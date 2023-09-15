Best Golf Betting Sites & Odds: How to Bet on Gold Online (2023)

In the realm of sports betting, golf betting sites hold a unique position.

Unlike high-speed, frantic sports, golf is a game of patience and strategy – traits that translate directly into the golf betting scene.

And that’s just part of the reason why you need to find the best online sportsbooks if you’re looking to bet on golf – platforms like Bovada.

This article aims to provide an overview of this growing trend, delving into the nuances of golf odds, strategies, and the exciting unpredictability that sets golf betting apart.

Let’s find you the best golf betting site!

Best Online Golf Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Best golf odds

BetOnline: Best ongoing promotions

BUSR: Best welcome bonus

SportsBetting.ag: Best for crypto betting

BetAnySports: Top PGA tour wagers

EveryGame: Epic live golf betting platform

BetUS: Excellent reputation

Lucky99: Best for mobile

xBet: Best for beginners

1. Bovada – Best Golf Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Excellent odds + golf coverage

$750 welcome offer

Custom props are available

Payouts in 24 hours or less

On-site forum adds transparency

Cons:

Extra step required to find support contact

Highest bonuses are in crypto

With a reputation stretching back to the 1990’s in some form or another, Bovada is the best golf betting site you can join in 2023.

The fundamentals of this place are rock solid for golf bettors, but so are the extra perks like the $750 welcome promo.

Golf Odds + Betting Markets: 5/5

Golf betting at Bovada offers an exciting range of opportunities for sports enthusiasts. You can place bets on golf lines with live odds, making the experience dynamic and engaging.

There are multiple ways to bet – you could wager on golf tournament winners, first-round leaders, or even who will lead after each round.

In addition, Bovada provides enhanced betting options on major tournaments such as the US Open and the BMW Championship. The platform also features a futures market where you can place bets on long-term outcomes.

This wide variety of options caters to both casual punters and dedicated golf fans seeking a more in-depth betting experience.

Bonus Bets + Promos: 4.85/5

At present, Bovada offers several exciting bonuses for golf betting enthusiasts. New members can enjoy a warm welcome with a bonus on their first deposit.

There’s also a special offer for those using cryptocurrency for their initial deposit, where they can receive up to $750 at a 75% match rate.

If you use fiat currency, you can still claim up to $250 in welcome bonus cash at a 50% match rate.

In addition, Bovada runs a Refer-a-Friend program where you can earn a bonus based on your friends’ qualifying deposits. For specific golf events like the US Open, Bovada has been known to offer free bets up to $750.

Offers might vary, so it’s essential to check their website for the latest deals.

Payment Methods + Payout Times: 4.9/5

As mentioned in our Bovada review, it offers various payout methods including credit and debit cards. They also offer Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, which offer the quickest payouts in the industry at less than 24 hours.

As with all golf betting sites the speed of payouts greatly depends on the withdrawal method chosen by the user, but expect it to be in line with industry average: 2-3 business days.

Mobile Betting Experience + Customer Support: 4.95/5

Bovada’s mobile experience is designed to be user-friendly, with a focus on seamless gaming and betting. Their customer support has been lauded for being comprehensive and accessible 24/7.

Beyond email and live chat, you can also reach out via the on-site forum that also hosts past support inquiries.

To find the support team’s contact info, you will need to go through the FAQ first.

>> $250 FIAT WELCOME BONUS [Bovada, 50% match]

2. MyBookie – Best Golf Betting Odds

Pros:

Highly competitive golf odds

$1,000 welcome offer

Bonus with 1x rollover for small ball players

Great same game parlay platform

Over 10 years in the business

50% sports reload bonuses

Cons:

Needs a visual refresh

Online casino is lacking in variety

Betting odds are the fundamental part of any golf betting site, and MyBookie is a reputable platform that offers some of the best golf odds around.

Golf Odds + Betting Markets: 4.95/5

The range for golf betting options at MyBookie covers all major PGA tour events as well as European Golf, providing a wide range of wagering options that cater to both newcomers and seasoned bettors.

One of the unique features of MyBookie is their ‘Live Vegas Style Odds,’ which keeps the betting experience dynamic and exciting.

Also noteworthy, as we mentioned in our MyBookie review, is how competitive the odds are regardless of the markets you opt for.

Bonus Bets + Promos: 4.8/5

Imagine having up to $1,000 additional funds to wager on your favorite golfing events. Well, you got it at MyBookie, at a 50% match rate.

Not looking to dump $1,000 into the mix? They also provide a 10% cash bonus on deposits up to $200, with a much lower 1x rollover. This is the easiest bonus to earn in the business and it’s great for small ball and midsize bankroll players.

50% reload bonuses and other dedicated casino promos like Free Spins Wednesday are also available.

Payment Methods + Payout Times: 4.8/5

MyBookie offers a variety of payment options to its customers, including credit and debit cards, bank wires, and more. However, the most recommended method is Bitcoin (or one of the other dozen or so cryptocurrencies) due to its speed and efficiency.

Fiat currency payout times typically range from 3-7 business days, with the process involving a review that takes two business days plus additional processing times.

For those using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, the payout process can be significantly faster, often taking as little as 5-10 minutes. It’s also worth noting that MyBookie requires a minimum deposit of $25 for users to start betting.

Mobile Betting Experience + Customer Support: 4.7/5

MyBookie provides a mobile experience that, while functional and user-friendly, may seem somewhat dated in its design.

Despite the older aesthetic, the website is fully optimized for mobile use, enabling users to place bets, check scores, and manage their accounts with ease from their smartphones or tablets.

Moreover, MyBookie shines in its customer support, offering 24/7 assistance to address any concerns or queries.

>> $1,000 WELCOME BONUS [MyBookie, 50% match]

3. BetOnline – Best Golf Bonuses of All Top Online Golf Betting Sites

Pros:

Golf odds boosts

$25 live betting risk-free bet

$1,000 sign-up promo

25+ years in the golf betting industry

Most payouts dusted within minutes

Cons:

9.75% credit card fee

eSports section could use more variety

BetOnline is our No. 1 pick if you wanna get your hands on the best sportsbook sign-up bonuses – and we know you probably do!

We’re looking at a $1,000 sign-up offer and a wide array of risk-free bets that we’ll dive into in a minute.

Golf Odds + Betting Markets: 4.8/5

BetOnline hosts a wide array of golf betting options, covering prominent golf tournaments such as The Open, PGA Championship, and US Open.

But it’s not just about picking winners. BetOnline enriches the betting experience by offering diverse bet types, including futures betting, where you can speculate on who’ll clinch the major titles way in advance.

They also cover prop bets, allowing you to wager on specific outcomes within a tournament.

Bonus Bets + Promos: 4.95/5

When it comes to golf betting, BetOnline newcomers are greeted with a warm welcome bonus: a generous 50% match on their first deposit worth up to $1,000, potentially bagging up to a grand in free bets.

But the perks don’t stop there. BetOnline values its loyal patrons too. With each account reload, they dish out a 25% bonus of up to $250 – a treat for those who stay and play. And if you’re into cryptocurrency, there’s a special 30% reload bonus waiting for you.

The platform offers plenty of risk-free bets, including a $25 risk-free bet for live betting.

Payment Methods + Payout Times: 4.6/5

BetOnline is recognized for its diverse banking options and speedy payouts, although a 9.75% fee for credit card deposits is certainly a drawback in our book.

Customers can withdraw their winnings through various methods, including cryptocurrencies, which are known for their promptness. They generally process payouts within 24-48 hours, ensuring the funds are secure and available daily.

BetOnline also offers one free check payout per month, with subsequent checks attracting a $30 fee.

