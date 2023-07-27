Premier League Betting Sites UK: Find the Best Odds for Premier League 2023-24

From Premier League winner odds to Premier League relegation odds, all the best Premier League betting sites let you bet on anything and everything during a thrilling EPL season. There are flexible bet limits, easy sign-up processes, and smooth deposit methods available online.

Throughout today’s article, our team of seasoned bettors cast their eye over the top 9 football betting sites for the 2023/24 EPL season. Each online betting site has been ranked for their Premier League betting odds, their markets, and so much more.

LuckLand came out on top, with some of the best odds and a bet £15, get £10 sign-up bonus.

Ready for kick-off? Let’s dive right in.

Best Premier League Betting Sites UK

Want to find out which Premier League betting sites are the ones for you? Read on to find out everything you should know about them.

1. LuckLand – Best Premier League Betting Site in the UK Overall

New customers only. Max one £10 free bets. Qualifying bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater. Paid as bonus token with min 4/5 odds req. Skrill, Meteller & PayPal. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £15 get £10 welcome bonus

£200 reload bonuses

Huge range of betting markets for each EPL match

Competitive Premier League relegation odds

Excellent reputation

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Charges fees on some payouts

LuckLand was launched in 2015 and quickly proved it could mix it with the big boys, offering more markets than most Premier League betting sites, as well as the added bonus of reload bonuses.

New players can get started as herer with a “bet £15 get £10” offer today.

Premier League Betting: 5/5

LuckLand offers a dizzying range of Premier League betting markets. While you’ll recognise the more traditional markets, like both teams to score and half-time/full-time, you’ll also find here markets you might not have spotted before, such as the European handicap, the Asian over/under and first-half-last goal.

In short, you can bet on everything and anything at LuckLand, including cards and corners, too. The odds are competitive, and pre-match, and in-play betting is available for every single match.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

If you join LuckLand today, you just need to place a £15 first bet in order to trigger a £10 bonus bet. Your qualifying bet must be placed at 1/1 odds or better, and you can use your bonus bet on Premier League matches, as well as outright bets.

Then, you can claim a reload bonus each time you make a qualifying deposit, and this is worth as much as £200, depending on your deposit amount.

Regular sports bonuses are lacking, but you’ll find more offers in the online casino, including Drops & Wins and the chance to play for bonus spins.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

LuckLand gives Premier League bettors various ways to fund their account. You can make a deposit via bank transfer, debit card or eWallets.

A slight grievance is the presence of deposit fees and you’ll also be charged a £1 withdrawal fee each time.

It’s also worth mentioning that eWallets aren’t eligible for the bonuses.

On the other hand, while your first withdrawal might take some time to process, subsequent withdrawals are almost instant.

Miscellaneous: 4.95/5

LuckLand sports a slick, professional and clean user interface. Everything is exactly where you’d expect to find it in an online sportsbook.

A Bet Builder tool is ideal for anyone who wants to build their own bets from scratch, and there’s also an early cashout feature here.

Customer support isn’t 24/7, however, and live chat isn’t available. As a positive, email support is available from 8 am until midnight, and we found the team to be fast at replying.

>> Bet £15, get £10 at LuckLand

2. Grosvenor – Best In-Play Premier League Betting Site in the UK

New customers. Max £10. 100% Odds Boost token. Keep it fun – set your deposit limit. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Double the odds welcome bonus

£5 bonus bet each week

Great selection of live Premier League betting markets

Easy-to-navigate website

Live chat available

Regular odds boosts

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Bet limits

Grosvenor Casino is an established EPL betting site that’s offering new customers a “double the odds” welcome bonus.

It’s our top pick for live betting, thanks to quickly updated odds, a range of markets and a superb early cashout feature.

Premier League Betting: 4.85/5

Grosvenor Casino covers the Premier League comprehensively, offering an array of markets for each match. These include the 3-way handicap, the Asian handicap, draw no bet and total goals first and second half.

Each match typically has over 130 markets to choose from altogether, and – as we’ve seen – you can bet pre-match and in-play.

