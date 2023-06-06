12 Best Online Casinos in Australia Ranked by Real Money Games, Reputation, and More

The best online casinos in Australia are amazing – offering players in the Land Down Under a shot at winning big through online table games, slots, and even sports betting.

Our casino experts have poured through the massive collection of casino sites available to Aussie players to compile this list of the 12 best ones.

Our list is topped by Ignition Casino, a top-notch casino aimed at Australian punters that manages to balance game selection, welcome bonuses, and some truly fantastic service.

While Ignition is a well-balanced powerhouse, we recommend reading on and seeing how it stacks up against the others, as every website on our list has something special to offer.

Let’s go!

Best Online Casinos in Australia

1. Ignition — Best Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

300% up to AU$3,000 welcome package

Hot-Drop Jackpots

Over 30 jackpot pokies

300+ casino games in total

Also one of the best poker sites

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Must go through FAQ to contact human support

We’ve tested a lot of online casinos before creating our list – but we couldn’t look past Ignition and its two-in-one casino and poker platform as our top pick.

You’ll find everything from jackpot pokies and live dealer games to cutthroat daily poker tournaments with huge prizes.

Pokies & Progressives: 5/5

There are over 250 real money online pokies to choose from at Ignition, with new ones regularly added to keep the selection fresh.

You can also easily find a game you want to play thanks to some pretty in-depth filtering options, allowing you to differentiate the games by most popular, three-reels, five-reels, progressives, and hot-drop jackpots.

The hot-drop jackpot games are especially exciting. These are regular jackpot games that are also part of the hot-drop network, which has three separate prizes that must drop hourly, daily, and before reaching $300,000.

Table & Live Games: 4.9/5

Over in the table games selection, you’ll find 25 single-player table games, including a few blackjack variants like Perfect Pairs and Zappit Blackjack, as well as real money roulette, baccarat, Pai Gow Poker, craps, Andar Bahar, and more.

Ignition’s live dealer casino looks a bit more promising, though, with over 40 tables open and waiting for your action. Over 30 blackjack tables comprise the bulk of the selection, with a few Auto Roulette and regular roulette tables, as well as baccarat and Super 6.

If you ever want to play some poker, you can always join Ignition’s poker tournaments, featuring buy-ins from $3 all the way to $1,000 for the biggest events.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

The welcome bonus at Ignition is based on whether you deposit via credit card or crypto.

Crypto players have it better with a massive 300% match bonus of up to $3,000 on their first deposit.

This bonus is equally split between the casino section and Ignition’s poker tables. The casino bonus is usable on pokies and table games and arrives with industry-leading wagering requirements of 25x.

Customer Service & Reputation: 4.9/5

We have no concerns when it comes to Ignition’s reputation, as it’s not a new online casino but rather a well-established brand with a proven track record of trust.

It seems that the casino pushes players to find their own answers to queries, though, as wherever you seek support, you’ll first be redirected either to Ignition’s help centre or the player forum.

Both options are comprehensive, and you are likely to find an answer. If you do not, you will only then be connected to a real support agent.

>> 300% up to $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition

2. Joe Fortune — Highest Payout Online Casino in Australia

Pros:

$5,000 welcome package for new customers

Must-win hot-drop jackpots

6-figure jackpots

Over 500 online pokies

High-quality mobile and desktop experience

Cons:

Fees apply to credit card transactions

Joe Fortune is the closest runner-up, offering must-drop jackpots that pay out around AU$5M monthly on average, a fully Aussie-centric experience, and up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses.

Pokies & Progressives: 5/5

Joe Fortune doesn’t go light when it comes to online pokies.

You can experience some of the best offerings from game providers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming (RTG), with 500+ titles to choose from.

Our top picks include Achilles Deluxe and the exciting Aztecs Treasures with its highly generous 96.5% RTP rate.

Furthermore, Joe Fortune has a progressive jackpot network going by the name of Hot-Drop Jackpots. The eligible pokies that are part of this network pay out roughly AU$5 million in any given month. This is pretty hard to beat.

