Crypto.com Review 2024: Trading Fees, Features, & Security

Embark on an intriguing journey into the world of cryptocurrency through our in-depth analysis of Crypto.com. In this thorough review, we will not only explore the platform’s cutting-edge features and user-friendly interface but also shed light on how crypto is transforming the realm of finance.

Crypto.com empowers individuals to seize command over their financial futures, enabling borderless transactions and promoting financial inclusivity. It serves as a gateway to a future where conventional barriers crumble, paving the way for genuine financial liberation.

What Is Crypto.com?

Crypto.com, a well-known cryptocurrency trading platform and company, offers a wide range of services for crypto enthusiasts. The platform allows users to purchase, sell, and trade different cryptocurrencies on its exchange. Crypto.com provides wallet services for storing cryptocurrencies securely and even offers a crypto debit card for convenient spending. Users also can stake their cryptocurrencies and earn rewards.

Besides these features, Crypto.com is actively involved in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Users can participate in earning interest on their crypto holdings and explore various DeFi opportunities within the platform.

Overall, Crypto.com stands out as an all-encompassing ecosystem that caters to individuals new to cryptocurrency and experienced participants in the industry.

Our Verdict on Crypto.com

Crypto.com is an exceptional cryptocurrency platform in our evaluation. It distinguishes itself through its dependable and feature-packed nature. For individuals interested in cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a user-friendly interface, diverse services, and a strong focus on regulatory compliance.

The Crypto.com ecosystem encompasses trading, wallets, and a crypto debit card to cater to various requirements. Although it has built a positive reputation, users must exercise caution and stay knowledgeable about the inherent risks associated with the cryptocurrency realm.

Overall, Crypto.com continues to be an invaluable player within the crypto industry by providing accessibility and security for users navigating the digital asset landscape.

Cryptocurrencies Offered on Crypto.com

Crypto.com offers a wide range of over 250 cryptocurrencies for spot trading, as well as a selection specifically designated for staking. While it may not be workable to provide an exhaustive list of all supported currencies here, you’ll have access to most of the most popularly traded cryptocurrencies. For specific details regarding available assets, please refer to the comprehensive list provided by Crypto.com.

On this platform, you can trade various well-known assets such as:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Cardano (ADA)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Polkadot (DOT)

Crypto.com offers its digital currency known as CRO. By holding a significant amount of CRO, users can enjoy lower trading fees, higher interest rates on staking, and increased rewards on credit card transactions.

Crypto.com Pros and Cons

Let’s outline the advantages and disadvantages of Crypto.com.

Pros

User-Friendly : Crypto.com boasts an easily navigable mobile app and website, ensuring that both novices and seasoned users can engage with the platform effortlessly.

: Crypto.com boasts an easily navigable mobile app and website, ensuring that both novices and seasoned users can engage with the platform effortlessly. Range of Services : The platform delivers an extensive array of services, encompassing cryptocurrency trading, staking, interest accrual on crypto holdings, and a cryptocurrency Visa card for real-world spending of digital assets.

: The platform delivers an extensive array of services, encompassing cryptocurrency trading, staking, interest accrual on crypto holdings, and a cryptocurrency Visa card for real-world spending of digital assets. Large Selection of Cryptocurrencies : Crypto.com supports a wide spectrum of cryptocurrencies for trading and investment, granting users access to a wide variety of digital assets.

: Crypto.com supports a wide spectrum of cryptocurrencies for trading and investment, granting users access to a wide variety of digital assets. Security Features : Security is a paramount concern for the platform, with features such as two-factor authentication (2FA) and secure cold storage of customer funds in place to safeguard user assets.

: Security is a paramount concern for the platform, with features such as two-factor authentication (2FA) and secure cold storage of customer funds in place to safeguard user assets. Earn and Staking : Crypto.com enables users to generate passive income by earning interest or staking their cryptocurrencies.

: Crypto.com enables users to generate passive income by earning interest or staking their cryptocurrencies. Crypto Visa Card: The Crypto.com Visa card facilitates cryptocurrency spending at Visa-accepting merchants, serving as a link between the digital and conventional financial realms.

Cons

Regulatory Concerns : Cryptocurrencies operate in a dynamic regulatory landscape, subject to rapid changes. Users should stay informed about potential regulatory hurdles impacting their platform usage.

: Cryptocurrencies operate in a dynamic regulatory landscape, subject to rapid changes. Users should stay informed about potential regulatory hurdles impacting their platform usage. Fees : Similar to many other cryptocurrency platforms, Crypto.com imposes fees for various services, including trading and withdrawals. These Crypto.com fees can vary and may influence the overall cost of using the platform.

: Similar to many other cryptocurrency platforms, Crypto.com imposes fees for various services, including trading and withdrawals. These Crypto.com fees can vary and may influence the overall cost of using the platform. KYC Requirements : Crypto.com, like numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, mandates Know Your Customer (KYC) verification from users. Some users might be uncomfortable with the extent of personal information needed for verification.

: Crypto.com, like numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, mandates Know Your Customer (KYC) verification from users. Some users might be uncomfortable with the extent of personal information needed for verification. Customer Support : Customer support for cryptocurrency platforms can experience delays or unresponsiveness, especially during high demand or technical difficulties. Users may encounter difficulties in obtaining timely help.

: Customer support for cryptocurrency platforms can experience delays or unresponsiveness, especially during high demand or technical difficulties. Users may encounter difficulties in obtaining timely help. Market Volatility : Cryptocurrency markets are characterized by their extreme volatility. While this can present profit opportunities, it also carries the risk of substantial losses. Users should be prepared for price fluctuations.

: Cryptocurrency markets are characterized by their extreme volatility. While this can present profit opportunities, it also carries the risk of substantial losses. Users should be prepared for price fluctuations. Limited Geographic Accessibility: Crypto.com’s services might not be accessible to residents in all countries or regions, potentially limiting access for certain users.

Before utilizing any cryptocurrency platform, conduct extensive research and carefully assess your personal requirements and risk tolerance.

Trading Experience at Crypto.com

The Crypto.com mobile application functions as the primary trading platform, catering to Android and iOS users. If you’re familiar with stock trading apps, you’ll find that the Crypto.com experience is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

With the Crypto.com app, you can effortlessly keep track of your portfolio, access a wide range of popular assets, engage in currency trading activities, earn rewards through crypto staking, make cryptocurrency payments, and even apply for a Crypto.com credit card.

The charting tools provided by the app are simple yet effective without overwhelming users with excessive data. Each cryptocurrency has its own dedicated page that offers a concise overview along with links to more detailed information. This helps users gain a better understanding of blockchain technology and specific currencies before making investment decisions.

Crypto.com supports various fiat currencies such as the Australian dollar (AUD), Canadian dollar (CAD), euro (EUR), pound sterling (GBP), U.S. dollar (USD), and Brazilian real (BRL). This allows users from different countries to purchase cryptocurrencies using their local currencies conveniently.

Fees at Crypto.com

For individuals new to Crypto.com and haven’t staked any CRO (Crypto.com Coin), the trading fees they will encounter are set at 0.075% for monthly trading volumes below $250,000. While these Crypto.com fees are slightly lower than those of some competitors in the industry, there may be even lower fees available elsewhere.

Traders who engage in higher trading volumes can qualify for reduced fees, which might reach zero as makers or 0.05% as takers based on their CRO stake.

The discounted trading fees come into effect when users maintain a minimum balance of 1,000 CRO in their wallet. In this situation, traders with monthly volumes up to $250,000 would face a fee of 0.0728%, with rates decreasing further as the stake size increases.

It’s worth emphasizing that Crypto.com doesn’t impose any additional per-trade fees, making it an attractive option in terms of pricing compared to other platforms.

Security Measures at Crypto.com

Crypto.com prioritizes the security of customer accounts through a range of measures, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) and whitelisting.

However, it’s strongly recommended that users maintain strong passwords and adopt safe online security practices to safeguard their accounts. Due to the irreversible nature of cryptocurrency transactions, it’s doubtful that lost assets can be recovered in the event of an account breach.

Besides these security precautions, Crypto.com implements strict compliance monitoring and stores customer deposits in offline cold storage to minimize the risk of hacking and asset losses. Crypto.com partners with local U.S. banks to provide FDIC insurance coverage for U.S. dollar balances up to $250,000.

Opening a Crypto.com Account

To create a Crypto.com account, all you have to do is download the Crypto.com app from either the Google Play Store or Apple Store. Once you open the app, start by providing your email address and choosing a password. To authenticate new accounts on Crypto.com, you will need to submit your name, a photo of your identification document, and a selfie. You’ll be required to connect a payment method, such as a bank account.

For users who want to link their U.S. bank accounts, the app will walk them through Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures to verify their identity. This includes providing details like name, contact information, and Social Security number. Once complete verification is achieved, users can deposit and withdraw funds while adhering to Crypto.com’s daily and monthly limits.

The entire process of setting up an account on Crypto.com, including KYC verification, usually takes less than ten minutes. However, it can be completed even faster if you’re skilled at entering information accurately and have your identification document readily accessible.

Account Management in Crypto.com App

The Crypto.com mobile app’s Account Management feature offers users a seamless and comprehensive tool to oversee their financial world. With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, users can effortlessly access and monitor their Crypto.com accounts and assets.

Besides managing bank accounts, the app provides a clear overview of past transfers, facilitates crypto trades, and offers real-time tracking of Crypto.com credit card balances. This all-in-one solution empowers users to maintain control over their finances with ease and precision.

One impressive aspect of the app is its support for crypto trading. It enables users to swiftly buy, sell, or exchange cryptocurrencies while staying updated on the dynamic crypto market. This feature allows them to execute trading strategies efficiently.

For individuals who possess Crypto.com credit cards, the app provides valuable insights into card balances, credit limits, rewards earned from using the card as well as outstanding balances owed by the user.

The Crypto.com mobile app revolutionizes the way users manage their accounts by merging accessibility, functionality, and user-friendliness. This empowers individuals to confidently and efficiently navigate their financial landscape.

Why Does Crypto.com Stand Out as an Excellent Choice?

Crypto.com has emerged as a compelling choice for dedicated users due to its many benefits and features. The platform’s website offers exceptional educational resources, along with thorough market research and analysis.

It also provides regular updates on market trends to keep users informed. However, Crypto.com primarily relies on chat help for customer support, which may not be ideal for everyone. That being said, if this isn’t a significant concern, there are several other advantages offered by Crypto.com.

One notable perk is the substantial trading discounts that users can enjoy. Similar to other cryptocurrency exchanges, Crypto.com has its own native cryptocurrency called CRO. Holding CRO can significantly reduce trading fees on the platform.

Crypto.com stands out with unique features, such as a prepaid Visa card that functions like a rewards debit card, making it easier for users to spend their crypto holdings. For those in need of secure storage options, the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet is an excellent choice for cryptocurrency investors.

For Whom Is Crypto.com Suitable?

With an extensive collection of over 250 coins and serving as a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Crypto.com presents itself as a remarkable option for individuals new to the cryptocurrency realm.

It’s essential to emphasize that if you reside in the United States, you must utilize the Crypto.com mobile app. However, it’s worth noting that this app provides access to most of the exchange’s capabilities, ensuring that users in the U.S. can still enjoy a wide range of functionalities.

How Crypto.com Can Enhance Its Availability in the United States?

Due to the current limitations of Crypto.com’s mobile application, numerous users in the United States face difficulty accessing the platform’s advanced trading features.

The mobile app imposes restrictions on certain functionalities that are available on the Crypto.com Exchange. These include limit and market orders, margin trading, as well as other advanced options like API integration, trading bots, and OTC trading.

Possible Issue with High Withdrawal Fees:

Please take note that the withdrawal Crypto.com fees might be higher when compared to other exchanges in the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto.com Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

Crypto.com receives 6,787 Crypto.com reviews on Trustpilot, signifying that it has received positive and negative feedback from genuine users, showcasing a variety of experiences and viewpoints.

The feedback presented here is sourced from real individuals who have provided their perspectives on Trustpilot.

Some users praise its user-friendly interface, competitive fee structure, and the convenience of its mobile app, finding it a legitimate and trustworthy platform for cryptocurrency transactions.

Negative feedback mainly centers on poor customer service, account lockouts, and withdrawal issues. Some users have also reported hacked accounts and financial losses, raising concerns. Crypto.com may be better suited for users comfortable with self-service and minimal customer support.

Alternatives to Crypto.com

Here are alternatives to Crypto.com:

Bisq (Formerly known as Bitsquare)

Type: Decentralized Exchange (DEX)

Bisq operates as a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, functioning without a central authority. Its platform facilitates direct trading between users, with a strong focus on privacy and security.

Decentralization : Bisq’s decentralized design eliminates centralized control and authority, bolstering security and resistance to censorship.

: Bisq’s decentralized design eliminates centralized control and authority, bolstering security and resistance to censorship. Privacy Focus : Bisq places a strong emphasis on user privacy, incorporating end-to-end encryption for communication and refraining from mandating account creation or personal information disclosure. This guarantees a high degree of anonymity for traders.

