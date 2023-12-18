Crypto Terms You Need to Know: A-Z Cryptocurrency Glossary

Crypto and the extensive vocabulary associated with it have become pervasive across various media platforms, ranging from mainstream outlets to obscure corners of the internet.

Regardless of your level of familiarity with cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology, this specialized terminology can further complicate an already complex topic.

What Is ATH (All-Time High)?

Bitcoin, a digital asset, reached its highest price of $19,800 (as of the time of writing). This record-breaking achievement occurred on December 26, 2017. In contrast to ATH (All-Time High), there’s also ATL (All-Time Low), which represents the lowest point an asset has ever reached.

What Are Alternative Coins (Altcoins)?

Besides Bitcoin, an array of digital cryptocurrencies exist that operate on blockchain technology. Every coin brings its own distinct features and advancements.

Most of these alternative coins aren’t widely acknowledged and typically have low trading volumes and market capitalizations.

That being said, there are a few exceptions, such as Ethereum and Ripple, which boast substantial liquidity for trading against traditional currency pairs. Throughout the years, many altcoins have lost their value and ultimately vanished from the market.

Who Is a Bitcoin Maximalist?

A person firmly and exclusively believes in Bitcoin. Typically, the maximalist views other altcoins as insignificant and unnecessary, often referring to them as “shitcoins.”

What Is a Block Reward?

Miners are rewarded with compensation for their successful validation of new transactions and their recording on the blockchain.

What Is Blockchain?

Blockchain is a massive data record containing a comprehensive history of all past transactions. It acts as the central component of the Bitcoin network, functioning like a digital ledger.

What Is a Crypto Exchange?

A cryptocurrency exchange is an internet-based trading platform that facilitates the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat currencies. When we say that an exchange is centralized, it means that it’s operated by a specific entity that has complete control over its operations.

While many crypto exchanges primarily support crypto-to-crypto trading, the larger ones also offer the option to trade cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies. Here are some of the most well-known exchanges in the industry:

Bisq, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, differentiates itself by prioritizing privacy and security. It operates without a central authority, which enhances its security measures and makes it resistant to censorship.

What distinguishes Bisq is its unwavering focus on privacy. It uses end-to-end encryption for communication, eliminates the need for user accounts or personal information, and notably doesn’t require Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Cash App, created by Square Inc., is a multi-functional mobile payment app that provides various financial services. It streamlines regular monetary transactions through its effective money transfer function, enabling users to send and receive funds swiftly.

What distinguishes Cash App is its smooth incorporation of Bitcoin features, which permits users to purchase, sell, and invest in the cryptocurrency directly within the application.

eToro is widely recognized as a versatile online platform for trading and investing that offers a wide range of financial assets, including cryptocurrencies.

What distinguishes eToro is its unique social trading function, which allows users to track and automatically mimic the strategies employed by experienced investors. This feature makes it an attractive choice for individuals seeking passive investment prospects and an opportunity to learn from seasoned traders.

Read more: eToro Review

What Is a DAO?

A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is an entity that operates independently without the involvement of a central government. It’s typically managed by shareholders and governed by a computer program that contains clearly defined rules.

One notable incident involving a DAO was the famous DAO Hack in 2016. During this event, a hacker discovered and exploited a vulnerability in the organization’s code, resulting in the theft of approximately 3.6 million ETH, equivalent to $70 million.

The Ethereum market experienced significant repercussions because of this incident, with its value plummeting by over 30% within just one day.

What Are DApps?

Decentralized Applications, also known as DApps, refer to applications that use blockchain technology and operate without a central authority overseeing their operations.

What Is DEX?

A decentralized exchange, also known as DEX, is an exchange that functions without a central authority. Unlike traditional exchanges (CEX), DEX has no company overseeing its operations.

One of the major benefits of using DEX is its heightened security level. It’s difficult to breach compared to CEXs. DEX may have different regulations governing its operations than CEXs do.

What is DeFi?

Decentralized Finance, commonly referred to as DeFi, is an innovative financial system that operates on public blockchains and eliminates the need for centralized institutions.

What Is a Digital Address?

Each digital address is made up of a string of 27 to 34 alphanumeric characters, ensuring its uniqueness. For instance, consider the following example: 135sti2R9ZooiGrFFRJxYGeDvF5Uvjj7JK.

These digital addresses serve as representations of cryptocurrency wallets. When it comes to sending cryptocurrencies or funds, it’s imperative that we use the recipient’s specific digital address.

What Is a Digital Wallet?

