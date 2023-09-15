Playing online poker in Canada – whether it’s casino poker games or against other Canadian poker players for big stakes – is big business.

Indeed, from the online casino boom of the late 90s to the emergence of Daniel Negreanu a few years later, you could say poker is in our blood.

That said, with plenty of landmines to dodge out there (remember Ultimate Bet?), you need to know what you’re getting into before playing poker online.

That’s why we’re listing the best Canadian poker sites ranked for reputation, game quality, and much more.

BetOnline tops our list this time, but there are some great contenders here!

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Poker Sites in Canada

There’s a reason why these are the 10 best online poker sites for Canadian players. Check out our detailed reviews below to see how they scored in the major benchmarks.

1. BetOnline – Best Online Poker Canada Site Overall

Pros:

30 poker game options

CA$1k sign-up offer

Poker app available

Bad Beat jackpot

Daily bounty-hunter tourney

Cons:

Credit card fees apply

Minimum deposit of $50 required for poker bonus

BetOnline tops our list today, thanks to its impressive all-around offering.

Plus, you won’t find better bonus deals out there than what BetOnline has in store, starting with the CA$1,000 poker welcome package.

Poker Experience: 5/5

For those with a penchant for gambling, BetOnline offers an impressive selection of video poker variations, ensuring you’re never short of new games to explore.

The platform’s cash game tables are known for their constant activity, attracting a continuous flow of players 24/7. Particularly, their knockout tournaments (bounty hunters) are a major crowd-puller.

Lastly, BetOnline boasts a variety of poker games designed to meet the unique tastes of every player.

Whether your preference lies in Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, 7 Card Stud, or Razz, there’s a game specifically crafted for you.

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

BetOnline has a tempting offer where you can secure up to CA$1,000 in welcome bonuses for your poker games.

Simply deposit at least CA$50 and use the POKER1000 promotional code during registration.

Once your welcome bonus is credited, each time you accumulate over CA$50 in rake, a five-dollar reward will automatically be added to your account (up to a limit of CA$1,000).

For casino enthusiasts, BetOnline presents an opportunity to utilize the BOLCASINO code.

This grants access to a three-tiered 100% match deposit bonus package of up to CA$1,000, with a maximum of CA$3,000 spread across your first three deposits.

Other Casino Games: 4.95/5

BetOnline is not only a poker platform but a full-on online casino site. The platform boasts several hundred classic casino games, including slot machines from industry-leading software providers.

Poker players are bound to appreciate the site’s selection of table games. Blackjack options are fantastic, and you can also play baccarat and roulette.

Banking: 4.95/5

At BetOnline, withdrawals made through cryptocurrencies are typically processed in less than 24 hours. On the other hand, credit card withdrawals may take up to five business days.

Additionally, while cryptocurrency withdrawals are processed without any additional fees at BetOnline, transactions made via credit cards might incur minor charges.

BetOnline has established itself as a dependable platform, offering over 20 different payment methods to its users.

These include options like bank cards, cash transfers, and cryptocurrencies. However, the withdrawal timeframe could vary depending on your chosen payment method.

>> Secure up to CA$1,000 in welcome bonuses at BetOnline

2. Bodog – Best Reputation of All Canadian Online Poker Sites

Pros:

CA$200k weekly poker tourneys

$1k sign-up poker bonus

Solid SNGs

Sports betting is also available

Downloadable desktop software

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Lacklustre off-peak traffic at poker rooms

No phone support available

Up and running since the mid-’90s, Bodog is a highly reputable platform that most Canadian poker players are well aware of.

Poker Experience: 4.9/5

Bodog Poker offers a commendable online casino and a comprehensive sports betting segment on its site.

In addition to these features, it is well known for an extensive selection of virtual poker games that cater to all types of players with no-limit, limit, and pot-limit cash games.

Many regular players are drawn to its easy-going traffic and traditional game types like Texas Hold’em and Omaha. It’s particularly attractive to winners from their well-equipped online casino.

Moreover, Bodog Poker is famous for organizing high-stakes tournaments with substantial prize pools. Noteworthy among these are the weekly CA$200,000 GTD tournament held every Sunday and the Super Millions Open, which has seen over $8 million in winnings distributed.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Despite the somewhat limited offerings in terms of continuous promotions or extra bonuses specifically for poker enthusiasts, Bodog Poker provides a couple of generous incentives. A sizable 200% refer-a-friend bonus is available to all users.

