How to Search People? Find Out Best Ways & Pro Tips for 2024

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

In the modern world we live in today, it has become crucial to possess the skill of finding people. You may be wondering, “How can I go about searching for people?”

Whether you’re trying to reconnect with an old friend or a long-lost family member, conducting background checks for professional purposes, or simply attempting to locate someone, being familiar with the most effective techniques and platforms can greatly save you time and effort.

Within this all-inclusive guide, we’ll explore various methods that can assist you in locating individuals effortlessly. This includes utilizing social media platforms and people search sites as well as delving into public records and attending professional networking events.

By using multiple approaches and comprehending the significance of conducting safe and ethical searches, you can maximize your chances of successfully finding the person you’re looking for while still respecting their privacy and operating within legal boundaries.

>> Search Public Records With BeenVerified >>

How to Search People?

To search for people effectively, you can use several methods, including:

People Search Sites

Social Media Platforms

Search Engines

Public Records

Professional Networking Events

Professional Investigators

There are pros and cons to each method, so the most suitable approach will vary based on your specific search situation. To improve your odds of finding what you’re looking for, it’s suggested to utilize multiple approaches and verify information across different sources.

Importance of Finding People

Discovering individuals can be a crucial undertaking for personal matters. Whether it entails reconnecting with a friend who has been out of touch for years or tracking down a relative who has gone missing, having the ability to locate people is immeasurable.

>> Run a Background Check With BeenVerified >>

5 Best People Search Sites On the Market

Numerous online platforms exist that focus on locating individuals. Here are five highly recommended search websites for people.

Note that these tools aren’t FCRA-approved, meaning they cannot be utilized for tasks such as employee or tenant screening, as well as any other activities that mandate FCRA compliance.

BeenVerified

BeenVerified is an online platform that offers in-depth background checks on people. It utilizes a wide range of resources, including public records and social media platforms, to provide precise and current information to its users.

To start with, you can gather essential personal information from the search outcomes. The site provides various public records obtained from government sources. This allows users to provide details such as criminal and traffic records, arrest records, property ownership information, relationships, and other relevant data.

>> Get Started With BeenVerified >>

PeopleLooker

PeopleLooker, an online platform, provides users with a convenient and affordable way to access reliable public records that may not be easily obtained through popular search engines like Google. The website offers a variety of tools that make comprehensive searches and diverse public records accessible.

One of these tools is People Search, which allows users to locate individuals by inputting their name, address, phone number, or email address. The Reverse Phone Lookup feature assists users in identifying the owner of a particular phone number and accessing their public records.

PeopleLooker also offers a Username Search function that enables users to find individuals based on their social media usernames. There’s the Address Lookup tool that empowers users with information about specific addresses, such as historical data ownership details and associated public records.

TruthFinder

TruthFinder provides a range of services, including people search, reverse phone number lookup and email search subscription plans, public records searches, and background checks. These services enable you to conduct searches on individuals using their name, phone number, email address, or physical address.

The People and Background Search features are especially valuable for verifying online dates, reconnecting with long-lost relatives or friends, or gaining insight into the information displayed on your own background check.

TruthFinder meticulously examines millions of public records to furnish you with access to an individual’s criminal and traffic records, arrest records, and other pertinent public data.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Intelius

Intelius provides a wide range of search options and membership plans to increase the chances of finding the specific information you’re looking for.

Utilizing their people search feature, you can easily navigate through public records and criminal histories by simply entering an individual’s first and last name. To further refine your search, you have the option to include the person’s state or city, which will yield more reliable results.

Intelius offers reverse phone and address lookup services that allow you to uncover details associated with a new telephone number or access property records. The reverse address lookup is particularly beneficial for individuals who are considering getting a mortgage.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Intelius does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate offers a variety of search options to meet your needs. Whether you’re looking for information on people, conducting a reverse phone lookup, searching criminal and arrest records, or trying to locate an inmate, Instant Checkmate has you covered. Read our full review on Instant Checkmate.

With the people search feature, all you need is someone’s name and city of residence to uncover important details about them. And if you have just a phone number, Instant Checkmate can provide information about that unknown caller.

One of Instant Checkmate’s standout features is its comprehensive criminal and traffic records search. You can easily refine your search by state, city, or even zip code for more targeted results.

The federal prison inmate search feature allows you to explore prisons and detention facilities nationwide for convenient access to their whereabouts.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms have gained significant popularity as a valuable tool for locating individuals. Here are a few pointers on leveraging three of the most well-liked social media platforms to achieve this goal:

Facebook

Facebook offers a robust search feature that enables users to find individuals based on different criteria, including name, location, school, and workplace. By inputting the person’s name or relevant details into the search bar, Facebook will generate a list of potential matches for you to explore.

Employing Filters

To refine your search results even further, you have the option to apply filters such as location, educational background, and workplace. Simply click on the “Filter” button found on the search results page in order to access these additional options.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn provides users with advanced search functionalities that enable them to find people based on various criteria, such as industry, job title, location, and company. To utilize these features, simply click on the search bar at the top of the page and choose “People” from the drop-down menu. Then, select “All filters” to access the advanced search options.

Networking With Connections

When it comes to connecting with individuals you’re searching for on LinkedIn, having mutual connections can be beneficial. By reaching out to these shared connections, you might obtain valuable assistance in obtaining contact information or even getting an introduction directly to your target person.

Twitter

Twitter’s search feature enables users to find individuals based on different parameters like their name, username, or location. By entering the person’s details into the search bar, such as their name or other identifying information, Twitter will present a selection of potential matches.

If you have knowledge of the individual’s interests or areas of expertise, you can conduct a search using relevant hashtags or mentions to determine if they have recently shared any content.

Another option is to create a tweet requesting assistance in locating the person and utilize appropriate hashtags to enhance discoverability.

Search Engines

Popular search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo offer a wealth of opportunities to discover people and obtain insights about them. By entering the individual’s name, location details, job title, or any other pertinent keywords, users can access web pages, social media accounts, photographs, and news stories associated with the specific person.

These search engines serve as valuable resources for uncovering information on the individuals in question.

Google

Google, the most widely used search engine worldwide, provides a variety of search functionalities to assist individuals in finding information about individuals. By utilizing particular keywords, phrases, or search operators, it’s possible to refine and limit your search outcomes.

Moreover, Google Image Search is another valuable tool that enables users to locate people by employing images. This can be accomplished by either inputting the person’s name or uploading an image of them to discover visually comparable results.

Bing

Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, provides a valuable tool for finding individuals. By utilizing targeted keywords and advanced search functions, users can narrow down their results. Bing offers a unique Visual search feature that allows users to locate people using images.

Yahoo

Yahoo Search is a search engine that can be utilized to find people. You can enhance the relevancy of your search results by using specific keywords, phrases, or search operators.

Unlike Google or Bing, Yahoo doesn’t have a dedicated image search function. However, it still offers valuable information and links that can assist in locating individuals.

To improve relevancy and gather useful information about the person you’re searching for, you can take advantage of advanced search options, specific search operators, and image searches. These tools allow users to refine their search results and uncover pertinent details.

Public Records

Government agencies at different levels (local, state, or federal) maintain public records. These records are available to the public and can be accessed either at no cost or for a fee. Some examples of public records include:

Court Records

Legal proceedings and cases are documented in court records, offering valuable insights into individuals involved in lawsuits, civil disputes, or criminal cases. Depending on the jurisdiction, access to these records can be obtained either online or by visiting the local courthouse.

Property Records

Details regarding property ownership, transactions, and assessed values are available in property records. Through a search of these records, one can uncover a person’s current or past addresses and gain a better understanding of their real estate holdings.

Access to property records can be facilitated through county or municipal offices or via dedicated online property record search portals.

Marriage & Divorce Records

Information about an individual’s marital status, spouse’s name, and dates of marriage or divorce are documented in marriage and divorce records. These records offer insights into a person’s family history or help in locating former spouses. Typically maintained by county clerks or state vital records offices, these records are often accessible online or in person.

Criminal & Traffic Records

Criminal and traffic records provide a comprehensive overview of a person’s criminal history, encompassing arrests, convictions, and incarcerations. These records are instrumental for background checks or gaining an understanding of an individual’s past behavior.

Law enforcement agencies, courts, and state repositories generally maintain criminal and traffic records, with access varying based on jurisdiction and the nature of the information.

Professional Networking Events

Professional Networking Events are occasions where people from a particular industry, field, or interest group come together for gatherings, meetings, or conferences.

Attending Conferences

Professional gatherings in a particular industry or field are known as conferences. These events offer the chance to meet and connect with new individuals, broaden your network, and potentially find the people you’re looking for.

Conferences commonly include influential speakers, panel conversations, and dedicated networking sessions that allow you to engage with like-minded professionals.

Joining Industry-Specific Groups

Trade associations or professional organizations, which are specific to certain industries, bring together professionals who share similar backgrounds. When you become a member of these groups, you gain access to directories containing the contact information of fellow members.

You can attend industry events and engage in online forums where there’s a possibility of finding the individual you’re searching for. Establishing connections with other members within these groups can provide valuable insights and leads regarding the person you’re trying to locate.

Participating in Workshops & Seminars

Educational events such as workshops and seminars center around specific subjects or abilities in a particular industry. These gatherings offer an opportunity to connect with professionals who share similar interests, broadening your professional network.

Engaging in conversations with fellow attendees could potentially lead you to the individual you’re seeking or offer valuable information regarding their location or professional associations.

Paid Services

Professional services specialize in finding people, carrying out background checks, and collecting information for clients.

When to Consider Hiring a Professional?

When traditional search methods fail or when a discreet and thorough approach is needed, it may become necessary to enlist the help of paid people-search services. This is particularly true in cases involving sensitive matters, legal issues, or the search for elusive individuals.

In such situations, hiring experts can provide a more effective solution to finding the information or person you’re seeking.

How to Choose the Right Service?

When choosing a service, consider factors such as the company’s reputation, level of expertise, track record of success, and pricing. Make sure that the chosen provider is licensed and follows industry standards and ethical practices.

Pros and Cons of Using Paid Services

When it comes to utilizing paid services like paid people search platforms, there are both benefits and drawbacks to consider. Before making a decision on whether to use these services, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons.

Pros

Utilization of specialized tools and resources

Proficiency in locating individuals who are challenging to find

Time-efficient and effective

Cons

Potential high cost

No assurance of guaranteed results

Risk of encountering fraudulent or unscrupulous service providers

Possibility of ethical or legal concerns if not managed appropriately

Tips for Safe & Ethical Searching

Here are some tips for safe and ethical searching:

Respecting Privacy

Exercise caution when sharing personal information online and take measures to safeguard it. Refrain from disclosing others’ personal details without their explicit consent. Opt for privacy-oriented search engines and browsers to minimize leaving a digital footprint of your search history. Exercise caution against clicking on dubious links or downloading attachments from unfamiliar sources, as they may harbor malware jeopardizing your privacy.

Legal Considerations

Stay informed about copyright laws and adhere to intellectual property rights when engaged in research. Avoid using copyrighted or trademarked information without proper authorization. Rely on reputable sources for research to prevent infringing upon libel laws or spreading misinformation. Familiarize yourself with your country’s laws and regulations concerning information access and technology usage.

Conclusion

We’ve explored a variety of effective strategies for locating individuals. These techniques encompass utilizing people’s search websites, search engines, social media platforms, and public records.

Each approach possesses its own set of advantages and constraints. However, by using a combination of these methods, you can enhance your likelihood of obtaining the desired information.

It’s crucial to recognize that no single method is infallible, and certain information may prove more elusive than others. It becomes imperative to exhibit persistence and use multiple approaches to attain optimal results.

Locating individuals can present itself as a daunting endeavor. Armed with the appropriate tools and methodologies outlined in this guidebook, you can significantly bolster your prospects for achieving success in your search efforts.

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available here may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles