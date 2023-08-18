Play Lottery Online (Powerball, Mega Millions, and More): Buy Official Tickets

Million-dollar jackpots, quick play, low ticket costs, and instant wins—who doesn’t like to play lottery online?

Although we know the chances of winning a huge jackpot are slim, you never know when luck will strike.

Online lottery sites make playing so much more convenient. Lucky99, for example, has daily draws, several options to customize your profile, and payouts of up to $90,000.

Ready to see what more we have in store for you? Let’s dive in.

Where to Play Lottery Online

Lucky99: Best overall

BetAnySports: Up to $90,000 payout

Mega Millions: Biggest jackpot prize

Powerball: Over $250 Million current pot

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Lucky99 – Overall Best Site to Play Lottery Online

Pros

Hosts draw games from many states

2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-pick tickets available

Straight and boxed tickets

Seven accepted cryptocurrencies

Customer support is available 24/7

Cons

Fiat deposits available only via payment cards

Maximum net profit is $100,000 per draw

Lucky99 provides players with sports betting, online casino games, and, most importantly – a greatly customizable lotto room.

Lottery Options: 4.9/5

Lucky99 hosts draw games from almost any state, including the Illinois lottery. Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 tickets are available to buy 24/7, with scheduled draw times available on the site.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a morning person or a night owl; maybe you want to use your lunch break to try and win a jackpot prize—whatever the case might be, you’ll find a game fitting your schedule at Lucky99.

The Lottery Room is made with players in mind. Whether you play on a desktop, mobile, or tablet, you can choose between the Lotto View, enabling you to select your entries step-by-step, or the Classic View, where you see everything on one screen.

Payouts: 4.8/5

With up to 80% higher payouts, Lucky99 has no peer in traditional, local corner shops. The ticket can be yours for as low as $0.25, with the minimum payout of 45 to 1 for a 2-way (box) combination in a Pick 2 ticket.

The highest prize comes with Pick 5 tickets. If you pick any 5-digit number from 00000 to 99999 in the exact order, you’re in for a payday of 90,000 to 1.

However, the net profit from one draw is limited to $100,000.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Credit and debit cards or cryptocurrencies can fund your lotto account at Lucky99. The site supports the seven most popular coins—BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and DOGE.

It would be great to have more fiat options, such as e-wallets or prepaid cards, since not everyone can access crypto wallets but doesn’t want to share their banking info online.

The minimum deposit amount is $25, the max withdrawal for Bitcoin is $10,000, and $5,000 for bank transfers. If you want higher transaction limits and faster payout times (within 48 hours), crypto is the way to go.

>> Get your winning numbers ready and play at Lucky99

2. BetAnySports – Best Mobile Site to Play Lottery Online

Pros

Lotto tickets can be purchased a month in advance

Mobile-optimized Lotto view

120-way box combinations

150+ Sunday drawings

Customizable quick picks

Cons

Outdated website design

BetAnySports has been building its community since the early 2000s. It caters to various types of players, including the ones on the hunt for the top prize in lotto games.

From California and Arizona to Kansas and North Carolina, dozens of draw games await you once you register on the site.

Lottery Options: 4.8/5

In addition to straight number combinations, you can test the waters of boxed plays here. For example, for a 3-way box, you should pick a 3-digit number (with two digits the same) that can be drawn in any order and pay 300 to 1.

The complete list of combinations with the respective payout ratios can be found on the BetAnySports lotto page.

Most of us play lotto with the same set of numbers repeatedly. The site gives you the Favorites option for extra convenience so that you can play your number quickly.

Simply choose the type of drawing—Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, or Pick 5, add numbers to create your list, and save it. You can have multiple lists or have one for each drawing; it’s totally up to you.

Payouts: 4.8/5

Not only that, you don’t have to rush to your local lotto sales point before the drawing starts, but you can buy your tickets up to a month in advance, with higher odds and payouts than in land-based shops.

The biggest payouts are, of course, in the Pick 5 category. However, other combinations also offer pretty nice payouts—9,000 to 1 awaits you for the Pick 4 straight combination, while the 3-way box with any 3-digit number and two same digits brings you a 300 to 1 win.

BetAnySports applies the same max net profit rule as Lucky99—$100,000 per draw.

If you’re dreaming about a million-dollar top prize, no worries; we also have those options on our list.

Related: Betanysports Review

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

BetAnySports has adapted very well to the industry trends when implementing new deposit methods. This is one of the Bitcoin casinos that support multiple crypto payments.

You can withdraw $50-$25,000 with BTC without a processing fee.

As for traditional fiat deposits, players can use Visa or MasterCard. Payouts are possible via ACH Transfers ($100-$4,000), Wire Transfers ($1,000-$9,500), or Checks ($1,000-$9,000).

The payout transaction fee is a downside, which is applied to every USD withdrawal.

However, given all the advantages of BetAnySports and its high-security standards, the withdrawal fee is not such a hard pill to swallow, and the percentage is lower than in some other lottery sites.

>> Buy your lotto tickets up to a month in advance at BetAnySports

3. Mega Millions – Play Lottery Online with the Biggest Jackpots

Pros

Megaplier feature for up to 5x the prize

20% off ten draw tickets

Top prize over $1 billion

Standard, Syndicate, and Bundle tickets

Skrill and Neteller available for deposits and withdrawals

Cons

Some geo-restrictions

$15 minimum price ticket

No crypto payments

If your life mantra is go big or go home, Mega Millions is definitely the lottery game for you. The recent Mega Millions jackpot was won in August 2023, when a lucky player took home over 1.5 billion dollars.

Lottery Options: 4.6/5

To play Mega Millions, pick five main numbers between 1 and 70 and a Mega Ball (1-25) for each line. The Lotter gives you several options to do that—manually, by quick random selection, or by using your lucky number saved as favorites.

For even bigger prizes, players can use Megaplier—multiplying your award up to 5x for $2.50 per line. The minimum ticket price is $15 because users have to buy at least three lines, each $5.

To save money on lotto tickets, you can opt for the subscription service or multi-draw tickets. This way, you can save up to 25%, depending on the number of selected draws.

The draws are held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Payouts: 4.8/5

There are nine different ways you can find a prize playing Mega Millions—from smaller, $2 rewards to a billion-dollar jackpot.

If your dream does come true, you can choose between a Mega Millions annuity or a lump sum payment.

The annuity means you’ll get one payment instantly, followed by 29 annual payments. Every subsequent payment is 5% bigger than the previous one, making it a steady income for enjoying life.

The other option is a lump-sum payment equal to the jackpot prize pool.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Buying your Mega Millions ticket on theLotter.com is possible via Visa and MasterCard payment cards. Still, there are alternatives if you don’t want to share your banking details online.

Skrill and Neteller are quite popular e-wallets supporting USD currency, but there’s also an option of a Paysafecard prepaid card option. Unfortunately, cryptocurrencies are still not a thing on this particular lottery site.

Winnings can be withdrawn on credit cards, Skrill or Neteller accounts, or your bank account using a bank transfer. If you win big, you might find payouts frustrating since Visa and MasterCard come with a $1,000 limit and Skrill and Neteller with $2,000.

In this case, the quickest way would be to use the bank transfer with a $50,000 withdrawal limit.

>> Try your luck with Mega Millions now!

4. Powerball – Play Online Lottery with Multiple Draws Weekly

Pros

Exclusive systematic tickets

Multiple standard lines on separate tickets

265 lines for $29

PowerPlay multiplier

$215 Million jackpot

Cons

Players have to buy at least three lines

Outdated interface

The Powerball lottery features six randomly selected numbers, with live drawing held three times per week. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST, millions seek their chance of winning millions of dollars.

Lottery Options: 4.6/5

When playing Powerball, you should prepare your six winning numbers—the first five are between 1 and 69, while the Powerball (final number) can be picked from anywhere between 1 and 26.

You can select your own numbers or opt for the Quick Pick feature, which automatically generates your numbers for all lines.

Additionally, you can use PowerPlay, a multiplier that boosts your prize up to 10 times for $2.27 per line.

The subscription entry type gives you every 7th ticket for free, while the systematic tickets enable you to play more numbers than the standard. With this type of entry, you cover every combo of your selected numbers and enhance your chance of winning.

Payouts: 4.7/5

Depending on how many numbers you match, you can win from $4 all the way up to millions of dollars in jackpot prizes. The eight prizes below the jackpot are always fixed and represent a guaranteed payout, no matter how many players won.

However, if multiple players win the jackpot, they share it equally. Since the lowest jackpot prize starts at $20M and goes up every time it’s not won, it’s not a big deal, even if you have to share the prize pool.

With the Double Play feature, available only in some states, you can win a fixed jackpot of $10M. This additional drawing is held right after the main one, and you can win the same way as in the main game.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Unfortunately, you can’t purchase Powerball tickets with cryptocurrencies. However, this lottery site offers various other options, such as credit and debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard.

The withdrawals are processed with no additional fees, so everything you win will be transferred to your account. If you use bank transfer with the highest withdrawal limit, your local bank might charge you a commission.

Payouts requested via e-wallets and cards are usually processed within 24 hours, while bank transfers can take up to five days, which is still a pretty good time.

>> Play Powerball on theLotter.com for over $200 Million jackpot!

How We Picked the Best Sites to Play Lottery Online

If a site has made the cut, it means that it passed our detailed testing process, including the three crucial elements when reviewing online lotto brands:

Lottery Options: The number of state listings, availability of straight and box combinations, picks—we want to make sure you have options when playing on a specific site. Also, we check for additional features such as buying tickets in advance and how much users can customize their profiles for the best playing experience.

Payouts: Fair odds and regular payouts are non-negotiable for any site featured on our list. We also check for win limits, additional fees, or other hidden information that could affect your net profit.

Payment Methods: There’s nothing worse than going through the sign-up process and then realizing a site doesn’t support your preferred payment methods. The sites we featured accept the most convenient payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Transaction-related info in our reviews includes processing times and extra charges if applied.

Why Is Lucky 99 the Best for Playing Lottery Online?

With so many online lotto sites, it can be hard to pick the best one. After weeks of testing, Lucky99 proved to be the best one, in our opinion. Here’s why:

Various Playing Options: Having lotteries from all across the country, any time of the day, with straight and box combinations and different Pick X options, make Lucky99 a quality site for everyone who wants to take a shot at draw games.

Having lotteries from all across the country, any time of the day, with straight and box combinations and different Pick X options, make Lucky99 a quality site for everyone who wants to take a shot at draw games. High Payout Rates: Compared to traditional lottery shops, Lucky99 offers up to 80% higher payouts. Your $1 ticket can turn into a $90,000 payout with no additional charges or taxes on your win. The payout depends on your pick and combination, but overall, this online site is a much better choice to maximize your profit.

Compared to traditional lottery shops, Lucky99 offers up to 80% higher payouts. Your $1 ticket can turn into a $90,000 payout with no additional charges or taxes on your win. The payout depends on your pick and combination, but overall, this online site is a much better choice to maximize your profit. Customizable Profile: Lucky99 has developed a set of additional features to place your ticket quickly and easily. You can play in advance and never miss a drawing by purchasing the tickets for the entire month and just checking the latest draw results when the time comes.

Lucky99 has developed a set of additional features to place your ticket quickly and easily. You can play in advance and never miss a drawing by purchasing the tickets for the entire month and just checking the latest draw results when the time comes. Quality Customer Support: An issue can happen any time of the day or night. Whether it’s a technical difficulty or you need help understanding how something works, you can always contact friendly customer support in English, Vietnamese, or Chinese.

Can You Really Win the Lottery by Playing Online?

The convenience of online lottery sites, open 24/7, low costs, and the possibility of paying in non-traditional means, such as crypto, have certainly influenced more and more people to opt for online lottery subscriptions.

Just as when you pay for your tickets in land-based shops, the online lottery tickets are official from the exact time you click on purchase. Before the final confirmation, you’ll get a pop-up notification on the screen with ticket details.

The cost of your ticket is calculated by multiplying the wager amount by the number of

drawings and the number of days.

If you opt for multi-draw tickets, you can get a discount on some lottery games, such as Mega Millions. Subscriptions can also take some money off the final purchase price, so we would definitely suggest looking into those options when picking your favorite lotto play.

Is Playing the Lottery Online Safe?

Security is always the primary concern in online gambling, whether you love sports betting, online casino games, or lottery.

That’s why it’s important to pick a reliable ticket messenger service such as theLotter.com, which purchases lotto tickets from the local retailer. This way, you will participate in the official draw, and if luck strikes your way, your winnings will be paid out by the lottery operator.

The other option is to use lottery betting services, which generally have lower rates and smaller prizes.

Whatever option you choose, ensure the site has the Secure Socket Layer Certificate, which protects your personal details and financial transactions.

How Do Online Lottery Sites Get You Your Winnings?

As we briefly mentioned before, lottery winners can choose between two ways of getting their jackpot prize: annuity payments or a lump-sum payout.

If you want to treat your winnings as savings, you may opt for annuity increments. This means that you’ll get 40-50% of the prize right after you win, and the rest of the money will follow as an annual payment, with each new annuity higher than the previous one.

In some states, you can sell the annuity for a discounted lump sum if you change your mind later, usually to factoring and insurance companies.

It’s important to note that how you get your money can significantly affect the total sum you’ll end up with—in August 2022, the Powerball winner had a choice of taking a $122.3 million lump sum or $206.9 million paid out over 29 years.

Depending on what you wish to do with the money won you can weigh all the pros and cons of each and decide accordingly.

If you wish to have access to the full amount right away and use it as an investment, a lump sum may be a better option, while annuities, although inflexible, can be a steady flow of money with some interest on top.

What Types of Lottery Games Are Available to Play Online?

There are two types of online lottery games in terms of ownership: government-run and privately held. You can find them both online; just make sure you’ve chosen a safe and secure website.

Three main groups of online lottery games are emphasized when discussing the games themselves:

Online Lotto Games: These fun and easy games are the most popular lottery games worldwide. Powerball is the most common in the States, but there are many other popular draw games, such as Lotto America, Lotto Max, Pick 3, and Mega Millions.

The draws are fast, there are several ways to multiply your winnings, and you never miss a draw because all the numbers are checked automatically. These games are easily found in online casinos, bars, and grocery stores.

Online Keno Games: Keno cards contain numbers ranging from 1 to 40 or 1 to 80, and your task is to pick between 10 and 15 winning numbers, or you can make the algorithm do that for you. With online keno games, you can select several draws in one round (usually up to 10).

At the same time, the payouts and odds depend on how many numbers you’ve chosen and your wager amount. Keno doesn’t offer such huge prizes as lotto games do, but in some cases, players can win $2 million with a Super Bonus option.

Online Bingo Games: A traditional bingo game is played with 75 balls, although today, you can find many variations on online betting sites. You get your ticket(s) and wait for the called numbers to cross them out.

Online bingo has a great feature called auto-daub, meaning the numbers on your ticket are automatically crossed off as they are called, so you don’t accidentally miss any of them. Some of the most popular bingo games are Bingo Happy and Bingo Infinity.

Is There a Way to Increase My Chances of Winning the Lottery?

The lottery is a game of chance, and you definitely depend primarily on your luck on a given day. With that said, a few ways might help you match more numbers:

Pick Lotteries with Higher Odds: Although we’d all love to score big one day, lower prizes mean better odds of winning. Look for tickets with a smaller range of numbers or fewer balls.

These lotteries have a smaller number of possible combinations, which improves your chances of winning. Exploring some lesser-known options might just be your golden goose.

Buy More Tickets: This one is obvious, but your chances improve with more tickets with different numbers. However, this can get expensive, so take advantage of bundle tickets, subscriptions, or any other option your chosen provider offers to save money and boost your odds.

This one is obvious, but your chances improve with more tickets with different numbers. However, this can get expensive, so take advantage of bundle tickets, subscriptions, or any other option your chosen provider offers to save money and boost your odds. Forget the Anniversary Numbers: Many people get emotional and pick their lucky numbers repeatedly. Don’t stick to conventional patterns and randomize your numbers.

Although dates of birth, anniversaries, and other important dates in your life brought you a lot of luck, the chances are they won’t be enough for a lottery win. After all, there are only 12 months in a year and 31 days in a month, and lottery numbers go way beyond that.

Which Online Lotto Site Has the Best Mobile App?

Although all our top lottery picks have optimized their sites for smaller devices, Lucky99 was the best while testing the mobile features. Here’s why:

Customizable Lotto View: When playing the lottery on your mobile phone, you must see all your options, which may result in a crowded screen.

Lucky99 has managed this by giving you options of lotto or classic view, preferred type of drawing, and quick pick options, which resulted in a clean but detailed overview of the available features. You can also set your favorite draw as a default once you launch it and even set your favorite ticket amount.

Favorites Feature: Lucky99 enables you to pick your favorites in almost anything—from the type of draw to the view and mode to input numbers. However, one of the most useful favorite features is the number selection one, where you can save your favorite numbers as lists for any type of game, whether it’s Pick 3, Pick 4, or Pick 5.

No Download: Your phone doesn’t have to be cluttered by apps—Lucky99 mobile lottery room is easily accessible via your preferred browser. Once you get to the site, all you have to do is register or log in, and that’s it. Instant-play sites don’t require any downloads or installing any additional software, so your phone memory stays free.

Related reading: Live Dealer Casinos

Three Reasons Why You Should Play Lottery Online

Although many people are still apprehensive about playing the lottery on the internet, there are numerous benefits to online draw games when compared to in-person alternatives:

1. More Convenience. With the online lottery, you don’t have to worry about shops closing, having cash on you, or a cashier having a bad day. You don’t have to wait in line, and you can buy your ticket whenever and wherever you are—as long as you have an internet connection.

Generally, online lottery sites also have more variety in payment methods, with fast and secure transactions for your comfort.

2. No Lost Tickets. Imagine winning a jackpot prize without knowing it because you can’t find your ticket. Or even worse—knowing you won it but misplacing the ticket.

With online tickets, you’ll always have them saved in your account, and if you win, you’ll quickly get a notification. You won’t miss a draw or lose your prize due to misplaced tickets.

For example, theLotter scans the tickets electronically into your account and stores the physical ticket in their office. When it’s time to collect the winnings, depending on how much you’ve won, they contact the State lottery official on your behalf and transfer you the funds or coordinate the prize claim in person if there’s a big win.

3. Additional Features for Higher Payouts. As you could have seen in our reviews, sites like Lucky99 and PlayAnySports offer prize multipliers that can boost your winnings. You can also access many less-known lottery games and increase your odds.

Various types of entries can also affect your odds, so by taking advantage of, for example, systematic tickets, you can cover all combinations of your chosen numbers.

Guide to Playing Lottery Online – FAQ

Do Online Lottery Sites Take a Cut of My Winnings?

Online lottery sites don’t take a cut of your winnings—they charge an up-front service fee, so everything you win is yours to keep. However, there are tax implications to lottery wins, which you should check, depending on your state.

How Do I Deposit Money at Online Lottery Sites?

The availability of deposit options depends on the chosen lottery site. Many lotto brands today accept both fiat and crypto payment methods. Still, the best way to check is to log into your site account and visit the Cashier page.

Do I Have To Download an App To Play the Lottery Online?

No, you don’t have to download an app to play the lottery online. All our picks are instant-play, meaning you can access them via browser, open an account, and start playing immediately.

Comparison of the Top 4 Online Lottery Sites

Lucky99: If you’re looking for higher odds but still pretty hefty prizes, Lucky99 is an excellent choice. You can buy tickets for almost any state draw imaginable—Pick 3, Pick 4, Illinois lottery; this online lottery site gives you many game options on a desktop, tablet, or mobile phone. Plus, you can play the best online slots and other casino games at this lottery site.

BetAnySports: Customizable lotto view, an option to buy lotto tickets a month in advance, box combinations, over 150 Sunday draws, and no commissions on wins—BetAnySports offers a full service to lottery players. Whether you purchase your tickets via crypto or in USD, this site covers you.

Mega Millions: Every Tuesday and Friday, a number of people hope they win the Mega Millions jackpot. The game has nine ways to win— from $2 to over $1 billion. You can purchase a subscription or multi-draw tickets to get more bang for your buck.

Powerball: Waiting for six randomly selected numbers is never as thrilling as on Powerball night. With Powerball, you can win $1 million even if you don’t score the jackpot. Still, if a draw goes in your favor, you’re looking at a minimum jackpot of $20 million. The prize only goes up with every draw that doesn’t get a winner.

How to Play Lottery Online: Beginner’s Guide

Before purchasing lottery tickets online, you must open a new account and become a registered user. If this is your first outing in the world of online lottery games, you can find a step-by-step tutorial below.

We’ll use Lucky99 to guide you through the process for convenience, but even if you choose to go with some other site, the process is relatively similar.

Step 1: Initiate the Registration Process

Use our link for the easiest access to Lucky99’s website, or enter the site address in your browser.

Step 2: Fill in the Registration Form

Click “Not a member yet?” if you’ve used the browser.

Enter your personal details, phone number, and address, and set your password.

Step 3: Confirm Your Account

Search your inbox for an e-mail with the confirmation link sent by the operator.

Click the link to confirm your account.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Head to the Cashier section and select your preferred deposit method.

Finish the transaction, and you’re ready to pick your favorite lottery game.

Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Lottery Games

Before buying your first online lottery ticket, here are a few tips and tricks we’ve learned in the online gambling industry. Hopefully, these will help you stay safe and win some prizes while playing online:

Find a Reliable Website: First things first. Whether you’re planning on participating in state-run draws or playing less popular lottery games on private sites, it’s imperative to check the site’s reputation, licensing info, and other players’ experiences. You don’t want to get scammed by purchasing unofficial tickets from dodgy sites.

First things first. Whether you’re planning on participating in state-run draws or playing less popular lottery games on private sites, it’s imperative to check the site’s reputation, licensing info, and other players’ experiences. You don’t want to get scammed by purchasing unofficial tickets from dodgy sites. Try Out a Syndicate: If you have some family members or friends who also regularly buy lottery tickets or want to participate, you can try forming a lottery syndicate. This group of people pool their money to buy lottery tickets.

If any of the tickets win, you all share the prize won. That means the individual prize cut will be smaller, but we believe you will be okay with splitting a multi-million jackpot among several people.

Play Responsibly: Sticking to a budget is always important whether you’re playing online or in person. The odds of winning the lottery, especially the national ones, aren’t huge, and it’s easy to get carried away.

Take advantage of various discounts for buying more tickets, or check if the subscription service fits your budget to ensure you’re comfortable spending a certain amount.

Ready for the Next Draw? Play Lottery Online Now

Matching winning numbers and waiting for the latest draw results is much more fun when the big numbers are at stake. You no longer have to rush to the nearest corner shop; the lottery tickets are available 24/7 from your home.

With so many game options and additional features, you can choose the games with higher odds and smaller rewards or go all in and chase the big win. Whatever the case, find a safe site that fits your playing preferences.

After weeks of testing, we picked Lucky99 as #1—it has up to 80% higher odds than traditional lottery shops, offers a fully customizable lotto profile on desktop and mobile, and welcomes both fiat and crypto players.

Sign up at Lucky99 and pick your winning numbers now!