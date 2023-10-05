10 Best Hockey Betting Sites: Top NHL Sportsbooks Ranked for Reputation, Odds, and Bonuses [2023]

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Diving into the world of hockey betting sites?

Buckle up! NHL betting sites aren’t just about the love for the game. On the ice, it’s a mix of sharp analysis, understanding the rhythm of the rink, and having an eye for detail.

The best hockey betting sites aren’t just about great odds though; they’re your front-row ticket to the action, complete with epic hockey bonuses and top-notch customer service.

In our humble opinion, you simply can’t beat Bovada for these reasons and more.

That said, there’s plenty more top sportsbooks to bet on hockey.

Let’s lace ‘em up and find your next NHL betting site.

Best Hockey Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Best for same-game parlays

BetOnline: Best risk-free bets + reduced juice

BUSR: Competitive hockey odds

SportsBetting.ag: Best for live betting

BetAnySports: Solid reputation

EveryGame: Best looks and functionality

BetUS: Best welcome bonus

Lucky99: Best for beginners

xBet: Best sports betting contests

Get the upper hand on the betting public with the BetWorthy Winning Edge newsletter. You’ll get insider tips, exclusive bonus offers, and winning strategies from some of the sharpest minds in sports betting.

>> Sign Up For the BetWorthy Newsletter

1. Bovada – Best Hockey Betting Site Overall

Pros:

You can order custom prop bets

Wide range of markets, competitive odds

$750 crypto welcome bonus

Great Stanley Cup futures odds

On-site forum adds more transparency

Cons:

An extra step is required to reach support team

Promos mostly tied to NBA and NFL

Bovada is the leading online sports betting platform for betting on hockey games, offering in-depth coverage of the National Hockey League and a generous $750 welcome deal.

Variety of NHL Games + NHL Odds: 5/5

Bovada offers extensive coverage across various leagues and championships, including Europe, and the IIHF World Championship. Hockey fans can find odds on anything from the NHL to Finland’s Liiga and Sweden’s SHL.

One of the standout features of Bovada’s offerings is their NHL odds. They are highly competitive, providing value to both new and experienced bettors. Whether you’re backing the underdog or putting your faith in the favorites, there’s potential for substantial returns.

Perhaps the most innovative feature of Bovada’s hockey betting is the ability to order custom prop wagers via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This feature allows users to create their own unique bets, adding an extra layer of personalization and excitement.

Bonus Bets + Promo Deals: 4.9/5

With Bovada, the rewards don’t just stop at your first deposit. They have a thriving referral scheme that can earn you a $200 bonus for each successful referral.

Moreover, if your referred person uses crypto, the bonus jumps to a substantial $275. The best part about this is that there are no limits to the number of referrals you can make.

For traditional currency users, Bovada offers a 50% match on your first deposit, allowing you to accumulate up to $250. However, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are in for an even better deal.

On making an initial deposit in any of the supported cryptocurrencies, Bovada grants a 75% bonus that caps at $750. To claim this, you’re required to rollover 5x the total of your deposit and bonus in sports or horse racing bets.

Banking Methods + Payout Speed: 4.95/5

When it’s time to withdraw your winnings, Bovada has got you covered with a variety of options. They offer numerous channels including check by courier and cryptocurrency.

A standout advantage of opting for Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash is the transaction speed – these are typically finalized within 24 hours, making it among the fastest withdrawal methods available.

You can also choose to fund your account using traditional methods such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit and debit cards. Alternatively, if you’re a digital currency enthusiast, Bovada also supports Bitcoin and other altcoins like Bitcoin Cash.

Mobile Experience + Customer Support: 4.9/5

As mentioned in our Bovada review, Bovada goes the extra mile in ensuring transparency and fostering a sense of community among its hockey bettors by maintaining an in-house forum.

This space allows clients to engage in discussions, share their experiences, and seek solutions to their problems. This open line of communication between users not only builds trust but also promotes camaraderie within the platform.

On the customer support front, Bovada operates a bit differently. To reach their team, you have to navigate through the FAQ section and locate their contact information.

Although this might seem inconvenient initially, it is designed to ensure that routine inquiries are addressed without delay.

>> Claim up to a $750 welcome bonus at Bovada

2. MyBookie – Top Hockey Betting Site for Same-Game Parlays

Pros:

Full support for same-game parlay wagers

$1,000 sign-up promo with $10 casino chip

Advanced bet builder

Up and running since 2013

50% hockey reload bonus

Cons:

Looks somewhat outdated

Live bets hard to find in the betslip

If you’re looking to place a same-game parlay this hockey betting season, head over to MyBookie.

Variety of NHL Games + NHL Odds: 4.9/5

Currently, MyBookie focuses on NHL futures, covering the NHL Stanley Cup, Conference, and Divisions.

The odds for the 2023/24 NHL Stanley Cup winner illustrate the competitive nature of MyBookie’s offerings. From the Colorado Avalanche at +860 to the Anaheim Ducks at +19000, there’s a broad spectrum of odds available.

In addition to these futures, MyBookie distinguishes itself by offering an advanced bet builder. And speaking of prop bets, MyBookie offers more prop betting options than most NHL betting apps and sites.

Bonus Bets + Promo Deals: 4.8/5

At MyBookie, you’re not only getting access to a sportsbook but also the chance to enjoy other games with a $10 casino chip included in your welcome package. This initial reward is just the start of the benefits you’ll experience.

Your first deposit comes with a 50% match bonus that can sum up to $1,000. This significant increase in your starting funds sets you up for success from the get-go.

Moreover, MyBookie keeps your betting experience rewarding and exciting with a 50% reload bonus every week. This perk adds as much as $250 to your account regularly, ensuring it’s continually primed for action.

Banking Methods + Payout Speed: 4.9/5

At MyBookie, not only can you make withdrawals using courier checks or bank wire transfers, but you also have the option of over a dozen cryptocurrency withdrawals. This method is particularly advantageous as it’s not only the fastest but also comes with no additional fees.

When it comes to making deposits, MyBookie has a variety of options. For those who prefer traditional methods, direct bank transfers and standard credit card transactions are accepted.

However, if you’re more inclined towards digital currencies, you’ll be pleased to know that Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash are also welcomed. This virtual sportsbook strives to cater to all preferences.

Mobile Experience + Customer Support: 4.75/5

As mentioned in our MyBookie review, the round-the-clock customer support here is one of its most commendable features. Users have the convenience of reaching out for assistance via live chat or email, ensuring they can get help whenever necessary.

Although MyBookie might not win points for modern design, it scores high in terms of functionality. Despite the somewhat old-fashioned look, the platform offers an intuitive and user-friendly betting interface.

Both beginners and experienced bettors will find it simple to navigate, making the overall user experience enjoyable and straightforward.

>> Claim up to a $1,000 welcome bonus at MyBookie

3. BetOnline – Best NHL Online Sportsbook for Risk-Free Bets

Pros:

Reduced NHL juice

$25 live wagering risk-free bet

$1,000 welcome promo

25% reload bonus

Great poker room + online casino too

Cons:

9.75% fee for credit card users

Promos more beneficial to crypto players

BetOnline leads the US sports betting industry when it comes to the best sportsbook sign-up bonuses – which you can claim to spice up your NHL bets.

Variety of NHL Games + NHL Odds: 4.8/5

Renowned for their swift line postings and some of the most competitive NHL odds in the industry, BetOnline distinguishes itself from its rivals.

This, coupled with their extensive coverage of hockey leagues, including the prominent NHL and AHL as well as all the top European leagues.

Navigating to your preferred market is made simple thanks to their user-friendly Sportsbook tab. This feature opens up a plethora of sports betting possibilities, further solidifying BetOnline’s position as a leader in the field.

Bonus Bets + Promo Deals: 4.95/5

Upon your first deposit at BetOnline, using the BOL1000 promo code could garner you up to $1,000, thanks to their substantial 50% match sports betting welcome bonus.

However, to be eligible for this reward, a minimum deposit of $55 is required and you must also meet the standard 10x wagering prerequisite.

Beyond the initial offering, BetOnline extends a myriad of other bonuses and promotions that are certainly worth exploring. Among these, the Reduced NHL vig comes highly recommended. Also, don’t miss the 25% reload bonus or the $25 risk-free live betting wager.

Banking Methods + Payout Speed: 4.5/5

At BetOnline, if you’re interested in avoiding transaction fees and receiving swift payouts, choosing crypto is a wise decision. They support numerous cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT), alongside traditional bank transfers.

It’s worth noting that while we don’t like it, a 9.75% fee on credit card transactions is becoming increasingly standard on many online gambling platforms, including BetOnline. They also accept Mastercard and Visa as payment methods.

Despite this, credit cards aren’t your only option. Opting for cryptocurrency transactions can provide a hassle-free alternative, with no additional charges for either deposits or withdrawals.

Mobile Experience + Customer Support: 4.9/5

Should you encounter any obstacles or have any questions, BetOnline’s customer support team is always ready to assist. They are available round the clock via live chat and email, ensuring that you can always rely on them, regardless of the time or day.

BetOnline’s mobile website has been designed to offer a seamless and dependable online gaming experience for both iOS and Android users. Compatibility issues are a thing of the past with this platform, which is engineered to deliver superior gaming experiences across all devices.

>> Redeem up to $1,000 in bonuses at BetOnline

Related: BetOnline Sportsbook Review

4. BUSR – Best NHL Betting Odds of All Top Hockey Betting Apps

Pros:

Competitive hockey odds

$2,500 bonus for all new users

Generous match rate (100%)

Excellent design for live NHL betting

Great NHL futures odds

Cons:

$100 minimum deposit for the sign-up offer

Blog is NBA and NFL heavy

BUSR is a high-quality online sports betting site that excels on two fronts – excellent odds for all NHL bets, and a highly generous $2,500 sign-up promotion.

Variety of NHL Games + NHL Odds: 4.7/5

At BUSR, hockey enthusiasts can indulge in a wide range of betting markets that cover both the NHL and international hockey.

Although currently only futures for NHL are available, the platform offers competitive odds that stand out among most other NHL betting sites. For instance, the odds for the NHL Stanley Cup 2023/2024 Winner range from Colorado Avalanche at +860 to Anaheim Ducks at +19000.

Additionally, the odds for the NHL Eastern Conference Winner start with Toronto Maple Leafs at +480 and go up to Montreal Canadiens at +9000. This extensive and competitive odds structure enhances the betting experience for users.

Bonus Bets + Promo Deals: 4.8/5

An exclusive Crypto Rewards program is available for those who favor dealing with digital currencies on the BUSR platform. As long as they meet a 1x playthrough requirement, users can get a cashback of $100 on each crypto transaction they perform.

Additionally, a riveting deal is tailored for newcomers to the platform. They can avail of a 100% match bonus that goes up to $2,500.

It’s crucial to note, however, that a minimum deposit of $100 and a 20x turnover are required for this promotion.

Banking Methods + Payout Speed: 4.7/5

As mentioned in our BUSR review, using crypto on their platform brings several advantages such as significantly reducing transaction costs, thereby emerging as a more economical choice for many users.

In terms of account replenishment, BUSR provides its customers with a commendable array of options. Users have the absolute freedom to choose between traditional methods like credit and debit cards or modern digital alternatives, including Bitcoin and various altcoins.

Mobile Experience + Customer Support: 4.9/5

BUSR’s commitment to customer support is evident in its dedicated team, always on standby to address any issues or queries promptly. Clients can access this support through various channels – email, phone, or live chat, ensuring assistance is never far away.

Equally important to BUSR is its strong focus on fostering education and engagement. This is not just demonstrated through its active social media presence but also in its provision of betting tutorials.

Thus, it cultivates an informative and vibrant online community, a feature that the platform takes immense pride in.

>> Claim up to a $2,500 welcome bonus

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Hockey Betting Site for Live NHL Betting

Pros:

25% reload bonus for hockey bettors

$10,000 NHL Playoffs predictor

$1,000 sign-up offer

10+ crypto banking options

Operational since 2003

High limits for NHL bets

Cons:

$55 minimum deposit required to claim the welcome offer

Online casino could have more variety

SportsBetting.ag is celebrating 20 years of operation this year! It made our list of best NHL betting sites by offering high-quality live hockey bets.

Variety of NHL Games + NHL Odds: 4.6/5

SportsBetting offers a advanced live betting interface along with a wide variety of prop bets, ranging from predicting individual player goal counts to forecasting the total score of a team in a game, and even guessing who will land the first goal

In terms of betting markets, you can expect to find everything from money-line and puck line bets to aggregate bets. Team totals, game props, player props, and futures are also included in their extensive offering.

On top of this, they cater to both individual and multi-team accumulator bets, further broadening their appeal.

So, for a comprehensive and varied NHL wagering experience, SportsBetting is an excellent choice. Still unclear on the offerings? Check out our SportsBetting.ag review for the full info.

Bonus Bets + Promo Deals: 4.75/5

This betting site boasts a variety of other enticing promotions. These include Reduced NHL Vig, a 5% crypto boost, and a 35% crypto reload.

If you’re new to the site, you can take advantage of promotional codes. By entering DOUBLEUP, you can double your first deposit up to $500. Alternatively, using the code 100CRYPTO will get you an impressive 100% match rate up to $1,000.

Moreover, the site’s Player Props tool offers a unique deal – a $25 risk-free wager. This means if your bet doesn’t win, you’ll be eligible for a 100% refund.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the wagering requirements on the site are quite reasonable, set at a modest 10x. This ensures both seasoned bettors and newcomers have numerous opportunities to enhance their betting experience.

Banking Methods + Payout Speed: 4.7/5

SportsBetting offers an impressive array of about 20 different payment methods. If you’re more inclined towards traditional banking methods, the platform accepts credit cards and bank wire transfers.

On the other hand, if you prefer cryptocurrency, you’ll be pleased with the wide range of options available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Doge, Stellar, and stablecoins. You can start placing bets by funding your account with a method that suits you best!

Moreover, the platform allows for crypto betting starting at just $20, ensuring affordability for all users. You can also expect swift withdrawal processing, with transactions typically completed within two days.

Mobile Experience + Customer Support: 4.8/5

If you encounter any issues or require assistance with the online sportsbook, customer service is just a few clicks away. You can contact them via social media, live chat, phone, or even email.

And since the latest revamp on the visual front, SportsBetting.ag has fully joined the ranks of the best NHL betting sites.

>> Claim a 100% bonus up to $500 at Sportsbetting.ag

Related: Real Money Online Betting Sites

How We Ranked Top Online Hockey Betting Sites

Variety of NHL Games + NHL Odds

The thrill of betting extends beyond just the major games like the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s about having a plethora of choices from regular to post-season NHL games, and getting the most competitive odds.

We’ve considered sites that offer a wide array of games and those that provide an edge with their odds.

Bonus Bets + Promo Deals

Who doesn’t love a good deal? From welcome bonuses to lucrative promo deals, these extras can add a fun twist to your betting experience. We’ve ranked NHL betting sites higher that go above and beyond in offering enticing bonus bets and promotions.

Banking Methods + Payout Speed

Your money matters. That’s why we’ve prioritized sites that offer a range of secure banking methods and promise quick payouts. After all, the excitement of winning should never be dampened by slow or complicated money transactions.

Mobile Experience + Customer Support

In an era where everything is at our fingertips, smooth mobile experiences are a must. We’ve considered how user-friendly the site is on smaller screens.

Plus, if things go sideways, prompt and helpful customer support can make or break your online hockey betting experience. We’ve favored sites that score high on both these aspects.

Related: Top Baseball Betting Sites

Why Is Bovada the Best Hockey Betting Site Online?

Bovada stands out among the crowd for several reasons.

Let’s delve into why it hits the back of the net as the top choice for NHL betting.

Competitive NHL Odds: At Bovada, you’re not just playing the game; you’re playing it smart. They offer some of the most competitive NHL odds in the market. This edge can make a significant difference in your returns, especially in the long run, making every bet feel like a power play.

Plenty of NHL Bet Types: Variety is the spice of life, and Bovada brings plenty to the table. From NHL moneyline bets to over/unders, puck line bets to NHL futures, there’s a bet type to suit every style and strategy. It’s like having an open ice to show your betting prowess.

Custom Prop Bets: Ever wished you could call the shots on your bets? With Bovada, you can! Use the hashtag #WhatsYaWager on Twitter, and you can order custom prop bets. It’s a unique feature that puts you in the driver’s seat of your betting experience.

$750 Welcome Bonus: Bovada rolls out the red carpet for its new users. If you’re using crypto, they offer a 75% match on your initial deposit worth up to $750. It’s a warm welcome that gives you extra ammunition as you take to the betting rink.

Related: Top Real Money Online Casinos

Why Should I Bet on the NHL Online?

Joining hockey betting sites is the way to go.

From a variety of betting markets to better odds for just about any NHL game, online sportsbooks are leaving traditional sports betting joints in the dust.

Advanced Bet Types: Beyond standard money lines and over/unders, online platforms offer advanced bet types like period betting, grand salami bets, and futures on award winners. These options cater to expert bettors looking for nuanced ways to leverage their deep understanding of the sport.

Competitive Edge: Online betting sites often provide more competitive odds than their offline counterparts. This difference could mean higher potential returns for you. Plus, with real-time updates, you can make informed bets as the on-ice action unfolds.

Live Betting Opportunities: Live or in-play betting is a dynamic way to engage with the game as it happens. You can adjust your bets based on real-time action on the rink, taking advantage of shifts in momentum and key game events.

Bigger Bonuses and Promotions: Online sports betting sites frequently offer bonuses and promotions, especially for new sign-ups. These can give your starting bankroll a nice boost, allowing you to explore and enjoy the betting landscape without dipping too much into your pocket.

Related: Top Tennis Betting Sites

Guide to Betting on Hockey Online: FAQ

What are the best NHL sportsbooks online?

Based on our in-depth, expert-vetted research, the five best online betting sites you can join this NHL season are:

Bovada

MyBookie

BetOnline

BUSR

SportsBetting.ag

Bovada is the best NHL betting site overall, while MyBookie stands out as our top pick for hockey bettors seeking to place same-game parlay bets.

BetOnline offers some of the most interesting promo deals for NHL betting, while BUSR delivers better odds than most NHL betting sites.

And if live hockey betting is what you’re after, visit SportsBetting.ag.

Is hockey a good sport to bet on?

Yes, hockey is a great sport to bet on as long as you stick to legalized online sports betting platforms like Bovada. You can also check out other crypto betting sites too.

Hockey games are highly unpredictable with outcomes often decided by a single goal. This can make for exciting betting opportunities with potentially high returns.

Also, there are numerous betting options available for hockey games, including moneyline bets, puck line bets, and over/under bets, offering plenty of variety for bettors.

Moreover, the NHL season is long, with each team playing 82 games in the regular season alone. This provides ample opportunities for betting throughout the year.

Additionally, the availability of extensive statistics and data allows bettors to make informed decisions, potentially increasing their chances of winning.

Related: Best Basketball Betting Sites

Comparing the Top 5 Best NHL Betting Apps and Sites

Bovada: The best online betting site for hockey bettors overall. NHL bettors get to enjoy excellent odds, plenty of betting markets, and can even order custom prop wagers. New players receive up to $750 in welcome bonus money.

MyBookie: The best NHL betting app for same-game parlays. This hockey betting site also boasts an advanced bet builder and greets new customers with up to $1,000 in sign-up bonus cash.

BetOnline: The No. 1 sports betting platform for bonus hunters, offering NHL betting perks like reduced juice, a $25 live betting risk-free bet, and a $1,000 welcome deal.

BUSR: This platform offers some of the best odds of all hockey betting sites. Also, you can claim one of the most generous welcome deals, going up to $2,500 at a 100% match rate.

SportsBetting.ag: The leading hockey betting site for live wagers this NHL season. As a new customer, you can claim up to $500 in bonus cash on this crypto-friendly wagering site.

Related: Best Gambling Sites

How to Join an NHL Betting Site and Place Hockey Bets

To join the best NHL betting sites, just follow this brief step-by-step rundown.

We’ll use Bovada as an example because we believe it’s the No. 1 hockey betting site but you can apply these steps to just about any of our top NHL betting sites.

1. Bovada Sports Betting Account Registration

Visit the Bovada sports betting site and click the sign-up button.

Fill out the registration form using valid data.

Agree to the Terms And Conditions.

2. Verify Your Registration

The sports betting site will send you a verification code via SMS.

Enter the code at the NHL betting site and log in.

3. Grab Your Welcome Bonus & Bet on NHL Games

Enter the cashier section at the NHL betting site and set your payment method.

Deposit $20 or more to claim the welcome bonus.

Visit the NHL odds page and craft your bet slip.

Enjoy NHL betting action!

Related: Guide to eSports Betting

Tips & Strategies for Betting on NHL Games Online

You can join the best NHL betting sites, but you still won’t get far in your hockey betting journey without the right strategy.

Here are a few factors to consider:

Dive into Advanced Statistics: Advanced statistics, like Corsi and Fenwick, can offer deep insights into a team’s performance that aren’t visible in traditional stats. These stats give a better understanding of a team’s puck possession and shot differential.

Pay Attention to Schedule and Travel: NHL teams often have grueling schedules. Back-to-back games, long road trips, and travel across different time zones can affect a team’s performance. Take note of these factors when placing your bets.

Watch for Line Movements: Line movements refer to changes in the betting line leading up to a game. Sharp bettors often cause these movements, so if you notice a sudden shift in the line, it’s worth investigating why.

Join Several NHL Betting Sites: Expanding your betting horizons by joining multiple NHL betting sites can be a game-changer. This strategy allows you to claim several welcome bonuses, effectively increasing your betting bankroll. Plus, it gives you the chance to compare odds across sites, ensuring you always get the best possible value for your bets.

Are You Ready to Place Your First NHL Bet?

OK. you know what to look for in NHL betting sites, we believe the time has now come to bet on NHL games!

Again, Bovada is the best hockey betting site in our book because it offers rock-solid fundamentals and some interesting perks for new customers.

Other highly recommended hockey betting sites we want to highlight are MyBookie, which offers same-game parlays, and BetOnline, which is stacked with cool promos like risk-free NHL wagers.

Whichever online sportsbooks you end up joining to bet on hockey, stick to responsible online betting practices and have fun placing those hockey wagers.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: