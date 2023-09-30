Regain Therapy Reviews [2023]: Online Counseling Service

Maintaining a healthy and fulfilling relationship can be challenging, and many couples need professional help to navigate the complexities of their partnership. Traditional in-person couples therapy may not always be accessible for various reasons, such as transportation limitations or scheduling conflicts.

However, with the advancement of technology, online therapy platforms like ReGain have emerged as a convenient and effective solution for couples seeking guidance and support.

In this comprehensive review, we will delve into the world of ReGain therapy and explore its features, benefits, and limitations. We will analyze multiple reference articles to provide a well-rounded understanding of the platform.

By combining information from these sources, we aim to create an original and informative piece highlighting the key aspects of ReGain therapy. So, let’s dive in and explore what ReGain offers for needy couples.

Key Highlights of ReGain Therapy

Online therapy platform specializing in relationship and marriage counseling.

Serves individuals and couples seeking therapy.

Boasts a team of 12,000+ licensed therapists.

Aims to offer convenient, discreet, and affordable access to professional therapy.

Provides various services, including individual and couples therapy.

Focuses on improving relationships, communication, and conflict resolution.

What is ReGain?

ReGain is an online relationship counseling platform specializing in therapy for couples and individuals. Founded in March 2016, ReGain aims to change how people seek help for relationship challenges by offering convenient, discreet, and affordable access to licensed therapists.

Unlike its parent company, BetterHelp, ReGain specifically focuses on relationship therapy. While it may not have received as much media attention, ReGain counseling reviews from platform customers have generally been positive, indicating its effectiveness in improving relationships and addressing couples’ concerns.

Services Offered by ReGain

ReGain offers both individual and couples therapy, primarily focusing on relationship issues. Whether you choose individual therapy or couples therapy, the sessions will revolve around improving and strengthening your relationships.

If you opt for individual therapy, you still have the option to invite your partner to join the counseling sessions later. On the other hand, ReGain couples therapy involves creating a shared account that provides both partners access to the therapist and the therapeutic process.

The therapist primarily communicates through text messages in a secure virtual room. However, ReGain therapy reviews reveal the option of video or phone sessions, allowing for more personalized and interactive communication.

All ReGain therapy sessions are focused on relationship issues, such as: resolving conflicts handling an affair improving communication skills.

Pros: ReGain Therapy Reviews

Convenient and flexible: ReGain allows you to access therapy anytime, anywhere, through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

ReGain allows you to access therapy anytime, anywhere, through a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Secure and private : The platform ensures the confidentiality and privacy of your therapy sessions and communication with your ReGain therapist.

: The platform ensures the confidentiality and privacy of your therapy sessions and communication with your ReGain therapist. Qualified therapists: All therapists on ReGain are licensed professionals with expertise in relationship counseling.

All therapists on ReGain are licensed professionals with expertise in relationship counseling. Thorough assessment: ReGain starts the therapy process with a comprehensive questionnaire to match you with the most suitable therapist.

ReGain starts the therapy process with a comprehensive questionnaire to match you with the most suitable therapist. Unlimited messaging: The platform offers unlimited messaging with your therapist, allowing you to communicate whenever you need support.

Cons: ReGain Therapy Reviews

Limited availability: Depending on their availability, it may take several days to be matched with a therapist.

Depending on their availability, it may take several days to be matched with a therapist. Lack of personal touch in the matching process: The matching process is done by a computer algorithm rather than a real person.

The matching process is done by a computer algorithm rather than a real person. No free trial: ReGain does not offer a free trial period for users to test the platform before committing to a subscription.

ReGain does not offer a free trial period for users to test the platform before committing to a subscription. No diagnosis or medication: ReGain therapists cannot diagnose mental health conditions or prescribe medication.

Who Can Benefit from ReGain Therapy?

ReGain’s services are designed for individuals and couples seeking telehealth therapy. The platform can address many relationship concerns, including premarital counseling, discernment counseling, marriage therapy, and other issues affecting couples’ well-being.

The specific specialties of therapists may vary depending on your location, as ReGain ensures that you are matched with a therapist licensed to practice in your state.

Furthermore, ReGain therapy can help individuals and couples experiencing various challenges, such as communication difficulties, trust issues, intimacy concerns, and conflicts related to parenting.

While the platform caters to diverse relationship dynamics, it is important to note that ReGain’s suitability for non-monogamous couples may be uncertain. In an abusive relationship, seeking help from a domestic abuse organization is crucial rather than engaging in couples therapy.

Therapist Qualifications

All therapists on the ReGain platform are certified licensed professional therapists. They could be:

Accredited Psychologists (PhD/PsyD)

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists (LMFT)

Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW/LMSW)

Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC or LPCC)

Each licensed therapist holds a master’s or doctoral degree, ensuring you receive professional and qualified assistance. [1]

User Experience and Navigation

ReGain’s website provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making navigating and accessing services easy, according to ReGain reviews. The home page welcomes visitors with a stock photo depicting a couple embracing.

It is accompanied by an animated message emphasizing the platform’s mission to help individuals and couples “regain” various aspects of their relationships. The website’s color scheme, primarily incorporating soft shades of blue, creates a calming atmosphere for visitors.

The navigation menu at the top of the page offers links to sections such as Advice, FAQ, Reviews, Contact, and Login. Each section provides valuable information and resources to guide users through their ReGain experience.

The website’s footer contains links to the Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Settings, Web Accessibility, and crisis resources for individuals needing immediate help.

ReGain also offers a mobile app for both Apple and Android devices. It allows users to access therapy sessions, message their therapist, complete worksheets, and conveniently schedule appointments from their smartphones or tablets. The app mirrors the website’s navigation structure, ensuring a seamless user experience across different platforms.

How Does Regain Work?

ReGain therapy provides a user-friendly and straightforward process for getting started with online therapy. Here’s a step-by-step overview of how ReGain therapy works:

1. Signing Up

The first step is choosing whether you want individual or couples therapy. If you opt for individual therapy, you can invite your partner to join later. You’ll create a shared account for ReGain couples therapy that you and your partner can access.

2. Initial Questionnaire

This assessment helps the platform understand your relationship status, concerns, and ReGain therapy goals. You will be asked about your relationship status, living arrangements, history of therapy, and the reasons you’re considering relationship therapy.

The questionnaire also explores areas you may want to work on, such as improving communication, resolving conflicts, or dealing with infidelity. Additionally, you can specify any expectations from your therapist and request certain attributes, such as gender, age, or specialization.

3. Create an Account

After completing the questionnaire, you’ll be prompted to create an account by providing your name, email address and creating a password. When signing up for couples therapy, you must also enter your partner’s first name.

4. Set Up Payment

Once your account is created, you’ll need to provide payment information. ReGain offers flexible billing options, allowing you to choose between weekly, monthly, or quarterly billing schedules. The ReGain therapy cost ranges from $60 to $90 per week, depending on location, preferences, and therapist availability.

5. Therapist Matching

Once you complete the questionnaire, ReGain’s matching algorithm will analyze your responses to pair you with a therapist who best fits your needs. The platform’s extensive network of licensed therapists ensures you will be matched with a qualified professional specializing in relationship counseling.

However, it’s important to note that the matching process may take a few hours or days, depending on the therapist’s availability, as shown in ReGain reviews from customers. If unsatisfied with your initial match, you can request a new therapist.

6. Start Online Therapy

You can begin your online ReGain therapy journey once you’re matched with a therapist. You and your therapist will communicate primarily via text in a secure virtual room. You can also schedule video or phone sessions with your therapist for more interactive and real-time communication.

ReGain therapists strive to respond to messages within one business day, ensuring that you receive timely support and guidance.

ReGain Therapy Reviews: Therapy Sessions

ReGain offers live therapy sessions over video, phone, or live chat. Our ReGain review shows that each session typically lasts 30 to 45 minutes. The duration is flexible, with you and your therapist deciding how long each session should be.

In addition, to live sessions, your ReGain subscription includes unlimited messaging. You can send your therapist text, audio, or video messages anytime. Although the response time may vary, ReGain encourages patients to express any communication preferences upfront to ensure a smooth therapeutic experience.

Video Therapy Sessions

ReGain’s video therapy sessions allow you to have face-to-face counseling sessions with your therapist. With your camera enabled, you can log into the ReGain website or app and engage in a live video call.

This mode of ReGain therapy is particularly beneficial for couples in different locations or with conflicting schedules. You and your partner can join the video session from separate devices, fostering a sense of togetherness and allowing for more effective communication.

Phone Therapy Sessions

If you prefer voice-based therapy, ReGain offers phone therapy sessions. You can log into the ReGain website or app and provide your phone number during sign-up. Your therapist will call you at the scheduled session, and you can engage in ReGain therapy over the phone.

Phone sessions offer flexibility and convenience, allowing you to have therapy sessions from the comfort of your own space.

Live Chat Therapy Sessions

For those who prefer text-based communication, ReGain provides live chat therapy sessions. You can log into the ReGain website or app at the scheduled session time and chat with your therapist in real time. Live chat sessions effectively express your thoughts and feelings, receive immediate responses from your therapist, and engage in therapeutic dialogue.

Groupinars on ReGain

In addition to individual and couples therapy, ReGain offers group webinars called Groupinars. The ReGain therapy reviews show that these webinars cover various relationship-related mental health topics, such as communication, trauma, anxiety, substance abuse, and grief.

Groupinars provide an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and interact with other participants who may be facing similar challenges. The webinars take place through an application called ClickMeeting, which can be accessed via mobile or web browsers.

Participants can engage in live chat during the webinars, fostering a sense of community and support.

How Much Is ReGain Therapy?

ReGain offers a subscription-based pricing model, with the cost averaging between $60 and $90 per week, billed every four weeks. The price may vary depending on location, preferences, and therapist availability. ReGain does not accept insurance or submit claims on behalf of clients, meaning that you will need to pay for the services out-of-pocket.

While ReGain compares its weekly fees to office co-pays, it is important to consider that many insurance plans offer coverage for therapy sessions, often with lower co-pays or coverage percentages. However, insurance typically does not cover couples therapy, making ReGain a potentially more affordable option than traditional in-person therapy sessions.

ReGain offers different billing schedules, allowing you to choose between weekly, monthly, or quarterly payments. Our ReGain review showed that opting for a weekly billing schedule incurs a higher rate while selecting the quarterly option offers a lower rate.

ReGain Therapy Reviews: Financial Aid

ReGain US understands that therapy costs can be a barrier for some individuals and couples. To make ReGain therapy more accessible, the platform offers income-based scholarships to offset the cost of care for those who qualify.

If you’re experiencing financial hardship, you can inquire about financial aid options during the sign-up process or contact ReGain’s customer service for more information.

User Experience and ReGain Counseling Reviews

ReGain’s user experience and reviews reflect its commitment to delivering quality therapy services. With a 4.06-star rating on the Better Business Bureau website and a 3.4-star rating on Trustpilot, user feedback generally leans towards the positive.

Many users’ ReGain reviews appreciated the platform’s ease of use, the expertise of the therapists, and the comprehensive questionnaire used to assess their needs. However, some users have noted longer waiting times to connect with a therapist and the need for a free trial.

Privacy and Security

ReGain’s privacy and security measures go a long way in ensuring a safe and private ReGain therapy experience. All messages between you and your counselor are secured and encrypted by banking-grade 256-bit encryption. Moreover, you can use a nickname instead of your full name during the sign-up process for extra privacy.

ReGain versus Competitors

Some of the best online therapy services, other than ReGain, include:

Online-Therapy.com presents an eight-part cognitive behavioral therapy regimen complemented by worksheets, an activity plan, and a digital journal. The platform is ideally suited for self-driven individuals and couples seeking supplementary assistance in managing pessimistic thought patterns or necessitating adaptable scheduling.

Alongside the cognitive behavioral therapy program, the company presently furnishes individual and couples sessions accessible through voice, video, or text communication. Clients can communicate with their therapist conveniently, even outside scheduled sessions. It’s important to note that services are exclusively for individuals aged 18 and above.

Pros

Numerous supplementary resources are available alongside therapy appointments.

Simplified registration procedure that pairs you with an appropriate therapist.

Provides both individual and couples counseling services.

Initial month and subscription cancellations come with discounted rates.

The subscription cost is budget-friendly.

All therapists specialize in cognitive behavioral therapy.

Therapeutic sessions are conducted through video, voice calls, or text communication.

BetterHelp is the most expansive online therapy platform, boasting a vast network encompassing more than 30,000 licensed therapists across the United States. The BetterHelp platform is an excellent choice for individuals searching for cost-effective therapy solutions, particularly if traditional insurance coverage is lacking.

Additionally, it is a valuable resource for individuals facing mobility constraints, hectic schedules, or residing in regions where therapists’ availability falls short of local demand.

Pros

Vast Therapist Network: Boasts a network of more than 30,000 therapists.

Boasts a network of more than 30,000 therapists. Pre-subscription Preview: Allows users to explore software and therapist matches before committing.

Allows users to explore software and therapist matches before committing. Flexible Communication: Online communication via web and mobile app, compatible with iOS and Android.

Online communication via web and mobile app, compatible with iOS and Android. Financial Aid: Offers financial assistance for eligible individuals.

Offers financial assistance for eligible individuals. No Commitment: No binding long-term contracts; subscription cancellation is possible anytime.

No binding long-term contracts; subscription cancellation is possible anytime. Transparent Pricing: Provides clear and upfront pricing information.

Ritual is an online therapy platform catering to individuals grappling with relationship difficulties. The platform’s adaptable offerings cater to couples and individuals within relationships, encompassing live video and audio messaging, email correspondence, and live chat options.

Pros

Engaging Support Beyond Sessions: Provides interactive guidance between weekly appointments.

Provides interactive guidance between weekly appointments. Cost-Effective Alternative: Offers a more budget-friendly option compared to conventional counseling therapy.

Offers a more budget-friendly option compared to conventional counseling therapy. Flexible Approach: Allows both individuals and couples to participate in therapy.

Founded by Roni and Oren Frank in 2012, Talkspace emerged as an online counseling platform with a mission to enhance the accessibility, affordability, and convenience of therapy.

Since its inception as a modest startup providing live group therapy, the platform has evolved into a substantial enterprise, enabling individuals to engage with their therapists through text, video, or voice messages at any hour. Distinguishing itself, this distinctive platform now extends counseling and psychiatry services to over a million individuals.

Pros

Broad Counselor Network: Features an extensive array of counselors.

Features an extensive array of counselors. Comprehensive Scope: Provides therapy for couples, teenagers, and individuals.

Provides therapy for couples, teenagers, and individuals. Psychiatric Support: Offers psychiatric services tailored for adults.

Offers psychiatric services tailored for adults. Easy Therapist Switch: Simplifies the process of changing therapists if needed.

Simplifies the process of changing therapists if needed. Diverse Communication: Facilitates communication via text, audio, and video messaging, while certain plans include live therapy sessions and workshops.

ReGain Reviews: FAQ

Is Regain Therapy Suitable for Non-monogamous Couples?

ReGain’s suitability for non-monogamous couples may vary. It’s recommended to reach out to ReGain’s customer service to inquire about their approach and expertise in working with non-monogamous relationships.

Can Regain Therapists Diagnose Mental Health Conditions?

No, ReGain therapists cannot provide formal diagnoses or prescribe medication, as shown in our ReGain review. They can provide support, guidance, and evidence-based therapeutic interventions to help you navigate relationship challenges.

Can I Cancel My Regain Subscription at Any Time?

Yes, you can cancel your ReGain therapy subscription anytime for any reason. However, you will continue to access the platform until the time you have already paid for has elapsed.

Are Regain Therapy Sessions Confidential?

Yes, ReGain prioritizes the confidentiality and privacy of therapy sessions. All communication between you and your therapist is secure and protected.

Does ReGain Accept Insurance?

No, ReGain does not accept insurance. All payments for therapy services are made out-of-pocket.

Can I Switch Therapists on ReGain if I’m Not Satisfied With My Match?

You can request a new therapist if you are unsatisfied with your initial match. ReGain aims to ensure that you find a therapist who fits your needs and preferences.

Final Thoughts: ReGain Reviews

ReGain Counseling is a convenient and affordable online therapy platform specializing in couples’ relationship therapy. With its user-friendly interface, qualified therapists, and flexible communication options, ReGain offers a valuable resource for individuals and couples seeking to improve their relationships and overall well-being.

While it may not be suitable for everyone, ReGain’s accessibility and focus on relationship challenges make it a compelling option for couples unable to access traditional in-person therapy.

By exploring options like ReGain Counseling and other reputable platforms, you can find the support and guidance you need to strengthen your relationship and navigate the challenges that come with it.

