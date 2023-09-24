Inc Authority Review: Is It the Best LLC Service?

Ready to start your exhilarating entrepreneurial adventure but uncertain about where to start? Search no more! We’ve discovered a valuable resource to assist you in effortlessly navigating the realm of business establishment.

Within this comprehensive Inc Authority review, we will thoroughly examine the intricacies of this high-quality platform and unveil its revolutionary impact on launching new businesses.

From budget-friendly services to expert guidance, prepare to be captivated by the tremendous influence of Inc Authority LLC and uncover the essential elements to unlock your entrepreneurial capabilities. Strap yourself in, and let’s plunge straight into the depths!

What Is Inc Authority Review?

Inc Authority is a digital platform that provides support for the formation of LLCs and offers guidance for business ownership.

According to Inc Authority reviews, the company is based in Nevada. It has a long history of aiding small businesses and claims to have helped create over 250,000 LLCs and corporations per year.

The company’s goal is to simplify and reduce the complexity, cost, and intimidation involved in starting a business for entrepreneurs, as per the Inc Authority reviews.

Inc Authority LLC at a Glance

Inc Authority strives to simplify and make starting a business less overwhelming, unclear, and costly for entrepreneurs.

With their extensive expertise and reputation for excellent service, Inc Authority provides a convenient solution for aspiring business owners, providing guidance and help in forming new business entities in all 50 states. This includes handling tasks like creating LLCs and corporations, EIN registration, and compliance support.

Inc Authority review offers a range of packages designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses, including a no-cost basic service that covers the fundamental steps of business establishment.

What distinguishes Inc Authority LLC is its focus on ensuring customer satisfaction, supported by a team of devoted business coaches and support experts.

They provide individualized guidance throughout the entire formation process, ensuring that each entrepreneur receives the support to accomplish their objectives according to the Inc Authority reviews.

How Inc Authority Works?

Inc Authority provides a range of business services that can be bundled together.

According to Inc Authority reviews, it includes acting as a registered agent, checking business name availability, filing necessary documents for formation or incorporation, preparing initial meeting minutes and resolutions, and sending annual compliance notifications.

Customers can add expedited filings, personalized business advice, and access to a banking specialist for an extra fee.

Getting Started With Inc Authority

To use Inc Authority LLC, customers need to do some initial Inc Authority review and contact customer support between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, as pricing details aren’t available on the company’s website.

Upon providing the state of formation, customers are connected to a business formation specialist who explains the pricing specific to their state. It’s recommended to call the live representative instead of ordering services online to explore potential deals or bundled packages.

While the account representatives are friendly and helpful, the pricing can be confusing.

Customers should research filing fees for business formation, EIN (Employer Identification Number), and other required documents in their state to understand the costs involved if they choose to file independently.

Inc Authority Pricing

According to Inc Authority reviews, Inc Authority LLC offers its basic services for free, such as document preparation, filing, storage, and a registered agent for the initial year, but customers are still responsible for the fees to the secretary of state no matter which filing method is picked.

The company motivates those who use their free services to become customers of their paid services, concentrating on matters like credit, funding, and online presence.

As well as the free package, Inc Authority LLC has two more plans: the Starter Business Bundle and the Fast Track Business Bundle. The costs for these bundles may differ based on the state, so customers are encouraged to confirm them by contacting a representative.

For instance, in Illinois, the Starter Business Bundle is $472 and the Fast Track Business Bundle is $672. More advanced bundles are also available, but they can only be obtained by calling the customer service line.

This new pricing model follows a common subscription approach, providing free and premium tiers. The premium services are more comprehensive but not essentially different from the free offerings.

However, paying customers are not restricted to a full package and can pick individual paid services or smaller, more focused bundle deals by discussing options with an Inc Authority consultant.

To obtain quotes and pricing information for any of the above options, including the Starter Business Bundle, customers need to call during weekday business hours (6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT) and talk to a live representative.

Free Basic Services

Inc Authority provides the following services. However, certain ones may necessitate payment for sustained usage after a designated time frame.

Business name check: Business founders can use the search feature from Inc Authority to determine whether a given business name is available in their state. It’s recommended to double-check that the corresponding web domain name is available to go with it or as an alternative.

Entity formation documents: Customers are helped by Inc Authority in creating documents such as the articles of organization and the operating agreement of an LLC. The customer’s data is used to make these documents and Inc Authority is accountable for the filing of these forms with the related state offices on behalf of the customer.

Registered agent service for one year: Most businesses, LLCs included, must have a “registered agent” in the state where the company is registered. This service is the official receiver of any legal documents and correspondence for the business.

An LLC member can opt to serve as their registered agent, but a few advantages exist to using a registered agent service. Inc Authority provides free registration for one year, followed by a fee of $200 per year for continued service. Customers can cancel the service before the second year should they choose to.

Customer assistance: Inc Authority offers complimentary customer assistance to business proprietors through telephone and email. Customers can shoot an email anytime, yet live customer service is only available between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Delivery and digital storage of LLC startup documents: The LLC’s articles of organization and operating agreement are securely kept in a client portal, affording convenient digital access to them.

Tax planning consultation: Inc Authority has advice on tactics that a Limited Liability Company may use to keep a greater fraction of its profits potentially.

Business credit and funding analysis: Inc Authority LLC provides a free analysis of a limited liability company’s credit and financial needs.

S-Election: For those LLCs interested in taking advantage of the potential benefits of S-corporation status, Inc Authority can provide support in filling out the S-Election Form (Form 2553) and will submit it to the IRS. It’s important to note that there are certain criteria and commitments that come with choosing this type of corporation.

Paid Services

Inc Authority LLC offers services for a fee that is tailored to each individual business's needs. This pricing isn't posted on their website and must be obtained through contact with them.

Starter Business Bundle

The “Starter Business Bundle” by Inc Authority is their primary LLC formation package. The cost may vary based on the state’s filing requirements. For instance, the initial three years are priced at $472 in Illinois, with a renewal fee of $200.

Waiving or lowering this fee is possible, so you should consult with your account representative to ensure you get the best rate. Aside from the services, Inc Authority also provides “free” perks ranging from $10 to $200, such as a year of registered agent service and an EIN.

Fast Track Business Bundle

The Fast Track Business Bundle consists of the following features and services besides those included in the Starter Business Bundle:

Package for Inc. Success Advisor

Having access to a private banking expert

Individualized business guidance

Accelerated filings

In Illinois, the cost of the Fast Track Business Bundle is $672. However, this price can vary in other states.

Additional Services

Inc Authority provides various services that come at an additional cost. Customers can get information about the pricing from their business advisor after they have registered with Inc Authority LLC.

Federal trademark: Inc Authority provides support to its customers regarding pursuing trademark and name database searches. They work to link people up with a professional to help them collect their trademark and then submit the application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Inc Authority also offers "direct-hit monitoring" of said trademark and sends their customers alerts of potential violations.

Business credit: Inc Authority offers their customers a tiered credit building system and access to their proprietary credit development software. The package also includes 90 days of personalized coaching from a business credit specialist and a credit report from Dun & Bradstreet.

Business funding: The BizFunding Express program from Inc Authority offers entrepreneurs access to professional advice, a connection with underwriters, assistance filing applications, and continuing help to attain operating capital. The financing options available through the program encompass unsecured personal loans, credit cards, and credit lines, yet businesses must meet certain qualifications to be eligible for the funds.

Business plans: Inc Authority LLC offers a comprehensive business plan creation service tailored to the individual business. They conduct thorough research, compose and revise the plan, and provide a personal advisor to help with edits, reviews, and inquiries. Their plans come with analysis and projections.

Website and marketing: Inc Authority LLC proposes a comprehensive marketing package that comprises web design tailored to your needs, a consultation with the web designer, SEO advice, a personal marketing specialist, a professionally designed logo, and 500 custom-made business cards.

Revocable living trust: Inc Authority has the option for customers to form a revocable living trust, which is helpful for long-term financial planning. This includes providing the relevant legal papers, power of attorney, and offering further help as required. The aim of this trust is to allow a person's assets to avoid the probate process when they die, even though this isn't linked to business matters.

Inc Authority Features

Inc Authority aims to offer customers the essential elements necessary to launch their businesses, such as business formation services, website design, trademark registration, and business plan preparation, among other offerings as stated by the Inc Authority reviews.

Name Availability Search

Prior to registering a business, it’s important to verify the availability of the chosen name. Inc Authority LLC offers a free business name availability search as part of its business formation services.

Although this can be a useful service, customers should know that conducting a business name availability search is relatively easy and free through the respective state’s secretary of state website.

Formation Service

Inc Authority promotes its free business formation services for LLCs and corporations. Inc Authority doesn’t charge for the services it offers, customers are still responsible for paying the filing fees required by the state.

Registered Agent Services

When forming a business, it’s necessary to provide the name and address of a registered agent. The registered agent acts as the authorized recipient of official notices and communications on behalf of the business.

As part of its “free LLC services,” Inc Authority offers registered agent services, including conducting a name availability search and filing the business formation documents.

Upon successfully establishing the business, Inc Authority LLC serves as the registered agent for the first year. After that duration, customers may select one of Inc Authority’s Premium Service Bundles for continued registered agent services.

Online Document Access

Inc Authority LLC provides a Client Portal that allows customers to access their documents online.

They offer various paid services through the portal, including accounting, business compliance, business credit, business funding, business plans, licensing, logo design, payroll services, tax assistance, trademark services, trust services, and website development.

Articles of Organization

Under Inc Authority’s “free LLC services,” the company takes care of filing the articles of organization or incorporation, depending on whether the business is established as an LLC or corporation, with the relevant secretary of state.

However, customers pay the required filing fees set by the secretary of state.

Website and Marketing Services

Having a user-friendly website and effective marketing strategies are often vital for the success of a business, particularly for new ventures.

Customers can avail themselves of additional services for a fee, which includes a private consultation with a personalized website designer, a high-quality custom website design, and a professionally designed logo.

It also provides 500 customized business cards, access to a dedicated marketing specialist, SEO-optimized content for the website, comprehensive SEO services, and inclusion in relevant directories.

Business Plan Preparation

Customers can receive professional assistance in preparing their business plan for an extra fee as per the Inc Authority reviews.

Through this service, customers gain access to a dedicated business plan advisor who provides guidance in creating a comprehensive business plan that aligns with the requirements of banks and investors.

The business plan encompasses essential components such as an executive summary, objectives, mission statement, demographic analysis, marketing analysis, and a detailed financial plan.

During the initial three-month period of development, Inc Authority offers the flexibility to make any necessary adjustments or edits to the business plan at no additional charge.

Trademark Services

For certain businesses, securing a federally protected trademark holds significant importance, and Inc Authority provides trademark services for an additional fee.

Through this program, Inc Authority LLC assists customers in registering their trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by completing the application.

The service includes updates on the application status and grants customers lifetime access to Inc Authority’s Client Success Team. As part of the trademark services, Inc Authority LLC conducts a comprehensive search of the USPTO’s records and state trademark databases to ensure the availability of the trademark.

Inc Authority LLC also offers 24-hour expedited e-filing of the application prepared by a trademark specialist. The service covers the government filing fee for one class of goods or services and includes three years of trademark monitoring to notify customers of potential trademark infringement.

Additional Services

Inc Authority provides optional services for business funding and credit, which come at an extra cost. They offer revocable living trust services to support long-term financial planning, also available for an additional fee.

Cons

One significant drawback of Inc Authority LLC is its lack of transparency when it comes to pricing. The company does not provide pricing information on its website, making it challenging for customers to understand the cost of the services they require.

Some bundled services offered by Inc Authority LLC may be relatively inexpensive or even free for customers to handle on their own. For example, customers can prepare documents like initial meeting minutes and resolutions themselves, but Inc Authority LLC charges for these services as part of its Starter Business Bundle.

The website encourages customers to purchase service bundles, which could cause paying for services they don’t actually need.

To avoid unnecessary expenses, it’s advisable for customers to conduct their own Inc Authority review on LLC formation to determine which actions are essential, which are recommended by experts, and which tasks can be delegated to professional help.

Regarding customer support, individuals seeking live help must contact Inc Authority during weekday business hours to place orders for products and services.

It’s important to note that Inc Authority LLC doesn’t offer any guarantees, and all sales are considered final. This means that apart from canceling a recurring subscription to prevent future fees, refunds aren’t provided for products and services.

Since there are no annual contracts, Inc Authority LLC reserves the right to adjust monthly rates if it informs customers in advance.

Inc Authority Customer Service and Support

Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Inc Authority LLC provides U.S.-based customer service via telephone.

The company can be contacted through email (info@incauthority.com). However, it may take a few hours or more to get a reply. The live customer support representatives are noted for their friendliness and helpfulness as per the Inc Authority reviews.

Inc Authority Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

To save you time, we conducted an extensive Inc Authority review. Our aim was to gather insights from real people who shared their personal experiences with the service.

This Inc Authority review will provide you with a reliable answer, “Is Inc Authority legit, and is it effective?”

User Inc Authority reviews from Trustpilot

Inc Authority LLC received an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 23,246 Inc Authority reviews on the website.

Alternatives to Inc Authority LLC

ZenBusiness is open the best LLC formation service, aiming to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners in launching and expanding their companies.

They offer cost-effective and all-inclusive LLC formation packages that encompass registered agent services, annual report filing, and other features. ZenBusiness provides continuous support and resources to help businesses maintain compliance and succeed.

Read our ZenBusiness review for a complete guide.

Swyft Filings is a service dedicated to facilitating quick and uncomplicated LLC formation. They specialize in various LLC services, such as incorporation, compliance, and registered agent services.

Swyft Filings goes beyond just offering these services and provides personalized help to guide businesses through the LLC formation process and ensure they adhere to state and federal regulations.

Tailor Brands is an internet-based service specializing in branding and design, assisting businesses in establishing a consistent and professional brand identity.

They provide various branding packages encompassing logo design, business card design, and social media branding. Tailor Brands offers a selection of design tools and resources to support businesses in creating and personalizing their branded assets.

Inc Authority Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Is Inc Authority Legit?

Customer opinions about the company’s approval and reliability vary depending on the source of the Inc Authority review. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) rates the company poorly with an F grade because of its failure to address two filed complaints.

However, the BBB doesn’t have enough Inc Authority reviews to provide a comprehensive overall score. Trustpilot, which has accumulated over 10,000 Inc Authority reviews, gives the company an excellent rating of 4.8 out of 5.

What Does an LLC Service Help With?

LLC services offer various options and features, but all the LLC services included in our list provide key offerings such as conducting a name availability search, granting online access to documents, the possibility of adding a registered agent, creating articles of organization, and offering additional legal services.

Is Inc Authority legit and free? It’s important to note that certain services or features may require additional fees or come bundled in more expensive packages, depending on the specific service provider.

How Can I File an LLC for Free?

You can’t form an LLC at no cost since filing fees have to be paid to the Secretary of State. Inc Authority gives many essential services at no charge, like filing for an LLC, according to Inc Authority review.

Although other LLC services might charge for documents like articles of organization and operating agreements, you can still create them for free using templates or guides you can find online.

Bottom Line on Inc Authority Review

Inc Authority LLC is an excellent choice for individuals seeking to incorporate their business incurring no costs, as per the Inc Authority reviews.

Users can upgrade to various start-up bundles or select add-ons such as Federal Trademark, Revocable Living Trust, Business Funding, Business Plan, or Website and Marketing Package if required.

With Inc Authority LLC, users only need to cover the state registration fees, and they can begin the process by following three simple steps. However, it’s important to note that this service is limited to incorporating LLCs and corporations and doesn’t offer the legal services included with some of its competitors.