Mobile Betting Experience + Customer Support: 4.8/5

As we said in our BetOnline review, they provide an optimized mobile experience, allowing users to access their services on the go. The responsive design caters to all screen sizes and devices, enhancing user engagement.

As for customer support, BetOnline is known for being accessible and responsive.

They offer a 24/7 live chat feature that connects users with a representative in a short amount of time. Customers can also reach out via phone call for immediate assistance.

>> $1,000 SIGN-UP BONUS [BetOnline, 50% match]

4. BUSR – Best Welcome Bonus of All Golf Betting Apps

Pros:

$1,500 first-deposit bonus

Excellent web design

Dedicated cryptocurrency promotion

Wide range of PGA tour events

LPGA betting + European Tour menus

Cons:

Wagering requirements higher than normal

Average market variety for other sports

BUSR has the best welcome bonus for golf fans in the online sports betting business. We are looking at a $1,500 first-deposit promo, which is at least 50% stronger than what the competition has to offer.

Golf Odds + Betting Markets: 4.7/5

BUSR is a popular platform offering various golf betting options. It provides opportunities to bet on specific tournaments like the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, where you can place a wager on the overall winner.

They also offer specialized bets such as the 72 Hole Group Betting.

BUSR also offers live golf betting, giving users an interactive experience. The odds on this platform are competitive, making it a preferred choice for many golf betting enthusiasts.

Bonus Bets + Promos: 4.85/5

As mentioned in our BUSR review, newcomers to the platform can take advantage of a 100% match bonus of up to $1,500 by using the promo code SPORTS100FP.

Keep in mind however, that this bonus requires a minimum deposit of $100 and comes with a 20x rollover condition – both slightly higher than normal but by no means unreasonable.

For crypto enthusiasts, the platform features a Crypto Rewards scheme, providing cashback of up to $100 on each crypto deposit. This program only requires a single rollover.

Payment Methods + Payout Times: 4.75/5

At BUSR, the convenience of customers is prioritized with an assortment of options for account funding. Digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin are available choices, known to cut down transaction costs significantly.

Contrasting traditional currency transactions that might take days to process at BUSR, transactions involving cryptocurrencies are usually finalized within a span of a few hours. This highlights the efficiency of using digital currencies over conventional ones.

Mobile Betting Experience + Customer Support: 4.7/5

BUSR stands out with a dedicated customer support team, ready to resolve any queries promptly. They offer round-the-clock assistance and can be reached via various channels – email, phone, or live chat.

Further enhancing the user experience, BUSR’s website is optimized for mobile use.

It provides a seamless sports betting experience across multiple devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

>> $1,500 WELCOME BONUS [BUSR, 100% match]

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Online Betting Site for Crypto Golf Bets

Pros:

Over 10 cryptocurrencies are accepted

$1,000 welcome bonus, also valid for crypto

Earliest lines in the business

High-quality live betting interface

20 years of operation

Cons:

Average odds

Slightly high $55 min deposit for first deposit bonus

SportsBetting.ag is a reputable platform that is celebrating 20 years in the industry. It makes our list of the best golf betting sites by offering a top-notch crypto betting experience.

Golf Odds + Betting Markets: 4.6/5

Whether you’re interested in golf moneylines, props, futures odds, or creating your own unique wager, SportsBetting.ag caters to your needs.

What sets this betting site apart is its dedication to offering a rich statistical backdrop for bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions and adding an extra layer of strategy to their betting game.

Bonus Bets + Promos: 4.75/5

SportsBetting.ag offers a variety of bonuses for golf betting. New users can enjoy a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit.

Crypto users get a 100% bonus on their initial deposit.

Frequent players can take advantage of the 25% Sports Reload Bonus and the 30% Crypto Reload Bonus. Referring a friend can earn you a bonus equivalent to 200% of your friend’s first deposit, up to $200.

Payment Methods + Payout Times: 4.8/5

As we went through in our SportsBetting.ag review, you’ll see they offer all the traditional fiat currency payment methods like credit cards and wire transfers – but stand out from the competition by supporting over a dozen cryptocurrencies.

