LegalZoom Review: Is It the Right Choice for Your Business?

In the modern era, dealing with legal issues can be daunting and time-consuming. That’s where online legal services like LegalZoom come into play. LegalZoom has gained popularity among individuals and small businesses because of its affordability and convenient accessibility.

However, given the abundance of online legal service providers, it can be quite difficult to determine which one is the best fit for your requirements.

This article aims to present a thorough LegalZoom Review for 2023, providing you with the information to make an informed decision about whether it’s the right choice for you.

LegalZoom Review: What Is LegalZoom?

LegalZoom stands out as an early pioneer in the DIY industry, offering users a seamless and straightforward experience from start to finish. With their user-friendly platform, you can conveniently prepare all the necessary documents without leaving the comfort of your home.

If you’re in the initial stages of forming an LLC and contemplating the use of LegalZoom, let’s dive into a comprehensive LegalZoom review to explore the potential benefits it can offer you.

Customization: LegalZoom offers a diverse range of legal documents that can be tailored to suit your individual requirements.

With a collection of over 150 legal forms, both for personal and business purposes, all of which are drafted by experienced attorneys, you can easily choose the form you need, customize it as necessary, and then print, store, or share it for future use.

Convenience: Legal assistance and telephone support can be conveniently accessed through online platforms and phone calls, eliminating the necessity of personal appointments and providing cost and time savings.

LegalZoom provides a Business Advisory Plan, which allows continuous access to their network of trusted lawyers for a monthly fee of under $50.

Expertise: LegalZoom provides a platform where individuals can connect with knowledgeable tax professionals and a network of independent lawyers to seek legal advice.

By having attorneys licensed across all states and a deep understanding of federal and local laws, LegalZoom offers expertise in managing a wide range of legal issues, as mentioned in the LegalZoom review.

Support: LegalZoom provides customer care and sales phone support during the weekdays, from Monday to Friday, starting from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. On weekends, support is available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT. In addition, you have the option to submit your questions online via email or chat.

Security: LegalZoom employs advanced encryption technology to protect customer data. However, it’s crucial to examine LegalZoom’s privacy policy as they gather personal information and track your online activities.

Affordability: LegalZoom provides cost-effective options, especially for individuals and small businesses with limited legal assistance funds. They even have a free plan available for basic LLC formation needs.

As stated in the LegalZoom review, if you’re unhappy with their services, you can take advantage of their refund policy within the first 60 days. Refunds are typically processed within five business days.

Our Verdict on LegalZoom

LegalZoom is an online platform that specializes in helping you start your business the right way. Their goal is to make the business formation process as simple as possible.

If you’re interested in setting up an LLC and need help, LegalZoom can take care of filling out and submitting the required paperwork for you. They also offer extra resources, important information, legal forms, and legal guidance (additional charges may apply).

LegalZoom understands and values the importance of ensuring that every business receives complete protection within the legal system. That’s why they have established a dedicated network of knowledgeable attorneys ready to offer legal guidance if you opt for a package that includes this service.

LegalZoom goes beyond just offering LLC setup services. They provide a comprehensive solution that extends to supporting individuals with their personal, family, and intellectual property legal matters, as per the LegalZoom review.

LegalZoom Review: How LegalZoom Works?

Now that you know what LegalZoom is and its advantages, you may be interested in learning about its functioning. The process is quite simple, and we will break it down for you in plain language to give you a basic understanding.

To begin with LegalZoom, the first step is to create an account. Once that is done, you will need to choose the specific type of document you need and provide responses to a set of questions to personalize it as per the LegalZoom Review.

For instance, if you want to establish an LLC, you would select the “Form an LLC” option.

After you complete the form, LegalZoom will create the document and give you a copy to check and sign. If you want an attorney to review your documents before signing, LegalZoom offers this service for an extra charge.

Once the document is signed, LegalZoom securely stores it in an online repository for convenient access. They also verify the accuracy of your filing documents and send them to the relevant state-level authority for official registration of your LLC.

LegalZoom Review: What Sets LegalZoom Apart?

According to the LegalZoom review, LegalZoom provides many resources and legal services, but what sets it apart from its rivals? Let’s delve into its unique characteristics and find out.

Mobile App: LegalZoom offers a convenient mobile app for customers forming LLCs and corporations. With this app, you can easily manage and track the formation process from anywhere.

