Best Online Slots in Canada: Top Canadian Slots Sites in 2023 With Big Payout Potential & High RTPs

Canadians know how to have fun, and that includes playing slots with the most exciting themes, incredible bonus features, and eye-popping graphics.

In this article, we have listed the best online slots in Canada based on their payout potential and RTPs, as well as the online casinos you can find them at.

JackpotCity sets the bar extremely high with its impressive slot game selection, generous welcome bonus, and fast payouts. But other competitive sites are ready to grab the top spot.

Let’s see how they fared.

Best Online Slots in Canada

1. JackpotCity Casino (Treasure Nile) – Best Online Slots in Canada Overall

Pros:

Fantastic e-wallet support

Top tier specialty games

C$1,600 welcome package

Trusted games from Microgaming

Bonus Wheel prizes

Incredible mobile experience

Cons:

Withdrawal times slower for credit cards

JackpotCity has been around for a long time, providing a premium online casino experience since 1998. It’s our number one pick for its daily bonus offers, fantastic welcome package, and incredible slots it offers from trusted providers.

Casino and Slots Selection: 4.9/5

The casino games section is pretty plentiful at JackpotCity. You’ll be able to choose from over 300 slots, including standard reels and progressive games with larger jackpots. Microgaming provides the software for the site, and, given its history as a trusted brand in the industry, you’re guaranteed high-quality games like Mega Moolah and Treasure Nile.

The tabletop experience is also fantastic, you’re going to want to take a look at the poker and roulette variants in particular, and make sure that you take a peek at the bingo and keno they offer too.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.85/5

The first thing on your list should be to get your hands on the C$1,600 welcome package that JackpotCity offers. It’s claimed over four separate deposits, all of which will be matched 100% up to $400, with a minimum deposit of $10.

You’ll also want to take advantage of the Daily Deal match bonuses and the site’s Bonus Wheel, which can be spun to win great prizes.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

You’ll have a lot of different ways to bank at your disposal at JackpotCity, with major credit cards like Mastercard and Visa available and e-wallet options like Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz on offer as well.

The cashier system is really easy to use, and e-wallet withdrawals are fast, with a usual wait time between 24 and 28 hours. Visa has a slightly longer withdrawal time of 1-3 business days, but you can often access funds within 24 hours, so it isn’t a vast difference.

>> Grab the C$1,600 welcome bonus for new players at JackpotCity.

2. PlayOJO (Book of Dead) – Best Variety of Online Slot Games in Canada

Pros:

Trustly & Paypal have zero fees

2,400+ casino games

Daily customized promotions

Free spins bonus with no wagering

OJO levels system packed with prizes

Fantastic live casino games

Cons:

Lacks match bonuses

Variety is the spice of life, and PlayOJO brings the spice! It has 2,400 casino games, many online slot games, and a strong table games library. The Prize Twister and OJO levels system pile prizes on you and give you many reasons to keep coming back.

Casino and Slots Selection: 4.85/5

If your main focus is to play online slots, then PlayOJO is going to be a fantastic choice of casino for you, as they offer more than 2000 slot machines from providers like Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, and Yggdrasil, all of which are known for their premium titles.

Popular games like Big Bass Bonanza, 777 Strike, and Book of Dead are available here, and new games are continually added to the library.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5

PlayOJO does something unique with its bonuses, with daily offers called ‘Kickers’ custom-tailored to each player. You claim them from the Kickers section of the site, but they only last for 24 hours, so you have to get in quickly.

On top of these prizes, there’s also a nice little welcome bonus of 80 free spins, with the best part being that there is absolutely no wagering on it! We also love the Prize Twister, which you can spin for $25,000 worth of prizes, and the OJO levels system that can earn you free spins, bingo game tickets, and other great prizes.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

There are many ways to make transfers on PlayOJO, with basic credit card options like Visa and Mastercard being covered and things like Paypal and Trustly.

Apple Pay is also offered, and because it requires your Face or Touch ID to be used on the site, it makes for a secure option for Apple users.

In terms of fees, Trustly and Paypal both have zero transaction fees, and all deposits on the site are immediate, including credit card transfers.

>> Get 50 free spins with no wagering requirements at PlayOJO

3. BetOnline (Time Bender) – Latest Online Slots in Canada

Pros:

Zero transaction fees on crypto

Top tier NHL betting

300+ online slot machines

Welcome bonus has low wagering

$3,000 total welcome package

Trusted Betsoft games

Cons:

9.75% fee on credit cards

When you play games on BetOnline you have the comfort that you’re in the hands of an online casino that has 25 years of experience in the industry. With fantastic betting options for major and minor sports, a great online casino on the side, and high-quality Betsoft slots, this is a top Canadian casino for sure.

