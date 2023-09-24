Northwest Registered Agent Review 2023

Are you needing a reliable registered agent service to guarantee compliance and smooth operation of your business? In this fast-paced business environment, choosing the correct registered agent is paramount.

That’s why we have extensively assessed Northwest Registered Agent, one of the leading competitors in the field. In this comprehensive review, we will analyze their services, pricing options, customer feedback, and additional factors.

Stay tuned as we unveil the unique attributes distinguishing Northwest Registered Agent from its competitors, making it the perfect solution for all your registered agent needs.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: What Is Northwest Registered Agent?

Operating nationwide with offices in every state, this company, run by a close-knit family, is here to help. Their team of knowledgeable “Corporate Guides” specializes in assisting individuals in setting up LLCs in their respective states.

Northwest Registered Agent offers a comprehensive package for forming an LLC, priced at $100 (excluding state fees). Specifically tailored to meet the needs of small businesses, this package includes everything you need.

They offer various individual services that can be purchased separately. These services include registered agents, annual reports, foreign registration, and Certificates of Good Standing.

But that’s not all. The company goes above and beyond by providing various free services for Northwest LLC formation. This includes downloadable forms and a free account that offers step-by-step guidance for those who prefer a do-it-yourself approach.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Our Verdict

Northwest Registered Agent, a trusted and reputable company, specializes in offering registered agent and business formation services. Their primary objective is to provide exceptional customer support through their extensive network of agents nationwide.

Safeguarding customer data is paramount to Northwest Registered Agents, who prioritize data security. Unlike other companies in the industry that offer multiple paid plans with extra features such as EIN filing and operating agreements, Northwest Registered Agent has a distinct approach.

They offer a single-paid plan that includes registered agent service and LLC filing. Any additional services required can be added as optional extras.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Northwest Registered Agent At a Glance

Northwest Registered Agent takes pride in being a family-owned and operated company, differentiating itself from startups and established businesses.

Their main objective is to provide a personalized experience, ensuring you always have access to a real person who can assist you. Even if you need to leave a message, we will call you back within two hours at the latest.

When meeting your essential needs, Northwest Registered Agent offers excellent value. The cost to file an LLC starts at $39, and any additional fees specific to your state will be your responsibility.

If you opt for their “Pay In Full” option, you will be charged $225 to file for your LLC in your state, and you will receive one year of registered agent services. Please note that certain states require a separate fee during the LLC process.

Although it may seem like an extra charge from Northwest Registered Agent, these filing fees are paid directly to the state (e.g., FL 4-Day Filing Time costs $125).

If you choose their VIP Service, you can pay monthly for a year, with the option to renew. Their VIP Service includes business formation and state filing fees, registered agent service, an EIN, and any additional services you may need.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Where Is It Available?

Northwest Registered Agent provides Northwest LLC formation services across the United States, including the District of Columbia.

While their business management services are only available in certain states, they offer mail forwarding and virtual office services in 10 states. Their exclusive Law on Call service is specifically accessible in Utah.

Who should use Northwest Registered Agent?

With their extensive expertise in registered agent services, Northwest Registered Agent caters to businesses of all sizes and industries. Whether you’re a small startup, a growing mid-sized company, or an established corporation, they can tailor their services to meet your specific requirements.

At Northwest Registered Agent, privacy is of utmost importance, making their services particularly valuable for individuals who prioritize confidentiality. Their team of professionals is always available to provide personalized and efficient customer support.

For businesses seeking to comply with regulations and focus on their core operations, Northwest Registered Agent is the ideal partner.

They offer a comprehensive range of services, such as Northwest LLC formation, annual report filing, and document organization, to navigate the complexities of the business world.

Northwest Registered Agent Pricing

Northwest Registered Agent presents several options for businesses seeking to form an LLC, with the added benefit of two free options. They offer a comprehensive array of services, which can be supplemented with independent business management solutions.

These services encompass registered agent service, annual reports, phone service, virtual office, and payment processing.

What Plans Are Available From Northwest Registered Agent?

Northwest Registered Agent has developed a comprehensive Northwest LLC formation package for small businesses. This package encompasses all the essential elements, including an EIN, which is mandatory for businesses with employees.

It’s crucial to note that additional services, such as registered agents, aren’t included in this package and must be bought separately. However, it’s worth mentioning that other providers offering comparable pricing options may include these services in their plans.

Their LLC creation service requires a minimum fee of $100 and provides a range of advantageous features.

Custom operating agreement

Articles of organization

Bank resolutions

Membership certificates

EIN

Northwest Registered Agent offers a wide range of pricing options tailored to meet the needs of LLCs.

Registered agent service: Get the most out of our service for only $125. We provide several benefits to enrich your experience. These include friendly reminders for annual reports, easy document scanning and storage, and pre-completed state forms for convenience.

Get the most out of our service for only $125. We provide several benefits to enrich your experience. These include friendly reminders for annual reports, easy document scanning and storage, and pre-completed state forms for convenience. Annual report filings: Our comprehensive service package includes reviewing state records and covering the associated state fees. You can enjoy this all-in-one service for a fee of $100.

Our comprehensive service package includes reviewing state records and covering the associated state fees. You can enjoy this all-in-one service for a fee of $100. Foreign qualifications, or Certificates of Good Standing : If you want to grow your business beyond its initial location, you must register your business in another state. The cost of this service will vary depending on the state you select.

: If you want to grow your business beyond its initial location, you must register your business in another state. The cost of this service will vary depending on the state you select. Obtaining an EIN: The cost for American customers to utilize this service is $50, whereas individuals from outside the United States must pay $200. It’s important to note that the company’s LLC creation service, priced at $100, includes an EIN.

The cost for American customers to utilize this service is $50, whereas individuals from outside the United States must pay $200. It’s important to note that the company’s LLC creation service, priced at $100, includes an EIN. Corporate books: Introducing the GoBook and classic binder options, perfect for efficiently organizing all your crucial documents. These options are priced at $40 and $80, respectively, offering versatile solutions to keep your papers in order.

Introducing the GoBook and classic binder options, perfect for efficiently organizing all your crucial documents. These options are priced at $40 and $80, respectively, offering versatile solutions to keep your papers in order. Corporate seals: Transform your brand’s image by customizing your company name through our affordable embossing and stamping service, starting at only $30.

Northwest Registered Agent offers a diverse array of business management solutions tailored to cater to the needs of various LLCs and other organizations.

Trademark registration: The cost of this service is $249, plus the $250 fee charged by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The cost of this service is $249, plus the $250 fee charged by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mail forwarding: This service is available for a monthly fee of $20 and can be accessed in ten states: California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

This service is available for a monthly fee of $20 and can be accessed in ten states: California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. VoIP phone service: Indulge in our subscription service without any worries at an affordable price of $9 per month. Take advantage of our generous 60-day refund policy to ensure complete peace of mind.

Indulge in our subscription service without any worries at an affordable price of $9 per month. Take advantage of our generous 60-day refund policy to ensure complete peace of mind. Virtual office service: The cost of this service is $29 per month, and it’s available in the same ten states as Northwest’s mail forwarding service.

The cost of this service is $29 per month, and it’s available in the same ten states as Northwest’s mail forwarding service. Credit card payment processing: After a complimentary discussion, we will provide you with a customized quote specifically designed to meet your unique needs.

After a complimentary discussion, we will provide you with a customized quote specifically designed to meet your unique needs. Certified copies of business documents: Our service fees aren’t fixed and are subject to change based on the state you live in. The cost can range from being completely free to $55. Additional charges per page and a fixed fee may apply in certain states.

Our service fees aren’t fixed and are subject to change based on the state you live in. The cost can range from being completely free to $55. Additional charges per page and a fixed fee may apply in certain states. Law on Call legal service: Northwest Registered Agent offers it to the clients in Utah. For a low monthly fee of $9, you can enjoy the benefits of this valuable service. And the best part? The first two months are completely free.

Northwest Registered Agent simplifies forming an LLC for small business owners by providing a range of services. Their approach is user-friendly, allowing owners to efficiently organize their company on their own.

Northwest offers easily downloadable forms for free and provides step-by-step guidance throughout the LLC formation process. This ensures that owners have all the resources readily available.

What makes Northwest Registered Agent stand out from other Northwest LLC formation services is that their $100 service includes everything needed without any additional costs. This comprehensive package includes a registered agent, annual report filing, and organizational minutes.

In comparison, some competing services charge $149 or more for a plan that includes an EIN, a crucial requirement for many new LLCs.

Northwest Registered Agent Pros and Cons

Pros

Benefits of working with Northwest Registered Agent:

LLCU’s affordable LLC publishers in Arizona, New York, and Nebraska may save you money because of their handy locations

They protect your address, unlike other companies

Excellent service

Client information is never sold

20+ years in business

Cons

Northwest Registered Agent places great importance on providing excellent service, despite not offering the lowest prices.

After conducting a comprehensive evaluation of various LLC filing service providers, we have determined that Northwest has no disadvantages. In every case, Northwest has consistently proven to be the preferred choice.

Northwest Registered Agent Customer Service

Northwest Registered Agent is renowned for its exceptional customer support. Their team of business experts, known as Corporate Guides, possess extensive experience and are always ready to assist with any inquiries or concerns.

What sets them apart is their commitment to ensuring that your call isn’t transferred to different departments. They have simplified their phone system by eliminating a complex phone tree.

Instead, the individual who answers your call is knowledgeable and capable of resolving any issues you may encounter. As a family-owned company, Northwest values a personal approach and strives to provide it to each and every customer.

They remain steadfast in their dedication to

Two-hour voicemail responses

No “no-reply” emails are sent

Answering emails takes 24 hours

Northwest Registered Agent Reviews from Real Users – How Legit Is It?

We conducted thorough research on the online reviews of Northwest Registered Agent to assist you in saving time. Our aim was to gather feedback from genuine users, ensuring an honest evaluation of its trustworthiness and effectiveness.

We meticulously analyzed user reviews on Trustpilot.

Northwest Registered Agent has a star rating of 3.0 out of the total reviews posted on Trustpilot, which indicates that most customers are satisfied with the service.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Alternatives

Northwest Registered Agent Review – Frequently Asked Questions

To enhance your support experience, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions about Northwest Registered Agent. This comprehensive resource addresses any lingering inquiries you may still have.

Can Northwest Registered Agent Get My Business an Ein or State Tax ID Number?

At Northwest Registered Agent, you have two options for obtaining an EIN for your LLC. If you have a Social Security number, it will cost you $50. For non-U.S. citizens or those without an SSN, the fee is $200.

We offer a comprehensive package priced at $275. This package includes an incorporation service, an EIN, a registered agent service, business forms, and state fees.

Please note that we don’t assist new businesses in obtaining a state tax ID, which is necessary for collecting sales tax in a specific state. However, our state-specific LLC formation guides provide instructions on how to apply for a tax ID in each state.

Does Northwest Registered Agent Have an App?

At present, Northwest Registered Agent does not provide a mobile application for LLC formation services.

Nevertheless, they have the Corporate Phone mobile app, specifically designed for their VoIP phone service, which is perfect for businesses. This app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Does Northwest Registered Agent Have a Refund Policy?

You can choose to ask for a refund within 90 days. However, please keep in mind that the company may change the amount of refund or credit unless legally required. Please note that state filing fees cannot be refunded.

Bottom Line on Northwest Registered Agent Review

After conducting a thorough evaluation of several LLC services, it’s evident that Northwest Registered Agent is a standout competitor. Their customer service surpasses that of their rivals and serves as a significant distinguishing factor. However, there are other compelling reasons to choose them.

Northwest is a trustworthy choice for individuals seeking to establish an LLC due to its extensive experience spanning over twenty years and the abundance of positive feedback from satisfied customers.

Their transparent and straightforward pricing makes them attractive, especially for those interested in bundled packages for LLC creation and registered agent support.

