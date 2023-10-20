Most Famous Psychics 2023 – Unveiling the Legends of Online Psychic Reading

Everything that happens in the world has a cause, but sometimes, the reason for something happening can be a complete mystery until some later point in time.

If you have stuff going on in your life that you don’t fully understand, perhaps a psychic perspective can make you aware of some things you didn’t think of.

Many people have been helped by famous psychics online. Could you be one of them?

If not, where exactly do you find these psychics?

That’s where we come in. We’ve reviewed the best psychic platforms with some of the most famous psychics you can rely on. Purple Garden tops our list. Find out why and discover more incredible sites.

First Look

Are you ready to consider a solution that may be a little outside of the norm if a situation in life is confusing you

Millions of people have been helped by the otherworldly knowledge provided by famous psychics because sometimes what appears to be impossible is only not possible yet.

If you’re open to discovering a new way of seeing what’s happening in your life, keep reading to learn more about famous psychics on platforms like Purple Garden.

1. Purple Garden – Most Famous Psychics Overall

Pros

1,000+ famous psychics

Bilingual English/Spanish platform

Prices start at $0.99 per minute

$10 matching credit for new customers

Most accurate famous psychics

Cons

Online chat, audio, and video readings are priced differently.

If you’re ready to hear a solution to your problem from the other side of this life, Purple Garden has the most accurate famous psychics to show you the way.

And it all starts for only $0.99 per minute.

Features

Whether you speak English or Spanish, Purple Garden has famous psychics to help you navigate your problems.

It starts with a simple search filter that lets you choose a reader based on specialty, reading type, number of reviews, and price. There are also quick pick categories on the homepage like “voted most accurate,” “trending,” “top-rated,” and even a “staff pick.”

Prices for a reading start as low as $0.99 per minute and a $10 matching credit is awarded to all new customers.

If you want to get technical, there are also transparent customer reviews in every reader’s profile that will let you see the positive and negative reviews.

Gifted Psychics

Hummingbird2171 is an empath and Rune reader known for top accuracy. She’s done over 9,100 readings with over 2,700 positive reviews.

VisionaryGu is a tarot relationship coach and natural-born clairvoyant. She’s done over 8,200 readings with over 2,600 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for highly accurate, famous psychics at a fair price, maybe it’s time for you to take a stroll at Purple Garden.

2. Kasamba – Best Famous Psychics To Help With Love

Pros

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

3 minutes free with 3 different psychics

3 free minutes plus 50% off

300+ famous psychics for love

Largest variety of readings

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

You don’t have to be famous for the love experts at Kasamba to treat your romantic dilemma like you’re Harry and Megan. After all, the compassion of their best love psychics knows no bounds.

Neither do their introductory free minutes.

Features

Kasamba has over 300 love psychics and it’s free to try out a few with Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee, giving you 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics.

Once you choose, you’ll get another 3 minutes free and 50% off your first reading.

When the reading’s over, if you want to know more about how famous psychics do what they do or about anything psychic and spiritual, Kasamba’s Articles section is like an online library.

Plus, if your reading doesn’t go well, Kasamba has a satisfaction guarantee for up to $50 worth of time to use with another reader.

Gifted Psychics

Empyreal Mira is a clairvoyant love psychic with over 1,200 positive customer reviews on Kasamba.

Spiritual Shiwa is a psychic tarot expert who seeks to help people straighten out their soul issues. She has over 6,000 positive customer reviews.

Final Verdict

With expert love advice, famous psychics, a trio of free-minute deals, and a satisfaction guarantee, the best things in life are free on Kasamba.

3. Keen – Best Famous Psychics via Mobile App

Pros

“Readings 101” feature

1,700+ famous psychics

3 minutes free

Dependable mobile app.

10 minutes for $1.99

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions

With 20+ years online, 1,700 famous psychics, free minutes deals, and a great mobile app, Keen is a famous psychic site worth checking out.

Features

The “Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings” in Keen’s “Readings 101” section will tell you everything you wanted to know about sessions with famous psychics but were afraid to ask.

Once you’re savvy, the easy-to-use search filter will let you select exactly the type of psychic you want, followed by getting the first 3 minutes of your reading free.

If all goes well, you can purchase another 10 minutes for only $1.99.

If things don’t go well, don’t worry; there’s a satisfaction guarantee for up to $25 in Keen credit for another reading.

Gifted Psychics

Ms Brianna is a psychic, love advisor, and pet psychic who seeks to heal and empower. She’s done over 12,400 readings with an overall 4.5/5 customer rating.

Amber Marine is a full-spectrum love expert for hopeful and broken hearts. She’s done over 10,400 readings with a 4.9/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

Keen is a big, bold site with lots of everything, including famous psychics, free minutes, and all the wisdom and advice you need for whatever is vexing you on your life journey.

4. AskNow – Best Famous Psychics via Phone

Pros

Psychic Spotlight feature

5 free minutes

Best $1 per minute offers

1 free email question with a live psychic

Over 17 years online

Psychic hotline available

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes.

If you’re looking for famous psychics specializing in everything from astrology to tarot, plus the best free minutes and $1 per minute deals around, then it’s AskNow, and ye shall receive.

Features

Whether you like browsing for psychics like an Easter egg hunt or going right to the famous psychics in the Psychic Spotlight feature, AskNow has advisors for everyone.

Once you find a reader, there are juicy $1 per minute deals for 30 or 40 minutes and 5 free minutes with a master psychic.

If there’s still something you need to know after all that, you can also get 1 free email question with a live psychic. Keep in mind, though, that it will likely take 24 hours for a response.

Gifted Psychics

Energy Goddess is an empath, lightworker, and generational psychic. She’s done over 1,000 readings and is a top-rated psychic.

Mia is a master psychic and multi-generational reader specializing in love and relationships. She has done over 2,000 readings.

Final Verdict

With 5 free minutes, 40 minutes at $1 per minute, and 17 years of experience, AskNow has famous psychics to help you create solutions for your problems.

5. California Psychics – Most Highly Screened Famous Psychics

Pros

Online since 1995

Highly screened famous psychics.

20-minute discount deals

Detailed search filter

Large, informative blog

Cons

There is no video option

California Psychics’ motto is “discover the joy of certainty.”

With highly screened famous psychics and 20-minute discount deals, you can find the answers you’re looking for and keep within your budget on California Psychics.

Features

The first matter of business on any psychic site is how to hook up with famous psychics.

To help you get started, California Psychics has a comprehensive search filter that lets you pinpoint every detail you want in a reader, from abilities to specialties and more.

After you find a psychic, there is a trio of 20-minute deals starting at $1 per minute, considering a wide range of budgets.

When the reading’s over, if there were any terms or ideas your psychic didn’t fully explain, or if you simply want to know more, there’s an online psychic dictionary to explain it all.

Gifted Psychics

Chauncey is a tarot reader specializing in love and relationships. She has done over 20,000 readings with a 4.7/5 overall customer rating.

Phoebe is a clairvoyant who works with crystals. She’s done over 37,500 readings with a 4.5/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for clarity, insight, experience, and accuracy from the famous psychics you work with, California Psychics has it all and multiple discount deals.

6. Purple Ocean – Most Famous Psychics via Video

Pros

Customized video readings

Free phone app.

1-hour delivery service

Readings only $10

Live video option

Cons

Live readings only via phone

Purple Ocean is part of the Purple Garden network and provides app-based video readings by famous psychics that are customized to your needs and sent to you via phone or tablet.

Features

If you need a reading but just can’t spare the time, Purple Ocean provides customized, recorded video readings that can be watched at your leisure on your smartphone or tablet.

Once you browse around and find a reader on the site, you’ll need to send them a written question via the link on their profile.

After that, Purple Ocean guarantees that a 3-minute recorded video will arrive within 24 hours with an answer to your question.

It costs $10, but if you can’t wait that long, a 1-hour delivery option costs $15.

You can also sign up for live readings via online audio or video starting at $0.99 per minute by linking to the Purple Garden site.

Gifted Psychics

AidenSpirit is an English/Spanish tarot reader known for accuracy in love readings. He has over 3,700 positive reviews and a 100% on-time delivery rate.

Akasha Dreams is a tarot reader with the real deal love answers. She has over 2,000 positive reviews and a 99.6% on-time delivery rate.

Final Verdict

When there just isn’t time for a psychic reading, Purple Ocean has famous psychics who’ll prepare video answers to your important question that you can sit and watch at your leisure for just $10.

7. Psychic Source – Best Famous Psychics for Spiritual Readings

Pros

Top spiritual readings

30+ years online

3 minutes Free

Readings start at $0.83 per minute

“Find a Psychic” Filter

Cons

Free minutes only for new customers

Psychic Source is a famous site with famous psychics that’s been around almost as long as psychic readings have (but not quite).

With a reputation for the best spiritual readings online, plus free and discounted minutes, Psychic Source can help you find (and afford) the truth you need.

Features

Finding the right spiritual advisor can often be overwhelming, but not with the simple “Find a Psychic” feature at Psychic Source.

In seconds, you’ll have 3 famous psychics to choose from, and then it’s off to the races with great new customer discounts.

There are a pair of $1 per-minute deals and a 30-minute offer for only $0.83 per minute. You’ll also get an additional 3 minutes free with your first reading.

Plus, if any of Psychic Source’s famous psychics fail to deliver, the Satisfaction Guarantee will give you the reading for free.

Gifted Psychics

Bonnie is a clairvoyant specializing in love. She has done over 52,400 readings and over 1,200 customer endorsements.

Orion is a love astrologer who has done over 11,400 readings and has over 550 customer endorsements.

Final Verdict

With experience, savings, famous psychics, and as much spiritual enlightenment as you’re ready for, why go anywhere else except right to the Psychic Source?

8. Oranum – Best Famous Psychics for Free Live Chat

Pros

Free live chat room

Readings start at $0.99 per minute.

$9.99 Free Credit

Famous psychics for free chat

Customers vote for the best psychics

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

For those of you who crave face-to-face readings, Oranum is your nirvana. Those who like free chat are also in a pretty chill place.

Features

Oranum is a visual experience that lets you shop for famous psychics by browsing their live profiles or engaging them in the free live chat room.

Either way, you get 1 free chat question wherever you find an available psychic until you’re ready to commit to a scheduled reading.

Once you do that, you’ll receive a $9.99 free credit to start. If you add that credit to prices that start as low as $0.99 per minute, you could end up with a pretty long reading for some very short cash.

If you’re spiritually curious after your session, lots of free material is available on the reader’s profiles, as well as an extensive and informative blog.

Gifted Psychics

Jeter28 is a powerful intuitive who can feel the truth even in the darkest places. She’s done over 90,000 readings and is one of Oranum’s most famous psychics this month.

MysticSoleil is a straightforward, compassionate tarot reader specializing in love and career. She is one of Oranum’s top famous psychics this month.

Final Verdict

Free live chat, famous psychics, and a $9.99 credit. Is this heaven? No, it’s Oranum.

9. Psychic Oz – Most Experienced Famous Psychics

Pros

30+ years of experience

$1 per minute readings

3 minutes Free

Multiple formats available

20-minute Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Accurate readings with famous psychics, multiple formats, 3 minutes free, and a 30-year legacy make Psychic Oz the emerald city of online psychic websites.

Features

Unlike many older psychic sites, Psychic Oz is smaller and more intimate.

With 100+ famous psychics available and a full menu of reading types and specialties, Psychic Oz doesn’t overwhelm you, but they go deep into what you came to find out.

Whether you have love, career, family, or your spiritual destiny on your mind, one of Psychic Oz’s customer favorites, staff picks, or rising stars can help.

So can their new customer discounts like 3 minutes free and a pair of $1 per minute deals for 10 and 15 minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Rocco is a clairvoyant, medium, and master tarot card reader. He has over 195 reviews with an overall 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating.

Gina is a 4th generation psychic who can see, hear, and feel the truth of what you’re asking and what you need to know. She has over 70 reviews with a 4.6/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for famous psychics, decent discounts, and most of all, the insights of an accurate psychic reading, follow the yellow brick road to the truth at Psychic Oz.

10. Mysticsense – Best Famous Psychics for LGBTQ+ Readings

Pros

Low everyday prices

Multiple formats

5 minutes free

Satisfaction Guarantee

LGBTQ+ friendly

Cons

Not all advisors do phone, chat, and video.

There’s a new generation rising, and Mysticsense is speaking to their truth with LGBTQ+- -friendly readings, low everyday prices, 5 minutes free, and, of course, famous psychics.

Features

If you’re about to have your first reading, Mysticsense has it all laid out in their Articles and Media section with a wealth of material on things like “What is a psychic reading?” and more.

Once you’re ready to start browsing psychics, the simple-to-use search filter will let you select from multiple categories to arrive at exactly the kind of reader you want.

After that, you’ll be eligible for 5 free minutes and the lowest standard prices of any other site with famous psychics.

When your reading is over, you can continue to explore psychic and spiritual things in the informative Articles and Media section or play with the Mysticsense AI Tarot Oracle.

Gifted Psychics

Mystic Mika is an angel and oracle card reader specializing in soulmate connections. He has over 135 reviews and is a very popular psychic.

Super Shiny Soul is a psychic healer for all your love hurdles. She has over 240 reviews with some very high ratings.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for the new generation of famous psychics at affordable rates, your pilgrimage is over now that you know about Mysticsense and their magical 5 free minutes.

11. Purple Tides – Accurate Answers From up to 5 Famous Psychics

Pros

Free app for iOS or Android

Perspectives from up to 5 famous psychics

Only $5 per reading

Screened famous psychics

Readings 24/7

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded

If you’re used to meeting one-on-one with a live psychic, Purple Tides will blow your mind because they’re offering you a chance to hear from 5 different famous psychics at once

Features

If you’re anxious about picking the right psychic, Purple Tides will help you avoid that stress by letting 5 of their most trusted psychics reply to whatever your question is.

It works by submitting your inquiry in writing, after which 5 of Purple Tides’ most famous psychics will share their individual takes on the matter with you.

The whole thing only costs $5; if you don’t get all 5 answers within 24 hours, it won’t cost you a cent. That’s right, the opinions of 5 famous psychics for only $5 and a satisfaction guarantee.

Gifted Psychics

You don’t have to pick any psychics on Purple Tides. All 5 famous psychics are picked for you. All you have to do is decide which of the five responses makes the most sense to you.

Final Verdict

Having five famous psychics answer your question gives you the broadest possible psychic perspective. Plus, it’s only $5.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

While psychic readings have changed a lot over the years, they consist of going to see someone with extrasensory abilities and asking them questions about life.

Many people feel that the profound insights and sage advice provided by Psychics have served as a great aid in helping them to overcome their problems.

Benefits of Consulting Famous Psychics

Psychic readings have been going on for centuries, meaning people must find value in the activity. Otherwise, why would they continue to do it?

Here are a few of the benefits people get from consulting famous psychics.

Personal Guidance and Validation

One of the most challenging aspects of experiencing a problem is wondering why it had to happen to you.

A psychic reading can help guide you through your difficulties and validate that your concern over the matter was justified and not just needless worry, fear, or weakness.

Emotional and Spiritual Support

When people see psychics, they often experience worry and anxiety over the matter they want to discuss.

An understanding and wise psychic can help calm you down and make you feel that you are not alone in facing whatever is troubling you.

Alternative Perspective and Closure

To use an old cliché, a psychic advisor can often help you to recognize that you’ve been blind to the forest for the trees when it comes to the problem you’re asking them about.

In other words, you’re only seeing the difficulty and inconvenience of your situation rather than asking why it’s happening and what you need to learn.

Entertainment and Motivation

Rather than call a psychic reading entertaining, it would be more accurate to say that it’s incredible how psychics reveal the miracle of reality behind the veil of conventional wisdom.

The first time you encounter this in a reading (and every other time afterward), you will find it to be a truly uplifting and eye-opening experience.

Self-Reflection and Inspiration

Perhaps the best way to describe the awe and inspiration that can occur during a reading with a truly powerful psychic was said by an old mystic many years ago.

“It’s all in your head; you just don’t know how big your head is.”

How We Selected the Best Famous Psychics Online

Here are a few of the factors that we took into consideration during the process of selecting the best famous psychics online.

Screening Process and Experience

The most crucial thing a psychic site can do to ensure the quality of its product and protect its customers from con artists is to screen psychics ahead of time.

The screening process also allows a site to determine the most experienced psychics among those applying for positions.

The contact methods psychic sites use for readings are essential in ensuring their customers have a comfortable and productive psychic reading.

The primary contact methods for online psychic readings are online chat, phone readings, audio readings via smartphone, tablet, or laptop, video calls, and email readings.

Discounts and Satisfaction Guarantee

Because online psychic readings are charged by the minute, many worry that their reading will quickly get expensive.

To counteract this, the top online psychic sites offer free and discount minutes to new customers so they’ll be willing to try out a psychic reading.

It’s a successful strategy because the top readers will try to do their best to motivate new customers to return for another reading.

Satisfaction Guarantees are also necessary because even the best online psychics can have a bad day.

As a result, there needs to be protection in place so customers won’t just leave and not come back if something goes wrong.

Getting Your First Psychic Reading – Buyer’s Guide

If you’re considering getting a psychic reading, here are some things you need to pay attention to before deciding on a particular reading site or psychic.

Experience and Customer Reviews

If this is your first psychic reading, it’s a good idea to have it on an older, more experienced site rather than a newer site that may be cheaper.

That’s because older sites usually attract better psychics and have better customer protections in terms of satisfaction guarantees, etc.

Because psychic readings aren’t regulated by consistent standards like some other service industries, customer reviews are essential to judge how good a psychic is.

Make sure to read as many customer reviews as you can about any psychic that you’re interested in having a reading with.

Satisfaction Guarantee and Free Minutes

Even the best psychics can occasionally have a bad day.

That’s why all reputable psychic sites have satisfaction guarantees that will refund you if it turns out that you’re disappointed with your reading.

You should realize, though, that any refund you get will be in the form of time to be used with another reader. It is very rare to get a cash refund from a psychic website.

To get the most out of your reading, your contact method must be both efficient and comfortable for you.

The common contact methods used by major psychic websites are online chat, phone readings, audio readings via smartphone, tablet, and laptop, video calls, and email readings.

Make sure that whatever site you’re using has a contact method that is convenient and comfortable.

Frequently Asked Questions on Famous Psychics

These are some of the most popular questions that people online are asking about famous psychics and psychic readings.

What Is the Best Definition of Psychic?

The best definition of a psychic is someone with extrasensory abilities that allow them to experience paranormal phenomena like spirits, angels, and alternative realities.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Psychic readings charge by the minute with prices that start as low as $0.99 per minute or less and go as high as $29.99 per minute and more.

Many sites also offer deals for new customers in the form of free and discounted minutes that can help significantly lower the price of a reading.

Can Famous Psychics Make Mistakes?

Yes, even famous psychics can have a bad day and either make a mistake with a prediction or be a little off in their judgment.

Can I Speak to Famous Psychics for Free?

Yes, it is possible to speak to real psychics for free by utilizing some of the new customer discounts offered by many of the top online psychic sites.

These discounts usually come in the form of free minutes added to the beginning of your first reading so that you can test out the connection between you and your psychic.

Can Famous Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, famous psychics can be trusted.

However, you must also trust your intuition as well. Particularly if a psychic should tell you something that doesn’t sound right or suggest you do something that doesn’t feel right.

How Do Famous Psychics Read You?

There are many ways that a famous psychic can read you.

Some psychics will use their natural abilities like clairvoyance or mediumship, while others will use psychic tools like tarot cards or astrology to stimulate their psychic insights.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

You should try to ask questions in a psychic reading about subjects that have real meaning for you.

Here are some examples of questions you can ask in a psychic reading.

Is this a good time for me to invest money in a project I’m considering?

Would I live better in another city or state than where I reside?

Is the person that I am romantically attracted to also attracted to me?

What is my future at the company where I’m currently working?

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Online?

You should get a psychic reading online if you want to hear a new or perhaps enlightening perspective on a situation you’re concerned with.

Psychic readings are very good at introducing new points of view that can often be both constructive and liberating.

Wrapping Up

If a situation or person you’re currently experiencing is creating difficulties for you, perhaps a reading with a famous psychic can help to liberate your perspective.

All the sites we covered in this review offer quality readings with talented psychics, but Purple Garden is our #1 pick.

According to their customers, Purple Garden gives the most accurate readings in either English or Spanish. They also offer multiple formats, prices starting at $0.99 per minute, and a $10 matching credit.

However, no matter which site you pick in this review, we predict one of their famous psychics will tell you exactly what you need to hear to learn and evolve.

But always keep in mind that everything a psychic tells you should be thoroughly thought about before automatically accepting it as either true or false. It is possible to learn from what psychics tell you, but also trust your intuition.