For newcomers, the platform offers a warm welcome with a poker bonus that can go up to CA$1,000. This welcome bonus is paid out in increments of $5 for every 150 points they accumulate.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Bodog’s gaming selection is paired with online casino games by RTG. Among its RTG offerings, Caesar’s Empire comes highly recommended.

The casino is divided into five distinct sections: Sportsbook, Casino, Live Dealer, Poker, and Horses, making it a comprehensive destination for all your gambling needs.

The Casino section boasts a selection of more than 700 games, catering to the preferences of most online gamblers.

Banking: 4.85/5

Bodog Poker caters to crypto enthusiasts by accepting Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Tether (USDT).

These can be used for both deposits, which require a minimum of CA$10, and withdrawals, processed within a span of 60 minutes.

For those who prefer traditional financial options, Canadian players can choose from a range including but not limited to Interac, Visa, and Mastercard.

>> Get up to a CA$1,000 poker bonus at Bodog

3. Americas Cardroom – Best Online Poker Site in Canada for Fast Withdrawals

Pros:

Stellar reputation dating back to 2001

Bank-grade website encryption

Daily tourneys

CA$2,000 welcome offer

Payouts in less than an hour

Cons:

Lacks action for non-NLHE games

No phone support

If you’re after the fastest payouts online, America’s Cardroom has got you covered!

Poker Experience: 4.85/5

America’s Cardroom offers a variety of online poker games, such as Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, Seven Card Stud, and Blitz Poker. This ensures a diverse selection for players of all tastes and abilities.

In addition to the broad game offerings, America’s Cardroom guarantees a whopping CA$12 million in weekly prize pools.

They host a comprehensive daily tournament schedule, including regular Sit-and-Gos (SNGs), Multi Table Tournaments (MTTs), and a weekly tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million.

However, if your preference is anything other than no-limit Hold ‘Em, you may need to look elsewhere. The availability of Omaha games is limited mostly to micro stakes, and stud games are seldom in session.

If you want to know more about the offerings here, check out our in-depth Americas Cardroom online review.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

As a new customer at ACR Poker, you are eligible for a 100% first deposit bonus worth up to CA$2,000.

The poker promo is granted in CA$1 increments, with players scoring a dollar in bonuses for every 27.5 points they get.

You’ll have 60 days from the date you receive the bonus to clear it. Also, a CA$25 minimum deposit is required to qualify for this offer.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

The platform also packs a dedicated casino section, plus a full-on sportsbook. Live dealer games are interesting, and you can grab a slice of the CA$15,000 prize pool for blackjack and slots tourneys each month.

As per usual, slots are the start of the show, with monthly leaderboards granting CA$1,250 for the first prize.

The sports betting section covers all the popular sports but isn’t on par with the likes of BetOnline or Bodog.

Banking: 4.8/5

ACR is a crypto-friendly platform, which is a significant plus. You can use Bitcoin with an unlimited number of deposits and zero fees, except for mining charges in some instances. You can also use the popular stablecoin Tether.

Other options include P2P transactions, e-wallets, credit and debit cards, and e-transfers. In most cases, you need to deposit at least CA$10 and no more than CA$25k per transaction.

Crypto payouts are handled in less than an hour, and you can cash out up to CA$10,000 per withdrawal request.

Other payout options include Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, P2P, checks, and more.

>> Claim a 100% first deposit bonus worth up to CA$2,000 at ACR

4. Black Chip Poker – Best Online Poker Bonuses in Canada

Pros:

10+ years in the business

CA$2,000 welcome promo

Crypto-friendly

Part of the Winning Poker Network

Impressive design

Cons:

Credit card fees

Few mobile play options

Next up, we have Black Chip Poker, which enters our rundown with a fantastic CA$2,000 sign-up offer!

Poker Experience: 4.8/5

If anonymity is your priority or if you’re a fan of cryptocurrency, Black Chip Poker is an attractive option. As one of the best crypto casinos in Canada, it not only supports Bitcoin deposits but also caters to those who are keen on playing blockchain poker games.

The platform ensures a highly rewarding gaming experience with its easy-to-navigate interface and exceptional graphics, which can be maximized to full-screen for the best viewing experience.

Finally, showcasing a wide variety of poker games such as Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and Stud, Black Chip Poker draws in a large audience in its online poker rooms and provides a plethora of appealing tables, particularly during high-traffic periods.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

You can immerse yourself in the poker room’s daily, weekly, and monthly contests at Black Chip Poker, where significant prizes are up for grabs.

You may even participate in unique events such as the Sunday CA$150,000 competition.

In addition to these tournaments, exciting promotions are held throughout the week, offering numerous opportunities for extra rewards.

To top it all off, newcomers are rewarded with a generous 100% deposit bonus of up to CA$2,000, and you don’t even need a code to claim this offer.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

This poker site also invites gamblers to join three separate platforms — casino gaming, live casino games, and sports betting.

The casino is limited to slots only and offers over 100 different titles plus a monthly CA$10 leaderboard.

Live dealer casino covers all the classic table games with professional croupiers, while the sportsbook covers all the major leagues around the globe and supports in-play wagering.

Banking: 4.6/5

Offering a commendable array of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, and Bitcoin, Black Chip Poker caters to various preferences.

While processing times may vary, they generally complete payouts within 48 hours, with crypto withdrawals boasting the fastest payout times.

For most payment methods, the casino has established a minimum deposit requirement of CA$20.

>> Score a 100% deposit bonus of up to CA$2,000 at Black Chip Poker

5. GGPoker – Best Tournaments of All Online Poker Canada Sites

Pros:

$10,000,000 GTD poker events

$150 ticket as sign-up promotion

100% welcome bonus up to $600 or $100 in free rewards

Exclusive poker variants

Award-winning online poker brand

Cons:

Not the most intuitive interface

Lacks other casino games beyond poker

Since its inception, GGPoker has consistently outperformed many of its competitors. The platform was created by poker players for poker players, making it a tremendous player-centric site.

Poker Experience: 4.9/5

Certainly, the standout feature of GGPoker is its impressive array of online poker tournaments, reaching CA$10,000,000 in GTD each month.

The platform offers tournaments such as the GG Masters, Super Millions, and Global Millions, the latter of which has an entry fee of just CA$50.00.

In terms of traffic, GGPoker dominates by accounting for nearly half of all online poker play.

But what initially piqued our interest was the unique poker game variants offered by GGPoker.

If you’re looking for something new and exciting, their exclusive games like Flip & Go, Rush & Cash, and All-In or Fold are excellent choices.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

GGPoker allows a CA$20 deposit to lead to a CA$150 buy-in, opening the possibility for a million-dollar overlay.

This makes entering the GGMasters with CA$150.00 an excellent starting point on the platform.

There’s also a welcome bonus that allows new players to claim a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $600 or $100 in free rewards.

It’s these offerings that place GGPoker among the top providers of poker bonuses in the market.

All Other Casino Games: 4.4/5

Beyond the classic poker tourneys, GGPoker offers a string of signature gaming potions like Bounty Hunters and Mystery Bounry to keep things exciting.

This is a great way to spice up your online poker experience, but in case you’re seeing more traditional casino games, you won’t find any.

Banking: 4.65/5

GGPoker is distinguished by its quick payout processing, typically completed within 24 hours. This efficiency positions it as a go-to choice for players seeking fast withdrawal poker sites.

The platform caters to a wide range of players with its flexible deposit limits. While the minimum deposit requirement stands at just CA$10, high-stakes Canadian poker players will appreciate the high deposit ceiling of CA$50,000.

To accommodate its diverse player base, GGPoker provides an array of banking options. Canadian players can choose from credit cards (Visa and Mastercard), Interac, Luxon Pay, Astropay, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, and USDCoin.

>> Claim up to $100 in free rewards or a 100% match offer up to $600 at GGPoker

6. Ricky Casino – Best Online Poker Site in Canada for Free Games

Pros:

About a dozen high-quality poker games

High RTP rates

Massive CA$7,500 welcome pack

Demo versions of games available

Crypto-friendly site

Cons:

Lacks poker tournaments

Jackpot games need to be launched to see prizes

If you want to be able to test out games in demo mode, including virtual poker variants, check out Ricky Casino.

Poker Experience: 4.5/5

The standout poker slots at Ricky Casino are Triple Edge Poker, Joker Poker 10-Hand Video Poker, and American Poker Gold; each offering high return-to-player percentages and unique features.

Triple Edge Poker stands out with its high return-to-player percentage of 97.99%. It’s a low-volatility game, allowing players to bet on up to 3 positions simultaneously, making it both exciting and potentially highly rewarding.

Joker Poker 10-Hand Video Poker ups the ante with an even higher return-to-player percentage of 98.6%. This game allows players to bet on up to 10 fields at once, offering multiple chances for winning combinations.

American Poker Gold offers a higher-than-average return-to-player of 96.58%. It’s a high-volatility game with a high hit frequency, perfect for thrill-seekers looking for a challenge.

In addition to these poker slots, Ricky Casino also offers a live poker game called 6+ Poker.

This game follows standard rules but with a twist – it uses a smaller deck and gives the possibility of having more cards in hand.

Best of all, you can test out most of the card games by simply launching them in demo mode.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Ricky Casino welcomes new poker players with a generous Welcome Bonus Package.

Exclusively available to newcomers, this package includes 10 bonuses for the first 10 deposits, potentially giving players up to CA$7,500 in bonuses plus 550 free spins.

The 1st deposit bonus offers a 100% bonus and 100 FS, while subsequent bonuses offer a 50% bonus and 50 FS each, with a minimum qualifying deposit of CA$ 30.

Note that poker games only contribute 5% to the rollover. Also, free spins are not applicable for poker but can be used on All Lucky Clovers 5.

All Other Casino Games: 4.65/5

Ricky Casino offers a unique gaming experience with over 120 live dealer offerings, making it perfect for those interested in online blackjack in Canada or other options like roulette.

You’ll also find exclusive games like Bingo 88 and Super Keno, providing a refreshing alternative to traditional slot machines.

For those players who prefer lower stakes, the casino still delivers an unmatched fun experience through an array of games.

In addition to these, the casino boasts a selection of more than 3,000 game options, all sourced from top-notch software creators in the industry.

For those with an eye on the big prize, the jackpot segment of Ricky Casino presents over 200 opportunities to win from an impressive prize fund exceeding CA$18m.

Banking: 4.75/5

Despite a limited selection of e-wallets, it’s hard to criticize Ricky Casino because it accepts a broad spectrum of other payment options.

These include major banking cards, a few e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USDT.

Furthermore, Ricky Casino’s compatibility extends to all principal payment forms, such as Visa, Mastercard, and Neosurf, demonstrating the platform’s dedication to offering convenience to its users.

>> Score a CA$7,500 welcome bonus package + 550 free spins [Ricky Casino]

Best Online Poker Sites in Canada – Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Poker Sites in Canada

Overall Poker Experience

The bottom line for any of the top poker sites in Canada will always be the quality of the poker experience that each online poker site offers.

We only featured poker sites on this page with top-tier poker experiences, video poker, live dealer poker variants and more.

Welcome Bonus

An important piece of the puzzle is to consider the quality of poker bonuses available.

If you cannot get some compensation as a new user at an online poker site, it usually indicates a relatively poor quality online poker site.

All Other Casino Games

Next up, it’s essential that you also check out the entire library of casino games. This way, you will have some other great games to check out if you get a little burned out at the poker table.

Each of the Canadian gambling sites on this page features an entire library complete with hundreds or even thousands of online slots, table games, progressive jackpots, live games, and more.

Banking Options & Process

Next, you won’t be able to play real money poker without having a quick ability to deposit using your preferred payment method.

In addition, you shouldn’t have to wait long periods to deposit and withdraw on the platform!

Why Is BetOnline the Best Canadian Poker Site?

Still not sure why we picked BetOnline as the best place to play online poker? Here are some of the top reasons we think it is the best place to play online poker

Great poker experience: From the user experience to the number of variants and tournaments available, very few online casinos can keep up with the quality we find here at BetOnline.

From the user experience to the number of variants and tournaments available, very few online casinos can keep up with the quality we find here at BetOnline. Solid bonus package: Next up, there is a massive CA$1k welcome bonus package that new users receive. You can take this to the poker table and increase your odds against the house.

Next up, there is a massive CA$1k welcome bonus package that new users receive. You can take this to the poker table and increase your odds against the house. Long-standing: Finally, BetOnline has been around for over 20 years, making it one of the longest-standing online poker sites in the world. If you want to play at a trusted site, this is the place to be.

To learn more about the casino games and tournaments available here, check out our BetOnline review.

Why Should I Play Poker Online in Canada?

If you are accustomed to playing poker games at your buddy’s house or the local casino, you might not be too excited about playing online poker sites.

Here are some of the reasons we recommend online poker sites.

Convenience: If you want to save the time you would have to otherwise use on going back and forth from the casino, playing poker online is often a time-efficient way to get your gambling fix.

If you want to save the time you would have to otherwise use on going back and forth from the casino, playing poker online is often a time-efficient way to get your gambling fix. Know Your Combinations: When you play at casino poker sites, they will often list your card combinations in real time. This way, you don’t have to memorize all the winning combinations, which one you have, and so on, in a rushed environment.

When you play at casino poker sites, they will often list your card combinations in real time. This way, you don’t have to memorize all the winning combinations, which one you have, and so on, in a rushed environment. Play in Tournaments: Another big perk of online poker is that you can compete for cash prizes and even in tournaments. This is a great way to add extra adrenaline to an otherwise dull day at home.

Online Poker Canada – FAQs

Where Can I Play Online Poker in Canada?

We’ve listed plenty of sites that allow you to play online poker in Canada.

If you want to play at one of the best online poker sites, the first online poker casino you should check out first would be BetOnline.

They are a reputable site dating back decades and have a solid poker experience, an excellent user interface, and a generous welcome bonus.

BetOnline was also one of our top picks in this guide to the best online sports betting sites in Canada.

Can I Play Poker Online for Real Money in Canada?

Yes! If you want to play poker online for real money in Canada, there are many solid online gambling sites to check out.

If you are after the best possible experience, we recommend starting by checking out BetOnline.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Poker Site in Canada?

If you’re looking to choose the best online poker site in Canada, the bottom line should be the quality of the experience itself.

Look for many video poker variants, lobbies, tournaments, and more.

Then, check out the full online gambling library to see if there are other great games to play afterward. Finally, ensure that there are plenty of suitable banking options and that you can also activate a nice bonus as a new user.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Poker Sites in Canada

As a recap, here are some of the best poker sites in Canada, why we chose them, and the bonuses that new users can claim.

BetOnline : This should be the first place you go if you want to play at the best online poker site. They’ve got a great selection of casino poker and are a trusted name dating back 20 years. New players can get up to a CA$1k welcome bonus package.

This should be the first place you go if you want to play at the best online poker site. They’ve got a great selection of casino poker and are a trusted name dating back 20 years. New players can get up to a CA$1k welcome bonus package. Bodog : Bodog has been around since the mid-90s and has since earned a stellar reputation as one of the best online casinos for Canadian players. Sign up today to take part in CA$200k weekly poker tourneys and score a $1k poker welcome bonus.

Bodog has been around since the mid-90s and has since earned a stellar reputation as one of the best online casinos for Canadian players. Sign up today to take part in CA$200k weekly poker tourneys and score a $1k poker welcome bonus. Americas Cardroom : If you prioritize fast withdrawals, ACR delivers crypto payouts in less than an hour. Plus, there are daily tournaments available as well as a CA$2,000 welcome offer.

If you prioritize fast withdrawals, ACR delivers crypto payouts in less than an hour. Plus, there are daily tournaments available as well as a CA$2,000 welcome offer. Black Chip Poker : Black Chip Poker is part of the Winning Poker Network and boasts a super attractive design. Join today and get started by claiming one of the top poker promos available, which you can use to get up to CA$2,000 in welcome bonuses.

Black Chip Poker is part of the Winning Poker Network and boasts a super attractive design. Join today and get started by claiming one of the top poker promos available, which you can use to get up to CA$2,000 in welcome bonuses. GGPoker: If you’re after the most exciting tourneys, GGPoker offers the ultimate attraction. Plus, the site boasts many regular promos, including a 100% matched deposit welcome bonus up to $600 or $100 in free rewards.

How to Sign Up and Play Online Poker in Canada

If you are new to online poker sites, you might need some help getting started.

Here is how to sign up for a new account and activate your welcome bonus at BetOnline.

1. Head to BetOnline

Go to the BetOnline website.

Click the yellow “Sign Up” button.

Fill out the signup form.

Accept the terms & conditions.

2. Log in to Your Account

Log in for the first time using your account details.

Click “Bank.”

Select your deposit method.

3. Deposit & Receive Your Bonus

Ensure the bonus is shown on the banking tab before paying.

Finish making the deposit.

Your bonus will arrive momentarily.

Tips and Tricks for Canadian Online Poker Players

Need some help winning games at the best online casinos in Canada for poker? Here are some tips for playing poker successfully.

Learn all the winning card combinations so you don’t end up putting money into the game with a subpar holding.

Know when to hold ’em & know when to fold ’em!

Concentrate rather than socialize.

Remember to cash out poker winnings instead of chasing higher wins.

Ready to Start Playing Poker Online in Canada?

If you want to start playing at the best Canadian poker sites, then check out BetOnline first.

Black Chip Poker is another excellent Canadian poker site for those who are after the best poker bonus.

Finally, GGPoker is famous for featuring some of the most exciting tournaments around.

At the end of the day, please remember that playing online poker in Canada is just as risky as any other casino game and should be treated accordingly.

So, only gamble what you’re prepared to lose and always engage in responsible gaming.