The app provides various features such as scheduling appointments with experts, accessing and obtaining digital documents related to business formation, keeping track of the status of your paperwork, and addressing any issues that may arise.

According to the LegalZoom review, the app also offers unlimited cloud storage, ensuring secure sharing, saving, and viewing of your important documents.

Satisfaction Guaranteed: LegalZoom provides a refund policy that ensures complete customer satisfaction within 60 days of purchase. If their service does not meet your expectations, you can request a refund, which will be promptly processed within five business days.

One-Stop Shop: LegalZoom offers a wide range of services, catering not only to business formation but also to personal legal needs. These include wills, power of attorney, estate planning, trademarks, copyrights, and patents.

What sets LegalZoom apart from other platforms is its comprehensive approach that goes beyond just business formation.

Additional Services: LegalZoom’s free version provides basic features, but for more comprehensive professional guidance, their paid plans offer a range of options. These include access to tax specialists, LegalZoom registered agent reviews, insurance agents, and a vast network of attorneys.

LegalZoom offers add-ons like filing for an Employer Identification Number (EIN), filing for a DBA (Doing Business As), and obtaining an operating agreement and annual reports.

Free Version: LegalZoom stands out among its competitors by offering a complimentary version to its clients. This option encompasses essential features such as articles of organization, a name check service, a digital welcome packet, and even a customizable website.

What sets LegalZoom apart from other platforms is that its free version includes the added benefit of a customizable website. This can be advantageous for individuals embarking on the journey of starting an LLC and in need of the support of a professional service.

Customizable Website: LegalZoom and Wix have joined forces to provide a customizable website that meets your specific requirements.

This collaboration assists established businesses and those in the early stages of formation, enabling them to quickly establish an online presence using a pre-built site by Wix.

Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs and aid in their expansion. If you’re starting a new business and need a website, this feature can be quite helpful. However, if you’re already creating a website, it may not be essential.

LegalZoom Pricing

If you’re looking for expert guidance, LegalZoom offers three different plans: Basic, Pro, and Premium. LegalZoom offers a Business Advisory Plan as an optional add-on.

In this LegalZoom review, we will review each plan in detail to help you decide which one is the most suitable for your requirements.

If you’re more inclined to take charge and handle most of the tasks on your own, this plan is the right fit for you.

It covers the important aspects, such as the articles of organization, which are required to register your business with the state formally.

The plan provides a name check service to ensure that your chosen business name is available, along with a digital welcome packet that offers step-by-step guidance on what to do after your LLC is registered, as per the LegalZoom LLC review.

Users can create their own unique website using the customizable features provided by Wix. It’s important to remember that even though this plan is free, there are still state filing fees that need to be paid. The Basic plan doen’ot grant access to an attorney.

The Pro plan offers all the features of the Basic plan and more. It includes an operating agreement, which is a legal document that outlines the rules and guidelines for your LLC.

The Pro plan also provides an Employer Identification Number (EIN), a tax ID number assigned to businesses for tax filing and reporting purposes. It offers a detailed guide to business licenses specific to your location and industry.

The Pro plan provides consultations with an insurance agent and a small business tax specialist. The Pro plan starts at $249 plus state filing fees.

The Premium plan encompasses all the features of the Basic and Pro plans, with the addition of extra functionalities.

This plan begins at $299, plus the state filing fees, and provides expedited processing from LegalZoom within one day, as well as priority within the Secretary of State’s queue, where applicable.

Pros

LegalZoom offers the Business Advisory Plan, which gives you access to a network of attorneys who can provide legal advice on different topics such as business formations, estate planning, intellectual property, and family law.

By choosing this service, you can save a considerable amount of money on attorney fees, potentially saving $300 or more per hour. LegalZoom provides a comprehensive online library of legal resources.

Cons

LegalZoom registered agent service may seem pricey at $299 per year. However, if you’re the face of your business and live in the same state as your LLC, you or someone you know can act as the registered agent with no additional cost.

Being a registered agent means you’ll receive legal documents, letters, and important tax documents on behalf of your LLC. Unless you have multiple LLCs in different states or require anonymity, you can save money by acting as your own registered agent through LegalZoom.

The only drawback is that your personal information will be publicly accessible as per the LegalZoom LLC review.

