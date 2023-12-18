KuCoin Review: Is It a Legit Exchange to Buy & Sell Crypto

If you’re searching for a cryptocurrency exchange service and curious about whether KuCoin is legit, then your search ends here. This article offers a complete and convenient solution to all your inquiries. Continue reading to discover everything about KuCoin, including its advantages, disadvantages, features, fees, and user interface.

What Is KuCoin?

KuCoin, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, allows users to purchase, sell, and trade various cryptocurrencies. Alongside standard trading features, this platform offers margin, futures, and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

Individuals can stake or lend their crypto assets to earn rewards. KuCoin stands out due to its competitive and affordable trading fees. Overall, it is an appealing choice for those interested in digital currencies.

Company Overview

Established in 2017, KuCoin is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Seychelles. Since its inception, it has emerged as one of the leading global exchanges, boasting a substantial trade volume and an impressive user base of over 20 million across more than 200 countries.

While individuals from the United States can create a KuCoin account, there are certain limitations on accessing all features due to the exchange not being licensed to operate in the US. Consequently, there may be inherent risks associated with signing up for an account.

One potential risk involves difficulties withdrawing assets if US regulators decide to take action against KuCoin. Regulatory challenges have also arisen in other countries such as The Netherlands and Canada.

In November 2022, when FTX experienced a downfall, speculations circulated among users suggesting that KuCoin had significant exposure to FTX. However, Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, assured users that they had no connection or exposure whatsoever with FTX. In response and as part of their efforts to enhance user trust and confidence, KuCoin introduced Proof of Reserves.

Who Is KuCoin Good For?

Before you consider creating a KuCoin account, note that KuCoin doesn’t have a license to operate in the United States. This doesn’t necessarily mean that using KuCoin in the U.S. is prohibited, but it comes with certain complexities.

What Makes KuCoin a Good Choice?

KuCoin offers incredibly low fees and provides trading options for a wide variety of cryptocurrencies. It stands out from other platforms by offering U.S. users the opportunity to access a margin account for crypto trading, which is quite rare. When using their token, KuCoin Token (KCS), you can enjoy a 20% discount on trading fees.

It’s crucial to remember that investing in cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and involves substantial risk, regardless of the platform you choose. As with any new asset class, caution should be exercised at all times.

KuCoin Features

In 2017, the crypto exchange located in Seychelles was introduced through an initial coin offering. KuCoin, known as “the people’s exchange,” has gained recognition as one of the largest crypto exchanges globally based on trading volume, as reported by CoinMarketCap.com.

It should be noted that KuCoin doesn’t possess a license to operate in the United States. Consequently, users from the U.S. can create accounts. However, their status will remain as “unverified.” This limitation restricts their access to specific features. Similarly, outside of the U.S., KuCoin also imposes similar restrictions on its users.

Fees

KuCoin fees are competitive, allowing investors to receive discounts based on their average monthly holdings of KuCoin’s native token, KCS, or their trading volume from the previous month. By utilizing KCS for payment, users can further reduce their fees.

Like other cryptocurrency exchanges, KuCoin employs a maker/taker fee structure where fees differ depending on whether an order is categorized as a maker or taker. Makers contribute to the exchange’s liquidity by placing new open orders that other traders fulfil. Conversely, takers decrease liquidity by filling existing orders placed by makers.

The level of maker/taker fees depends on factors such as the trading level and classification (Class A, Class B, and Class C) of the cryptocurrency being traded on KuCoin.

Most well-known cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), are categorized as Class A. When trading a Class A coin at Level 0 (LV0), the maker/taker fees are set at 0.1%/0.1%, respectively.

Less popular coins, like Love Coin (LOVE), fall into the Class B category and have a maker/taker fee of 0.2%/0.2% for low-volume trades at LV0.

Class C consists of very few listed coins, most of which you probably haven’t heard about before. Cryptocurrencies in this class, like BURP and HIPUNKS, have market caps under $1 million.

Similar to other crypto exchanges, there’s a withdrawal fee for almost all cryptocurrencies on KuCoin. For example, it currently costs 0.0005 BTC to withdraw Bitcoin from the platform, which is equivalent to approximately $10.12 at the time of writing this.

The withdrawal fee varies depending on each specific coin, so check these details before making any purchases if you plan on transferring your coins to another Bitcoin wallet or exchange platform.

