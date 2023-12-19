7 Best Indiana Business Bank Accounts in for Small Businesses

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Searching for top-notch banks in Indiana? As a small business owner in the state, partnering with a trustworthy financial institution is crucial. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you and compiled a comprehensive list of Indiana’s eight finest banks for small enterprises.

With an array of beneficial services, these banks are geared towards helping your business flourish. Peruse our meticulously selected roster to determine which banking partner aligns perfectly with your company’s requirements.

Best Banks for Small Businesses in Indiana

Our Methodology

To identify the leading business banks in Indiana that cater to small businesses, we considered various factors, including account maintenance fees, minimum balance requirements, additional service charges, and interest rates. Moreover, we thoroughly examined the mobile banking facilities provided by each bank.

Our objective was to compile a comprehensive roster of banks in Indiana that offer advantageous services to streamline small business operations.

Bluevine – Best Overall Bank for Quick Access to Capital

Bluevine’s fast funding is a noteworthy aspect that allows small businesses to access capital within just 24 hours. This feature can be a game-changer for small firms seeking swift access to funds for unexpected expenses, taking advantage of growth opportunities, or managing cash flow.

By offering fast funding, Bluevine allows small businesses to bypass the often lengthy approval processes associated with traditional lenders. These procedures can be time-consuming and may require weeks or even months to finalize.

Why we chose it: Bluevine stands out as the ideal choice for LLCs and other businesses due to its attractive high-interest rates, negligible fees, and absence of strict maintenance requirements. This makes it the top contender when it comes to business bank accounts.

Pros

Elevated interest rates

Minimal fees

No mandatory minimum deposit

Cons

Absence of a business savings account

No reimbursement for ATM charges

Fee applied for cash deposits

Fees

With Bluevine, you can enjoy banking without any monthly fees. The mobile app is a valuable tool for locating ATMs that offer free withdrawals, helping you avoid charges. However, if you need to make a cash deposit, be aware that there will be a fee of $4.95. It’s best to use this feature sparingly or not at all to save money.

Interest Rates

Bluevine presents a business checking account that offers up to 4.25% APY. It exceeds expectations with its impressive 2.0% APY, a rate that surpasses the current national average by a staggering 50 times. This generous offering applies to balances up to $100,000 for small businesses.

However, any funds beyond this threshold will not earn additional interest. Bluevine ensures your business can maximize its potential earnings while maintaining financial stability.

Minimum Balance

Bluevine doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement, regardless of the funds in your account. Small businesses can quickly benefit from the attractive interest rate offered, starting with very little.

Access to Mobile Banking

Banking on the go becomes effortless with the user-friendly Bluevine mobile app. This meticulously crafted application simplifies account management and provides a clear overview of your financial transactions. It offers convenient options for paying vendors through wire transfers or checks and scheduling future payments for seamless fulfillment.

Capital One – Best Bank in Indiana for Credit Card Management

Capital One provides small businesses with a credit card designed to assist them in managing their expenses, establishing credit, and gaining rewards. Their business credit cards have various advantages and characteristics, such as cash back options, travel rewards, and no annual fees.

With these credit cards, small businesses can access tools and features to monitor their expenses effectively. They benefit from personalized spending limits and notifications for unexpected transactions. This makes Capital One’s business credit cards an excellent resource for small businesses seeking control over their spending while earning rewards on their purchases.

Why we chose it: Capital One offers the flexibility to transfer funds continuously without any restrictions on digital transactions.

Pros

Unrestricted digital transfers

No overdraft fees

Extensive ATM network

Cons

Restricted brick-and-mortar branches

Monthly account charges

Fees for using out-of-network ATMs

Fees

Capital One charges a monthly fee of $15 for their business accounts, which may be burdensome for small businesses. However, it’s possible to avoid this fee by maintaining an average balance of $2,000 over 30 or 90 days. No fees are associated with using any of Capital One’s 70,000 ATMs nationwide.

Interest Rates

When you open a business savings account with Capital One, you can enjoy interest rates of up to 0.20% for your initial year. This rate applies to balances that don’t exceed $5 million, which means small businesses have ample room to maneuver. In contrast, none of the bank’s checking accounts provide interest, making fee-free digital transfers even more appealing.

Minimum Balance

With Capital One, there’s no requirement to maintain a certain balance to keep your account active. To avoid the $15 monthly service fee, you should have a minimum of $2,000 in your checking account. You can earn interest on unused money by keeping additional funds in your savings account. It’s beneficial for you to consider these recommendations for managing your accounts effectively.

Access to Mobile Banking

With limited physical Capital One branches, the bank’s highly-rated mobile app is a savior. This innovative app enables users to seamlessly carry out transfers, make digital payments, and even deposit funds by simply utilizing their device’s camera.

It grants access to Capital One’s CreditWise service for credit score monitoring and provides valuable tips. The convenience of this app surpasses expectations and ensures efficient banking on the go.

Small businesses require reliable cash management solutions to ensure the efficiency of financial operations and effective cash flow management. U.S. Bank provides various services, including online bill payment, electronic invoicing, and wire transfer services.

These solutions allow small businesses to transfer funds conveniently and securely, automate their invoicing process, and make online bill payments. This not only saves them time but also reduces the risk of errors.

Why we chose it: U.S. Bank offers many lending options for small businesses seeking additional funds.

Pros

Tailored lending solutions

Specialized merchant services catering to restaurants, retailers, and service providers

2,400 branches available

Cons

Fees for overdrafts

Moderately low Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Limited to locations in 28 states

Fees

With U.S. Bank’s silver checking package for small businesses, you can rest easy knowing that monthly fees won’t be a concern. However, as your company expands and moves up to higher-tier accounts, there may be waivable monthly fees to consider. Keeping track of your monthly transactions is essential to stay within the limit and incur charges.

Interest Rates

U.S. Bank doesn’t offer checking accounts that allow earning interest. Although their savings plans have various benefits, the highest available interest rate is a mere 0.01%. Despite being a small amount, there’s no limit to the balance you can accumulate and earn interest on.

Minimum Balance

When you open a silver account package from U.S. Bank for your small business, there’s no need to maintain a minimum balance. You can avoid fees by meeting the required balance amounts if you choose other checking accounts. A minimum balance of $500 is necessary to avoid service fees on savings accounts.

Access to Mobile Banking

When you cannot visit a U.S. Bank branch, you can conduct all your banking activities using their mobile app. This convenient tool allows you to effortlessly move money between accounts and keep track of your financial situation. U.S. Bank provides personalized notifications so that you can stay informed about important updates regarding your finances.

Bank of America: Best Bank For Flexible Funding Options

For small enterprises to grow, having access to funds is crucial. Bank of America provides options such as business loans, lines of credit, and SBA loans that offer flexible financing with competitive interest rates and convenient online application procedures. This allows small businesses to secure financial support for their diverse expenses and future investments, ultimately aiding them in expanding their operations and achieving maximum success.

Why we chose it: Bank of America offers numerous advantages that ensure a mutually beneficial banking experience for everyone involved.

Pros

Earn enhanced interest rates with preferred rewards

Access to over 17,000 ATMs and 4,300 branches

Option to waive the monthly fee

Cons

Absence of round-the-clock customer service

Incurring monthly charges

Transaction fees for non-Bank of America ATMs

Fees

Bank of America offers a checking account with a monthly fee of $16. However, there are ways to avoid this fee. One option is to keep a monthly balance of at least $5,000. Another option is to spend at least $250 using your debit card.

You can waive the fee as a Preferred Rewards member. It’s essential to be aware of some additional fees associated with this account, such as charges for out-of-network ATM withdrawals and excessive deposits in a given month.

Interest Rates

Small businesses typically earn an interest rate of 0.01% when they open a savings account. However, if they engage in enough activity within Bank of America’s rewards system, this rate can be increased to 0.04%. It’s important to note that Bank of America checking accounts don’t offer the option to accrue interest.

Minimum Balance

To avoid the $16 service fee, maintain an average monthly balance of $5,000 in your checking account. Likewise, a minimum of $2,500 in your savings account will help you avoid a $10 monthly charge.

Access to Mobile Banking

Bank of America’s mobile app is consistently recognized for its impressive functionality. It allows users to easily handle accounts, pay bills, and transfer funds from anywhere. The app provides a budgeting feature that enables individuals to track expenses and control their spending habits.

Axos: Best Bank In Streamlining Bill Payments for Small Businesses

Small business owners can now pay their bills conveniently with Axos Bank’s 24/7 accessible online bill pay feature. This user-friendly function enables entrepreneurs to add or delete payees with ease.

Axos Bank has taken extra measures to protect small businesses from fraudulent activities and unauthorized access when using the online bill payment system. With these security benefits in place, business owners can concentrate on expanding their operations while entrusting banking matters to Axos Bank.

Why we chose it: Axos Basic Business Checking stands out as an exceptional business bank account for LLCs due to its advantageous features, including the option for free cash deposits and a fee structure that’s highly competitive.

Pros

No monthly charges and transactions are unlimited

Receive unlimited reimbursements for domestic ATM fees

Make cash deposits through MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs

Enjoy a welcome bonus for new customers (terms and conditions apply)

Access 24/7 customer support

Cons

Lacks integrations with third-party apps

The APY for interest checking is good but needs to be more exceptional

Fees

Axos offers a variety of bank account options for LLCs, including business interest checking, business savings accounts, business premium savings, and business checking accounts that don’t have any monthly service charges.

While there’s a $10 monthly fee for business interest checking, regular business checking is entirely free. Basic savings accounts require a monthly membership fee, whereas the premium version doesn’t.

Interest Rates

Although Axos customers can explore a range of interest-generating choices, the rates of return aren’t as competitive as certain other banks. The standard checking account doesn’t yield any Annual Percentage Yield (APY).

However, if you opt for an interest-bearing checking account with Axos, you can expect an APY of 1.01%. As for savings options, the basic and premium business savings accounts offer an interest rate of 0.20%.

Minimum Balance

Axos offers a checking account that doesn’t require a minimum balance. This means you don’t have to worry about maintaining a specific amount to avoid monthly fees. It’s ideal if you’re starting your business or if your income varies.

Access to Mobile Banking

Axos has developed a mobile banking application, downloadable from both the App Store and Google Play. The app enables you to efficiently manage your finances by regulating expenses, saving money for taxes, and handling payments, all on your smartphone or tablet.

The app provides features like real-time payment alerts, budget management tools, and check depositing via mobile devices.

Oxygen: Best Bank for Mobile Check Deposit

Oxygen Bank’s mobile check deposit feature allows entrepreneurs to conveniently deposit checks into their accounts from anywhere, eliminating the need to visit a physical bank branch. With just a few taps on their mobile device, small business owners can effortlessly deposit checks and have more time to focus on other essential aspects of their company.

Why we chose it: Oxygen communicates in the vocabulary of the fashionable entrepreneur, providing a range of stylish banking features. It’s an exceptional choice for sole proprietors seeking a top-tier checking account.

Pros

Designed for modern business proprietors

Earn 5% cashback rewards

Generate virtual, one-time-use debit cards

Cons

Online bank without cash deposit capabilities

Limited integrations compared to choices

Absence of lending options

Fees

Oxygen asserts that they have no fees, although they mention that there might be charges for out-of-network and international withdrawals. With Oxygen, you won’t be concerned about paying for ACH transfers or maintaining your account’s open status.

Interest Rates

Although your business checking account doesn’t generate interest, Oxygen solves this issue by introducing a business savings account. Any funds held in the savings account will accumulate interest at a rate of 1.0% for balances up to $20,000. Higher amounts will still earn interest but at a reduced rate.

Minimum Balance

Oxygen Bank offers checking and savings accounts without any minimum balance requirements. You won’t incur monthly fees, even if your account has no funds. There’s no need to be concerned about charges for not meeting a specific deposit threshold. Rest assured, Oxygen Bank ensures a fee-free banking experience regardless of your account balance or transaction activity.

Mobile Banking Features

Oxygen Bank provides a mobile banking application that aims to assist entrepreneurs in handling their financial matters while on the move. This app allows users to deposit checks, initiate bill payments, and access their account statements. It offers valuable spending insights to aid in monitoring one’s finances effectively.

Chase: Best Bank for Mobile Banking

Chase offers a mobile banking app that allows small business owners to handle their accounts even when they’re away. With this app, entrepreneurs can easily monitor their account balances, transfer funds, deposit checks, and pay invoices using their smartphone or tablet. This level of accessibility and ease simplifies financial management for small business owners and helps them save valuable time. Read our full Chase Business Checking Account review.

Why we chose it: To support the growth of your business, Chase offers a wide range of merchant services in addition to its traditional banking offerings.

Pros

Numerous merchant services are at your disposal

Various methods to waive the monthly maintenance fee

Enjoy a $300 sign-up bonus

Cons

Monthly upkeep charges

Limited to 20 complementary transactions each month

Minimal Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

Fees

Chase Business Complete Banking offers a starting monthly fee of $15. However, you can avoid this charge by keeping a daily balance of $2,000 or more, using Chase QuickAccept for deposits, or making purchases with a Chase Ink Business Card. There may be transaction fees beyond the first 20, and it’s advisable to minimize expensive wire transfers whenever possible.

Interest Rates

Like many other banks, Chase doesn’t offer interest on funds deposited in business checking accounts. Opening a business savings account that yields up to 0.02% is necessary to earn an interest rate.

