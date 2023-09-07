Best House Sitting Websites Reviewed in 2023: Experiences, Prices & Customer Feedback

If you love traveling and exploring new places, but don’t want to spend a fortune on accommodation, house sitting might be the perfect option for you.

But how do you find reliable and trustworthy house sitting platforms? That’s where this article comes in. We have compiled a list of the best house sitting websites that connect homeowners and house sitters around the world.

Whether you are looking for a short-term or long-term stay, a rural or urban location, a cozy apartment or a luxurious villa, you will find something that suits your preferences and budget. Learn why Trusted Housesitters is our #1 choice and other alternatives to try.

Best House Sitting Websites in 2023: First Look

Trusted Housesitters – Best house sitting website overall

HousesitMatch.com – Best international house sitting website

Housecarers – Best budget house sitting website

1. Trusted Housesitters – Best House Sitting Websites Overall

Pros:

Explore new destinations with free pet care and home security

Save on accommodation and pet sitting fees

Bond with adorable furry companions from different places

Enjoy vet assistance, insurance, and customer service

Join a friendly community of pet enthusiasts

Cons:

Compete with other sitters for popular sits

Deal with unexpected issues or crises during the sit

Overview

Trusted Housesitters is a well-known and established online platform that has been connecting homeowners with trusted house sitters since 2010. The platform offers a wide range of house sitting opportunities worldwide, making it popular among both homeowners and house sitters.

Why We Chose Trusted Housesitters

We chose Trusted Housesitters for several reasons. For starters, the platform offers a wide selection of house sitting opportunities in different countries, catering to various preferences.

Second, Trusted Housesitters has a reputation for prioritizing safety and security, with features like identity verification, customer support, and a review system. This helps build trust between homeowners and house sitters.

Lastly, the official website is user-friendly, making it convenient to navigate and communicate with potential homeowners.

Packages

Trusted House Sitters review shows that the service has three pet parent membership options: standard, basic, and premium.

Basic Pet Parent : The package costs $129 per year and offers unlimited pet and home care from verified sitters without any additional charges.

: The package costs $129 per year and offers unlimited pet and home care from verified sitters without any additional charges. Standard Pet Parent : This package costs $199 per year and includes everything in the Basic plan plus 24/7 vet advice line, and customer support.

: This package costs $199 per year and includes everything in the Basic plan plus 24/7 vet advice line, and customer support. Premium Pet Parent: This package costs $189.88 per year and includes everything in the standard package plus a premium badge on your listing, two passes for global airport lounges, and sit cancellation insurance.

Ratings

Trusted Housesitters generally receive positive ratings from both homeowners and house sitters. The platform has a 4.4/5 star rating on SiteJabber and 4.6/5 star rating on TrustPilot.

Users appreciate the platform’s wide range of house sitting opportunities, reliable customer support, and the ability to connect with trustworthy individuals.

Summary

Trusted Housesitters has a diverse range of house sitting opportunities and a focus on safety and security. These features make it a valuable resource for both homeowners and house sitters looking for trustworthy house sitting experiences.

2. HousesitMatch.com – Best International House Sitting Website

Pros:

Option to select pet or house jobs

Connect with fellow sitters via social network

Access to legal templates and customer support

Find house sits in exotic locations, especially in Europe

Homeowners can post multiple house sit adverts

Cons:

High membership fee relative to available house sits

Inefficient and non-intuitive search function

Overview

Houseitmatch.com is an international house sitting website that offers house sitting jobs in several countries. It provides a global network of verified sitters and owners, personalized service, a secure platform, and a range of benefits for both parties.

Why We Chose HouseitMatch.com

HouseitMatch.com has a large network of house sitters and homeowners, providing a wide range of options for both parties. This means homeowners have a higher chance of finding suitable house sitters, and house sitters have more opportunities to find house-sitting jobs.

The platform has robust security measures in place to protect the interests of homeowners and house sitters, including verification procedures, background checks, and secure communication channels.

HouseitMatch.com also offers additional features that enhance the house-sitting experience. This includes features like insurance coverage, 24/7 support, access to resources and guides, and a user-friendly interface. These features make it easy to connect and communicate with potential house sitters or homeowners.

Packages

HouseitMatch.com offers two types of membership packages for both homeowners and house sitters: standard and premium. The standard package costs £69 per year and the premium package £89 per year for both house sitters and homeowners.

The primary distinction between the packages is that the premium version offers a larger word count and more images for your profile. It also includes complimentary how-to guides, customized house-sit alerts, and dedicated customer service.

Ratings

Based on the reviews we found online, HouseitMatch.com has a high rating among its customers. On Trustpilot, it has 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 97% of them being positive.

Summary

HouseitMatch.com is a reputable and reliable website that offers a personalized service. It has a secure platform, a global network of verified sitters and owners, and a range of benefits for both parties.

3. Housecarers – Best Budget House Sitting Website

Pros:

Frequent and diverse opportunities from a large network

Convenient app with notifications and bookmarks

Free ID verification and simple online background check

Global coverage of over 130 countries

Reasonable membership fee

Cons:

Outdated, non-intuitive website design

Homeowners have more protection than sitters

Overview

Housecarers is one of the best house sitting websites that matches homeowners and house sitters/pet sitters around the world. It was launched in 2000 and is one of the oldest and most reputable sites of its kind.

The platform allows homeowners to find reliable people to look after their homes and pets while they are away, and house sitters to enjoy free accommodation in exchange for their services.

Why We Chose Housecarers

Housecarers has a diverse database of house sitting opportunities in over 130 countries, from short-term to long-term, urban to rural, with a user-friendly interface that allows you to search, filter, and browse house sitting ads easily.

You can also create a personalized profile, upload photos, videos, references, and police checks, and receive email alerts for new listings that match your preferences.

Plus, you have access to helpful resources such as house sitting guides, contracts, checklists, and tips on the website. There are no hidden fees or commissions involved. Housecarers has a supportive and responsive customer service team that you can contact via email or phone.

Packages

Housecarers offer only one package for house sitters, which is the annual membership for $50. This gives you unlimited access to all the house sitting ads on the house sitting websites, as well as the ability to create your own profile and contact homeowners directly. You can pay with PayPal or credit card.

Ratings

Based on the reviews online, Housecarers has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Most users praise the platform for its variety of house sitting opportunities, its ease of use, its security features, and its customer service.

Summary

Housecarers is a perfect platform for travel and pet enthusiasts and for those requiring pet and home care during their absence. It offers diverse house sitting opportunities, a user-friendly platform, secure messaging, fair pricing, and responsive customer service.

What Are House Sitting Services?

House sitting websites are digital platforms that match homeowners needing house or pet care during their absence with sitters seeking free accommodation in return.

House sitters typically stay at the homeowner’s residence for the duration of their absence, ensuring that the property remains occupied and secure. They provide security, maintenance, and care for the property and any pets or plants during the homeowners’ absence.

House sitting websites allow both parties to create profiles, search for suitable matches, and communicate with each other through a secure messaging system. These house sitting jobs can be short-term or long-term, ranging from a few days to several months.

Benefits of Using a House Sitter

House sitting can be a mutually beneficial exchange that offers many advantages for both the homeowner and the house sitter. Here are some of the benefits of using a house sitter through the best house sitting websites:

Provides Peace of Mind for the Homeowners

Having a house sitter can reduce the stress and worry that comes with leaving your home and pets unattended for a long period of time. A house sitter can provide security, maintenance, and companionship for your home and pets, and keep you updated on any issues that may arise.

They can also help you comply with your insurance policy, as some insurers may not cover your home if it is left vacant for more than 30 days.

Offers Free Accommodation for the House Sitter

One of the main attractions of house sitting is the opportunity to save money on accommodation costs while traveling or living in different places. House sitting can allow you to stay in comfortable and well-equipped homes for free, or even get paid for your services in some cases.

It can also help you avoid the hassle and expense of renting or buying a property, especially if you are a digital nomad or a long-term traveler.

Lets You Live Like a Local

House sitting can give you a chance to experience a place from a local’s perspective, rather than a tourist’s. You can immerse yourself in the culture, language, and lifestyle of the area, and discover hidden gems that you might not find in guidebooks.

You can also make new friends and connections with the local community, and learn from their knowledge and insights through the best house sitting websites.

Allows You to Stay in Unique Locations

House sitting can open up a world of possibilities for exploring new and exciting destinations that you might not otherwise consider or afford. You can find house sitting jobs in rural, urban, or coastal areas, and in different countries and continents They are also available for various types of properties, such as cottages, apartments, villas, farms, or even castles.

Lets You Hang Out With Animals

House sitting through the best house sitting websites can be a great way to enjoy the company and affection of animals while traveling or living away from home. Many home owners look for house sitters who can take care of their pets, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses, or even alpacas.

