Incfile Review: Pros, Cons, & Features Compared

Running a business entails dealing with numerous documents, such as contracts, invoices, tax forms, and employee records. It’s overwhelming to keep track of all these documents and effectively manage them.

Are you looking for an Incfile review? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Incfile is a document management platform that simplifies your workflow and makes managing your business documents a breeze.

But how do you know if it’s the right choice for your business? Let’s find out.

In this Incfile review, we will closely examine its features, pricing, and overall user experience to help you make an informed decision. So, if you’re tired of being swamped with paperwork, continue reading to discover if Incfile is the solution you’ve been searching for.

What Is Incfile And Incfile LLC Review

Looking for an Incfile LLC review? Look no further. Incfile is an online service that offers top-notch assistance in preparing and filing legal documents.

They’re experts in handling paperwork for various business entities like Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), S-corporations, C-corporations, and nonprofits. With their comprehensive services, you can trust Incfile to handle all your legal document needs efficiently and effectively.

While handling this paperwork independently is possible, Incfile simplifies the process, allowing you to register a business structure and manage other necessary details quickly.

In addition, Incfile provides packages that encompass essential services such as registered agent service and lifetime company alerts. If you’re looking for an Incfile registered agent review, you can count on their expertise to meet your needs.

Incfile at a Glance

Incfile is a robust document management solution that aims to enhance business document management.

In this Incfile review, we look closer at the wide range of features this document management solution offers. From document capture to file organization and workflow automation, Incfile allows businesses to streamline their document management process and boost productivity.

Incfile integrates seamlessly with popular software like QuickBooks, Salesforce, and Dropbox, simplifying the management of documents across multiple systems.

The platform offers flexible pricing plans, starting from $15 per user per month, and provides a free trial for users to experience its capabilities before making a purchase. With its user-friendly interface, customizable user permissions, and secure cloud storage, Incfile caters to businesses of all sizes.

It’s highly regarded for its exceptional customer support and prompt response times, making it a reliable choice for businesses seeking efficient document management.

Incfile Pricing

In this Incfile review, we’ll explore their pricing options customized to your specific needs. Their rates are budget-friendly and some of the most affordable in the industry.

One noteworthy plan is the Silver option, which comes at no cost for the package fee. Instead, you only have to pay the state filing fee. The Gold plan is priced at $199, in addition to the state fee, while the Platinum plan is available for $299, plus the state filing fee.

Silver

If you’re looking for an Incfile review, the Silver plan is an excellent choice for businesses that want to get started quickly without unnecessary features. This plan is completely free, and you only need to pay the state filing fee.

By using this plan, you can bypass the complicated language often found on state filing websites, making it easier for you to get up and running smoothly.

Although you won’t have access to the online dashboard or receive lifetime company alerts, you will still enjoy the advantages of complementary registered agent services for a year. If you’re looking for an Incfile registered agent review, our services will not disappoint you.

You will have unlimited access to name searches and the articles of incorporation. Take a look at this Incfile registered agent review to learn more about our services.

Cost: There’s no package fee, and you only have to pay the state fee.

The one-year free registered agent

Write up and save your articles of organization

Countless name searches

Gold

The Gold package is perfect for individuals who require more than just basic filing services. This package includes the necessary formation documents and provides an EIN and IRS Form 2553 to simplify the tax filing process.

While it may not have all the additional features available in the Platinum package, such as expedited filing, business email, domain names, and templates, it should meet the requirements of small to medium-sized businesses.

Cost: The cost for the package is $199, in addition to the state fee.

Banking resolution

Unlimited phone and email support

Lifetime company alerts

Business tax consultation

Business banking account

Everything in the Silver plan

Employer Identification Number (EIN) business tax number

Online access dashboard

Operating Agreement

Platinum

The Platinum package is perfect for businesses looking for comprehensive coverage.

It includes all the essential items and provides additional features like an operating agreement, banking resolution, business contract templates, and a domain name and business email.

With expedited filing, you can quickly start your business. Although it’s the priciest option, it offers great value if you need all these features in one package. You’ll receive unlimited phone and email support to assist with any queries.

Cost: The cost for the package is $299, in addition to the state fee

Business email

Domain name

Everything in the Gold plan

Expedited filing

Renewal Costs and Other Fees

Apart from the Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages, Incfile offers many additional options for customers to choose from. While it might take a few minutes for individuals to file on their own, according to an Incfile review, the company promises a filing time of only six weeks.

If you’re interested in an Incfile registered agent review, it’s important to know that the filing time for their services can vary greatly. Depending on your state, it can take anywhere from three weeks to 30 weeks.

However, if you’re in a hurry to complete your filing, you can expedite the process within one to 20 business days by paying an additional fee of $50 to $100. During the checkout process, you can upgrade your package at a discounted rate, as well as choose from various à la carte options.

For instance, you can opt for a business address and virtual mail service for $29 per month, which allows you to use a separate address for your business correspondence and maintain your privacy.

Where Is Incfile Available?

Incfile LLC review shows that it offers services in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.. However, it’s important to note that the costs of forming an LLC may differ depending on your location.

When conducting an Incfile review, it’s important to note that while their base price can be as low as $0, you will still need to cover the state fee to finalize the required paperwork.

How Incfile Work?

Incfile provides comprehensive assistance to individuals looking to establish their own businesses with various collaborative services.

With the help of their proprietary filing system, Incfile makes it effortless and stress-free to file for LLCs, C-corporations, and nonprofits. In just a few clicks, you can complete the entire process. Read our Incfile LLC review to learn more about their services.

Their pricing plans are cost-effective, starting at $0 plus state filing fees, which is particularly advantageous for emerging businesses striving to establish themselves.

In addition to business filing, Incfile provides ongoing support to new business owners. This includes essential startup services such as banking and bookkeeping, making it a convenient and comprehensive solution. If you’re looking for an Incfile registered agent review, you’ve come to the right place.

They handle everything, from verifying the availability of company names to preparing and filing the necessary documents and providing ongoing company alerts. Their clients can benefit from complimentary business tax consultations and lifetime customer support.

When to Choose Incfile?

If you need to launch your company rapidly and are under a timing crunch

If you need help understanding the documentation required to establish an LLC

If you’re prepared to pay for the ease of having someone else file papers that you would have to do anyway (for a small state filing fee)

If you’d want a comprehensive range of services for company creation, such as registered agent service

Instead of paying for each item individually, you may combine services for a better deal

Incfile Services

Free tax consultation

S-corporation formation

C-corporation formation

Annual report submission

Registered agent

Reinstatement

Change of registered agent

Amendment

Business license or permit

EIN (Employer Identification Number)

Foreign qualification

“Doing Business As,” name (DBA)

Certificate Of Good Standing

Nonprofit formation

Order a corporate or LLC kit

Apply for a trademark

LLC formation

File an S-corp election

Company dissolution

Company name change

Virtual address

Finances and accounting

Incfile Pros

Incfile is a standout option when it comes to comprehensive services. From document preparation and filing to tax consultations and lifetime alerts, Incfile offers a wide range of solutions.

If you’re looking for an honest Incfile registered agent review, you’ve come to the right place.

According to Incfile registered agent review service, it has received positive reviews from customers. So, if you need reliable assistance with your business registration, Incfile is definitely worth considering.

What’s more, they have an incredible offer. The Silver plan is completely free, you only have to pay the state filing fee. With these advantages, entrepreneurs can effortlessly handle all aspects of business formation. Besides their paid services, Incfile offers a wide range of free tools and resources for entrepreneurs.

These valuable resources include a do-it-yourself email course, a business entity quiz, a comprehensive guide on how to start a business, entity guides, state guides, and informative infographics.

You can use convenient resources such as sales tax calculators, a tool to determine annual report submission deadlines, a payroll tax calculator, a business name generator, and S-corp tax calculators.

Incfile Cons

Incfile offers a range of services that can be completed online at no cost, provided you have the time to navigate through the necessary information.

Many states have comprehensive websites dedicated to assisting business owners, offering detailed guidelines on what forms to file and when, eliminating the need for an intermediary.

However, if you require an Employer Identification Number (EIN), you must opt for the Gold or higher package. Alternatively, you can obtain an EIN yourself through the IRS, which only takes a few minutes and you’ll receive the number immediately upon filing.

According to Incfile’s terms and conditions, your service may be automatically renewed to ensure your legal entity complies with your state’s regulations. Any plan you choose includes a free registered agent for the first year.

Upon the commemoration of filing, Incfile will automatically charge your card $119 per year to maintain access to their exceptional registered agent services, as outlined in our comprehensive Incfile registered agent review.

Incfile Customer Service and Support

In our Incfile review, we found that the company provides exceptional customer service options to its users. One standout feature is their efficient live chat, which allowed us to connect with a representative in less than half a minute.

Their support hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT and they can be reached via email, phone, and chat. In addition, users have access to a knowledge base that contains helpful tips and documentation.

When it comes to Incfile, the best part is that you don’t have to sign up for their priciest package to receive help. Even their most budget-friendly option, which doesn’t come with any extra fees, provides unlimited phone and email support.

When it comes to Incfile registered agent review, you can rest assured that they offer top-notch assistance at every level of service.

Incfile Reviews From Real Users – Is Incfile Legit?

To save you time, we thoroughly examined multiple online Incfile reviews to gather insights from real users who have had personal experiences with the service.

If you’re looking for a trustworthy and effective service, this Incfile registered agent review will provide you with a reliable answer to whether Incfile is a legitimate service and efficient in its operations.

Customer feedback sourced from Trustpilot

Incfile has garnered a significant number of reviews on Trustpilot, amassing a commendable star rating of 4.7 out of an impressive total of 11,713 reviews submitted on the platform.

Alternatives to Incfile

ZenBusiness is an online service that aids entrepreneurs and small business owners in setting up and growing their companies.

They offer affordable LLC formation services with registered agent services and annual report filing. ZenBusiness also provides ongoing support and valuable resources for business compliance and success.

Swyft Filings specializes in efficiently forming LLCs. They provide incorporation, compliance, and registered agent services. They offer personalized assistance to ensure businesses follow state and federal regulations.

Tailor Brands is an internet-based service that assists businesses in establishing a polished and unified brand image. They provide various branding packages, encompassing logo design, business card design, and social media branding.

Additionally, Tailor Brands offers a comprehensive set of design tools and resources, empowering businesses to create and personalize their own branded assets.

Incfile Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Does Incfile Have an App?

Regrettably, Incfile doesn’t provide a dedicated application for their services. To make use of and benefit from their offerings, access the Incfile website through a web browser on either your laptop or phone.

In this Incfile review, it’s important to note that they do not currently offer an app for their services.

Does Incfile Have a Refund Policy?

When it comes to the typical LLC package from Incfile, you typically have the chance to receive a refund until your state accepts your paperwork. Let’s dive into an Incfile LLC review to understand this process better.

This is because we incur non-refundable state-required fees on your behalf. However, if you can stop the process before your documents are submitted to the state, you will still be charged a $30 cancellation fee.

For extra services and premium plans, Incfile offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Can Incfile Get My Business an Ein or State Tax ID Number?

Incfile provides the option to obtain an EIN or State Tax ID number through their services. This can be done by selecting the Gold package or the Platinum package. Alternatively, you can also purchase it separately for $70.

If you prefer a service that includes tax preparation consultation, it’s recommended to choose the Gold or Platinum package. However, you can obtain an EIN for free directly from the IRS website.

Bottom Line on Incfile Review

If you have the time and desire, you can save time and money by filing for incorporation on your state’s website without hiring someone else. Keep in mind that some state websites may be more challenging to navigate.

However, most states have a helpline you can call for assistance in finding the right form on the website.