Minimum Balance

To avoid incurring Chase’s monthly service fee, consistently maintaining a minimum balance of $2,000 in your checking account is necessary. The fee will be charged if the balance falls below this threshold, even if it happens only once per month. However, there’s no fee for savings accounts as long as you have an active checking account with Chase.

Access to Mobile Banking

Apart from the usual banking processes, the Chase mobile app allows you to secure or release your credit card in case it gets misplaced. It offers a budget planning function for allocating funds towards significant purchases and credit monitoring tools to safeguard your credit well-being.

Methodology for the Best Banks for Small Businesses in Indiana

An extensive examination was carried out on more than thirty financial institutions to determine the leading banks catering to small businesses in Indiana. Presented here are the critical criteria that influenced our assessment methodology.

Fees: Small businesses are often meticulous about expenses, and banking fees can quickly deplete their accounts. We sought banks with no maintenance fees or easy steps to waive them. We prioritized institutions that minimize transaction and transfer costs essential for business operations.

Small businesses are often meticulous about expenses, and banking fees can quickly deplete their accounts. We sought banks with no maintenance fees or easy steps to waive them. We prioritized institutions that minimize transaction and transfer costs essential for business operations. Interest Rates: While business accounts are primarily for organizational purposes, earning some interest is always a plus. We identified banks offering competitive rates, ensuring that checking and savings accounts contribute to potential additional earnings, some surpassing the national average.

While business accounts are primarily for organizational purposes, earning some interest is always a plus. We identified banks offering competitive rates, ensuring that checking and savings accounts contribute to potential additional earnings, some surpassing the national average. Minimum Balance: Recognizing that maintaining a certain balance can often waive maintenance fees, we focused on institutions with low balance requirements. This is especially beneficial for small businesses with limited initial capital. Some banks also set minimum balances to unlock favorable interest rates or other incentives.

Recognizing that maintaining a certain balance can often waive maintenance fees, we focused on institutions with low balance requirements. This is especially beneficial for small businesses with limited initial capital. Some banks also set minimum balances to unlock favorable interest rates or other incentives. Access to Mobile Banking: In today’s fast-paced environment, having convenient access to banking services is crucial. The rise of online-only banks and mobile devices has transformed banking accessibility. Even traditional brick-and-mortar banks are enhancing their mobile apps. Our selections emphasize banks with top-notch mobile banking options for seamless financial management and payments.

In today’s fast-paced environment, having convenient access to banking services is crucial. The rise of online-only banks and mobile devices has transformed banking accessibility. Even traditional brick-and-mortar banks are enhancing their mobile apps. Our selections emphasize banks with top-notch mobile banking options for seamless financial management and payments. Ease of Use: Our criteria for selecting the best banks for small businesses included ensuring that features are user-friendly. From transfers and payments to the straightforward opening of a business bank account with just an EIN, we prioritized options that minimize hassle and streamline the banking experience.

Best Banks for Small Businesses in Indiana Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Read this FAQ to know more about opening a bank account for your business in Indiana.

What Are the Requirements to Open a Business Account in Indiana?

To establish a business bank account in Indiana, furnish the bank with various documents, including business registration papers, a tax identification number, personal identification papers, and pertinent financial records. It’s important to note that specific requirements can differ among different banks.

Can I Open a Bank Account With My EIN Number?

Opening a bank account with an EIN is highly recommended. Businesses with at least one employee need an EIN for tax-related matters, and banks will use it to register your account. If you’re the sole employee of your business, you can use your Social Security number (SSN) as an alternative. However, using your SSN may make distinguishing between personal and business finances more manageable.

Is It Possible to Open a Bank Account Without an SSN in Indiana?

Opening a bank account in Indiana usually requires a Social Security Number (SSN). Certain banks may provide alternatives like an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) or Employer Identification Number (EIN) for business accounts. Inquiring directly with each bank is advisable to know the specific requirements.

How Much Should a Small Business Have in a Bank Account?

In business, setting aside enough funds to cover at least half a year’s operating expenses is prudent. This financial cushion is a safety net if any obstacles arise during business operations. It allows you to have some breathing room while navigating any current challenges. If feasible, allocate 10% of your monthly profits towards building up these reserves and fostering their growth.

Bottom Line

Small businesses in Indiana can significantly benefit from opening a business bank account. This will enable them to handle their finances and record their transactions effectively. The leading banks for small businesses in Indiana provide affordable fees, convenient money transfer services, and dependable customer support.

Businesses can quickly achieve their financial goals and maintain strong supplier relationships by choosing these banks. Consider these banks the ideal solution for fulfilling your company’s financial requirements in Indiana.