Table & Live Games: 4.9/5

Blackjack enthusiasts will not be disappointed here. You can check out 8 blackjack variations, but it certainly doesn’t stop there.

10 poker games is a number that beats most Aussie online casinos, and you can also play baccarat, keno or join one of 6 bingo rooms.

There are also a few live dealer channels you can check out. The croupiers are highly professional and bring you as close to a real casino experience as possible.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.95/5

Joe Fortune offers an interesting 3-level bonus offer. You can get rewards of up to $5,000 plus 30 free spins when you sign up and deposit.

Your first deposit will be matched 100%, with 75% and 120% bonuses on your second and third deposits, respectively.

If you choose to use cryptocurrency, you can unlock a 150% welcome bonus plus 30 free spins.

Customer Service & Reputation: 4.9/5

Joe Fortune’s website is built to appeal to Australians, with unique Aussie slang, a creative yellow-green-grey design, and meticulous attention to detail.

Playing games on mobile is easy as well – you can instantly access Joe Fortune’s entire catalogue from any mobile browser.

Customer support is also on hand if needed – including a comprehensive FAQ library, 24/7 live chat (with incredibly quick responses), email, phone calls, and the Joe Fortune Forum for helpful community discussions.

>> $5,000 welcome bonus package at Joe Fortune

3. Red Dog – Best Bonuses of any Australian Online Casino

Pros

225% welcome bonus

Over 200 casino games

Heaps of reload bonuses available

No fees on deposits

One of the 15 best Bitcoin casinos

Cons

Payouts are capped sometimes

Only one game provider

Red Dog casino is part of a line of smaller casinos that offer tons of bonuses, but only use RealTime Gaming casino games.

This might initially sound like a bum deal. The bonuses are quite large, though, and RTG puts out a lot of really solid games. As this is one of the best online slot sites, most of their real money pokies have a high RTP rating hovering around 96%.

Deposit Bonuses – 5/5

Get your account started off on the right foot by using the WAGGINGTAILS promo code when making your first deposit.

Not only does this bonus code give you a 225% welcome bonus with a reasonable rollover requirement, but you can use the code up to five times. Plus, if you deposit using Neosurf or Bitcoin, you’ll get an extra 20% added to your bonus.

And this is just one of the promo codes. Once you’re logged in, you’ll see Red Dog has codes for all sorts of bonuses, including massive 24/7 reload bonuses, free spins on new slot games, and so on.

Game Selection – 4.5/5

Red Dog Casino has a fairly limited table game selection.

We found one roulette game, one keno, and five different casino poker games, including Tri Card Poker, Let ‘em Ride, Caribbean Stud, Hold’em, and Draw poker.

We’re a little more enthused with Red Dog’s collection of RTG slots.

Not only is there already a great selection, but Red Dog also keeps adding new titles all the time. Just recently they’ve added Mermaid Royale, Goblins: Gluttony of Gems, and Merlin’s Riches. All three of these titles feature fantastic illustrations and the sort of tight slot gameplay you’d expect from RealTime Gaming.

Banking Options – 4.6/5

Red Dog accepts a decent array of payment options.

Players can deposit by Visa, Mastercard, Flexepin, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. You won’t be charged any processing fees for most deposit options, though Red Dog does warn that fees may be added for Ethereum and Tether payments.

>> 225% bonus on your first deposit at Red Dog Casino

4. Ricky Casino – Best Australian Online Casino for Pokies

Pros

100% match + 100 free spins on first deposit

Over 3,000 casino games

Great selection of progressive jackpot pokies

Tons of payment options

Cons

Site navigation could use some work

Customer support over live chat only

Rounding out our top five is Ricky Casino, our top pick for progressive jackpot pokies.

That’s far from all Ricky does, though – this casino is massive, with over 3,000 games, a massive welcome package, and robust banking options. Honestly, it’s perfect for the punter looking for variety.

Deposit Bonuses – 4.5/5

Ricky Casino offers up a variety of bonuses like the Tuesday 100% match bonus, Wednesday free spins bonus, and a special bonus just for birthdays, so it should be pretty easy to keep your player account topped up.

You’ll also have a fairly robust welcome package to contend with. This bonus is broken up over 10 deposits and by the end of it you could very well wind up with over $7,500 in bonuses and 550 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot machine.

This is a fantastic package and starts with a 100% match up to $500 and your first 100 free spins when you first deposit.

All ten welcome package bonuses come with the same wagering requirement that applies to both free spins winnings and the main bonus.

Game Selection – 4.7/5

Ricky Casino has partnered with a huge selection of game providers which affords this casino a rather impressive variety.

We found popular titles like Elvis Frog and Aztec Magic Bonanza tucked in amongst less well-known games like Gryphon’s Castle and La Fiesta De Muertos.

Every game we tried ran beautifully on mobile as well as desktop devices. Our only real complaint is that it can be a bit of a chore to navigate through everything unless you’re using the search function to find a specific game.

The jackpot section is what surprised us the most. While many online casinos are content to offer up to 20 or 30 jackpot games, Ricky Casino’s list had us scrolling for a surprising amount of time to get to the bottom. This is a perfect casino for players dreaming of winning big.

Banking Options – 4.6/5

We were happy to see that Ricky Casino doesn’t charge any deposit fees on its wide array of payment options.

And it’s quite the wide array.

Credit cards, Neteller, Skrill, PaysafeCard, EcoPayz, bank transfer, Neosurf, and Bitcoin through Coinspaid are all accepted.

>> $7,500 in bonuses and 550 free spins at Ricky Casino

Honourable Mentions:

How We Chose the Best Australian Online Casinos

Deposit Bonuses

Deposit and free spins casino bonuses are one of the leading factors new players consider when choosing their next online casino, and we don’t blame them. Who doesn’t love a little extra to play with?

Game Selection

Whether you’re a fan of slots, live dealer roulette, or competitive poker tournaments, we’ve pulled in online casino sites from all walks of gambling life and scored them based on quality, quantity, and variety.

Banking Options

All the best games and bonuses in the world won’t do you a lick of good if you can’t deposit or withdraw funds the way you need to. We’ve looked at each casino and scored their banking based on fees, payment options, and more.

Customer Service & Reputation

We also checked whether the sites we’ve reviewed have reliable customer support. We prioritized online casinos that have 24/7 support and give multiple contact options, including phone, email, and live chat.

Plus, we checked whether these Aussie casino sites are licensed and reputable.

If you’re a crypto enthusiast, check out these other guides:

Why Is Ignition the Best Online Casino in Australia?

While it’s true that any one of the online casinos we’ve shown off today is well worth your time – and many of them excel in their own specific way – Ignition Casino claimed our #1 spot by being super well-rounded.

Here’s what we mean:

Game Selection: Ignition is sporting over hundreds of games from some of our favourite providers, and this library includes a range of online pokies, blackjack, poker, roulette, and more. We even found a solid selection of jackpot pokies available.

Deposit Bonuses: While we mainly discussed the welcome bonus in the review above, you’ll find a solid refer-a-friend bonus, a weekly deposit bonus, and more.

Customer Support: This casino doesn’t buck about when it comes to customer service. Not only can you reach out to them via live chat or email, but you’ll find that Ignition is very active on most major social media platforms – which is a sure sign that they are actively listening to their player base.

Why Are Online Casinos in Australia Better than Brick-and-Mortar Casinos?

If you’re wondering why you should bother playing online casino games as opposed to heading down the street to enjoy games at a brick-and-mortar casino, let us shed some light on why we feel online gambling is the superior option.

Comfort and Convenience: Being able to play at home means you can play at any time of the day without even leaving the house. Heck, without even leaving your pyjamas!

Being able to play at home means you can play at any time of the day without even leaving the house. Heck, without even leaving your pyjamas! Mobility: Many Australian casino sites have amazing mobile device compatibility, letting you play slots and table games from your device wherever you have reception. This means you can enjoy a few hands of video poker on your lunch break, a few slot spins during your morning constitutional, or maybe just a few rounds of keno before bed.

Many Australian casino sites have amazing mobile device compatibility, letting you play slots and table games from your device wherever you have reception. This means you can enjoy a few hands of video poker on your lunch break, a few slot spins during your morning constitutional, or maybe just a few rounds of keno before bed. Bonuses: One of our favourite developments casinos have made when moving online is the bonuses they tend to offer. Whether it’s a massive deposit bonus when you sign up or weekly free spins, there’s a ton of free play out there just begging to be claimed.

Guide to the Best Aussie Online Casinos

What is the best online casino in Australia?

Ignition is the best online casino in Australia because it offers a great variety of online pokies and other games, a generous $3,000 welcome bonus, and an unparalleled user experience.

Which online casinos actually pay out in Australia?

All the Aussie casino sites we listed here, including Joe Fortune and Red Dog, pay out real money to Australian players.

How do I know if an online casino is safe and secure to use in Australia?

To make sure you’re using a trustworthy Australian online casino, we recommend playing on casinos licensed and regulated by reputable agencies like the Malta or Curacao Gaming Authorities, the UK Gambling Commission, and so on. You could also look at reviews made by other players and experts like us to get an idea of the casino’s reputation.

Can I play casino games for free at online casinos in Australia?

Yes, you can play free casino games at many of the best Australian online casinos. For example, several casinos on our list – including Red Dog Casino – have a demo feature, letting you play pretty much any game they offer free of charge.

Are there any bonuses available at Australian online casino sites?

Yes, many online casinos in Australia offer bonuses to players. These bonuses come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from robust deposit match bonuses to welcome new players to the site free spins when you reload, and more.

Can I win real money when I play online casino games at Australian casino sites?

Yes, it is possible to win real money at online casinos in Australia. However, you should keep in mind that all casino games are based on random chance and there is no guarantee you will win real money. So, never wager more than you can afford to lose, as gambling is best done for recreation only.

How do I pick the right Aussie online casino for me?

When looking for the best gambling site for you, there are a couple of things you want to consider. The first is whether or not it’s a reputable casino (hint: if you’re picking from our list, it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s not going to be a dud).

After that, you want to make sure it has the sort of games you like to play. For example, if your favourite game is a cutthroat round of poker, you’ll probably like Ignition Casino more than BitStarz.

Lastly, you should check out their bonus terms and conditions. While a huge selection of online casinos offers welcome bonuses, sometimes those bonuses come with wagering requirements so stiff that completing them becomes more chore than fun.

Check out our other online casino reviews:

One Last Look at the Best Online Casinos in Australia

1. Ignition: This is hands-down our most well-rounded Aussie casino and the top place to play competitive poker games and thrilling tournaments. Enjoy Ignition Casino’s double bonus good on its casino game selection and poker. Overall score: 99%

2. Joe Fortune: Sign up with Joe Fortune to experience the best jackpots available online. Hundreds of games, hot drop jackpots, and up to $2,000 in welcome bonuses. Overall score: 98%

3. Red Dog: Our top RealTime Gaming casino site, Red Dog offers a wealth of fantastic bonuses and high RTP pokies. Overall score: 95%

4. Ricky Casino: If you’re looking for a massive selection of progressive jackpot pokies, sign up at Ricky Casino and claim your first 100% bonus coupled with 100 free spins now. Overall score: 91%

How to Sign Up to an Online Casino in Australia

To keep things simple, we’ve put together this step-by-step guide to walk you through signing up at our favourite Aussie online casino: Ignition.

Step 1: Getting Started

Start your casino journey by following this link to make your way to the Ignition Casino landing page and click on the Play Now button.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Fill out your email, password, and account nickname on the form that should have popped up on our screen, then click register to complete this step.

Step 3: Check Your Email

Check your email and follow the last few steps to finish up your account. Now you’re ready to make your deposit, collect your welcome bonus, and start enjoying some seriously great pokies and table games.

So, What Are the Best Australian Online Casinos?

As you can now tell, there’s no shortage of great casinos available to Aussie players.

And while Ignition claimed our #1 slot, any one of the 12 we’ve ranked for you today is well worth checking out.

Just remember that gambling isn’t without risk, so make sure you’re always wagering responsibly and focusing on having a good time.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.