Real Psychics for Accurate Readings and Authentic Guidance in 2024

You’ve been struggling to find clarity and guidance in your life’s journey. In your search for answers, you’ve likely come across various sources of advice, but one question remains:

“Are there real psychics who can provide authentic insights and help you navigate the complexities of life?”

Indeed.

We’re here to introduce you to a world of genuine practitioners and authentic psychic readings that can make a difference.

Explore the realm of “real psychics” and unlock the transformative power of their wisdom and guidance on renowned platforms like Purple Garden.

Real Psychics

Purple Garden: Best real psychics overall ($10 OFF) Kasamba: Best real psychics for love readings (50% OFF) Keen: Best real psychics via app (10 mins for $1.99) AskNow: Best tarot readings from real psychics near me (5 FREE mins) California Psychics: Real psychics for career readings ($1/min) Purple Ocean: Best for personalized video readings (Flat rates) Psychic Source: Best real psychics for mediumship ($1/min) Oranum: Best real psychics via live stream (10,000 FREE coins) Psychic Oz: Most budget-friendly readings from real psychics (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense: Real psychics for LGBTQ+ matters (5 FREE mins) Purple Tides: Best guidance from multiple real psychics ($5/reading)

Talking with real psychics can help you overcome life challenges and uncertainties.

They’re always committed to giving enlightening advice for self-empowerment and spiritual growth.

We’ve ranked the best online platforms with real psychics near me. Purple Garden takes the top spot.

1. Purple Garden: Best Real Psychics Overall

Pros

Over 1000 real psychics

$10 free credit on the first reading

Available in English and Spanish

Readings via online call, email, and chat

Competitive online psychic rates

Cons

No refund policy

Customers rated Purple Garden, a well-known psychic platform with an impressive 91.5% reading accuracy. This site connects millions of people with real psychics, providing valuable advice and solutions for life’s challenges.

For over 10 years, this website dominated the online psychic scene, boasting a roster of 1000+ real psychics who specialize in diverse topics, psychic tools, and reading styles.

Features

No matter your problem, Purple Garden’s selection of real psychics can provide in-depth and trustworthy advice to solve it.

These experts are masters of various types of psychic readings, such as general, love, and career readings.

You can also consult Purple Garden’s skilled astrologers, tarot readers, fortune-tellers, mediums, dream psychics, and more.

To quickly find Purple Garden’s real psychics near me, you can use its search filters to sort advisors according to their preferred communication method, price, client reviews, and availability.

Every psychic on this site has a detailed profile page indicating their experience, skills, reading style, and customer reviews. Reading this section can help you decide if a particular psychic perfectly fits your preferences.

Readings on Purple Garden cost $0.99 to $10/minute, depending on the psychic you’ll select. Some long-time psychics charge as high as $20/minute because of their expertise.

As a welcome offer, Purple Garden gives $10 free credit to new users that they can use to talk with any real psychics on the site.

Gifted Psychics

People voted Cate as one of Purple Garden’s most accurate psychics. She’s an intuitive empath endowed with clairvoyant and claircognizance gifts. She has accomplished over 6,000 successful readings since 2020.

Amy Deva is always eager to help clients find the clarity and emotional balance they seek. She does aura, tarot, and oracle readings, as well as fortune-telling using numerology.

Final Verdict

For over 10 years, Purple Garden has helped people worldwide talk with real psychics that can solve their life’s pressing problems. This is the leading psychic site of our generation, with over 1000 genuine advisors with best-in-the-market reading rates and introductory offers.

2. Kasamba: Best Real Psychics for Love Readings

Pros

Free 3 minutes sign up bonus

50% off for first reading

Best psychics for love readings

Top-notch customer service

Informative psychic blogs

Cons

Email readings take one day to receive

Love is a riddle that awaits sweet rewards when adequately unveiled. However, you must overcome pains and obstacles to succeed in this puzzle.

Fortunately, Kasamba’s real psychics are veteran love advisors, ready to guide you in dating, relationships, marriage, family affairs, and divorce. It also provides free love forecast compatibility based on users’ Zodiac signs.

Features

Kasamba has some of the best love psychics online. But they’re also reliable in providing other psychic services such as tarot readings, palm readings, astrology, numerology, dream analysis, and mediumships.

The fastest way to find real psychics on Kasamba is through its category menu, which you can see in the upper portion of the website. All psychic services on this site are listed here so that you can find the perfect psychic within seconds.

Kasamba offers a welcome bonus of 3 free minutes with three of their real psychics. You can also avail of their 50% discount for your first session.

Gifted Psychics

Empyreal Mira brings insight to her clients so they can succeed in dating and marriage. She delves into people’s emotions and thoughts to understand their romantic attitudes and tendencies.

Medusa Tarot is a seasoned tarot reader, empath, and claircognisant. She has 10 years of online psychic experience, providing clarity to people’s love queries.

Final Verdict

Kasamba is a premiere platform offering real psychics near me specializing in love readings. Newcomers will enjoy its introductory offers of free 3 chat minutes + 50% OFF their first love reading.

3. Keen: Best Real Psychics via App

Pros

20+ years of psychic experience

$1.99 for 10 minutes promo

Free 3 minutes sign up bonus

Most reliable mobile app for on-the-go readings

Earn bonus rewards

Cons

No live video readings

Keen’s team of real psychics can address many life and spiritual questions because of their versatility. They can easily comprehend your struggles and find the perfect approach so you can clearly understand their advice.

Keen has helped over 35 million people since 1999, proving to have a competent and versatile roster of real psychics.

Features

Most Keen advisors can do multiple reading styles to help their clients. But they’re not your typical “Jack of all trades, master of none” psychics.

Keen ensures that these multi-talented psychics are competent for every psychic service they offer.

Keen currently boasts a team of 1,700 psychics specializing in life guidance, love readings, career and work readings, palm readings, tarot readings, dream analysis, astrology, and many more.

Aside from its seamless and intuitive website, you can use Keen through its reliable mobile application. You can install the Keen app via Google Play Store or AppStore and use it immediately to find your needed psychic advice.

Your first reading in Keen comes with 3 free minutes. Moreover, you can avail of its affordable welcome offer of $1.99 for a 10-minute reading.

Gifted Psychics

Melissa Alfred is a reputable tarot master at Keen. She’s one of the top-rated real psychics on the website, with a 4.8-star customer rating.

AskFran is a sought-after psychic advisor in Keen because of her honest, accurate, and straightforward readings. She has 30+ years of psychic experience and helped 150,000 people worldwide.

Final Verdict

Keen is an all-around psychic platform offering the most versatile advisors in the industry. These well-rounded experts can provide any type of reading you need. With its top-grade mobile app and amazing welcome offers, this platform truly deserves a spot on our list.

4. AskNow: Best Real Psychics for Tarot Readings

Pros

Free 5 minutes sign up offer

1 free email inquiry to any psychic

Almost two decades of online presence

Best in tarot readings and cartomancy

Free daily horoscope

Cons

Video readings unavailable

Since the Middle Ages, tarot cards have guided individuals to overcome daily struggles and reach their fullest potential.

Accurate tarot readings are now available online from real psychics. AskNow is the leading platform for reliable tarot psychics and other cartomancy experts.

Features

If you need quick tarot advice from AskNow, you can use its basic search function to find a tarot master. Just type “tarot,” and you’re good to go.

Tarot reading is just one of the psychic services available on this website. You can also talk with astrologers, clairvoyants, numerologists, fortune-tellers, and mediums.

These advisors are real psychics who undergo a stringent verification process to ensure the accuracy of their readings.

New AskNow members will get 5 free minutes to connect with their tarot masters and real psychics near me. There’s also a budget-friendly welcome offer of $1/minute that’s applicable for up to 40 minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Amy is a tarot reader specializing in love matters and life guidance. She delves into the inner spiritual side of an individual to provide enlightening advice.

Brother John has 35 years of psychic experience and can answer queries related to career, love, finance, and spirituality. His main goal is to help clients grab the wheel to their own destinies.

Final Verdict

Are there real psychics who are also masters of the tarot deck? Of course! You can find these psychics on AskNow. New users of this website can avail of its free 5-minute chat sessions with their master psychics.

5. California Psychics: Best Real Psychics for Career and Work Readings

Pros

Welcome offer of $20 credit

Best career psychic advice

Budget-friendly $1/min readings

Free astrology birth chart

Amazing rewards system

Cons

Phone and chat readings only

Launched in 1995, California Psychics has been providing reliable guidance to people who desire success and professional growth.

This site has existed for over 25 years, offering many psychic services via phone or live chat.

Features

There are a lot of things to love about California Psychics.

First is its comprehensive career readings that can help you if you ever feel stuck career-wise or are looking for a new professional endeavor. There are 300+ career advisors on this platform ready to guide you with your work struggles.

There’s also a fantastic Karma rewards system that grants you points for every purchase you make on this site.

Upon joining California Psychics, you’re eligible for any of their wallet-friendly reading deals: Affordable ($1/minute), Popular ($2/minute), or Premium ($4/minute).

California Psychics also offers a free credit of $20 to help you find the perfect career psychics to talk with.

Gifted Psychics

Flossie has done over 18,400 psychic readings since 2015. She’s a great career and work advisor ready to help you carve the path toward success and prosperity. She’s known for her guiding meditations that she has been performing for over 35 years.

Elvina is a first-rate career psychic on California Psychics. She’s an expert with over 15 years of experience, providing sincere and inspirational advice for people’s careers and work.

Final Verdict

California Psychics’s career and work psychics can pave the way to your professional success. This 25-year-old site is always up to help you achieve long-term goals and aspirations.

6. Purple Ocean: Best Real Psychics for Personalized Video Readings

Pros

Affordable asynchronous video readings

1500+ psychic readers

Available on desktop and mobile

20-minute max satisfaction guarantee

Excellent customer service

Cons

Readings are only available on the app

Purple Ocean delivers personalized video readings straight to your smartphone. Its first-rate readers are ready to record their readings with on-demand access.

So, if you’re not into live video readings, Purple Ocean is the ideal platform to get guidance without real-time interaction with psychics.

Features

Purple Ocean boasts a vast array of real psychics with various specialties, including tarot readers, rune readers, palm readers, astrologers, numerologists, and life counselors.

There are also mediums and past life experts if you wish to delve deeper into your spiritual journey.

Its affordable video readings, starting at just $10, set Purple Oceans apart from other platforms.

With this option, you submit a question to the advisor, who records a video response. You’ll receive the recording within 24 hours, but you can request to receive it sooner for an extra $5 fee.

Purple Ocean also offers real-time video readings that you can avail for as low as $0.99 per minute. However, these readings take place on its parent site, Purple Garden. This is one of the cheapest rates offered by real psychics near me.

Gifted Psychics

Akasha Dreams is one of Purple Ocean’s real psychics near me, providing precise guidance to clients. She is a five-star rated psychic specializing in life guidance, love readings, and tarot readings.

Ambira is a prominent astrologer on Purple Ocean. Hundreds of customers claimed that she’s an accurate advisor who’s always eager to provide wise guidance.

Final Verdict

Purple Ocean is the #1 platform to get wisdom from real psychics near me through pre-recorded video readings. There is no need to prepare for live readings, as you can watch these videos anytime, anywhere.

7. Psychic Source: Best Real Psychics for Mediumship

Pros

Bilingual site (English & Spanish)

Low-cost $1/minute reading rate

Video, chat, and call readings

3 decades of online psychic readings

Leading provider of mediumship services

Cons

Limited introductory promos

Psychic Source has stood the test of time with over three decades of online psychic services. This site excels across various psychic categories — life readings, love readings, astrology, dream analysis, and more.

But Psychic Source is particularly renowned for its top-notch mediums that can facilitate communication with departed loved ones.

Features

There are three primary contact methods to connect with Psychic Source’s real mediums and psychics: online, video, and live chat.

This site has search filters to find psychics according to your desired contact method, specialty, tools, and reading style.

The first reading consultation you’ll avail of in Psychic Source comes with 3 free minutes. On top of that, an affordable $1/minute reading rate awaits you once your free minutes run out.

Gifted Psychics

Are you looking for real psychics near me with an excellent mediumship track record? John is the perfect advisor for you. For over 30 years, John has helped customers from different countries get their desired closure with dead loved ones.

Seraphina is a sought-after psychic medium, with over 114,000 readings done since 2014. Aside from being a top-notch medium, she’s also a clairvoyant, life reader, and tarot reader.

Final Verdict

For as low as $1/min, you can contact Psychic Source’s real psychics near me, offering exceptional mediumship sessions.

8. Oranum: Best Real Psychics via Live Stream

Pros

$9.99 introductory bonus

Free public streams of psychics

Private chat with psychics

Available in multiple languages

You can send virtual gifts to advisors

Cons

Limited search filters

Opting for a live, in-person reading is the ideal way to talk with real psychics. But let’s admit it. This option is costly and inconvenient, not to mention the lengthy travel you must face.

Live online readings are the solution for hassle-free, real-time interaction with psychics. Oranum, a decade-old platform, is the premiere choice for real-time online readings.

Features

Oranum’s online stardom is due to its real psychics streaming their readings live. They’re like those content creators on YouTube who connect in real-time with their audience and listen to their queries.

These live-streamed readings are free for public viewing. There is no need to pay a cent, but you may donate or send gifts to show appreciation to these psychics.

New users of this platform will get a welcome bonus of $9.99 for their first reading. You can also chat anytime in the free public forum.

Gifted Psychics

RebeccaClaire specializes in life advice, medium services, and love readings. People love her un-sugarcoated but compassionate advice to clients facing hardships in life.

AskSelene’s expertise is in love, relationships, careers, and soulmates. She utilizes tarot and oracle cards to impart wisdom to her patrons.

Final Verdict

Oranum is a well-known psychic site with free public live streams from top-rated advisors. With its welcome bonus of $9.99 credit, you can kickstart your search for enlightening guidance.

9. Psychic Oz: Most Affordable Real Psychics

Pros

Free 3 minutes + best value deals

Extensive search filters

Affordable email readings

20 minutes max satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Outdated website interface

We hailed Psychic Oz as the most pocket-friendly platform out there. With its enticing intro offers and exclusive deals, you can connect with real psychics near me without draining your wallet.

Features

Like other psychic sites, Psychic Oz brings you skilled psychics with different expertise, including tarot reading, clairvoyance, love and relationships, spirituality, fortune-telling, and more.

Whether you’re a new or long-time Psychic Oz client, the platform offers generous deals to ensure an affordable reading experience.

New users get 3 free minutes and a “best-value” package deal of $9.99 for 10 minutes or $14.99 for 30 minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Carol has been in the psychic industry for over 30 years. She has done countless readings while providing compassionate, nonjudgmental, and straightforward advice to clients.

Daisy is a 4.9-star rated psychic, ready to give insightful advice with the help of tarot cards. She aspires to help customers awaken their higher selves.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz is the most budget-friendly platform to connect with real psychics. Whether you’re a new user or an avid supporter of the platform, many exclusive promos and cheap psychics online await you.

10. Mysticsense: Best Real Psychics for LGBTQ+ Questions

Pros

700+ online psychics

Free 5 chat minutes

Best for LGBTQ+ clients

Satisfaction guarantee (10-min max)

Cons

Frequent unavailability of readers

Living as an LGBTQ individual comes with different challenges, including discrimination and stigma. But with the help of Mysticsense’s real psychics, you can uncover comforting advice to overcome these obstacles.

Features

There are more than 700 online psychics on Mysticsense, known for their deep understanding of the emotions and struggles of LGBTQ+ individuals. These progressive experts are masters of love counseling, career projection, and spiritual guidance.

Signing up grants you 5 free chat minutes to talk with real psychics. Whether dealing with LGBTQ-related matters or daily life struggles, you can connect with these advisors for as low as $1/min.

Gifted Psychics

Himalayan Insights learned the art of psychic reading from her grandmother. Her readings are full of positive energies, love, and inspiration, making her an in-demand expert on the site.

Cynthia has over 25 years of relationship and spiritual guidance experience with clients worldwide. She garnered hundreds of positive reviews on the site due to her motivational guidance.

Final Verdict

Mysticsense is a newly established platform known for its LGBTQ-inclusive real psychics. Newcomers will enjoy a 5-minute welcome bonus for discussion with their top-notch experts.

11. Purple Tides: Best Guidance From Multiple Real Psychics

Pros

Receive readings from multiple psychics

Chat, phone, and video readings

$5/min reading offers

High-rated mobile app

Cons

Mobile app only

On Purple Tides, receiving multiple psychic perspectives on a single question is possible. That’s right. You can get insights from real psychics at once by posting a single question in the mobile app.

Features

Here’s how readings work in Purple Tides: You post a question and set the number of psychics to answer your queries. Purple Tides’s advisors will respond to your query minutes after your posting.

For as low as $5/reading, you can start talking with real psychics on this site and acquire valuable wisdom.

Gifted Psychics

Any psychic may answer your posted question. Most users stated that these psychics are competent and skilled, providing clear and accurate advice.

Final Verdict

Why settle for a single psychic reading if you can avail yourself of multiple mystic insights from real psychics at Purple Tides? Its psychics are always ready to address any burning questions you have.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a session where a person known as a “psychic” uses their extrasensory perception and mystical abilities to gain wisdom, knowledge, or insights into someone’s life, character, or destiny.

The primary goal of a psychic reading is to offer clarity to questions that our limited physical senses and logical reasoning cannot answer.

How To Tell if You’re Working With a Real Psychic

We don’t want you to spend money on fake psychics, so we’ve provided some tips below to help ensure that you’re working with a legitimate psychic expert.

Consistent and Accurate Predictions

No one among the real psychics can predict everything with 100% certainty. However, a genuine reader provides consistent predictions that don’t deviate from reality.

Suppose your advisor predicted that you’d face financial hardships next month. But minutes after making this prediction, he said you don’t have to live frugally that month. In that case, it is a clear sign of inconsistent predictions, hinting at the illegitimacy of the reader.

Empathy and Genuine Concern

Real psychics are kind. They empathize with their clients’ struggles and worries. They always lend an attentive ear to understand your question and provide you with a valuable response.

If you’re current psychic advisor is rude and dismisses your doubts, fears, and other concerns, it’s a sign that he might be a bogus reader.

Ethical Behavior and Transparency

Real psychics are honest about their limitations, flaws, and inaccuracies. They maintain transparency regarding their abilities and expertise, ensuring clients engage with a reputable person for their inquiries.

For instance, real psychics who do not specialize in fortune-telling explicitly state this in their profiles.



Moreover, real psychics will never publicly disclose your communication with them. They put utmost consideration to your privacy and anonymity.

Positive Reputation and Reviews

Psychic advisors with numerous positive customer reviews are likely to be legitimate. Therefore, before consulting psychics, reviewing previous client feedback is advisable.

Respect for Boundaries and Beliefs

Real psychics prioritize clients’ consent when discussing sensitive matters and avoid pressuring them to share something they feel uncomfortable about.

Moreover, real psychics near me respect their client’s religious or spiritual beliefs. They will never discredit people’s theological dispositions or attempt to convert them to their beliefs.

Clear Communication and Understanding

Legit psychics provide clear guidance. They suggest concrete, actionable steps to help people face their struggles.

Beware of psychics giving vague insights that just apply to anyone. They’ll try to make it sound personal or specific, but in reality, the advice sounds nonsensical.

Here’s an example of a vague reading:

“You will meet your soulmate in the future, but you have to get rid of your fear of commitment.”

This sounds like a distinct reading but offers no tangible insight about your future soulmate.

Focus on Guidance and Empowerment

Real psychics motivate you to improve and strive for better. They don’t make you feel depressed or hopeless.

For instance, if you’re currently struggling with your career, real psychics near me will guide you to overcome work obstacles and uncertainties. They’ll never scare you about failing in your career path.

Real Psychics Online – Our Selection Process

Here’s what we considered in picking the best online platforms to talk with real psychics.

Screening Process and Experience

Most websites we’ve listed offer real psychics who have passed an intensive screening process. This ensures these advisors have the expertise and abilities to provide psychic guidance.

Furthermore, we ensured that real psychics near me had tons of reading experience. You might notice that some of our “gifted psychics” have 10 to 20 years of online psychic expertise.

All the real psychics selected in this article have multiple contact methods offered. The most common communication methods are phone calls, instant chats, electronic mail, or live video chat.

Different contact methods allow clients to connect with real psychics near me conveniently.

We also ensure that our real psychics have a wide range of specialties to respond to people’s queries. These advisors specialize in astrology, numerology, dream analysis, tarot reading, runes reading, and more.

Discounts and Satisfaction Guarantee

We want you to avail yourself of psychic readings at an affordable price.

Hence, the real psychics we’ve picked are those with discount offers and free psychic reading welcome bonuses. For instance, our #1 pick, Purple Garden, gives you $10 off for the first reading.

Our chosen sites also guarantee cashback or refunds if you ever receive dissatisfying readings from real psychics. This allows you to find a better psychic without spending too much.

Getting Your First Psychic Reading – Buyer’s Guide

So it’s your first time to get a psychic reading. Fret not. Here are some things to remember for a worthwhile discussion with real psychics near me.

Experience and Customer Reviews

To ensure you’re talking with competent real psychics, look at their customer review section. You must read positive and negative feedback from previous clients to help you decide if that advisor is worth trying.

It’s also important to read the psychic’s profile page, as it indicates their abilities and experience.

We recommend consulting psychics with at least 5 to 10 years of reading experience since they’ve mastered their capabilities and encountered different questions.

Satisfaction Guarantee and Free Minutes

Many online psychic sites offer free chat minutes and satisfaction guarantees to clients. It’s best to talk with psychics on this platform to save money.

Free minutes allow you to get a feel for their psychic’s capabilities, while the satisfaction guarantee ensures a cashback in case you receive a mediocre reading.

The best sites to connect with real psychics offer different contact methods. This lets you choose how to contact a psychic that suits your preferences.

For example, an excellent psychic site should have chat, video, email, and phone psychics.

Furthermore, a reliable psychic site must offer a wide range of psychic services, including tarot readings, love readings, career readings, and more. This ensures that there’s always a psychic available to answer any of life’s queries.

Frequently Asked Questions on Real Psychics

Are psychics real? Absolutely! Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about real psychics:

What Is the Best Definition of Psychic?

The best definition of a psychic is a person who employs exceptional mystical abilities, heightened senses, or extraordinary intuition to provide pearls of wisdom to people with burning questions.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

The cost of readings from real psychics varies depending on their expertise and abilities. As a welcome bonus, most psychics charge as low as $1 per minute, especially for new clients. Real psychics near me can charge from $3 to $20 per minute on average.

Can Real Psychics Make Mistakes?

Yes, even real psychics can make mistakes. Remember, these individuals are neither gods nor angelic beings that are infallible.

They’re just humans like us, albeit endowed with extraordinary gifts. Hence, psychic advisors might provide slightly inaccurate predictions.

While these people are not perfect, real psychics are consistent, transparent, and honest. They always provide reasonable and wise guidance to people. They have no intention to give harmful advice or deceitful predictions.

Can I Speak To Real Psychics for Free?

Yes, you can speak to real psychics for free if you’re a new user of a psychic website. Most of these online platforms offer free readings to newcomers for up to 3 or 5 minutes.

Can Real Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, real psychics can be trusted. They have special abilities to tap into the mystical realm and sense your metaphysical energies.

These capabilities allow them to provide illuminating guidance to people at a crossroads in life or feeling down because of unfortunate circumstances.

How Do Real Psychics Read You?

Real psychics can “read” you by sensing your esoteric auras and energies. Think of these energies as waves that psychics can pick up (through intuition) to reveal your spiritual side.

Contrary to popular belief, psychics are not just magicians who use tricks to predict people’s destiny. They’re just people with ultra-sensory capabilities who can perceive your metaphysical energies.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

Any question you think causes trouble or anxiety can be asked during an online psychic reading. You may also ask questions that may improve your life quality, romantic relationships, career path, and spiritual journey.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Online?

You should get a psychic reading online because it’s a convenient and fast way to talk with real psychics.

There is no need to leave your house to get guidance from psychic experts. You can set up an intimate discussion with them using only your desktop (or mobile phone) and internet connection.

Wrapping Up

There you have it: the top 11 websites with real psychics.

When you find yourself facing life’s uncertainties or grappling with pressing questions, online real psychics are readily available to provide guidance.

Purple Garden is our #1 online recommendation if you want to talk with real psychics. It offers various reading types, a $10 introductory offer, and Spanish and English advisors.

However, you can rely on every site on this list to offer accurate psychic readings by real psychics.

However, it’s essential to keep in mind that psychic readings are not a replacement for professional advice or decision-making.

You are ultimately responsible for your choices and actions. We recommend using psychic readings as a source of inspiration and guidance rather than making life-altering decisions solely based on them.