House sitting jobs can allow you to bond with these furry or feathered friends, and provide them with the love and attention they need. It can also be beneficial for your health and well-being. Studies have shown that interacting with animals can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve mood [1].

Involves Garden Care

House sitting jobs can also involve taking care of the home owner’s garden or plants while they are away. This can be a rewarding and relaxing activity that allows you to enjoy nature and beautify your environment. You can also learn new skills and techniques for gardening, such as pruning, watering, weeding, or harvesting.

House sitting jobs can also help you save money on food by growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, or flowers.

What Are the Benefits of International House Sitting?

International house sitting offers several benefits, including:

Cost Savings: International travel can be expensive, especially accommodation costs. House sitters have the opportunity to live rent-free in exchange for their services, which can significantly reduce their travel expenses.

Extended Stays: International house sitting often involves longer periods, ranging from several weeks to several months. This allows house sitters to immerse themselves in a destination, explore nearby attractions, and have a more in-depth travel experience. It’s an excellent opportunity to slow down, live like a local, and truly get to know a place.

Unique Accommodations: House sitters get to live in a variety of homes and properties, ranging from apartments and houses to villas and farmhouses. This provides a chance to experience different living environments, architecture, and lifestyles. Some house sits provide striking views, amenities like pools, and are situated in sought-after locations like beachfronts or rural areas.

Pet Companionship: International house sits often entail pet care, appealing to animal lovers who may not own pets. Sitters can form relationships with pets, ensuring their well-being, while giving homeowners peace of mind.

Trusted Environment: Homeowners benefit from international house sitting websites by having their property occupied and cared for by responsible individuals. This aids in maintaining security, discouraging potential burglars. It may also help avoid issues like maintenance or neglect-induced damage in an unoccupied home.

Exchange of Services: House sitting often involves a mutually beneficial arrangement. In addition to taking care of the property, house sitters may offer additional services to homeowners, such as gardening, small maintenance tasks, or even pet grooming.

What Are the Challenges Involved in International House Sitting?

International house sitting can offer many benefits, but it also comes with some challenges that you should be aware of before you decide to pursue it. Some of the challenges involved in international house sitting include:

Competition

International house sitting is a popular and growing concept, which means that there are often more house sitters than homeowners looking for them. In popular destinations, securing desired house sitting jobs can be challenging due to competition from numerous applicants.

To increase your chances of getting accepted, you need to have a strong profile, good references, and a personalized application.

Responsibilities

International house sitting is not a vacation, but a serious commitment that requires you to take care of someone else’s property and pets while they are away. You need to be reliable, trustworthy, and respectful of the homeowners rules and expectations.

Be prepared to deal with any emergencies or issues that may arise, such as a sick pet, a broken appliance, or a natural disaster.

Costs

International house sitting may save you money on accommodation, but it does not mean that you can travel for free. You still have to cover your own travel and living expenses, such as flights, visas, transportation, food, entertainment, etc.

Depending on the location and duration of the house sit, these costs can add up quickly. You should also factor in the potential loss of income if you are not able to work remotely while house sitting.

Visas

International house sitting may require you to obtain a visa or a permit to enter and stay in another country legally. Depending on the country and the type of visa, this may involve a lot of paperwork, fees, interviews, and waiting time.

You also need to be careful about the terms and conditions of your visa, as some countries may not allow you to work or volunteer while on a tourist visa. Avoid mentioning house sitting to immigration officials, as this may raise suspicion or cause complications.

Culture shock

International house sitting can expose you to different cultures, languages, and lifestyles that may be unfamiliar or challenging. You may experience culture shock, which is the feeling of stress or discomfort that comes from adjusting to a new environment.

Plus, you may face some difficulties or misunderstandings with the homeowner, the neighbors, or the locals due to cultural differences or language barriers.

Benefits of House Sitting Websites for Homeowners

Some of the benefits of house sitting websites for homeowners are:

You Find a Reliable House Sitter

House sitting websites allow homeowners to browse through profiles of potential house sitters, read their reviews, references, and verifications. You can also communicate with them through a secure messaging system.

This way, homeowners can find house sitters who match their needs, preferences, and expectations, and who have proven experience and reputation.

You Save Money on Pet Care and Maintenance

House sitting websites enable homeowners to find house sitters who are willing to take care of their pets and home in exchange for free accommodation.

This can save homeowners a lot of money on pet boarding, kennels, or catteries, as well as on home security, gardening, cleaning, or other services.

You Can Travel and Enjoy Other Opportunities

House sitting sites are the best option if you’re looking for alternatives to traveling with your dog or pet.