A digital BTC wallet is a software program that can be installed on a personal computer (PC), a mobile app, or stored on a remote server. Its primary function is to securely store various types of digital currencies. While many digital wallets are designed specifically for storing Bitcoin, they can accommodate other cryptocurrencies.

To safeguard the funds contained within the wallet, both public addresses and private keys are used. The most secure options available include cold storage paper wallets and hardware wallets. Below, you will find some examples of highly regarded cryptocurrency wallets.

Zengo – Best Crypto Wallet Overall

Zengo stands out as an innovative and user-friendly cryptocurrency wallet in the constantly evolving realm of digital assets.

While there are many exceptional wallets available, Zengo sets itself apart with a distinct and progressive approach to storing and managing crypto. One notable feature is its utilization of “mathematical secret shares.”

Ledger – Best for Hot Wallet Integration

Ledger, a well-known name in the world of cryptocurrency wallets, offers a range of products that cater to different price points. With prices ranging from approximately $79 to $149, the Ledger wallet seamlessly integrates with various popular software wallets like Crypto.com and Guarda.

Besides its compatibility with different platforms, Ledger provides users with a highly-rated mobile app and a dedicated desktop app. The development team is currently working on launching a browser extension.

To ensure maximum security for its users, Ledger offers two-factor authentication as an added layer of protection. Ledger takes pride in providing educational resources for its customers through their extensive library of content.

For those seeking more advanced features and capabilities in their wallet experience, there’s an upcoming higher-end model called “Stax.” Expected to be released later in 2023 at an estimated cost of around $280.

Electrum – Best Desktop Wallet

Established in 2011, Electrum stands as a prominent and long-standing crypto wallet in the present day. Notably, it exclusively focuses on Bitcoin, setting itself apart from other wallets.

Electrum boasts a range of impressive security measures, such as two-factor authentication (2FA), transaction verification checks, and support for multi-signature wallets. Users have the flexibility to customize their transaction fees based on their desired completion time: by paying higher fees, transactions can be executed more swiftly.

What Is Fiat?

Any currency that’s supported by a government or nation. It encompasses the various coins that are commonly used in our everyday lives (such as the USD, Euro, CAD, etc.).

What Is FOMO?

FOMO, short for “Fear Of Missing Out,” refers to the anxiety people feel about not being able to take advantage of a profitable trading opportunity.

What Is FUD?

FUD, which is short for fear, uncertainty, and doubt, refers to the dissemination of negative information about cryptocurrencies. Traditional media outlets often engage in spreading FUD intending to incite widespread panic.

Examples of FUD include discussions surrounding Bitcoin’s regulatory challenges and rumors regarding potential bans on cryptocurrencies.

What Is HODL?

HODL represents a modification of the term “Hold On for Dear Life” in the English language. Supporters of Bitcoin, known as holders, possess an unwavering faith in the digital currency and maintain their holdings indefinitely, irrespective of its value.

The origin of HODL can be traced back to the bursting of the cryptocurrency bubble in December 2013.

What Is Halving?

An established procedure that reduces by fifty percent the incentives miners earn for recording and authenticating transactions to the freshly created blocks that will be incorporated into the blockchain. Bitcoin halving takes place once every four years, with the upcoming halving scheduled for the summer of 2020.

What Is ICO?

A fundraising method known as an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is used by cryptocurrency projects to generate capital from the public. In contrast to traditional fundraising methods, investors in ICOs receive tokens but don’t hold any equity or voting rights.

The period referred to as the ICO Bubble occurred between October 2017 and March 2018, during which many successful ICO fundraisings took place. Most of these fundraisings were based on the Ethereum blockchain and followed the ERC-20 standard.

Investing in ICOs carries a high level of risk. Many ICOs turned out to be scams, resulting in a complete loss of funds for investors.

The number of ICOs significantly declined throughout 2018, and in January 2019, Binance became the first exchange to initiate an alternative fundraising model called an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO).

What Is IEO?

IEO, short for Initial Exchange Offering, refers to a method of raising funds for the development of a new cryptocurrency token through a crypto exchange platform.

The pioneering IEO was GIFTO, which successfully garnered $30 million on Binance Exchange in 2018. The popularity of IEOs surged in the first half of 2019, following a significant decline in the number of ICOs. Similar to ICOs, IEOs are regarded as high-risk investments.

What Is KYC?

KYC, which is short for “Know Your Customer,” refers to the procedure where individuals are required to furnish personal identification details as per regulatory requirements. This entails submitting documents like a scanned passport and proof of address and completing an online webcam verification process.

What Is Market Cap?

The market cap, also known as capitalization, is determined by multiplying the current price of one crypto by the total number of coins available in the market (known as circulation supply). Bitcoin holds the title for having the largest market cap among all cryptocurrencies.

What Is Mining? Who Are the Miners?

The process of generating fresh Bitcoins is known as mining. Miners, who solve complex equations, carry out this task. The miner that can solve the equations at the fastest rate will be rewarded with a fee for their transaction and will add it to a block.

Approximately every ten minutes, a new block is appended to the blockchain, a vast distributed public ledger that contains all previous transactions.

During the early years of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin mining could be performed using a personal computer (PC). However, nowadays, large companies like Bitmain in China have taken over most of the mining efforts.

What Is Bitcoin to the Moon?

Moon refers to an asset that experiences a substantial increase in value, as exemplified by the phrase “Bitcoin to the moon!”

What Is Proof-of-Stake (PoS)?

In this agreement algorithm, individuals have the power to determine which entity will validate the upcoming block based on their coin holdings. By locking these tokens, token holders ensure network security and are rewarded in exchange.

What Is Proof-of-Work (PoW)?

Proof of work (PoW) is a decentralized method of reaching consensus within a network. It involves network participants exerting effort to solve an encrypted hexadecimal number. The term “mining” is often used to describe this process, as it refers to the reward received for completing the work successfully.

What Is a Private Key? What Is Seed?

Every public or digital address is associated with a distinct private key, which serves as the access code for accessing funds. For instance, here’s an illustration of a private key:

6AkL0TJAuKcucHGqWVfUIa4g1haE0ilcm7eWUDo..fd + PpzdCJf1s4WdsK.

To simplify the representation of a private key, it’s often converted into a seed phrase consisting of either 12 or 24 words. The seed phrase acts as a more organized and concise version of the private key.

What Is Pump & Dump?

P&D employs the tactic of inflating an asset’s price artificially, commonly known as “pump,” and then swiftly selling off large quantities of it, referred to as “dump,” while the value returns to its pre-pump level.

Cryptocurrencies with lower market capitalization are often chosen for pump-and-dump schemes due to their lower trading volume and liquidity.

What Is Satoshi?

Bitcoin is divided into units, with one of the smallest being called a Satoshi. A Satoshi is equivalent to 0.00000001 of a Bitcoin and is named after the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The decision to use eight decimal places for Bitcoin was based on Nakamoto’s vision of it being used as a form of everyday currency, even if its value reached over one million USD in the future.

What Is Shitcoin?

Shitcoin is a term used to refer to an altcoin that lacks any functional product and holds no genuine worth. Bitcoin Maximalists commonly employ the term to describe nearly all altcoins, excluding Bitcoin.

What Is the Total Market Cap?

The collective market value of all cryptocurrencies is referred to as the total market cap or capitalization.

Who Is a Bitcoin Whale?

An individual or organization possessing a substantial quantity of Bitcoin if they have the power to influence on the price of Bitcoin through significant purchases or sales.

What Is a Whitepaper?

A whitepaper, also known as a WP, is a reliable document or guide that aims to educate readers about the details of a recently developed cryptocurrency project. It serves as the equivalent of a business plan in the conventional financial industry.

The team behind the project composes the whitepaper and typically includes sections addressing various topics such as the problem being addressed, information about the token, details about the team involved, and technical aspects related to the project.

What Is Zero Knowledge?

In the upcoming years, there will be a significant increase in discussions about this technology. Zero-knowledge is cryptography that enables one party to show their knowledge of certain information to another party without disclosing the actual content.

Imagine being able to verify your date of birth to a liquor store clerk without divulging the specific date. Alternatively, consider providing confirmation of an important medical detail without exposing your complete medical history.

These examples merely scratch the surface of the countless possibilities for utilizing this technology. It’s currently one of the most captivating areas within crypto and the broader web3 ecosystem, offering immense potential for innovation and advancement.

Conclusion – Crypto Terms You Need to Know

To summarize, having a solid understanding of the essential terms used in the crypto world is vital for anyone who wants to navigate this dynamic and constantly changing field.

From fundamental concepts like blockchain and wallets to more advanced jargon such as FOMO and HODL, these terms provide us with the vocabulary to communicate and make well-informed decisions within the cryptocurrency space.

By familiarizing yourself with these terms, you’ll be better equipped to comprehend the intricate details of this groundbreaking technology. You’ll be able to protect yourself from potential scams and confidently participate in the ongoing revolution of digital currencies.

As the crypto landscape continues its growth and development, it’s crucial that we stay informed and continuously expand our knowledge of crypto terminology. This will enable us to fully unlock the immense potential offered by this transformative financial ecosystem.

