Sky Blue Credit Repair Review 2024 – Pros, Cons, & Pricing

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Sky Blue Credit Repair is a nationwide service that specializes in addressing credit reporting inaccuracies. Disputing errors and communicating with creditors, they work diligently to eliminate negative information from your credit report, ultimately boosting your FICO score.

An extensive review is available for those interested in learning more about Sky Blue Credit Repair and its benefits for improving credit. This comprehensive review covers the services provided by Sky Blue Credit Repair and how they can assist individuals in enhancing their credit standing.

>> Sky Blue Credit – Best Credit Repair Company >>

What Is Sky Blue Credit Repair?

Sky Blue is a company specializing in credit repair, helping individuals in evaluating their credit reports and challenging any incorrect or obsolete entries.

Although anyone can contest the information in their credit reports, with the added benefit of being entitled to a complimentary annual credit report, this undertaking can be intricate and laborious. This is precisely where the proficiency and expertise of credit repair companies prove invaluable.

Sky Blue Credit Repair Overview

Established in 1989, Sky Blue is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. This company caters to individuals with low credit scores who aspire to improve their scores to purchase a home or access better interest rates.

Sky Blue’s services include personalized dispute resolution, 35-day dispute cycles, score assistance, and debt validation. They provide readily available coaches to guide you through repairing your credit. For a fixed monthly fee of $79 per individual, Sky Blue offers all these services. However, couples are eligible for a discounted rate of only $119 monthly, half the standard price.

New members are granted a 90-day window to obtain a complete refund without any conditions if they find the service unsatisfactory. You can pause your membership and halt fees at any time by utilizing Sky Blue’s convenient online portal.

>> Visit Sky Blue Credit >>

Sky Blue’s Services

Sky Blue offers various services that assist in challenging inaccuracies and errors within your Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax credit reports.

Initially, the company thoroughly examines your reports to identify any mistakes or misleading information. This evaluation is crucial in determining whether disputing these items is appropriate.

Subsequently, Sky Blue employs personalized dispute letters to articulate the reasoning behind each dispute. By utilizing 35-day dispute cycles, they expedite the overall process.

Besides these core services, they also provide coaching sessions that can be accessed through on-call support or by request. These sessions aim to educate individuals on rebuilding their credit effectively and efficiently.

What It Offers

Pro Analysis : Sky Blue thoroughly examines your credit reports to identify reporting errors and pinpoint potentially risky disputes, specifically those accounts falling within the statute of limitations in various states. Disputing such accounts might trigger collection efforts or legal actions.

: Sky Blue thoroughly examines your credit reports to identify reporting errors and pinpoint potentially risky disputes, specifically those accounts falling within the statute of limitations in various states. Disputing such accounts might trigger collection efforts or legal actions. Faster Disputes : Distinguishing from other credit repair agencies, Sky Blue adopts a 35-day dispute cycle, surpassing most competitors by at least 10 days. This expedited cycle can hasten the removal of items from your credit report, potentially resulting in savings on monthly fees.

: Distinguishing from other credit repair agencies, Sky Blue adopts a 35-day dispute cycle, surpassing most competitors by at least 10 days. This expedited cycle can hasten the removal of items from your credit report, potentially resulting in savings on monthly fees. Custom Disputes : Sky Blue formulates personalized dispute letters, elucidating the reasons for challenging inaccuracies and providing any requisite evidence. This approach extends to re-dispute letters if challenging adverse outcomes become necessary.

: Sky Blue formulates personalized dispute letters, elucidating the reasons for challenging inaccuracies and providing any requisite evidence. This approach extends to re-dispute letters if challenging adverse outcomes become necessary. Statute of Limitations (SOL) Research : Recognizing that states impose limits on the time collectors have to sue individuals, Sky Blue conducts SOL research. If a collection falls within the SOL, consultation precedes dispute filing to avert heightened collection efforts or legal proceedings.

: Recognizing that states impose limits on the time collectors have to sue individuals, Sky Blue conducts SOL research. If a collection falls within the SOL, consultation precedes dispute filing to avert heightened collection efforts or legal proceedings. Score Assistance : Upon the conclusion of the dispute process, the score-assistance service aids customers in devising strategies to pay down or redistribute balances. It recommends secured cards that customers can open irrespective of their credit history.

: Upon the conclusion of the dispute process, the score-assistance service aids customers in devising strategies to pay down or redistribute balances. It recommends secured cards that customers can open irrespective of their credit history. Credit Rebuilding : If Sky Blue’s credit experts identify potential benefits from new credit card accounts to enhance your credit score, they guide you through opening and managing these new accounts.

: If Sky Blue’s credit experts identify potential benefits from new credit card accounts to enhance your credit score, they guide you through opening and managing these new accounts. Coaches-On-Call : Customers can call or schedule coaching sessions for inquiries regarding credit offers, applications, or any credit-related matters.

: Customers can call or schedule coaching sessions for inquiries regarding credit offers, applications, or any credit-related matters. Extra Services: Sky Blue provides additional services such as assistance with goodwill letters, debt validation, cease and desist letters, and debt settlement, all aimed at benefiting you and aligning with your credit goals.

What It Doesn’t Offer

Monthly Credit Monitoring : Sky Blue lacks the provision of credit monitoring or alerts for any changes, which can be considered a drawback. Monitoring current credit status is equally crucial for improving credit scores, complementing the process of disputing mistakes or errors.

: Sky Blue lacks the provision of credit monitoring or alerts for any changes, which can be considered a drawback. Monitoring current credit status is equally crucial for improving credit scores, complementing the process of disputing mistakes or errors. Budgeting: Although Sky Blue features an education center encompassing guides on budget creation, note that the service doesn’t directly offer budgeting help.

>> Sky Blue Credit – Best Credit Repair Company >>

Company Features

Sky Blue Credit offers the following features:

Fast Dispute Cycle : Unlike some companies employing a 45-day dispute cycle, Sky Blue opts for a swifter 35-day cycle.

: Unlike some companies employing a 45-day dispute cycle, Sky Blue opts for a swifter 35-day cycle. Discount Opportunities : Couples can jointly enroll and enjoy a discounted monthly fee. When purchasing as a couple, the review/setup and monthly fees amount to $119.

: Couples can jointly enroll and enjoy a discounted monthly fee. When purchasing as a couple, the review/setup and monthly fees amount to $119. Money-Back Guarantee : Dissatisfied customers can request a refund within 90 days of enrollment if they’re unhappy with the service.

: Dissatisfied customers can request a refund within 90 days of enrollment if they’re unhappy with the service. Pause Membership: Should you wish to halt your engagement with Sky Blue temporarily, the service allows you to pause your membership. You can resume the service later without incurring the setup fee again.

Sky Blue’s Pricing

Sky Blue offers a fixed monthly fee of $79 for individuals and a setup fee of the same amount. Couples and other cohabitants can share a plan at a discounted rate of $119 per month and a setup fee of $119.

Enrollment doesn’t have to co-occur to benefit from the couple’s discount. In both cases, the initial payment is due six days after enrolling, and subsequent monthly charges commence one month later.

These rates are competitive compared to other credit repair companies, who often charge higher monthly fees for similar services. The Sky Blue Credit Repair plan comes with an unconditional 90-day refund policy.

It’s essential to understand that this policy doesn’t guarantee specific results from using their service. Instead, it provides an opportunity for dissatisfied members (or those who change their minds) to receive a refund equaling the amount paid during their first 90 days as part of membership.

Alongside this 90-day guarantee, members can temporarily pause or permanently cancel their membership without additional charges. Cancellations can be processed through email, phone, or your account’s message center.

It should be noted that if you share a couple’s plan and one member decides to cancel their membership, the remaining member will revert to an individual plan.

>> Visit Sky Blue Credit for Best Pricing >>

How Do You Sign Up for Sky Blue Credit Repair?

If you’re considering using a credit repair service, start by obtaining copies of your credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus. While these reports are typically free once a year, you can now request them every week until the end of 2023.

Once you have your credit reports, carefully review them for any inaccuracies that need to be disputed. This could include misreported late payments, duplicate accounts, typos, and other errors. If you prefer to avoid handling the dispute process yourself or are unable to do so, you can either take it up directly with the credit bureaus or enlist the assistance of a credit repair service.

However, remember that only inaccurate, unfair, or unverified information can be challenged. Accurate data cannot be removed because it may negatively impact your credit score and personal preferences.

If you decide to move forward with Sky Blue as your chosen service provider for credit repair assistance, simply click on their “Get Started” link at skybluecredit.com. Following that step is providing necessary personal details like name, address, and social security number.

Although payment will be due after six days, you must provide valid payment information, such as a credit or debit card, when enrolling.

>> Sign Up for Sky Blue Credit >>

Sky Blue’s Credentials

Federal laws govern credit repair companies, such as Sky Blue. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is the primary regulatory agency overseeing this industry. Its purpose is to safeguard consumers against fraudulent activities and predatory behavior by financial institutions, lenders, and banks.

Licenses and Registrations

The Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) is a federal law that governs Sky Blue’s operations. Its primary purpose is to prevent credit repair companies from using deceptive or inaccurate advertising.

Awards and Certifications

We didn’t find any awards or certifications for Sky Blue.

Third-Party Ratings

The Better Business Bureau no longer accredits Sky Blue, as companies are required to pay annual fees to maintain a BBB rating. Despite this change, Sky Blue maintained an impressive A+ rating during its accreditation period and received cheerful customer reviews with an average rating of 3.67 out of 5.

Regulatory or Legal Actions

No regulatory or government actions related to Sky Blue were discovered.

>> Sky Blue Credit – Best Credit Repair Company >>

Sky Blue’s Accessibility

Sky Blue provides services to individuals residing in every state across the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and military personnel stationed globally.

