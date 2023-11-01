Patriot Gold Group Review: A Smart Gold IRA Investment?

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Looking for a secure investment option? If you’re considering Patriot Gold Group for your retirement plan, you’ve come to the right place. We offer valuable insights and understand the importance of choosing a reliable company for your investments. Through extensive research, we’ve carefully evaluated the significant players in the industry.

Our thorough analysis has considered various factors to identify companies that excel in customer service. We aim to compare and contrast the top options available so that you can make an informed decision that aligns with your investment goals and requirements.

During this exploration, we will explore what sets Patriot Gold Group apart as a trusted choice for investors looking to protect and grow their wealth. Join us on this enlightening journey where gold, wisdom, and prosperity intersect within Patriot Gold Group’s realm.

>> Start Your Investment Journey With Patriot Gold Group >>

What Is Patriot Gold Group?

Patriot Gold Group, a prominent precious metals and gold IRA company in Los Angeles, has established itself as a leader in the industry. According to the Business Consumer Alliance, they have been operating since 1990, accumulating over three decades of experience in the precious metal sector.

Patriot Gold and Silver offers an esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service and maintains affiliation with the highly regarded Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

With a remarkable one-day turnaround time, their services work seamlessly with clients’ IRA custodians and storage facilities. Acting as trusted brokers for precious metals investments and sales, they ensure a streamlined process from start to finish.

You can conduct phone transactions with a Patriot Gold and Silver representative. This eliminates the need to coordinate with a broker, custodian, shipping company, and storage company.

Patriot Gold and Silver ensure this process is executed smoothly, guaranteeing accurate and efficient processing of your investment or IRA once they receive your order. The company has established a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service. Their staff accept the time to explain IRA details to potential clients enthusiastically.

>> Investment Journey With Patriot Gold Group >>

What Does Patriot Gold Group Offer?

Patriot Gold Group assists individuals in purchasing, selling, and safeguarding valuable metals for investment. They also aid in establishing precious metals IRAs, commonly called gold IRAs.

Precious Metals IRA

Retirement planning is a common goal for many individuals who aim to secure their financial future. Investing is widely recognized as an effective strategy to grow savings. Therefore most people choose to invest their retirement funds.

A gold IRA offers a specialized account option specifically designed for retirement savings. When you have a traditional IRA, your contributions can be deducted from your income when filing taxes. You pay less tax during the years of contribution and instead pay taxes upon withdrawal in retirement, usually at a lower tax rate.

Patriot Gold Group specializes in assisting investors with opening and managing gold IRAs. By investing in precious metals through this type of IRA, individuals can benefit from the tax advantages of traditional IRAs.

Patriot Gold Group provides support throughout the process, including cash contributions and metal purchases for your account. They offer storage and transportation management services for your precious metals investments.

Silver and Gold Products

If you have no intention of starting a gold IRA, Patriot still offers the opportunity to engage in buying and selling valuable metals. Their focus is gold and silver coins, excluding other precious metals like platinum and palladium.

They provide a wide range of coins sourced from various countries worldwide.

Austria

Canada

South Africa

United States

Patriot Gold and Silver has a downside. It doesn’t provide specific prices for its coins on the website. You can choose the amount you wish to invest in each coin type if you want a quote. However, consulting with one of their representatives is necessary to determine the pricing for each coin.

>> Get Started With Patriot Gold Group >>

How Much Does Patriot Gold Group Cost?

Consider fees when dealing with a financial institution, such as a bank or investment firm. This holds for companies specializing in assisting individuals with precious metals investments. Investing in precious metals can be more intricate than other financial services, resulting in added expenses.

Unlike stocks and bonds, precious metals are tangible assets that require physical movement and secure storage. Investors in this asset class are responsible for covering the costs of safeguarding their coins and bars.

Pros and Cons of Patriot Gold Group

Pros

Patriot Gold Group’s team is amicable and proficient

Swift processing and delivery

With over thirty years of expertise, Patriot Gold Group is recognized as a well-informed and respected entity in the industry

Establishing an IRA account is a prompt and straightforward process

Patriot Gold Group allows clients to collaborate with their preferred custodian and storage company, granting them complete control over their IRA account

Cons

Only silver and gold bullion are available

Clients cannot opt for home storage of their bullion if they prefer

The initial setup fee of $225 is greater than what other precious metal IRA companies charge

There are restricted choices for acquiring gold bars

>> Start Your Investment Journey With Patriot Gold Group >>

Where Does Patriot Gold Group Store My Precious Metals?

Storing precious metals can be challenging when investing in them. As physical assets, these metals require a secure location to protect them from potential harm or theft.

Patriot Gold provides various options for vault storage of your precious metals to address this concern. By collaborating with multiple depositories across the country, the company offers transportation and storage services for gold and silver at one of these facilities, subject to a fee.

Patriot Gold also facilitates such arrangements for investors looking to store their metals at home within taxable accounts.

According to IRS regulations, individuals with an IRA cannot store precious metals at home. Patriot Gold has developed a complex strategy that enables investors to keep metals in their IRA at home, breaking no IRS rules.

In reality, storing your metals at a depository is more advisable than relying on the company’s unproven method, which involves managing storage and ensuring safety.

>> Use Patriot Gold Group >>

Can I See How My Precious Metals IRA Is Performing?

It’s crucial to monitor the performance of your investment portfolio to make necessary adjustments and refine your investing strategy.

Once you’ve partnered with Patriot Gold, they will assign you a custodian responsible for granting you access to an online account where you can review and track your portfolio.

On the company’s website, you will find current pricing information for gold and silver. These charts can be valuable tools to inform and guide your investment strategy.

How to Open an Account?

To open a precious metals IRA with Patriot Gold, complete an application on their official website or contact them directly at (877) 583-2399. The application form will require you to provide your contact information and personal details, including your Social Security number.

You must furnish your bank account information so the company can conveniently withdraw funds from your account when purchasing.

Once you’ve submitted all the information, a designated account representative will contact you to help complete the account setup. Suppose you wish to transfer funds from an existing retirement account into your new precious metals IRA. In that case, Patriot Gold Group’s dedicated department for 401(k) and IRA rollovers can guide you through the entire transfer process.

To make purchases, simply reach out to your assigned account representative, who will facilitate placing the order and arranging for the safe transportation of the coins and bars to your desired storage location.

How Can I Withdraw From My Account?

Suppose you decide to open an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). In that case, it’s important to be aware of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regulations regarding when you can withdraw your account. Specifically, you’re not allowed to withdraw any funds until you reach the age of 59½. Making premature withdrawals before this age will cause a penalty fee of 10% and potential tax obligations.

When it comes time for you to initiate a withdrawal from your self-directed IRA, there are two possible avenues for consideration.

One option involves enlisting the help of Patriot Gold, which can facilitate the transportation of your precious metals from their storage location directly to your residence. Once these silver or gold coins and bars are in your possession, they become yours to use however you see fit.

Convenience is a priority, and you require immediate access to cash funds. Your dedicated account representative can assist with selling off your metal assets and depositing the resulting proceeds into your personal bank account. This option allows for greater flexibility in spending capabilities.

When investing in precious metals, working with a company that provides excellent contact support is crucial. You’ll likely have questions throughout the investment process, so selecting a company that meets your needs is paramount.

Patriot Gold and Silver offers multiple avenues for contacting them, catering to individual preferences. If you require a prompt response from a representative, their live chat feature is available. It’s important to note that this feature functions differently from traditional instant messaging platforms.

Instead, you’ll see a pop-up box in the lower right-hand corner where you can swiftly enter your name, email address, phone number, subject matter, and message.

Whether someone will respond immediately once you submit your message during business hours remains to be determined. It’s still advantageous to have this option available.

If speaking directly with someone is preferred or necessary for clarification, you can reach out via phone by calling 877-711-6641. You can also email PGG at info@patriotgoldgroup.com.

Patriot Gold Group is located at Seal Beach 3010 Old Ranch Parkway Suite 350, Seal Beach, California 90740.

>> Visit Patriot Gold Group >>

Patriot Gold Group Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

It’s rare for everyone to be delighted with every company they interact with. As an intelligent consumer, you understand the importance of identifying warning signs before making significant choices, such as investing in precious metals. Therefore, it’s worth considering what customers say about Patriot Gold and Silver through their reviews.

Many clients have expressed satisfaction with PGG’s valuable insights on precious metals. Most investors have felt at ease throughout their journey and believe they have acquired the knowledge to safeguard their retirement confidently.

Alternatives to Patriot Gold Group

Augusta Precious Metals – Best Precious Metal IRA Company Overall

With over 45 years of industry experience, Augusta Precious Metals is one of the best gold IRA companies on the market. They offer investment products, including silver and gold bullion. Ensuring transparency is their top priority, as they provide breakdowns of expenses and offer personalized web panels for their clients.

One notable advantage is that they do not charge transaction fees; however, price spreads are associated with physical metals. Despite having a higher minimum investment requirement, Augusta’s strong reputation, flexible refund policy, and secure storage facilities make it a reliable choice in the industry.

Their metal selection may be limited, and the high minimum investment could be seen as a drawback. Their exceptional customer service deserves recognition.

>> Check Out Augusta Precious Metals >>

American Hartford Gold – Best Precious Metals IRA Company for Small Investments

American Hartford Gold has established itself as a trusted company in the gold IRA industry, boasting an impressive track record and earning high marks for customer satisfaction. Their services include precious metal IRAs, facilitating gold and silver IRA rollovers, and direct purchases of gold and silver bars/coins.

Investors can start with a minimum investment of $5,000 for immediate purchases or $10,000 for gold IRA rollovers. To ensure the security of their client’s assets, American Hartford Gold partners with Equity Trust as a custodian and offers storage options through renowned companies like Brinks and Delaware Depository.

>> Check Out American Hartford Gold >>

Oxford Gold – Best for Educational Resources

Oxford Gold Group stands out as a well-known organization that focuses on helping individuals plan for their retirement using precious metals IRAs. They provide extensive help and an array of services, which include buying physical gold, establishing Gold IRAs, and diversifying investments with silver, gold, platinum, and palladium.

The company places great importance on educating clients and offers secure storage options through respected facilities such as the Brinks Depository and Delaware Depository. Despite the enigma surrounding its ownership, Oxford Gold Group aims to serve as a guiding beacon for those who aspire to achieve a prosperous and well-rounded future during retirement.

>> Check Out Oxford Gold Group >>

Patriot Gold Group Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Do My Precious Metals Have to Be as Bars, or Can They Be Coins?

Certain coins are exclusively authorized to be included in Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) that hold precious metals. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has compiled a roster of approved forms of precious metals that qualify for IRAs. Patriot Gold provides coins and bars for IRAs, ensuring compliance with IRS regulations.

Can I Choose Any Self-Directed IRA Custodian or Use Patriot Gold Group’s Recommended Companies?

Patriot Gold collaborates with self-directed IRA custodians approved by the IRS in the United States. Among these options, they highlight STRATA Trust Company and Equity Institutional as viable choices for individuals seeking self-directed IRA custodian services.

Final Thoughts on Patriot Gold Group

Patriot Gold Group assists individuals new to Precious Metals IRAs and those with such accounts. By having a self-directed IRA that includes precious metals, individuals can diversify their retirement savings while also enjoying the tax benefits of this type of IRA.

Patriot Gold Group plays a crucial role in facilitating the buying and selling of precious metals on behalf of its customers and coordinates all transactions with the IRA custodian. They ensure these assets are securely stored.

The advantages Patriot Gold Group offers to consumers are time savings and convenience. With almost three decades of experience in the precious metals industry. They handle all paperwork and electronic tracking between custodians and vaults, saving investors significant time. By handling these processes, Patriot Gold Group ensures precious metals purchased for an IRA meet all necessary requirements.