LegalZoom Review: LegalZoom Services

To successfully initiate an LLC, it’s essential to refer to the LegalZoom LLC reviews of your state for precise details. Although you can handle most of the procedure independently, LegalZoom provides a range of features and services tailored to your requirements.

Below are a few critical aspects of LegalZoom’s business formation service according to the LegalZoom LLC review:

Online Document Preparation

LegalZoom offers a comprehensive collection of over 150 legal documents that can be easily customized, prepared, and filed online or printed, stored, and shared as needed.

This extensive library covers diverse requirements, including wills, trusts, LLCs, copyrights, trademarks, affidavit forms, and real estate forms, as per the LegalZoom LLC review.

Business Formation

LegalZoom helps individuals and businesses establish and officially register various business entities, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, DBAs, and Sole Proprietorships, as per the LegalZoom review.

Operating Agreement

LegalZoom is a reliable platform that assists you in generating an operating agreement. This essential legal document establishes the regulations and guidelines for your LLC.

You can get this document for as low as $99 with the Standard plan or $199 with the Rush plan if you purchase it separately. However, if you opt for the second or third-tier LLC formation plans, the operating agreement is included at no extra cost.

Digital Welcome Packet

After your LLC is officially registered, LegalZoom offers a digital welcome packet that includes a step-by-step checklist to assist you. This feature is accessible even in the free plan.

Customizable Website

LegalZoom and Wix have joined forces to provide entrepreneurs instant access to a personalized website that suits their business needs right from the start. This valuable feature is included in the free plan.

Document Storage

LegalZoom provides a safe and reliable solution for storing and accessing legal documents online. With their document storage and retrieval services, customers can securely store their important legal documents and conveniently access them whenever they need to.

Legal Forms

LegalZoom offers a diverse selection of customizable legal forms and templates that customers can easily personalize, generate, save, and print. These include mutual Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), independent contractor agreements, and consulting services agreements.

Legal Advice

According to the LegalZoom review, LegalZoom provides convenient and continuous legal assistance by connecting you with a team of skilled lawyers for a monthly cost of under $50.

With this service, you gain access to expert advice on a wide range of legal issues, such as starting a business, creating an estate plan, protecting your intellectual property, and handling family law matters.

Registered Agent Services

LegalZoom provides the option to act as the designated agent for your business for an annual fee of $299. As a registered agent, LegalZoom will handle legal documents, letters, and crucial tax documents on behalf of your LLC as per the LegalZoom registered agent review.

LegalZoom Customer Service and Support

The satisfaction of customers is crucial to achieving positive and satisfactory results. It influences both their overall satisfaction and their experience with the product according to the LegalZoom Review.

To assess the quality of LegalZoom’s customer service, we thoroughly examined customer reviews and directly engaged with their support team as part of our comprehensive LegalZoom LLC review.

Representatives: Based on recent feedback from customers, it’s evident that LegalZoom LLC, receives positive reviews for their registered agent services. Customers have praised the LegalZoom registered agent reviews for being helpful, patient, and knowledgeable.

They’re known for providing step-by-step guidance, making it easy for individuals to set up their LLC, even if it’s their first time.

According to the LegalZoom registered agent review, customers can trust the registered agents at LegalZoom to patiently assist them throughout the entire process. LegalZoom offers a chat option that allows users to connect with a human representative.

Our own experience with their customer service was also positive, as the agent we interacted with was kind and supportive, as mentioned in the LegalZoom registered agent review.

Wait time: In our personal experience with LegalZoom, we found that the wait time was very short. We only had to wait for about a minute before a representative was ready to help us.

Resolutions: According to recent feedback from customers, most individuals who encountered issues or had questions during the process of setting up their LLC were pleased with the prompt resolution of their concerns as per the LegalZoom LLC review.

LegalZoom provides multiple avenues for contact and support, such as phone, email, and an online chat forum. For customer assistance, please call (888) 379-0854, and for sales inquiries, please dial (855) 787-1922.

LegalZoom’s operating hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT. It’s worth mentioning that they do not offer round-the-clock support.

If customers prefer, they can submit their questions online by entering their contact details through the “submit a question” tab found on the “Contact Us” page, as mentioned in the LegalZoom LLC review.

Furthermore, LegalZoom provides online chat support, where users are required to provide their name and email address and have the option to include their phone number. Once you submit your information, a chat forum will appear where you can connect with an agent for any assistance you may need.

Be aware that if you provide your phone number, LegalZoom has your permission to contact you regarding your order or any special offers.

LegalZoom Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

Is LegalZoom legit? Absolutely. We have thoroughly reviewed LegalZoom LLC by studying numerous online LegalZoom reviews to gather insights from customers with personal experience with LegalZoom.

Our comprehensive analysis aims to give you an informed answer about the legitimacy and effectiveness of LegalZoom’s services.

Based on the data we collected, LegalZoom has been rated 3.41 stars out of 5 from a total of 1,128 LegalZoom LLC reviews. This rating indicates that most customers are satisfied with their interactions and purchases from LegalZoom.

As per the LegalZoom review, reviewers often praise the quality of work, the availability of live chat support, and the helpfulness in starting new businesses.

LegalZoom Review: Alternatives to LegalZoom

ZenBusiness is an online platform that aids entrepreneurs and small business owners in establishing and expanding their companies.

They provide cost-effective and all-inclusive packages for LLC formation, including services like LegalZoom registered agent reviews and annual report filing. ZenBusiness offers continuous support and resources to guarantee compliance and promote business success.

Swyft Filings is an expert in efficient and hassle-free LLC formation services. They provide a comprehensive suite of solutions, such as incorporation, compliance assistance, and even LegalZoom registered agent reviews.

With a focus on personalized support, Swyft Filings helps businesses navigate the LLC formation process and ensures they remain compliant with state and federal regulations.

Tailor Brands is an internet-based service that specializes in helping businesses establish a strong and unified brand identity. They offer a range of services including logo design, business card design, and social media branding packages.

Besides their design services, Tailor Brands also provides businesses with tools and resources to create and personalize their own branded assets.

For entrepreneurs and small business owners, Tailor Brands offers alternative solutions such as LLC formation, compliance support, and branding services that are tailored to meet their specific needs.

LegalZoom Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Does LegalZoom Have an App?

LegalZoom provides an application that can be easily downloaded from the Apple App Store. Unfortunately, it’s not currently accessible on the Google Play site.

As per the LegalZoom LLC review, this app enables customers who are establishing an LLC or corporation through LegalZoom to conveniently handle all aspects of the process using their iOS devices.

This includes managing any concerns, receiving digital documents, and having access to unlimited cloud storage for their business files.

What Add-on Services Does LegalZoom Offer?

As per the LegalZoom Review, LegalZoom provides a wide range of legal services for individuals and businesses through its three LLC formation packages. These packages offer a comprehensive set of services.

Assistance with real estate deals

Reviewing franchise disclosures and legal paperwork

Registration support for trademarks, patents, and copyrights

Managing filings and corporate changes

Provision of legal agreements and forms

S-corporation, C-corporation, or nonprofit entity formation

LegalZoom offers a range of services that cater to LLCs and other business types.

Legal strategies for businesses

EIN (Employer Identification Numbers)

State tax identification numbers

Google Workspace offers business email services

Services for registered agents

Yearly reports

Foreign credentials

Seller’s licenses

Operational agreements preparation

Aid with business licenses

Drafting of resolutions and bylaws

Does LegalZoom Have a Refund Policy?

LegalZoom provides a “satisfaction guarantee” that enables customers to seek a refund within 60 days of their purchase if they’re dissatisfied with the service. It’s important to understand that filing fees, taxes, and payments made to government agencies aren’t eligible for a refund.

Any fees paid to third parties involved in processing the order, such as courier fees or payments to attorneys or other third parties affiliated with LegalZoom’s legal plans or attorney-assisted products, aren’t eligible for a refund.

Additionally, the company usually processes refund requests within five business days, as per the LegalZoom LLC review.

Bottom Line on LegalZoom Review

LegalZoom is an established and respected business formation provider, offering a comprehensive range of legal services. With efficient customer support and the option for ongoing legal advice at a fixed monthly fee, LegalZoom stands out in the market as per the LegalZoom Review.

Some of its services may not be the cheapest, but its introductory formation packages provide businesses with a seamless and cost-effective way to start their ventures.

Based on these considerations, LegalZoom is a great option for businesses in need of a reliable and experienced industry leader to handle their business formation and online legal needs, as stated in the LegalZoom LLC review.

