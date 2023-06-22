Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to visit Indianapolis on June 25 for a public event at The Scottish Rite Cathedral

Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF), will be conducting a Wisdom and Meditation event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Sunday, July 25 at 5 p.m.

The event is a unique opportunity to experience an evening with a leading figure in wellness and contemporary meditation. Several elected officials around the metro Indianapolis area have confirmed their attendance.

“The time has come for the voice of peace to be heard loud and clear. If each person makes an intention to stand up for peace and makes their mental health a priority, we can make world peace a reality,” Gurudev said.

The event will bring together more than 1,000 people in solidarity to take the message of peace to every corner of their communities. “Indianapolis residents are invited to join this global movement during an evening of wisdom and meditation,” said Shalin Desai, an Art of Living Foundation volunteer, who is one of the event coordinators.

“In this event, attendees will learn and experience how to connect with their inner and outer world beyond the senses. As human beings, we experience this world through our mind and the five known senses. Without spiritual wisdom we might things that reality is only what we see, hear, touch, smell or taste. But what happens with the rest of the life that exists beyond our five senses? By participating, you will learn how to connect with your sixth sense – and gain greater clarity, awareness, peace and more”, he added.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online here where additional details may also be found. You can enter to win tickets here.

About the Art of Living Foundation:

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 450 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.