Best eSports Betting Sites: Top eSports Betting Odds & Lines in 2023 (LoL, Dota 2, CS:GO & More)

1. MyStake – Best eSports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

100% bonus of up to $500

Over ten eSports betting markets

Best eSports betting odds

Many betting options

Good live betting section

Cons:

Cluttered website

If you want to go to the best overall biggest eSports betting site with the best odds and collection of popular games, MyStake is a clear choice. Some of the reasons this site stands out include a massive $1000 bonus, over ten eSports, and many betting options.

We think the live betting experience here is top-tier and even lets you watch most matchups right as they take place. Best of all, customer support is prompt and available anytime around the clock.

Betting Experience: 5/5

You won’t find a better site for online eSports than this. There are over ten different eSports to bet on, including Counter Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends, Dota 2, Rocket League, and many more.

In an upcoming professional League of Legends matchup, users could choose from over 50 betting options, such as the correct final score, the number of kills, who would get first blood, and more. We love that the live betting tool lets you place bets during gameplay!

Full Game Library: 4.9/5

We wish that more casinos like this one existed! MyStake casino game library is extensive, including a live casino, slots, table games, a virtual sportsbook, tournaments, and mini-games. If you like slots, we recommend you first check out Book of Anubis, The Greatest Catch, and Money Train 2.

For a unique gambling experience, we highly recommend going to the mini-games section. Some of our favorite games here include Armada, Dino, and Hilo. We also recommend live casino games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Customer Support: 5/5

We wouldn’t have selected this as our top choice for eSports betting opportunities without a speedy customer support team ready to help users out. Click the live chat button in the bottom right corner of any page to quickly connect with a customer support rep and get a lightning-fast response.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

This is one of the more balanced welcome bonus packages for eSports betting. As a new user at MyStake, you can get a 100% bonus on your first deposit and up to $1000 in bonus bets as a new user. This offer has fair 10x wagering requirements.

Another thing that we like about the promotions here is that you can access up to 30% cash back on qualifying losses, alongside boosted odds, on various lines that are updated daily. There are also reload bonuses, crypto bonuses, and other great offers to check out here.

2. BetOnline – Best eSports Betting Site for Parlay Bets

Pros:

50% bonus up to $1000

Higher crypto bonus

Excellent prop builder

Best parlay odds

Many eSports offered

Cons:

Card transaction fees

Some bettors like placing basic bets like moneyline bets. However, if you are one of us who also loves placing a parlay, you will find an excellent prop builder here – complete with great odds and many pre-built parlays for most matchups.

You can get a $1000 bonus as a new user here and use this more for your eSports bets. There is also a tremendous full casino here, complete with all casino classics and even a poker app!

Betting Experience: 4.9/5

All of your favorite eSports games are available here for betting. These titles include Mobile Legends, Valorant, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike. During an upcoming matchup for CSGO, players were allowed to live stream the game directly from the site and access over 25 betting options like first blood, total kills, and more.

As mentioned, the feature that stands out the most here is their world-class prop builder. On the prop builder page, you can select props for multiple matchups and sports and eSports to craft the perfect betting slip with boosted odds.

Full Game Library: 5/5

This is likely the most eclectic casino in the eSports betting industry. It’s because this site has it all: slots, progressives, specialty games, and even their own desktop poker application where you can play with players worldwide.

There is also a live casino here where you can play all popular casino classics like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and Super 6 with actual human dealers and live cards. At the time of writing, we also found an active slot tournament with up to $25,000 in prizes for winners.

Customer Support: 5/5

Next, there is also an easy way to secure help here at BetOnline.

For starters, head to the Help Center to ensure that there isn’t an answer already prepared for your question. If you need a fast response, you can always simply hit the live chat button and get a response within minutes.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The promotions here are among the most competitive and generous on the market. The primary traditional sports betting bonus here can also be used on eSports games. This offer is a 50% bonus up to $1000 with 10x wagering requirements.

However, those who want to deposit using cryptocurrency can access a slightly better offer. Instead of a 50% bonus, the crypto bonus will give you a higher 100% bonus. Just remember that this offer comes with higher 14x wagering requirements.

3. Bovada – Best Welcome Bonus of All eSports Betting Sites

Pros:

75% bonus up to $750 in free bets

Solid eSports betting collection

Fair 5x wagering requirements

Large player community

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Bovada is another excellent place to take your eSports betting skills if you are after the best welcome bonus in the market. With low 5x wagering requirements, this casino offers one of the most exciting bonuses for eSports betting.

Betting Experience: 4.8/5

You can bet on approximately nine eSports here, including Call of Duty, Dota 2, League of Legends, and other popular games. One thing that we like about this platform is that most games are live-streamed from the same venue where you bet.

At writing, a Call of Duty matchup between Boston Breach and the Las Vegas Legion was about to take place. There were over 25 betting options, such as the traditional money line and over under alongside handicap bets, score predictions, and more.

Full Game Library: 4.7/5

Despite having an eclectic set of games in the lineup, there isn’t much volume here at Bovada. In total, we only found about 200 games, ranging from slots and progressives to an online poker interface where you can play and engage in tournaments with people worldwide.

We also highly recommend the slots section at this online casino. The ongoing Hot Drop Jackpots promotion provides consistent pots up to $300,000. Not to mention, there is almost always another progressive or two with a high jackpot!

Customer Support: 5/5

Help is always just a raised hand away at Bovada, which is very much appreciated.

For starters, there is a massive player forum where you can connect and ask questions to other players. You can also get assistance via the help center, email, and the 24/7 live chat tool.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Hands down, you won’t get an offer that outcompetes the one here. As a new user depositing with Bitcoin, you will receive a 75% bonus and up to $750 in free bets as a new user. Best of all, this offer comes with low 5x wagering requirements.

And that’s not all! There are so many other bonuses available for the users of Bovada – make sure to check out their Promotions page so that you don’t miss out on the latest opportunities.

4. BUSR – Best eSports Betting Site for League of Legends

Pros:

Massive bonus up to $2,500

Offers phone support

Most popular games

Fair eSports betting odds

Cons:

Design could use an update

Are you a LoL fan and want to bet on its future tournaments and matches? Then you should definitely check out what BUSR has in store for you.

Betting Experience: 4.65/5

This is a full sportsbook where you can bet on all popular sports matchups. However, the big letdown here is likely that only three eSports are offered right now: League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Starcraft II. This is a low number of betting markets, but it should be enough for the majority of eSports bettors.

If you are into League of Legends, you should definitely check out what BUSR has in store, as it offers some of the most competitive odds out there.

Full Game Library: 4.8/5

There is a nice set of games to check out here once you place your eSports bets. Some of our favorite slots include solid titles like Thai Blossoms, Hearts Desire, and Golden Dragon Inferno.

In addition, users can play live casino games, video poker, and table games. After trying out Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, we thought the video poker tab was especially nice. Users can also play other games like blackjack and roulette in the live casino with real dealers and cards.

Customer Support: 5/5

If you want to get phone support, there aren’t too many online eSports betting sites offering this support level.

However, in addition to the 24/7 live chat tool here, you can get assistance by phone and email. This is the most convenient customer support team for eSports betting.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

This is the most significant potential bonus that you can get for eSports bets. As a new user, you can get a massive 150% bonus and up to $2,500 in free bets! Just keep in mind that this offer has high 20x wagering requirements – which is also higher than most other wagering requirements for sites in the esports industry.

Another critical factor to remember is that the wagering requirements for this message are calculated after you receive your total bonus. For example, If you deposit $100 and get a $150 bonus, you must win $5000 (250 x 20) to cash out.

5. MyBookie – Best CS:GO Odds of All eSports Betting Sites

Pros:

Bonus bets up to $1000

Very competitive CS:GO odds

Reload bonuses up to 25%

Amazing variety of eSports betting markets

Cons:

Late lines

Not the best mobile compatibility

Love CS:GO? Then MyBookie is the eSports betting site to check out. Let’s see what else it has in store.

Betting Experience: 4.55/5

Our main complaint with MyBookie is that they post very late lines for major tournaments and events. In addition, we don’t find futures markets here at MyBookie.

Still, we believe that MyBookie is a great place for sports bettors of all different interests – and if you want to bet on CS:GO, then there really is no better site to use.

Full Game Library: 4.6/5

The full game library at MyBookie is lacking compared to most other top online casinos. We could only find approximately 185 games here, ranging from slots to live dealer games.

If you want to play casino games here, we recommend going to the live casino for the best results. From there, users can play classics like blackjack and roulette.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Customer support is excellent here at MyBookie. Whenever you need help, click the plus sign in the bottom right corner of any page on the site. From there, you will be prompted to seek assistance in the Help Center.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Finally, this is another good welcome bonus to check out if you want a nice $1000 boost to your bankroll as a new user. When making your first deposit, you can get a 50% bonus and up to $1000 in bonuses.

This offer comes with fair 10x wagering requirements. After using the site consistently and spending plenty of money on the platform, you will likely be invited into the VIP program. From there, you will get access to special cashback offers, deposit bonuses, better odds, and much more.

How We Ranked the Best eSports Betting Sites Online

eSports Offered & Overall Experience:

When working on our list of the best eSports betting sites, our team focused on several important factors. One of them was the variety of eSports betting markets available and the overall sportsbook experience.

All Other Casino Games:

While our article is about eSports betting, we also took our time to look at the casino games section. This way, we ended up with a list of amazing all-around gambling sites with the greatest variety and diversity.

Customer Service:

Next up, we reviewed the customer service of online eSports betting sites. All the online casinos we’ve listed offer users 24/7 customer service.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

Finally, we took a look at the bonuses and promotions available. We only picked eSports wagering sites that offer users generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions. We found that there are many crypto sports betting sites that offer users generous bonuses for eSports.

What Makes MyStake the Best eSports Betting Site?

If you are still not convinced why we recommend you to bet on eSports using MyStake, here are a few more reasons why we picked this as the best eSports gambling site.

Great Odds: You need to visit MyStake to bet on eSports because they have solid betting odds that outcompete most online betting markets. This helps ensure that you get the most winnings possible.

Many eSports: MyStake also has a massive selection of eSports matches and betting options for each matchup. Therefore, you can come here and bet on all popular games – from Rocket League and Counter Strike Global Offensive to League of Legends and Starcraft II.

Great User Experience: Finally, each aspect of this site screams a high level of care and love put into the design and user experience. From the process of signing up to making the perfect betting slip, this is a great place to go.

Why Should I Bet on eSports Online?

If you want to bet on eSports games, you have likely a limited set of places to go – making online an excellent place for betting. Here are some additional factors to consider.

More Games: Unlike your local sportsbook, placing eSports bets online gives you access to a variety of your favorite games. On the contrary, a local sportsbook might only offer bets for the biggest tournaments and eSports.

Better Odds: If you focus your search on the best bookmakers online, such as the sites we’ve listed, you will secure access to the best odds possible. You will also receive more betting options for each matchup.

Guide to Online eSports Betting

Can You Bet on eSports Online?

Yes, you can bet on a variety of eSports online – among them are CS:GO, LoL, and many others.

How Do I Choose the Best eSports Betting Site?

If you want to play at one of the top betting sites in the eSports world, you first need to consider the betting markets themselves. Look for a variety of eSports to bet on, skin betting sites, live betting, parlay builders, live betting, and more.

In addition, make sure to consider the speed of customer support and whether or not there is a good welcome bonus that you can take advantage of as a new user.

Comparison of the Top 5 eSports Betting Sites

As a brief recap, here are each of the top 5 eSports betting sites, why we chose them, and the active bonus for each.

MyStake: This is the best betting site in the esports betting industry. Sign up for a new account to start at MyStake with a nice 100% deposit bonus and up to $500 in total bonus bets.

BetOnline: Coming up at #2 is BetOnline, with an amazing variety of eSports betting markets and generous bonuses. Visit their website to sign up for a new account and activate your welcome offer.

Bovada: This should be the first place you go if you want the best welcome bonus. Deposit using Bitcoin for a 75% bonus and up to $750 in prizes with low 5x wagering requirements.

BUSR: No other site in the eSports betting industry will give you up to $2,500 in free bets. Use the bonus code SPORTS100FP to get a 150% bonus on your first deposit and up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

MyBookie: This is a great place to sign up if you want to wager on CS:GO. Use the code “MYB50” to get a 50% bonus on your first deposit of up to $1000.

How to Sign Up at & Get an eSports Betting Bonus

If you are new to eSports betting online, we can help you get started with a nice bonus. Here is how to sign up and get a bonus at MyStake.

1. Start Registration

Click here to go to MyStake

Select “Sign Up” to make an account

2. Create an Account

Fill out the signup form

Accept the terms and conditions

Log in for the first time

3. Activate Your Bonus

Select “Promotions”

Click “Deposit” next to the Welcome Sports Bonus

Deposit & receive your bonus!

Top eSports Betting Tips to Consider

If you want to secure the best chance of success, you need to be conscious of certain secrets in the eSports betting world. To help you out, here are some tips to get you started with eSports betting with a good shot at success:

Take advantage of welcome bonuses for free bets;

Never place bets on a team or eSport you don’t know;

Learn how to read odds (decimal & American, at least);

Explore prop bets for a more personalized ticket;

Make parlays to boost your potential winnings;

Bet live during the game for a more calculated bet.

Ready to Sign Up at the Best eSports Betting Site?

If you want to get started at the best possible betting site in the eSports industry, we highly recommend that you go to MyStake first. BetOnline is another excellent choice if you want to have the best eSports wagering props builder right now.

All in all, there are many amazing eSports betting sites that we have listed throughout our article. If you still have a hard time deciding which one to use, make sure to take another look at our top picks.

No matter which one you decide to use, please always wager responsibly.

