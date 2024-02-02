Kraken Review: Features, Trading Fees & Alternatives Compared

Kraken, a well-known platform for cryptocurrency trading, offers a wide range of options to trade different cryptos. Established in 2011, it has gained a reputation as one of the most dependable exchanges in the industry.

This comprehensive Kraken review will explore its various services, such as margin trading, futures trading, and staking. Kraken stands out with its advanced security measures, affordable fees, and user-friendly interface. To learn more about what Kraken offers, continue reading this detailed Kraken review.

What Is Kraken?

Established in 2011, Kraken is a financial platform and cryptocurrency exchange that ranks as the second-largest US-based crypto exchange, coming in after Coinbase.

Kraken simplifies purchasing, selling, and trading many cryptocurrencies. It offers an extensive selection that includes popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Besides facilitating spot trading for crypto assets, Kraken provides margin accounts and futures trading options to cater to advanced trading strategies.

For individuals new to digital currencies, Kraken exchange reviews show that the leading Kraken platform is an ideal starting point within the Kraken ecosystem. Experienced market traders may opt for Kraken Pro, a cost-effective active trading platform.

Kraken Overview

Jesse Powell, the Kraken’s CEO, established the organization in 2011 to offer a secure and dependable platform for individuals to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Subsequently, Kraken joined forces with TradingView, an esteemed chart service provider. This partnership allowed for additional cryptocurrencies to be incorporated into their trading system. It also facilitated trading and funding using various fiat currencies such as JPY (Japanese Yen), GBP (British Pound), and USD (United States Dollar).

Kraken, now one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, has achieved an impressive quarterly trading volume exceeding $207 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Kraken, a US-based crypto exchange, on November 21st, 2023. The allegations claim that Kraken violated multiple regulations by mingling customer funds with company funds and operating as an unregistered securities exchange, clearing agency, dealer, and broker.

However, the subsidiary of Kraken will continue offering staking services only for non-U.S. clients while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Cryptocurrencies Available on Kraken

Kraken offers support for over 220 cryptocurrencies, including widely recognized ones like:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Cardano (ADA)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Litecoin (LTC)

Polkadot (DOT)

Polygon (MATIC)

Stellar Lumens (XLM)

Solana (SOL)

Sushi (SUSHI)

Uniswap (UNI)

Kraken offers support for several stablecoins such as Tether USD, USD Coin, and Dai. It supports eight fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, and GBP. The availability of these currencies may vary depending on the country.

Kraken’s Features & Services

Kraken provides a diverse array of features and services. Below are a few of the principal offerings provided by Kraken:

Layout and ease of use

Kraken provides an intuitive and user-friendly trading interface, making it effortless for novices to navigate. It presents a variety of advanced trading tools and functionalities, including margin trading, futures trading, and staking.

Number of available trading pairs

Kraken facilitates trading for over 200 cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The platform provides extensive trading pairs, including fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto options.

Unique or exclusive pairs

Kraken offers a variety of distinctive and exclusive trading pairs. As an illustration, you can select XBT/USD, ETH/USD, and LTC/USD.

Lending/borrowing features

Kraken provides various lending and borrowing options like margin trading and staking. The Kraken Pro app, which can be found in the app store, allows users to stake and unstack their assets.

Supported wallets

Kraken offers compatibility with various BTC wallets, including well-known hardware wallets such as Ledger and Trezor.

Mobile app availability

Kraken provides a convenient mobile application for iOS and Android devices, allowing users to engage in trading while on the move effortlessly.

How Does Kraken Work?

Starting with Kraken is a simple procedure that can be completed in under a few minutes, provided your details are readily available. Follow these instructions to begin:

1. Create an account: Register by providing an email address and creating a password. Be prepared to supply your personal contact details and Social Security number for verification and taxation.

2. Set up multi-factor authentication: To ensure the security of your account, it’s necessary to enable multi-factor authentication. Kraken mandates using three codes: one for login, another for funding, and a master key. To complete this process, you’ll need a designated app, such as Google Authenticator.

3. Connect your bank account: To use Kraken, it’s necessary to deposit funds into your account. The most cost-effective option involves linking a bank account. Establishing a connection with a checking account is both rapid and effortless.

4. Add funds: After verification and linking your bank, you can deposit money into your account. Your account limits are influenced by the level of verification you have achieved.

5. Enter your first trade: Finally, you’re prepared to trade. Access the trading interface or Kraken Pro to initiate your inaugural trade.

Trading Fees & Rates

Kraken offers two primary methods for purchasing cryptocurrency. One option is to utilize the “instant buy” feature, which provides a simpler process. Users can opt for the Pro interface. The instant buy feature is designed with novice traders in mind and includes all available coins on Kraken. However, it comes at a higher cost due to its user-friendly control panel.

Using instant buy, each transaction incurs a flat trading fee: 0.9% for stablecoins and 1.5% for other assets. There’s an additional 0.5% fee if you purchase via bank transfer (which Kraken recommends). This amounts to approximately 2%, significantly more expensive than exchanges like Crypto.com, where costs are comparatively lower.

For Kraken Pro traders, there’s a more conventional fee structure available. The trading fees offered here are much more reasonable than those on Coinbase. Kraken Pro determines fees based on a ranking system.

Crypto trades are the main product of Kraken, and like many other product dealers, they offer bulk discounts, meaning the more you trade within 30 days, the lower your overall trading fees will be.

If your trading volume is under $50,000, you can expect to pay between 0.16% and 0.26% in fees. However, it could be free if you trade over $10 million under the right conditions.

The trading fees vary depending on whether you’re classified as a maker or a taker. Makers submit purchase orders that enter Kraken’s order book and contribute liquidity to the cryptocurrency exchange in return for lower rates.

Takers buy cryptocurrency at market price immediately without adding liquidity which typically costs more.

Unlike platforms like OKX, where it’s possible to trade at such high volumes that the exchange pays you instead of charging fees, this isn’t an option on Kraken’s platform. However, with enough volume and activity as a maker trader within their system, your maker fees can go down to 0%.

Kraken Buy & Sell

Clicking on the “buy” button will allow you to choose a cryptocurrency. You can input either the desired amount of fiat currency (with a minimum of $10) or the quantity of crypto you wish to buy (the minimum varies depending on the coin; for Bitcoin, it’s 0.00003 BTC).

After selecting your payment method and adding it if necessary, simply click “review” and “confirm.” And that’s all there’s to it.

Kraken Pros and Cons

Kraken Pros

Low withdrawal fees

Sophisticated features, including margin trading

Excellent customer service options

Extensive collection of educational materials

User-friendly interface

Kraken Cons

Unavailable in certain states

Accepts a few fiat currencies

Staking isn’t available for US-based clients

Limited options for funding accounts

Slow account funding process

Who Is Kraken Best For?

Kraken is most suitable for cryptocurrency users who are at intermediate to advanced levels and possess some knowledge and experience in digital currencies. It may not be the most user-friendly platform, so individuals needing more confidence in their internet skills might face difficulties navigating or using it.

However, if you have prior exposure to crypto, you’ll likely find Kraken intuitive and equipped with the necessary features to fulfill your requirements effectively.

What Makes Kraken a Good Choice

Kraken offers excellent security measures, affordable trading fees, and a diverse selection of cryptos, making it a suitable option for novice and seasoned crypto investors.

New users should spend less time on Kraken’s beginner platform. Kraken Instant Buy imposes a flat fee of 0.9% for stablecoins and 1.5% for all other cryptos, these fees aren’t competitive compared to other platforms.

Advanced traders who opt for the Kraken Pro trading platform benefit from reasonable fees and gain access to an extensive range of cryptocurrency markets. As trading volumes increase, the fees decrease.

Experienced investors will also appreciate Kraken’s broad range of coins and its margin trading capabilities. However, margin trading in the U.S. is limited to users with substantial account balances.

Kraken’s Disadvantages

Kraken’s entry-level trading service, Instant Buy, imposes substantial fees on trades. Regrettably, novice cryptocurrency investors may be oblivious to the lack of competitiveness associated with these charges.

When opting for Instant Buy, traders are subject to a 1.5% fee on all trade pairs and a 0.9% fee precisely for stablecoin trading. Investors should exercise caution when engaging in even basic crypto trading activities on Kraken or any other platform.

What Kraken Can Do to Improve

More Fiat Currencies

Kraken presently offers support for only eight fiat currencies. It includes some of the most widely used global currencies like the US dollar, British pound, and Euro.

As a result, new users from highly populated countries such as India may have to convert their currency into one of the supported currencies or a cryptocurrency to engage in trading activities. Naturally, this may lead to additional charges being incurred by these users.

Lower Instant Buy Fees

While Instant Buy offers convenience and user-friendliness, its exorbitant fees can significantly impact a user’s financial standing. With Instant Buy, Kraken Starter users can easily engage in instant cryptocurrency trading after completing verification in less than two minutes.

However, this convenience comes at a cost. Instant Buy imposes a 0.9% fee on stablecoins and a fixed 1.5% fee on other cryptocurrencies, resulting in substantial expenses over time. For novice traders, it’s advisable to limit the number of trades initially until they become familiar with maker/taker fees and eventually transition to Kraken Pro for more favorable rates.

Kraken User Experience

Regarding the user experience, positive Kraken reviews have made it simple for beginners to initiate their first trades with the instant buy feature. There’s still a learning curve associated with using Kraken.

This may be bewildering for newcomers eager to dive into more intricate trading operations right away. Nevertheless, Kraken provides a plethora of educational resources to assist you in comprehending its functionality.

Smooth Sailing for Beginners

Need help getting lost in the intricate realm of cryptocurrency trading? No need to worry! Kraken, a crypto exchange, prioritizes user experience, guaranteeing that even novices can effortlessly navigate its platform. Upon utilizing it, you will quickly observe the intuitive nature of everything.

Responsive and User-Friendly

The Kraken website shows excellent responsiveness. Pages load efficiently, buttons are easily locatable, and the site adjusts to various devices. The user experience remains seamless, regardless of the device employed. Kraken stands out as one of the top choices for purchasing cryptocurrency.

Quick Access to Essential Information

Kraken offers convenient access to critical details. This information encompasses live market updates, the range of betting choices, and the current balance in your account. There’s no need for a scavenger hunt on the website, everything you require is easily accessible right before your eyes.

Kraken Reviews From Real Users – Is Kraken Legit?

You may wonder, is Kraken safe to use? We’ll explore a selection of Kraken reviews found on Trustpilot to gather insights from its users. The feedback provided by Kraken users on Trustpilot is diverse and varied.

The support team mostly found positive Kraken reviews for offering concise and valuable help. This can pertain to various matters, such as technical problems, account verification, or general questions.

Numerous users find satisfaction in the promptness of customer support’s response times. Engaging with live support is the most efficient method of reaching out for assistance.

Although certain users encounter issues with verification, extended processing times may also inconvenience a range of users.

Alternative to Kraken

Bisq, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that places utmost importance on user privacy and security, stands out from traditional exchanges. Unlike these centralized platforms, Bisq operates with no central authority, guaranteeing users complete control over their funds.

With an extensive selection of cryptocurrencies available for trading and low fees in place, Bisq offers an enticing option for individuals who prioritize anonymity and wish to engage in cryptocurrency trading without intermediaries.

Thanks to its open-source nature and unwavering commitment to user security, Bisq emerges as the preferred choice for those seeking a decentralized alternative to conventional exchanges.

Cash App, created by Square Inc., is a mobile app that merges the ease of money transfers with the option to invest in stocks and cryptos. It boasts a user-friendly interface, enabling seamless sending and receiving of funds and the ability to buy Bitcoin and stocks. Users can gain a Cash Card for everyday expenses.

Cash App provides various features, including direct deposit, Cash Boost for discounts, and an intuitive investment platform. These attributes make it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a multifaceted financial app that combines effective money management with lucrative investment prospects.

eToro is an all-encompassing online platform for trading and investing that offers a wide range of financial assets, including cryptocurrencies. It’s well-known for its innovative social trading features, which allow users to effortlessly follow and replicate the strategies of experienced investors. This makes it perfect for those who want to passively invest and those who want to acquire knowledge.

Besides cryptocurrencies, eToro provides access to traditional asset classes like stocks, commodities, and indices. This enables users to create well-diversified portfolios. One of the standout features of eToro is its vibrant user community. Here, users can engage in discussions, analyses, and share insights.

eToro takes regulatory compliance seriously and operates in multiple jurisdictions. This ensures that traders have peace of mind knowing they are working in a secure environment that meets regulatory standards.

Overall, eToro offers a comprehensive selection of assets while prioritizing security, making it an excellent choice for traders looking for variety within a regulated framework.

Kraken Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kraken Safe for Cryptocurrency Exchange?

Indeed, Kraken is a secure option for individuals looking to engage in cryptocurrency transactions on the exchange. Safety holds paramount importance when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies.

We thoroughly assessed several crucial factors to ascertain the safety of this exchange. For example, Kraken holds a license from FinCEN, an acknowledged regulatory body within the United States. The website uses advanced SSL encryption measures to guarantee the protection of all user data.

How Fast Is Kraken’s Trade?

Kraken, a widely recognized cryptocurrency exchange, has gained popularity due to its rapid and dependable trading services. The swiftness of trades on Kraken is influenced by various factors such as the order type, liquidity availability, and order size. Market orders are executed almost instantly, ensuring prompt transactions for users.

Is Kraken a Good Crypto Exchange for the US?

Kraken has got the licenses to conduct operations in the United States. Verified users can participate in spot and margin trading, but the platform doesn’t offer staking and futures trading.

Does Kraken Have a Wallet?

Certainly! It’s possible to securely store digital and traditional currency in a Kraken wallet on the blockchain.

Can You Buy Ripple on Kraken?

Indeed, Kraken does support trading of Ripple (XRP).

Final Verdict – Kraken Review

When searching for the perfect cryptocurrency exchange, several factors must be considered. These include your personal trading preferences, specific needs, and geographic location. Kraken stands out as a highly regarded and reliable exchange in the industry.

This platform is an excellent choice if you desire access to a wide selection of cryptocurrencies and advanced trading capabilities. Thanks to its substantial liquidity, you can expect reasonable rates when buying or selling digital assets. Both the exchange fees and transaction fees are quite reasonable, ensuring that you receive optimal value for your investment.