The best house sitting websites give homeowners the freedom and flexibility to travel or pursue other goals without worrying about their home and pets.

Homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their property and pets are well cared for by a responsible and caring person. They can also stay in touch with their house sitters and receive updates on their home and pets while they are away.

Benefits of House Sitting Websites for Pet Owners

Some of the benefits of house sitting websites for pet owners are:

Provides the Best Care for Pets

House sitting websites allow pet owners to find house sitters who love animals and who can provide 24/7 loving care for their pets.

House sitters can follow the pet owners’ instructions and routines, and ensure that their pets are fed, groomed, exercised, and entertained. They can also handle any medical or emergency situations that may arise with their pets.

Keeps Pets in Own Homes

House sitting websites enable pet owners to keep their pets in their own home while they are away. This can reduce the stress that pets may experience when they are separated from their familiar environment. It may also prevent the risk of exposure to diseases or parasites that pets may encounter in other places.

House sitting websites facilitate the communication between pet owners and house sitters while they are away. Pet owners can stay in touch with their house sitters and receive updates and photos of their pets on a regular basis.

This can reassure pet owners that their pets are happy and healthy, and allow them to enjoy their time away without missing their furry or feathered friends too much.

How To Get Started With House Sitting

Wondering how to become a house sitter? If you are interested in house sitting, here are some steps on how to get started:

Create an Impressive Profile

The first step to becoming a house sitter is to create a profile on the best house sitting websites, such as Trusted House Sitters, HousesitMatch, or HouseCarers. Your profile is your chance to showcase your personality, skills, and experience as a house sitter, and to attract the attention of potential homeowners.

You should write a clear and concise introduction that highlights your motivation, availability, and suitability for house sitting jobs. Make sure you list any relevant qualifications, such as pet care, gardening, or home maintenance skills.

We also recommend including any references or testimonials from previous house sitting jobs or other sources, such as employers, landlords, or friends.

Put the Right Photos

Your profile should also include some photos of yourself, preferably with some pets or in some homes that you have sat before. Your photos should be clear, recent, and professional.

Try to avoid using selfies, filters, or group photos, as they may not convey the right impression. Your photos should complement your profile and demonstrate your competence and confidence as a house sitter.

Include a Police Check

Another way to boost your credibility and trustworthiness as a house sitter is to include a police check or a criminal background check on your profile. A police check is a document that shows whether you have any criminal records or convictions in your country of residence.

A police check can help reassure home owners that you are a safe and reliable person to entrust their home and pets to. You can obtain a police check from your local police station or from an online service.

Write Applications

Once you create your house sitting profile and upload your photos and the police check, you can start browsing through the available house sitting jobs on the website and apply for the ones that interest you. You should read the home owners’ descriptions and requirements carefully, and tailor your application to suit their needs and preferences.

Consider writing a personalized and polite message that introduces yourself, explains why you are interested in their house sit, and highlights your relevant skills and experience.

You should also ask any questions that you may have about the house sites, such as the dates, the location, the pets, the duties, etc. Attach your profile link, your photos, and your police check to your application.

Communicate and Build Trust

After you have sent your application, you should wait for the home owners’ response. If they are interested in your application, they may contact you for further communication. This may involve exchanging emails, phone calls, video calls, or even meeting in person if possible.

The purpose of this communication is to get to know each other better, to clarify any details or expectations about the house sit, and to build trust and rapport.

You should be honest, respectful, and enthusiastic throughout this communication, and show your genuine interest in their home and pets. Prepare to answer any questions that they may have about you or your house sitting experience.

Be Patient

The final step to getting started with house sitting is to be patient and persistent. House sitting is a competitive and popular activity, which means that you may not get accepted for every house sit that you apply for. You may face some rejections or no responses from some homeowners. However, you should not give up or get discouraged.

Keep applying for more house sits that suit your criteria and availability, and keep improving your profile and communication skills. Eventually, you will find the right house sitting job for you, and enjoy the benefits of living in someone else’s home while taking care of their pets.

Best International House-Sitting Tips

Here are some tips to make the most of your international house sitting experience:

Sign up for a reputable international house sitting site. There are many house sitting websites that connect homeowners and house sitters around the world. Consider top services like Trusted House Sitters, HousesitMatch.com, HouseCarers, and more. You can browse through thousands of house sitting opportunities and apply for the ones that suit you best.

Create a really personable profile. Your profile is your first impression to potential homeowners. Make sure it showcases your personality, skills, experience and motivation for house sitting. Include photos of yourself with pets, references from previous house sits or other relevant sources, and a video introduction if possible.

