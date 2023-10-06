Oxford Gold Review: Is It Worth Investing in It?

If you’re in the market for a dependable retirement plan or investment opportunity, consider Oxford Gold Group. We understand the significance of choosing the right company and aim to provide valuable insights to assist you in your decision-making process.

Our extensive research has evaluated various companies, including Oxford Gold Group, based on important factors like customer service, reputation, and investment options. By comparing these leading companies, you can choose the one that best aligns with your needs and investment goals.

Now let’s explore the rich history, unique features, and advantages, and any potential drawbacks of Oxford Gold Group. We’ll delve into how they can help safeguard your wealth. Get ready for an enlightening journey where gold meets wisdom and prosperity within the realm of Oxford Gold Group.

What Is Oxford Gold Group?

Oxford Gold Group offers various investment options, including gold IRAs, 401ks, silver IRAs, and precious metals IRAs. They’re an authorized dealer of precious metals approved by the IRS for IRA investments. These offerings include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars.

Oxford provides expert IRA account managers who can assist individuals in opening and funding a gold IRA account. They offer guidance on investing in suitable metals for purchase.

To ensure secure storage for their clients’ gold IRA metals (as per IRS regulations), Oxford has established partnerships with Brinks Global Services and the Delaware Depository Service Company, meaning you cannot store your gold at home.

With its comprehensive range of investment options and professional services, Oxford Gold Group is dedicated to providing valuable support to investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with precious metals through IRAs.

What Does Oxford Gold Group Offer?

Oxford provides two distinct types of customer relationships. One caters to individuals who invest in precious metals, while the other is tailored for those interested in a self-directed IRA for their retirement savings. According to IRS regulations, these investments can encompass physical metals like gold, silver, palladium, and platinum.

Investing in an Oxford Gold IRA allows individuals to place their money into tangible metals, like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The account can hold paper assets such as mutual funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), futures based on precious metals, and stocks related to mining.

It’s crucial to note that according to IRS regulations, any physical assets must be stored in a depository certified by the IRS. A certified custodian will handle all purchases and sales for the account owner.

A Silver IRA from Oxford specializes in investments involving silver. The IRS regulations state that there are no limitations on the metals that can be held in these accounts, as long as they consist of gold, silver, palladium, or platinum.

To have a precious metals IRA, adhere to the specific legal requirements set by the IRS for self-directed accounts. The physical coins, bars, or ingots must be stored in an approved depository by an IRA-qualified trustee.

There are certain standards that the coins in the account must meet. These accounts can only be opened using cash. It’s not possible to contribute precious metal coins or transfer them from another account.

401(K)

An employer-sponsored retirement plan known as a 401(k) allows the employee and employer to make contributions. Instead of investing in physical metals, these plans can involve investments in gold Exchange-Traded Funds and gold mining stocks.

Oxford Gold Group offers the option to establish a new gold IRA through a 401(k) rollover. This process involves withdrawing assets from your previous 401(k) and transferring them into a new gold IRA within a 60-day period, thus avoiding any penalties imposed by the IRS.

Gold Coins and Bars

Oxford Gold Group specializes in facilitating the acquisition of tangible assets for individuals with IRA accounts. They also act as a broker for those looking to invest in precious metals outside of an IRA. Their selection of gold coins includes the American Eagle, South African Krugerrand, Canadian Maple Leaf, as well as coins from renowned mints in Great Britain, Austria, and Australia.

Silver Coins and Bars

The Oxford website provides in-depth explanations for every coin that can be bought, along with crucial details for collectors. As an instance, the renowned Walking Liberty half dollar contains 90 percent or .3617 ounces of silver and is dated from 1916 to 1947. To obtain a current price quote on these coins and more, simply provide your name and phone number.

Platinum Coins and Bars

Platinum, an uncommon precious metal with a distinctive silver hue, holds greater rarity compared to gold. Its popularity stems from its ability to withstand high temperatures and resist corrosion and chemical harm, making it highly sought-after in many sectors, such as automotive manufacturing and medical equipment production.

South Africa is the primary source of platinum mining, with prices that fluctuate than of gold. Oxford Gold Group offers platinum as coins and bars for both long-term retirement investors and short-term speculators.

Palladium Coins and Bars

In addition, the IRS has given its approval for including palladium in self-directed IRAs. Palladium is the most scarce among precious metals and finds application in diverse industries, serving as a vital element in many catalytic converters.

Palladium is used by jewelry makers, often alongside gold. Its limited availability has driven up its price higher than platinum or gold. Investors acquire palladium as coins or bars.

Oxford Gold Group Pricing

Gold IRAs are accompanied by various fees. However, Oxford Gold Group stands out by not imposing an annual account maintenance fee for its precious metals IRA. For storage, the company charges $200 per year but offers a generous rebate for every $25,000 held in the account.

The prices of precious metals, including those offered by Oxford Gold Group, are subject to fluctuations in response to market conditions. Like other gold dealers, Oxford includes a markup percentage in their pricing. They offer to repurchase precious metals from clients, although their bid may be lower than spot market prices.

Pros of Oxford Gold Group

Hands-on guidance: At Oxford Gold Group, our team of advisors is dedicated to providing you with personalized guidance every step of the way in your investment journey. This type of help is beneficial for those new to investing in gold or require expert advice. Trust us to help you make informed decisions.

Educational resources: On its website, the company provides many educational materials and frequently asked questions (FAQs). These valuable resources aid investors in gaining a deeper comprehension of gold IRAs, investment alternatives, and the offerings presented by Oxford Gold Group.

Buyback program: Oxford Gold Group offers a buyback program that enables investors to sell their gold holdings back to the company when they no longer want to keep them. This feature provides liquidity and flexibility for investors needing to divest from their investments.

Help with retirement accounts: The company helps individuals who wish to transfer their current 401k or retirement account funds into gold. This service is helpful in broadening the retirement portfolio by incorporating precious metals.

Cons of Oxford Gold Group

Lack of fee transparency: The website of Oxford Gold Group lacks clear details regarding its fees, offering only a range of average fees. This lack of transparency can pose challenges for potential investors trying to evaluate the expenses associated with investing in the company.

Unobtainable free investment guide: The company promotes a “complimentary investment handbook,” yet it has been stated that acquiring this document was unattainable. This may prove exasperating for those in search of supplementary details or perspectives prior to finalizing an investment choice.

Where Does Oxford Gold Group Store My Precious Metals?

For investing in precious metals, the storage of those metals is a crucial factor to consider. Ensuring that your metals are safely stored is essential in order to prevent theft or damage.

Oxford Gold Group has selected two reputable depositories for this purpose: the Delaware Depository in Wilmington, Delaware, and the Brinks Depository in Salt Lake City, Utah. To transport precious metals between these depositories, insured carriers are employed by the company.

Both locations have comprehensive insurance coverage provided by Lloyds of London, a highly regarded insurance company. They employ cutting-edge technology and maintain well-trained staff members to guarantee maximum security measures.

Can I See How My Precious Metal Investments Are Performing?

To effectively monitor the performance of your investment, keep a close eye on your portfolio. Oxford Gold Group offers you the convenience of an online account portal where you can easily track the value of your metal and stay updated on recent price fluctuations.

Your account custodian will provide you with quarterly electronic statements, ensuring that you receive regular updates even if you don’t log in to your account frequently. If desired, paper statements are also available for a fee. With Oxford Gold Group, staying informed about your investment has never been easier.

How to Open an Account?

To initiate account setup with Oxford Gold Group, you must follow four steps.

Open an Account

To start, you need to create an account either by going to the company’s website or contacting (877) 544-1523. The application consists of a few pages and should take approximately ten minutes to finish. Typically, new accounts are established within 24 hours of completing the application process.

Transfer Funds

After successfully opening the account, you can transfer funds. If you already possess an IRA or retirement account, you can transfer your assets or proceed with a rollover to fund the new account. Alternatively, you can contribute money from your bank to fund the newly opened account. Please note that transfers may take up to five business days to complete.

Select Metals

You’re ready to invest once you have funds in your new precious metal IRA. You can work with your account partner to discuss investment options, including specific coins and bars. Once you’ve designed your portfolio, your account partner will place the orders for you.

Ship Metals

After your account partner places the order for the metals you wish to keep in your IRA, they will coordinate the delivery to one of Oxford Gold Group’s depositories located in Delaware or Utah.

How Can I Withdraw From My Account?

When you establish an IRA, there are restrictions on withdrawals until you reach the age of 59 ½. If you withdraw before that age, not only will you have to pay taxes, but there will also be a 10% penalty. If you decide to withdraw from your Oxford Gold Group account, there are two options available to you.

The first option is to sell the metals within your account. Oxford Gold Group will manage the sale and transfer the resulting funds to any bank account of your choice.

You can choose to receive physical delivery of your metals. Once selected, Oxford Gold Group will ship them directly to your home. However, it’s crucial that you have a plan in place for storing these valuable assets once they arrive at your doorstep.

Oxford Gold’s Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

Not everyone is constantly satisfied with every business they interact with. As a smart consumer, it’s important to investigate any warning signs before making significant decisions, such as investing in precious metals. Therefore, what information can be gathered from Oxford Gold Group reviews?

According to customer review agencies, Oxford has received outstanding ratings. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has awarded the company an A+ rating and a notable score of 4.83 out of 5 stars.

Oxford Gold Group is a renowned and reliable company that has received high ratings from various sources, including Trustpilot.

Oxford Gold Group Review – Frequently Asked Questions

How Does Storage With Oxford Gold Group Work?

Like other managers of precious metals IRAs, Oxford Gold Group has formed alliances with IRS-certified firms that safeguard and secure coins and bullion. The current choices for IRA custodians are Equity Institutional and STRATA, both of which have received approval from the IRS.

It’s important to note that according to IRS regulations, storing IRA assets such as coins and bars in one’s home isn’t permissible.

Is Oxford Gold Group Legitimate?

According to other sources and reviews of Oxford Gold Group, they’re considered legitimate. Although there are some complaints and critics, like any other business, they’re not involved in fraudulent activities. Customers and reviewers have given them high ratings.

While there have been claims that the reviews are purchased or fake, I couldn’t validate these allegations as true.

Final Thoughts on Oxford Gold Group Review

Oxford Gold Group is a fresh and emerging company specializing in managing IRAs for both IRA and non-IRA customers. The company has partnered with two well-known custodians of precious metals.

While the website may lack clarity regarding fee structures, account minimums, and rebates, this information can easily be obtained by contacting the company’s account representatives. Like other managers of precious metals IRAs, Oxford emphasizes the importance of actively engaging with their agents.