Availability

Sky Blue can be reached by phone or email, as they don’t have physical locations. Account management for members is available through their online portal. Those interested in becoming customers can request a free consultation via the Contact Us page on the company’s website.

Customers can contact Sky Blue through its Contact Us page or the customer service number (800) 790-0445. The customer service is available Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

User Experience

One of the main concerns of Sky Blue customers is the steep initial fee of $79. However, this fee is one of the lowest among the top credit repair companies on our list.

To compensate for this higher set-up fee, Sky Blue offers a flat monthly charge with no unexpected additional costs in the future. If you need a break or decide to cancel your membership, you have that flexibility with Sky Blue.

The user-friendly Sky Blue website provides comprehensive information about their services. Also, it features an education center where they explain the fundamentals of credit restoration and provide an estimated timeline for the process.

>> Consider Sky Blue Credit >>

Sky Blue Credit Repair Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

Sky Blue Credit Repair is an esteemed online service that specializes in LLC formation. They have received numerous glowing reviews from their happy customers, and we’ll now inspect some of these reviews on Customer Affairs.

Sky Blue Credit boasts an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, indicating that approximately 91% of their customers are content with their service.

Alternatives to Sky Blue Credit Repair

CreditRepair.com – Best Credit Repair Company Overall

CreditRepair.com has established itself as a reputable company for the past decade, successfully resolving 8.2 million issues. Its primary objective is to question customer credit report discrepancies with each credit bureau.

It requests verification from creditors regarding negative items they have reported. CreditRepair.com offers credit monitoring services to track and assist customers in achieving their financial objectives.

CreditRepair.com provides three distinct packages and a complimentary consultation session to cater to various needs. The packages range from $69.95 to $119.95 per month and require an initial startup fee equivalent to the monthly service cost.

A notable advantage of choosing CreditRepair.com is that all packages include comprehensive credit monitoring, a feature not commonly offered by other credit repair companies.

>> Get Started With CreditRepair.com >>

Lexington Law – Best for Transparency

With over 15 years of experience, Lexington Law has established itself as one of the most reputable companies in the credit repair industry. The company aims to bring about positive change by offering needy individuals ethical and practical credit repair solutions.

Through its comprehensive range of service packages, Lexington Law empowers clients with a clear roadmap toward improving their credit and achieving their financial goals.

Lexington Law emphasizes four key areas to help customers bolster their credit: analyzing credit reports, disputing inaccuracies, escalating disputes when necessary, and providing ongoing monitoring and analysis of credit scores.

Clients who choose Lexington Law can use affordable options starting at $95.95 without paying any setup fees. Veterans and active military personnel are eligible for an exclusive 50% discount on the first phase of service.

In recognition of the importance of family support in financial matters, Lexington Law offers a unique discount where a customer’s spouse can receive a one-time 50% off when both sign up for services together.

>> Get Started With Lexington Law >>

Credit Saint – Best Simple Credit Repair Options

With a remarkable tenure of 17 years, Credit Saint has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Clients benefit from a complimentary consultation and seamless coordination with credit bureaus when opting for any available package. The cost-effective options begin at $79.99 per month, alongside an initial setup fee starting from $99.

>> Get Started With Credit Saint >>

The Credit People – Most Aggressive Timeline

In contrast to certain rivals who provide unclear timelines emphasizing customer outcomes, The Credit People will initiate their efforts promptly, with the company stating that specific clients may witness results within a mere 60 days.

Upon registration, they promptly furnish you with your credit scores and reports, enabling you to grasp your credit situation from the outset. This initial information serves as a benchmark for monitoring your advancement as time goes on.

>> Get Started With The Credit People >>

FAQ – Sky Blue Credit Repair Review

Does Sky Blue Offer a Money-Back Guarantee?

Sky Blue offers a generous refund policy that extends for 90 days. If unsatisfied with their services, simply notify the company and explain within this timeframe. In doing so, you will be eligible to receive a complete reimbursement for any payments made.

Is Sky Blue Credit Repair Credible?

Accreditation for the credit repair industry doesn’t exist, making it necessary to assess the reputation of a credit repair company based on public feedback. Sky Blue Credit Repair has received predominantly positive reviews.

What Are Sky Blue’s Requirements for Service Usage?

To utilize the services of Sky Blue, there are no prerequisites you must meet. They extend their assistance to individuals facing credit problems who seek resolution.

However, they don’t address debt concerns directly. Before repairing your credit, it’s recommended that you focus on resolving any outstanding bills and settling your debts accordingly.

Bottom Line – Sky Blue Credit Repair Review

In summary, Sky Blue Credit Repair is a dependable companion on your journey towards improved credit. Their dedication to openness, tailored approaches, and showed achievements have established themselves as a reliable ally in credit repair.

Therefore, if you’re prepared to enhance your credit score and access fresh financial possibilities, contemplate Sky Blue Credit Repair as your ultimate resolution. Start taking the initial stride towards a more promising financial future today.

>> Sky Blue Credit – Best Credit Repair Company >>