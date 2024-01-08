Optima Tax Relief Review 2024 – Is It Legit?

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Consider using Optima Tax Relief to resolve your IRS debt. Before making a decision, it’s crucial to gather all the necessary information. We have encountered positive and negative experiences with various tax debt relief companies.

However, we have come across one company that stands out from the rest, Optima Tax Relief. This is excellent news because dealing with tax debt can be extremely overwhelming.

Now let’s dive into the advantages, disadvantages, and additional details about Optima Tax Relief. By doing so, we can determine whether they’re suitable for tackling your tax debt concerns.

What Is Optima Tax Relief?

Optima Tax Relief is an expert firm that focuses on offering tax relief solutions to individuals and businesses dealing with tax issues or debt owed to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) in the United States.

They help resolve various tax-related challenges, such as outstanding tax amounts, delinquent taxes, audits by the IRS, penalties related to taxes, and other similar matters.

Optima Tax Relief Cost

Regarding their fees, Optima Tax Relief typically operates on a structured basis. They kick things off with a complimentary initial consultation, during which they assess the client’s tax situation.

Following this, there’s a $295 investigation fee to gather additional information and evaluate just how complex the case is.

The final cost of their services will largely depend on the specific tax problem at hand and its level of complexity, with average resolution fees ranging anywhere from $995 to $5,000.

It should be noted that these fees are subject to change and can vary depending on individual circumstances and the extent of work required to resolve any given tax issues.

For accurate and up-to-date fee information tailored specifically for each client’s situation, it’s advised that they reach out directly to Optima Tax Relief for further details.

Optima Tax Relief Pros and Cons

Optima Tax Relief Pros

Well-Established and Reputable

Optima Tax Relief is highly recognized in the tax relief industry, possessing an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Additionally, it has obtained an impressive A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), which is regarded as an exceptional score.

The ratings provided by the BBB and BCA are determined by various factors, such as a company’s longevity in business and its track record of resolving complaints.

Provides a Free Initial Consultation

In a complimentary consultation, an expert in taxation from Optima Tax Relief will engage in a conversation about your financial situation and taxes while also outlining the services offered by the company that may apply to your specific circumstances.

There’s no requirement or pressure to enlist the services of Optima Tax Relief after receiving the free consultation.

However, if you choose to move forward with their assistance, further investigation may incur costs ranging in the hundreds of dollars and can take up to four weeks for completion.

Nationwide Availability

Optima Tax Relief operates through online channels, allowing them to assist taxpayers nationwide.

While their headquarters are located in California, they offer customer support from Monday to Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST. This accessibility enables new and potential clients from all parts of the country to reach out for assistance.

Many believe that contacting a lawyer is necessary when dealing with the IRS. While lawyers can be helpful in some instances, most of them lack specialized knowledge in tax debt relief.

Optima Tax Relief distinguishes itself by employing a team of attorneys and enrolled agents specializing in tax matters. Additionally, the company ensures you’re kept informed throughout the process, eliminating confusion or uncertainty.

Their Services Come With a Money-Back Guarantee

In a world where guarantees are hard to come by, Optima offers you peace of mind. When you choose Optima Tax Relief, you can take advantage of our comprehensive 15-day money-back satisfaction guarantee.

If at any point within the first 15 calendar days after hiring us, you’re not completely satisfied and wish to cancel, we will refund your payment without any penalties or obligations.

Note that this guarantee only applies during the Investigation Phase, when Optima works closely with the IRS to review your options thoroughly. This phase can often be the most challenging and stressful part of dealing with tax issues.

Optima Tax Relief Cons

Minimum Tax Debt of $10,000 Is Required

Optima Tax Relief exclusively assists individuals who owe a minimum of $10,000 or more in tax debt. Although it’s typical for the tax relief industry to impose this requirement, there are rival companies that have lower thresholds.

Some Customers Report Discrepancies in Pricing

Like many other tax relief companies, Optima Tax Relief doesn’t display its pricing information on its website. The reason for this is that the cost of their services depends on the complexity of each case, which can significantly differ from one client to another.

According to customer reviews on the BBB website, the estimated cost of Optima Tax Relief’s services is $1,000 to $5,000. However, it should be noted that some customers have mentioned receiving quotes that vary significantly from these figures.

It Can Take Time to See the Results

Tax relief doesn’t happen immediately. It can be a frustrating process to work with the IRS in resolving your debt. However, Optima Tax Relief has developed a two-phase system to help ease this burden.

So, what do they do first? They prioritize the most pressing matters by addressing them right away. For many individuals, this could involve assisting them in catching up on years of unfiled tax returns.