We’re looking at Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and multiple other digital coins.

Naturally, the fastest payouts are with crypto but as a whole expect to be done and dusted here inside 48 hours for the majority of methods.

Mobile Betting Experience + Customer Support: 4.65/5

Since the latest revamp, SportsBetting.ag has joined the ranks of the best golf betting sites in the visual department.

In terms of customer assistance, SportsBetting.ag stands out with its 24/7 support. Customers can reach out via live chat, email, or phone at any time. The platform is highly responsive, typically addressing any issues or answering queries in a timely manner.

>> $1,000 WELCOME PROMO [SportsBetting.ag, 50% match]

How We Ranked Online Sports Betting Sites for Golf Bettors

Golf Markets + Golf Odds

The depth and breadth of golf markets offered by a betting site is a key factor. A good betting site should offer a wide variety of golf tournaments, from major tournaments like the Masters and US Open to smaller regional events.

Additionally, the odds provided should be competitive, giving bettors the best possible return on their golf wagers.

Golf Betting Bonuses and Promotions

Risk-free bets and promos are incentives that betting sites use to attract and retain customers. The best sites offer a variety of these, including welcome bonuses for new customers and ongoing promotions for regular bettors.

Some sites also offer specific golf-related promotions, such as free bets on certain golf tournaments or boosted odds on specific players.

Payment Methods and Payout Times

The ease and speed with which customers can deposit and withdraw funds is another important consideration.

The top sites offer a range of payment options, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, and even cryptocurrencies. Payout times should also be quick, allowing bettors to access their winnings without unnecessary delay.

Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support

The best golf betting sites have user-friendly mobile platforms or apps that allow customers to place bets, check odds, and manage their accounts on the go.

Equally important is the quality of customer support, with top online sportsbooks offering multiple channels for assistance, including live chat, email, and phone support.

Why Is Bovada the Best Golf Betting Site?

Bovada did all the right things to deliver a premium-level online golf betting experience.

Here’s why it ranks as the No. 1 online betting site for golf bets in 2023:

Extensive Range of Golf Betting Markets: Bovada offers a broad spectrum of golf markets, ensuring that bettors have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you’re interested in betting on major championships like The Masters or The Open Championship, or you prefer less prominent golf tournaments, Bovada has got you covered. Additionally, it also includes futures odds, match-ups, and golf prop bets, providing a comprehensive golf betting experience.

Generous Sign-Up Offer for New Players: The sign-up offer at Bovada is particularly attractive to new players. Upon registration, new members are eligible for up to $750 in bonus money. This comes at a 75% match rate if using cryptocurrency, making it one of the most generous sign-up bonuses in the industry. This bonus provides an excellent starting point for new bettors or an exciting incentive for seasoned players exploring new platforms.

Innovative Bet Builder Feature: Golf bettors will appreciate the top-tier bet builder feature at Bovada, which allows for a wide range of bets on the site. But what really sets Bovada apart is the ability to order a custom prop bet via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This innovative feature provides a fun, interactive element to betting and allows bettors to craft unique golf bets tailored to their predictions.

Unmatched Transparency: Bovada stands out from other golf betting sites due to its commitment to transparency. It hosts a public forum where members can check previous support inquiries or directly address support team members. This open line of communication builds trust with users, as they can see how issues are handled and resolved. It’s this level of transparency that helps Bovada maintain its reputation as a reliable and user-friendly betting platform.

Why Should I Use Golf Betting Websites?

No matter which golf tournament you’re looking to wager on, it’s simply so much better to bet on golf online.

Here are just some of the benefits of joining golf betting sites over traditional sportsbooks:

Prop Bets Galore: Online golf betting opens up a vast array of proposition bets (or prop bets) that go beyond predicting winners of golf tournaments. Want to bet on whether a player will score an eagle? Or who will lead at the end of round one? Or the margin of victory? The variety of prop bets available online adds an exciting dimension to your betting strategy.

Real-Time Odds Adjustment: In traditional betting, once your bet is placed, that’s it. However, online golf betting often offers dynamic odds that adjust in real-time based on the unfolding action. This feature allows you to react to every birdie, bogey, or unexpected turn of events, ensuring your betting experience is as live as the game itself.

Convenience: Perhaps the most obvious advantage of online golf betting is convenience. With traditional betting, you’re bound by the operating hours of the betting shop or the tournament schedule. However, with online betting, you can place a wager anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re at home, at work, or even on the go, as long as you have an internet connection, you’re good to go.

More Bonus Money: Online sportsbooks often offer larger bonuses due to the competitive nature of the online market and lower operating costs. They use these bonuses to attract and retain bettors in a crowded marketplace. Lower overheads compared to physical shops enable them to offer these generous incentives, giving bettors more bang for their buck.

A Guide to Betting on Golf Online

What are the best golf betting apps and sites?

Based on extensive research, the best golf betting websites available to sports bettors in 2023 are:

Bovada

MyBookie

BetOnline

BUSR

SportsBetting.ag

Bovada is the best golf betting site overall. MyBookie has some of the best sports betting odds, and BetOnline is stacked with the best promotions.

Speaking of bonuses, BUSR has the best welcome bonus of all golf betting sites, while SportsBetting.ag stands out as one of the best crypto betting sites for golf tournaments.

How does golf betting work?

While advanced techniques require a lot of time to understand fully, basic golf betting is not a difficult concept to grasp. Here’s a basic rundown of how it works:

Outright Winner Bets : This is the most common type of golf bet, where you place a wager on who you think will win the tournament outright. The odds for each golfer are set by the bookmakers, and these can fluctuate based on factors like the golfer’s recent performance, the difficulty of the course, and the strength of the competition.

: This is the most common type of golf bet, where you place a wager on who you think will win the tournament outright. The odds for each golfer are set by the bookmakers, and these can fluctuate based on factors like the golfer’s recent performance, the difficulty of the course, and the strength of the competition. Matchup Bets : In this type of bet, two golfers are pitted against each other, and you bet on which one you think will perform better in the tournament. It doesn’t matter where they finish in the overall standings, as long as the golfer you picked outperforms the other.

: In this type of bet, two golfers are pitted against each other, and you bet on which one you think will perform better in the tournament. It doesn’t matter where they finish in the overall standings, as long as the golfer you picked outperforms the other. Each-Way Bets : An each-way bet is essentially two bets in one. You’re betting on a golfer to win the tournament, and also betting on them to place in the top few positions (usually top 5 or top 10). If your chosen golfer wins, both parts of your bet pay out. If they place but don’t win, only the second part of your bet pays out.

: An each-way bet is essentially two bets in one. You’re betting on a golfer to win the tournament, and also betting on them to place in the top few positions (usually top 5 or top 10). If your chosen golfer wins, both parts of your bet pay out. If they place but don’t win, only the second part of your bet pays out. Prop Bets: These are bets on specific occurrences or outcomes within a tournament, such as whether a golfer will make a hole-in-one, what the winning margin will be, or how many birdies a particular player will score.

Are golf betting sites safe?

Yes, golf betting sites can indeed be safe, provided that you choose to place your bets with established and licensed platforms. Sites like Bovada have built a strong reputation over the years for their security measures and fair play policies.

These platforms employ advanced encryption technologies to protect user data and transactions. Plus, they’re regulated by respected authorities, ensuring they adhere to strict standards of operation.

Comparing the 5 Top Golf Betting Sites

Bovada: The best golf betting app overall. The platform offers a wide range of golf betting types, a custom prop builder for golf events, and a $750 first-deposit bonus ($250 for fiat players) for all new customers.

MyBookie: The most competitive odds and betting lines of all the golf betting sites out there. In business for a full decade, MyBookie greets every new customer with up to $1,000 in first-deposit bonus cash.

BetOnline: The best online sports betting promos or any golf betting site. The platform offers a $25 risk-free bet for live betting, along with odds boosts, and a $1,000 welcome bonus for all new players.

BUSR: The best sign-up promo of all the golf betting sites, going up to a whopping $1,500 at a 100% match rate.

SportsBetting.ag: The No. 1 golf betting site for cryptocurrency users, also boasting a top-notch live betting interface and a $1,000 welcome promo.

How to Join Online Sportsbooks and Start Betting on Golf

All it takes to join online betting sites and enjoy legal golf betting can be summed up in 3 steps.

This is how to do it at Bovada, but you can apply the guide to most golf betting sites out there.

1. Register Your Bovada Sports Betting Account

Visit the Bovada betting site and click the sign-up button.

Enter the required info – valid data only!

Accept the T&Cs.

2. Verify Your Sports Betting Account

The online sportsbooks will send you a verification code via SMS.

Enter the code when asked and log in to your new sports betting account.

3. Claim Your Welcome Bonus and Bet on Golf

Enter the Bovada cashier, set your payment method, and deposit $20 or more.

Claim the welcome bonus, which goes up to $750 if you use crypto.

Check the available golf betting markets, craft your bet slip, and bet on golf!

Tips and Tricks for Betting on Golf Online

So you joined the best golf betting sites – great! But – that’s not enough.

Before you place bets on PGA tour events or any golf tournament, you need to know how online golf betting works and which strategies to apply. Here’s what you need to know.

Course Composition and Player Proficiencies: Delving beyond the basic course layout, consider elements like green speed, fairway width, rough height, and bunker positioning. These elements can significantly impact a player’s game. Combine this with players’ Strokes Gained statistics (a metric that quantifies a player’s performance relative to the rest of the field) in specific areas such as off-the-tee, approach, around-the-green, and putting, to align player strengths with course demands.

Weighted Performance Metrics: Instead of just looking at recent form, consider weighting performances based on the similarity of the course where those performances occurred to the upcoming tournament’s course. This includes factors like grass type, course length, and average temperature/wind conditions. Additionally, consider a player’s ‘biorhythm’—some players consistently peak at certain times of the year.

Market Inefficiencies: Look for inefficiencies in the golf betting market. This requires an understanding of implied probability and how it translates to betting odds. Use your knowledge and research to identify where the implied probability undervalues a player’s true chances of success.

Diversifying Golf Betting Platforms: Joining multiple golf betting sites can amplify your betting edge. Each platform typically offers a welcome bonus, providing an instant boost to your bankroll. By claiming multiple bonuses, you effectively increase your betting resources without additional personal investment. This also allows you to shop around for the best odds and promotions, ensuring maximum value from your golf bets.

Are You Ready to Place Bets on Golf Online?

We believe that the time is now right to start betting on golf!

Again, Bovada is the best betting site for golf fans, offering a wide array of golf bet types, plenty of markets, and top-notch optimization for any mobile device.

Also, it has a solid $750 welcome bonus for crypto players, or $250 if you’re a fiat player.

Other stand-out options include SportsBetting.ag, which is fantastic for crypto bettors, and MyBookie, which has some of the best odds for golf tournaments.

Whichever platform you join to bet on the PGA Tour, stay responsible, and you’ll have a blast the entire tournament!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor as nothing’s 100% certain. With this in view, we don’t have to remind you that “Responsible Gambling” must be practiced at all times. While gambling might come off as fun, it mustn’t become a substitute for resolving financial problems.

If you feel you’re nearing the confines of problem gambling or you know someone who is, directing a call to the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 should be your next course of action. With advisors on the ground to deliver excellent advice on gambling-related activities, this entertainment form is sure to become safer for you and your loved ones. Also, casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 21 and above.

Check out these websites for free gambling addiction resources: