent rating with the Better Business Bureau demonstrate that it delivers on its promises for most customers who enroll.

Dealing with incorrect information on your credit report that negatively affects your score can be frustrating, particularly if you’ve put in effort to manage finances responsibly. It can impact the interest rates and loans you qualify for, potentially causing financial losses. If you’re facing difficulties due to a low credit score, giving Credit Saint a chance might be worthwhile.