You can also bet on props, such as Team A to score first and win the match, as well as the first goal, no goal, no bet.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you create an account at Grosvenor Casino, you can place a £10 first bet, and Grosvenor will double odds. This means if you bet on Manchester City to win their first match of the season (-1.5), your odds will be boosted 100%.

You can then become part of the Grosvenor Sports Club and bag yourself a £5 bonus bet each week.

Grosvenor is also generous with their monthly cashback, although exactly what you’ll receive depends on how much you deposited and wagered.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Grosvenor only supports a handful of payment methods – PayPal, debit card and bank transfer – but the deposit and withdrawal process is one of the smoothest we’ve seen.

Withdrawals take less than an hour to process in general, and you can make a withdrawal with just one or two clicks of a button.

And while deposit limits are sometimes arbitrarily imposed, you can also set your own deposit limits.

Miscellaneous: 4.9/5

Grosvenor Casino’s website was recently upgraded and now functions better. And while it sometimes still glitches, it’s well-organised and makes it easy for you to browse the Premier League markets and place your bets.

Grosvenor recently added a Bet Builder tool, which lets you bet on props like corners, cards and offsides on individual Premier League matches. There are also regular odds boosts here, as well as Premier League specials.

Customer support is available via live chat.

>> Double the odds welcome bonus at Grosvenor Casino

3. Mr Play Sport – Best EPL UK Betting Site for Acca Boosts

Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £10 get £10

Acca’s boosted by up to 77%

Over 200 markets for Premier League matches

Odds boosts

Cons:

No reload bonuses

Deposit fees for debit card transactions

At Mr Play Sport, you’ll be able to take advantage of their Play Boost promo, which boosts your footy acca’s by as much as 77%. You can also bet on more than 200 markets on every single Premier League game, as well as get started with a “bet £10 get £10” bonus bet.

Premier League Betting: 4.75/5

There are so many betting markets at Mr Play Sport that they arrange them into different categories, including first half, second half, bookings, corners, home/away and more.

Markets you can bet on include total goals by the team, first-half home clean sheet, second-half handicap – and many, many more.

You’ll also find that there’s low juice here, which means more value when it comes to the odds, thereby boosting your potential profit.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players who join Mr Play Sport just need to place a £10 first bet in order to receive a £10 bonus bet. Your initial bet needs to be placed at 1/1 odds or better (evens), but you won’t be eligible for this bonus if you make a first deposit via Skrill, Neteller or PayPal.

You’ll often find that low-juice Premier League betting sites lack reload bonuses, and that’s also the case here. However, the acca boost promo is undoubtedly Mr Play Sport’s best feature and will appeal to weekend bettors who want to place 4+ acca’s.

When you place a 4-fold acca, Mr Play Sport will boost it by 4% – but when you place a 15-fold acca, they’ll boost it by 77%.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Mr Play Sport accepts numerous banking options, including PayPal, PaySafeCard, Trustly, Skrill, Neteller and debit card.

Most deposits and withdrawals are free, but debit card deposits do incur a small deposit fee.

And while Mr Play stipulates on the website that withdrawals can take up to 3 days to process, we found that our funds were always in our account within just a few hours.

Deposit limits, meanwhile, are high, and most players won’t even notice them.

Miscellaneous: 4.85/5

Besides the aforementioned acca boost tool, Mr Play Sport offers boosted odds on Premier League games each weekend. You’ll find these over in the “boosted odds” tab, which also includes footy games from other competitions.

Mr Play Sport also has a Bet Builder tool which you can use to put build bets around a single Premier League match or mix and match it with other matches from different leagues.

>> Bet £10, get £10 at Mr Play Sport

4. All British Casino – Best Premier League Betting Site in the UK for Prop Bets

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% up to £100 sign-up bonus

10% cashback

Fast markets on Premier League games

Wide range of footy props bets

Low minimum deposit

Cons:

No Bet Builder tool

Cluttered homepage

All British Casino is another top-rated Premier betting site that gets you started with a 100% welcome bonus. This is a matched deposit offer that’s worth £100, and it’s followed by 10% cashback for all players.