: Bisq places a strong emphasis on user privacy, incorporating end-to-end encryption for communication and refraining from mandating account creation or personal information disclosure. This guarantees a high degree of anonymity for traders. No KYC : In stark contrast to many centralized exchanges, Bisq doesn’t impose Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, enabling users to engage in trading without undergoing extensive identity checks.

: In stark contrast to many centralized exchanges, Bisq doesn’t impose Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, enabling users to engage in trading without undergoing extensive identity checks. User-Friendly Interface: Despite its robust privacy measures, Bisq offers a user-friendly interface that welcomes traders of various levels of experience.

Bisq proves to be the perfect option for those who prioritize privacy and seek to engage in cryptocurrency trading with the benefits of decentralization, security, and confidentiality.

Type: Mobile Payment App

Square Inc. created Cash App as a mobile payment app that provides various financial services, such as purchasing, selling, and investing in Bitcoin.

Money Transfers: Cash App streamlines sending and receiving money, ensuring swift and hassle-free transactions between friends and family.

Bitcoin Integration: Cash App’s standout feature lies in its seamless integration of Bitcoin, enabling users to effortlessly buy, sell, and invest in the cryptocurrency directly through the app, catering to seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto sphere.

User-Friendly: With its user-friendly design, Cash App appeals to a diverse user base, including those who are new to the world of digital currencies, thanks to its straightforward and easy-to-navigate interface.

Cash Card: Users can opt for a physical Cash Card linked to their Cash App account, facilitating purchases and ATM withdrawals, adding a layer of convenience to their financial transactions.

Cash App is a perfect option for people looking for a straightforward and flexible mobile payment application that also offers convenient access to Bitcoin.

Type: Online Trading and Investment Platform

eToro is a digital platform for trading and investment that provides a wide variety of financial assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

Social Trading : eToro is renowned for its social trading functionalities. It enables users to track and automatically replicate the trading tactics of seasoned investors, catering to those interested in passive investing and gaining knowledge from others.

: eToro is renowned for its social trading functionalities. It enables users to track and automatically replicate the trading tactics of seasoned investors, catering to those interested in passive investing and gaining knowledge from others. Asset Diversity : Besides cryptocurrencies, eToro offers access to conventional asset categories such as stocks, commodities, indices, and more, enabling users to construct diversified investment portfolios.

: Besides cryptocurrencies, eToro offers access to conventional asset categories such as stocks, commodities, indices, and more, enabling users to construct diversified investment portfolios. User Community : The platform nurtures a vibrant community of traders and investors, providing a forum for discussions, analysis, and the exchange of insights.

: The platform nurtures a vibrant community of traders and investors, providing a forum for discussions, analysis, and the exchange of insights. Regulated and Secure: eToro operates under regulatory oversight in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring users a high level of security and adherence to financial regulations.

eToro is a top-notch option for traders who want to gain access to a diverse selection of assets and individuals keen on acquiring knowledge and engaging with other investors in an environment that’s regulated.

Crypto.com Review – Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Crypto.com Earn Program’s Yield?

Using the Crypto.com Earn program, individuals can generate income from their current cryptocurrencies. Users can lock their crypto assets on the Crypto.com platform and earn an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of up to 12.5%. Staked Ethereum (ETH) holdings can earn users earnings of up to 4%.

What Rewards Does the Crypto.com Visa Card Offer?

The Crypto.com Visa Card provides various reward levels based on the amount of CRO (Crypto.com Coin) you have staked.

Each level offers different benefits, such as discounts for services like Spotify, Netflix, and Airbnb. Users can enjoy perks like free ATM withdrawals and cashback ranging from 1% to 5%, depending on the amount of CRO staked.

The cashback offered is in the form of CRO. This may cause inconvenience if the primary goal is to earn rewards. Users may need to convert their CRO into fiat currency to access their cash rewards, which could also result in tax implications. It’s worth mentioning that the value of these rewards can fluctuate unexpectedly due to potential price swings in CRO.

While the Crypto.com Visa Card offers enticing rewards tied to staking CRO, users should know potential conversion and taxation issues related to accessing their cashback rewards. They should keep in mind that the value of these rewards may vary due to fluctuations in the price of CRO.

Bottom Line on Crypto.com Review

To sum up, Crypto.com stands out as a well-known and easy-to-use platform for those interested in cryptocurrency. It provides a wide array of services, such as trading, staking, and an app with many features. Although its fees are competitive and it offers appealing rewards, users need to be careful and do their due diligence because the world of cryptocurrencies can be unpredictable and risky.

