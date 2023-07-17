MyBookie Review: Is MyBookie a Legit Casino & Sportsbook in 2023?

Thinking of getting started at a new sportsbook but don’t know where to find one? Then you’ve come to the right place.

In our MyBookie sportsbook review, we’ll take a closer look at everything it has in store – from the generous welcome bonus to the excellent sports betting section; MyBookie checks all the right boxes.

Want to find out more about it? Keep on reading!

MyBookie Pros:

24/7 customer support

Live game streaming available

Generous MyBookie bonuses and promotions

Great live in-play sports wagering

30+ sports to bet on

MyBookie Cons:

$45 minimum deposit for credit cards

Outdated design

MyBookie Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : Sign up for a new account and receive a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. Make sure to use the promo code MYB50 to activate this offer.

: Sign up for a new account and receive a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. Make sure to use the promo code MYB50 to activate this offer. Cash Bonus : Activate a smaller bonus with a lower rollover requirement. With the cash bonus available at MyBookie, you’ll receive a 10% cash bonus on your initial deposit of up to $200 – all you need to do is to use the promo code 200CASH.

Activate a smaller bonus with a lower rollover requirement. With the cash bonus available at MyBookie, you’ll receive a 10% cash bonus on your initial deposit of up to $200 – all you need to do is to use the promo code 200CASH. Sportsbook Reload Bonus : Use the promo code MYB25 to activate a 25% match deposit bonus of up to $500.

: Use the promo code MYB25 to activate a 25% match deposit bonus of up to $500. Refer a Friend : Claim a bonus if you refer a friend to MyBookie Sportsbook; you’ll get a matched 200% referral bonus of up to $200.

: Claim a bonus if you refer a friend to MyBookie Sportsbook; you’ll get a matched 200% referral bonus of up to $200. Horse Rebate: Get an 8% rebate on horse racing action. The bonus is credited to your account the next day, and there are no rollover requirements to worry about.

MyBookie Sportsbook Review: Best Stand-Out Features

Here are the most stand-out features of MyBookie that you should know about:

Style and feel of MyBookie Sportsbook : MyBookie website is swift, clean, and simple to move around. The site performs just as you would expect from a professional site.

: MyBookie website is swift, clean, and simple to move around. The site performs just as you would expect from a professional site. Sports Betting Options : MyBookie has hundreds of betting options to promote major sports betting. The odds are available on every professional sport, including the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, college basketball, MLB, UFC, and boxing.

: MyBookie has hundreds of betting options to promote major sports betting. The odds are available on every professional sport, including the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, college basketball, MLB, UFC, and boxing. Payment Methods : There are several payment methods supported by Mybookie Sportsbook, including crypto payment methods. You’ll access options such as VISA, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Person 2 Person, Ethereum, and bank wire transfers.

: There are several payment methods supported by Mybookie Sportsbook, including crypto payment methods. You’ll access options such as VISA, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Person 2 Person, Ethereum, and bank wire transfers. Quality of Customer Support: MyBookie has an excellent track record in response to customer support, with no customer complaints. You can reach the customer agents through phones, email, and live chat features.

They are available 24/7 to attend to your issues and are friendly to engage with.

Is MyBookie Sportsbook Legit?

MyBookie is an online betting site that has established a good name in the gaming business as a reliable sportsbook.

The Government and Laws of Curacao legally license the website. The regulatory authority of Curacao is well known for its desire to provide players with the best and most secure platform. The sportsbook’s website also has complete industry-standard SSL encryption security. This is meant to ensure that the player’s personal and financial data are properly protected.

Furthermore, the sportsbook undergoes thorough and frequent audits to ensure fair gaming practices prevail. MyBookie’s review revealed that this sportsbook has a dedicated customer service base. The team can address customer issues via phone, email, or live chat.

The sportsbook seems to value its customers very much, as they ensure that their problems are heard and resolved in time. Also, responsible gambling is practiced in this sportsbook. Programs and resources are provided on the site to help customers on the platform stick to healthy sports betting practices.

Mybookie is, therefore, a legit and trustworthy sportsbook. You can trust them with any data required for account formation and verification.

How to Sign Up at MyBookie Sportsbook Online?

If you are using Mybookie Sportsbook for the first time, claim and redeem your first welcome package by following the steps below:

Step 1: Create Your Account

Use this MyBookie link to access their website.

Click the bright orange “Join Now” icon on the website’s top right corner.

Select your country, state, city, street name and number, and zip code.

Enter your preferred signup promo code.

Confirm you are not a robot by checking the reCaptcha box.

Click “Create My Account” to complete your registration process.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Log in to your MyBookie sportsbook account.

Proceed to the account verification section.

