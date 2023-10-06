How to Sell Gold Online: Ultimate Guide

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Investing in gold offers stability during significant fluctuations in the stock market and effectively hedges against inflation. Reputable online gold dealers have made it easier for individuals to diversify their portfolios with precious metals, making them the best place to sell gold online.

These dealers provide the convenience of purchasing high-quality physical gold, which can be delivered to your home or stored securely in a vault. When choosing physical gold over alternatives such as gold receipts, mining stocks, or ETFs, select established and trustworthy dealers. This is where knowing where to sell gold online becomes essential.

We’ve carefully identified the top companies based on their impressive track records, excellent reputations, transparent pricing, well-defined buyback policies, flexible payment options, fast shipping services, reliable storage choices, fair commissions and fees, and exceptional customer service.

By partnering with these reputable dealerships, investors can confidently make secure purchases that meet their investment needs and find the best place to get cash for gold online when the time comes.

>> Best Cash for Gold: Cash for Gold USA >>

7 Best Companies to Sell Gold Online

Cash for Gold USA – Best for Selling Your Gold Online

Cash for Gold USA stands as one of the most prominent and well-established gold buyers in the United States. Their commitment to delivering swift results and competitive rates for gold jewelry, coins, and similar valuables is unmatched.

The process itself is straightforward: simply request a complimentary kit from their website, which includes a prepaid shipping label along with detailed instructions on how to securely package and send your precious items.

Once Cash for Gold USA receives your shipment, they promptly assess its value and provide you with an offer within a 24-hour timeframe. Should you decide to accept their proposal, payment will be swiftly arranged through either a check or PayPal transfer.

It’s worth noting that Cash for Gold USA takes pride in guaranteeing that they will surpass any competing offers you may receive elsewhere. This assurance empowers customers like yourself to explore alternative options while ensuring that you secure the best possible deal available in the market.

How To Sell

In order to sell your golden items, you will need to fill out a form on their website. After a couple of days, they will send you an envelope through USPS Mailer or FedEx. You must return the envelope with your items enclosed.

Payment will be made 24 hours after they receive the package. Shipping is free, and all packages are insured.

Pay

The amount you can anticipate for your valuable golden possessions is determined by the fluctuating gold market and the specific attributes of your item.

Their website offers a convenient calculator tool to ascertain the precise melt value for each individual item. If you’re dissatisfied with the sum provided, they offer a money-back guarantee and will promptly return your gold to you.

>> Consider Cash for Gold USA >>

Express Gold Cash – Best for Quick Transactions

With a remarkable 25-year track record in the industry, Express Gold Cash has established itself as a highly regarded gold buyer. Offering a wide range of services, they specialize in purchasing various types of golden jewelry, including engagement rings, watches, coins, dental gold, and other valuable metals.

For those still undecided about selling their items, Express Gold Cash provides multiple avenues for inquiries. Customers can reach out to them via phone or by filling out an online form. One of their core values is honesty and transparency when it comes to assessing the value of purchased items.

Express Gold Cash’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. They hold an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and consistently maintain high standards to ensure customer satisfaction.

Their stellar rating of 4.9 stars on Trustpilot speaks volumes about the exceptional experiences customers have had with them. With over 4,500 reviews supporting this outstanding rating, Express Gold Cash solidifies its reputation as a trustworthy and reputable leader in the gold-buying industry.

How To Sell

To sell your gold to Express Gold Cash, simply fill out an online form and request an Appraisal Kit. Once the package is received, you will receive shipping instructions and get paid within 24 hours.

All shipments are processed through FedEx Overnight at no cost to you. Each shipment is insured for up to $5,000 for added peace of mind.

Pay

Express Gold Cash offers up to 90% of the value of gold bullion and up to 85% of refined jewelry. The current market price determines the price of gold, which is regularly updated on their website.

On their website, you can find a variety of items along with the corresponding prices paid by Express Gold Cash.

Their Best Price Guarantee ensures that if you receive a better offer from a competitor totaling over $1000, Express Gold Cash will match it and give you an additional $100 bonus.

>> Visit Express Gold Cash >>

Liberty Gold and Silver – Best for Precious Metals

Founded in 2012, Liberty Gold and Silver is a specialized company that purchases various types of gold jewelry and gold coins. While their website may not provide extensive information, they offer exceptional customer support through a 24/7 phone line.

This ensures that customers can receive help for any inquiries about their golden items, pricing, or shipping concerns.

Despite being a relatively new player in the industry compared to some competitors, Liberty Gold and Silver has steadily gained the trust of its clients.

Their dedication to dependability and customer satisfaction has resulted in an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, further establishing their reputation as a reliable gold buyer.

How To Sell

Begin by completing the form found on their website. Subsequently, you’ll be provided with a secure UPS envelope that can be dropped off at any UPS shipping center.

Shipping expenses are fully covered, and insurance is included for items valued up to $1,000. Should your items exceed the envelope’s capacity or have a higher value than $1,000, you can send them through the US Postal Service and insure them.

In these instances, Liberty Gold and Silver reimburse shipping costs and insurance fees.

Pay

Their website contains a wealth of information regarding their pricing methodology for your valuable gold items.

They proudly offer a 110% price match guarantee, meaning that if you come across a superior offer elsewhere, they will not only match it but also add an extra 10% to the deal. Once they receive your items, you can expect either a phone call or an email with a quotation.

If you approve of the quote, they will promptly send you a check as payment. If you prefer to receive funds via bank transfer, this option is available. However, please note that there’s an additional fee associated with this service.

>> Visit Liberty Gold and Silver >>

Luriya – Best for Convenience

Luriya is highly regarded in Manhattan’s famous “Diamond District” as a premier gold purchaser. With over two decades of experience in the field, they have established themselves as a reliable option for individuals looking to sell their gold items.

Even if you’re unable to visit their physical store in New York, Luriya offers the convenience of online gold selling. Known for their professionalism and exceptional customer service, Luriya’s team has been providing top-notch assistance to clients for many years.

By transitioning their services to an online platform, they’ve maintained the quality of their customer experience while upholding their commitment to excellence. When working with Luriya, you can expect the best service and satisfaction throughout your journey of selling gold.

How To Sell

Luriya offers a convenient way for you to sell your gold. Their mail-in kit form allows you to initiate the process. You can select your preferred delivery method from reputable carriers such as FedEx, DHL, UPS, or US Postal Service.

Upon receiving the kit, simply place your items in the provided envelope and return it to Luriya. Not only is shipping free of charge, but it’s insured for up to $1,000. If additional insurance is required, Luriya can arrange coverage for up to $1 million.

Pay

Luriya is seeking additional details regarding the payment rates for gold on their website. To obtain an offer, you can either request a mail-in kit or provide the information for a complimentary appraisal of your valuables.

Subsequently, Luriya’s team of knowledgeable professionals will thoroughly evaluate your gold item and present you with a reasonable and competitive payout offer.

>> Visit Luriya >>

SellYourGold.com – Best for Online Selling

With a rich history spanning over five decades in the gold-buying sector, SellYourGold has established itself as a leader in the industry.

Through their exclusive technology, they conduct thorough examinations of all gold items to ensure that customers receive the most favorable offers. Their comprehensive range of services covers the purchase of various gold items, including jewelry, coins, and bullion.

The trust and confidence placed in SellYourGold is evident through the countless individuals who choose to sell their gold to them. With extensive experience and a commitment to providing top-notch prices, it comes as no surprise that they’re a preferred choice for many.

Their dedication to upholding high standards is further showed by their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. With an exceptional 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot backed by over 6,600 reviews, SellYourGold solidifies its reputation as a reputable and highly regarded player in the gold-buying market.

How To Sell

To sell your valuable piece to SellYourGold, you need to visit their website and complete the online form to receive a complimentary appraisal kit. Once you have securely packaged your precious items, you can ship the package via FedEx. The shipping is both free and insured for up to $1,000.

If additional insurance is required, it can be arranged through a phone call. They guarantee they will provide an offer on the same day they receive the package and make payment within 24 hours.

Pay

SellYourGold asserts that it offers some of the most generous payouts in the industry. To date, they have disbursed more than $27 million to their valued clientele.

The payout amount is contingent upon the prevailing market rate for gold, which can easily be accessed on their user-friendly website. Should you come across a higher offer from another vendor, SellYourGold is willing to match it.

Moreover, they sweeten the deal by including a 5% bonus in every free appraisal kit provided to customers.

>> Visit SellYourGold >>

APMEX – Best for Investment Gold

APMEX, also known as American Precious Metals Exchange, is a renowned online retailer that specializes in precious metals.

With its establishment in 1999 and headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, APMEX has gained recognition as one of the world’s largest and most reputable sellers of these valuable commodities. Serving investors and collectors alike, the company offers an extensive range of precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

These metals are available in different forms, such as coins, bars, rounds, and even rare collectibles with historical or artistic significance. APMEX has built a strong reputation for its trustworthy services within the precious metals industry.

How To Sell

To sell your precious metals through APMEX, you must first create an account on their website. Ensure that your metals are in good condition, and then request a quote from APMEX. You can check the current market prices to see if the offer is satisfactory to you. If you’re happy with the offer, go ahead and accept it.

Once you’ve accepted the offer, securely ship your precious metals to APMEX for verification. After they’ve completed the verification process, they will make payment based on the agreed proposal.

APMEX is a trusted option for individuals who want to sell their precious metals securely and without hassle. It’s important to note that all shipping plans offered by APMEX include insurance coverage of up to $50,000, providing an additional layer of security for your transaction.

Pay

Customers who buy precious metals from APMEX can select from a range of payment options. These options include credit or debit cards, bank wire transfers, checks, and ACH transfers.

The process of making payments is simple and efficient, allowing customers to choose the method that suits them best. APMEX’s dedication to transparency and customer satisfaction guarantees a seamless payment experience, bolstering its reputation as a reliable platform for conducting transactions involving precious metals.

>> Visit APMEX >>

US Gold Bureau – Best for Gold Bullion

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the US Gold Bureau is a well-known dealer of precious metals. Its primary mission is to offer individuals the opportunity to safeguard their wealth through physical precious metals.

The company provides a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products catering to investors and collectors. Renowned for its commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, the US Gold Bureau has built a reliable and secure reputation in the industry.

In addition to its services, the company offers educational resources and market insights that empower customers to make informed investment decisions. Whether one seeks portfolio diversification or protection against economic uncertainties or desires numismatic treasures, the US Gold Bureau stands as a trusted source for acquiring precious metals.

How To Sell

To begin selling precious metals through the US Gold Bureau, contact them and initiate the procedure.

You will need to provide specific information about the items you intend to sell, which will then be evaluated for authenticity and condition by their team. Once this assessment is complete, they will offer you a price quote based on current market rates.

If you’re satisfied with their offer, simply follow the shipping instructions provided by the US Gold Bureau to securely send your precious metals to their facility.

Upon receipt of your items at their facility, their experts will carefully verify and authenticate them. Once this process is successfully completed, payment will be issued using your chosen method. US Gold Bureau places great importance on customer satisfaction and may request feedback regarding your selling experience.

By choosing to work with this reputable dealer you have selected a reliable and secure platform for selling your precious metals.

Pay

Making a purchase with the US Gold Bureau is an uncomplicated and secure process. Customers have the option to select their desired items and add them to their cart before proceeding to checkout.

The US Gold Bureau accepts various payment methods, including major debit and credit cards, bank wire transfers, personal checks, cashier’s checks, and ACH transfers. This allows customers to choose the payment option that best suits their needs.

For bank wire transfers, customers are provided with the necessary bank details. Credit/debit card payments are processed securely using encryption technology.

Checks and ACH transfers come with specific instructions for completion. Once payment has been successfully made, customers will receive order confirmation from the US Gold Bureau.

Rest assured that the US Gold Bureau prioritizes safe packaging and timely delivery of all purchased items to ensure customer satisfaction.

>> Visit US Gold Bureau >>

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Places to Sell Gold for Cash

After conducting an in-depth analysis of the leading online gold dealers, we applied a stringent set of criteria to assess their overall reliability and performance.

Our evaluation considered factors like their reputation on the internet, their longevity in the industry, transparency in pricing, the speed of their shipment deliveries, potential commissions or hidden fees, and the quality of their customer service.

As a result of this thorough examination, we have categorized these dealers into six distinct groups, each excelling in different aspects of service.

This detailed assessment helps investors make informed decisions about where to sell gold online, ensuring they find the best place to sell gold online that aligns with their specific investment needs and preferences.

Best Reputation: Within this specific classification, we have identified the online merchant of valuable gold assets who possesses an outstanding standing amongst both customers and the wider investment society. They have consistently showcased their dependability, credibility, and history of providing extraordinary assistance.

Longest Track Record: For those in search of a gold dealer with a strong history, we chose the one with the longest established track record. This particular dealer has proven that they can withstand the challenges of time and successfully navigate different market conditions, demonstrating their stability and expertise in the industry.

Best Price Transparency: Investors seeking to make well-informed choices rely heavily on price transparency. This particular dealer distinguishes itself by implementing transparent pricing policies, effectively eliminating any ambiguity or hidden fees, and ensuring customers have a clear understanding of what they’re paying for.

Flexible Payment Options: Acknowledging the fact that investors possess diverse preferences when it comes to payment methods, we’ve discovered a dealer who provides an extensive selection of flexible payment options to cater to various needs.

Fastest Shipping Speed: For certain investors, the importance of timeliness cannot be overstated. We’ve pinpointed the vendor that offers the most expedited delivery service. This category caters to individuals seeking a prompt and streamlined process for acquiring physical gold.

No Commissions and Hidden Fees: We’ve given preference to a dealer in this category who doesn’t impose commissions or conceal any extra charges. This allows investors to optimize their investment’s worth with no unforeseen expenses.

>> Best Cash for Gold: Cash for Gold USA >>

Where to Sell Gold Online to Get Cash – Buyer’s Guide

More Ways to Get Cash for Gold

Pawn Shops

Pawn shops are often willing to buy gold jewelry, making them a viable option for selling gold online or in person. However, it’s important to note that pawn shops may not have the tools to determine the purity of your gold and, therefore, may not offer you the best place to sell gold online.

To ensure you receive a fair deal, it’s advisable to understand your gold’s true value before considering selling it at a pawn shop. If the offer made by the pawn shop doesn’t meet your expectations, don’t hesitate to decline and explore other options for selling your gold.

Local Precious Metals Dealers

If you have a precious metals dealer near your location, sell your gold online or in-person to them. These individuals who buy gold have extensive knowledge in ascertaining the genuineness of precious metals and evaluating their actual value, making them a reliable place to sell gold online.

By collaborating with a trustworthy dealer, you increase your likelihood of receiving a favorable transaction and the added convenience of conducting the sale face-to-face, which can be a valuable consideration when exploring where to sell gold online and finding the best place to sell gold online.

Local Jewelers

When contemplating where to sell gold online or in person, visiting a local jeweler is a viable option, especially if you have precious metals or gold jewelry to sell.

Local jewelers often have the expertise to assess the value of your items beyond just their metal content. This approach can assure you of receiving a fair offer from a trusted professional in your community.

Whether you’re exploring where to sell gold online or considering in-person options, a local jeweler can be one of the best places to sell gold online or offline, ensuring you get a fair deal for your precious metals.

Online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy

eBay offers an online marketplace that provides an opportunity to sell gold online, including valuable gold coins and jewelry. However, when considering where to sell gold online, invest extra effort to ensure a fair price and avoid potential scams.

The advantage here is that you can earn more from your sale since you’re selling directly to buyers instead of utilizing a resale site, making eBay one of the best places to sell gold online. To get started with your sale on eBay, familiarize yourself with the current market price of gold and determine the value of your specific piece.

You’ll need to create a compelling listing that catches buyers’ attention, handle any negotiations or inquiries from potential buyers, ship your items promptly and securely, and wait for payment confirmation.

By following these steps diligently, you can effectively navigate eBay’s platform while maximizing your chances for successful sales transactions with minimal setbacks or concerns about dishonest practices. Whether you’re exploring where to sell gold online or other methods, eBay can be a rewarding option for selling your gold.

>> Best Cash for Gold: Cash for Gold USA >>

Tips For Selling Your Gold

See What’s Real Gold

Before determining where to sell gold online or in person, ensure the authenticity and value of your gold items.

Not all things that sparkle are genuine, as you’re well aware. One method to determine authenticity is by seeking out hallmarks, small imprints on the gold that indicate its purity. These insignias are typically in inconspicuous areas, such as the inside of a ring or the clasp of a necklace.

Another approach involves conducting a straightforward test using a magnet. Gold possesses no magnetic properties. Therefore, if your jewelry adheres to the magnet, it’s not made of gold. You can have your gold professionally tested. Experts employ specific acids and electronic devices to identify whether your piece is authentic gold.

While there may be charges associated with this service in some establishments, it undoubtedly provides peace of mind and certainty regarding your possession.

Ensuring the authenticity of your gold is the first step when considering where to sell gold online or through other means. It’s essential for a smooth and reliable selling experience, ensuring you find the best place to sell gold online or in person that offers fair value for your precious metals.

Check Your Quality

Once you’ve determined that your jewelry is made of gold, the next step is to assess its quality, which is determined by its purity, measured in karats. This knowledge is essential when considering where to sell gold online or through other means.

In the United States, gold purity is measured in karats, with a higher karat value indicating a higher level of purity for yellow gold. Hallmarks on your pieces often display values such as “10K,” “14K,” or “18K,” indicating the percentage of gold present in your item.

Pure gold has a karat rating of 24, but it tends to be quite soft. Therefore, it’s frequently mixed with other precious metals to increase its durability for everyday wear.

When you’re ready to sell your gold, understanding its quality and karat rating will help you decide on the best place to sell gold online or offline, ensuring you receive fair value for your precious metals.

Research Gold Conversions

When preparing to sell your gold, understanding the concept of gold conversions is essential, whether you’re considering where to sell gold online or through traditional methods.

In the United States, gold is usually measured in troy ounces. However, grams are commonly used in other parts of the world. Familiarizing yourself with these different units of measurement will provide you with a better understanding of your gold’s weight and its corresponding value.

>> Consider Cash for Gold USA >>

Can I Sell Gold Jewelry?

When it comes to deciding “Where to Sell Gold Online,” there are several factors to consider. The best place to sell gold jewelry may vary depending on your specific goals and the nature of your jewelry. If you’re looking for the best place to sell gold online and want to maximize the value of your gold jewelry, specialized online gold dealers or precious metal companies can be a great choice.

These platforms typically offer competitive prices based on the gold content of your items. When you sell gold online, you have the advantage of reaching a wider audience and potentially getting a better deal.

Another option, if you want to sell your gold jewelry as both an ornament and for its gold content, is to explore platforms like eBay.

These platforms provide a marketplace for individuals looking to buy jewelry for its aesthetic appeal. You can use keywords like “best place to sell gold jewelry” to attract potential buyers who appreciate the artistic and historical value of your pieces.

The best place to sell gold online or your gold jewelry depends on your priorities. If you prioritize the gold content, specialized online gold dealers may offer the best value. If you want to emphasize the ornament’s appeal, platforms like eBay could be the best place to sell gold jewelry. Consider your jewelry’s uniqueness and historical significance when making your decision.

Should I Sell My Gold or Save It?

Deciding whether to sell or save your gold is a personal choice that depends on your individual financial circumstances and objectives. If you find yourself in a tight spot and need immediate cash, selling your gold could be wise. It offers a quick way to convert a physical asset into usable money.

If you have more pressing needs for the funds rather than keeping the gold sitting around, there’s no harm in getting the money now for more important matters. However, if you’re considering the long term, it may be smarter to hold onto your gold as an investment.

Gold is often regarded as a “safe haven” asset because its value increases. Gold futures serve as protection against inflation and economic uncertainty. Holding onto physical assets like gold bars or jewelry can help diversify your investment portfolio. Having various types of investments can help mitigate financial risks.

Whether to sell or save your gold depends on weighing short-term needs against long-term goals and considering factors like market conditions and economic outlooks. It’s essential to evaluate options before deciding regarding your precious metal assets.

If you’re not in urgent need of money, saving your gold might help secure your financial future. Consider your goals and needs when deciding whether to sell or save your gold and other valuable metals.

Alternatives to Selling Gold

There are many reasons you may sell your gold. Perhaps you have realized that you possess gold that’s unnecessary and would like to convert it into funds for a significant purchase or other investments.

Maybe you have inherited the gold and prefer not to deal with the hassle of storing it. If you find yourself in financial distress and require help in making ends meet, there may be alternative solutions for selling your gold.

Note that some gold buyers may not offer you the true value of your precious metal if they sense desperation on your part. Being aware of other options can provide you with time to obtain the full amount for your valuable metals while also helping prevent the sale of sentimental jewelry or other cherished pieces made from gold.

If you find yourself in a financial crisis or are confronted with an unexpected expense, a personal loan presents itself as an excellent solution to obtain the funds. Look at this compilation of leading companies that offer personal loans.

Repaying the loan and paying interest on the borrowed amount is required, but it can spare you from having to sell any unwanted gold.

It grants you additional time to ensure that you receive its full value. While borrowing money should not be your initial choice, certain circumstances make it the most reasonable option, especially when selling something for significantly less than its actual worth would be the alternative route to take.

>> Best Cash for Gold: Cash for Gold USA >>

Where to Sell Gold Online – FAQs

What Is a Troy Ounce?

In the precious metal industry, a troy ounce is the standard unit of weight used for measuring gold. This means that when it comes to weighing, buying, and selling gold, troy ounces are the preferred measurement.

The origins of the Troy weight system can be traced back to 15th-century England. Under this system, a pennyweight comprises 24 grains, and there are 20 pennyweights in one ounce. Twelve troy ounces make up one troy pound.

To put things into perspective, one troy ounce is approximately equivalent to 31.1 grams or 1.097 regular ounces.

As an estimate, you can consider a troy ounce to be around 10% heavier than a regular ounce. So, if you have one standard ounce of gold in your possession, it would amount to roughly .91 troy ounces when weighed using the troy weight system.

Is Buying Gold Online Safe?

When considering “Where to Sell Gold Online” or making any gold-related transactions, it’s crucial to prioritize security and trustworthiness. Finding the “best place to sell gold online” isn’t just about maximizing profit but also ensuring a safe and secure experience.

Purchasing gold through online platforms can be just as secure as any other transaction made on the internet, given that you’re engaging with a trustworthy company.

Safeguarding yourself against fraudulent activities primarily depends on thorough research of these virtual merchants. Reputable dealers prioritize the implementation of SSL encryption and adhere to PCI compliance standards. They provide insurance coverage for the full value of their shipments, ensuring complete protection throughout the process.

Do Gold Dealers Report to the IRS?

When it comes to understanding the rules and regulations related to selling gold, especially when considering Where to Sell Gold Online, it’s essential to be aware of the reporting requirements. The best place to sell gold jewelry or gold items, including selling gold online, is subject to specific financial reporting obligations.

Absolutely, gold dealers are required to provide information to the IRS. These businesses have an obligation to report any cash payment of $10,000 or above made by a customer, as well as any significant sale of bulk gold or silver items. Gold dealers comply with this requirement by submitting either the IRS form 1099-B or form 8300.

>> Consider Cash for Gold USA >>

Where to Sell Gold Online – Bottom Line

The mentioned online gold dealers are well-known, trustworthy, open, and just. However, there are noteworthy distinctions among the leading dealers that appeal to investors for various reasons. Many gold investors enhance their portfolios by purchasing from multiple sources.

If you desire a wide selection of products across all categories, your initial destination should be Cash for Gold USA.

For an outstanding customer experience as well, JM Bullion is worth considering. Besides this, SD Bullion outshines other gold dealers when it comes to pricing concerns, whereas Money Metals Exchange offers competitive buyback prices.

>> Best Cash for Gold: Cash for Gold USA >>