This step is crucial because you cannot propose a settlement with the IRS, such as an offer in compromise, until all your tax returns are filed and up-to-date. With Optima on your side, you can finally sigh with relief, knowing they have your best interests at heart.

Optima Tax Relief Offerings

Optima Tax Relief is a comprehensive solution for all your tax requirements. Here are the primary services provided by the company.

Tax Consultation

To commence your journey with Optima Tax Relief, you can register for a complimentary consultation through their website. Conducting thorough investigations on tax inquiries and responses is advisable to be well-prepared for this discussion.

Within this consultation, you will converse about your tax circumstances and outstanding debts with one of Optima Tax Relief’s team members.

Before the consultation, it’s recommended that you gather all the necessary documentation required for filing taxes to provide any information requested by the agent readily.

The agent will then furnish you with an estimation of the company’s services and offer recommendations regarding potential avenues for tax relief.

Tax Preparation

Optima Tax Relief assists in tax preparation and organizing necessary documents for filing. They also handle overdue returns and state taxes.

If you’re looking for essential tax preparation services, you can compare Optima Tax Relief’s offerings with top-rated tax software to explore your options further.

The team at Optima Tax Relief consists of various types of tax professionals, including enrolled agents, certified public accountants, and attorneys. These professionals possess “unlimited representation rights” when dealing with the IRS and can represent you with appropriate permissions.

Enrolled agents authorized by the IRS undergo an extensive tax planning and preparation examination and a mandatory 72 hours of continuing education every three years.

Certified public accountants (CPAs) obtain licensure from their state board, fulfilling prerequisites such as earning a degree in accounting or a related field, passing a rigorous exam, and meeting state-specific work requirements, often involving one to two years of experience under a licensed CPA.

Attorneys secure licensure from their state court by completing a law degree and successfully passing the bar exam.

If you cannot afford the cost of tax preparation services, it may be worth exploring free alternatives for filing your taxes. Numerous options exist to accommodate different individual circumstances and requirements.

Tax Relief

Optima Tax Relief assists individuals who owe a minimum of $10,000 in taxes. Once Optima Tax Relief has determined your eligibility and you decide to move forward, their team will begin an initial inquiry.

At this stage, agents from Optima Tax Relief will collect and organize all the required paperwork and information necessary to ensure you’re in compliance with the IRS.

These professionals will construct a compelling argument and present it to the IRS to achieve the most favorable financial resolution for your specific circumstances.

Tax Resolution

According to the information provided on Optima’s website, the duration of the process can range from three to nine months. Once they have thoroughly examined and explored your alternatives, Optima will present you with various options to consider. These options encompass a variety of choices.

An Offer in Compromise (OIC) or partial pay installment agreement reduces tax debts and is accessible to individuals unable to pay within the IRS’s typical ten-year statute of limitations. Beyond this timeframe, the IRS loses the authority to collect taxes or impose levies.

Penalty abatement, a form of tax relief, diminishes or eliminates penalties imposed by tax authorities for non-compliance, including late filing or underpayment of taxes.

An installment agreement provides the flexibility to settle the entire debt through smaller, extended payments over time.

Tax lien discharge is a process of releasing specific property from a tax lien, a legal claim on a taxpayer’s assets arising from unpaid tax debts.

Bank levy release occurs when the IRS can no longer seize funds from your bank account, often after debt settlement or agreement to a new payment plan.

Innocent spouse relief aids individuals facing tax debt when a spouse understates taxes on a jointly filed return, and the other party is unaware of the discrepancy.

Tax Settlement

Optima Tax Relief provides expert assistance in resolving tax issues, whereby their team will negotiate with the relevant authorities to reach a favorable agreement.

These agreements can reduce your tax liability by lowering the original amount owed or restructuring your payment plan. The decision on which approach to take is determined by current tax laws and your individual circumstances.

Over time, you can repay your resolved debt through a lump sum payment or installments. Once you and the IRS agree, you will be deemed “in good standing” for those tax years.

Protection Plan

Optima Tax Relief offers protection plans as part of their services for clients who have previously collaborated with their resolution team. These plans provide continuous tax assistance to prevent any potential issues in the future.

Each plan includes representation for audit defense, monitoring of IRS balances, a monthly report on tax risks, and discounts on resolution services.

Additionally, you’ll receive support for tax preparation that’s tailored to your selected tier. Optima Tax Relief offers three different plans from which to choose.

Basic : This option is tailored for individuals filing taxes independently, offering access to Optima Tax Relief’s tax preparation software and audit defense.

: This option is tailored for individuals filing taxes independently, offering access to Optima Tax Relief’s tax preparation software and audit defense. Standard : Geared towards wage earners filing 1040 forms, this tier ensures the personal preparation of state and federal tax returns. Included is a $10,000 guarantee to file your documents accurately.

: Geared towards wage earners filing 1040 forms, this tier ensures the personal preparation of state and federal tax returns. Included is a $10,000 guarantee to file your documents accurately. Professional: Designed for self-employed individuals receiving 1099s, the professional plan provides the expertise of a tax professional to prepare state and federal returns. It also features the same tax preparation guarantee as the standard plan.

Optima Tax Relief Accessibility

Availability

Based in Santa Ana, California, Optima Tax Relief operates without physical branch locations but provides remote assistance to taxpayers across the United States and even those residing overseas.

Accessing Optima Tax Relief is simple and convenient through its mobile application. Additionally, there are multiple methods available to contact the company.

Contact Optima Tax Relief via email at taxpro@optimataxrelief.com.

Contact Optima Tax Relief by phone at (800) 536-0734, available Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

The company’s mailing address for written correspondence is 3100 S. Harbor Blvd., Suite 250, Santa Ana, CA 92704.

Optima Tax Relief’s Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

To offer you a thorough assessment of the credibility and efficiency of Optima Tax Relief, we have undertaken extensive research into online reviews.

By carefully examining numerous firsthand accounts from actual individuals, our objective is to provide a comprehensive insight into the services offered by Optima Tax Relief.

This will assist you in making an informed decision as to whether or not Optima Tax Relief is a reliable and successful company. Have you had the opportunity to peruse the reviews of Optima on Trustpilot?

The abundance of positive feedback is truly remarkable, with over 2,382 glowing 5-star reviews!

Since 2012, Optima Tax Relief has maintained BBB accreditation and holds an exceptional A+ grade. With a whopping 2,000+ customer reviews, the company boasts an impressive average of 4.4 stars out of 5 on the BBB website.



Optima Tax Relief receives praise for its well-informed team and excellent services. However, some customers express disappointment with the company’s inability to deliver the results promised and its lack of transparency regarding pricing.

Optima Tax Relief Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Here’s a brief FAQ for Optima Tax Relief, providing answers to essential inquiries regarding this company specializing in gold IRAs.

How Do Optima Tax Relief Services Work?

Start your journey with Optima Tax Relief through a complimentary and commitment-free consultation. Once you decide to proceed, our team will delve into the specifics of your tax predicament during an initial investigation.

Based on the findings from our tax professionals, we will provide you with various options for resolving your situation. If you choose to move forward, our dedicated agent can liaise with the IRS on your behalf, depending on your preferred course of action.

Who Is Optima Tax Relief Best For?

Optima Tax Relief is ideal for individuals burdened by a substantial tax debt. They specialize in helping those with $10,000 or more debt navigate the intricate world of tax resolution and settlement.

By providing access to tax attorneys and accountants, Optima Tax Relief eliminates the need for clients to hire separate professionals and ensures seamless communication between experts. This streamlined approach simplifies the process for clients dealing with complex tax situations.

Does Optima Tax Relief Have Any Complaints?

The BBB has recorded more than 200 resolved complaints in the past year. These grievances primarily involve customers who have paid for services but haven’t seen a decreased tax burden.

Additionally, users have expressed frustration over the long and often unresponsive process, which can take several years to resolve.

Despite these challenges, Optima Tax Relief receives praise from numerous reviewers for its employees’ professional demeanor and exceptional customer service. Many clients also report being content with the resolution of their cases.

Final Thoughts on Optima Tax Relief Review

Optima Tax Relief is a renowned organization specializing in aiding individuals burdened with tax debts exceeding $10,000. The company proudly claims to have successfully negotiated with the IRS on behalf of numerous clients, resolving over $1 billion in tax liabilities.

They extend their services remotely to clients across all 50 states and even offer a complimentary consultation. However, the substantial tax debt requirement may inadvertently exclude specific individuals who are seeking assistance with their tax burdens.

Moreover, some customers of Optima Tax Relief have expressed grievances on the BBB website regarding issues such as ambiguous pricing practices and discrepancies between promised and actualized tax settlements.

While Optima Tax Relief has established itself as a reputable authority in taxation, it’s essential to recognize that not every company may be ideally suited for every individual’s unique circumstances. Therefore, we strongly urge potential clients to explore multiple options before committing to any specific approach for resolving their taxes.

