Best Research Paper Writing Services: Save Time With Top Companies

You may dread writing research papers, especially on unfamiliar topics. Don’t worry; you can get help from many research paper writing services.

But how do you find the best one among so many options?

We review some of the best websites that offer research paper writing help in 2023. They can deliver high-quality work, meet deadlines, and save you time. You will also learn which service suits your needs best.

Read on to discover why ExtraEssay is the best research paper writing service and its alternatives.

Top Research Paper Writing Service Companies 2023

ExtraEssay – Best research paper writing service overall

Grademiners – Best for hiring experienced writers

EssayPro – Best for creative and original content

DoMyEssay.com – Best for fast and affordable papers

PaperWriter.com – Best for STEM assignments

Finestessay.com – Best for flexible deadlines

DissertationGuru.net – Best for PhD students

MasterOfPapers.online – Best for fast delivery

We know how challenging and stressful it can be to write a research paper on your own. That’s why we are here to help you find the best research paper writing service that can take care of your academic needs.

We reviewed the top research paper writing service companies in 2023 like ExtraEssay, based on their features, quality, prices, and customer feedback. Discover what each service can offer you, how they operate, how much they charge, and what are their advantages and disadvantages.

1. ExtraEssay – Best Research Paper Writing Service Overall

Pros

Easy-to-use website with a wide range of services

900+ professional experts with advanced degrees

Attractive prices and discounts for new and loyal customers

Safe payment methods and secure connection

Free revisions, plagiarism-free guarantee, and money-back

Cons

Pay extra for a top research paper writer or a plagiarism report

Overview of ExtraEssay

ExtraEssay is a reliable and trustworthy research paper writing service that has been helping students with their academic assignments for over five years. Whether you need a simple essay, a complex dissertation, or anything in between, ExtraEssay can handle it.

You can choose from 30 types of papers on 70+ disciplines and get a high-quality paper delivered on time. ExtraEssay also offers other features such as a downloader, a file manager, a phone cleaner, a music player, and an online video.

Why We Chose ExtraEssay

If you are looking for a research paper writing service that can meet your deadlines, satisfy your requirements, and fit your budget, ExtraEssay is a great option. You can enjoy a 10% discount on your first order and a 10% lifetime discount after completing 40 projects.

You can earn 10% of your invitee’s order through the referral program. ExtraEssay has a friendly and responsive customer support team that is available 24/7 to answer your questions and solve your problems.

You can also communicate with your research paper research paper writers directly and track the progress of your order.

Price:

The price of your research paper depends on several factors, such as the academic level, the number of pages, the deadline, and the type of service.

Here are some examples of the prices per page for different academic levels and deadlines:

High School: from $9 to $25

College: from $11 to $29

Undergraduate: from $13 to $31

Master’s: from $15 to $35

Ph.D.: from $19 to $39

You can also choose additional services, such as:

Top writer: +30% to the order price

Plagiarism report: +$9.99

Abstract page: +$14.99

Sources used: +$4.99 per source

Summary

ExtraEssay is one of the best research paper writing services that offers fast and affordable papers for students of all academic levels. You can get a high-quality paper written by a professional expert on any topic and discipline. You can also benefit from various discounts, bonuses, and guarantees that make your experience more enjoyable and secure.

2. Grademiners – Best for Hiring Experienced Writers

Pros

Over ten years of experience

Research paper writers with degrees in various fields

Services for all academic levels and disciplines

Flexible pricing system

A 24/7 customer support service

Cons

Customer support may be slow

Overview of Grademiners

Grademiners is a well-known research paper writing service that has been providing students with academic assistance since 2009. Grademiners can help you with any type of assignment, from essays and reports to dissertations and presentations.

You can choose from over 50 subjects and get a paper written by an expert in your field. Grademiners also offers editing, proofreading, formatting, and plagiarism checking services.

Why We Chose Grademiners

If you are looking for a research paper writing service that has a lot of experience and expertise in the writing industry, Grademiners might be a good choice. You can rely on their research paper writers to deliver original and quality papers on any topic and complexity.

You can also enjoy some discounts and bonuses, such as a 15% off on your first order, a loyalty program that gives you 5% off after every order, and a referral program that gives you $50 for every friend you invite.

Grademiners also has a customer support service that is available around the clock to answer your questions and resolve your issues.

Price:

The price of your research paper depends on four factors: the academic level, the number of pages, the deadline, and the type of service.

Here are some examples of the prices per page for different academic levels and deadlines:

High School: from $14.03 to $35.95

College: from $16.05 to $37.95

Undergraduate: from $18.06 to $39.95

Master’s: from $22.10 to $45.95

Ph.D.: from $25.12 to $49.95

You can also choose additional services, such as:

Top writer: +$7.99 per page

Plagiarism report: +$14.99 per order

VIP support: +$14.99 per order

1-page summary: +$24.99 per order

Summary

Grademiners is one of the best research paper writing services that has a lot of experience and expertise in the writing industry. You can get a paper written by a qualified research paper writer on any subject and level. You can also benefit from some discounts and bonuses, as well as a 24/7 customer support service.

3. EssayPro – Best for Creative and Original Content

Pros

Research paper writers with various academic backgrounds

Free plagiarism report

Unlimited revisions

Flexible pricing system

Responsive customer support available 24/7

Cons

No discounts or loyalty programs

No option to pay with e-wallets or other methods

Overview of EssayPro

EssayPro is a well-established essay writing service that has been in the industry for about 20 years. They offer a wide range of services, from essay writing to editing, thesis and dissertation support, proofreading, business plan writing, and help with assignments.

EssayPro is the best research paper writing service for creative and original content, as they have a team of skilled writers who can produce papers on any topic and subject. More than the human eye, they also use Turnitin and other plagiarism checkers to guarantee plagiarism-free content.

Why We Chose EssayPro

EssayPro has a reputation for providing excellent papers that meet the expectations of their clients. They have the largest number of reviews on SiteJabber, a testament to their customer satisfaction. Their money-back guarantee policy is also clear and fair, so you can request a refund if you are not happy with the output.

EssayPro is committed to providing creative and original content that will impress your professors and help you achieve your academic goals.

Price:

The average price per page at EssayPro is $10.8 for writing, $7.56 for rewriting, $5.4 for editing, $3.24 for proofreading, and $10.8 for problem-solving or calculations. You can use a calculator on their website to estimate the price of your order before placing it.

Summary

EssayPro is one of the best research paper writing services in the market. They have a team of professional research paper writers who can handle any topic and subject with ease. They also offer free plagiarism reports, unlimited revisions, friendly customer support, and a money-back guarantee.

If you need a creative and original research paper that will boost your grades and impress your professors, EssayPro is the service you need.

4. DoMyEssay.com – Best for Fast and Affordable Papers

Pros

Low prices that start from $7 per page

Free features

Fast delivery that can be as quick as 6 hours

Customer support that works around the clock

Secure payment system

Cons

Limited payment methods that only accept credit cards

Low customer-writer communication

Overview of DoMyEssay.com

DoMyEssay.com is an online essay writing service that offers fast and affordable papers for students who need academic assistance. They have been in the industry for over 10 years and have served thousands of satisfied customers.

It is the best research paper writing service for fast and affordable paper because they have a team of qualified research paper writers who can handle any urgency and complexity level. They also provide free features such as title page, outline, formatting, plagiarism report, and revisions to ensure that you get the best value for your money.

Why We Chose DoMyEssay.com

DoMyEssay.com offers low prices that start from $7 per page, which is much lower than most other services in the market. They also offer fast delivery that can be as quick as 6 hours, which is perfect for those who have tight deadlines.

The company also has helpful customer support that works around the clock to answer your questions and solve your problems. It’s a reliable and trustworthy service that guarantees the quality and originality of your paper.

Price:

The average price per page at DoMyEssay.com is $10.8 for writing, $7.56 for rewriting, $5.40 for editing, $3.24 for proofreading, and $10.8 for problem-solving or calculations. You can use a calculator on their website to estimate the price of your order before placing it.

Summary

DoMyEssay.com is one of the best research paper writing services for fast and affordable papers. They have a team of experienced research paper writers who can deliver high-quality papers on any topic and subject. They also offer free features such as title page, outline, formatting, plagiarism report, and revisions to ensure that you get the best value for your money.

If you need a research paper that is done quickly and cheaply, DoMyEssay.com is the best service for you.

5. PaperWriter.com – Best for STEM Assignments

Pros

Free plagiarism reports and unlimited revisions

Research paper writers with Masters and PhDs

24/7 customer support and secure payment methods

Discounts and promo codes

Cons

Confusing bidding system and writer selection

Limited deadline options and no social media presence

Overview of PaperWriter.com

PaperWriter.com is an online writing service that offers custom papers for students of all academic levels. Whether you need a research paper, a term paper, a thesis, or a dissertation, PaperWriter.com can help you with any STEM assignment.

You can choose from a variety of subjects, such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, computer science, and more. PaperWriter.com guarantees originality, quality, and timely delivery of your paper. You can also communicate with your research paper writer directly and request free revisions if needed.

Why We Chose PaperWriter.com

PaperWriter.com has a team of qualified and experienced research paper writers who can handle any STEM topic and deliver outstanding results. You can also benefit from their affordable prices, discounts, and promo codes.

Plus, you can get free plagiarism reports and unlimited revisions to ensure your satisfaction.

Price:

The price of your paper depends on several factors, such as the type of paper, the deadline, the academic level, and the number of pages.

The minimum price is $10.8 per page for a high school level paper with a 2-month deadline.

The maximum price is $40.65 per page for a PhD level paper with a 1-hour deadline.

Summary

PaperWriter.com is a great choice for students who need help with their STEM assignments. You can get high-quality papers written by professional research paper writers with Masters and PhD degrees. You can also enjoy free plagiarism reports, unlimited revisions, 24/7 customer support, and secure payment methods. PaperWriter.com is fast, reliable, and affordable.

6. Finestessay.com – Best for Flexible Deadlines

Pros

Writing services for any academic level

Money-back policy and free revisions within two weeks

Helpful and friendly customer support

User-friendly interface and easy order process

15% discount for the first order

Cons

Outdated website design and lack of social media pages

No option to choose the writer

Overview of Finestessay.com

Finestessay.com is an online writing service that provides various types of academic papers for students.

Whether you need an essay, a term paper, a research paper, a coursework, a thesis, or a dissertation, Finestessay.com can handle it for you. You can choose from different subjects, such as literature, history, psychology, sociology, economics, law, and more.

Finestessay.com promises to deliver high-quality papers that are 100% original and on time. You can also ask for free revisions within two weeks if you are not satisfied with your paper.

Why We Chose Finestessay.com

Do you have a tight deadline for your research paper? Do you need a flexible service that can adjust to your needs? If so, Finestessay.com is the best research paper writing service for you.

Finestessay.com can complete your paper in as little as one hour or as long as 20 days. You can also count the price before placing your order and get a 15% discount for your first order. Plus, you can get help from their customer support team via email, phone, or live chat at any time.

Price:

The minimum price is $11.75 per page for a high school level paper with a 20-day deadline.

The maximum price is $40.65 per page for a PhD level paper with a 1-hour deadline. You can also get discounts depending on the length and urgency of your order.

Summary

Finestessay.com is a good option for students who need a flexible service that can meet their deadlines. You can get various types of papers written by skilled research paper writers who are native English speakers. You can also enjoy money-back policy, free revisions, friendly customer support, and user-friendly interface. Finestessay.com is cheap, clear, and simple.

7. DissertationGuru.net – Best for PhD Students

Pros

Specialized in dissertation and thesis writing

Experienced and qualified research paper writers with PhD degrees

Free plagiarism report and unlimited revisions

24/7 customer support

Affordable prices and discounts

Cons

No samples or testimonials available on the website

No option to choose your preferred writer

Overview of DissertationGuru.net

DissertationGuru.net is a research paper writing service that focuses on helping PhD candidates with their dissertations and theses. Whether you need a proposal, a literature review, a methodology, or a full dissertation, they can assist you with any stage of your research project.

They have a team of expert research paper writers who hold PhD degrees in various fields and have extensive experience in academic writing. They guarantee original and high-quality papers that meet your requirements and deadlines.

They also provide a free plagiarism report and unlimited revisions to ensure your satisfaction.

Why We Chose DissertationGuru.net

DissertationGuru.net has the expertise and the resources to help you with any topic and any level of difficulty. They can also help you with formatting, editing, and proofreading your paper according to the academic standards, especially for PhD-level papers. You can contact them anytime via phone, email, or live chat and communicate directly with your assigned writer.

Price:

The minimum price per page is $19.99 for a dissertation proposal with a 2-month deadline.

The maximum price per page is $46.99 for a full dissertation with a 48-hour deadline. You can also get discounts of 5%, 10%, or 15% if you order more than 15, 50, or 100 pages respectively.

Summary

DissertationGuru.net is a research paper writing service that specializes in dissertation and thesis writing for PhD candidates. They have qualified and experienced research paper writers who can help you with any stage of your research project.

They offer original and high-quality papers, free plagiarism reports, unlimited revisions, 24/7 customer support, and affordable prices.

8. MasterOfPapers.online – Best for Fast Delivery

Pros

Offers urgent delivery within 3 hours

Covers all types of academic papers and subjects

Many free features

Has positive customer reviews and ratings on various platforms

Has a money-back guarantee and a revision policy

Cons

Prices are higher than average

No information about writer qualifications

Overview of MasterOfPapers.online

MasterOfPapers.online is a research paper writing service that can help you with any kind of academic assignment in any subject. Whether you need an essay, a term paper, a case study, a lab report, or a dissertation, they can handle it for you.

They have a large pool of professional research paper writers who are ready to work on your order as soon as you place it. They guarantee fast delivery within 3 hours for urgent orders and within 10 days for regular orders. They also guarantee original and high-quality papers that meet your instructions and expectations.

Why We Chose MasterOfPapers.online

If you are looking for a research paper writing service that can deliver your paper in the shortest time possible, MasterOfPapers.online is a perfect option. They have a fast and efficient ordering process that allows you to place your order in minutes and get it done in hours.

They have a responsive and friendly customer support team that is available 24/7 to answer your questions and assist you with any issues. You can also track the progress of your order online and communicate with your research paper writer directly.

Price:

You can check the price on their website before placing your order.

The minimum price per page is $12.99 for an essay with a 10-day deadline.

The maximum price per page is $47.99 for a dissertation with a 3-hour deadline.

You can also get discounts of 10%, 15%, or 20% if you order more than 20, 50, or 100 pages respectively.

Summary

MasterOfPapers.online is a research paper writing service that offers fast delivery within 3 hours for urgent orders. They can help you with any type of academic paper and any subject.

The company provides free features such as title page, bibliography, formatting, and plagiarism check. They have positive customer reviews and ratings on various platforms. They have a money-back guarantee and a revision policy.

Rest assured MasterOfPapers.online are a reliable and convenient service that can help you save time and improve your grades.

What is a Research Paper Writing Service?

A research paper writing service is a company or a group of experts that offer custom writing help for students. If you need to write a research paper on any topic, you can hire a professional research paper writer who will create a unique paper for you according to your instructions and requirements.

What Does a Research Paper Writing Service Offer?

What services do these research paper writing services offer? They can cover different types of papers, such as essays, reports, case studies, and dissertations. You can also choose the level of difficulty, the deadline, and the number of pages you need.

Basically, a research paper writing service can help you with any stage of the writing process, from choosing a topic to editing and proofreading your paper.

Are Research Paper Writing Services Safe?

Yes, research paper writing services are safe and reliable if you choose a reputable and trustworthy company. You can get high-quality papers written by experts on any topic and deadline. They will take care of everything for you, from research to writing to editing. You won’t have to worry about plagiarism, grammar, or formatting issues.

You can just relax and enjoy the results.

But before you jump into ordering a research paper, you need to be a bit careful because not all research paper writing services are the same. Some of them might not be very honest or reliable. Others might even deliver low-quality papers, charge you extra fees, or miss your deadlines.

That’s why you need to do some homework before you choose a research paper writing service for your needs. Check their reviews, policies, guarantees, and samples to see if they are legit and trustworthy. You also need to keep your personal and financial information safe and never share it with anyone.

If you follow these simple tips, you can have a wonderful experience with a research paper writing service. You can get the best papers for your academic success while having more time and energy for other things in your life.

What are the Benefits of Using a Research Paper Writing Service?

There are many reasons why students use research paper writing services.

Here are some of the main benefits:

Ease of Use

Using a research paper writing service is easy and convenient. You don’t have to spend hours or days researching, writing, and formatting your paper. You just have to fill out a simple order form, provide your instructions and materials, pay online, and wait for your paper to be delivered to your email or account.

You can also communicate with your research paper writer directly and ask for revisions if needed.

Saves Time

One of the biggest advantages of using a research paper writing service is that it saves you a lot of time. Writing a research paper can be very time-consuming and stressful, especially if you have other assignments, exams, or responsibilities to deal with.

By hiring a professional writer, you can free up some time for other important tasks or activities. You can also focus on learning and understanding the topic better instead of worrying about the technical aspects of writing.

Benefits Grades

Another benefit of using a research paper writing service is that it can improve your grades and academic performance. Professional research paper writers can produce a high-quality paper that meets all the standards and expectations of your professor or instructor.

A research paper writing service can help you achieve your academic goals and impress your teachers since a well-written paper can also demonstrate your knowledge, skills, and creativity in the subject matter.

Steps to Purchase a Research Paper

If you want to buy a research paper online from a reliable company, here are the steps you need to follow:

Pick a Research Paper Writing Service

Choose a research paper writing service that suits your needs and budget. Compare different options and read their reviews to find out which one has the best reputation, quality, prices, and guarantees. Don’t forget to check their website and contact their customer support if you have any questions or concerns.

Sign Up

The next step is to create an account or sign up with the research paper writing service you selected. This will allow you to access their features and services, such as placing orders, tracking progress, communicating with research paper writers, requesting revisions, etc.

Signing up is usually easy and fast; you just need to provide some basic information, such as your name, email address, and password.

Place an Order

Once you sign up, place an order for your research paper.

You will have to fill out an order form where you will specify the details of your paper, such as:

Type of service: writing, editing, rewriting

Assignment: essay, report, case study

Deadline: from 3 hours to 20 days

Number of pages: from 1 to 300 (or more?!)

Academic level: from high school to PhD

Discipline: from english to engineering, or whatever topic you need

You will also have to provide your instructions and materials for your research paper writer to follow.

Communicate With the Writer

When you place an order, communicate with the research paper writer assigned to your order. You can chat with them via messages or calls and discuss any issues or questions related to your paper. You can also ask for updates on the status of your order or request drafts or outlines if needed.

Communication is essential for ensuring that your research paper writer understands your expectations and delivers a paper that meets your requirements.

Download Your Paper

The final step is to download your paper once it is completed and delivered to you. You will receive a notification via email or SMS when your paper is ready. You can then log in to your account and download your paper from there. Remember to check your paper for any errors or plagiarism and ask for revisions if necessary.

FAQs About Research Writing Services

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about research paper writing services:

Is It Legal To Use a Research Paper Writing Service?

Yes, it is legal to use a research paper writing service as long as you use it for educational purposes and not for cheating.

A research paper writing service is a legitimate business that provides academic assistance and guidance to students who need help with their writing assignments. You can use the paper you receive from a research paper writing service as a model, a source of inspiration, or a reference for your own work.

However, you should not submit it as your own or copy any parts of it without proper citation. Doing so would be considered plagiarism, which is a serious academic offense.

Will My Paper Be Plagiarism Free and AI-Free?

Yes, your paper will be plagiarism free and AI-free if you order it from a reputable and trustworthy research paper writing service.

Top ranking writing companies guarantee your paper is written by a qualified human research paper writer who has expertise in your topic and discipline. They have the means to check your paper for plagiarism and AI-generated content using advanced software and tools.

They can also provide you with a plagiarism report or a certificate of originality upon request.

Can Turnitin Detect Essays and Research Papers Bought Online?

No, Turnitin cannot detect essays and research papers bought online if they are original and not published elsewhere.

Turnitin is a plagiarism detection software that compares your paper with millions of sources on the web, such as books, journals, websites, etc. If your paper matches any of these sources, Turnitin will flag it as plagiarized.

However, if your paper is unique and custom-written for you by a professional writer, Turnitin will not find any similarities with other sources. So no need to worry: your paper is safe from Turnitin.

Is It Alright To Pay Someone Write My Research Paper?

Paying someone to write your research paper is not illegal. There are many essay, research paper, and term paper writing companies that can provide talented writers to help you with your work. This approach has its advantages and disadvantages, but there are more reasons to consider it than not.

Will My Research Papers Be Written by a Qualified Writer?

Yes, your research papers will be written by a qualified research paper writer if you choose a reputable and trustworthy research paper writing service.

A reliable company will hire only experienced and educated research paper writers who have degrees in various fields and disciplines. They will also assign your order to the most suitable research paper writer who has the relevant knowledge and skills for your topic and level.

You can also check the writer’s profile, rating, reviews, and samples to see their qualifications and performance.

How Much Does It Cost To Buy a Research Paper Online?

The cost of buying a research paper online depends on several factors, such as the type of service, the type of assignment, the deadline, the number of pages, the academic level, and the discipline.

Different research paper writing services have different pricing policies and discounts, so you should compare them before making a decision. If you want a rough estimate, the average price for a research paper ranges from $10 to $50 per page.

How To Choose a Writing Service for Research Papers?

You should read reviews carefully to learn a lot of useful information about specific services or potential problems before paying someone to write your research paper.

Not all essay services offer good-quality papers written by professionals, and some might not be the best fit for your topic or quality of writing. Most companies only care about your money and do not care about your satisfaction.

Look for a few important factors when choosing an essay service, such as experience, quality, delivery time, cost, and overall company reputation and credibility.

Final Word on Top Research Paper Writing Sites 2023

Research paper writing services are a great option for students who need help with their writing assignments. They can make your life easier by saving you time, stress, money, and enhancing your grades and academic performance.

But you should always be smart and careful when choosing a research paper writing service online, like ExtraEssay.

Do your homework and read reviews to find a company that is dependable, honest, and reputable. Always talk to your research paper writer and check your paper for quality and originality before submitting it. By doing these things, you can have a wonderful experience with a research paper writing service.

