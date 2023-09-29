7 Best Reverse Address Lookup Services

Best Reverse Address Lookup & Online Address Search Services

1. BeenVerified – Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

Pros:

Somewhat open for a firm engaged in criminal records research

Helpful service staff

Simple pricing structure

The benefits of becoming a member are extensive

High-caliber applications for mobile devices

Cons:

Search results aren’t always accurate

Cannot buy a single report

Difficult cancellation process

Occasional long waiting times for search results

No free trial on offer

BeenVerified offers an effective tool for obtaining information about a specific address or location.

By entering the address in the search bar, the user can access various details about the property, including its owner, value, and history, such as previous sales and changes in ownership.

The service may offer information about the neighborhood, such as crime statistics, local businesses, and schools.

BeenVerified Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5

On the platform, buying individual reports is impossible. Rather, users have the option of choosing between two subscription plans.

The first plan is a monthly membership that costs $26.89 per month, while the second plan is a three-month membership that costs $17.48 per month after a 35% discount. Both plans offer unlimited access to all of BeenVerified’s features, including the seven types of searches available on the platform.

BeenVerified Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5

The search function of BeenVerified is simple to use and doesn’t require any technical expertise, making it accessible to everyone. The platform interface is user-friendly and organized to enable users to locate necessary information quickly.

BeenVerified Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5

BeenVerified takes great pride in the excellence and precision of its online address search tools and data outcomes. The platform uses various data sources and sophisticated algorithms to guarantee that the data furnished to users is as precise and current as possible.

Additionally, BeenVerified has a devoted team of researchers who double-check and authenticate the information so that users can have confidence in the accuracy of the data provided by the platform.

BeenVerified Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5

BeenVerified’s online address search tool has been well-received by customers, who generally give positive feedback. The platform is praised for its simple user interface, specific data outcomes, and precision.

However, some customers have pointed out that subscription packages can be costly, especially for those who use the platform occasionally.

Overall Score of the BeenVerified Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5

2. PeopleLooker – Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Fast Results

Pros:

Helpful service representatives

There are a plethora of benefits available to members

Excellent smartphone software

The results of a people search are precise and all-encompassing

Somewhat open for a firm engaged in criminal records research

Easy to understand price structure

Cons:

Search engines only sometimes provide reliable results

There’s no free demo available

There are sometimes significant delays in receiving search results

With PeopleLooker, you can access an efficient reverse address lookup tool considered one of the best in the market.

This tool enables you to uncover information about an individual’s and previous addresses or gather details about a property owner. Using PeopleLooker’s address lookup feature, you can obtain a range of information about a specific location, such as the property’s estimated value, past sales history, and owner’s identity.

PeopleLooker Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker has two pricing options available for its services, catering to the requirements and choices of its users. The initial plan is a monthly subscription that amounts to $18.28 per month.

The second plan is a three-month subscription that costs $14.62 per month, and the payment is taken upfront for the complete three-month duration.

PeopleLooker Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5

Even for individuals who aren’t technologically inclined, the search tool of PeopleLooker is simple and easy to navigate. The platform’s interface is organized and uncomplicated, ensuring users can easily access the required information.

The search results are presented in an orderly and understandable manner, making it effortless to comprehend the data provided.

PeopleLooker Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5

The online address search tools PeopleLooker offers to prioritize accurate and high-quality data results. They use sophisticated algorithms and various data sources to ensure that the information provided is up-to-date and precise.

Furthermore, PeopleLooker has a team of knowledgeable researchers who double-check and authenticate the information to guarantee that users can rely on the data presented by the platform.

PeopleLooker Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5

The online address find services offered by PeopleLooker have received mostly positive customer reviews. The platform has been commended for its user-friendly interface and thorough search results.

Although a few users have noted some inaccuracies in the information provided, most feedback has been positive. PeopleLooker offers customer support to assist users with any questions or problems they may face when using the platform.

Overall Score of the PeopleLooker Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5

3. Intelius – Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

Pros:

Records allow for a thorough investigation to be carried out

Information can be quickly gleaned from a report

It’s a bargain

Cons:

Lack of transparent price information

Consumers have reported issues with customer service

Intelius, a top-notch background check service, has recently launched a new feature that enables users to access details about property and ownership for almost any address in the US.

This reverse address lookup tool provides a comprehensive report that covers a range of information, such as the owner’s details, property value and records, neighborhood particulars, and real estate information.

Their service requires a monthly fee of $22.86 for unlimited searches or $38.41 for Power Users, billed twice a month.

Although the service offers a $50 associate payout, the monthly cost may offset this benefit. Intelius also provides reverse phone lookup services; more details can be found in an Intelius review.

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5

Intelius offers a dependable and cost-effective service for reverse address lookup tools and online owner-by-address lookup. For a monthly fee of $22.86, users can enjoy unlimited searches. However, finding the packages on the company’s website may be challenging.

Intelius Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5

The website is easily accessible and efficiently arranged. Finding the desired information wouldn’t be a challenge, even if you lack computer expertise or data retrieval abilities.

Intelius Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5

Intelius has scanned over 20 billion public records to ensure their information is accurate and detailed. Searching through Intelius can provide crucial information if you plan to purchase a property or home.

If you require further details, a more comprehensive report is available, including the owner’s personal and contact information and their traffic or criminal records.

Intelius Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5

Customers have been depending on Intelius since 2003 for their services. Although the company started with background checks, they also offer address lookups. While most customers have given positive feedback, there have been some complaints about slow customer support.

Overall Score of the Intelius Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5

4. TruthFinder – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Personal Data

Pros:

For a monthly fee, members have access to unlimited searches

Allows for monitoring of the underground web

The reports include sensitive information

Cons:

The cost of downloading a report is extra

Pricey compared to alternate choices

It costs money to search

By utilizing TruthFinder, you have access to in-depth personal data reports through people searches and reverse address lookup tools. Additionally, social media details can be incorporated into a comprehensive background check.

TruthFinder is a trustworthy source for monitoring the dark web. Albeit more expensive than some alternatives, it yields exceptional outcomes. You can be confident that your data is safe during the dark web monitoring process with TruthFinder. Despite being pricier than other options, TruthFinder’s results are unparalleled.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Search Price: 4.7/5

This service is known for providing a thorough background check, which is pricier than other options. However, most consider it a valuable investment as it offers comprehensive information.

Instead of the monthly unlimited search subscription that costs $28.05, you can opt for the bi-monthly payment plan of $46.56. Additionally, a fee of $3.99 is applied for downloading reports.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.8/5

The TruthFinder website is user-friendly, enabling users to easily locate the information they require and obtain the findings they seek. Moreover, if users require further guidance or encounter complications, they can avail themselves of a toll-free helpline.

TruthFinder Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5

TruthFinder offers extensive reports that provide a wide range of data based on your search parameters and requests.

Using this service, you can obtain information such as address verification, find an old friend, or gather valuable information about someone to get to know them better. You can use the dark web monitoring feature to prevent identity theft by searching for any unusual activities associated with your personal information.

The reports also include details about the residence, contact information, job history, schooling history, social media profiles, dating profiles, and criminal records. This feature comes in handy when you need to verify the credibility of an online vendor, locate a lost family member, or screen someone before going out on a date.

TruthFinder Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.7/5

TruthFinder receives positive reviews from its customers, who are satisfied with its fast, accurate, and regularly updated reporting service.

Overall Score of the TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.8/5

5. Instant Checkmate – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search on Mobile

Pros:

Information can be gathered via social media

The layout is simple

The app is helpful on the go

Cons:

More time is needed to generate reports

Costs more than the market average

For a price, reports can be accessed online

Instant Checkmate is a service that offers exceptional reverse address and online owner address lookup services. Their reports contain comprehensive information that’s highly valuable to users.

Although the subscription fee is high, many users feel the benefits are worth the cost. While some reports are available instantly, others may take longer to generate and download. Several users have reported encountering multiple distracting ads and pop-ups before accessing the report.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup Price: 4.5/5

This service allows an unlimited number of reports to be generated, provided that a one-month subscription fee of $35.12 is paid. However, an additional fee will be charged if you require a PDF version of the report.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup User-Friendliness: 4.7/5

The search process on Instant Checkmate is uncomplicated and well-structured. You can access the search feature through the mobile app whenever and wherever you need it.

Instant Checkmate Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.8/5

Instant Checkmate provides information about a property, its owner and the surrounding area.

Additionally, Instant Checkmate allows users to reconnect with old friends or family members. Users can verify an address or go beyond that and conduct in-depth research by examining social media profiles and receiving detailed criminal reports and inmate searches.

Instant Checkmate Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.5/5

Customers have responded positively to the outcome. According to certain customer feedback, the search process can be lengthy and require significant time to generate outcomes. However, this issue may be less significant if you require a comprehensive report.

Overall Score of the Instant Checkmate Best Reverse Address Search: 4.6/5

6. Spokeo – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Value

Pros:

Amazing attention to detail in dealing with customers

It’s a bargain

Data from social networking platforms is retrievable

Cons:

There’s a lack of crime statistics

You can only find it in the USA

There are some false positives in the results

Spokeo is a reputable online service that offers reverse address lookup tools and address search services. The company scans millions of records to provide accurate and up-to-date results to its users. Read our Spokeo review.

It’s a cost-effective option that offers great value but is only available for addresses within the United States.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

Spokeo is a service that offers great value to its customers. It’s available for $19.95 monthly or three-month membership at a discounted rate of $14.95 monthly.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup User-Friendliness: 4.5/5

According to customer feedback, there are no navigation or search functionality issues on Spokeo’s website, which is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

Spokeo Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5

Spokeo offers a service for reverse owner-by-address lookup, which gives you access to property records and the owner’s personal information. You can view past location data, social media information, and criminal history.

However, according to some users, the data provided by Spokeo may sometimes be outdated or inaccurate.

Spokeo Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.4/5

According to reports, Spokeo is a highly effective online service for reverse address and owner-by-address lookups, which can help users locate family members or friends. Users can expect to receive prompt solutions and responses to their inquiries.

Overall Score of the Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.4/5

7. US Search – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use

Pros:

You can view profiles on various social networking sites

Offers solid support throughout the long haul

It’s simple to operate

Cons:

Only allow searches from the US

The team has found a few mistakes

US Search has been a reliable provider of online reverse address lookup tools and address lookup services since 1993, with many users reporting great success locating people and addresses.

While it’s a great resource for casual research, its reports aren’t as comprehensive as those found on other sites, as they don’t provide information on criminal history or traffic records.

US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

US Search provides different options for conducting research. You can opt for a monthly subscription that costs $19.86 and allows unlimited searches or purchases of a single report.

US Search Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.5/5

The customers find the search interface easy to use because of its user-friendly design and the convenience of quickly navigating through the site.

US Search Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5

US Search has access to vast records, making it possible to find all the required information.

By providing an address, one can obtain details such as address history, property records, contact information, and information about the individual’s previous social media presence.

US Search Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4/5

With more than 25 years of experience, US Search has built a credible reputation as a reliable source for public record searches. While occasional errors may occur, customers can expect satisfactory outcomes when looking for US addresses.

Overall Score of the US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.3/5

Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Honorable Mentions

How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Sites

Selecting the appropriate reverse address lookup tool owner and reverse address lookup tool is essential to guarantee that you obtain precise and current outcomes. Our selection of the best options was based on specific criteria to ensure accuracy and relevance:

User-friendliness

Reputation

Data results

Cost

Updated results

Search tools

Accuracy

Customer satisfaction and support

Experience

When selecting a service, it’s crucial to consider its reputation and ensure that it can provide you with the required information. Some sites for background check may offer excessive details beyond the minimum to confirm a present or past address.

Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

A compilation of frequently asked questions regarding online address lookup services and reverse searches has been created. This list can provide valuable information to help you select the most suitable service for your needs.

What Is a Reverse Address Lookup or Online Address Search?

By inputting a physical street address in a search bar provided by a service, you can acquire details regarding the property or the owner of the property.

This is similar to an online address search, primarily used for official purposes such as verifying addresses and determining residency.

A reverse address lookup tool can be used to search for residential and commercial addresses, and the type of property you’re searching for may impact the amount and nature of data accessible on public databases.

By gathering information from various sources and records, the service can save you a lot of time and energy. You won’t have to browse through billions of records to find the most comprehensive and up-to-date information, as the service will do it for you.

Certain limitations and safeguards are in place to protect the personal data you receive and determine how to use it.

Typically, these websites are transparent about the type of data they collect and how it’s used. You cannot typically use the information to evaluate a potential tenant’s suitability or career status.

Are the Results Accurate?

It’s easy to locate the correct address by searching online or through public records, given the vast amount of information available. However, it’s important to exercise caution when utilizing such services as they may contain errors or outdated data.

The top reverse address lookup tools provide the most precise and dependable information when searching for a property. The residential searches of single-family homes are extensive and trustworthy.

However, the results aren’t as comprehensive and informative for office or apartment buildings that contain multiple units. Important information, such as apartment or office numbers, is often left out, leading to incomplete or incorrect information.

It’s advisable to ensure that you have the correct address before starting your search, and it may be worthwhile to confirm the address’s validity to avoid wasting your time and money. When looking for an individual or office, the data you receive may pertain to the entire building rather than the specific location you were seeking.

How Do I Conduct an Address Search?

Usually, the most reliable reverse address lookup tools and online reverse address lookup tools or platforms require payment. Although some free services are available, locating and validating trustworthy ones takes significant effort.

Many users prefer to pay for a single search or a subscription if they need to conduct multiple searches.

Conducting an address search offers valuable outcomes, such as extensive details about the owner, public information regarding the property, and several reports, including education, criminal records, and census data available through the finest background check services.

To obtain a complete outcome, it’s advisable to utilize a high-end search service that examines a larger pool of data. While the data is readily available to the public, free searches may not have access to it.

To perform thorough searches, select a website and input the address in the search box. However, it’s crucial to check whether the reverse address lookup tools website requires a fee for a subscription before choosing it.

Subscribing to bulk address searches can be cost-effective and save you time.

What Information Can I Find by Conducting a Search?

By utilizing this search, one can obtain a wealth of valuable information. Having all the relevant information compiled in a single report is convenient for easy access and comprehension.

Neighborhood Information: Many people find reverse address lookup searches helpful while looking for a new house. You can view neighborhood demographics, census data, and resident demographics that account for age and political affiliations. If a place fits your needs and personality well, you can make that decision immediately.

Many people find reverse address lookup searches helpful while looking for a new house. You can view neighborhood demographics, census data, and resident demographics that account for age and political affiliations. If a place fits your needs and personality well, you can make that decision immediately. Real Estate Records: These records contain data on previous owners and the dates of previous sales. Real estate records include the property’s valuation.

These records contain data on previous owners and the dates of previous sales. Real estate records include the property’s valuation. Contact Information: One of the biggest benefits of conducting an address lookup owner search is finding someone’s contact information. You can use this information to contact a family member, friend, or coworker with whom you’ve fallen out of touch.

One of the biggest benefits of conducting an address lookup owner search is finding someone’s contact information. You can use this information to contact a family member, friend, or coworker with whom you’ve fallen out of touch. Business Information: Both residential and commercial properties can be used to find business information using a reverse owner-by-address lookup. You might want to speak with a potential business partner in a public area or confirm their dependability.

Both residential and commercial properties can be used to find business information using a reverse owner-by-address lookup. You might want to speak with a potential business partner in a public area or confirm their dependability. Criminal Records: You might learn information about any prior criminal records connected to the property you’re looking at. The report can include details on previous arrests or drug use by the occupants. A property’s criminal history may have a detrimental effect on its value. If you’re considering buying a home, you should be prepared with all the information.

You might learn information about any prior criminal records connected to the property you’re looking at. The report can include details on previous arrests or drug use by the occupants. A property’s criminal history may have a detrimental effect on its value. If you’re considering buying a home, you should be prepared with all the information. Address verification: This is necessary for individuals and companies for several reasons. For tax purposes, school zoning, housing discount eligibility, eligibility for country clubs, and other programs, it’s essential to prove residency.

What Is the Cost of a Reverse Owner by Address Lookup Service?

The price of an address lookup service isn’t fixed and depends on the website and the type of data you need.

While some service providers offer the option to pay for a single address search, others mandate buying a membership or subscription to use their database and conduct searches.

It’s advisable to assess your needs and requirements before initiating the search for an address. If you plan to conduct multiple searches monthly, subscribing to a service would be wise.

To gain unrestricted access to the content, you can opt for a monthly subscription plan that costs anywhere between $20 and $35. If you opt for a package that covers multiple months, you may receive a discount on the overall price.

Before subscribing, make sure to carefully review the terms and conditions, as well as the fine print, to avoid any unexpected charges. For instance, downloading a file may come with an additional fee of a few dollars. Generally, there are no charges for accessing the site or app’s content.

How Do I Select the Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search for My Needs?

To select the most suitable search option, it’s crucial to identify your specific needs beforehand. Your search objective and frequency of searches will determine whether you should opt for a subscription-based service or a one-time purchase.

For instance, people search sites can obtain information about the current value, previous owners, and neighborhood details of a property you intend to purchase.

To get the best value for your money, conducting thorough research and comparing various online reverse address lookup tools is essential. Look for a website with a straightforward interface and easy navigation to enhance the user experience.

A clutter-free and distraction-free interface can help you achieve your objective more quickly. Additionally, a mobile app can be a plus for users who are always on the move. It’s also essential to evaluate the quality of the service by reading customer reviews to gauge the quality of information and customer support. Finally, determine the type of information you require before selecting a service.

Choosing a reliable and knowledgeable service that specializes in searching for property owners by address is crucial. While it’s impossible to eliminate inaccuracies or outdated information, opting for a trustworthy website can minimize such errors.

Comparison of the Top 7 Best Reverse Owners by Address Lookup and Online Address Search Sites

BeenVerified

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Price: $26.89 for one month

PeopleLooker

Near-Instant Results: No

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

Price: $18.28

Intelius

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Price: $22.86 for one month

TruthFinder

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Price: $28.05 for one month

Instant Checkmate

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Near-Instant Results: No

Price: $35.12 for one month

Spokeo

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

Price: $19.95 for one month

for one month Near-Instant Results: Yes

US Search

Better Business Bureau Rating: Not Rated

Price: $19.86 for one month

for one month Near-Instant Results: Yes

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Site

When it comes to reverse address lookup tools and online address lookup services, it’s essential to have access to complete information about properties and individuals.

It’s crucial to ensure that the information obtained is accurate and up-to-date, as it can help one get in touch with friends or family members. Besides providing details about individuals, the address search can also offer information about the property and neighborhood.

Although several options are available, BeenVerified stands out as the best choice because of its unlimited searches at an affordable monthly price. It provides comprehensive details of any address and allows users to expand their search results to access extensive personal information about individuals.

