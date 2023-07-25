10 Best Soccer Betting Sites in 2023: TOP Soccer Sportsbooks

The next men’s World Cup in 2026 is being held in Canada, Mexico, and – that’s right – the USA. If it hasn’t already, soccer betting is about to explode.

That’s why it’s worth getting the heads up on the best soccer betting sites.

Our team of experts will tell you exactly where to find the top online soccer betting sites, and the benefits of doing so at our recommended platforms.

Bovada sticks out as our top choice for soccer bettors, but we’ve got plenty more where that came from.

Let’s take a look.

Best Soccer Betting Sites

Bovada – Best Soccer Sportsbook Overall

MyBookie – Best Bonuses

BetOnline – Best for Live Betting

BUSR – Best for Crypto Players

Sportsbetting.ag – Best for Odds Boosts

Betanysports – Best for Soccer Prop Bets

Everygame – Top Soccer Odds

BetUS – Best UEFA Champions League Betting

Lucky99 – Top Major European League

XBet – Best for In Play Betting

1. Bovada – Best Soccer Sportsbook Overall

Pros

$250 welcome bonus ($750 with crypto)

Wide variety of soccer markets

Latest in secure SSL technology

Special sports betting guides

In the soccer betting game for 10+ years

#WhatsYaWager Feature

Generous wagering requirements

Cons

Dual odds may be an issue for seasoned bettors

Casino game list could use improvement

Sportsbook/General Features 5/5

Since its inception in 2011 Bovada has gone from strength to strength as one of the most popular online sportsbooks available.

During that time, its soccer betting has expanded greatly, featuring more markets and betting opportunities than ever.

Soccer bettors will find all the top soccer leagues available here from MLS to Premier League to La Liga, alongside competitive market odds.

One of our favorite features of Bovada is ‘#WhatsYaWager’ in which players are able to request a specific bet be made available on the website – conjuring up any number of excellent potential soccer wagers.

Bonuses 5/5

New players are offered a welcome bonus worth $250. If you use cryptocurrency, you can boost that bonus all the way up to $750.

The wagering requirements are set at 5x, which is pretty generous for the industry and just under half of what you might usually find at a different platform.

Throughout different soccer seasons returning players will see Bovada run real time competitions and promotions. These may include tie-ins with major soccer leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, or Serie A.

Misc. 5/5

Bovada features a top notch customer service platform, allowing players to communicate any grievances through email, live chat, and a vibrant and lively community page.

We found any issues we had to be solved quickly and efficiently, letting us get back to the betting action ASAP.

>> Register now at Bovada to claim your $250 soccer betting bonus.

2. MyBookie – Best Soccer Betting Bonuses

Pros

Extensive soccer betting coverage

Unique bonus with no wagering requirements

New V.I.P. program

Top markets for USMNT

Regular contests

Cons

Dated design

Sportsbook/General Features 5/5

MyBookie ticks all the immediate boxes you’re looking for when it comes to a solid online gambling platform. It has plenty of categories available, a good industry reputation, a solid casino component, as well as quality customer service.

Where you might consider MyBookie to go above and beyond is its coverage of international competitions.

There’s no such thing as a soccer off season at MyBookie, whether it’s MLS or CONCACAF or Aussie NPL.

Bettors will find everything they need under MyBookie’s roof.

Bonuses 5/5

MyBookie’s first traditional bonus matches your initial deposit up to $1000.

This comes with wagering requirements set at 10x, which is around the industry average when it comes to online sports betting. A minimum deposit of $50 is required to participate.

Elsewhere, players can grab themselves a 25% reload bonus worth up to $1000. The wagering requirements here are set at 6x, and you can use the code repeatedly – whenever you wish to top up your account.

Misc. 5/5

While it may not always look the part, or indeed look as sharp as some of its other competitors, beneath the hood is an excellent soccer betting site.

It’s a sportsbook that manages to separate itself from the competition with meaningful differences, such as special bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements, and consistent sports coverage through professionally written blogs.

>> Register at MyBookie now to claim your $1,000 now.

3. BetOnline – Best Live Soccer Betting Options

Pros

$1000 welcome bonus

25+ years online

Online sportsbook with intuitive design

Free soccer bets

Amazing parlay bets + same game builder

Outstanding live betting component

Cons

Stiff credit card fees for soccer bets

Sportsbook/General Features 5/5

Without a shadow of a doubt, one thing you’re getting in spades at BetOnline is true industry experience. The brand has been going for over 25 years and to be honest, it shows.

There are plenty of soccer markets to choose from, with all the top leagues involved from across the globe.

Where BetOnline manages to stand out is its superb live betting platform. It delivers one of the easiest – and dare we say it, fun – platforms to navigate while making your live in-play bets.

Being able to make soccer bets quickly and efficiently is key to a successful live betting platform, and BetOnline makes the process a breeze.

Bonuses 5/5

The main welcome bonus on offer is worth up to $1000.

It comes with a 10x wagering requirement and cannot be used with payment methods Skrill or Neteller. A minimum deposit of $55 is payable to activate this bonus.

A 25% reload bonus is available to use for all returning players who are topping up their balance. This is worth up to $250 and comes with a wagering requirement of 6x.

BetOnline offers two free bets worth up to $25. One is in the form of a player prop wager, and the other is for live betting. All you have to do is make your first bet on each, and if they lose – you’ll be refunded up to $25, with a wagering requirement of 6x attached.

Misc. 4.5/5

BetOnline’s mix of experience with a modern flair in its design makes it an excellent choice for most players looking to bet on some soccer.

While we have some minor gripes with the 9.75% credit card fees associated with some banking methods, it’s not enough to derail the entire review – or detract from its fantastic live betting platform.

>> Register at BetOnline now to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

4. BUSR – Best Sportsbook for Betting on Soccer with Crypto Users

Pros

$1500 welcome bonus

$250 refer bonus

One of the best crypto casinos

Excellent crypto bonuses

Cash rebates

Great soccer futures menu

Cons

Stiff wagering requirements

Sportsbook/General Features 4.5/5

There’s a lot to like about BUSR’s sportsbook. It’s simple, unassuming, and does the basics very well.

There are lots of soccer markets to choose from, and in particular it offers a wide range of betting opportunities on the international game – perfect for those of you who like to follow the USMNT and USWNT.

The main reason you may find yourself attracted to BUSR for soccer betting however, is its commitment to crypto currency.

As well as featuring special bonuses, BUSR even goes as far as to dedicate an entire guide as to how to bet on soccer and other sports with crypto. It’s perfect for those of you who are looking to take the first step but are feeling hesitant to do so.

Bonuses 4.5/5

The main welcome bonus available to new players is worth up to $1000.

It’s a higher than usual number compared to its competitors, but it comes with a price – 20x wagering requirements to be exact. It’s not an impossible task, but it’ll take longer than some other bonuses out there.

Crypto fans will get a lot out of the special digital currency promotions available at BUSR.

Not only is there a unique $1000 deposit match, with wagering requirements half as much as its fiat counterpart – but there’s also a crypto reward system that hands out $100 in cash.

Each time you make a crypto deposit 10% of it will go to a rewards bank. This eventually caps out at $100 which you are then free to withdraw and use, with only 1x wagering requirement available.

Misc. 4.5/5

BUSR is definitely one for the crypto enthusiasts out there, or perhaps even soccer fans who just so happen to be in possession of a bounty of cryptocurrency.

There’s a lot of other features worth exploring here too, particularly if you’re a fan of horse racing. However, if it’s just soccer betting you’re looking for – BUSR is a solid choice.

>> Sign-up at BUSR now to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Top Online Soccer Betting Site for Odds Boosters

Pros

Modern redesign

One of the best sportsbook sign up bonuses

Regular contests

Fluid sports betting market menu

Great coverage of all five major european leagues

Top odds boosters

Cons

Missing some popular banking options

Sportsbook/General Features 4.5/5

Last but not least in our top five is Sportsbetting.ag. Featuring diverse markets, regular soccer related contests throughout the season, and a brand new redesign to boot – SB more than deserves its spot in our top 5 soccer betting websites.

The odds boosters are an excellent touch, providing sports bettors with even more ways to enhance their winnings on a range of soccer bets.

Bonuses 4.5/5

The $1000 welcome bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement and can only be activated with a minimum deposit of $55. Skrill and Neteller are excluded from this promotion.

Elsewhere, returning players can cash in on a $250 reload bonus each time they make a deposit on their account. This comes with wagering requirements of 6x.

Crypto users can also give themselves a bonus worth up to $1000. It only requires a minimum deposit of $20 equivalent, but it does come with wagering requirements of 14x.

Misc. 4.5/5

A brand new lick of paint has Sportsbetting.ag looking like the top sports betting platform it was always destined to be.

For some reason, they’ve left an option to go back to their previous design, which we can only imagine is for people who have nostalgia for Windows 95 aesthetics. Either way, the amazing sports betting offerings are available on both.

>> Register now at Sportsbetting.ag for your $1000 welcome bonus.

How We Evaluated The Top Soccer Betting Sites

Sportsbook/General Features

Most online sportsbooks will look and function similarly, after all, there’s only so much difference you can have in the basics.

However, the main platform is probably the most important part of the sports betting experience, so it’s first and foremost on our list when we evaluate different soccer betting sites.

In this section, we might address any distinct or unique features that make a particular sports betting platform different from another.

Some of them may be more meaningful or impactful than others. We’ll also discuss stuff like the number of sports categories, markets available, and maybe even soccer odds if it’s relevant.

Overall, this is the general overview section. Most major differences between each platform will be discussed here, at least briefly. What we’re looking for is a solid offering that delivers a wealth of soccer markets first and foremost. Anything else, as they say, is a bonus.

Bonuses for Sports Betting

So, what’s the deal? Are bonuses the most oversaturated marketing technique in the online gambling marketplace, or do some of them actually offer something worthwhile for soccer bettors?

There’s no need to hide from the fact that bonuses have become absurd in the way they are used almost shamelessly to attract sports bettors. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good ones out there.

There are no set criteria for what makes a good bonus, and as a matter of fact, some people might find that to be a personal choice anyway.

But there are a few things we might want to see more often than not, such as lower wagering requirements and better terms and conditions in general.

Misc.

Everything else that doesn’t quite fit into the above two categories goes here. Some will say that’s cheating, but hey – we’re trying to save you some time here! We’re not saying what we talk about in this category is unimportant, just perhaps less important than the categories above.

The types of things you may see here are ownership details, banking methods, customer service reviews, and discussion about design. These are all worthwhile discussion points but we’re not going to bore you with endless paragraphs about them.

Why Is Bovada The Top Soccer Betting Site?

As you’ve already seen, Bovada rises to the top of our epic online sportsbooks perfect for soccer bettors.

If you skipped over our review, or are looking for a brief overview of why we believe that to be the case, we’ve got each soccer bettor covered.

Variety of Soccer Leagues

Bovada covers a vast range of leagues from all over the world. This broad coverage means that fans of less-popular leagues can still find betting options, whereas all the major leagues are ready and waiting as well.

MLS? Check. Premier League? Check. La Liga? Check. Plus, don’t forget the wealth of international soccer markets available for all major tournaments.

Online Betting Market Options

Bovada offers a wide variety of betting markets, from traditional win/draw/win markets to player prop bets and in-game live betting.

This range of betting lines for bettors can create some interesting wagering scenarios that aren’t as easily or readily found on competitors websites.

Plus, the addition of unique features such as ‘#WhatsYaWager’ really puts it head and shoulders above most other betting sites for soccer.

Ease of Use/Design

Bovada’s website and mobile platforms are praised for their user-friendly interfaces. They make it easy to navigate between different soccer leagues and soccer games and to place bets quickly and efficiently.

This design philosophy extends around the website and to the sportsbook overall. Quite frankly, it’s so easy – a baby could use it.

Customer Support

Bovada offers robust customer support, with options for email and live chat. This can be crucial in resolving any issues bettors might encounter.

Moreover, there’s a comprehensive help center packed with tons of answers to more common questions that can help solve most issues straight off the bat.

As well as that, there’s a dedicated community forum where players can interact with other players and seek help with any issues they may have there.

Live Betting

The ability to bet on games as they happen is a popular feature among bettors, and Bovada provides a comprehensive live betting service to rival most of what’s available on the market.

It’s a key strength amongst Bovada’s repertoire, which is just as well – as most bettors find it to be essential for betting online in the 21st century.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bovada also offers a range of bonuses and promotions that can add value to the betting experience. The welcome bonus, in particular, provides a meaningful platform for players to start their betting careers off at Bovada.

Whether opting for the $250 match deposit or the juiced up $750 crypto option, either one is a solid way of getting to grips with soccer betting and laying down some soccer wagers.

Soccer Betting Sites FAQs

Can I Make Money Betting on Soccer?

Yes, you can make money betting on soccer. The flip side is you can also lose money betting on soccer games. We recommend approaching betting recreationally and not as a profit motivated activity.

What Types of Soccer Betting Markets Exist?

There are lots of soccer markets available on soccer betting sites, some of the most popular include match winner, first goalscorer, correct score, both teams to score, and plenty more.

Can I Bet on Major League Soccer?

Yes, you can bet on Major League Soccer. You can bet on all major leagues within the soccer world. Some websites even offer more niche leagues if that’s what you’re into.

What’s the Most Popular Soccer Bet?

The most popular soccer bet at soccer betting sites is the ‘match result’ option. This is represented by either the home team win, a draw, or an away team win.

What’s the Best Soccer Betting Site for Me?

The best sportsbook for betting on soccer in our opinion is Bovada, but it’s a close fought battle. There are tons of great alternatives to check out for betting on soccer games, and you shouldn’t be depriving yourself. So go ahead, get registered!

Top 5 Online Soccer Betting Sites Comparison

Bovada: Our top soccer betting site provides a consistently excellent soccer betting experience – with all the top soccer leagues represented in spades. Register now to claim your $250 bonus.

MyBookie: If it’s high quality and unique promotions you’re looking for, then MyBookie is the soccer betting platform for you. Register now and grab a great $1,000 welcome bonus plus unlimited reload bonuses.

BetOnline: BetOnline stakes its claim as the undisputed king for live betting. They’ve been in the soccer betting business for over 25 years. It’s also one of the best mobile casinos around. Sign up now to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

BUSR: BUSR is not just a horse racing platform – its crypto offers will have soccer fans desperate to get a piece of the action. Register now to claim your $1500 welcome bonus.

Sportsbetting.ag: A fresh lick of paint has done our old friend Sportsbetting.ag the world of good, as well as some top-quality odds booster promotions. Register now to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up at a Top Soccer Betting Site

Step 1 – Register at Bovada

Open the Bovada website

Fill out your details

Wait for a validation link to arrive

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it’s not there, check your spam box

Once you’ve located it, click the link to complete the account validation

Step 3 – Deposit and play

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Use a bonus if you wish, we’ve highlighted some of the best above

Navigate to the Soccer section and start betting on soccer online

Ready to Bet On Soccer Games Online?

Now you’ve reached the end of the article, we hope you feel at least a little bit more comfortable betting on soccer at our top real money online betting sites.

If not, there’s no pressure yet. It’s still another three years until the US of A will be co-hosting the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

That’s a lot of time to scrub up on your soccer betting knowledge – and we suggest soccer bettors get going at Bovada for their endless soccer markets.

Whichever of our top soccer betting sites you end up choosing, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

