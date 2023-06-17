Live Conscious Review – Natural Health Supplements for Wellness

Live Conscious is a wellness brand offering well-researched products, each with high-quality ingredients. Their best-selling ingredients help users to revive their body and spirit, ensuring that users don’t have to fill themselves with artificial fillers instead of nutrients.

What is Live Conscious?

Finding the right supplement to promote wellness can be overwhelming and frustrating. Some people looking to support their health don’t know where to start, while others have a specific type of supplement they want to try. Finding natural and safe remedies has proven incredibly difficult as the supplement industry has become more profitable. Consumers might want to check out Live Conscious in a world where no supplement brand performs as it should.

While many wellness brands seemingly have forgotten their customers, Live Conscious keeps them front and center. Consumers will notice that this brand stands above the rest by offering complete transparency in every product they bring to the public. Their brand has grown substantially through the years because of this concise way of addressing every formula, which is why other brands have failed.

Live Conscious is constantly looking at the latest scientific research as they craft every product, even focusing on the right way to manufacture and package them. They take an “all hands on deck” approach to making every step of the production process necessary, and none of their supplements can be considered boring.

Every product by the Live Conscious Brand takes the health of consumers seriously. This brand is a force in the supplement industry, with high-quality options for every person’s needs. With a mission for investing in customer wellness, they also have established philanthropic efforts with the Eden Reforestation Project.

Best-Selling Products by Live Conscious

Every formula focuses on helping consumers maintain balance in their mind, body, and spirit, despite the many changes happening around the user. They research ancient and new ingredients, balancing every formula safely for users.

Read on below to learn about some of the best-selling remedies from Live Conscious:

Collagen Peptides

MoveWell

MagWell

Beyond Greens

OmegaWell

Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides focuses on giving consumers support for hair, skin, nails, and joints, touching every part of the body that benefits when using collagen. This formula uses a combination of type 1 and type 3 collagen peptides from cows. All the collagen used in this formula can be certified as hormone-free and 100% non-GMO. The cows’ health for this collagen source was a significant priority for the creators, ensuring they were grass-fed and could live a healthy and happy life before being included in this formula.

While this formula could be just like every other collagen supplement on the market today, the creators ensure that every amino acid is supported by enzymes that will improve its bioavailability. The formula is helpful to bone and joint health. Consumers can increase the strength of hair, skin, and nails with regular use, though it also helps with the skin’s cellular structure. Simply put – Collagen Peptides allows consumers to feel like their best self from within.

While other products seek bovine or pea protein to source collagen, this formula offers a substantial collection of amino acids in every gram. The 19 amino acids included in this remedy are:

Alanine, to break down tryptophan and vitamin B6

Arginine can reduce high blood pressure and the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Aspartic acid, which helps with the production of other amino acids.

Cystine, which can influence how quickly hair grows.

Glutamic acid supports healthy blood sugar levels and protects from nerve damage.

Glycine improves heart and liver health while improving sleep.

Histidine to repair damaged tissue and improve blood cell production.

Hydroxylysine, to improve skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Hydroxyproline, which can reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Isoleucine, which could potentially manage blood sugar levels.

Leucine, which can help skin and bones to heal.

Lysine reduces anxiety and promotes better calcium absorption.

Methionine is an antioxidant that reduces free radical damage.

Phenylalanine, which could promote weight loss and pain relief.

Proline, which can improve protein synthesis.

Serine promotes better cognitive function and improves cerebral blood flow.

Threonine, to improve lipid metabolism.

Tyrosine, which supports better production of neurotransmitters.

Valine, to improve mental focus and improve muscle coordination.

To get this formula, consumers can choose from one bag for $34.99, two bags for $31.99 each, or four bags for $27.99 each. Users won’t have to worry about flavor in this formula, making adding to drinks or other remedies easy without influencing the taste.

Collagen is a crucial protein to maintain overall health for consumers nowadays, and there is no other protein that the body naturally contains in such a high concentration. It is naturally found in almost everything, even the skin. Unfortunately, the body cannot produce enough collagen with age, so wrinkles and sore joints become common. Taking the recommended amount of collagen daily can help substantially, only requiring 11 grams to be added to any beverage.

MoveWell

MoveWell is the Live Conscious solution to joint support, helping consumers improve how well users move around without pain. Using ingredients that promote better flexibility and hydration in the joints, this formula allows users to give consumers the support that they need to move around with their loved ones. Glucosamine and chondroitin are the leaders of this formula, allowing anyone who needs to direct their natural collagen to their joints where it has diminished.

By including this particular assortment of ingredients, consumers can improve the fluid that is supposed to be around the joints. It increases the natural compounds in the body that the joints rely on, ensuring that the gradual loss of cartilage doesn’t cause as much damage. This ensures that users can move without pain and inflammation, helping them overcome the typical wear and tear as they age.

The ingredients that make up the MoveWell formula are:

ApresFlex Boswellia serrata can reduce pain and promote better mobility for people with osteoarthritis.

Glucosamine sulfate reduces osteoarthritis pain and slows deterioration in the knees.

Chondroitin sulfate keeps cartilage healthy with improved hydration and production of cartilage.

Methylsulfonylmethane is an anti-inflammatory remedy for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and tendonitis.

Hyaluronic acid can hydrate the joints and improve the fluidity of movements.

Turmeric is one of the most well-known remedies to remove inflammation and pain from swollen and arthritic joints.

If users want to maintain joint health with MoveWell, they can choose one bottle for $29.99, three bottles for $27.99 each, or four bottles for $27.99 each. Users must swallow four capsules daily to get the joint support that MoveWell offers.

Maintaining the same health and stability in the joints is difficult as the body ages, especially since the cartilage can lose a lot of mass as the body ages. This loss of cartilage and other support can sometimes make the joints still and immovable. If the individual manages to move around a lot, they experience excruciating pain because of the inflammation and damage in the joints. By easing this swelling and pain, consumers can regain the mobility that they enjoyed during their younger years.

MagWell

MagWell supplements consumers who want to promote better bone and immunity health. This formula helps consumers improve their cardiovascular system with its few ingredients, improving immune health and bone mineralization. As the formula works together, it can enhance the nervous system’s performance while keeping the musculoskeletal system strong and improving cell function.

Though this formula highlights the importance of improving immunity, the ingredients are crucial to bone and immunity health. Each is carefully sourced for its purity to ensure that no one else has to deal with the threat of illness or bone deterioration constantly.

Users will experience the support of:

Vitamin D3, which improves bone strength and immunity.

Magnesium citrate can improve bowel movements to reduce constipation and promote regularity.

Magnesium glycinate alleviates anxiety and improves bone health.

Magnesium malate can improve the user’s control over blood sugar levels, mood, and stamina while relieving pain.

Zinc citrate, which offers some water solubility to enhance the immune system.

Zinc ascorbate promotes better protein synthesis and wound healing.

To get the MagWell formula, consumers can choose from one bottle for $19.99, two bottles for $18.99 each, or four bottles for $17.49 each. With two capsules daily, consumers should get enough support to improve their overall wellness.

While this supplement might seem a little simpler than the options that precede it in this guide, all three ingredients are essential to the body. The body can maintain a lot of compounds and chemicals on its own. However, there’s no way for it to produce magnesium or zinc, so it should be no surprise that this formula supports as many of these two minerals as possible.

Incorporating these magnesium versions helps consumers keep their heart activity within a healthy range. It promotes better cardiovascular function, but the ability to work with vitamin D3 is the reason it has such a powerful effect on bones. With both bioavailable versions of zinc combined with the other ingredients in this blend, consumers will find that their neurotransmitter activity improves. This balance can lead to a happier mood and enhanced cognition.

Beyond Greens

Beyond Greens helps consumers to get a powerful blend of superfoods that can improve the user’s overall health. Much of this formula focuses on nourishing the body with superfoods that will balance the gut, support energy needs, and cleanse the body of toxins. It only includes vegan ingredients, and it ensures that users can purge all of the toxins that make them sick in the first place.

To provide a well-rounded defense for the immune system and the gut, Beyond Greeks includes the following ingredients:

Rhodiola root alleviates stress and fatigue while supporting healthy brain function.

Matcha leaf has tons of antioxidants to improve brain function and heart health.

Organic Reishi mushrooms boost the immune system and reduce high blood sugar levels.

Organic cordyceps mushrooms can improve heart health while reducing inflammation.

Organic turkey tail mushrooms are rich in antioxidants that can boost the immune system and slow down the growth of cancer cells.

Organic lion’s mane mushrooms could reduce the risk of dementia, anxiety, and depression.

Chlorella is broken cell wall algae, which has anti-bacterial and anti-tumor benefits.

Echinacea purpurea, to treat the common cold and upper respiratory tract infections.

Milk thistle, which provides support for the liver and reduces the risk of age-related brain issues.

LactoSpore, which improves the immune system and provides support for gut health.

Fructo-oligosaccharides offer a prebiotic effect for the existing healthy bacteria in the gut.

Xylo-oligosaccharides, which also act as a prebiotic for the gut.

Tahl gum supports the healthy bacteria in the gut and treats IBS.

Ceylon cinnamon bark, which naturally reduces high blood sugar levels.

Available as a powder, consumers have three package choices – one jar for $39.99, two jars for $36.99 each, or four jars for $31.99 each. Users must measure a scoop of the powder to blend with any beverage daily for the desired benefits.

Gut balance is crucial for the health of the rest of the body. The gut microbiome helps consumers improve their immunity while keeping energy levels high and mood-managed. With the entire body supported, consumers can reduce their likelihood of becoming ill, which is what the Beyond Greens formula is about. Users only need a small amount to make a significant difference. However, the creators were sure to include enough of each ingredient to meet the clinical dosages that studies have determined to be effective.

OmegaWell

OmegaWell helps the body to get the suitable omega-3 fatty acids to support heart health. This formula offers sustainably sourced fish oil, ensuring users get 800 mg EPA and 600 mg DHA in every serving. Unlike other products, consumers won’t have to worry about experiencing a fishy aftertaste with this supplement, even though so much fish oil is packed into every capsule.

The creators of OmegaWell keep it relatively simple, only including the following:

Fish oil supports the health of the cardiovascular system and reduces joint pain.

EPA can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, high triglycerides, and high blood pressure.

DHA reduces the risk of heart disease and soothes uncontrolled inflammation.

Customers will have three options to buy OmegaWell – one bottle for $24.99, three for $22.99 each, and six for $20.99. The formula is condensed into soft gel capsules to ensure that consumers get all the benefits without the smell and taste of fish. They’ll need two a day to reap the benefits of omega-3s, though consuming it with a meal is also essential.

Fish oil is one of the most helpful ways to get enough omega-3 fatty acids because they reduce oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can build up over time due to exposure to toxins, wreaking havoc on cell tissue as it damages DNA. The whole process leads to inflammation, pain, and even lifelong disease. By getting enough omega-3s in the body, users can reduce the damage that oxidative stress can cause.

Besides the benefits above, fish oil regularly improves heart and brain health. Taking fish oil daily can help consumers get enough omega-3s while reducing inflammation. By dealing with this inflammation, consumers experience less pain, swelling, and discomfort.

Frequently Asked Questions About Live Conscious

Q: What is Live Conscious?

A: Live Conscious is a wellness brand that helps consumers to improve their health with transparency, safe ingredients, and consistent products. They base every remedy on scientific research and the latest discoveries to ensure that consumers get consistent results with every product.

Q: Where is the Live Conscious brand located?

A: Live Conscious has its headquarters in Burbank, California.

Q: What makes Live Conscious more reliable than other brands?

A: This brand focuses on high-quality products, helpful customer service, and an immense understanding of nutrition.

Q: What is the involvement of Live Conscious in the Eden Reforestation Project?

A: Live Conscious pledged to plant a million trees with this nonprofit effort. They believe helping restore forests worldwide is the best way to help consumers and nature’s inner and outer health for generations.

Q: What artificial ingredients are found in Live Conscious?

A: None! This brand doesn’t allow any artificial ingredients to be included in their supplements. They prioritize balance in the mind, body, and spirit with every formula, whether they offer a probiotic, protein powder, or vitamin.

Q: What payment methods are accepted?

A: Every major credit card is accepted. Consumers can also pay with PayPal if they have an account.

Q: Will users be charged more than one time?

A: Consumers can choose to order a one-time purchase or a subscription. Subscriptions will be automatically charged monthly as the formulas go out,

Q: What shipping methods are offered?

A: Every package is shipped via USPS.

Q: How much does shipping cost?

A: Consumers who subscribe for regular shipments will automatically qualify for free shipping. One-time purchases will incur a fee that is determined at checkout.

Q: How can users track their shipments?

A: Once the order is placed, users will get an email with tracking information within 1-3 days. Users who don’t receive an email with this information can speak with the customer service team.

Q: What should consumers do to save money on their purchases?

A: The easiest way to save on the cost of any products from Live Conscious is to order more units at once or subscribe for shipments.

A: Subscribe and Save is the subscription program available through Live Conscious. This purchase gives users the lowest price for any supplement, giving them priority shipping. Consumers can cancel or change at any time without any penalties.

Q: What if the user isn’t happy with their purchase?

A: Every order has a money-back guarantee, covering the first 365 days after the purchase.

Q: What hours are the customer service team available?

A: The customer service team is available weekdays from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturdays from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sundays from 7:00 am to 11:30 am PST.

The customer service team can be reached by calling 866-949-7799 or emailing support@weliveconscious.com.

Final Thoughts on Live Conscious

Live Conscious allows consumers to deal with every aspect of their health with the many supplements they offer. Each is more powerful and supportive than the last but provides different benefits. Consumers will enjoy the consistency in their natural ingredients, allowing users to forget about the risks associated with artificial ingredients (since they won’t have to face them). Several products are available with completely vegan ingredients, though consumers who want protein powders or fish oil will not have a vegan option. All orders have a lengthy return policy to ensure every user is happy with their product before giving up their investment.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.