Provide the documents.

Step 3: Login and Claim Your First Deposit Bonus

Log in to your MyBookie account by providing your username and password.

Go to the cashier’s section, and enter your promotional code to redeem it.

Make your deposit and activate the MyBookie welcome bonus.

How Does MyBookie Treat Its Players?

There are certain things that we can take a look at to determine how an online casino or sportsbook treats its users. Let’s have a look at them below:

Responsive Customer Support:

MyBookie Sportsbook has very strong and dependable customer support. They are available 24/7, and you can contact MyBookie’s customer service team via phone number, email, or live chat.

Upon signing up for an account at MyBookie, you’ll receive a welcome call from an agent. This is a top-notch measure that helps players get started at an online sportsbook.

There is also an FAQ section that comprehensively covers every detail of the sportsbook, and it is easier to locate on the platform. To back it up, there are extensive rules and regulations that state the dos and don’ts of the sportsbook clearly.

Safe gambling practices:

MyBookie Sportsbook takes responsible gaming into great consideration; they are committed to helping you stay entertained while also being in control.

The following are some of the practices it takes to ensure players stay in control, as found during our MyBookie review:

Account timeouts: Players are temporarily barred from accessing their accounts for a period, usually between 24 hours and six months.

Once timeouts have been initiated, you can’t access their accounts until the barring time has expired, and it is essential to know that this cannot be overridden. Players can request a timeout from customer support.

Self-exclusion: MyBookie is dedicated to providing this tool to help promote responsible gaming policy. This deal requires the sports bettor to refrain from gambling and opening new accounts.

The site is technologically advanced to prevent users from accessing the site by detecting and closing new accounts during the exclusion period.

Preventing underage gaming: MyBookie sportsbook doesn’t accept underage users. They’ll use any reasonable means to ensure that users of the legal gambling age (21+) can open an account and wager with real money per their licensing standards.

To prevent minors from accessing an account with MyBookie, they established a robust registration process that requires a name, address, and date of birth.

A third-party KYC service provider will then verify the information. If the system can’t verify the information, it’ll request a manual verification process.

Fast and Secure Payments:

MyBookie sportsbook accepts MasterCard, Visa, MoneyGram, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Ethereum for deposits and withdrawals. All payments on the platform are in US dollars. Deposits made instantly reflect in the account, and afterward, a confirmation email will be sent to your email address.

Withdrawal limits for wire transfers range between $500 and $5000. For Bitcoin, it’s between $25 and $5,000 – crypto users are offered better sportsbook sign up bonuses, too!

MyBookie Review: Why Should You Use This Sportsbook?

In this section, we’ll review the main factors that make MyBookie Sportsbook one of the best gambling websites. We’ll examine the user interface, sports markets, bonuses, and promotions.

User Interface: 4.7/5

The user interface of this sportsbook is simple and well-organized. It has a search option to help you quickly find what you want, no matter what you are looking for. A blue menu across the screen notifies you if you get any messages. At the bottom of the page is the live chat feature – if you ever need to contact customer support, just click it and contact the support.

We liked that the menu is well-organized into different categories, so you can find anything in just a few clicks.

Sports Markets: 4.8/5

MyBookie Sportsbook has a great selection of betting options. Over 30 different markets are available for sports betting, and the MyBookie casino games section also boasts an excellent variety of casino games.

The sportsbook offers outstanding options for football matches with competitive odds. And if you’re a baseball fan, you can place a bet on hits, runs, innings, and errors. The sportsbook makes it easy to sort through open betting lines, while popular betting events are found in the highlight section, including cricket betting.

Bonus and promotions: 4.9/5

There are about four bonuses available for the users of MyBookie Sportsbook. You’ll have access to options such as the rebate bonus.

First, the sportsbook sign-up bonus offers a 50% match deposit of up to $1,000 on your initial deposit for new users. On the other hand, existing users enjoy a 25% reload bonus with a minimum deposit of $100 and a maximum deposit of $500 – and there are so many other MyBookie promo codes available.

There is also a refer-a-friend program available at MyBookie, too. You’ll earn a 200% bonus of up to $200 when friends use your referral link to join MyBookie.

MyBookie Sportsbook Review Score: 4.8/5

MyBookie sportsbook is the best option for both new and professional sports bettors looking to venture into gambling and grow their gaming experience.

The sportsbook has a very generous sign-up bonus for new customers. Existing users can also take advantage of special promotions, including a rebate bonus, a referral program, a cash bonus, and a reload promo.

We liked that this site also offers an extensive library of casino games and sports betting markets, allowing users to choose their favorites. Based on our in-depth review above and the overall score of 4.8/5, we highly recommend anyone exploring sports betting and casino gaming to try out MyBookie.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at MyBookie?

Before signing up for an account at MyBookie Sportsbook, it is vital to keep in mind that MyBookie is a sportsbook that practices responsible gambling. Only responsible adults are allowed to create accounts and wager.

The site accepts only bettors who are 21 years of age or older. Accounts owned by underage customers will be closed, and any associated funds or winnings will be forfeited.

You can request a maximum of one withdrawal per payout weekly for a maximum of $10,000. The maximum Bitcoin and bank wire payout is capped at $5,000. MyBookie focuses on account security and integrity. Account sharing in this sportsbook is prohibited and can cause severe penalties.

Check out our similar articles:

What Bonuses Are Available at MyBookie Sportsbook?

MyBookie offers a broad range of bonuses that are up for grabs for both new and existing users. Our MyBookie sportsbook review found the following:

MyBookie Welcome Bonus

For new users, MyBookie offers a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your initial deposit. The bonus requires a minimum deposit of $50.

A 10x rollover requirement applies to this bonus. Also, you’ll have to use the MyBookie promo code MYB50 to activate this bonus in the cashier section.

Cashback Bonus

For this bonus, there’s a 10% match bonus of up to $200 on your initial deposit. This offer will suit you if you’ve been searching for smaller bonuses with low wagering terms. The minimum qualifying deposit is $45, and the rollover term is 1x.

MyBookie Reload Bonus

The bonus is available for existing customers. It’s a 25% reload match bonus of up to $1,000 that’s credited in the form of free play. The minimum qualifying deposit is $100, and there’s no limit to the amount in which the maximum bonus can be awarded.

Referral Bonus at MyBookie

When friends use your referral link to join MyBookie, you’ll earn a 200% bonus of up to $200. The minimum qualifying deposit is $50.

Other Amazing Online Sportsbooks Like MyBookie

There are other online betting sites that may amaze you if you don’t find MyBookie Sportsbook satisfying. They include the following:

BetOnline

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to $1,000

Fantastic racebook with live betting

24/7 phone and live chat support

Cons:

Could use more banking options

BetOnline Sportsbook is one of the leading gambling sites with highly competitive odds and generous bonuses.

Once you sign up for a new account, you can score a 50% deposit match of up to $1,000 as a welcome bonus. The bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement. There is also another bonus available for the users of this sportsbook – it is an up to $250 welcome promo. It’s also one of the best crypto sports betting sites, with numerous digital coins supported.

Besides the bonuses and promotions, BetOnline sportsbook boasts various sports and betting options. The site accepts a variety of cryptos, and it is easy to use.

>> Up to $1,000 welcome bonus [BetOnline]

BUSR

Pros:

An impressive collection of sports markets

Quick crypto payments

Smooth live betting experience

Cons:

Limited eSports betting collection

BUSR Sportsbook is a reputable sportsbook that has been working in the sports betting industry for many years now.

The sportsbook comes with a series of generous bonuses. Newbies and existing users are offered generous bonuses, including the generous $1,500 welcome bonus – make sure to deposit at least $100 to activate the offer.

You must use the promo code SPORTS100FP — the wagering requirement for this offer is 20x. Your bonus will be deposited in your account when you first make the minimum qualifying deposit.

You can contact representatives via email, live chat, or phone for quick assistance. Phone calls are the quickest, followed by live chat. Emails typically take longer, but serious issues are handled with extreme priority.

>> Up to $1,500 welcome bonus [BUSR]

Bovada

Pros:

Excellent welcome bonus

Tiered loyalty program

Unique NFL and NBA specials

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Our Bovada review shows that this sportsbook was founded in 2011 and has since developed into a popular gambling site.

One notable feature of the site is the welcome bonus, which can be used in the sports or racebook. It comes with a low rollover requirement, making it manageable. At Bovada, you can take advantage of an attractive welcome bonus for new members. It entails a match deposit bonus of up to $750. Make sure to check out the casino section at Bovada, where you’ll find a variety of casino games.

>> Up to $1,000 welcome bonus [Bovada]

Other MyBookie Sportsbook Reviews

Having gone through the internet, we found the following honest reviews from users who have used MyBookie online sportsbook:

MyBookie Sportsbook Review: Final Verdict

We found that Mybookie Sportsbook is a legit and trustworthy gambling site all around. This is evident from how it values its users by providing them with generous bonuses, a secure gambling platform, and various payment options.

The sportsbook is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao. In addition, it’s encrypted with 256-bit SSL technology. Therefore, the user’s personal and financial information is protected.

If you are looking for something else, check out our alternative picks. No matter which one you decide to use, please always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: