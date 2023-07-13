Latest Slots of Vegas Casino Bonus Codes [2023] – $2,500 Welcome Offer + 50 Free Spins

Brace yourself for some of the latest Slots of Vegas Casino promo codes you can immediately claim after joining this renowned online casino.

We’ll kick things off with the Slots of Vegas bonus code LUAU250, which unlocks a rewarding welcome bonus of up to $2,500 and 50 free spins.

Check out the most recent Slots of Vegas Casino deposit bonus codes:

$2,500 Welcome Bonus & 50 Bonus Spins : Get started with an amazing Slots of Vegas Casino sign-up bonus of up to $2,500 and 50 spins with the LUAU250 code.

Get started with an amazing Slots of Vegas Casino sign-up bonus of up to $2,500 and 50 spins with the LUAU250 code. 250% New Player Bonus : Use the NEW250 bonus code to get a 250% sign-up bonus up to $2,500.

Use the NEW250 bonus code to get a 250% sign-up bonus up to $2,500. 190% New Player Bonus : Use the NEW190 bonus code to get a 190% welcome bonus of up to $1,900.

Use the NEW190 bonus code to get a 190% welcome bonus of up to $1,900. Poker Bonus: Place your deposit and use the bonus code POKER200 for a 250% no-max bonus with 30 additional spins.

Place your deposit and use the bonus code POKER200 for a 250% no-max bonus with 30 additional spins. Exclusive Bonus: Use the code WILD250 for an exclusive promotion where you get as much as 250% match bonus with 50 bonus spins.

We have highlighted the latest bonuses available at Slots of Vegas Casino and briefly explained each offer, so continue reading to learn more about each bonus offer before making minimum qualifying deposits.

Other Promos Similar to Slots of Vegas Casino Bonus Codes

Ignition: At Ignition Casino, newcomers who make minimum deposits of $25 or more via Bitcoin or any other supported cryptocurrency qualify for the casino and poker bonus package of up to $3,000.

Super Slots: This is one of the best slot sites that offer an awesome welcome bonus package that includes a 250% bonus up to $1,000 redeemable with the SS250 bonus code and 100% bonuses valued up to $1,000 new players can claim on their next five deposits.

Slots.lv: You can start your Slots.lv online gaming sessions with a generous $5,000 sign-up bonus package. Slots.lv newcomers who make crypto deposits qualify for an even bigger $7,500 welcome bonus package.

How to Claim Slots of Vegas Casino Promo Codes

If you are ready to take advantage of the amazing deposit bonus at Slots of Vegas Casino aimed at newcomers, follow our simple getting started guide below.

Step 1: Create Your Slots of Vegas Casino Account

Click on this link to visit Slots of Vegas

Click on the “Play Now” button

Enter your first and last name

Provide your email address

Set a strong password

Step 2: Complete the Registration

Enter your residential address

Enter your mobile phone number

Set your preferred currency

Enter your date of birth

Click the “Sign-Up” button

Step 3: Use the Deposit Bonus Code

Verify your newly created account via email

Access the casino’s Cashier page

Make a minimum deposit of $30

Use the LUAU250 deposit bonus code

deposit bonus code Get your bonus and start playing!

How Do Slots of Vegas Online Casino Bonus Codes Work?

The best thing about enjoying gambling at online casinos is the opportunity to enrich your bankroll with special bonus incentives, and the selection of deposit bonus offers at Slots of Vegas is rather spectacular.

As discussed at the beginning of our Slots of Vegas Casino review, the renowned online casino offers a $2,500 welcome bonus and 50 bonus spins to players who use the LUAU250 bonus code after registering at the casino and making a minimum deposit of $30.

This is a deposit bonus offer meaning you need to make a minimum qualifying deposit to qualify. Many online casinos also offer bonuses that do not require making deposits.

Slots of Vegas also offers two other bonus incentives aimed at newcomers, including a 250% new player bonus up to $2,500 and a 190% welcome bonus up to $1,900 redeemable with the NEW250 and NEW190 bonus codes.

The $2,500 deposit bonus is usable on keno and Slots of Vegas Casino slots, while the $1,900 deposit bonus can be used on instant-win games, table games, and most other gaming categories.

Other bonus incentives available at Slots of Vegas Casino are reserved for already registered customers, including the casino’s weekly and monthly cashback bonuses.

If you are looking for specific promotions from the best live dealer casinos, you will not find them here, but all of the bonuses are redeemable on the go via iOS and Android devices. You can access the casino’s site via your mobile device’s browser to claim a mobile casino bonus at Slots of Vegas.

Overall, each offer on the casino site is subject to standard bonus terms and restrictions, which will be explored further in the following sections.

Why Does Slots of Vegas Casino Offer Bonus Codes?

Online casinos strive hard to stand out in the extremely competitive online gambling business, and one of the main ways they do so is by offering attractive bonuses and promotions.

As a result, new players receive the most generous deposit bonus offers at Slots of Vegas Casino. With hundreds of online casinos operating in the business, building a dedicated player base is difficult. Bonuses like what Slots of Vegas offer make a huge difference.

Online casinos often rely on incentives and promotions to compete with their main rivals. Online casinos employ various types of bonuses as their primary marketing technique, and it is no secret that iGaming aficionados and enthusiasts are more likely to register and play at casino sites with extensive bonus departments.

First deposit bonuses are the most effective marketing tactics, bonuses directed at already registered players attempt to increase overall customer satisfaction and keep players away from registering at other iGaming sites.

Online casinos also offer special bonuses and promotions to their VIP customers, and these bonus incentives reward the most devoted casino patrons. Slots of Vegas has also recognized the importance of VIP bonuses; hence, its customers benefit from monthly cashback bonuses, higher maximum withdrawal limits, and more.

Am I Eligible to Claim the Best Slots of Vegas Promo Codes?

As previously discussed in our Slots of Vegas Casino review, the LUAU250 bonus code unlocks the casino’s $2,500 welcome bonus, and 50 free spins are only available to players who join the casino for the first time. This is a deposit bonus offer, and to qualify, you need to make a minimum deposit of $30 or more using any of the payment methods supported.

If you do not like how it sounds since you have to make a minimum qualifying deposit, Slots of Vegas also has some tournaments you can join for free. Although promotions like this are seasonal and are usually offered for a limited period.

New players at Slots of Vegas who make minimum qualifying deposits of $30 or more can also enrich their bankrolls with a 250% deposit bonus up to $2,500 or claim a 190% deposit bonus up to $1,900. Use the NEW250 and NEW190 bonus codes to qualify.

Remember that you cannot claim all these bonuses simultaneously upon registering at the casino. Instead, you may select only one new player bonus offer.

Other bonus codes at Slots of Vegas Casino are only available to existing players, including weekly and monthly cashback bonuses, reload bonuses with extra spins, and more.

Slots of Vegas Casino Promo Codes Terms & Conditions

Now, we get to the terms and conditions associated with the LUAU250 bonus code. The special bonus code comes with a max cash-out limit of $2,500. To withdraw money from your bonus account, you need to meet the bonus 10x wagering requirements.

Remember that the bonus is only available to new players who use the bonus code after they fund their newly created accounts with $30 or more. The bonus funds you’ll receive can only be used on Keno, bingo, scratch cards, and Slots of Vegas Casino slots.

The NEW250 bonus code that grants access to a 250% first deposit bonus up to $2,500 is also redeemable by customers who make a minimum deposit of $30 or more, and the bonus funds players get can only be used on keno and slots.

To claim a 190% bonus with a max bonus amount of $1,900, customers need to use the NEW190 bonus code after funding their accounts with $30 or more. Unlike the previously discussed first-deposit bonus, this offer is usable on all casino games, including specialty games, slots, and video poker games.

Slots of Vegas Casino Bonus Wagering Requirements

Most online casino bonuses are subject to wagering requirements, which dictate how many times you must play the bonus amount before you can request a withdrawal.

For example, the LUAU250 deposit bonus code is subject to 10x wagering requirements set on the bonus and deposit amount.

The wagering requirements set on the casino’s NEW250 and NEW190 bonus codes are slightly lower, at 5x on slots. However, it should be noted that the two bonus codes carry 30x wagering requirements on video poker and blackjack games.

The casino’s No Max 225% Bonus attached to 50 Bonus Spins carries 15x wagering requirements. At the same time, bonus spins included in the bonus offer are subject to 10x wagering requirements.

Aside from the playthrough requirements, you should also pay attention to the wagering contributions, which determine the percentage of each real money wager that goes toward fulfilling the associated rollover requirements.

In the case of Slots of Vegas, slot machines and all instant-win games contribute 100%, whereas blackjack, roulette, video poker, and poker games contribute far less.

Complete Slots of Vegas Casino Review – Should You Claim Bonuses Here?

Pros:

250+ Realtime Gaming games

Array of RTG jackpot slots

No-account free play mode

Great range of video poker games

Instant play mode mobile casino

24/7 customer support service

Cons:

Live casino games missing

Limited selection of table games

Slots of Vegas is a popular Realtime Gaming-powered online casino site. The casino’s well-equipped online gaming lobby features over 250 top-notch games, including Cash Bandits, Merlin’s Riches, Tarot Destiny, Alien Wins, Plentiful Treasure, Giant Fortunes, Mermaid Royal, and Divas of Darkness.

You can also play a huge range of Vegas slots, as well as, slots attached to staggering jackpot rewards, such as Fortunate Buddha, Rudolph’s Revenge, Khrysos Gold, and Lucky 8, among many other progressive jackpot games.

In the table games lobby at Slots of Vegas, you come across European Roulette, Tri Card Poker, Classic Blackjack, Blackjack Perfect Pairs, and Suit’ Em Up Blackjack.

If you are more interested in a laidback online gaming session, make sure you check out the casino’s selection of arcade and keno games. We had much fun playing Banana Jones and Fish Catch included in the specialty games department.

Slots of Vegas also houses Double Bonus Poker, Double Double Jackpot Poker, Aces and Eights, Bonus Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, All American Poker, and other video poker games.

If you want to examine the casino’s gaming lobby without investing a dime you will be happy to learn that the no-registration free-play mode is available.

Whether you want to play online slots, scratch cards, table games, or video poker on your mobile device, Slots of Vegas caters to mobile gaming fans. The site’s instant play version is accessible on iOS and Android devices via Google Chrome and any other mobile web browser.

Customer service representatives at Slots of Vegas are available via live chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also contact the casino’s customer service team via email or the toll-free number on the website.

Payment Methods To Claim Bonuses at Slots of Vegas Casino

Slots of Vegas has an excellent multi-currency banking system that allows instant deposits via Visa, American Express, MasterCard credit and debit cards, and Players Rewards cards. Slots of Vegas also supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including

Bitcoin,

Litecoin,

Bitcoin Cash,

Ethereum,

Dogecoin, and

Ripple.

If you choose to deposit via your credit/debit card, deposit limits range between $30 and $100 per transaction. The minimum deposit limit via Bitcoin is $10 and $20 when using most other crypto payment services. There are no maximum deposit limits set on crypto deposits.

The withdrawal methods at Slots of Vegas include Click2Pay, bank transfer, and Bitcoin. The casino allows withdrawals up to $2,500 per week. At the same time, members of the casino’s VIP Program benefit from higher maximum withdrawal limits every week.

Tips for Using Your Slots of Vegas Casino Promo Codes

To make the most out of Slots of Vegas promo codes, consider making a larger first deposit to take advantage of the $2,500 welcome bonus offer. This is a match bonus; the larger your deposit, the more bonus cash you will receive.

Also, remember that only slots and instant-win games come with a 100% bonus wagering contribution rate. Having said that, these are the games you should focus on playing until you have met the associated bonus wagering requirements.

We also recommended that, if your budget allows, you place large bets on eligible games to meet the bonus wagering requirements sooner.

Mistakes to Avoid When Using Slots of Vegas Promo Codes

Pay close attention to the rollover requirements, eligible games, and other bonus rules in the terms and conditions of each Slots of Vegas bonus offer. Failure to do so is one of the most prevalent beginner’s mistakes and something you want to avoid.

The majority of the site’s bonus offers are valid for many months after they are claimed, and you must fulfill the wagering requirements within this time frame in order to keep and eventually withdraw your bonus money.

A $30 minimum deposit is also required for most deposit bonus offers at Slots of Vegas and this is also something to keep in mind.

Registering for multiple accounts is not permitted and the casino also does not allow mixing no deposit with deposit bonuses. Failure to follow the regulations may result in the casino forfeiting your bonus cash.

All Slots of Vegas Casino Promo Codes Available Now

Now, we delve deeper into the generous Slots of Vegas promo codes. We look into all the main terms and conditions, so let’s waste no more time.

$2,500 Welcome Bonus & 50 Free Spins

Enrich your starting bankroll with up to $2,500 in bonus funds and get 50 extra spins after joining Slots of Vegas. To qualify, make a minimum deposit of $30 or more and use the LUAU250 deposit bonus code.

The first deposit bonus is attached to 10x rollover requirements and can be used on slots and specialty games.

255% Deposit Bonus + 55 Extra Spins

Customers who deposit $30 or more and use the CLASSICLUCHA promo code can claim a 255% deposit bonus and 55 bonus spins. The deposit bonus and free spin 15x wagering requirements, while extra spins are attached to additional 15x rollover requirements. Free spins can only be used on Lucha Libre.

250% Deposit Bonus

New players may also get started with a 250% bonus up to $2,500. The bonus requires using the NEW250 bonus code after depositing $30 or more. The bonus can be used on keno and slots and comes attached to 5x wagering requirements.

190% Deposit Bonus

Slots of Vegas newcomers who deposit $30 or more and use the NEW190 bonus code can claim a 190% bonus up to $1,900 on all allowed games. The bonus is attached to 5x wagering requirements on slots and 30x WRs on video poker and blackjack games.

Guide to Using Slots of Vegas Casino Bonuses

What is the Best Slots of Vegas Casino Bonus Code?

The best Slots of Vegas bonus code is LUAU250 which grants new players a special welcome bonus valued up to $2,500 and 50 bonus spins.

Is There a VIP Program at Slots of Vegas Casino?

Yes, there is an excellent VIP Program at Slots of Vegas, and members of the program are treated like royalty with special reload bonuses, monthly cashback bonuses, and more.

Are Slots of Vegas Casino No Deposit Bonus Codes Available?

Yes, the casino is known for offering no-deposit bonus codes occasionally. While there are no specific offers at the moment, you can check out the tournaments offered by the site which you can join for free and grab a chance to win up to $1,000 every day for a whole month.

Claim I Claim Slots of Vegas Casino Bonuses via Bitcoin?

Yes, Slots of Vegas is a crypto online gambling site, and deposits via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make you eligible for all the generous bonuses that are offered every now and then.

Do Slots of Vegas Casino Promo Codes Expire?

Yes, all Slots of Vegas Casino promotional codes are limited in time. With that being said, make sure to read the terms and conditions page for each bonus offer to see how many days you have to complete the associated wagering requirements.

Still on the Lookout for the Best Slots of Vegas Promo Codes?

You have now learned everything there is to know about the most recent and exciting Slots of Vegas Casino promo codes accessible right now. So, it is time to go out and get a bonus matching your gaming preferences and budget.

The casino’s special $2,500 welcome bonus attached to 50 free spins redeemable with the LUAU250 bonus code offers more bounce to the ounce, but the casino has a variety of other bonus incentives also worth checking out.

Remember that the best Slots of Vegas promo codes are time-limited and will not be available permanently.

Alternative Online Casino Bonus Codes Similar to Slots of Vegas

If you are looking for more generous bonus codes, check out the three awesome online casinos we quickly evaluated below.

Ignition

Start your gaming journey at Ignition Casino with a 300% crypto casino bonus of up to $3,000. A 150% poker bonus of up to $1,500 and a 150% casino bonus of up to $1,500 are included in the bonus package.

New players who join Ignition Casino and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $20 or more with a credit card are eligible for a $2,000 welcome bonus package.

>>Sign-Up Bonus Package Up to $3,000 (Ignition)

Super Slots

Super Slots also takes care of its newcomers and its welcome bonus package is valued up to $6,000.

The bonus package includes a 250% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 redeemable with the Super Slots bonus code SS250 and 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 on the next five deposits redeemable with the SS100 promo code.

>>Sign-Up Bonus Package Up to $6,000 (Super Slots)

Slots.lv

Newcomers to Slots.lv can enrich their bankrolls with up to $7,500 in bonus cash if they fund their accounts via Bitcoin or any other supported cryptocurrency.

The crypto sign-up bonus package is equipped with a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 and 150% match bonuses up to $750 on the next eight deposits. The casino’s standard bonus package for credit/debit card deposits is valued at up to $5,000.

>>Sign-Up Bonus Package Up to $7,500 (Slots.lv)

