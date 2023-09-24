MyCompanyWorks Review: Expert Opinion 2023

Starting a business can feel daunting, but it can make all the difference with the right guidance. That’s where MyCompanyWorks comes in. MyCompanyWorks specializes in helping entrepreneurs like you with every aspect of forming and managing your business.

In this MyCompanyWorks review, we’ll look at how their services can benefit you on your entrepreneurial journey. However, with many options available, it can take time to determine if MyCompanyWorks is the right choice for you.

In this MyCompanyWorks review, we will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the services, pricing, and customer support offered by MyCompanyWorks. We aim to provide you with all the necessary information so that you can make an informed decision about this company.

If you’re considering starting a new venture or looking to optimize your current business, the MyCompanyWorks review is precisely what you need. Find out if MyCompanyWorks is the solution you’ve been searching for by reading on.

>> Choose MyCompanyWorks Today! >>

What Is MyCompanyWorks?

In our comprehensive MyCompanyWorks review, we have ranked this exceptional company at No. 8 on our list of the top LLC services available. What sets them apart is their impressive range of services within the mid-level Entrepreneur package and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

With a 90-day money-back guarantee and convenient toll-free telephone support during business hours, MyCompanyWorks truly goes above and beyond to ensure their clients’ needs are met, as stated in the MyCompanyWorks review.

The support services offered by MyCompanyWorks include assistance setting up a business bank account, an interactive business formation checklist, and an LLC handbook, as stated by the MyCompanyWorks LLC review.

While many newly-formed LLCs will find their formation needs fulfilled by the features of MyCompanyWorks’ Entrepreneur and Complete packages, certain services like annual report filing and compliance monitoring require an additional fee.

>> Try MyCompanyWorks >>

MyCompanyWorks at a Glance

As per MyCompanyWorks LLC review, MyCompanyWorks is a business formation and management company that offers various services to aid entrepreneurs in starting and managing their businesses.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, MyCompanyWorks provides LLC and corporation formation, registered agent services, and business compliance solutions at different price points, all backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

According to the MyCompanyWorks review, they boast a user-friendly online platform for effortless business filings and document management.

When it comes to providing excellent customer support, MyCompanyWorks is valued. Since its inception, this company has helped over 60,000 businesses in the formation and management of their companies.

If you’re looking for a MyCompanyWorks review, you can trust that their exceptional customer service sets them apart.

>> Consider MyCompanyWorks for a Registered Agent Service >>

MyCompanyWorks Cost

According to MyCompanyWorks review, they offer three LLC formation plans with prices ranging from $59 plus state fees (if applicable) for the Basic plan to $259 plus state fees for the Complete plan.

The Entrepreneur plan, priced at $179 plus state fees, is considered the most popular option in the MyCompanyWorks review.

This plan falls in between the Basic and Premium plans and includes essential features offered at an additional cost with the Basic plan. These features include obtaining an EIN and serving as a registered agent for your LLC.

In addition, MyCompanyWorks Review offers services that enhance LLC or corporate formation for small businesses.

These services include filing annual reports, monitoring compliance, ensuring business license compliance, registering domain names, and creating websites as listed in the MyCompanyWorks LLC review.

What Plans Are Available From MyCompanyWorks?

When conducting a MyCompanyWorks LLC review, you will find that they offer three distinct plans for LLC formation: Basic, Entrepreneur, and Complete.

These packages encompass the necessary tasks of preparing and filing the articles of organization in any state you desire. MyCompanyWorks is proud to cater to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition, MyCompanyWorks LLC Review offers comprehensive assistance via email or toll-free phone support. Our team is available from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday, except for federal holidays.

Personalized organizational minutes, including instructions for holding the organizational meeting

A personalized operating agreement specifying the LLC’s applicable rules

Startup Wizard interactive checklist guiding you through each step of the LLC formation process

When considering a MyCompanyWorks review, it’s important to note that while the affordable price of their Basic plan, which is $59 plus state fees, may be attractive to very small businesses, it’s crucial for companies with employees to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for federal tax return purposes.

Acquiring an EIN for the business is included in MyCompanyWorks’ more expensive Entrepreneur and Complete packages, but it comes at an additional cost of $59 for Basic subscribers.

The Basic plan doesn’t include the company’s registered agent service, which is available as a standalone service for $99 per year but is bundled with MyCompanyWorks’ higher-priced plans.

In addition to EIN and registered agent services, the Entrepreneur plan offers MyCompanyForms, a library of business forms, checklists, tax guides, and sample minutes and resolutions. MyCompanyForms can be purchased separately for $49.

The highest-tier package offered by the company is the MyCompanyWorks Premium, which handles a wide range of compliance and security needs for your business.

Service for filing annual reports

ComplianceLock feature that automatically alerts on compliance tasks like meeting requirements and documenting business decisions

Business entity monitoring to ensure the active and good standing status of your LLC

Automatic generation and secure storage of meeting minutes and resolutions

MyCompanyWorks Premium is priced at $99 when purchased separately from the Complete package. It offers 5GB of storage, an e-ledger for monitoring ownership changes, and e-certificates for validating ownership.

Is MyCompanyWorks Legit? MyCompanyWorks, known for its exceptional LLC and corporate formation services, also provides a wide range of other offerings.

In this comprehensive MyCompanyWorks LLC review, we will explore the various services provided by this leading company:

Package including a custom domain name, website builder, and three email boxes for $99 per year

Package including an LLC kit, seal, and member certificates for $69

Business license compliance package available for $99

Virtual office service offering a street address for mail reception, mail forwarding, a phone number in the registered state, voicemail, and fax-to-email service at $59 per month ($39 per month for mail only, $29 per month for phone only)

In MyCompanyWorks review, we found that their prices are slightly lower than the average of all the LLC formation services in our ratings.

Is MyCompanyWorks Legit? Small businesses interested in forming an LLC can find value in the features offered by MyCompanyWorks’ midrange Entrepreneur package, particularly the EIN and registered agent services.

According to the MyCompanyWorks LLC review, the Complete package, which includes MyCompanyWorks Premium, provides comprehensive solutions for reporting, monitoring, and meeting compliance requirements.

>> Visit MyCompanyWorks for Pricing >>

Where Is MyCompanyWorks Available?

Is MyCompanyWorks Legit? Where is it accessible? MyCompanyWorks offers its LLC formation and other business services in all 50 states of the United States and the District of Columbia, as per MyCompanyWorks LLC review.

Suppose you’re looking for a comprehensive MyCompanyWorks review. In that case, you’ll be glad to know that they cater to non-U.S. citizens and U.S. citizens living overseas who want to establish a company in the U.S.

MyCompanyWorks also offers apostille certification services to authenticate documents in foreign countries.

How Fast Is MyCompanyWorks?

Regardless of the chosen LLC package, MyCompanyWorks ensures same-day processing of business orders. This is a favorable offering, as many companies charge varying fees based on processing times.

>> Use MyCompanyWorks for Your Business >>

MyCompanyWorks Features

Customer Support: MyCompanyWorks offers packages that include limitless phone and email support, helping business owners when needed. Noted for their prompt replies, good dispositions, and useful information, customers selecting the Premium plan can access priority support.

MyCompanyWorks offers packages that include limitless phone and email support, helping business owners when needed. Noted for their prompt replies, good dispositions, and useful information, customers selecting the Premium plan can access priority support. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: The assurance of customer satisfaction is of the utmost priority for MyCompanyWorks. Thus they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any plan they offer. If customers aren’t happy with the service they have received, they can contact MyCompanyWorks within the initial 90 days of purchase for a solution or a refund.

The assurance of customer satisfaction is of the utmost priority for MyCompanyWorks. Thus they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any plan they offer. If customers aren’t happy with the service they have received, they can contact MyCompanyWorks within the initial 90 days of purchase for a solution or a refund. Virtual Office Service: MyCompanyWorks offers a virtual office package for $39/month. This package provides businesses with a physical mailing address, mail forwarding, reduced shipping costs, and phone and fax numbers. It can be beneficial for online companies that lack a physical presence or to keep a personal and business address separate for those who work from home.

MyCompanyWorks offers a virtual office package for $39/month. This package provides businesses with a physical mailing address, mail forwarding, reduced shipping costs, and phone and fax numbers. It can be beneficial for online companies that lack a physical presence or to keep a personal and business address separate for those who work from home. Free Business Tax Consultation: MyCompanyWorks offers a complimentary webinar that lasts for one hour, providing its customers with specific data on their entity type, filling out tax forms, taxes on employees, and the IRS regulations related to business filing.

MyCompanyWorks offers a complimentary webinar that lasts for one hour, providing its customers with specific data on their entity type, filling out tax forms, taxes on employees, and the IRS regulations related to business filing. Document E-Delivery: Clients can opt to have their commercial filing papers sent to them electronically through their MyCompanyWorks account, thereby diminishing the use of paper and allowing easy access to the scanned documents.

Clients can opt to have their commercial filing papers sent to them electronically through their MyCompanyWorks account, thereby diminishing the use of paper and allowing easy access to the scanned documents. Easy-to-Use Startup Wizard: At MyCompanyWorks, they have designed a Startup Wizard that provides a tailored checklist for customers to refer to regarding forming their LLC or corporation. This checklist is step-by-step and offers reminders for incomplete tasks to ensure progress is being made.

At MyCompanyWorks, they have designed a Startup Wizard that provides a tailored checklist for customers to refer to regarding forming their LLC or corporation. This checklist is step-by-step and offers reminders for incomplete tasks to ensure progress is being made. Additional Startup Perks: When signing up to any plan, MyCompanyWorks offers a range of complimentary bonuses, such as a free domain and hosting package for twelve months, support with acquiring startup funding, examining compliance when submitting business documents, as well as trials and discounts for software and products that are tailored to startups.

>> Try MyCompanyWorks Services >>

MyCompanyWorks Cons

Pricey for Included Features: MyCompanyWorks is pricier than other services, particularly when considering its additional features that may not be necessary for many entrepreneurs. The most expensive plan, which begins at $279, is the only one that provides free registered agent services and MyCompanyWorks Premium, while other services offer these features at a lower cost.

MyCompanyWorks is pricier than other services, particularly when considering its additional features that may not be necessary for many entrepreneurs. The most expensive plan, which begins at $279, is the only one that provides free registered agent services and MyCompanyWorks Premium, while other services offer these features at a lower cost. Unnecessary Extras for Some Businesses: MyCompanyWorks offers advantages, such as $250,000 in rewards and perks, ebooks, and consulting services, which are geared mainly towards entrepreneurs who are launching a business. These extras may not be beneficial to larger corporations.

MyCompanyWorks offers advantages, such as $250,000 in rewards and perks, ebooks, and consulting services, which are geared mainly towards entrepreneurs who are launching a business. These extras may not be beneficial to larger corporations. Costly Registered Agent Services: MyCompanyWorks’ Basic or Entrepreneur plans include registered agent services, which are charged at $99 per annum. Other businesses that provide similar services often offer them free of charge with their lower-priced plans or even provide a year of free service. To receive free registered agent services from MyCompanyWorks, customers must select the Complete plan, priced at $279.

MyCompanyWorks’ Basic or Entrepreneur plans include registered agent services, which are charged at $99 per annum. Other businesses that provide similar services often offer them free of charge with their lower-priced plans or even provide a year of free service. To receive free registered agent services from MyCompanyWorks, customers must select the Complete plan, priced at $279. Limited Contact Hours: MyCompanyWorks is well-known for its friendly and accommodating customer service. However, support hours may be an issue for businesses needing help outside regular business hours. They provide phone support from 8 AM to 4 PM PST on weekdays and email support from 7 AM PST.

>> Consider MyCompanyWorks for a Registered Agent Service >>

MyCompanyWorks Reviews from Real Users – Is MyCompanyWorks Legit?

Is MyCompanyWorks Legit? To save you time, we researched online MyCompanyWorks LLC reviews to gather insights from real people and their personal experiences with the service.

MyCompanyWorks review will provide you with a reliable answer to the question “Is MyCompanyWorks Legit, And is it effective?”

Read MyCompanyWorks LLC reviews from satisfied customers on the Better Business Bureau website. Our company has received an impressive star rating of 5 out of 5 on the Better Business Bureau platform.

>> Use MyCompanyWorks for Your Business >>

Alternatives to MyCompanyWorks

ZenBusiness is an online service that assists entrepreneurs and small business owners in starting and expanding their companies.

They offer cost-effective and comprehensive LLC formation packages, including registered agent services, annual report filing, and other features. ZenBusiness also provides ongoing support and resources to ensure businesses remain compliant and achieve success.

>> Consider ZenBusiness Services >>

Swyft Filings is a specialized LLC formation service emphasizing fast and straightforward LLC formation processes. They provide a wide range of services, including incorporation, compliance, and registered agent services.

Swyft Filings also offers personalized support to guide businesses through the LLC formation process and help them maintain compliance with state and federal regulations.

>> Consider Swyft Filings Services >>

Tailor Brands is an online service dedicated to branding and design, aiming to help businesses establish a professional and cohesive brand identity. They offer various branding packages that encompass logo design, business card design, and social media branding.

Tailor Brands also provides design tools and resources that enable businesses to create and customize their branded assets.

>> Consider Tailor Brands Services >>

MyCompanyWorks Review – Frequently Asked Questions

What Add-on Services Does MyCompanyWorks LLC Review Offer?

And what add-ons does it offer? In addition to providing support for LLC formation, MyCompanyWorks offers a range of services, including the establishment of C-corporations or S-corporations, as well as help in filing a DBA statement for Sole Proprietorships, as mentioned in the MyCompanyWorks LLC review.

For existing businesses, the company offers a comprehensive range of management services, including:

Articles of Amendment filings

Corporate kits, seals, and stock certificates

Mail forwarding and other virtual office services

ComplianceLock (included with MyCompanyWorks’ Premium package)

Annual report filing services

Domain name registration, email services, and website building

Foreign qualification filings

Registered agent service

Furthermore, MyCompanyWorks maintains a Vendor Network that features vendors across over 40 categories, providing various business support services such as accounting, banking, insurance, licensing, travel, HR, legal, marketing, branding, web hosting, payroll, merchant services, and office supplies.

Will MyCompanyWorks File an Annual Compliance Report for My Business?

The ComplianceLock service offered by MyCompanyWorks is included in their Premium package. This package is bundled with the Complete LLC-formation package and costs $99 per year if purchased separately by Basic or Entrepreneur plan subscribers.

According to MyCompanyWorks LLC review, ComplianceLock provides alerts through text and email as compliance deadlines approach. It also allows you to set up customized compliance-related alerts. With just one click, you can generate meeting minutes and notes required for compliance filings.

The service also monitors your company’s compliance status to ensure it remains active and secure. ComplianceLock enables you to upload important documents to the secure servers of MyCompanyWorks.

If your company falls out of compliance, the Fix-it service included with ComplianceLock will notify you of the issue and assist you in restoring your company to good standing. Additionally, ComplianceLock grants you access to MyCompanyForms, a collection of over 200 business and tax forms available for $49 as a standalone service.

Can I Set up an LLC Without an LLC Service?

Anyone can complete the necessary paperwork to register a business as an LLC in their state. Typically, this involves filling out an online form.

In most states, an operating agreement must be provided, and a registered agent must be identified to act as the official point of contact for the business, receiving official notices from the government and other entities.

If the business has employees, an EIN (federal tax ID) must also be applied when filing the business’s federal tax return.

There are three main advantages to forming an LLC instead of a traditional S corporation or C corporation:

Members aren’t personally liable for the business’s debts and damages resulting from lawsuits against the company.

LLCs are generally easier to establish and maintain compared to corporations.

Taxes are reported on each LLC member’s personal income tax return, avoiding double taxation that corporations may face.

>> Try MyCompanyWorks Now! >>

Bottom Line on MyCompanyWorks Review

To sum up, this MyCompanyWorks review highlights the streamlined process the platform offers for establishing a legal business entity. However, it’s essential to consider whether the associated expenses are justified after the initial setup.

Other businesses offer services such as registered agent services and business banking at lower prices. However, if customer service, discounts, and a satisfaction guarantee are important to you, the fees could be worth it.

Take advantage of all the relevant services when registering to get the most out of your plan. Otherwise, you might miss out on advantages such as free domain hosting for a year, a complimentary business tax consultation, and more bonuses with any plan.

>> Consider MyCompanyWorks for a Registered Agent Service >>