Casino and Slots Selection: 4.6/5

BetOnline has players covered for high-quality slots with top titles like Jungle Stripes, Eagle Gold, and God of Zeus from top software providers like Betsoft and Concept Gaming. New games are added regularly, and you need to watch out for titles like Time Bender, Joker City, Woodlanders, and more.

There are around 400 casino games on offer, with more than 300 slots, and the rest is made up of stellar table games, specialty titles, and live casino games.

There is also sports betting on offer if you need a break from the slots, and you’ll find many markets for NHL and other major sports like the NFL and NBA. You’ll find extremely competitive odds for these sports events at BetOnline.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.75/5

One of BetOnline’s best parts is its variety of bonuses, with a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 for sports betting, a 10% Bitcoin bonus, and a 100% poker welcome bonus for people who prefer card games.

You’ll probably want to claim the $1,000 casino bonus for slots fans by using the code BOLCASINO on signup. You can claim it up to three times for a C$3,000 welcome package that will set you up nicely for some long gaming sessions.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

You’ll have your fill of payment options at BetOnline, especially if you’re a crypto fan. Bitcoin is available, as well as many other altcoins like Polygon, DOGE, and Solana. Crypto options have zero transfer fees and instant deposits, which makes them a fantastic alternative to fiat banking on the site.

If you want to use your credit card, have no fear; AMEX, Mastercard, Visa, and Discover are all offered, and you can use them for instant deposits. Remember that there is a 9.75% processing fee for credit card options, though.

>> Get up to $1,000 in bonuses on your first deposit at BetOnline

4. Bodog (A Night with Cleo) – Best Progressive Jackpot Slots in Canada

Pros:

Over 1,000 casino games

Good variety of crypto coins

$600 + 50 free spins bonus

Big progressive jackpots for slots

Crypto has zero transfer fees

Cons:

Has small fees on some credit card transfers

There’s a lot to love at Bodog. There are over 1,000 casino games, tons of great slot machines, and many bonus options. Whether you’re a slots lover, a poker player, or a sports bettor, you will have plenty of reasons to play on this site.

Casino and Slots Selection: 4.65/5

There are loads of premium slots to play at Bodog, with big jackpot titles like American Jet Set and A Night With Cleo, as well as standard reel games and low max bet titles for those who like cheaper online slot game options. There are various different levels for the site’s jackpots, with hourly jackpots, daily jackpots, and the massive super jackpot, which can get as high as C$400,000.

Microgaming and Evolution are some trusted developers that provide software for Bodog. With hundreds of live casino games and busy lobbies for poker and blackjack, you’ll never run out of things to do on this casino site.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.6/5

Variety is the name of the game when it comes to promotions at Bodog. For poker fans, there is a 100% poker bonus up to $1,000, while crypto users are offered a 150% match bonus on deposits of up to $900, and sports bettors can get a $300 betting bonus.

For slot fans (that’s you), you’ll want to get your hands on the casino welcome bonus, which is a 100% match bonus on a deposit of up to C$600 and 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor.

Banking Options: 4.65/5

The payment methods on offer at Bodog will likely cover your needs. Crypto users can utilize Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and other altcoins. Fiat players will have Mastercard, Amex, and Visa at their disposal, as well as Astropay and bank transfers.

Crypto and credit card deposits are instant, but credit card transactions have some small accompanying fees, while crypto has zero fees.

>> 100% bonus up to C$600 available at Bodog

5. Magic Red (Magic Eggs) – Highest-RTP Online Slots in Canada

Pros:

Impressive e-wallet support

Instant deposits on transfers

More than 100 live casino titles

Over 1,000 slots

Mega jackpot worth $150,000

Cons:

Slow withdrawals for credit cards

Not only are you getting over 1,000 slots to spin, but you’re also getting a fleshed-out live casino with 100+ titles, fantastic tournaments you can participate in, and huge jackpots on slot machines to try your luck on — Magic Red has it all!

Casino and Slots Selection: 4.6/5

You’ve got more than 1,000 slots at your disposal when you make an account with Magic Red, from featured games like Joker Bombs and Fairy Dust to brand-new titles such as Magic Eggs, with a high RTP value of 96.41%.

Make sure to check out Redeem the Dream in the jackpot section, which offers four separate tiers of jackpot: Rapid, Major, Super, and the Mega jackpot, which can earn you $150,000.

If you’re still not satisfied with all of Magic Red’s slot machines, then you can head over to the table games area and play some of the great 3D roulette games or try out the multiple blackjack variants on offer, along with the more than 130 live casino games the site boasts.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.65/5

The best recommendation for people looking to play online slots is to check out Magic Red’s Magic Spins Tuesday. If you deposit on a Tuesday, you can earn 30 free spins on Starburst, made up of 10 spins each time you deposit $20 or more, which you can claim up to three times.

You’ll also want to take advantage of the 200% match bonus on your first deposit of up to $500.

Magic Red has a ton of great promotions for slots, making it a fantastic choice for gamblers who like to focus on spinning to win.

Banking Options: 4.55/5

You’ll enjoy instant deposits for all transactions at Magic Red and a simple cashier system that new users can learn about through the handy FAQ section.

You have quick withdrawals for MuchBetter, Skrill, and Paypal, and credit card options like Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro are offered, and it takes around six days for withdrawals. Other payment methods like Trustly, Neteller, ecoPayz, and GiroPay are available. Still, they are subject to local regulations, so make sure you see what that means for you in the T&Cs.

>> 200% match bonus up to $500 [Magic Red]

How We Chose the Best Online Slots Sites in Canada

Promotions and Bonuses:

When we’re looking at the best gambling sites, one of the first things we look at is the selection of promotions and bonuses on offer. All online gamblers love to see a solid welcome bonus, and for slot players, you want to see some free spins attached or a specific casino bonus that boosts your bankroll.

Reload bonuses and cashback offers are always nice to see, and to keep slots interesting, it helps if there are some tournaments that let you win prizes by playing the casino games on the site.

Banking Methods:

There are a few main things we look for when it comes to banking. The first is that there are a decent amount of options available so that wagering on the site is accessible to as many people as possible.

We also like to see cryptocurrency options available, with Bitcoin being the main focus and altcoins being a nice bonus for people with a larger crypto portfolio.

Another key component of banking is transaction fees. Exorbitant fees will be considered a major con, and we want to see speedy deposits and withdrawals.

Casino Games Variety:

A large library of different online casino games will always be one of the main things a site can offer to bring in customers. We are interested in sites that focus on slot machine games, and we’re not just looking for quantity. Quality can often be a more important factor in an online casino’s game selection.

The developers providing the software are important too. Having providers who have been in the industry for a while and are known to make fair casino games is also an important element, so we tend to look out for big names like Betsoft and Microgaming.

Why is JackpotCity the Best Site to Play Slot Games in Canada?

Customer Support

Customer service at JackpotCity is fast and effective, with live support that will help you with any of your troubles regarding transactions, features on the site, or more general questions.

For new players, there is a fantastic FAQ that covers a wide variety of issues like specific deposit and withdrawal problems, verification trouble, and basic technical questions you may have. The FAQ can also be displayed in French or English so that Quebecois players can easily view it in their preferred language.

Bonuses & Promos

There are a lot of opportunities to capitalize on promotions at JackpotCity, with daily deals that offer guaranteed match bonuses each day and a ton of different prizes to be won on the site’s Bonus Wheel.

On top of this, you have the C$1,600 welcome bonus that you can collect through four separate deposits. Each is a match bonus of 100% for deposits of up to C$400, making it a great way to start your gambling pursuits on the site.

Game Selection

With over 400 slots that come to you from trusted provider Microgaming and a nice variety of progressive jackpot slots and standard reels on offer, it’s easy to see why JackpotCity is one of the best slots sites in Canada.

Specialty games like keno and bingo help to bolster the fantastic tabletop section headlined by poker and blackjack variants that’ll keep you coming back.

If you love to game on the go, then you will love the dedicated mobile app JackpotCity offers. With a casino section designed specifically for the iPad that offers incredible resolution for games like Voila and Tomb Raider, their app is every mobile player’s dream.

Progressive Slots vs Regular Slot Games: Which Type Should You Play in Canada?

If you’re new to online slots, you might wonder what the differences between progressive slots and regular reels are. The way progressive slots work is that they have a jackpot that slowly grows over time, usually with a maximum limit that will cause it to pop when it is reached.

Regular reels instead offer fixed jackpot amounts that will be paid out to the winner, which makes them more consistent.

Usually, progressive slots will offer much larger jackpots than regular reels, but they can be a lot more volatile as the jackpots are so variable. If you prefer to win smaller jackpots more often, then regular reels are likely for you, but if you want a much larger jackpot, you might be interested in progressives.

Guide to Playing Canadian Online Slots

Do I Have to Download an App to Play Slots Online in Canada?

For the most part, the answer is no. While there are certain sites that require dedicated apps to be downloaded to play casino games, most sites these days will simply have all of their games available in browser windows.

This is often the case even for mobile, where casino sites will simply offer scaled-down versions of the browser games on handheld devices that function just as well as their desktop counterparts.

Can I Play Free Slots in Canada?

Yes, there are a lot of Canadian online casinos that do offer free slots games to play. The number one pick on this list, JackpotCity Casino, offers up the best online slots and other casino games as free demos for players to test out before they put down real money.

Sites like this will let you play with free tokens until they run out, and then you usually just refresh the page or reset the game to get your tokens back and continue playing.

Are Online Slots in Canada Rigged?

No – slot machines from trusted software providers like the ones used by the casinos on this list use a random number generator (RNG) that simply cycles through a series of random numbers and uses those numbers to produce the symbols you see on the slot machine’s screen.

Because the computer program merely spits out random numbers, it helps ensure that the games have true randomness.

Related posts:

Tips for Playing Slots Online in Canada

Take Advantage of Bonuses to Play Slots

While it can seem confusing at first, claiming bonuses and promotions is very easy. For the most part, you’ll be given a bonus code that you can use to claim your free spins or match bonus. Usually, you’ll claim your bonus as part of a deposit, so you will simply select it on the cashier page when you deposit funds or perhaps on the site’s promotions page.

If you instead have an opt-in bonus, then you’ll need to tick a box or select your bonus from a dropdown menu to claim it, which will happen during signup if it’s a welcome bonus or may happen on the promotions tab otherwise.

Rewarding VIP Programs

Oftentimes, the best real money online casinos will have a loyalty or VIP program that you can get involved in to earn prizes and bonuses while you play. Getting involved is sometimes simple, with certain sites letting you enter immediately.

For instance, JackpotCity’s loyalty program starts everyone who signs up for an account off with 2500 loyalty points and access to the bronze tier right from the get-go, meaning you can earn loyalty points right away.

VIP programs are often made more exclusive than loyalty programs, though, and you will usually have to wager a certain amount on the site to get into the first tier and then continually build up your wagering to get into the upper tiers.

You may also have to bet a certain amount per month to maintain your tier level and reap the benefits, which can often consist of match bonuses, free spins, or even having personal account managers for high rollers on certain sites.

Picking The Right Slot Machine for You

There are many different slot machine games, and it can be tough to settle on the right one. No slots are strictly better than others; much of it comes down to personal preference.

If you want cheaper slots, you’ll be after games with a low per-spin cost and a lower maximum bet.

However, if you are looking for big wins, you might want to look into progressive jackpots and games with higher per-spin costs. These games often pay out less often but will pay out big money when they pop.

A lot of it comes down to aesthetics as well. Betsoft and Microgaming slots often have fantastic graphics and solid user interfaces, which can be a massive factor for some players. Others might only care about the potential payouts and go for less-known software providers if more is to be won.

Summary of the Top 5 Online Slots Sites in Canada

JackpotCity: This is our top pick for Canadian Casinos thanks to its high-quality Microgaming slots, fantastic C$1,600 welcome bonus, and stellar table game section that helps to bolster the site’s casino game library.

PlayOJO: With over 2,000 slots to play, a ton of unique bonus games like Prize Twister, and a loyalty program that rewards free spins and bingo tickets, PlayOJO offers continuous benefits for its players.

BetOnline: At BetOnline, you’ve got 350 casino games and a great library of quality slot machines from Nucleus and Betsoft, and it’s all capped off with a fantastic sportsbook that covers all the major sports.

Bodog: If you’re somebody who loves slots but also wants some variety in the types of games available, then Bodog is a great CA online casino for you. They have over 1,000 casino games, and of course, they have great slots, but they also offer fantastic bingo and keno options and some fantastic table games.

Magic Red: When you can grab up to $200 + 20 free spins right from the word go on at an online casino, you know you’re playing on a site that values slot lovers. Not only are the over 1,000 slots on offer in the casino section, but there are also major tournaments that reward players for playing slots, with prize pools going all the way up to $750k on the site.

How to Play Online Slots in Canada

Now that you’ve checked out our extensive reviews, you’re probably wondering how to make an account and start playing, so here’s a quick guide on how to sign up for an account with our top pick JackpotCity:

Step 1: Click on ‘Sign Up’

Head to JackpotCity’s homepage and click on the ‘Sign Up’ button at the top right-hand corner of your screen to begin the signup process.

Step 2: Select Your Region

Choose your country and region from the selection and move on to the next step.

Step 3: Create Username & Additional Details

For this step, you’ll need to make a username and password and input additional information like your phone number, name, and address.

Step 4: Make a Deposit and Start Playing

Once you’ve completed the previous steps, you can head over to the bank section, accessed in the top right corner of the screen, and make a deposit. Choose your welcome bonus and preferred payment method, add the funds, and get going!

Discover the Best Online Slots in Canada

With our full reviews fresh in your mind, you’re probably ready to get going and sign up for one of these great Canadian slot sites!

Our top recommendation goes to JackpotCity. With its high-quality slots, trusted software providers, and fantastic mobile experience, it is one of the best options for Canadian players.

Make sure you don’t count out the other sites on this list, though, because they might just scratch that particular itch that other CA casino sites haven’t been able to, especially with all the promotions and top slots available on the sites we’ve reviewed.

Whichever site you choose, always remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling isn’t a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved. Don’t forget the famous catchphrase: the house always wins.

Suppose you’re struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.

Don’t forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.

For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: