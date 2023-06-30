Best F1 Betting Sites(2023): Formula 1 Bookies with the Best Odds & Bonuses

Formula 1 is popular for many reasons – it’s a place where the best drivers battle it out each year, promising entertaining and exciting races each season. And apart from that, it also comes with excellent betting opportunities!

Gone are the days of merely placing a wager on the race winner; some of the best F1 betting sites now offer a myriad of bet types and markets, allowing you to have even more fun.

In this article, we will explore the top 8 sites for Formula 1 bettors, with Bovada leading the list.

So, buckle up, and let’s dive right in.

Best Formula 1 Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Most competitive F1 odds

BetOnline: Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

SportsBetting.ag: #1 pick for in-play betting

EveryGame: Best for futures bets

BetUS: Most reputable

xBet: Excellent option for beginners

Thunderpick: Fastest crypto payouts

1. Bovada – Best F1 Betting Site Overall

Pros:

$750 sign-up offer

Excellent Formula 1 odds

Wide market variety

Dedicated bet builder

Cons:

Occasionally hosts late lines

Bovada is the winner for today, offering top-tier F1 markets combined with full crypto compatibility and a $750 sign-up bonus for new users.

F1 Betting Markets and Betting Odds: 5/5

Bovada offers a wide variety of F1 betting odds, catering to your unique gambling preferences. For example, odds for Grand Prix champions can range from -250 to an incredible +50,000 in certain instances.

Bovada presents numerous other exciting betting opportunities, such as the fastest qualifier, winning car, qualifying victory margin, both team drivers finishing in the top 3, 6, or 10, quickest lap, and a driver leading a lap, among many others.

Additionally, you have the option to request personalized prop bets via Twitter. All you have to do for this is to use the hashtag #WhatsYaWager.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Exceptional promotions are available for crypto sports bettors on this Formula 1 betting site. With an appealingly low 5x rollover requirement, the promotion offers a 75% match bonus of up to $750.

Alternatively, if you pay using fiat, you’ll be able to score a 50% match bonus reaching up to $250. And then there’s the referral program, granting you up to $200 per successful referral, plus $75 if they pay using crypto.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

Bovada offers a range of payment options, covering both standard banking methods and digital currencies. Conventional options like credit cards and bank transfers are available for users, as well as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, as well as LTC, ETH, and BCH for deposits and withdrawals.

Crypto transactions are recognized for their speedy processing, often completed in less than an hour, while it may take several business days for bank transfers to be processed.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

The platform is fully optimized for mobile usage, ensuring a smooth experience when placing bets on Bovada using mobile devices and eliminating the need for app downloads.

In addition to this, 24/7 customer support is provided by Bovada. To get in touch with them, one must first consult the FAQ page for their contact information.

2. MyBookie – Best Formula 1 Betting Site with Competitive Odds

Pros:

Excellent bet builder

Highly competitive F1 odds

Same-game parlays are available

$1,000 sign-up promo with a $10 casino chip

Cons:

Design could use a revamp

From the qualifying races to any Grand Prix, MyBookie likely has the best F1 odds. Add a top-tier bet builder into the mix, and you get one of the best Formula 1 betting sites.

F1 Betting Markets and Betting Odds: 4.9/5

From the moment the season starts, MyBookie’s F1 markets deliver the goods, primarily focusing on the USA Drivers Championship and Constructors Championship.

To suit different preferences and strategies, MyBookie offers a variety of betting options. You can participate in seasonal Head-to-Head bets, wager on the championship winner, or even place bets on individual drivers’ likelihood of clinching a race win (yes/no bets).

For instance, within the “Winner” category of the Drivers Championship, a significant disparity in odds can be observed. Max Verstappen is positioned at around -950, while Sergio Perez trails at around +510.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

A range of enticing bonuses awaits you upon registering at MyBookie. These encompass a 25% sports reload bonus, an 8% cashback offer for horse racing aficionados, a limitless 200% referral program that enables you to invite countless friends, and a 50% match bonus on your first deposit of up to $1,000.

To be to withdraw your wins with the bonus, you’ll need to meet the 10x wagering requirements. Don’t forget that you’ll have to deposit at least $50 to claim this offer.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.85/5

MyBookie supports a variety of banking methods, including Bitcoin, credit/debit cards, MoneyGram, and well-known altcoins such as LTC, ETH, and more.

The platform’s minimal fees and swift processing times of less than an hour enhance its standing as a leading global online gambling website, despite the fairly typical selection of payment methods.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

The website ensures seamless navigation without experiencing any issues or delays that could negatively impact your gaming experience, despite MyBookie’s design being a bit dated.

Prompt responses, even for pressing inquiries, guarantee that users never feel exasperated or disappointed, as round-the-clock customer support is available through live chat or email.

3. BetOnline – Best Bonuses of All F1 Betting Sites Online

Pros:

Various risk-free bets

$1,000 welcome bonus

Variety of promos for existing users

Over 20 banking options supported

Cons:

Credit card transaction fees apply

If you’re on the lookout for bonuses, BetOnline is packed with the best risk-free offers and a solid $1,000 sign-up promo available to all new customers.

F1 Betting Markets and Betting Odds: 4.8/5

At BetOnline, you can bet on various races while placing live wagers. F1 betting primarily revolves around the Constructors and Drivers Championship.

For those who seek adrenaline rushes, consider betting on underdogs like Alpine for the Constructors Championship or Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri for the Drivers Championship, with odds soaring up to an incredible +100,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

We were very glad about the bonuses and promos available for new and existing users at BetOnline.

Among the most exciting promos are a 50% sports welcome bonus up to $1,000 (requiring a minimum deposit of $55) and a variety of reload bonuses, including 25% Sports and 30% Crypto Reload.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.65/5

BetOnline accepts a wide variety of nearly banking methods, including popular cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, as well as emerging digital currencies such as Dogecoin. Credit cards are also accepted, though higher fees apply.

The minimum withdrawal amount at BetOnline is set at an accessible $20, but this varies depending on the method chosen. Furthermore, withdrawals are processed swiftly, typically within 24 hours. Overall, it’s a great option for crypto gambling.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5

BetOnline has enhanced its platform to ensure smooth gameplay on both iOS and Android devices without the need for any downloads – you can use this sportsbook directly from your mobile’s browser.

For 24/7 customer support, the platform offers assistance through live chat, email, or phone calls.

4. SportsBetting.ag – Best Online Bookie for F1 Live Betting

Pros:

Excellent live betting interface

Supports over 10 cryptocurrencies

Revamped design

20 years in the industry

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit for bonus

If you want to feel the thrill of in-play betting, SportsBetting.ag is the place for you. Up and running since 2003, this betting site has managed to become a very reputable and popular destination for F1 bettors – let’s find out more about it below.

F1 Betting Markets and Betting Odds: 4.7/5

SportsBetting.ag offers a wide range of F1 betting options, including race winners, fastest qualifiers, and constructors’ championships.

Additionally, SportsBetting.ag offers a top-tier live betting interface for those who prefer to place their bets during the race, allowing them to adjust their strategies based on real-time developments.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

SportsBetting.ag, a distinguished player in the online sports betting world, offers an array of exclusive promotions and extra wagering options. Newcomers using cryptocurrencies can enjoy a 100% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

For those who favor traditional currencies, there’s a 50% sign-up bonus with a cap of $1,000, which complements the cryptocurrency welcome offer.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.65/5

SportsBetting.ag is dedicated to accommodating the diverse types of sports betting enthusiasts by providing a vast selection of nearly 20 payment methods, ensuring seamless transactions for its customers.

Accepting various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum, as well as stablecoins like USDT and USDC, SportsBetting.ag really has something for everyone.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

SportsBetting.ag has recently undergone a significant transformation, resulting in a mobile-optimized interface that enhances the user experience. The platform offers 24/7 customer support through various channels such as email, live chat, and phone calls.

5. EveryGame – Best Futures Market of All F1 Betting Sites

Pros:

$750 sign-up offer in 3 tiers, 4x wagering

Excellent futures odds

Top-tier design

$50 parlay free bets

Cons:

Average market variety overall

EveryGame is a modern betting site that excels when it comes to futures bets. Below, we’ll discuss all the other factors that make it one of our top picks today.