Premier League Betting: 4.75/5

All British Casino offers all the usual markets – over/under, double chance, draw no bet, half-time/full-time and so on – as well as a few unique “fast markets.” Here, you can bet on exactly when you think the first goal will be scored in a Premier League match, as well as what you think the result will be after 10 minutes.

You can also try your luck on how you think the first goal will be scored – free kick, own goal, shot, header etc. – whether or not there’ll be a penalty or an own goal in a match and so on.

In short, we think All British Casino will suit those who are looking to place Premier League props bets and who prefer to avoid the traditional markets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

A 100% welcome bonus is on the table for new customers at All British Casino. The minimum deposit for this is £20, which means if you deposited £20 straight off the bat, All British Casino will add another £20 worth of bonus funds to your account.

Wagering requirements are set at 35x, which is about average, although some might find it too high.

Then, you can claim 10% cashback on all your Premier League losses.

More promos are to be found over in the online casino, including slots tournaments, which give you a chance to play for bonus spins.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

All British Casino barely leaves a stone unturned when it comes to the various payment methods they support. You can fund your account via the likes of Skrill, Neteller, VISA, MasterCard, Trustly and PaySafeCard, although it’s disappointing that PayPal isn’t available.

You also won’t be able to opt-in to the welcome bonus if your first deposit is made using Skrill or Neteller.

The minimum deposit is just a tenner. And while the maximum withdrawal is quite high, you might be asked to upload extra documentation and ID if you request a £1,400+ withdrawal.

Miscellaneous: 4.75/5

We have to score All British Casino a bit lowly on this front because it doesn’t really come with any additional bells and whistles. There’s no Bet Builder tool per se, even if you can build your own bets via the bet builder tab.

There is, however, a useful “Popular Bets” section, which points you in the direction of the latest and hottest Premier League bets. It’s ideal for whenever you’re not sure what to pick.

There’s also an advanced search function, which makes it easy to find specific Premier League matches.

>> 100% welcome bonus at All British Casino

5. Kwiff – Best Premier League Betting Site in the UK for Boosted Odds

This Welcome Bonus is offered to new users only. The Promotion operates as a €/$20 Surprise Bet when users place a bet of at least €/$10 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £10 get £20

Regular boosted odds

Supercharged cashout’s

Refer-a-friend bonuses

£5 minimum deposit

Cons:

Lack of Asian handicaps

No props

Kwiff is a mobile-first betting site that’s famous for its “Kwiffed” bet concept. When you “Kwiff” your Premier League bets, you’ll be able to boost your odds, thereby maximising your potential profit.

You can also supercharge your cashout here, as well as bet £10 to receive a £20 bonus bet.

Premier League Betting: 4.8/5

Kwiff sticks to the more traditional markets when it comes to individual Premier League matches. You can bet on the full-time result, total goals, both teams to score, double chance, draw no bet and the correct score.

Props markets, as well as handicaps and Asian handicaps, are unavailable.

As mentioned, however, the real value of online sports betting at Kwiff lies in maintaining an edge by “Kwiffing” your bets and boosting your odds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you place a £10 first bet at Kwiff, you’ll receive a £20 bonus bet. However, this is a “surprise” bet, which is to say that Kwiff will choose the market and the odds for you. All you have to do is sit back and await the outcome.

While this concept won’t suit everyone, it’s also worth mentioning that bonus bets always come with boosted odds.

You’ll receive more surprise bets whenever you refer a friend to the site (and they’ll receive a surprise bet, too).

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Kwiff accepts all the most popular UK banking options, such as PayPal, MasterCard and Visa. Skrill and Neteller are also accepted here.

The minimum deposit is just £5, which will suit casual bettors looking to place a weekend acca on the Premier League action. On the other hand, high rollers will be pleased to learn that you can deposit as much as £10,000 in one go.

Withdrawals can sometimes take more than 24 hours to process, and Kwiff has also removed the option to reverse a withdrawal.

Miscellaneous: 4.65/5

As well as boosting your odds, Kwiff is also the home of the supercharged cashout. Essentially, you get to boost your potential cashout for a bit more profit. It will prove useful whenever – for example – you’ve placed an acca, and you’re just waiting on the last leg.

It also comes with a dedicated casino games section, if you ever get bored of betting. In fact, it is one of the best UK online casinos out there.

Other than that, Kwiff is a stripped-back betting site that keeps things simple. It regularly updates you whenever other bettors have Kwiffed their bets (so you can see their footy bets and odds), and there are also featured odds and bets to help give you some ideas.

>> Bet £10, get £20 at Kwiff

Ranking Methodology for the Best UK Premier League Betting Sites

Premier League odds and markets: We made sure to add sports betting sites that offer the best Premier League outright odds, as well as competitive odds for individual matches. You can bet on a wide range of markets, including the Premier League golden boot, props bets – and much more.

Bonuses and promotions: You’ll have more fun betting on the Premier League when you’re able to grab a few bonuses. This is why we added sports betting sites that treat you to generous welcome bonuses alongside cashback bonuses, bonus spins and more.

Payment methods: Betting is always easier when you’re able to fund your account via a payment method you recognise. To this end, all the online betting sites in this review guide support safe and secure banking options like debit cards and eWallets, and they all offer reliable and speedy withdrawals.

Miscellaneous: From Premier League odds boosts to early cash outs and Bet Builder tools, the soccer betting sites in this list enhance your Premier League betting experience with a repertoire of useful features.

Why is LuckLand the Best Premier League Betting Sites in the UK?

Wide range of Premier League betting odds and markets: Whether you want to get involved with the Premier League relegation battle or you want to bet on who you think will win the Premier League title, LuckLand lets you bet on practically everything you can think of.

Regular reload bonuses: LuckLand is one of the few UK real money sports betting sites that comes with a reload bonus. This functions as a matched deposit bonus, and it’s worth up to £200 depending on how much you deposit.

Excellent Bet Builder tool: The LuckLand Bet Builder tool lets you explore even more markets and Premier League betting odds, including corners and cards. It functions superbly, it comes with early cashout, and it’s a great way of boosting your overall odds.

Why Bet on the Premier League Online in the UK?

You Can Compare the Odds: From Premier League relegation odds to Premier League winner odds, all betting sites offer different odds. By betting online, you can quickly and easily shop around for the best odds and maximise your potential profit.

You Can Bet In-Play: Your betting options increase when you bet in play because you get to place bets on matches that have already started. For example, you can bet on the over/under total goals in play, the handicap in play – and much more.

You Can Cashout Your Bets: Whether you’ve bet on the Premier League relegation battle or individual matches, betting online gives you the chance to cashout your bets before the ultimate outcome has been decided.

It’s Safer Than Ever: Football betting online has never been this safe now that there are more licensed sportsbooks regulated by the UK Gambling Commission than ever before.

Guide to Premier League Betting Sites UK: FAQ

How Do I Find the Best Premier League Betting Odds?

To find the best Premier League odds for the Premier League title, relegation places, as well as all other markets, you can sign-up to betting sites that are championed for their quality odds.

Then, you can compare and contrast their Premier League odds on any market you’re thinking of betting on.

You can also find the latest Premier League odds by checking odds comparison websites.

Who Will Be the Premier League Champion 2023/24?

According to the latest Premier League odds, the Premier League winner is expected to be either Man City or Arsenal.

City are the favourites for the Premier League title, but Arsenal have massively strengthened their squad and will look to go one further than last season.

As well as betting on the English Premier League, you can bet on practically any and all pro football competitions around the world.

These include the UEFA Champions League, the football league including the Championship and League One, the Italian Serie A, B and C, the German Bundesliga, the MLS – and much, much more.

Comparison of the Best UK Premier League Sportsbooks

LuckLand: £200 reload bonus anytime you make a qualifying deposit at this top-rated football betting site. Bet on a comprehensive range of markets for all matches, including Asian handicaps and a good selection of props bets. Bet Builder tool and early cashout on some markets. Bet £15, get £10 welcome bonus. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Grosvenor: Established UK betting site with 10+ years of experience. Good selection of in-play EPL betting markets and competitive in-play odds that update quickly. Scratch of the day and a £5 bonus bet each week for members of the Grosvenor Sports Club. Double the odds welcome bonus at Grosvenor Casino. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Mr Play Sport: Recommended choice for acca betting, thanks to an acca boost tool (Play Boost) that turbocharges your acca’s by up to 77%. 200+ markets for every Premier League match, as well as value-driven Premier League winner odds. Bet £10, get £10 at Mr Play Sport. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: Top choice for welcome offers, with this football betting site getting you started with a 100% matched deposit bonus. Competitive Premier League relegation odds, as well as outright betting odds overall. 10% cashback is available for all players each month. 100% up to £100 sportsbook sign up offer at All British Casino. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Kwiff: Enhanced odds available all the time in the form of “Kwiffed” bets. Supercharged cashout is also up for grabs here, as well as a referral bonus for all players. Mobile-first betting site with a user-friendly app. Clean user interface and £5 minimum deposit. Bet £10, get £20 at Kwiff. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Start Betting on Premier League in the UK

Here are the few easy steps to follow if you want to sign up at LuckLand, our #1 pick for today:

Step 1: Visit the UK Premier League Betting Site

Follow this link to visit LuckLand.

There's an unmissable bright green "JOIN" button at the top right of the homepage that you need to click.

Step 2: Complete the First of Two Forms

The first form is a breeze and just requires you to enter your email address, as well as choose a unique username and password.

Step 3: Complete the Second Form

The second form has more required fields but shouldn’t take longer than a minute to complete. You’ll be asked to enter your first and last name, your DOB, your home address and postcode, as well as your mobile number.

Our Tips for Betting on Premier League in the UK

Join Different Betting Sites: It’s a smart idea to join different betting sites because you can then take advantage of all their different markets, Premier League betting odds and bonuses. All betting sites offer different Premier League winner odds, Premier League relegation odds and so on.

By joining different betting sites, you’ll always be in a position to place your bets at the best possible price.

Claim the Deposit Bonuses: Before you start checking out the different Premier League betting odds, you should claim the deposit bonuses that are on offer at all the best UK sportsbooks.

Deposit bonuses usually take the form of a bonus bet that you can place on any Premier League game or market.

Place Acca’s: You can place single bets, doubles, trebles and acca’s at UK betting sites. And while we recommend that you try your luck on whatever works for you, placing acca’s often comes with the extra advantage of receiving an Acca Boost at sites like Mr Play Sport. This is when your accumulator’s odds are turbocharged when you’ve added X amount of legs.

Some betting sites also offer acca insurance, which gives your money back if just one of your legs loses.

Thoroughly Check the Betting Markets: Some betting sites, such as LuckLand, offer so many different markets that there’s a chance you’ll miss out on value unless you take a proper look. When it comes to the outright markets, there are top scorer betting options, Premier League relegation odds, Premier League winner odds – and so on.

When it comes to individual matches, meanwhile, you’ve got plenty of traditional betting markets to choose from, such as both teams to score and half-time/full-time, as well as more unique other betting markets, such as 3-way handicaps and props bets.

Ready to Start Betting on Premier League in the UK?

Betting in the Premier League gives you the chance to try your luck on football matches all season long. You can bet on teams to win, lose or draw, but you can also dip into markets like both teams to score, over/under the total number of corners and first goal scorer odds.

We’ve listed the best UK sportsbooks when it comes to EPL odds, including Premier League relegation odds, Premier League golden boot odds, odds for individual matches – and much more.

LuckLand is our number one pick overall, and you just need to create an account in order to claim their “bet £15 get £10” welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to have fun first and foremost and to always gamble responsibly.