Security

KuCoin has formed a partnership with Onchain Custodian, a crypto asset security platform based in Singapore. As part of this collaboration, Onchain Custodian is responsible for safeguarding KuCoin’s crypto assets. To provide an extra layer of protection, these assets are also backed by Lockton, a private insurance brokerage.

The platform implements various security measures to ensure the safety of users’ accounts. These measures include identity verification, trading passwords, and anti-phishing phrases.

It’s important for U.S. users to note that their accounts may not have the same level of security as international accounts due to their inability to complete KYC verification. Unverified accounts on KuCoin don’t receive the same level of fraud and hacking protection as verified accounts do.

Opening a KuCoin Account

Creating a KuCoin account is a breeze. All you have to do is head over to the KuCoin website, click on the registration button, and enter your email address. KuCoin will then send you a verification code that you can use to set up your password. Alternatively, you can also sign up with your phone number.

Once the registration process is done, you can configure your security settings. These settings include identity verification for logging in or making transactions, setting up a trading password, and creating anti-phishing safety phrases. Once all of this is taken care of, you’re all set to start trading cryptos.

Since KuCoin doesn’t hold a license in the United States, customers based there are unable to complete the KYC process or take advantage of benefits such as higher daily withdrawal limits, fiat trading options, futures leverage, and faster account recovery if credentials are forgotten or if an account gets hacked.

Cryptocurrencies Available on KuCoin

KuCoin offers support for over 700 different cryptocurrencies, making it a go-to platform for novice and seasoned investors. It provides a wide range of options, ensuring that users can easily find and invest in the specific coins they are interested in.

The platform is especially popular for its extensive selection of cryptocurrencies available for purchase or trading.

Coin

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

XRP (XRP)

Cardano (ADA)

Solana (SOL)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Polkadot (DOT)

Poly gon (MATIC)

TRON (TRX)

Customer Service

KuCoin provides various avenues for customer support, although it follows a similar approach to other competitors by not offering direct phone or email assistance. However, users can utilize the live chat feature to obtain answers to basic inquiries or submit a request for help with more intricate matters.

KuCoin presents a support page that proves valuable when seeking guidance on site navigation, as well as understanding its diverse range of features and tools.

Customer Satisfaction

KuCoin’s user rating is generally low. A few unfavorable KuCoin reviews highlight issues with customer service, withdrawing funds, and depositing money. There are also allegations of market manipulation and sudden disappearance of assets from user accounts, which is a significant concern.

However, amidst the negative feedback, some KuCoin reviewers did acknowledge KuCoin for its competitive fees and extensive range of available cryptocurrencies.

Account Management

KuCoin users can easily access their accounts through various devices, including desktop computers and Android or iOS mobile devices. These platforms are accessible free of charge, allowing users to easily log in and engage in cryptocurrency transactions such as buying, selling, and trading.

Should any issues arise or if there are any inquiries regarding their accounts, users can contact KuCoin’s customer support through live chat or by submitting a request for assistance.

KuCoin Pros and Cons

Pros Explained

Ability to earn interest on crypto: KuCoin offers an opportunity for its users to earn interest on their crypto through staking or lending assets to others and earning interest in return. By earning rewards on their crypto, users have the potential to grow their portfolio more substantially.

KuCoin offers an opportunity for its users to earn interest on their crypto through staking or lending assets to others and earning interest in return. By earning rewards on their crypto, users have the potential to grow their portfolio more substantially. Wide selection of cryptocurrencies: KuCoin stands out from other exchanges by providing a wide selection of more than 700.2 cryptocurrencies for trading, unlike those that only offer a limited number.

KuCoin stands out from other exchanges by providing a wide selection of more than 700.2 cryptocurrencies for trading, unlike those that only offer a limited number. Low fees: KuCoin stands out among other prominent exchanges due to its competitive trading fees. Traders can anticipate paying anywhere from 0.005% to 0.10% per transaction, with the added benefit of a 20% discount on fees when utilizing KuCoin Token (KCS). You can find more information about this in the “About Pay Fees With KCS” section on KuCoin’s website.

Cons

Not licensed in the U.S.: Since KuCoin doesn’t have a license in the United States, it’s advisable for users based in the U.S. to explore alternative exchanges.

Since KuCoin doesn’t have a license in the United States, it’s advisable for users based in the U.S. to explore alternative exchanges. Poor user reviews: KuCoin reviews include negative feedback in crypto exchanges. Few customers have expressed dissatisfaction with various aspects such as withdrawals, and customer service.

KuCoin: User Experience

If you’re familiar with cryptocurrency exchanges, then you’ll find the user interface at KuCoin to be exceptional. It offers a wide array of features, services, and tools that assist in managing your investments.

However, if you’re a novice and this is your initial encounter with a crypto exchange like KuCoin, the experience can be daunting. Some users express this as their primary concern in KuCoin reviews. Nevertheless, there are additional aspects of the overall user experience that require attention.

Overall Functionality

The KuCoin platform is known for its speed and reliability. Users appreciate the absence of any technical glitches when using it. Its responsiveness contributes to its popularity among many users, despite the fact that it may not be the most intuitive platform to navigate.

Registration Process

The registration procedure at KuCoin is surprisingly simpler compared to the usual process. You can register using either your email address or phone number. If you possess a referral code, you can input it during registration.

Upon completing the registration, it’s necessary and lacks any complexity. However, if you wish to engage in P2P transactions and increase withdrawal limits, fulfilling KYC/AML requirements becomes necessary. This entails submitting photographs of government-issued identification documents and proof of address. Typically, this process takes a few days for completion.

Available Educational Resources

Educational materials hold greater significance than many users realize. They serve as a valuable tool for expanding one’s knowledge about cryptocurrencies, trading strategies, market trends, and much more.

This highlights another drawback of KuCoin for complete novices. The selection of educational resources available on the platform is subpar. There are still opportunities to gain insight into basic concepts related to purchasing specific cryptocurrencies. However, the absence of comprehensive and advanced guides is noticeable at present.

Is KuCoin Safe?

Similar to other cryptocurrency exchanges, KuCoin experienced a security breach in the past. Fortunately, this incident occurred only once in 2020, during which hackers managed to pilfer approximately $150 million from the platform. Following this event, KuCoin took extensive measures to fortify its security systems and has since avoided any further breaches.

Presently, KuCoin is recognized as a secure cryptocurrency exchange that utilizes various robust security features. These include 2FA Google Authenticator, 2FA SMS verification, and SSL encryption. Each of these features plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall safety of the exchange.

On KuCoin, it’s common practice for users to undergo KYC/AML procedures. The objective of these processes is to validate user identities while also deterring criminal activities such as money laundering or funding terrorist organizations. As previously mentioned, completion of this verification process is necessary for users seeking higher withdrawal limits on the platform.

KuCoin’s License

When examining the advantages and disadvantages of KuCoin, it becomes evident that its license isn’t a strong aspect of the exchange. Unlike regulated exchanges in the United States, KuCoin lacks any associated licenses or regulatory oversight.

Even so, users from the US are still able to create accounts and engage in trading on this platform. However, these accounts remain unverified and are subject to withdrawal limits that cannot be raised.

KuCoin Fees

Trading on KuCoin incurs fees, although these fees are significantly lower compared to other exchanges. While some platforms may charge a hefty 0.5% fee per trade, KuCoin’s fees range from 0.005% to 0.1%.

The specific amount of the fee is determined by various factors such as the type and features of the trading classes employed. Your balance of KuCoin Tokens (KCS) can potentially decrease these fees even further.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at KuCoin

To utilize KuCoin, it’s necessary to transfer funds. These funds are utilized in the purchase of cryptocurrencies. When the decision is made to withdraw these funds, one must still employ one of the accepted payment methods.

Deposit Methods

KuCoin allows you to deposit virtually any type of cryptocurrency and use it to purchase different cryptos. There are no fees associated with making deposits, even if you choose one of the fiat payment options offered by KuCoin.

The minimum deposit amount is $35, which is slightly higher compared to certain other exchanges. The supported payment methods include but aren’t restricted to:

Bank Wire Transfer

Bank Transfer (ACH)

Visa

MasterCard

Advcash

Transfer Wise

Withdrawal Methods

KuCoin only allows the withdrawal of cryptocurrencies and charges a fee for this service. For example, if you wish to withdraw Bitcoin, there’s a fee of (0.0005 + Amount * 0%) BTC. This is just an illustrative example.

The specific withdrawal fee will depend on the blockchain technology used and the type of coin being withdrawn to your wallet. Typically, withdrawals are processed within 30 minutes; however, in some cases, it may take a few hours. Although rare, delays can occur.

There are also limits on withdrawals based on the coin you intend to withdraw, which will be clearly stated on the withdrawal page. These limits can be impacted by KYC verification requirements.

As an example: users who haven’t completed KYC are limited to withdrawing 1 BTC per day. Once KYC is successfully completed, this limit increases to 200 BTC per day.

KuCoin Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

To simplify your research, we’ve carefully examined various online KuCoin reviews and gathered feedback from individuals who have personally used the service. The purpose of this compilation is to offer you a trustworthy evaluation of the legitimacy and efficiency of KuCoin.

KuCoin Alternatives

Bisq, the decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange, places a high premium on user privacy and security. In contrast to conventional exchanges, Bisq operates without a central authority, guaranteeing users complete control over their funds.

The platform provides a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies for trading at minimal fees and supports multiple payment methods. This makes it an appealing choice for individuals who prioritize anonymity and seek to trade digital currencies without intermediaries.

With its open-source approach and unwavering focus on user security, Bisq stands out as the preferred option for those in pursuit of a decentralized alternative to traditional exchanges.

>> Consider the Crypto Trading Platform of Bisq >>

Developed by Square Inc., Cash App is a mobile application that seamlessly integrates money transfers, stock investments, and cryptocurrency transactions. Its user-friendly interface allows users to effortlessly send and receive funds, buy Bitcoin and stocks, and obtain a Cash Card for day-to-day expenses.

Cash App provides various features including direct deposits, Cash Boost for discounts, and an intuitive investment platform. This makes it an ideal option for individuals seeking a versatile financial app that combines money management with investment prospects.

>> Consider the Crypto Trading Platform of Cash App >>

eToro is an all-encompassing online platform for trading and investing, which offers a range of financial assets, including cryptocurrencies. Known for its innovative social trading features, users can effortlessly track and replicate the strategies of experienced investors, making it perfect for passive investing and acquiring knowledge.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, eToro grants access to traditional asset classes like stocks, commodities, and indices. This allows users to build diverse portfolios that are well-balanced. The platform also fosters an active user community that encourages discussions, analysis, and the sharing of insights.

eToro prioritizes security by complying with regulations in multiple jurisdictions. This makes it a reliable choice for traders who want exposure to a wide variety of assets while operating within a regulated and secure environment.

>> Consider the Crypto Trading Platform of eToro >>

KuCoin Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Does KuCoin Offer a Native Token?

KuCoin provides its own digital currency called KuCoin Token (KCS), which is an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum network.

Having KCS allows users of KuCoin to benefit from reduced trading fees, as well as entitling them to receive a daily bonus reward. To qualify for this reward, users must possess a minimum of six KCS tokens.

Although KCS undeniably offers advantages when utilizing the KuCoin platform, it’s crucial to acknowledge that KCS is a volatile cryptocurrency and doesn’t guarantee a stablecoin value.

Does KuCoin Offer Margin Trading?

KuCoin stands out as a cryptocurrency exchange that allows residents of the United States to create a margin account. This particular investment strategy involves borrowing funds in order to enhance potential gains (and losses) for users.

Utilizing margin significantly heightens the risk associated with investing in an already unstable and unpredictable asset, making it more suitable for seasoned crypto investors.

Does KuCoin Offer Crypto Lending?

In addition to trading, KuCoin offers the option for users to lend their cryptocurrency holdings to others who want to engage in margin trading. The interest rates and duration of these loans differ depending on the specific cryptocurrency.

Of course, like any form of lending, crypto lending comes with its own set of risks. Although the loans are backed by collateral and the recipient is required to maintain a certain balance, fluctuations in prices can lead to unforeseen losses. KuCoin doesn’t provide a full guarantee for covering any potential losses, as stated in its terms and conditions.

Bottom Line

KuCoin, a prominent international exchange, presents a range of features and resources that may attract experienced traders. Nevertheless, user feedback for KuCoin is lacking, and the platform lacks a license to operate in the United States.

If you reside outside of the U.S. and possess crypto trading expertise, you might find value in what KuCoin brings to the table. However, it’s crucial to thoroughly research before registering to ensure that it aligns with your requirements accurately.