F1 Betting Markets and Betting Odds: 4.6/5

EveryGame offers a variety of F1 betting options, catering to different tastes and presenting numerous choices. Among these selections are the winning team, top-three finish, points finish, fastest lap, qualifying winner, and the team that claims victory in qualifying, along with the ever-popular winner bet.

Some of the odds for the F1 Drivers Championship include +5,000 for both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, with several drivers reaching odds of +300,000. In the F1 Constructors Championship, Red Bull holds the top position at the moment.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

EveryGame has an attractive three-tier deposit bonus under its belt, offered as part of the registration promotion to all new customers. This is a $750 welcome package and comes with a low, 4x wagering requirement.

In addition to the deposit bonus, EveryGame provides further benefits like recurring cash prizes, refunds for parlay losses, and rankings for leading sports leagues such as the NBA, which boasts an impressive $5,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5

At EveryGame, transactions are kept safe at all times. This casino accepts not only traditional payment methods but also digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Although cryptocurrency withdrawals typically take around 48 hours to process, which is similar to conventional currency methods, it’s not as fast as some alternative crypto-gaming platforms.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.85/5

Featuring a contemporary and visually attractive design, EveryGame’s platform is complemented by a customized interface that allows seamless navigation for all users.

While phone support is not available, EveryGame’s customer service team can be reached 24/7 via live chat, efficiently addressing and resolving user inquiries and concerns.

Ranking Methodology for the Best F1 Betting Sites

F1 Betting Markets and Betting Odds:

First of all, we prioritized online sportsbooks that offer a diverse range of betting markets and competitive odds. This allows bettors to explore various options, such as outright winners, fastest lap, and constructors’ championships, while ensuring they receive maximum value for their qualifying bets.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We also considered the promotions and bonus bet offers provided by each site. A top-rated F1 online sportsbook should have a variety of promotions, including welcome bonuses, deposit matches, and more.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

A reliable F1 betting site must offer a wide array of payment options to cater to different preferences while maintaining fast and secure transactions. We analyzed sites based on their available banking methods, such as credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, as well as payout processing times to ensure bettors can access their winnings promptly.

We also included the best crypto sports betting sites in our list that support a variety of cryptos.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

We also assessed the mobile optimization and customer support provided by each site. A user-friendly mobile platform is crucial for bettors who want to place wagers on the go. Additionally, responsive and knowledgeable customer support is essential in addressing concerns and resolving issues efficiently.

Why Is Bovada the Best F1 Betting Site?

When it comes to F1 betting options, Bovada reigns supreme. Here’s a brief summary of why this platform has topped our list of the best F1 betting sites.

Widest Range of F1 Markets: Bovada offers an extensive selection of bet types for Formula 1 fans, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. They have some of the best odds and elaborate markets, especially if you’re looking for future bets.

$750 Welcome Promotion: If you’re a new customer at Bovada, you can take advantage of their generous welcome offer. Make your first crypto deposit and receive a 75% match bonus of up to $750.

There are many other Bovada bonus codes available right now!

On-Site Forum Adds Transparency: Bovada features an active forum where support team members frequently participate, answering questions and addressing concerns. This added transparency allows you to check past support inquiries and gain insight into the experiences of other users.

Why Should I Use Formula 1 Betting Sites?

Regardless of the Grand Prix in question or the bet type, we believe placing bets online is much better. Here’s why online betting sites beat traditional sportsbooks:

In-Depth Market Coverage: F1 online sportsbooks provide a comprehensive range of betting markets tailored to the intricacies of the sport. Unlike more generic sportsbooks, these platforms offer a vast selection of pre-race and in-play betting options and much more.

Comprehensive Driver and Team Metrics: Online sportsbook apps and online gambling sites provide a wealth of driver and team metrics that go beyond basic statistics. These platforms may offer insights into performance indicators, such as tire degradation rates, fuel consumption, and sector times.

Customizable Bet Builder Features: Some F1 sportsbooks offer customizable bet builder features, enabling you to create your own unique wagers by combining multiple selections within a single race.

Guide to the Best F1 Betting Sites Online

What Are the Best Online Sportsbooks for F1 Betting?

The best betting sites for placing wagers on Formula 1 races online are:

Bovada is the best sportsbook overall; MyBookie offers fantastic odds, while BetOnline is all about bonuses. SportsBetting.ag is our top pick for live Formula 1 betting, and EveryGame excels when it comes to futures betting options.

Which Bet Types are Available at F1 Betting Websites?

F1 betting sites offer a variety of bet types. Some of the most common bet types include race winner, podium finish, fastest lap, and more.

Are Formula 1 Betting Sites Safe to Use?

Yes, F1 betting sites are safe as long as you go with the ones we recommended.

To ensure a secure betting experience, look for well-established sites with a strong reputation, proper licensing, and robust security measures.

Always check for SSL encryption, transparent privacy policies, and reliable payment options. Remember, responsible gambling is crucial – only bet within your limits and never share personal information with untrusted sites. For example, as our Bovada review shows, it uses SSL encryption for higher security.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Formula 1 Betting Sites

Bovada: The best F1 betting app right now, boasting highly competitive odds and just about every bet type you can imagine. By using crypto for your initial deposit, you are eligible for a 75% match deposit bonus worth up to $750.

MyBookie: With some of the most competitive F1 odds, MyBookie comes at #2 today. This bookie offers an interesting bet builder and a generous $1,000 welcome bonus, and a $10 casino chip on the side.

BetOnline: Looking for some generous Formula 1 bonus? Then BetOnline is a perfect option. All new customers receive an up to $1,000 welcome bonus once they sign up here – and there are many other promos for existing customers, too.

SportsBetting.ag: The best F1 site for live betting, offering the best odds for in-play wagers. The platform has been running for 20 years and boasts a fine $1,000 first-deposit bonus.

EveryGame: Do you like placing futures bets? Check out EveryGame. It is also currently boasting a stellar interface and an interesting 3-layered welcome bonus going up to $750.

How to Start Betting on Formula 1 Races

To register at an online betting site and place wagers on F1 races or any other sport, simply follow these steps. We’ll use Bovada as an example, but you can apply the guide to most other sports betting platforms.

1. Register Your Account

Follow this link to visit Bovada and click the sign-up button to activate the registration form.

Fill out the required info.

Accept the Terms And Conditions.

2. Verify Your Registration

You’ll receive an SMS with a verification code.

Enter the code on the website and log in to your new account.

3. Claim Your Bonus Funds and Place Best on F1 Races

Enter the cashier and set your payment preference.

Make a minimum deposit of $20 to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Claim the free bets and find the F1 betting markets from the main menu.

Craft your betting slip and place your first bet. Have fun!

Tips and Advice for F1 Betting Online

Before you make your first bet on any Grand Prix, it’s highly advisable to craft a strategy that best suits your betting preferences. Here are a few tips and tricks.

Use Historical Data and Advanced Analytics: Utilize historical data and advanced analytics tools to identify patterns and trends that can inform your betting decisions.

Driver Performance by Track: Analyze how individual drivers have performed on specific tracks in the past, taking into account their qualifying and race results, lap times, and consistency.

Understand Technical Regulations and Updates Technical regulations and car updates can significantly impact a team’s performance. Stay informed about any changes and consider their potential ramifications.

Evaluate Engine and Power Unit Performances: Engine and power unit performance can play a significant role in a team’s success. Assess the strengths and weaknesses of different power units and how they may impact a team’s competitiveness.

Join Several Sportsbooks: Joining multiple sportsbooks can be advantageous for F1 bettors, as it allows you to compare odds, access a wider range of betting markets, and take advantage of multiple welcome promos.

Ready to Start Betting on F1 Races Online?

As we’re just a few corners away from the finish line, allow us to say once again that Bovada is the best F1 betting website you can join right now.

The site offers highly competitive F1 odds and a generous $750 sign-up promo! Still, check out other bookmakers on this list before making your final decision. For example, BetOnline is unbeatable when it comes to bonuses, while SportsBetting.ag is the top pick for live betting.

Whichever sportsbook you join, place your bets responsibly and have fun!