Be proactive about what you can do for the owners. When applying for a house sit, don’t just focus on what you can get out of it, but also on what you can offer to the owners. Explain why you are interested in house sitting, how you will take care of their pets and home. You may also mention what extra services you can provide, such as gardening, mail collection, cleaning, etc.

Start local. If you are new to house sitting, it might be easier to start with local or domestic house sits before going international. This way, you can build up your experience and reputation, get more references and reviews, and avoid potential issues with visas, travel documents, language barriers, etc.

Check your travel documents. This is an important, but easily forgotten step. It’s your responsibility to check the correct entry requirements for your visit. Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months after your return date. Plus, you should have the appropriate visa or permit to enter and stay in the country where you will be house sitting.

Keep an eye out for house sitting jobs you want. House sitting opportunities can come and go quickly, especially in popular destinations or during peak seasons. To increase your chances of landing your dream house sit, you should check the house sitting websites regularly. We also recommend setting up email alerts for new listings that match your criteria, and applying as soon as possible.

Be respectful and responsible. Treat the homeowner’s house and belongings as if they were your own. Don’t invite guests over without their consent, don’t make a mess, and don’t damage anything. Report any problems or accidents to the homeowner as soon as possible

Is House-Sitting Safe?

House sitting is a great way to travel and save money, but it also comes with some safety risks and responsibilities. Both homeowners and house sitters should take precautions to ensure a smooth and secure house sitting experience.

Here are some factors to consider regarding the safety of house-sitting:

House sitting is safe as long as you take the proper precautions. Instead of accepting a house sitting gig after a few emails, be sure to have a phone or video call with the homeowner. This can give you an idea of whether or not you feel comfortable with them and alert you to any red flags.

Use reputable house sitting websites. These house sitting websites can help you find trustworthy and reliable house sitters or homeowners, as well as provide support and insurance in case of any problems. Some of the most popular house sitting websites are Trusted House Sitters, HousesitMatch, and HouseCarers.

Create a written agreement that outlines the terms and conditions of the house sit. Include details such as dates, responsibilities, pet care instructions (if applicable), and any agreed-upon additional services.

Set clear expectations and guidelines for the house sit. Both parties should communicate openly and honestly about their needs, preferences and boundaries. For example, the homeowner should provide detailed instructions on how to care for their pets and home, and the house sitter should respect the rules for visitors, smoking, alcohol, etc.

Check your travel documents and entry requirements. If you are house sitting abroad, make sure your passport is valid for at least six months after your return date. Plus, ensure that you have the appropriate visa or permit to enter and stay in the country where you will be house sitting. You should also check the local COVID-19 situation and regulations before you travel.

Have a backup plan in case of emergencies. You never know what might happen during a house sit, so it’s always good to have a contingency plan in case something goes wrong. For example, you should have emergency phone numbers for the homeowner, utility companies, contractors, neighbors, friends or family members who live nearby, etc.

Best House Sitting Websites: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best house sitting websites.

Are There Free House Sit Sites for Homeowners?

Yes, there are some free best house sitting websites available for homeowners. These platforms allow homeowners to create listings and connect with potential house sitters without any membership or subscription fees.

Are There Free House Sitting Websites for Sitters?

Yes, there are free house sitting websites where sitters can create profiles and search for house sitting opportunities without any charges. However, some of these house sitting websites may charge fees to the homeowners who want to post the jobs.

Will I Be Paid to House Sit?

That depends on the agreement between you and the homeowner. Some homeowners are willing to pay for house sitting jobs, while others expect the house sitter to do it for free in exchange for free accommodation. You can also negotiate the terms and conditions with the homeowner before accepting the job.

What Is the Best House-Sitting Site?

The best house sitting website is Trusted House Sitters. It’s one of the largest international house sitting platforms that comes with a user-friendly interface, various security verifications and positive reviews for house sitting jobs.

Final Thought on Best House Sitting Websitescom

House sitting is a great way to travel the world, save money, and enjoy the company of new furry friends. Whether you are looking for a short-term or a long-term assignment, there is a house sitting website that suits your needs and preferences.

When it comes to house sitting websites, our top choice is Trusted Housesitters, which has over 500,000 members and thousands of house sitting opportunities in more than 130 countries. It has a comprehensive verification system, insurance coverage, and 24/7 customer support.

We hope this article has helped you find the perfect house sitting website for your next adventure. Happy house sitting!

